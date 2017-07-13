Your Tax Dollars in Action

Watch the video below, but read the HRC’s budget document first. Get this:
- $20 million from Government
- A target to finalise 85% of complaints in under 12 months
- An average cost per employee of $137K
My theory is that productivity is always happening but swims upstream against those that fight it. Unions, regulations and a bizarre tax code that locks in the status quo.
“Comments are disabled for this video”
Says it all.
I used to run a quite large national business before retirement. I promoted people based on merit, i.e. their ability to maximise our goals across revenues, profits, client satisfaction and staff satisfaction amongst others. If a woman was best for the job then she got it, likewise an asian or any other race. If I had been restricted in whom I could promote, to meet quotas, then obviously the business would suffer to some degree. People in politics and bureaucracy don’t understand this because they are not measured. I wonder what the distribution of senior positions within the offices of parliamentarians is, perhaps the pollies could enlighten us! Watch them run for their nannies.
finalise 85% of complaints in under 12 months
will never happen. Tim the soupman will be calling for people to make more complaints. How else can he justify his position and it’s great expense.
Diversity does not include political orientation then? ie 50-50 left/right?
No, didn’t think so.
It’s time to Mantra™ their flabby arses.
Heres the best new slogan the HRC needs
I DONT CARE
It covers everything, if you dont care then how does some idiot using race as a descriptor upset you?
If the HRC want to make me care it had better be careful itself, I may decide not too care the way they want me to.
FUCK OFF!
As Trump would say “drive them out”. As we roll our eyes at this, it is really serious, creepy stuff. Embrace it, or …..
AHRC – see the colour not the person.
Actually that would make a great bumper sticker.
The primary objective of the AHRC (as with any corporation or bureaucracy) is to increase its revenue base. The main way of doing this is to increase the number of complaints.
Yet another parasite living off our tax dollars.
What an extraordinarily useless presentation.
What is the objective? Oh, yes, seeing a mix of races in business. Or is it a mix of cultures? Or is it both? But what material difference will it make if implemented to a business? Nothing. It will just give a warm touchy feeling to those who think they are paid to promote Cultural Diversity.
We all know that Affirmative Action is demeaning to the recipient. How will someone so appointed feel? “Oh, I’m so happy I was born a Zambian (or a Vietnamese, or a Pakistani as the case might be). I wouldn’t have got this job if I’d been born a Caucasian and had to apply for this job on merit. Whoopee!” Or will it be, “I feel a real donk. I’m only here because I’m black. All these guys around me have far more experience than I do. How can I justify being here?”
But maybe it’s not a useless presentation. Maybe it just shows how far from the real world is the thinking of some of the people appointed to highly paid administrative positions in organisations quite peripheral to the main stream of life.
What a cheeky fellow Dr Tim is – denigrating Australia and Australians whilst at the same time picking up a +$300K salary paid for by the Aussie taxpayer.
What box would Tim Sothpossumarse tick for that weird looking hybrid white aboriginal woman? I’m so confused.
My children who are mixed blood Asian/European will make it to the top under the new HRC diktat. Luckily I have taught them well. All are free-market capitalists and libertarians.
Robber Baron
#2439946, posted on July 13, 2017 at 6:21 pm
Good on you for teaching them well. However, if I were in your position I’d encourage them to exploit all this bullshit as ruthlessly as they can, because the moment they start becoming net contributors the parasitism will be foisted on them just as mercilessly as on any other of society’s producers.
That fat little Lao parasite is an obscenity.
As soon as someone says “let’s start a conversation” you know that some new dictate is coming your way.
AHRC – see the colour not the person.
+1
Martin Luther King Jnr: Look past colour to character.
AHRC: Disregard character, look only at colour.
That video has been removed by the user. Didn’t last long, did it?
Must have been all the negative comments being posted on You Tube . . . . . . oh wait…..
“Comments are disabled for this video” sez Some History at 4.43pm above.
Tim Neilson
However, if I were in your position I’d encourage them to exploit all this bullshit as ruthlessly as they can,
Thank you and well noted Tim. Their mother is in-charge of that part of their education/progress. She’s a communist.