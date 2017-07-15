Guest Post: John Constantine Obsolete Australians sell their medicine to buy warmth

Recent surveys show rising rates of high end pain killer prescriptions in high poverty rural areas.

One of the consequences of widespread ruinable electricity transfer pricing is simple.

The millionaire socialist looting classes in the city that put solar panels and lithium batteries in their mansions can well boast of paying no electricity usage bill, because they are forcing the rural poor to pay their power bills for them.

The freezing rural poor then get offered a solution, they can sell their painkilling medicine on the black market and use the money to pay their power bills.

Australia is now so wealthy from signing up to so many international conventions that our elderly can choose to live warm, if they can tough out the chronic pain.

I have a friend that is a District Nurse, she will not discuss the oxycontin black market, but will answer the question:

How warm are your clients houses?

The answer is that it is now noticeable how much colder the average clients house is now compared to the old days, that only district nursing clients with people that care enough about them to keep them in firewood have rooms that feel comfortable.

The coming cascade of electricity price rises will transfer the small wealth of Australia’s poor to the wealthy transnational Looting class, as designed and intended.

Freezing old people out of independent living and into the grave, or into nursing homes.

This is Climate Justice in Australia.