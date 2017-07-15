Guest Post: John Constantine Obsolete Australians sell their medicine to buy warmth

Recent surveys show rising rates of high end pain killer prescriptions in high poverty rural areas.
One of the consequences of widespread ruinable electricity transfer pricing is simple.
The millionaire socialist looting classes in the city that put solar panels and lithium batteries in their mansions can well boast of paying no electricity usage bill, because they are forcing the rural poor to pay their power bills for them.
The freezing rural poor then get offered a solution, they can sell their painkilling medicine on the black market and use the money to pay their power bills.
Australia is now so wealthy from signing up to so many international conventions that our elderly can choose to live warm, if they can tough out the chronic pain.
I have a friend that is a District Nurse, she will not discuss the oxycontin black market, but will answer the question:
How warm are your clients houses?
The answer is that it is now noticeable how much colder the average clients house is now compared to the old days, that only district nursing clients with people that care enough about them to keep them in firewood have rooms that feel comfortable.
The coming cascade of electricity price rises will transfer the small wealth of Australia’s poor to the wealthy transnational Looting class, as designed and intended.
Freezing old people out of independent living and into the grave, or into nursing homes.
This is Climate Justice in Australia.
Thank you John.
The more highlighting of the devestating effect of energy policies on the elderly poor, the better.
Firewood incidentally is a poor substitute for gas or electric heating for the infirm.
A lot more work involved, for starters.
An absolute disgrace
Is this not the ultimate aim of the Green-Left?
Not just the poor. I have friend who is getting credit for his panels and he is very happy that people like me (middle class, no solar panels or rebates) are paying for his bills. Doesn’t care as long as others are paying for his electricity credit and every time I remind him of those who are paying for this, he just shrugs his shoulders and says ‘not my problem’.
I just cringe at his attitude and it’s becoming a pointless conversation now and every time he wants to boast about his latest electricity credit, I just change the subject and move on. A civil war is brewing between the haves and have nots and the more government intervention we get, the worse people are becoming with what they can get out of the tax payer.
Completely and utterly over it.
Saves our ruling class from having to institute Death Panels.
I used to think how stupid they are by de-industrialising Australia – the place would be impoverished. Why? Then I understood what their model is – North Korea – a very small ruling class, living high on the hog, whilst the peasants can eat grass or the bark from the trees.
Problem is, by the time enough people realise what is being done to this country, it will be too late to do anything. As John Constantine says – Australia will be de-colonised & become what it was 250 years ago – many tribes in a constant state of war and violence.
Our form of “government” has failed. Our Constitution was written by politicians for politicians – that’s why the US First & Second Amendments were specifically not included.
bemused
#2441796, posted on July 15, 2017 at 4:27 pm
Isn’t that to get the world population down to less than 100 million?
That would comprise the Green-Left Ruling Class plus enough of the underclasses to keep them fed and living in luxury.
My mother lives in a block of flats with many older Australians. She tells me her neighbour rarely heats her flat, complaining about energy prices. Yes, the neighbour has to scrimp and save to find enough money to feed her poker machine habit.
And yet only today I see Barnaby is calling for everyone to fall in behind his hero, Captain Turnbull? Time to direct our energies to the Nats perhaps?
Yes, that’s the problem for all the oldies.
Silly us.
As you were, Pollies, nothing to see here.
Was at a friends place last night, and his missus had done the ‘Meals on Wheels’ run that day.
She was spitting chips at the way so many of the oldies were huddled on their couches under blankets at mid-day, in barely heated old houses.
Prices going up again this quarter.
I didn’t fully understand how much harder it is to pump cold blood around in Winter, and the extra load it puts on old hearts, especially when linked to high blood pressure.
(But I got told in detail.)
Not just from the poor – the inevitable ubiquitous roll-out of “smart-meters”, which will be very popular with the army of idiots who have been conditioned to get pleasure from tapping touch screens, and the associated con of power “trading” by households, will see to it that many who are (not yet) poor will end up paying somewhat more for somewhat less.
Easy to see why the Left love the RET and all those newly minted state clients they can brain-wash into supporting their side. Ya gotta hand it to em. And with the Libs so spineless. It’s a cake-walk…
Thanks John, the only present day politicians with more contempt for their countrymen are German ones.
The thing is, the Green-Left have no concept of unintended consequences.
It’s probably cheaper for her to play the pokies down in the warm pub than to try to adequately warm her house.
I was in a northern Victorian town recently for a funeral. I had been there many times before but the decline was quite noticable. It looked very very poor. Obsolete even. The farming terms of trade has collapsed, energy and water prices skyrocketed. Young people have all left town.
Not at all unusual for country towns.
And yes the house was cold
Remember this recent post on Catallaxy…
Premier Andrews: bringing communities closer together.
Just as a side note, but research I did years ago (post-1996 Howard’s f***ed-up gun laws) indicated strongly that the reason we had no 2nd Amendment or similar was because those charged with setting out the Constitution could foresee no possible time when “freemen” would be denied the lawful use and ownership of firearms. Perhaps true, perhaps not — but …
And prevents any ugly emotional debates about euthanasia.
HOP Time draws ever nearer.
I’m not old and I’m not frail. They will pay for this treason.
“The Office for National Statistics explains that countries with milder winters tend to have poor thermal efficiency levels in their homes, but also that “low indoor temperature is associated with higher [excess winter mortality] from cardiovascular disease in England”. To lower the cardiovascular mortality rates from cold homes, Age UK advises that rooms should be kept at a temperature of at least 16C, and between 18-21C for rooms that are in main use, such as bedrooms or living rooms. But growing numbers of older people cannot afford to do so: according to annual Department for Energy and Climate Change (Decc) figures for 2013, 4.5 million people in the UK are in fuel poverty.”
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2016/jan/20/older-person-dying-winter-fuel-poverty
Technically, it is rank misogyny to impose Climate Justice Fuel Poverty on Australia.
Excess deaths due to fuel poverty kill more women than men, because, [since men stastically die earlier of having fun and misadventure] there are more women in the old age bracket.
End Climate Justice Fuel Poverty Misogyny Now.
where is redfilth gillard when it would be handy?.
Thanks John,
Good post.
Is freezing to death the new ‘voluntary’ euthanasia?
I hope Bolt, Jones, Hadlee etc can pick this up. It’s the sort of thing that the “A Current Affair” type shows were made for, if only they were not captured by the ideology.
If in a debate with a green over this stuff it’s a good tactic to first ask “Is there a list of people you want to die, surnames only will do, or is it a purely random exercise?”…”No, I’m serious. Who do you want dead? Have the decency to put a name to them”
Subconsciously they see most of humanity as a virus, ergo the less virus the better.