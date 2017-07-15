Up to this point, I have been criticizing many anti-tobacco groups for presenting false information about the relative safety and effectiveness of vaping and for supporting public policy that would harm the public’s health. However, I have refrained from attacking the motives or intentions of these groups, assuming instead that they are simply misguided or uninformed about the scientific evidence.
That all changes today.
After reading the position statement of the Australian Medical Association, it is now clear to me that there is thinking going on in the anti-tobacco movement that is just plain evil.
Specifically, I am now convinced that in order to preserve a certain misguided ideology in tobacco control (the idea that addiction itself is unacceptable under any circumstances), anti-tobacco groups are willing to sacrifice the health and lives of smokers.
That is Michael Siegel – Professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences at Boston University’s School of Public Health.
Nicotine sweets and patches are available in any quantity and strength in pharmacies yet vaping is bad? It’s ridiculous. I’m not a smoker but I buy nicotine lollies from time to time as they’re a useful aid to concentration while driving in the country.
Cartel behaviour.
No threat to their territory will be tolerated.
Real political alternatives to prancing fancies like Trumbull and shorten would go to the election offering vaping
‘Shooters, Farmers, Fishers and Smokers Party’.
Addicted to scolding.
That would have the merit of consistency, at least, if it was true.
It isn’t.
While the Left is persecuting nicotine use they are aggressively pursuing THC. THC abuse is implicated in some serious mental issues like psychosis, which can lead to serious harm to innocents who get in the way of a perp. Tobacco tends not to cause such things (except through organised crime due to the crazy taxes).
The issue is that nicotine condemnation is a doctrine of the Green-Left religion and THC is a favoured sacrament of that religion. Adherents of the religion must believe the former is evil and the latter is good, or they are cast out as heretics. The real problem is the religion.
Swedish-American physiologist Anton Carlson argued in 1916 that drug addiction is driven by brain cells that also control hunger.
Neuropsychologist Donald Hebb in the 1940s described hunger as a learned behavior, whereby eating is initially reinforcing because it minimises responses to blood nutrient changes, hunger hormones and stomach contractions. The behavior becomes organized with sensory cues leading to craving, approach and consumption, much like with drug-associated cues.
Roy Wise in 1978 demonstrated that addictive drugs act on brain circuitry that controls feeding.
There are a host os subsequent supporting studies.
If Siegel is correct and thinking in the anti-tobacco movement is “about protecting the world from the scourge of addiction itself, without regard to the impact of these statements and policies on the lives of smokers”, we should expect like-minded groups to oppose the food industry. As many do.
Wonderful. So they won’t be advocating for the legalisation of cannabis anytime soon.
Just a word on Siegel’s background. He is a long-time, rabid prohibitionist (anti-smoking). He’s been with the current crusade since the late-1980s. He was a major contributor to the crusade in the early days. The prohibition hierarchy used him and then spat him out.
Since the early 2000s, Siegel has distanced himself from mainstream Tobacco Control having witnessed some of the underhanded tricks and smears it’s capable of in getting its way. He started blogging in the mid-2000s about the exaggerations of TC. Week after week he would blog about flawed, peer-reviewed “research” and about misguided lobbying for more restrictions on smoking.
For some time Siegel would refer to these flaws in research conclusions as “subconscious bias”. However, it happened so often and that the “subconscious bias” always favoured the prohibition agenda that even he had to finally concede that those in TC lie, and they lie frequently. They also falsely smear opposition and have been doing so for decades.
At one stage he claimed that TC only went off the rails in the early 2000s and that was because the tobacco industry had vacated its policing of TC claims. One of the major themes of the prohibition crusade has been the demonising of the tobacco industry into silence. Yet Siegel even blames the tobacco industry for “abandoning” its surveillance of TC which in turn led to TC going corrupt. You couldn’t make up this stuff.
Siegel had a considerable number of commenters on his blog. They pointed out the [corrupt] history of anti-tobacco in America going back to the mid-1800s. They pointed out the propensity of zealots/fanatics to lie for the “cause”. They pointed out the propensity of zealots/fanatics to manipulate “science”. It made no difference to his prohibitionist stance.
Just a few years ago Siegel abandoned scrutiny of agenda-driven (anti-smoking) “research”. He abandoned scrutiny of baseless anti-smoking measures – e.g., smoking bans, taxes, denial of medical treatment, denial of employment, denial of housing – and devoted himself entirely to vaping as if vaping will solve the smoking “problem” which in turn will solve corruption in TC. But it ain’t so. In so doing he lost most of his readership.
The problem from the outset has been prohibitionism, that smoking must be eradicated. With prohibitionists at the helm, only tyranny can ensue. It’s a lesson that the vapers haven’t yet learned. They believe that snuggling up to prohibitionists will get their vaping “absolved”. Rather, they are now the target of nasty tricks and “tactics” that were honed on smokers.
The only solution is showing up prohibitionists as dangerously-deluded, tyrannical minds. They have an unhealthy craving for power and status. They should be nowhere near the formulation of public policy.
You believe in evil?
Good…we’re making progress!
Just in the last week. The despicable treatment of smokers by the tyrannical. Why isn’t anyone scrutinizing the following, if they are even aware.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/12/nairobi-kenya-smoking-zones-cigarette-crackdown?CMP=share_btn_tw
What about this?
SOME smokers feel so stigmatised that they won’t visit their GP, even when they have the symptoms of lung cancer, a new Australian study has found.
Lead author Professor Jon Emery from the University of Melbourne told MJA InSight: “Even though GPs will bring up the smoking for good reason and try to get them to quit, it does have a perverse disincentive of potentially creating a barrier to help seeking when patients become symptomatic”.
https://www.doctorportal.com.au/mjainsight/2017/26/smoker-guilt-and-stigma-delays-help-seeking/?platform=hootsuite
That this situation has been created by Public Health/Medical Establishment is nothing short of abominable. It’s entirely contrary to what the medical establishment is supposed to be about. Why is this only a rare scrutiny of the consequences of adopting “stances”? Worse is that any detriment in health of smokers due to the abhorrent conduct of Public health/Medical Establishment, i.e., iatrogenic, will be attributed to the “detrimental effects of smoking”.
The little, if any, scrutiny of the consequences of cult-like “crusades” in the medical establishment is a very sick situation.
How about this?
“As many as one in four doctors who responded to a 2005 Canadian Lung Association survey admitted to providing lesser care to smokers. A University of Washington survey published last year found just under one in 10 smokers hid their tobacco use from doctors, often because of stigma.”
http://www.nationalpost.com/news/canada/story.html?id=2417574
1 in 4! Lesser care to smokers! That’s extraordinarily perverse. Alarm bells are blaring. What came of this study? Absolutely nothing.
The hypocrisy of the AMA is best exposed by their anti-vape but pro-heroin-injecting-room stance.
As John says – its all about control. They’d be fine with vaping if it was prescription only.
It has been clear for at least the last 30 years that anti-smoking has been the modern equivalent of 1984’s 2 minute’s hate. Evil smokers, killing themselves at vast cost to our public health services and then spreading their second-hand smoke everywhere to innocent puppies and babies and goldfish! Don’t you just want to smash their faces in with a rubber truncheon!?
If they all started vaping, who would we have left to hate?
If you’re going to quote Siegel, how about this?
The question of iatrogenesis was occasionally put to Michael Siegel. Here’s his response (see comments section from link):
“Sadly, the problem of medical errors and iatrogenic illness is one that has not received appropriate attention. You are correct that it causes a great deal of morbidity and mortality. Unfortunately, the medical and health care establishment has been quick to criticize others, but when it makes mistakes, it almost never acknowledges them. Many hospitals have opposed simple right-to-know laws that required them to report medical errors that are made. I experienced this on a personal level during my medical school training (I didn’t make the mistake, I observed someone else doing so).”
http://tobaccoanalysis.blogspot.com.au/2013/07/pfizers-dont-go-cold-turkey-campaign.html
It’s just more evidence that the contemporary Medical Industrial Complex is out of control. While it wants its nose in the minutiae of people’s lives, it pays almost no attention to the dangers that the MIC poses to the public. It’s self-protective in the sickly, corrupt sense.
Nurse Ratched (also known as “Big Nurse”) is a fictional character and the main antagonist of Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”, as well as the 1975 film. A cold, heartless tyrant, Nurse Ratched has become the stereotype of the nurse as a battleaxe. She has also become a popular metaphor for the corrupting influence of power and authority in bureaucracies such as the mental institution in which the novel is set.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nurse_Ratched
Here’s a snippet from OFOTCN with Ratched bullying/agitating a smoking patient:
https://tinyurl.com/yc7h27oq
The Nurse Ratched mentality is no longer confined to isolated cases within the medical establishment. There are now complete smoking bans – indoor and out – for hospital and for mental health facilities. Nurse Ratched has been institutionalized. A nasty, cruel, totalitarian streak has been allowed to flourish in the medical system. The entire administration has become cold, heartless, and tyrannical.
The main problem is Public Health from the WHO down. Nurse Ratched, the institution, has infected the medical establishment, academia, and government at all levels. Public Health has become the domain of the neurotic, the megalomaniacal, the greedy, the cranky, the sadistic.
Nicotine, like alcohol, gives vent to the modern day Puritan AKA control freak. It tends to drive them up the wall when other people won’t do what they tell them.
In a nastier sense, people who smoke or drink can be referred to in scathing terms no longer permissible on any other social group. At base, there’s no difference between a bigot and a puritan.
Pointman
Here’s why vapers have become part of the problem, that only they are on the receiving end of evil.
Look at the link on stigma:
https://www.doctorportal.com.au/mjainsight/2017/26/smoker-guilt-and-stigma-delays-help-seeking/?platform=hootsuite
The article is showing up very serious problems in Public Health/Medical Establishment. There are psychological issues, relational issues, social issues, moral issues, administrative issues, ideo-political issues.
Now look at the comments section at the same link. It’s vapers promoting vaping. They are utterly clueless to the issues involved. They by-pass it all. They come prancing in with “vaping will solve everything”. It won’t. There’s a very nasty streak in the medical establishment and government that goes far beyond smoking/vaping. It’s been allowed to flourish for decades and is going to take much work to correct. And vapers aren’t helping any.