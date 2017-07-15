Make them pay

Who said that Woolworths and Coles don’t collude? Is it purely coincidence that both announce on the same day that they will be phasing out plastic bags within 12 months?

Of course all the usual lobbyists have been consulted and applaud the decisions.

And both Woolworths and Coles claim that they are acting in response to requests from customers. For example from the Woolworths press release:

Our customers expect responsible retailing and they can be assured that this is just the start of further commitments by Woolworths in this space. Our team continues to work hard to minimise our impact on the environment through the minimisation of food waste, ethical and sustainable sourcing, and reduction in energy use. Our customers can also expect further commitments in reducing plastic use in all parts of our supply chain, especially in fruit and vegetables

So implement a cost cutting measure and say that you are both environmentally friendly and acting in response to customer demand.

And yet – if customers really did not want to not have plastic bags, why do they take them in vast quantities.

I for one object very much to the decision. I like my plastic bags, and they improve the hygiene at my home.

I hope Coles and Woolworths feel the pain in the only way they know – on the bottom line as their customers show what they really think about measures to reduce customer service.

What next? That they will announce a maximum quantity of sugary drinks? Are Woolworths and Coles going to become the police to stop us enjoying ourselves?