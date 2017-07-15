Make them pay

Who said that Woolworths and Coles don’t collude? Is it purely coincidence that both announce on the same day that they will be phasing out plastic bags within 12 months?
Of course all the usual lobbyists have been consulted and applaud the decisions.
And both Woolworths and Coles claim that they are acting in response to requests from customers. For example from the Woolworths press release:
Our customers expect responsible retailing and they can be assured that this is just the start of further commitments by Woolworths in this space. Our team continues to work hard to minimise our impact on the environment through the minimisation of food waste, ethical and sustainable sourcing, and reduction in energy use.
Our customers can also expect further commitments in reducing plastic use in all parts of our supply chain, especially in fruit and vegetables
So implement a cost cutting measure and say that you are both environmentally friendly and acting in response to customer demand.
And yet – if customers really did not want to not have plastic bags, why do they take them in vast quantities.
I for one object very much to the decision. I like my plastic bags, and they improve the hygiene at my home.
I hope Coles and Woolworths feel the pain in the only way they know – on the bottom line as their customers show what they really think about measures to reduce customer service.
What next? That they will announce a maximum quantity of sugary drinks? Are Woolworths and Coles going to become the police to stop us enjoying ourselves?
That initiative sounds like a ‘collusion’
Shouldn’t the ACCC be all over that ‘hand-in-hand outcome’?
Oh! Wait!!
Hmm. I might try the full trolley and then: “What no bags! Sorry I don’t want that unless I can have the bags”
Other disruptive suggestions would be appreciated.
Corporatism is a form of pandering to the luvvies in the HR department
Go to either supermarket, and you will see row upon row of polystyrene trayed and plastic coated meat. And fruit and veg in plastic containers and plastic bagged.
Nice and convenient for the supermarket.
Get to the checkout and it’s bag shaming for you, you planet wrecker! Here, buy our *approved* plastic bags and cover your shame with them.
Rambler,
When kmart tried this, Mrs Diogenes made sure she had BigW bags with her, and placed the products purchased into that. As of today she will carry Aldi bags when she shops at Coles or Woolies and have the checkout chick/bing boy place the goods into them !
Of course they will celebrate the push to remove the bags. The cost of them is factored into their pricing structure, so no more bags….. less overhead….. no decrease in prices…. a dose of virtue signals to the froot loops..more profits….. Whats not to go along with the idea?
Just competition Australia style.
It is all about money, they just love selling their new fancy bags to you, it has been bag free shopping in Tassie for a number of years and it is still a pain in the neck.
The kids at the check out couldn’t give a stuff what brand of bags you use, they are not even interested in packing your groceries properly.
The only thing Woolies or Coles have taught them is how to say ‘Have a Good day’ after they have let you swipe your card or hand over your cash.
So who supplies Woolies/Coles with their plastic bags?
I want to buy a box of them.
Absolutely. If they were truly environmentally conscious, they would abandon these abominations.
All things being equal, more or less, the supermarket with the best checkout chicks gets my money.
I have refused to buy those hideous green or blue hession bags from days one. It was clear this was another way of pushing the guilty “saving the planet” line whilst reducing costs significantly and creating another income stream.
And as for those self serve checkouts eh? What a great idea that is. Jobs anyone?
Shoppers will vote with their feet based on convenience and price. There’s plenty of competition in the Australian market. I like the free bags so I can use them for garbage bags… if I had to buy both shopping bags and also garbage bags it would be a nuisance.
Both Bunnings and Dan Murphy’s provide free cardboard boxes which are also useful.
These bags are produced from a waste stream of the refining process which will now be burnt producing lots of lovely CO2.
It seems that Woolworths agrees with Donald Trump that Global Warming is a hoax.
Better hurry Shy Ted. Won’t be too long and the Checkout Chick will be a long distant memory. Our local Woolies are pushing us to more and more self service checkouts by closing down staffed checkouts during the day. No more bags, no more checkout chicks just more prepackaged crap from China.
.
Target removed free plastic bags and had to bring them back. Hopefully Coles and Woolies will, too.
IGA all the way.
Plastic is fantastic. Look what it’s done for hygiene alone.
I sometimes ask the enthusiastic anti-plastic-bag check out chick, what is plastic made from?
I then explain, hydrocarbons – “fossil fuels” from under the ground. And what do we do with them when we’re finished using them as plastic bags?
We put ’em back under the ground.
There is a conflation of the issue of littering with the issue of the value of plastic products such as plastic bags. If used responsibly and not littered with, plastic is an all-out winner.
This is another case of Green/CronyCapitalism/Socialism and it stinks to high heaven.
I think that I will put to use my plastic bags that I bought from ALDI when shopping at Coles and Woollies.
I stand to be corrected, but it is my understanding that the green and blue hessian look-a-like bags do not last all that long and do not break down when discarded.
With all the massive heavy industry from mining to every other fossil fuel burning, tyre wearing, timber cutting, cotton pickin’, you name it, that support it in the great chain that supplies it and buys from it, a supermarket really is one of the pinnicles of western innovation.
Semi- trailers are constantly supplying it in the back door loading area, it’s diesel powered fridge vans running, etc, electricity being consumed etc etc, while they humour your typical left wing wanker, who as dumb as dog shit, and totally insulated from the real world and how it works, pontificates about plastic bags he/she/ it doesn’t have to use in a supermarket he/she / it doesn’t have to buy from.
And to add more insanity, they will buy glad garbage bin liners for their bins anyway.
Supermarket bosses, like most management cave too quickly to appeasement, to make the noisy minority go away.
They never will, and will only get worse.
Losing your principles and not standing firm against the insanity and hypocrisy of leftism, only encourages it to more totalitarian behaviour.
I have a lovely big blue “boat bag” from IKEA. I can load all the loose fruit and veg into that and front up to the human checkout. They can sort it out.
By the way, LQC, you seem a little more grounded these days.
Can we take it that you have recovered from TDS or have you reached adulthood?
Either way, your marks have definitely improved.
B
People said this same type of stuff when they replaced paper bags.
You will gripe, you will moan & you will get over it!
Slippery slope fretting over plastic bags is why no-one takes libertarians seriously.
I object also. Having those plastic bags at home is really useful, and as you say hygienic for wrapping up all manner of waste for safe disposal. And not a single one ends up blowing down the street and into the ocean. They all end up in landfill, where they are safely and permantnetly removed from the ecosystem. The whole thing with Woolies and Coles doing this for the environment is bollocks. It is populism mixed with greed to skim off more money from the most vulnerable customers.
I wonder if there are studies showing any environmental benefits of removing plastic bags from SA or ACT. All I can see from both is dysfunctional government and dependence upon our taxes for survival.
Self serve checkouts? I think they are onto something.
We could use this in the health system.
Cut hand? Swipe card, insert here for stitches.
Lobotomy? Swipe card, insert head here.
Circumcision? Swipe card, insert dick here.
…
Its not a real plastic bag ban as far as I can understand it. They are substituting thin bags for thicker ones.
Shoppers will vote with their feet based on convenience and price. There’s plenty of competition in the Australian market.
Not really; based on convenience and price the only real options are Coles, W’worths or Aldi, all of which will be plastic bag free soon. IGAs are more expensive and fewer on the ground and Costco is not for everyone. The market won’t really be shaken up until Amazon Fresh and the new German player comes in.
Agreed Roger. Methinks Amazon has the potential to make a mess of cosy AU retail (on lots of fronts).
Coles/Woolies/Gerry would end up as showrooms for Amazon product.
So now we have to buy our kitchen rubbish bin liners instead of using the supermarket bags now supplied by Coles and Woolies. The no bags policy is one reason why I do not shop at Aldi.
With all the virtue signalling (and profit motive going on) will councils and companies also ban:
a. disposable coffee containers – make the latte drinkers take their own refillable containers to the shop rather than leave the disposable one time use containers on the ground when they are finished with them;
b. polystyrene foam – it litters the highways and by-ways, will have to ban packing too;
c. plastic drink containers – it’s amazing how many of those who, once refreshed with water or carbonated drinks (is that more nasty CO2 in the atmosphere killing pollie bears?), have to leave their plastic containers on the ground, especially it seems at soccer fields;
d. energy drink and alcohol cans – once the contents are consumed they use gravity to find their resting spot on the ground and in the bush;
e. plastic wrapping – from the backs of utes et al that no council ranger would ever inspect for a non-covered load;
f. newspapers and advertising – not properly delivered to the letterboxes as they are supposed to be and fly around the burbs in the July and August breezes;
g. smoking – the users of cancer sticks know the ground is there for their cigarette butts, will smoking be banned or is there too much revenue in that?;
h. the eco-friendly shopping bags – have never bought one but have 40 or so in the house and cars due to picking them up, the new “plastic” bags.
Nope, it’s just virtue signalling and profit motive for something which is handy and useful for many other application before it is recycling, eg holding paint brushes between coats, packing shoes in luggage, wet clothing. Perhaps that’s the real story, ie stores offer recycling for the plastic bags and perhaps they don’t like the expense of their civic stance. Too many being recycled and costing them too much to take away?
Hmm. I might try the full trolley and then: “What no bags! Sorry I don’t want that unless I can have the bags”
What a BGI, lets do it.
Tim Blair –
LUG EVERYTHING HOME IN A BABY SEAL RIBCAGE
Front up, pay up and shut up – the political and business ethos
The result of yet another ecofraud. There never was an “Island of Plastic” in the Pacific. Just a lie to con the people.
Also the result of not having jobs for arts graduates who end up working for NGOs.
When you’re run by a bunch of fwuckwits, you end up with a fwucwit country. (anonymoose)
Exactly. Unload it all on the conveyor belt first.
In SA they just lug you 15c a bag for the ‘disposable’ plastic ones. It’s potentially a money maker for them.
That’s already been happening, I notice more and more things packed in pressed cardboard (think about how egg cartons work) or else packed in folded cardboard (which guarantees you will never get in back into the original package).
Back in 2008 the UK Labour Government commissioned a study into whether cloth bags were environmentally better than plastic shopping bags. It didn’t quite go as they planned it to.
Why you need to use your ‘environmentally friendly’ cotton carrier bag 131 times to be green (2011)
Because it came up with the wrong answer they sat on it. Then after it was leaked to the Mail for the above story they gave in and released it (PDF here). But without coverage from the lefty MSM it has been forgotten.
In practice the cloth bags will never environmentally match polyethylene bags because they won’t last long enough before falling apart from sheer wear and tear. And if you wash them you are blowing the energy balance right off the scale.
So Coles and Woolies are imposing their own ban on the most environmentally appropriate option.
If they really wanted to be environmentally virtuous they’d ban cloth bags and use biodegradable cornstarch plastic bags – which turtles and etc could digest.
But Coles and Woolies won’t do that because they are hypocrites.
The photos of the famous Island of Plastic in the Pacific does not consist of plastic shopping bags, which rapidly breakdown in the environment anyway.
You can’t talk logic with these people though. My little graduate just parrots “turtles eat shopping bags” as a catechism of holy writ that to her signals the end of the discussion. Her mind is completely closed to anything that might interfere with her treasured view, no matter
*plastic shopping bags are designed to rapidly break down.
*more, hygienic than multi use
*people just go buy commercial plastic bags for their garbage, storage, dog pooh, carry bags etc but no one worries about that
*one multi use bag has the equivalent amount of plastic as hundreds of disposable bags, and nobody uses them as much as the equivalent number of times
*those multiuse bags are a festival of bacteria and mould. A carnival of fungi.
*washing multi use bags wrecks them fairly quickly.
The other reason why this plastic bag ban is so evil is that cloth bags are festering swamps of bacteria.
The Disgusting Consequences of Plastic-Bag Bans
Of course if you wash the bags you are using vast amounts of energy and water, with a huge environmental footprint. And if you don’t wash them you could be at risk of a serious illness.
There are many many such reports for sake of a Google search, which Woolies and Coles seem not to have done.
I hope the next person who gets infected sues Woolies’ and Coles’ arses off.
Screw them up. Load up on a ton of groceries, go through the check out, but at the very end inform them you have no bags and walk out. Leave all the crap at the check out. If enough people do this to them they will go nuts
I’m planning on asking my local IGA if it is intending to go down this utterly stupid path and adjust my shopping habits accordingly. I refused to buy bags at Target and will take the same approach to Coles and Woolworths.
Plus those woven green and blue woven bags they flog you are far more damaging to the environment long term. First of all…they are plastic, you idiots. Weaving them into a different form does not change their base composition. They are not long lasting as the stitching gives way first, they are impossible to clean if you spill something or food leaks into them making them unhygienic and they are not biodegradable. They will be a far worse environmental problem down the track and then we will have to listen to the very same environmental wowsers berating us for our selfish behaviour.
Back to using my Granny’s lovely cane basket and string bag combo at the local market. If it won’t fit in and I can’t carry it to the car then I shall not be buying it from Coles, Woolies or Aldi.
Very few of the alternative reusable bags are made from natural fibre. You do see some hessian bags and occasional cotton but the majority are Tyvek or a close equivalent. Hence they are just a heavier plastic bag. Aldi don’t even pretend to offer anything other than plastic bags, they just extract some money as a kind of “sin tax” and their bags are slightly heavier so you could wipe them clean and use them again if you wanted to (I doubt many people do). The Ikea blue bags are made similar to a plastic tarp with woven plastic fibres coated with a different type of plastic to seal it. Very strong, but still a plastic bag.
This may yet prove to be Coles greatest marketing ploy ever! Woolies will hold firm to the green agenda, while Coles will rapidly backflip and up the ante in their ongoing ‘we are the biggest dipshit bogans in town’ themed advertising. Down, down, standards are down, as a plastic bag wrapped Casey Donovan gets down and dirty in a Coles aisle near you…
And how serious about it are they really? Oh, you have no bag? No problem, we have these lovely plastic bags we can sell you for 15 cents each.
It would only need a concerted effort, as JC points out, from all those who object to the decision to have the supermarkets immediately reverse this idiocy. Especially if you make sure that at least half the trolley load was fresh meat, dairy and frozen stuff. The wastage as they are forced to ditch the fresh stuff would soon wake them up to reality.
Come on Aussies. This is exactly the kind of thing we were once known for. But judging by the meek acceptance of the bag ban by Tasmanians and South Australians our culture of anti-authoritarianism is dead and buried.
My wild bet (my kitchen scales dont do fractions of gram) is that relatively speaking there are very carbon, hydrogen and oxygen molecules in Coles/Woolies plastic bag.
There would be lots more carbon in a paper or hemp bag.
Think of the CO2! Save the environment, use plastic bags!
But constantly washing the bags consumes other resources like water, soap, electricity, and of course a lot of time wasted. I also agree with Megan the stitching is crap and generally the corners start to come undone after a few washes. Yes, I tried it once long ago when those things first came out in order to figure whether they were worth it or not. They aren’t.
Exactly. Unload it all on the conveyor belt first.
Nah, I’ll be doing my shop, loading it back in the trolley and towing that electronic braked basket back to my place with my car.
Now that’s renusacycling, or whatever…
What percentage of their overall customer base do they think are asking for this? The ones that are asking are most likely already bringing their own ‘I am an environmental warrior’ bags and waltzing through the checkouts radiating Smug. That leaves the rest of us who, according to the idiot CEO of Woolies, who use 3.2 billion bags a year. Seems like a lot of silent plastic bag supporters.
That’s the Costco approach, they offer free cardboard boxes and you push the trolley out to the car, put a few cardboard boxes in the back of the car and then load all the items into those boxes. It’s workable, what I hate about Costco is they have hugely wide aisles and also they have the type of customers who setup their social groups bang in the middle of said wide aisles and manage to block everything and everyone. Also, about one in three customers knows how to drive a trolley properly and the other two are a menace. As a consequence, it’s an occasional visit at most for those things you cannot buy elsewhere (like real cinnamon for example).
Mrs BigBlueCat made the same observation: if your customers are telling you to eliminate the bags, why do they take them in such massive quantities (collectively)? And also as observed, the bags help improve our domestic hygiene – we put garbage into those bags so that our trash is better consolidated and there is less risk of “escape” should the wind spring up or the local crows decide they want a cheap meal from our bin.
I suspect they are bowing to pressure from elitist conservation groups who will claim they know better than the average consumer. The real answer lies in how people use the bags, not that the bags themselves are the problem. But never let the truth get in the way of a good story (if you’re an SJW).