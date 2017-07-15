Open Forum: July 15, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, July 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

193 Responses to Open Forum: July 15, 2017

  3. Armadillo
    #2441237, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:02 am

    This is my burrow. Go away. I’m sleeping.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2441240, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:03 am

    New thread, all bright and shiny.

  6. Mike of Marion
    #2441244, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Young Polish musicians with Lord of the Rings.

  7. Oh come on
    #2441246, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Good, I can vent my spleen about the shit Liberal Party in two different places.

    The dismissal was wrong – strategically, not legally, of course – but not for the standard reasons proffered by leftists.

    Actually, given the performance of federal Liberal governments over the long term, I think we can say it was perfectly true to form. The execution was good – masterful, even – but typically shit Liberal Party outcomes in the longer run. The Fraser government was an interminable mediocrity which is most charitably described as inadvertently malevolent. So say the rest of the swinish Liberal PMs. The only decent one who showed real promise was John Gorton, and wasn’t he given the arse quick smart.

    The Liberal Party – inadvertently malevolent. You could mount a strong argument that it’s been more damaging to this country than the ALP.

  9. Makka
    #2441248, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:06 am

    It might make the whole sad spectacle slightly more interesting.

    Very harsh.

    Plenty of Aussies participating and the scenery is truly spectacular. 3 gruelling weeks of cycling near 200 kms per day, grinding it out up hill down dale, through mountains , hurtling down rain drenched slopes at 90+kmh and coming off, breaking bones and losing bark.

    It’s no fkn cake walk!

  10. Arky
    #2441249, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:07 am

    And tonight’s winner of the Sarah for most annoying troll is…

  13. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2441253, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Plus, haven’t you noticed that mixed-race kids are often the cutest?

    How many mixed race kids do you have Monty you idiot?
    Although a lot of people disagree, gingers are actually members of the white race.
    White on white don’t count in this diverse world.

    Just give it to me Arky you Muppet.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2441254, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:09 am

    The execution was good – masterful, even – but typically shit Liberal Party outcomes in the longer run. The Fraser government was an interminable mediocrity which is most charitably described as inadvertently malevolent.

    An interminable mediocrity, elected in a landslide, given an overwhelming mandate, and too nervous about it’s own Left faction to actually DO something. The greatest lost opportunity in Australia’s history.

  15. Old School Conservative
    #2441255, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:11 am

    One of the ladies having an affair with a senior AFL executive is described as both “young” and “legal counsel for the AFL”.
    Now where has that story of youth, naivety and power been told before in Australia?

  16. Arky
    #2441256, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Well done, Stimpy.
    You have won a trip to New Zealand*

    ..
    *at your own expense.

  17. Armadillo
    #2441258, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Now where has that story of youth, naivety and power been told before in Australia?

    Ohh…Ohhh…I know this one.

    Underbelly?

    Oh wait.

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2441259, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Well done, Stimpy.
    You have won a trip to New Zealand*

    Tomorrow’s prize will be a chance to walk through Lakemba, wearing an Israeli Army uniform.

  20. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2441262, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Zulu, spent a couple hours spotlighting up your way (near Inkpen) for foxes.

    Two eliminated by .223, spotted a couple more but they were spooked by some idiot arcing up a chainsaw at 2100 nearby.

    Cold night, now suitably warmed by the fire and a snifter or two of filthy Frog cognac.

    *Spacechook off*

  21. Arky
    #2441263, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:19 am

    I wuz robbed

    ..
    Look, you don’t get anything for trolling Monty.
    Or else everyone would win a prize.
    This isn’t spastic bloody primary school sports day.

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2441264, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Zulu, spent a couple hours spotlighting up your way (near Inkpen) for foxes.

    Memsahib refers to the sound of a chainsaw as the “Hills chorus.”

    You are doing God’s work eliminating foxes. Keep it up!

    Spacechook off.

  23. Salvatore, Publican of Steel
    #2441265, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:23 am

    One of the ladies having an affair with a senior AFL executive is described as both “young” and “legal counsel for the AFL”.

    Lawyer fucks client.
    Twice.

  24. Slayer of Memes
    #2441266, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Look, you don’t get anything for trolling Monty.
    Or else everyone would win a prize.
    This isn’t spastic bloody primary school sports day.

    Ok, I admit it…

    I laughed so hard at this.

    Thanks Arky

    #AsGoodAsWinning

  25. Salvatore, Publican of Steel
    #2441267, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:27 am

    It’s a week since the kidney stone.
    Thank you to all the Cat for the advice.
    Survival has been achieved.
    Now I wait for the next one.
    5 years since the last one.

  26. Old School Conservative
    #2441268, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:28 am

    bloody primary school sports day.

    Favourite grandson has mild developmental problems but is very keen to compete at next week’s primary school sports day. I’ve been coaching him to run and enjoy running. A great experience for both of us. I hope he continues to experience that joy through life.
    PS at age 7 he is the only Australian who can explain to me the way the Super Rugby semi finals are constructed. A details and figures intellect.

  27. Fat Tony
    #2441270, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Salvatore, Publican of Steel
    #2441267, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:27 am

    It’s a week since the kidney stone.
    Thank you to all the Cat for the advice.
    Survival has been achieved.
    Now I wait for the next one.
    5 years since the last one.

    I went 10 years between the first big one (5mm x 7mm x 2-3mm thick triangular hard oxalate) and the second big one (9mm diameter uric acid crystal conglomerate), followed a year later by a 5mm diameter round calcium stone.

    That was incentive enough to drink lots of fluid to flush out the little ones since then (7 years ago).
    Regular fluid intake has flushed quite a few small ones through the system.

  28. C.L.
    #2441272, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:40 am

    SMH lead:

    Australia burns another woman at the public stake
    Julia Baird

    What on earth is going on? Why the hysteria?

    […]

    Margaret Court’s savaging has been so grotesque in its meanness, ugly in its intolerance and alarming in its violence, that it’s obvious something else is going on, too – something has been legitimised and unleashed. And it seems to be hostility to Christianity, as well as women.*

    * Actual paragraph:

    Abdel-Magied’s savaging has been so grotesque in its meanness, ugly in its intolerance and alarming in its violence, that it’s obvious something else is going on, too – something has been legitimised and unleashed. And it seems to be hostility to Islam, as well as women.

  30. The Beer Whisperer
    #2441274, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:42 am

    From old fred

    Yeah.
    You need to come back anonymously Monty.
    You will want a new name and Gravatar.
    Any suggestions?

    “Donut Boy”

    No one will ever know.

  32. Armadillo
    #2441276, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Zulu, spent a couple hours spotlighting up your way (near Inkpen) for foxes.

    Must have spotted at least 12 “road kill” foxes on the way to Wean Races last weekend. And a mangy looking bastard crossing the road going into the course at about midday. Never seen that before. Ever. It’s usually Roos (which you would normally expect). Nope, pretty much all foxes. What’s the go? The new Calysis Virus starving the foxes out and forcing them onto the roads? I noticed another two dead on a main road in town today.

  33. Oh come on
    #2441277, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Zulu, lay the blame where it belongs. Fraser was far from a meek, agreeable chap who could be brow-beaten into changing his agenda. No, Fraser was exactly the man to seize government in the way he did, and then cement himself into the role. In terms of politics, Fraser was as smart and tough and strategic as any Australian PM before or since. But moving beyond that – into the realms of Bush 41’s ‘vision thing’ – he was deeply wanting. His legacy bears that out. So I don’t think it can be said that the Fraser government was a lost opportunity, as such. A Fraser government wasn’t ever going to be anything but; it simply wasn’t in Fraser to deliver more than what he did deliver. And I really can’t see any government led by him yielding wildly different outcomes given different circumstances.

  34. Fat Tony
    #2441278, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Salvatore, Publican of Steel
    #2441273, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:42 am

    5mm x 7mm x 2-3mm FMD, how was it removed?

    That one was un-diagnosed by the local hospital, doctors & urinary specialist.
    It passed, eventually & painfully, through my system.

    It is, to me, unbelievable that a hard stone that size was not detected by the hospital tests at the time.

    It had a few goes, over a period of 2 or so months, to go from my kidney to my bladder. It took 28 days to pass from my bladder to the dunny. It was not a particularly good time for me.

    The sizes were from the medical report – after i recovered the stone and gave it to the medicos.

  35. Slayer of Memes
    #2441281, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:55 am

    BREAKING: Egypt terror as six female tourists stabbed in Hurghada holiday resort, two dead

    TERROR has struck Egypt after six female foreign tourists were stabbed in the resort of Hurghada.

    Two Ukrainian tourists were killed in the attack, as it emerges the knifeman appeared to to[sic] have swam from a nearby public beach to access the holiday resort.

    Other victims have been taken to nearby hospitals and their nationalities are still unknown.

    The interior minister confirmed the attack on a beach in the Red Sea resort town of Hurghada.

    The assailant has been arrested and is being questioned to determine his motives, according to a statement from the ministry.

    A spokesman for Thomas Cook, who offer holidays in Hughada said: “Thomas Cook is aware of a knife attack that has taken place on the beach in Hurghada in Egypt. We are working with our team on the ground to gather further information. At this stage there is no indication that any British tourists are involved.”

    Hurghada is one of Egypt’s tourist hubs and stretches for 25 miles (40km) along the country’s Red Sea coast. As well as being renowned for scuba diving, it also has a host of resorts, restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

    The attack came just hours after five policemen were gunned down in the city of Giza when suspected Islamic militants opened fire on their vehicle in the early hours of the morning.

    In January 2016, three tourists in Hurghada were been wounded in a stabbing attack by two assailants with apparent ISIS sympathies.

    Don’t tell me, let me guess….. Scottish Presbyterians again!!

    #LoneWolf #MentallyIll #NothingToDoWithIslam #AllTrumpsFault

  36. Motelier
    #2441282, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Not only do all politicians hate us and wish to make our lives unsafe, now Woolworths want to make life miserable.

    ((((sulks))))

  37. Armadillo
    #2441283, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Doc, if you decide to operate a gem stone smuggling ring from Sri Lanka, it’s all good news.

    I’ve found us a mule.

  38. Oh come on
    #2441284, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Out of all the Liberal PMs, I’d say Fraser would have been the least prone to reflecting upon his time in office and deciding that, armed with the benefit of hindsight, he would have done XYZ differently.

  39. Drbeaugan
    #2441285, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:03 am

    You were talking about Spikey, is she the sort of lady who requires a hairdresser and lots of pedicures, if so, your current location may not be for her

    No, she isn’t, but the tales of my culinary problems have chilled her to the marrow.

  40. JC
    #2441286, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:04 am

    OCO

    Fraser’s family are Green Party supporters. He was too at the end.

  42. Drbeaugan
    #2441289, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Doc, if you decide to operate a gem stone smuggling ring from Sri Lanka, it’s all good news.

    I’ve found us a mule.

    You’re not going to suggest m0nty, I hope.

  43. Armadillo
    #2441290, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:07 am

    he would have done XYZ differently.

    Frasers best contribution to humankind would have been to invent a better quality of suspender belt.

  44. Oh come on
    #2441291, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:08 am

    That’s exactly it, JC. Modernity never was his thing. Today’s regressive Greens fit Fraser like a glove.

  45. Slayer of Memes
    #2441292, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Co-founder of firm behind Trump-Russia dossier will not testify before Senate next week

    The co-founder of a political and corporate intelligence firm behind an explosive dossier alleging Russian intelligence influence over President Donald Trump will not testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to two sources familiar with his plans.

    The committee on Wednesday announced a July 19 hearing that listed Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, a former Wall Street Journal investigative reporter, as a witness. His inclusion raised the specter of public testimony about the dossier’s seamy and contested claims of sexual misconduct and a years-long Kremlin conspiracy to get Trump elected.

    But the request for Simpson to appear was voluntary, and it’s unclear whether the committee will seek to compel his testimony.

    Spokespeople for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and ranking member Dianne Feinstein of California did not respond to requests for comment.

    During the 2016 campaign, Simpson’s firm hired the British spy Christopher Steele, who ultimately produced the infamous dossier, which suggests Trump took part in an intricate Kremlin-backed plot to ascend to the White House. He and the White House have strenuously denied the allegations in the document.

    The decision by Grassley to call Simpson to speak publicly is one of the riskiest moves in Congress’ 6-month-old probes into Russian meddling in the presidential election. And it amounts to a decision to rip the bandage off an investigation that has at times crawled along slowly.

    “I think we need to find out what the facts are and let the chips fall where they may,” said Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas), a member of the Judiciary Committee.

    The committee called Simpson — who helped establish Fusion GPS in 2009 — to testify during a larger hearing about the role of foreign lobbying.

    Simpson hired Steele, a Russia expert, during the GOP primary and Steele continued his work after Trump was picked as the nominee. In its 35 pages was a seamy tale of a years-long conspiracy by the Kremlin to recruit Trump as an ally, to blackmail him through business deals and to entrap him in acts of sexual misconduct.

    Trump famously rebutted the suggestion he engaged in salacious sexual activity when he described himself as a “germophobe.”

    If it’s all legit and above board, why is he refusing to come voluntarily? Does it have something to do with ‘sworn testimony’?

    Looking more and more like a great big nothingburger with a side of lies fries….

  46. val majkus
    #2441293, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:08 am

    I’ve found us a mule.

    that skinny white horse or yours Armadillo up from the longyard again

    Cilic through to the finals, now Federer’s on

  47. Robber Baron
    #2441294, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:11 am

    I am looking forward to a time when Turnbull is no longer PM and provides a running commentary about the next non-Labor PM. It will be awesome.

    The revisionism will be hilarious. His memoirs will be worthy of a Savva hit piece. Page after page of incompetence and treachery by his colleagues all trying to undermine his greatness. He will be fighting for air-time with Hewson. No former colleague will be safe.

  48. Salvatore, Publican of Steel
    #2441295, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Fat Tony, the stones I’ve had were unpleasant, but passed okay, after agony, lotsa.
    But nothing of that size.
    I’ve not been drinking enough. That has changed since last week.
    I’m laying off the caffeine, which I guzzled near non-stop, & have lotsa small drinks of water.

    I presented last week at the GP clinic about 5pm, purely coz it was Friday & if it got worse over the weekend I was on my own.
    She was amazed I’d been at work all day, & plain didn’t believe me when I said I was going back to work that night, now that I’d had the big needle.

    I was ordered to present for an ultrasound first thing Monday morning, to find out the size of the iceberg. It passed when I was required to give a sample just prior to ultrasounding.

    The doc plain did not believe I’d been at work all weekend.
    Not that she shook her head in amazement, she plain didn’t believe. (How could I have had a problem? I was doped to the eyeballs on painkiller & on cloud 9, no discomfort whatsoever – except to some co-workers, due to a side effect of the drugs apparently being extreme stroppiness & lack of patience.)

    I.never.want.stones.of.the.size.you.describe.ever.

  49. Salvatore, Publican of Steel
    #2441296, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Coles & Woolies have banned plastic bags for the public good eh?

    Yeah.

    Neither of them mention it on their Facebook page – usually a place where the Pony-tails of the PR dept can’t help broadcasting SJW initiatives.

    Not.one.mention.of.the.plastic.bag.ban.
    They know exactly how popular it will be among the punters.

  50. srr
    #2441297, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Couldn’t leave it on the old dead thread –

    Makka
    #2440995, posted on July 14, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    It did give me certain insights into the human condition, as it would anyone who went through that experience.

    No mUnty, you only think you had insights. At that age it’s called an adventure.

    It’s only when you live and work amongst 3rd world communities over a period of several or many years as an adult that you can gain insight. When you understand the rampant corruption, the breakdown in utilities and transport, the various social quirks and disparities , the religious imposts, the deep seeded discriminations and insignificance of laws , the toxic effect of NGO’s and their UN brethren- then you might gain some insight. You were playing Huck Finn.

  51. Salvatore, Publican of Steel
    #2441298, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:16 am

    I am looking forward to a time when Turnbull is no longer PM and provides a running commentary about the next non-Labor PM. It will be awesome.

    Huh? Wtf makes you think Turnbull will still be around by the time the next non-Labor PM is in office?

    Do you think the nursing home will allow you newspapers & TV, to see what is said, anyway?

  52. Oh come on
    #2441299, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:17 am

    FFS. Remember we had those colossal threads of doom about SSM and whatnot? They even had a special place on the sidebar. You blokes need one for your bloody kidney stones.

  53. Armadillo
    #2441300, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:21 am

    I was more thinking Fat Tony. But hay, the skinny white horse or mOnts could also work.

    I also have a market in mind for starched and perfectly ironed white jeans.

  54. Salvatore, Publican of Steel
    #2441301, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:22 am

    FFS. Remember we had those colossal threads of doom about SSM and whatnot? They even had a special place on the sidebar. You blokes need one for your bloody kidney stones.

    I’m in awe of Fat Tony.
    To put it another way, on the agony scale, say most kidney stones are like a coke bottle up the arse, the ones he talks of are like a beer keg being shoved up there.

    He’s on a whole new level of agony.

  55. sdfc
    #2441302, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Trumpy could wipe his arse on the US flag and his fans would cheer.

    Sad.

  56. Fat Tony
    #2441303, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Salvatore, Publican of Steel

    Painkillers are good, but if the stone keeps blocking the outlet of the kidney, the kidney will eventually rot & you will die. Thankfully, the stones usually move away from the kidney outlet.

    The problem in hospital is after they fill you with morphine and antispasmodics is constipation.

    Just keep drinking plenty of water etc .

  57. Salvatore, Publican of Steel
    #2441305, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Trumpy could wipe his arse on the US flag and his fans would cheer.

    Of course. This would prove Trump does not waste paper, instead he uses launderable reuseable cloth.

    Wise & frugal of him.

    #Trumprulesok

  58. Armadillo
    #2441306, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Page after page of incompetence and treachery by his colleagues all trying to undermine his greatness. He will be fighting for air-time with Hewson. No former colleague will be safe.

    That’s very astute, Robber. It’s exactly who Turnbull reminds me of. Hewson on steroids.

  59. Fat Tony
    #2441307, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Oh come on
    #2441299, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:17 am

    FFS. Remember we had those colossal threads of doom about SSM and whatnot? They even had a special place on the sidebar. You blokes need one for your bloody kidney stones.

    OCO – if you ever get one of the fucking things, you will know of what we speak.

    Imagine fronting up at the hospital, at the emergency (taken there by others).
    Curled up on the floor, vision is black & white (no colour) and some dumb xunt behind the counter wanting to talk about your medical history.

    Maybe, just in case, you and others should drink more water…….

  60. Oh come on
    #2441308, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:31 am

    We have been down this road with the supermarkets before, right? It was little more than 10 years ago when they started their last big plastic bag phase-out – remember the reusable green bags? That worked out well, didn’t it. All but the most religious ended up with cupboards full of green reusable bags because they’d forget to return them to the boot of the car after bringing home the groceries. And of course we had to purchase specially manufactured bin liners instead of reusing plastic shopping bags for this purpose. Net result = a substantial increase in all the things the reusable bag proponents claimed a roll-out of these’d reduce. This will all end the same way. On the bright side, it’ll take just one supermarket chain to start offering free plastic bags again and they’ll all switch back.

  61. m0nty
    #2441309, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:33 am

    I’m in awe of Fat Tony.
    To put it another way, on the agony scale, say most kidney stones are like a coke bottle up the arse, the ones he talks of are like a beer keg being shoved up there.

    He’s on a whole new level of agony.

    This.

    Although if you get a smaller one without drugs to alleviate the pain for a while because you live remotely and want to finish work, Salvatore, you may join him on that level.

  62. Oh come on
    #2441310, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Give Hewson his due. Fightback! was probably the high water mark in terms of Liberal Party economic policy. Ever.

    What’s Turnbull ever done that’s remarkable apart from irretrievably screwing everything up?

  63. Armadillo
    #2441311, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Imagine fronting up at the hospital, at the emergency (taken there by others).
    Curled up on the floor, vision is black & white (no colour) and some dumb xunt behind the counter wanting to talk about your medical history.

    Maybe, just in case, you and others should drink more water…….

    I very much doubt there is a male Cat here that hasn’t demanded a blood test after failing the DUI at the station.

  64. srr
    #2441312, posted on July 15, 2017 at 2:12 am

    PAPAL ADVISERS BASH AMERICAN CHRISTIANS IN BIGOTED SCREED

    In a peculiar, rambling essay, papal adviser Father Antonio Spadaro SJ has caricatured white southern evangelicals as well as conservative American Catholics as ignorant, theocratic, Manichean, war-mongering fanatics anxiously awaiting the apocalypse.

    It is “these religious groups that are composed mainly of whites from the deep American South” that push conflicts and justify belligerence, while favoring the Old Testament “rather than be guided by the incisive look, full of love, of Jesus in the Gospels.”

    The article appeared in both Italian and English in the Vatican-vetted journal La Civiltà Cattolica, of which Father Spadaro is editor-in-chief. In it, the Jesuit priest says that U.S. Evangelicals and Catholics have engaged in “an ecumenism of conflict” that seeks to advance “a theocratic type of state.”

    Spadaro, a friend and counselor of Pope Francis, was assisted in drafting the essay by an Argentinian Presbyterian minister, Marcelo Figueroa, an old friend of the Pope’s who was hand-picked by the pontiff as editor-in-chief of the Argentinean edition of the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano.

    Conservative Christians, the article warns, are ultimately driven by “the desire for some influence in the political and parliamentary sphere and in the juridical and educational areas so that public norms can be subjected to religious morals.”

    But is this really so? The story that has dominated religious liberty discussions in the U.S. since 2011 has been that of the Little Sisters of the Poor, a group of Catholic nuns that was harassed by the Obama administration under the HHS mandate of the Affordable Care Act and made it all the way to the Supreme Court. Do Spadaro and Figueroa really believe that the good sisters were fighting for “some influence in the political and parliamentary sphere” rather than simply asking to live according to their religious beliefs?

    The sweeping generalizations of Spadaro and Figueroa and their evident lack of familiarity with the complex religious landscape in the United States prompts concern about the quality of advice that Pope Francis is receiving from close advisers.

    In point of fact, the United States is one of the most religiously diverse and pluralistic countries in the world, far more than any European nation, a fact of which the authors seem woefully ignorant. Christians make up over 70 percent of the population, and while the largest single group is the Roman Catholic Church, there are literally hundreds of other Christian denominations as well as the vast world of non-denominational Christianity.

    Moreover, while Spadaro and Figueroa describe the influence of religion in American public life as a recent phenomenon, nothing could be further from the truth. They write that the American tendency to view the world in terms of good and evil and to mingle “politics, morals and religion” dates back to the beginning of the 20th century, with the publication of Lyman Stewart’s 12-volume work, The Fundamentals. While this work did give the name to Christian fundamentalism in America, it was not nearly as influential as the authors seem to think.

    It was the Frenchman Alexis de Tocqueville, perhaps the greatest commentator on religion in America of all time, who in the first half of the 19th century marveled at the unique role that religion played in the young United States—so different from that in his native Europe. Despite the age of the work, it aptly describes the historical place of religion in American society and its vibrant and permanent interaction with politics and public morality.

    In his monumental 1835 classic, Democracy in America, Tocqueville observed: “Upon my arrival in the United States the religious aspect of the country was the first thing that struck my attention; and the longer I stayed there, the more I perceived the great political consequences resulting from this new state of things.”

    And in one of the most famous passages of that same work, the Frenchman described what he believed to be the source of America’s “greatness” (his term).

    I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her commodious harbors and her ample rivers – and it was not there . . . in her fertile fields and boundless forests and it was not there . . . in her rich mines and her vast world commerce – and it was not there . . . in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution – and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits aflame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.

    The reason for this, Tocqueville argued, stems from the close interaction between moral principles and religious faith, and the need for a virtuous citizenry in a democratic state. “Lovers of liberty,” he said, “should hasten to call religion to their aid, for they must know that one cannot establish the reign of liberty without that of mores, and mores cannot be firmly founded without beliefs.”

    Americans’ willingness to bring their faith to bear on their moral decision-making should not be confused with the straw men drawn by Spadaro and Figueroa who long for a confessional, theocratic state. It is precisely the healthy secularism in the United States and the refusal of the founders to establish a state religion that has allowed faith to play such an important role in public life.

    En route to Washington DC in 2008, Pope Benedict XVI told journalists that he was “fascinated” by the fact that the American Founders had intentionally created a secular state, not out of hostility toward religion, but out of respect for it and because they understood that religion can be lived authentically only under conditions of freedom.

    Later in his trip, Benedict noted approvingly that, historically, Americans “do not hesitate to bring moral arguments rooted in Biblical faith into their public discourse.” And upon his return to Italy, the Pope spoke of America as a model of “healthy secularism.” He described it as a society “where the religious dimension, with the diversity of its expressions, is not only tolerated but appreciated as the nation’s ‘soul’ and as a fundamental guarantee of human rights and duties.”

    To take issue with this singularly religious self-understanding, as Spadaro and Figueroa do, is to take issue with the United States itself. While the two men are of course free to do this, they should be aware that such blatant anti-Americanism will win them few friends and besmirches whatever other good work they may choose to do. While they obviously sought to harness their partisan critique to attack President Donald Trump and his chief strategist Steve Bannon, they have ended up attacking America itself.

    After insulting American evangelicals, in fact, Spadaro and Figueroa go on to assail those “who profess themselves to be Catholic” but express themselves in ways “much closer to Evangelicals.”

    “They are defined as value voters as far as attracting electoral mass support is concerned,” the authors continue, and share a dangerous “ecumenical convergence” with evangelicals over shared objectives “around such themes as abortion, same-sex marriage, religious education in schools and other matters generally considered moral or tied to values.”

    One can only wonder what the authors were thinking on penning these expressions, since Pope Francis himself has weighed in repeatedly on each of these very issues, insisting that the right to life and the nature of man-woman marriage are not merely religious issues, but should be enshrined in law.

    “So great is the value of a human life, and so inalienable the right to life of an innocent child growing in the mother’s womb, that no alleged right to one’s own body can justify a decision to terminate that life,” he said last year in a teaching letter on marriage and the family, called Amoris Laetitia.

    In a bizarre irony, the authors rail against confusing the political and religious realms in the midst of their undeniably political—and indeed deeply partisan—screed.

    How they could get away with publishing something so puerile, bigoted and tendentious in what was once considered a very serious academic journal is a mystery.

    If by so doing the authors think they are acting like bridge-builders, to use one of the Pope’s favorite images, they are sorely mistaken. They have erected a wall of prejudice and partisan narrow-mindedness that is all but impossible to scale.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/14/papal-adviser-bashes-american-christians-in-bigoted-screed/

  65. Infidel Tiger
    #2441313, posted on July 15, 2017 at 2:22 am

    I’m dumb as fuck, but I know this – Conor McGregor is the greatest salesman around:

    https://mobile.twitter.com/barstooltweetss/status/885279160796667905/video/1

    That is brilliant.

  66. srr
    #2441314, posted on July 15, 2017 at 2:24 am

    Cruela • 26 minutes ago

    Does anyone remember Gosnell? The mass murder who aborted 1000’s of babies including some completely viable babies. He had baby feet in a jar as decoration in his office. He is in jail for his gruesome abortions. This Iman Francis came here during the trial, met w/ Demoncrats who were supporting abortion and Iman Francis said NOTHING about abortion to Obama who supported Gosnell. Instead he preached about Global Warming

  67. srr
    #2441315, posted on July 15, 2017 at 2:29 am

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 1h1 hour ago

    Translated: Having Children More Harmful to Environment than Driving a Car.

    They want you to stop having kids, but keep importing migrants.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/885882041958518785

  68. srr
    #2441316, posted on July 15, 2017 at 2:36 am

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 2h2 hours ago

    The entire Trump-Russia story clearly shows Clinton’s team colluded with Russian intelligence to get dirt on Trump.

    Is Russiagate Really Hillarygate?

    According to an insider account, the Clinton team, put together the Russia Gate narrative within 24 hours of her defeat. The Clinton account explained that Russian hacking and election meddling caused her unexpected loss.

    Hillary and the Orbis Dossier

    The most under covered story of Russia Gate is the interconnection between the Clinton campaign, an unregistered foreign agent of Russia headquartered in DC (Fusion GPS), and the Christopher Steele Orbis dossier. This connection has raised the question of whether Kremlin prepared the dossier as part of a disinformation campaign to sow chaos in the US political system. If ordered and paid for by Hillary Clinton associates, Russia Gate is turned on its head as collusion between Clinton operatives (not Trump’s) and Russian intelligence. Russia Gate becomes Hillary Gate.

    Neither the New York Times, Washington Post, nor CNN has covered this explosive story. Two op-eds have appeared in the Wall Street Journal (Holman Jenkins and David Satter). The possible Russian-intelligence origins of the Steele dossier have been raised only in conservative publications, such as in The Federalist and National Review.

    The Fusion story has been known since Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sent a heavily-footnoted letter to the Justice Department on March 31, 2017 demanding for his Judiciary Committee all relevant documents on Fusion GPS, the company that managed the Steele dossier against then-candidate Donald Trump. Grassley writes to justify his demand for documents that: “The issue is of particular concern to the Committee given that when Fusion GPS reportedly was acting as an unregistered agent of Russian interests, it appears to have been simultaneously overseeing the creation of the unsubstantiated dossier of allegations of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians.” (Emphasis added.)

    Former FBI director, James Comey, refused to answer questions about Fusion and the Steele dossier in his May 3 testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey responded to Lindsey Graham’s questions about Fusion GPS’s involvement “in preparing a dossier against Donald Trump that would be interfering in our election by the Russians?” with “I don’t want to say.” Perhaps he will be called on to answer in a forum where he cannot refuse to answer.

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulroderickgregory/2017/06/19/is-russiagate-really-hillarygate/#3d6f999c5cf6

  69. Armadillo
    #2441317, posted on July 15, 2017 at 2:37 am

    On the bright side, it’ll take just one supermarket chain to start offering free plastic bags again and they’ll all switch back.

    LOL. I went through the bottle shop a couple of nights back and grabbed 3 long necks. They have them in an esky on ice at the doorway. They are usually packaged in triplets for $16.99. These were singular. Pommy lass started to put them in individual brown paper bags. Asked her to just throw them in a plastic bag as I’m only 5 minutes from home. What’s the point of putting them in a paper bag? They are on ice anyway. Paper and water don’t generally mix.

    Paid the cash, and she smiled and said “$17 – the bag is free”. WTF is that supposed to mean? “The bag is free”. From whom? Scratched my head all the way home. It’s been annoying me ever since. Was she being a smart arse? Was it a friendly joke? Did I miss it? FFS, I just saved her bagging up 3 bottles of water soaked beer into paper bags. I did her a favour. And myself a favour. They probably would have fallen straight through my clutched hands (and the paper bag) and onto the driveway on my way to the front door. Mrs A hearing the “crash” would have certainly come out to find me licking the pavers, and possibly the neigbours as well. It could have been quite embarrassing (smirk).

    Thanks Cats for “clearing that up” for me. It’s a bag issue that the Government created.

    Life can sometimes be more complicated than it need be.

  70. Infidel Tiger
    #2441318, posted on July 15, 2017 at 2:40 am

    What do supermarkets in freakish pedo murder states like SA provide normal people to take their groceries home in?

  72. srr
    #2441321, posted on July 15, 2017 at 3:03 am

    Forget ‘Russian collusion’, it’s Anti-Christ collusion that needs a massive dose of disinfecting sunlight –

    PAPAL ADVISERS BASH AMERICAN CHRISTIANS IN BIGOTED SCREED

    In a peculiar, rambling essay, papal adviser Father Antonio Spadaro SJ has caricatured white southern evangelicals as well as conservative American Catholics as ignorant, theocratic, Manichean, war-mongering fanatics anxiously awaiting the apocalypse.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/14/papal-adviser-bashes-american-christians-in-bigoted-screed/

    Christian Legal Group Demands ABC News Retract Story Labeling Them A ‘Hate Group’

    A prominent Christian legal group is demanding ABC News retract a story that labeled them a “hate group,” calling the article “journalistic malpractice.”

    The Alliance Defending Freedom, a non-profit legal organization that specializes in First Amendment cases, is a respected legal organization that recently represented Trinity Lutheran Church before the Supreme Court — winning a 7-2 victory just last month.

    But NBC News, ABC News, Mediaite, Newsweek and The Daily Beast all portrayed ADF as an anti-gay “hate group” in their coverage of a speech that Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave at an event for the group earlier this week.

    The news outlets all relied on the Southern Poverty Law Center, a left-wing group that frequently smears conservatives as “extremists,” as the basis for labeling ADF a “hate group.” The SPLC includes ADF on its list of “hate groups” — the same list that inspired left-wing shooter Floyd Lee Corkins in to open fire at the Family Research Council, a conservative nonprofit, in 2012.

    ADF spokesperson Kerri Kupec blasted ABC News on Thursday in a statement condemning the article.

    “ABC News has committed journalistic malpractice. For ABC News to essentially cut-and-paste false charges against Alliance Defending Freedom by a radically partisan, violence-inciting organization like Southern Poverty Law Center is a discredit to ABC News and to the profession. Americans’ trust in media is cratering, and the blatant bias and lack of professionalism that ABC attempted to pass off as news can only serve to confirm and intensify that distrust,” Kupec said.

    “Alliance Defending Freedom is one of the most respected and successful Supreme Court advocates in the legal profession, having won seven cases at the High Court in the last seven years. Southern Poverty Law Center spends its time and money attacking veterans, nuns, Muslims who oppose terrorism, Catholics, Evangelicals, and anyone else who dares disagree with its fringe ideology. Meanwhile, ADF works every day to preserve and affirm free speech and the free exercise of religion for people from all walks of life and all backgrounds because we believe freedom is for everyone,” she added.

    Kupec concluded: “For the sake of its own integrity, ABC News should issue an apology to Alliance Defending Freedom and retract the defamatory story it published Wednesday.”

    ABC News, which first reported about Sessions’ private ADF speech, mirrored an SPLC press release in its headline. “Jeff Sessions addresses ‘anti-LGBT hate group,’ but DOJ won’t release his remarks,” read ABC News’ headline, which came the day after an SPLC press release titled, “Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Address Anti-LGBT Hate Group in Closed-Door Event.”

    Conservatives on Twitter blasted the media coverage of ADF as an obvious example of media bias.

    A Catholic civil rights organization, the Catholic League, similarly criticized the media’s coverage of Sessions and ADF.

    “It is biased stories such as the Sessions-ADF one that give rise to public mistrust of the media,” said Bill Donohue the organization’s president. “This is beyond ‘fake news’—it is a mean-spirited and ideologically driven assault on Christian activist organizations.”

    The SPLC does include some left-wing groups on its list but is “focused, whether people like it or not, on the radical right,” an SPLC spokesperson told Politico. The SPLC did not return TheDC’s request for an explanation regarding ADF’s classification as a “hate group.”

    Many of the news organizations using the SPLC’s “hate group” label against ADF, declined to give the New Black Panthers, one of the black nationalist groups on SPLC’s list, the same treatment.

    A November 2016 Daily Beast that focused on Sessions brought up the New Black Panthers in the context of voter intimidation allegations, but made no mention of the group’s classification as a “hate group.” Another Daily Beast article in July 2016 also mentioned the New Black Panthers, this time in the context of the Dallas police shooter. Once again, The Daily Beast left out the black nationalist organization’s classification as a “hate group” by the SPLC.

    NBC News similarly declined to identify the New Black Panthers as a “hate group” in two articles, one in July 2015 and one in July 2016, that mentioned the militant group.

    In 2015, SPLC placed Dr. Ben Carson, current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, on its list of anti-gay “extremists” for believing that “Marriage is between a man and a woman.” The organization later apologized and removed Carson from the list after a public backlash.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/13/media-smear-christian-lawyers-as-hate-group-after-jeff-sessions-speech/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social

  73. srr
    #2441322, posted on July 15, 2017 at 3:15 am

    Newt-Trump Fan Club‏ @NewtTrump 16m16 minutes ago

    Lou Dobbs drops a truth bomb!
    “The Obama DOJ was the MOST CORRUPT department in the history of American government.”
    https://twitter.com/NewtTrump/status/885906190600949762
    Lou Dobbs

  74. srr
    #2441323, posted on July 15, 2017 at 3:29 am

    Gavin McInnes: Is Fred Perry Racist?
    Rebel Edge
    Jul 14, 2017
    (LANGUAGE WARNING) Gavin McInnes of TheRebel.media talks about a provocative article claiming that the Fred Perry clothing brand is “racist” because skinheads have traditionally worn their polo shirts.

  75. srr
    #2441324, posted on July 15, 2017 at 3:46 am

    This is too good to not share everywhere 🙂 –

    Janusz Korwin-Mikke’s Facts vs Piers Morgan’s Feelz
    Sargon of Akkad
    Jul 14, 2017
    Polish MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke states facts, Piers Morgan gets offended on behalf of a woman.

    The Wokest MEP: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BcMI

  76. Rafe Champion
    #2441325, posted on July 15, 2017 at 4:07 am

    Assange on the future of the US Democrats – what about a new party with this platform.

    We need to rebuild America by abandoning the something-for-nothing ethic of the last decade and putting people first for a change. Only a thriving economy, a strong manufacturing base, and growth in creative new enterprise can generate the resources to meet the nation’s pressing human and social needs. An expanding, entrepreneurial economy of high-skill, high-wage jobs is the most important family policy, urban policy, labor policy, minority policy and foreign policy America can have.
    The Revolution…is about putting government back on the side of working men and women—to help those who work hard, pay their bills, play by the rules, don’t lobby for tax breaks, do their best to give their kids a good education and to keep them away from drugs, who want a safe neighborhood for their families, the security of decent, productive jobs for themselves, and a dignified life for their parents.
    [It] is about a radical change in the way government operates—not the Republican proposition that government has no role, nor the old notion that there’s a program for every problem, but a shift to a more efficient, flexible and results-oriented government that improves services, expands choices, and empowers citizens and communities to change our country from the bottom up. We believe in an activist government, but it must work in a different, more responsive way.
    [It]…is about facing up to tough choices. There is no relief for America’s frustration in the politics of diversion and evasion, of false choices or of no choices at all. Instead of everyone in Washington blaming one another for inaction, we will act decisively—and ask to be held accountable if we don’t.
    Above all, [it] is about restoring the basic American values that built this country and will always make it great: personal responsibility, individual liberty, tolerance, faith, family and hard work. We offer the American people not only new ideas, a new course, and a new President, but a return to the enduring principles that set our nation apart: the promise of opportunity, the strength of community, the dignity of work, and a decent life for senior citizens.”
    That was the Democratic Party’s platform from 1992, the year Bill Clinton defeated George Bush.

  77. srr
    #2441326, posted on July 15, 2017 at 4:09 am

    בּועזיז 💊‏ @Boazziz 5m5 minutes ago

    #WakeUpAmerica #IslamIsEvil No such thing as #LoneWolf

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cofw95DUEAEx5Jg.jpg
    __________

    I don’t know who did it, but it is a killer cartoon 😉

  78. Rafe Champion
    #2441327, posted on July 15, 2017 at 4:10 am

    How Evergreen College lost the plot 40 years ago.

    “When elders make no demands on the young, they make it almost impossible for the young to grow up. A former student of mine, repelled by the conditions he now faces as a teacher at Evergreen State College in Washington, writes in criticism of recent changes in the curriculum, in a statement to his colleagues: ‘The betrayal of youth at Evergreen starts from the assumption – shared by many teachers and administrators – that first-year students are … only interested in wallowing in their own subjectivity and repelled by the thought of doing academic work.’ Hoping to bolster flagging enrollments, he says, the faculty and administration have turned the first-year curriculum into ‘a playpen of self-exploration.’”

    In the context of current trends at Evergreen, such a statement is fascinating. According to this teacher, Evergreen college made changes to the curriculum roughly 40 years ago which, at the very least, were not complimentary to the student. Instead of treating students as intelligent adults, fully capable of processing and discussing the ideas that have endured for centuries at institutions of higher learning, the faculty at Evergreen saw students as intellectual waifs.

  80. Rafe Champion
    #2441329, posted on July 15, 2017 at 4:22 am

    10 factoids about Orwell and 1984.

    The prescience of Aldous Huxley in Brave New World.

  84. srr
    #2441333, posted on July 15, 2017 at 4:43 am

    President Trump Interview With CBN Pat Robertson…
    Posted on July 14, 2017 by sundance

    President Trump full interview on the Christian Broadcast Network:

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/14/president-trump-interview-with-cbn-pat-robertson/

  85. Tom
    #2441334, posted on July 15, 2017 at 5:08 am

    The male mannequin on last night’s Nein News said there “were concerns” – stenographer propagandaspeak for “we think” – the ALPFL is a “boys club”. Evidently, the SJW media ghetto consensus is that Australian men’s football should be run by feminazi dykes so it can’t be accused of being a “boys’ club”. My god, it’s a stupid time to be alive.

    Anyway, we now have the names of the two scrubbers whose vaginas have ended the careers of the two ALPFL males on the altar of political correctness: Maddi Blomberg and Ali Gronow (both barely 7 out of 10). Zero sympathy for the males: if you work inside the identity politics movement, you must expect that you will eventually be eaten by the mad house rules, which change daily on account of them being set by the chairwymmynses of the ALPFL mothers club, Constable Caroline Wislon.

  86. srr
    #2441336, posted on July 15, 2017 at 5:54 am

    If you’re rationing your time and know all this stuff already, at least give it the first 1:50 minutes 😮 😉 😆 , and then the last 11 minutes from 50:00; maybe you clever clog memer’s can even put together a short version, ‘Best Of’, those 13 minutes 🙂 –

    Fake News Industrial Complex
    Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
    Jul 14, 2017
    Fake news starts wars, creates economic depressions, and ruins lives. Yet who his holding the fake news media accountable? Someone needs to tell the story about fake news: Mike Cernovich, the producer of Silenced, is bringing you Hoaxed: The Media’s War on Truth.

    Hoaxed will take the viewer on a full-throttle visual plunge into the history and future of fake news, uncovering their techniques, unveiling their agenda, chronicling the rise of the New Media, and showing you how to fight back against their lies.

    Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech” and the upcoming film “Hoaxed: The Media’s War on Truth” which you can help fund and support right now at hoaxedmovie.com.

  87. slackster
    #2441337, posted on July 15, 2017 at 5:56 am

    Question a friend asked

    Can Victoria run the desal plant in mid summer now that Hazelwood has closed?

  88. srr
    #2441338, posted on July 15, 2017 at 6:03 am

    Anyway, we now have the names of the two scrubbers whose vaginas have ended the careers of the two ALPFL males on the altar of political correctness: Maddi Blomberg and Ali Gronow (both barely 7 out of 10).

    Respect!
    You’re being a gentleman and giving credit for some physical symmetry and glamour, as so importantly described by Terry Pratchett.
    Most would argue you’ve gone too hard on that one, but urrghhh, those eyes, that expression, show an ugly on the inside, that rivals Kermit Gosnell.

    As to the other old boiler … 🙄 … you’re way too kind.

  89. incoherent rambler
    #2441339, posted on July 15, 2017 at 6:19 am

    slackster
    #2441337, posted on July 15, 2017 at 5:56 am

    Question a friend asked

    Can Victoria run the desal plant in mid summer now that Hazelwood has closed?

    Sure. Probably unwise when it is hot or cold in the eastern states and SA.

    A better question is: Why would Victoristan run the desal plant?

  90. incoherent rambler
    #2441341, posted on July 15, 2017 at 6:29 am

    One Loy Yang turbine hangin’ on the wall,
    One Loy Yang turbine hangin’ on the wall,
    If one Loy Yang turbine should accidentally fall,
    There would be no farqan grid …

    One Bayswater turbine hangin’ on the wall,
    One Bayswater turbine hangin’ on the wall,
    If one Bayswater turbine should accidentally fall,
    There would be no farqan grid …

  91. Herodotus
    #2441342, posted on July 15, 2017 at 6:34 am

    I shop at Woolworths regularly, but in future I’ll be taking my own collection of bags, prominently branded by companies like Aldi and Coles.

  92. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2441343, posted on July 15, 2017 at 6:39 am

    Can Victoria run the desal plant in mid summer now that Hazelwood has closed?

    Slackster – It’s only 90 MW, which while chunky shouldn’t be too much of a problem.
    The real problem for Dan the CFMEU Man is the humble Chinese air conditioner.
    Millions thereof.
    A 40 degree day will be interesting, especially if it affects NSW too.

    (One Wonthaggi = 45,000 home air conditioners)

  93. Herodotus
    #2441344, posted on July 15, 2017 at 6:46 am

    Sdfc:
    Trumpy could wipe his arse on the US flag and his fans would cheer.
    Sad.

    Unlikely to happen, and shows that the critics have not been paying attention to anything except the voices in their heads. The left and their heroes Obama and Hillary have in fact been doing it, while people like sdfc cheer.
    It happens here too, with various left leaning media – including the misnamed national broadcaster – leading the cheer squad.

  94. incoherent rambler
    #2441347, posted on July 15, 2017 at 6:52 am

    Bruce of Newcastle #2441343, posted on July 15, 2017 at 6:39 am

    Disagree.
    Too many aircons? Solution is to disconnect a few Newcastles (Or non-ALP electorates).
    Reconnect when the temperature moderates.

  95. Sparkx
    #2441348, posted on July 15, 2017 at 6:52 am

    This could be the next greens senator for WA !!!!!!

  97. Sparkx
    #2441350, posted on July 15, 2017 at 6:59 am

    Reported in the Courier Mail –

    AUSTRALIA will take a seat on the powerful United Nations’ Human Rights Council for the first time after seeing off diplomatic powerhouse France.

    Wonder how much that junket cost us?

  98. Herodotus
    #2441351, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:00 am

    The BBC’s Owen Bennett-Jones was energetically beating up the flaccid Russian soufle again in their News Hour. This time it was another Russian at that meeting between Donald Jnr. and the Lawyer Lady. The extra guy is actually now a US citizen and a known lobbyist, so the nature of that meeting hasn’t changed, but the BBC (soon to be followed down this path by their mini-me ABC, surely) couldn’t resist the urge to keep beating the meat, er, sorry, the collapsed soufle.
    Cue sinister music. The man in question was once in the Russian military, and a reporter says he met him in Afghanistan. (Drumbeat, rising in volume). There’s a suspicion that he may have a military intelligence component to his service record. (Massed brass decrescendo!)

    It’s another nothingburger. He’s a lobbyist who attended the meeting which was about sanctions and adoptions. But the zombie left media will continue to try to make something of it because they hate all the Trumps.
    OBJ was cunning enough to insert a thin sliver of plausible deniability into his melodramatic presentation. At one point, and it was so quick most might miss it, he said that the meeting’s nature was still as claimed. He can point to this later as his “balance”. Yeah, right!

  99. incoherent rambler
    #2441352, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Comment at the register
    You would almost be forgiven for thinking this was a Monty Python sketch if it weren’t for the horrible sense that somehow it’s real, and that our government truly does believe that Australian law overrules the laws of mathematics, physics, etc. etc.

    Humphrey: “Prime Minister. Astronomers have alerted us that an asteroid will destroy Point Piper tomorrow.”
    Mal: “Prepare a law against that immediately!”

  100. Tom
    #2441353, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Even though accessing it has become a pain in the arks since the redesign, the new Media Watch Dog format enables full-page graphics, which allowed Hendo, in the latest issue, to demonstrate how easy it is to copy Fakefacts cartoonist Michael Leunig’s infantilist drawing “style”. Here is a recent edition of the victim schtick Leunig has been drawing for the past 50 years. And here is Nancy’s hilarious pisstake.

  101. Fergus
    #2441354, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Some late 20 on single women can be viciously predatory.
    .Really misogynistic towards married women. Make disgusting remarks about them. Says the husbands are fair game cos all the goods ones are married. And they want one of those! The dirt shakes itself after one walks by.

  102. Tom
    #2441355, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Also from MWD, an astonishing cover-up by Their ABC of its own in-house p***phile’s court case:

    There was enormous interest in the coverage of the last two issues of MWD that the ABC had failed to report a case of historical child sexual abuse within the ABC.

    As MWD readers are aware, in late June one-time ABC TV producer Jon Stephens pleaded guilty in Gosford Local Court to sexually assaulting a 14 year-old ABC male casual employee in 1981 while on an ABC assignment near Gosford. He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

    Stephens’ conviction was reported in News Corp’s Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate and Sydney Daily Telegraph. But it has not been reported by the ABC or Fairfax Media. ABC editorial director Alan Sunderland wrote to Gerard Henderson last Friday advising that ABC editor-in-chief Michelle Guthrie accepted no responsibility for the ABC’s editorial decision not to report the Stephens’ matter.

    MWD has been advised that this week a listener named Phil tried to raise the ABC’s double standard in this instance on Jon Faine’s “Mornings” program on ABC Melbourne (774). Phil was told by a producer that Jon Faine would not discuss the Jon Stephens case.

    Last Monday, the ABC’s Media Watch ran a general program on the plight of contemporary journalism. It is not clear whether Paul Barry and his colleagues will cover this matter next Monday. MWD will keep readers informed.

  103. BEar Necessities
    #2441356, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:20 am

    It’s delicious that the afl being the most politically correct football code in the nation having 3 executives resign for politically incorrect behaviour. They will be having a “Don’t screw the crew” round as penance next year.

  104. Tom
    #2441357, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Thanks to Rafe Champion at 4.13am for the MWD link.

  105. Fergus
    #2441358, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:28 am

    If they do “get one of those”, one things for sure. He ain’t worth gettin’.

  106. incoherent rambler
    #2441359, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:29 am

    … Brandis says Australia already has mechanisms to allow law enforcement authorities to intercept electronic communications. Extending that power to encrypted traffic just brings that power up to date, he argues.

    The second is that the Australian Federal Police says it has seen “rapid growth in the amount of encrypted traffic from around three per cent a couple of years ago to now over 55, 60 per cent of all traffic.”

    Gorge Brandy would be horrified to know that Australians might not want to share their personal and financial data with him. No Gorge you can’t have my Visa PIN or the name of my ladies underwear retailer.

    Good luck busting AES256 without the keys Gorgy!
    The reassuring thing is that ,unless the US help out, our AG and his personal police force are clearly too fsckin stupid to decode an Enigma message.

  107. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2441360, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:31 am

    These climate pundits are so deranged, we can expect that koalas COULD soon be on the hunt for human flesh.

    WaPo: Polar Bears Hurt by Climate Change Could Develop Taste for Humans Breibart

  108. manalive
    #2441361, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:32 am

    If the politicians and bureaucracy are so keen to try novel energy experiments they should use the ACT as a test dummy, it would not be difficult to cut the territory off from the national grid, permanently.

  109. Zatara
    #2441362, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:33 am

    ABC editor-in-chief Michelle Guthrie accepted no responsibility for the ABC’s editorial decision not to report the Stephens’ matter.

    How exactly does that work?

    She just didn’t FEEL editor in chief-ish about it?

    Did she refuse salary for her period of non-chief-ish-ness?

  110. srr
    #2441364, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:36 am

    It’s like when my net stalkers hit out at me and leave a trail of their own blood and puss back to their masters den 🙂 –

    Media Aims at Trump, Hits Obama
    Vox Day Periscope

  112. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2441369, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I will leave this snippet to Cats’ imaginations.

    FAST FOOD
    Krispy Kreme cripples traffic for hours with promise of discounted doughnuts.     Fox News

  113. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2441371, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:44 am

    AUSTRALIA will take a seat on the powerful United Nations’ Human Rights Council for the first time after seeing off diplomatic powerhouse France.

    Ah we have a seat on “The Dictators’ Club”. How ironic.

    Is This Why The UN Human Rights Council Is Silent As Venezuelans Die Oppressed Under Socialism? (Thursday)

    The Miami Herald is calling the UN’s lack of response to blood in the streets in Venezuela a “travesty.” Despite Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s bloody repression of opposition protests that have resulted in more than 100 dead, thousands of wounded and hundreds of political prisoners over the past three months, the United Nations Human Rights Council, UNHRC, has not uttered a single word about Venezuela’s human rights crisis.

    “There is a reason for that inaction, of course. About half of the council’s 47 member countries are dictatorships — including Cuba, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela — who defend one another against charges of human-rights violations. In fact, the UNHRC is a mutual protection society for the world’s worst dictatorships.”

    Mal should fit right in.

  114. Sparkx
    #2441373, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:47 am

    FAST FOOD
    Krispy Kreme cripples traffic for hours with promise of discounted doughnuts. Fox News

    mOnty blocked the drivethrough?

  115. Zatara
    #2441375, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:54 am

    About half of the council’s 47 member countries are dictatorships — including Cuba, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela

    So monarchies, constitutional or not, are now considered dictatorships?

    Who knew?

  116. incoherent rambler
    #2441380, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Mal should fit right in.

    Bandisndat discussing his recent sphincterotomy?

  117. herodotus
    #2441381, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Yep. As predicted in my comment above, the ABC leads its bulletin at 8am with the latest Russian Soufle Beatup.

  118. Tintarella di Luna
    #2441382, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I shop at Woolworths regularly, but in future I’ll be taking my own collection of bags, prominently branded by companies like Aldi and Coles.

    Forget Coles they’ve been cucked as well — Fantastic idea love it love it love it.

  119. H B Bear
    #2441383, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:08 am

    If the AEC isn’t responsible for ensuring that Scott Dudlam was eligible to stand for parliament then shouldn’t the Greens pay back his salary for nominating him?

    Can’t have a system of self-regulation where everyone simply goes, “Ooops” and walks aways which is exactly what happens now. Dudlam basically said he is a financial strawman after pocketing a couple of million dollars of public funding. Not good enough.

  120. H B Bear
    #2441385, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Editor-in-chief is a purely ceremonial role at the ALPBC staff co-op. Just like the Managing Director.

  121. m0nty
    #2441387, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Turns out that Donald Trump Junior meeting with the Russian lawyer also featured a Russian spy, who has detailed how the lawyer brought a dossier of hacked DNC files.

    https://apnews.com/dceed1008d8f45afb314aca65797762a/Russian-American-lobbyist-says-he-was-in-Trump-son's-meeting

    Leaky tap keeps on dripping.

  122. herodotus
    #2441388, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Jonathan Green said Scott Hoodlum was one of the sharpest minds in the parliament, and laments his departure.
    I found him an outrageous agitator of no worth, which goes for most of the Greens and their ABC enablers.

  123. herodotus
    #2441391, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:18 am

    The “Russian spy” who is a well-known lobbyist and, incidentally, an American citizen.
    The monty drip keeps dripping.

  125. C.L.
    #2441394, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Turns out Russian “spy” Rinat Akhmetshin was gifted American citizenship by the Obama administration in 2009.
    LOL.
    Turns out he also worked for Fusion GPS, the Democrat Party’s shady dirt-research outfit.
    Turns out he went to the meeting so Loretta Lynch could get a FISA warrant and wiretap Trump Jr.

  126. John64
    #2441395, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:24 am

    For any Cats looking for a Christmas stocking-filler:

    Kevin Rudd on Twitter yesterday:

    Hi folks I’ve finally put pen to paper. Title: Not for the Faint-hearted — The highs & lows 1957-07. Out 24 October

  127. srr
    #2441396, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:26 am

    BREAKING: BABY CHARLIE GARD WINS HUGE LEGAL VICTORY!
    The Next News Network
    Jul 14, 2017
    TruthFeed News reports, Charlie Gard has won a major legal victory and an American doctor will be allowed to head to the UK to examine the 11 month old boy suffering a rare genetic disorder.
    [see, because quacks under death panels have to protect their bloody turf, they can’t go letting outside doctors come and and say, ‘yeah, nah, you just want the kid dead.’, so the parents had to fight at law just for the right to another opinion, to be allowed to come to them … all the while the death squads just keep running down the clock and cutting down his chances]

  128. m0nty
    #2441397, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Eight people now placed at the meeting. At this point it would not surprise if it came out that the meeting was also attended by Maria Sharapova and Blofeld.

  129. Shy Ted
    #2441398, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Imagine having to occupy Scott Ludlum’ actual seat in the Senate, the actual seat. It’d be so oily and sticky despite extensive cleaning.

  131. Gab
    #2441400, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:30 am

    m0nty
    #2441387, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:16 am
    Turns out that Donald Trump Junior meeting with the Russian lawyer also featured a Russian spy, who has detailed how the lawyer brought a dossier of hacked DNC files.

    C.L.
    #2441394, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:23 am
    Turns out Russian “spy” Rinat Akhmetshin was gifted American citizenship by the Obama administration in 2009.
    LOL.
    Turns out he also worked for Fusion GPS, the Democrat Party’s shady dirt-research outfit.
    Turns out he went to the meeting so Loretta Lynch could get a FISA warrant and wiretap Trump Jr.

    Ahahahahaha! monty’s first rake of the day.

  132. incoherent rambler
    #2441401, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Convert Hazelwood to run on Whale Oil.

    Renewable, sustainable, organic, natural product. AND reduces the numbers of Krill Killers.

    You know it makes sense.

  133. H B Bear
    #2441402, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Moose Knuckles also thought that Spend Composta offered valuable insights into Australian politics. Don’t laugh, you’re still paying his salary.

  134. John64
    #2441403, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Cut and Paste, The Oz:

    The ABC on April 5:

    Former Family First senator Bob Day was not validly elected at last year’s federal poll, the High Court has found.

    Scott Ludlam on Twitter that day:

    Turns out Bob Day never even existed as a senator. How perfectly appropriate.

    From Ludlam’s press conference yesterday:

    Journalist: Does this mean you were never a senator?

    Ludlam: That’s correct. Apparently we imagined the whole thing.

  135. H B Bear
    #2441404, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Argh Alene Composta.

  136. iamok
    #2441405, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I have refused to buy those hideous green or blue hession bags from days one. It was clear this was another way of pushing the guilty “saving the planet” line whilst reducing costs significantly and creating another income stream.

    And as for those self serve checkouts eh? What a great idea that is. Jobs anyone?

  137. m0nty
    #2441408, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Turns out he went to the meeting so Loretta Lynch could get a FISA warrant and wiretap Trump Jr.

    So what’s the crazy wingnut conspiracy theory now? Goldstone and this spy were both double agents for the DNC, is that it? I suppose you are going to tell me that the DNC hack never happened, it was all part of the scam. And what of the role of Area 51? Make some sense, man.

  138. dover_beach
    #2441410, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Fr. Martin’s Grammar Problem:

    Why should the grammar matter? Because, as I tell my students, we think in words; therefore, the words we use, and how we use them, orders—or disorders—our thinking. (I knew we had lost the political battle on same-sex “marriage” when we started arguing for “traditional marriage.” To qualify a noun by an adjective—“traditional” marriage—concedes that there are other types of that noun. No one talks about “traditional triangles.”)

    The proposal I have problems with is Fr. Martin’s suggestion in an interview that the Church change her definition of the homosexual inclination from “objectively disordered” to “differently ordered.” (The relevant paragraph in the Catechism is 2357, which earlier declares that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.”) We need to pay attention because “differently ordered” is going to become the new “buzz phrase” on this issue in the Church and elsewhere. It will be used by many to justify many things that should not be justified. But, again, poor grammar leads to poor thinking. (And let’s be clear that we are talking about “acts” and “inclinations” and not persons.)

    RTWT.
    P.S. I’ve made the same point in the first paragraph before, BTW, not the losing the battle, but the redundancy of the qualifier, traditional.

  139. Tel
    #2441411, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Ludlam: That’s correct. Apparently we imagined the whole thing.

    Just like Global Warming, am I right?

  140. calli
    #2441415, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Ahahahahaha! monty’s first rake of the day.

    Soft! What fact through yonder window rakes?
    It is the east, and the japes have just begun.

  141. Tintarella di Luna
    #2441416, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:43 am

    This could be the next greens senator for WA !!!!!!

    He ticks all the boxes including the requisite two-fathers surname – indeed he will be so good because he

  142. Sparkx
    #2441418, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Too right iamok, the self serve checkouts are a nightmare if you have anymore than one or two items. Partner decided to use one the other day and it took twice as long as the normal check out due to having to wait for assistance when the bloody thing kept on freezing.

  143. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2441421, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Soft! What fact through yonder window rakes?
    It is the east, and the japes have just begun.

    Well said, calli, well said indeed.

  144. John64
    #2441423, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Fitzy really should loosen the bandana a little before banging on the laptop; to increase blood flow to the brain:

    Scott Ludlam has to stand down, but it’s OK that the Queen is 100 per cent English?

  145. custard
    #2441424, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Scott Ludlam on Twitter that day:

    Turns out Bob Day never even existed as a senator. How perfectly appropriate.

    I’m almost certain Baldrick was first with that quote yesterday. The Oz must read the Cat.

  146. Sparkx
    #2441428, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Fitzy really should

    loosen tighten

    the bandana

    around his neck

  147. Makka
    #2441429, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:07 am

    So what’s the crazy wingnut conspiracy theory now?

    After being caught LYING AGAIN, you’re still here being a smartarse mUnty? Why don’t you have the humility to just fk off.

  148. Senile Old Guy
    #2441430, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Too right iamok, the self serve checkouts are a nightmare if you have anymore than one or two items.

    Self serve checkouts are great. Instead of waiting in line forever, I walk straight up to a checkout, scan my items, pay and am out of there. It doesn’t matter how many items I have. It is always faster and more convenient.

  149. Makka
    #2441432, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:09 am

    It doesn’t matter how many items I have. It is always faster and more convenient.

    Yes, as an avowed hater of shopping I’m even warming to them. Definitely faster.

  150. lotocoti
    #2441438, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Re Rafe’s oh four early post, those titles were staples of the high school English curriculum.
    Along with Animal Farm, Catch 22, For Whom The Bell Tolls, All Quiet On The Western Front, LOTR and To Kill A Mockingbird.
    As best I can make out, only one from 9 high school aged nieces and nephews has read TKAM.
    Everything is “teen fiction”.

  151. H B Bear
    #2441441, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:25 am

    mUnty says “wingnut” – all scull. Yes I know it is only 7.30am (here at least).

  152. Senile Old Guy
    #2441444, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Why should the grammar matter? Because, as I tell my students, we think in words; therefore, the words we use, and how we use them, orders—or disorders—our thinking. (I knew we had lost the political battle on same-sex “marriage” when we started arguing for “traditional marriage.” To qualify a noun by an adjective—“traditional” marriage—concedes that there are other types of that noun. No one talks about “traditional triangles.”)

    Oh dear.

    Because, as I tell my students, we think in words…

    Not necessarily. I often think in visual terms; pictures. This is especially the case when thinking about anything, well, visual, such as photographs, diagrams or designs. I think about conversation and writing in words because they are verbal.

    I really, really do hate people making ambit claims.

    No one talks about “traditional triangles.”

    Again, a complete analogy fail. We do talk about ‘equilateral triangles’ and ‘isosceles triangles’ and ‘acute triangles’. It is about using appropriate adjectives. And before ‘traditional marriage’ there were other sorts of marriages, such as ‘common law’ (around for a long time) and ‘arranged marriage’ (also around for a long time).

  153. John64
    #2441446, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:30 am

    At a social gathering last night, rough transcript of conversation between me and an interlocutor:

    Interlocutor: You do believe in climate change?

    Self: Of course. The climate has always been changing since the planet formed.

    Interlocutor: And man’s carbon emissions are causing climate change to accelerate?

    Self: I don’t think that is proven. CO2 is a trace gas in the atmosphere. Since around 1950 it has increased from 7/20,000 to 8/20,000 of the atmosphere. A change of 1/20,000. Almost imperceptible.

    Interlocutor: No, it’s increased from 350 to 400. It’s much worse than that.

    Self: Those are parts per million. Same as the fractions I just mentioned.

    Interlocutor: Oh …….. (walks off) ………..

  154. Senile Old Guy
    #2441447, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:31 am

    It doesn’t matter how many items I have. It is always faster and more convenient.

    Yes, as an avowed hater of shopping I’m even warming to them. Definitely faster.

    Yes, I hate shopping and that is one reason to like self-serve checkouts: if I am ringing up the items as fast as the machine and I can go, I can hardly complain.

  155. Nick
    #2441448, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Just walked past a dumpster being loaded. Pride of place at the top was a large Liberal Party box. On the scrapheap. Appropriate.

  156. Notafan
    #2441449, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Thank you for the Samuel Gregg article DB.

    The authors of the original article should be ashamed of themselves.

    We have enough venal and stupid in the world.


    Maybe they were upset about this

  157. egg_
    #2441452, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Is Monster using ‘The Malmo Kid’ as his anonymous login, yet?

  158. Baldrick
    #2441453, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:36 am

    What passes for insightful comment on TheirABC:

    ABC Q&A ✔ @QandA
    You shouldn’t blame Islam for terrorism. Religion isn’t a crucial factor in attackss, writes @mehdirhasan

  159. Notafan
    #2441454, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Malmonty’s problem is too much Boris and Natasha.

    Is Russian is Spy

    Is ridiculous.

  160. egg_
    #2441456, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:40 am

    WaPo: Polar Bears Hurt by Climate Change Could Develop Taste for Humans

    Bad news – their preferred flavour is vegans and they can smell them from a mile away.

  161. Notafan
    #2441457, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered

    As are homosexuals

    Selfish narcissistic and other character flaws seem to be universal.

  162. egg_
    #2441458, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:42 am

    ABC Q&A ✔ @QandA
    You shouldn’t blame Islam for terrorism.

    Deep denial, curled up in the bunker with a blanky?

  163. srr
    #2441459, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:45 am

    YourVoice™ America (7/14) “Weekly Roundup – Don Jr to BCRA!”
    Bill Mitchell
    Started streaming 43 minutes ago

  164. Baldrick
    #2441461, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Quick m0nty, get onto this one before CNN deletes it:

    A second-by-second analysis of the Trump-Macron handshake
    President Donald Trump added to the growing lore of his handshakes with world leaders on Friday in France when he and French president Emmanuel Macron spent 29 seconds in a shake that turned into something much, much more.

  165. egg_
    #2441462, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Kevin Rudd on Twitter yesterday:

    Hi folks I’ve finally put pen to paper. Title: Not for the Faint-hearted — The highs & lows 1957-07. Out 24 October

    Kokoda Kev Kardashian, the Tarin Kowt Scout’s greatest capers?

  166. egg_
    #2441465, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Title: Not for the Fart-hated — The highs & lows 1957-07.

  167. Rabz
    #2441466, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Gavin McInnes: Is Fred Perry Racist?

    No, it is not. Skinheads may have worn their polos but the shirt’s rise to fashion icon status started with the Mods in the sixties.

    I was wearing a Fred Perry jumper last night while wandering around Sleazy Hills with jupes.

    Anyway if lefties do think an item of clothing is racist I’ll simply wear it even more often just to piss them off. I’ve got well over ten Fred Perry polos – bring on the t-shirt weather!

  168. egg_
    #2441468, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Title: Ratfvcked! — The highs & lows 1957-07.

  169. H B Bear
    #2441470, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:52 am

    A second-by-second analysis of the Trump-Macron handshake

    Bwahahahaa Trump owns their minds. What will 8 years of this do to them?

  170. Tom
    #2441471, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:54 am

    John64, I notice a little further down in today’s Cut&Paste:

    The endorsement Ludlam possibly didn’t see coming. Sydney radio 2GB presenter Alan Jones on Twitter yesterday:

    Scott Ludlam — absurd. He left New Zealand when he was 9. If being an Australian for 38 years doesn’t entitle you to be in parliament, what does?

    AJ will shortly announce he’s a major Filth donor. In fact, I’d be astonished if he isn’t already, considering the percentage points his Greenfilth posturing has taken off Australian GDP over the past decade.

  171. srr
    #2441473, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:55 am

    JohnWickofPolitics‏ @Gingrich_of_PA 3h3 hours ago

    Mueller told 2 look @ Podesta/Joule Unlimited & Rusnano deal. He got a letter from Rep on Intel Comm. Podesta answers were “unsatisfactory”🤔

  172. srr
    #2441474, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:56 am

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 7m7 minutes ago

    ICE is participating in the nation-wide crackdown on child predators.

    Day by day, America is getting just a little safer again.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/886009436829089792

  173. C.L.
    #2441475, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Russian “spy” Akhmetshin was such a nefarious character that the Obama administration gave him a green card.

  174. srr
    #2441476, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:57 am

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 34m34 minutes ago

    One of the Antifa members we’ve been highlighting is Ismael Chamu – who was just arrested.
    Thanks to all who helped!

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/886002950782496768

  175. Baldrick
    #2441479, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:03 am

    The endorsement Ludlam possibly didn’t see coming. Sydney radio 2GB presenter Alan Jones on Twitter yesterday:
    Scott Ludlam — absurd. He left New Zealand when he was 9. If being an Australian for 38 years doesn’t entitle you to be in parliament, what does?

    Hmmm, let me take a stab at this … I reckon it’s the Constitution.

  176. C.L.
    #2441480, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:05 am

    It may be in the Constitution but it is indeed stupid.

  177. struth
    #2441481, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered

    It is a disorder, and those who have it are sufferers of a disorder.

    In these strange, insane times where single mums who are unable or unwilling to discipline their children, would prefer they had a disorder that requires drugging them, we don’t find that humans who use their reproductive parts for other than the only natural reason they exist, to reproduce, and indeed use them for the very opposite of why the exist, have no disorder at all and should be celebrated.

    My personal view of gay people is that they do, indeed have a disorder.
    There are many disorders in the natural world, and I feel sorry for those that have them.
    They should not be discriminated against, but celebrating a disorder is madness.
    Just imagine if we talked about drugging people with the gay disorder, like we are willing to drug young boys for having a disorder cured immediately by old fashion discipline.

  178. srr
    #2441482, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:07 am

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 5h5 hours ago

    Failed hysteria has gone from:

    “Trump directly colluded w/ Putin to hack the Election”

    to

    “Don Jr. once met w/ a lobbyist for 20 minutes”

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/885944768840204288

    The circle that surrounds him, but still can’t lay a glove on him, remember, they are m0nty & Co.’s circle 😉 😆
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DEuCD9xWsAAdWSm.jpg

  179. calli
    #2441484, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Hmmm, let me take a stab at this … I reckon it’s the Constitution.

    It’s Mabo. It’s The Vibe.

  180. dover_beach
    #2441486, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:10 am

    SOG:

    Not necessarily. I often think in visual terms; pictures. This is especially the case when thinking about anything, well, visual, such as photographs, diagrams or designs. I think about conversation and writing in words because they are verbal.

    Not at all. You don’t ‘think’ visually. You are confusing the act of imagining a triangle in your mind with thinking. When you get down to thinking about a triangle, words like plane, angle, equilateral, isosceles, and the like, are necessary. And when the object becomes unimaginable, as in the case of a chiliagon, you are only thinking, not imagining.

    Again, a complete analogy fail. We do talk about ‘equilateral triangles’ and ‘isosceles triangles’ and ‘acute triangles’. It is about using appropriate adjectives. And before ‘traditional marriage’ there were other sorts of marriages, such as ‘common law’ (around for a long time) and ‘arranged marriage’ (also around for a long time).

    Are you being needlessly uncharitable? The writer was not asserting that triangle has no appropriate qualifier, he is asserting that ‘traditional’ as a qualifier of triangle is redundant. There is no traditional marriage vs common law marriage vs arranged marriage with respect to marriage per se. Just as in triangle per se, there is no substantive difference between the three types of triangle you mentioned. But there is a manifest difference between marriage per se, and same-sex ‘marriage’, otherwise, marriage would not require redefinition in order to include the latter.

    So, as you say above, “oh dear”, indeed.

  181. struth
    #2441487, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:10 am

    It may be in the Constitution but it is indeed stupid.

    I’ll try it next time I’m pulled up by the police for a traffic misdemeanour.

    It may be the speed limit, but it’s stupid…………………………………..

  183. calli
    #2441490, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Not at all. You don’t ‘think’ visually. You are confusing the act of imagining a triangle in your mind with thinking. When you get down to thinking about a triangle, words like plane, angle, equilateral, isosceles, and the like, are necessary.

    Isn’t it possible to do both simultaneously? For example, I’m given a survey and on that survey are contour lines (visual) and spot levels (words, or in this case, numbers). I have to design a shape that will fit on that space. My brain is processing those symbols and at the same moment auditioning shapes.

  184. john constantine
    #2441496, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:21 am

    By 2025 there will be another million people in melbournibad, unless their shorten foundation [under instruction from wife and motherinlaw] ramps up the airlift and mass imports australias fair share of the worlds mobilising peoples, then two million extra isn’t impossible if we work to merkelisation.

    Increased demand and 50% ruinables, my head hurts trying to figure out how this works.
    The only way i can see it happening is for them to ramp up the exporting of yarrgrads industry to the crony looting nations of the world as War Reparations.

    More demand from mass imported welfare voteherds to be offset by shutting down industry.

    [but then what will the masses do for employment?.]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morgenthau_Plan

    The defeated Australia sends the turnfailure to negotiate with the Great Transnational Decision Making Powers, and sign treaties admitting australias War Guilt, commit to paying War Reparations and open the borders to such eternal demographic change that the Anglosphere will never rise again.

    [but their Vichy bishop-Quisling gets a seat on a u.n. body, so there is that as consolation.]

  185. Tel
    #2441497, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:23 am

    When you get down to thinking about a triangle, words like plane, angle, equilateral, isosceles, and the like, are necessary.

    Whenever I’m driving I need to mutter to myself, “change up a gear”, “move your foot over to the brake”, “green light means go!”

    Wait! Cobblers!!

    Just thinking out loud.

  186. val majkus
    #2441498, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:25 am

    if you can bear it (even if for just the photos) pop over to Jo Nova

    Marc Morano kindly offered Al Gore a copy of Climate Hustle, (which might have helped him feel a lot better about the future). Gore refused to take it. Possibly, he’s not that interested in climate change.

    What I saw was nearly a whole hour of primal weather-porn – gratuitous, non-stop, scenes from the apocalypse, glowing clouds boiled about incandescent forests, and giant drains in the sky emptied massive clouds in a flash. Glaciers crumbled before our eyes. Poor victims were stuck in boiling tar on hot roads, they crawled out of mud slides, and were dragged in spectacular rescues from cars being swallowed by turbulent floods. Biblical is the word.

    Gullible, naïve devotees gushed, awed, and murmured collective fear as Al spun a story of record doom and disaster with a google hit-list of extreme weather snaps. Al offered almost no graphs, long term data, or paleostudies. Few in the audience seemed to realize it was just a grab bag of the latest disaster-fest, and if a million people had had mobile phones in 10,000BC, the footage from then might have looked exactly the same or even worse, as Gore milked pretty much every weather event in the news to sell the salvation of renewables. Few seemed to wonder how Gore could know that floods were not worse in 1598, or that droughts were not longer and nastier in, say, 1174, or during the summer of 2 million BC. But the all-seeing, all-knowing Al knew.

    Through tricky double-negative convoluted sentences Al effectively sends the message that fossil fuels cause extreme weather (but whatever you do, don’t quote him): ….

  187. Senile Old Guy
    #2441499, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:26 am

    SOG:

    Not necessarily. I often think in visual terms; pictures. This is especially the case when thinking about anything, well, visual, such as photographs, diagrams or designs. I think about conversation and writing in words because they are verbal.

    Not at all. You don’t ‘think’ visually. You are confusing the act of imagining a triangle in your mind with thinking. When you get down to thinking about a triangle, words like plane, angle, equilateral, isosceles, and the like, are necessary. And when the object becomes unimaginable, as in the case of a chiliagon, you are only thinking, not imagining.

    I am not confusing anything and you are being arrogant in asserting that I do. You inserted ‘triangle’ into statements I made that said nothing about triangles in order to refute statements that said nothing about triangles. If I am visualising a photograph I am thinking in images not words. In fact, if you look at books on photography, and art, you will see the word ‘previsualise’ used frequently.

    Again, a complete analogy fail. We do talk about ‘equilateral triangles’ and ‘isosceles triangles’ and ‘acute triangles’. It is about using appropriate adjectives. And before ‘traditional marriage’ there were other sorts of marriages, such as ‘common law’ (around for a long time) and ‘arranged marriage’ (also around for a long time).

    Are you being needlessly uncharitable? The writer was not asserting that triangle has no appropriate qualifier, he is asserting that ‘traditional’ as a qualifier of triangle is redundant.

    I am reading what was written. It is uncharitable to think otherwise, I would think.

    There is no traditional marriage vs common law marriage vs arranged marriage with respect to marriage per se. Just as in triangle per se, there is no substantive difference between the three types of triangle you mentioned. But there is a manifest difference between marriage per se, and same-sex ‘marriage’, otherwise, marriage would not require redefinition in order to include the latter.

    There is no ‘substantive difference’ between ‘equilateral triangles’ and ‘isosceles triangles’ and ‘acute triangles’? Really? Really? They are all examples of shapes constructed with three straight sides and three corners but they have different properties.

    You might object to adding ‘traditional’ to marriage but ‘common law’ marriage has been around for some time, as has ‘arranged marriage’.

    Please note, I am objecting to your objection to a marriage qualifier. ‘Same sex’ marriage is not marriage in any traditional sense of the word. On the other hand, most would probably consider ‘traditional marriage’ to refer to marriage in a church with a religious ceremony of some kind.

  188. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2441501, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:28 am

    The beards are burning. Trouble is they are like the Hydra. Eradicate one, and another rears its whiskers.

    The head of Islamic State in Afghanistan, Abu Sayed, has been killed in a strike on the group’s headquarters in Kunar province earlier this week, the Pentagon says.Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement on Friday that other members of the Islamic State group were also killed in the strike on Tuesday. The Oz.

  189. Senile Old Guy
    #2441503, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Not at all. You don’t ‘think’ visually. You are confusing the act of imagining a triangle in your mind with thinking. When you get down to thinking about a triangle, words like plane, angle, equilateral, isosceles, and the like, are necessary.

    Isn’t it possible to do both simultaneously? For example, I’m given a survey and on that survey are contour lines (visual) and spot levels (words, or in this case, numbers). I have to design a shape that will fit on that space. My brain is processing those symbols and at the same moment auditioning shapes.

    Possible. The issue at the moment is that all thinking is verbal, which it ain’t.

  190. incoherent rambler
    #2441506, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:34 am

    John64 #2441446, posted on July 15, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Like it.

  191. Marcus Classis
    #2441507, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I awoke to the sound of distant THWACKs.

    Wot’s that? said I.

    So I turned to the cat, and found that the gorgeous Gab had the tale:

    Gab
    #2441400, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:30 am
    m0nty
    #2441387, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:16 am
    Turns out that Donald Trump Junior meeting with the Russian lawyer also featured a Russian spy, who has detailed how the lawyer brought a dossier of hacked DNC files.

    C.L.
    #2441394, posted on July 15, 2017 at 8:23 am
    Turns out Russian “spy” Rinat Akhmetshin was gifted American citizenship by the Obama administration in 2009.
    LOL.
    Turns out he also worked for Fusion GPS, the Democrat Party’s shady dirt-research outfit.
    Turns out he went to the meeting so Loretta Lynch could get a FISA warrant and wiretap Trump Jr.

    Ahahahahaha! monty’s first rake of the day.

    Nice to see Monty’s still singing the song of his people:
    Wussia!Wussia!Wussia!
    THWACK
    Wussia!Wussia!Wussia!
    THWACK
    Wussia!
    THWACK
    Wussia!
    THWACK
    Wussia!Wussia!Wussia!
    THWACK

    I also note that the much be-thwacked one, Monty of the oh-so-many rakes, hs not yet gotten around to explaining his support FGM, rape, enslavement, cultural destruction and the rule of violent criminal mohammedan warlord gangs: why hedid not go to Malmo, and how come Twostix reckons he was plagiarising stuff from the Atlantic back in 22 July 16.

  192. incoherent rambler
    #2441508, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Abu Sayed, has been killed in a strike on the group’s headquarters in Kunar province earlier this week, the Pentagon says.

    I noted they said it was impossible to confirm. I presume that means a serious kaboom.

  193. m0nty
    #2441510, posted on July 15, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Hey there Xerox Maximus, you sure do like the sound of corporal punishment, don’t you? It must remind you of basic training when you got bastardised by a pack of bastards. Rat-a-tat-tat with the rattan, it must fill your dreams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *