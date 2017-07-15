Scott Ludlam is a dual New Zealand and Australian citizen. He is therefore ineligible to be elected to the Australian Parliament. But since July 2008 he has been collecting a substantial salary and employing four staff and enjoying two suites of offices paid by the Australian taxpayer.
He and Rod Culleton have at least one thing in common. They have never been senators. If you are ineligible to be a senator, by definition you cannot have been a senator. While Bob Day was ruled ineligible for the 2016 election he was eligible when he took office as a senator on 1 July 2014 and so can correctly be described as a former senator.
But Scott Ludlam and Rod Culleton have no right to be called former senators.
In most areas of society a person who has collected benefits by deception or ignorance will be forced to repay those benefits plus a penalty. But it seems that Ludlam expects to be relieved of that responsibility.
No. A thousand times no.
He should be pursued by the Commonwealth for those illegally paid moneys. If that bankrupts him, so be it. He will then be an undischarged bankrupt and ineligible for being appointed as a senator.
The worst thing would be for him to now renounce his NZ citizenship, be forgiven the debt he owes the Commonwealth, and then be slotted into the senate by the Greens.
How someone can be in the senate for ten years and not realise that they have dual citizenship is beyond me. It is common knowledge and clearly in the Constitution that a person cannot be a dual citizen and be elected to parliament.
That lack of judgement (common among the Greens admittedly) should block Ludlam from any attempt to come back to Canberra. The Government can ensure this by not relieving him of his responsibility to repay the salaries etc.
It is obvious that he would have known about this at least three years ago.
Follow the link to the petition and note the following text:
“This petition was delivered to:
Scott Ludlam”
Surely he would have cast his eye over the petition – or a staff-member would have alerted him to its existence. So, in effect, he would have known about the illegality at least three years ago, did nothing about it, and in fact was re-elected as a Senator in last year’s Federal Election still aware of it.
Considering a petition was delivered to Scott Ludlam requesting he prove he was no longer a NZ citizen…
… frankly, I have difficulty believing him when he tells us he had no idea until some random lawyer alerted him to the fact the other day.
I completely agree with the post, particularly that he shouldn’t be allowed to be a senator in the future. He must have known. Shame on him.
I agree, though the Greens cannot understand the concept of shame.
Flogging is too good for him. However… it shows the torpor in the LNP that they don’t have someone going over the “enemy” details with a fine tooth comb. This is what the ALP do with vigour. Grow up you incompetent centrist/conservative/slightly left in name only Liberals. It’s war. And we don’t employ you at the cost of $2m p.a. to play nice. Take them out. Start with Tanya Plibersek and her criminal husband. Then move onto Albo with his brothel visits. Take them out.
Okay – I can understand the argument about repaying the salary he earned. But why make him repay the office and staff costs? Those costs would have been incurred anyway – the taxpayer isn’t out of pocket for those costs.
The other point is think about is the people he displaced from being Senators as a result of his unlawful election. Shouldn’t they have an action against him (or the AEC?) for lost or foregone income?
I suppose standing him against a pock marked wall is out of the question?
That lack of judgement (common among the Greens admittedly)
Having dual citizenship is comparatively trivial compared to the Greens’ major flaw: none of them really have any useful ideas with which to serve Australia, either in our parliament or elsewhere. One could go further and opine that they more often have views which are contrary to the ongoing well-being of Australians, regardless of their citizen status.
I hate to say this, but I’ll bet good money that’s exactly what will happen. I could write the Greens campaign for them “Health issues..an honest mistake…why should he be penalized when no -one else has been..dened natural justice..not fair..”
And, yes it does show the “Marquis of Queensberry Rules” mindset of the Liberal Party. Start with Tanya, go onto Albo with his brothel creeping, re – open the Royal Commission into Trade Union Corruption. The only fair fight is the one you win.
So if I steal you car then as long as I fill it back up with petrol and leave it back where I found it when I’m done, you are no worse off.
Bankrupting Dudlam would be useful pour encourager les autres.
There can never be enough heads on sticks around Lake Burley Griffin.
Once more into the breach – from last night’s OT. It remains my view, funnily enough.
Re: Dudlam – go after the government agencies (and bureaudents) that sheltered him for so frigging long.
The more details that emerge, the more rank this looks. That greenfilth fuckwit’s ineligibility for the unrepresentative swill chamber was obviously common knowledge for many years.
No payout, no pension, no running for public office, again, evah.
Fuck off and pay it back you vile piece of braindead drug addicted greenfilth excrement.
Otherwise, it’s off to gaol – which is where in a just world, the staggeringly stupid stinky rodent would be heading, regardless .
Enough.
Indeedy.
I’d volunteer for the firing party that shot him at dawn , and go on to eat a hearty breakfast, with every evidence of enjoyment.
No – I don’t think that analogy works. The parliament would have paid the salaries of staffers for whichever senator was elected.