Tribute to Bill Leak

RIP.
Interesting, a student of the Julian Ashton Art School in Sydney.
h/t Jeff Grimshaw of LibertyWorks.
“Trigger Warning” is available from
Bill Leak prints and cartoons are available from
RIP.
Interesting, a student of the Julian Ashton Art School in Sydney.
h/t Jeff Grimshaw of LibertyWorks.
“Trigger Warning” is available from
Bill Leak prints and cartoons are available from
I’ve noticed that everybody that is for abortion has already been born.
Julian will get expelled for this…surely.
That went onto twitter
A worthy way to spend 19 minutes.
“Having their morning Leak”
Beautiful.
Great stuff. I cannot believe how quickly time flies. HRC what a mob of c…s
If you have YouTube downloader program, I’d suggest you save it.
I reckon there will be an approach to You Tube to have that video taken down because it is ‘offensive’ and ‘racist’.
Downloading took less than 2 minutes.
I got as far as the bit on Bill drawing the Abo cartoon. I’ll have to go back to it later. It was hard to take listening to him. I still miss him so.
This is a wonderful tribute to a Great Australian – Bill Leak – what a magnificent defender of freedom of speech – Bill made the ultimate sacrifice and died defending the greatest freedom, the one the ideologues, totalitarians and fascists fear the most. Thank God we have his work as his legacy to remember him by.
Re Julian Ashton: yes, he was a star product of JAAS. Almost won the Archibald – an amazing artist. You wouldn’t know it. JAAS were like “Bill who??” when he died. And their social meeja when questioned had a fair bit of grubby stuff going on at the time.
It is great to see Bill Jnr (Johannes) following in his father’s footsteps. More power to his pen.
The greatest Australian political cartoonist and one of our greatest ever artists, stolen from his family and an adoring public by loathsome petty envious stalinist fascists who never possessed a minuscule fraction of his many gifts.
He was an old fashioned Aussie from an Australia that no longer exists.
LOL – the guy on the run in the still is attempting to get away from various preposterous collectivist imbeciles, including one Julius Disneyland Esq.