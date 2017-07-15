Tribute to Bill Leak

Posted on 11:52 am, July 15, 2017 by Rafe Champion

RIP.

Interesting, a student of the Julian Ashton Art School in Sydney.

h/t Jeff Grimshaw of LibertyWorks.

“Trigger Warning” is available from

Bill Leak prints and cartoons are available from

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Tribute to Bill Leak

  1. kc
    #2441591, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Julian will get expelled for this…surely.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2441605, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    That went onto twitter

    A worthy way to spend 19 minutes.

  3. Some History
    #2441612, posted on July 15, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    “Having their morning Leak”

    Beautiful.

  4. Winter has come
    #2441631, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Great stuff. I cannot believe how quickly time flies. HRC what a mob of c…s

  5. Mike of Marion
    #2441646, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    If you have YouTube downloader program, I’d suggest you save it.

    I reckon there will be an approach to You Tube to have that video taken down because it is ‘offensive’ and ‘racist’.

  6. Mike of Marion
    #2441647, posted on July 15, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Downloading took less than 2 minutes.

  7. Gab
    #2441740, posted on July 15, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    I got as far as the bit on Bill drawing the Abo cartoon. I’ll have to go back to it later. It was hard to take listening to him. I still miss him so.

  8. Tintarella di Luna
    #2441799, posted on July 15, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    This is a wonderful tribute to a Great Australian – Bill Leak – what a magnificent defender of freedom of speech – Bill made the ultimate sacrifice and died defending the greatest freedom, the one the ideologues, totalitarians and fascists fear the most. Thank God we have his work as his legacy to remember him by.

  9. Andrew
    #2441809, posted on July 15, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Re Julian Ashton: yes, he was a star product of JAAS. Almost won the Archibald – an amazing artist. You wouldn’t know it. JAAS were like “Bill who??” when he died. And their social meeja when questioned had a fair bit of grubby stuff going on at the time.

  10. Sparkx
    #2441817, posted on July 15, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    It is great to see Bill Jnr (Johannes) following in his father’s footsteps. More power to his pen.

  11. Rabz
    #2441950, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    The greatest Australian political cartoonist and one of our greatest ever artists, stolen from his family and an adoring public by loathsome petty envious stalinist fascists who never possessed a minuscule fraction of his many gifts.

    He was an old fashioned Aussie from an Australia that no longer exists.

  12. Rabz
    #2441954, posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    LOL – the guy on the run in the still is attempting to get away from various preposterous collectivist imbeciles, including one Julius Disneyland Esq.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *