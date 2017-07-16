Guest Post: Muddy Original and Definitive

For your viewing pleasure, what follows is the second set of contributions for the Catictionary. As with the last plea for feedback, I’m hoping you will add definitions to those words that have none, critique the words already contributed, and add some of your own.

As per the title, however, they need to be Cat ORIGINALS. We have an abundance of talent lurking and squatting here, so let’s put it out there and reclaim our English language.

Given that I live a sheltered life, I’m hoping you will also help to identify which of the following words are NOT Cat originals, so they may be struck from the record with the spittle-flecked rage they deserve.

Allaholic Frenzy. (1) – “Display of highly agitated behaviour, often in a crowd setting. Can be triggered by almost anything that can be interpreted as disrespectful to Islam, esp. cartoon. Frequently seen in Islamic areas such as Pakistan, Afghanistan and England. Patients suffering from Allaholic Frenzy are advised to be cautious when operating machinery or motor vehicles. References. (1). Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 6th Edition: DSM-6.”

Alutheran – “A forward-thinking progressive who thinks a man should be judged by the colour of his skin, not the content of their character, and who is thus supercilious and condescending towards an Alt-Racist.”

Billabonk – “Having a root next to a waterhole.”

Bolshie Ballet – “The carefully choreographed routine employed by all leftards when the hideous crimes and failures of socialism are brought up. Responses such as “but that wasn’t real communism”, “but Scandinavia” and “but outside forces” are very common.”

Dingoat.

Dodgeridoo – ‘A fake Aboriginal artefact.”

Faulty-cultural – “A multi-cultural society gone wrong which tends to occur after importing a backward 7th Century culture incompatible with your societal norms.”

Faulti-culti – “(See above). A particular culture that, once introduced, will eventually corrupt and destroy a host culture.”

Fauxboriginal – “White people who claim aboriginality based on a fraction of their DNA or ‘how they feel.”

Fauxb/Fauxbia/Fauxbic – “The dishonest and slanderous labelling of an individual who publicly questions the narrative imposed by a self-selected moral elite regarding specific favoured groups which share characteristics such as race, gender, sexual preference, religious or cultural belief. e.g. Homofauxbia, Islamofauxbia. The labelled individual is portrayed as suffering from an irrational fear, akin to a dangerous mental illness, of one or more of the favoured groups, thus consciously separating themselves from the societal ‘norm’ and voluntarily surrendering any rights, protections or privileges. This pathologising of dissent is analogous to the historical concept of outlawry, wherein an individual was legally stripped of the rights enjoyed by fellow citizens as the result of an alleged crime committed by the accused. Said outlaw could be ‘hunted’ using means not otherwise permitted by the contemporary legal system. The Post-Rational branding of an individual as a ‘fauxb’ presently submits them for hunting (by any and all persons who express an interest) in a reputational and social sense only, though Self-Elected Retributive Justice Magistrates (SERJMs, or simply RJMs) aim to progress legislation to the point where the hunting of fellow humans is again sanctioned by society as a whole, or its unelected representatives.”

Gayredherringcrumb – “People discussing something someone else doesn’t want them to discuss.”

Interruption Lotto.

Kleptocrony, kleptoswampturd.

Lattesexual – “Inner city dweller willing to have meaningless sex with any gender after a couple of shots.”

Methnic – “An ethnic addicted to Meth.”

NTDWI – “Nothing to do with Islam: Description of a terrorist attack in which a perp yelling something in that Arabic people frequently say when going about their normal daily business, and brandishing a black flag which has some common Arabic phrases kills a bunch of people.”

Pollicock – “Political correctness” (remembering ‘poppycock’).

Pollikak – “From Collins English Dictionary – C19 from Dutch dialect ‘pappekak’ literally: soft excrement, from ‘pap’ soft + ‘kak’ dung.”

Pregressive – “A self-righteous, soi disant ultra-modern thinker who takes his agricultural beliefs from 10,000 BC (pre-farming), social policies from 3000 BC (pre-family groups), marital policies from 1500 BC (pre-Mosaic monogamy), science and technological ideas from 1700 AD (pre-industrial revolution) and economic guidance from 1860 (Marx).

Rearviewergy – Rear view energy. “…politicians in cahoots with crony capitalists decide that the way forward is to firmly fix our sight in the rear view mirror – i.e. windmills.”

Red Squirrel – “A distraction released during an argument with a lefty (who is losing the debate).”

Relaxivism – “The use of reason and logic to calm a fellow citizen who has become alarmed or agitated by prophecies put forward by special interest groups. Relaxivism strives to remove hysteria and emotion from debates and to replace it with rationality and scepticism.”

Tealighting – “Acts and deed carried out (such as the lighting of candles) that occur after a terrorist incident involving the RoP by those who wish to deny, misdirect and distort reality.”

Tollerance – “The heavy monetary and social price Western countries have to pay in order to ‘enjoy’ the ‘benefits’ of multiculturalism.”

Triggs Point – “The realisation that after broadcasting your contempt for someone in the left media for days that you have completely forgotten the facts of the matter.”

Tuppitude – “Sexual intercourse involving sheeple.”

Two-bagger – “Your typical leftist/SJW who is as repulsive in the outside as they are on the inside and thus during tuppitude require two paper bags over the head in case the first one falls off.”

VisOrama – Panoramic Virtue Signalling (anything from the environment to sexuality to electing a black, Marxist homo as president).

Youthajism – “The smug, satisfactory feeling achieved by SJW students as they march, chant and ejaculate meaningless slogans and platitude. Often used as a substitute for the fact that SJWs are largely incapable of getting laid, or if they are then it’s with a two-bagger.”

Zyx – “The politically-correct form of ‘Dude.’ i.e. ‘Zyx, check out the pair on that one!”