So how much more could Scott Ludlam be up for?

On Sky News George Brandis draws our attention to another quirk of the constitution:
Until the Parliament otherwise provides, any person declared by this Constitution to be incapable of sitting as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives shall, for every day on which he so sits, be liable to pay the sum of one hundred pounds to any person who sues for it in any court of competent jurisdiction.
So that appears to be over and above any amount of salary etc. that he would be liable to repay to the Commonwealth.
I suspect this amount would be payable to those people who could reasonably argue that they were displaced by the person sitting in the parliament while being disqualified to do so – although the constitution does clearly state “any person”.
Anyway – long story short: Using the RBA calculator £100 in 1901 would be $14,757.13 today. So that works out to 9 years*365 days*14,757.13 = $48,477,172.05 as a rough guess as to how much Scott Ludlam is up for in compensation. Now we could argue that the Senate doesn’t sit every day so that figure could be a lot lower. Others might argue that £100 remains £100.
But the point is clear – the Constitution created a punitive regime for any person who sat while being disqualified. This is not a debt to the Commonwealth that can be waived by the Special Minister of State (Scott Ryan in this instance) but rather a civil action that can be brought by “any person” (but I suspect the court would interpret that as being someone who might otherwise have been elected).
Update: Gavin Putland, in comments, points to the Common Informers Act of 1975 as effectively repealing section 46. Looking at that Act it seems that section 46 was established as an incentive mechanism to check up on the status of sitting politicians. Now that the £100 incentive fee has been removed we can have foreigners sitting in our Parliament for 9 years before anyone bothers to check up on them.
I’d expect that 100 quid will be $2oo. Are there any other amounts mentioned in the Constitution? If so, how are they interpreted?
A more interesting question arises. Is there a limit on the number of possible lawsuits? Get in quickly.
I’m any person!
the Constitution created a punitive regime for any person to sat while being disqualified.
Creative English? 🙂
Parliament “otherwise provides” in the Common Informers (Parliamentary Disqualifications) Act 1975. The penalty is $200 per day after the suit is served, plus a TOTAL of $200 for sitting on or before that day. Section 4 says: “On and after the date of commencement of this Act, a person is not liable to pay any sum under section 46 of the Constitution and no suit shall be instituted, continued, heard or determined in pursuance of that section.”
Full text: http://www.austlii.edu.au/au/legis/cth/consol_act/cida1975507/ .
P.S.: And there’s no double jeopardy.
Gavin – that’s a pity.
I can’t work out what the purpose of section 3 is, when section 4 doesn’t allow anyone to bring an action.
I suspect this amount would be payable to those people who could reasonably argue that they were displaced by the person sitting in the parliament while being disqualified to do so
Given the senate quota system I doubt Ludlam has displaced anyone except the next Greens candidate on the WA ticket each time he has been up for election/reelection.
But it would be fun to see a Green sue a Green just for filthy lucre.
“On and after the date of commencement of this Act, a person is not liable to pay any sum under section 46 of the Constitution and no suit shall be instituted, continued, heard or determined in pursuance of that section.”
What a pity.
Next question: What happens to his super? I expect he’ll collect it.
I think this is what you mean:
1 Short title
This Act may be cited as the Common Informers (Parliamentary Disqualifications) Act 1975.
2 Commencement
This Act shall come into operation on the day on which it receives the Royal Assent.
3 Penalty for sitting when disqualified
(1) Any person who, whether before or after the commencement of this Act, has sat as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives while he or she was a person declared by the Constitution to be incapable of so sitting shall be liable to pay to any person who sues for it in the High Court a sum equal to the total of:
(a)
$200 in respect of his or her having so sat on or before the day on which the originating process in the suit is served on him or her; and
(b)
$200 for every day, subsequent to that day, on which he or she is proved in the suit to have so sat.
(2) A suit under this section shall not relate to any sitting of a person as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives at a time earlier than 12 months before the day on which the suit is instituted.
(3) The High Court shall refuse to make an order in a suit under this Act that would, in the opinion of the Court, cause the person against whom it was made to be penalized more than once in respect of any period or day of sitting as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives.
4 Suits not to be brought under section 46 of the Constitution
On and after the date of commencement of this Act, a person is not liable to pay any sum under section 46 of the Constitution and no suit shall be instituted, continued, heard or determined in pursuance of that section.
5 Jurisdiction
Original jurisdiction is conferred on the High Court in suits under this Act and no other court has jurisdiction in such a suit.
So Gavin, Sinc and legal eagles.
I think you are wrong.
The 1975 informers act removes the ability to prosecute under Sec 46 (point 4), but replaces it with point 3.
If its still $200 in today’s dollars: 9 x 365 x 200 ~ $675k
Not enough.
Anyone who thinks Dudlam is going to pay more than dollar zero is going to be disappointed. Pollies always look after their own lest it happens to them down the track.
See also: over-claiming expenses and declaration of members interests.
Sinclair Davidson #2442536, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:10 pm
Possible interpretation: claims can no longer be lodged under the Constitutional provision itself. All further claims can be brought in any court of competent jurisdiction.
Could be easier and cheaper (hah!) than waltzing into the High Court with an expensive team of silks.
I’m with you inco. Any amount thereabouts would suffice, just so long as he is declared an undischarged bankrupt and unable to stand for re-election for the Greenfilth.
How can a provision of the Constitution be set aside at all? I thought a referendum was required to change the Constitution. So the Parliament can nullify any provision of the Constitution?
Gazman
The provision itself states: “Until the Parliament otherwise provides …”
Sec. 5 gives the original jurisdiction to the High Court, and expressly excludes any other court from jurisdiction.
Imagine Scott Ryan politely querying all this with Turnbull. There’s more chance of Bob Menzies rising from the grave than Ludlum being forced to pay a cent….
Yes, s.4 of the Act means that claims are to be made under the Act and not under s.46 of the Constitution. Sorry if that wasn’t clear.
You’d think the Attorney General would know about this act and therefore not start blabbing about S.46.
Gavin – agreed. I re-read your post and realised I had initially misinterpreted your comment. Apologies.
Scott Ludlum is not a forigner.
This is getting completely, hysterically absurd.
I get that you don’t like Greens. Who does?
Duncanm,
“If its still $200 in today’s dollars: 9 x 365 x 200 ~ $675k
Not enough.
Unfortunately,”(2) A suit under this section shall not relate to any sitting of a person as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives at a time earlier than 12 months before the day on which the suit is instituted.”….=$73k only
How many days in twelve months does a senator sit?
Scott Ludlam is a citizen of Australia, and was born in the nearest and closest neighbour we have, with both common origins and near identical laws.
It is nearly an accident of history that he is in the circumstances he is in.
Any other commenters here, or perhaps the original author who may wish to disclose, like I am, a “foreign” citizenship?
And I agree with HB – we won’t see a red cent out of Ludlam. Pollies reflexively look after their own. He’ll be cut slack as long as it’s politically expedient to do so, which it will be if no one in parliament makes a fuss about it.
You know, it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if Ludlam’s ineligibility was known by both major parties. I’m not sure either party would want to be seen running a Senator out of Canberra on such a pretext – could be spun as ‘mean and tricky’. It would also mean they have leverage over him if he ever became too gadflyish.
Arks, what are the eligibility requirements for a seat in the Beehive?
Good question.
I’ll be back…
I think you just have to show up with a tray of lamb chops and a six pack of beer:
From the Oz. Rules, and the Constitution are for other people are they, Richo?
Section 80:
So vegetarians and members of a certain abstemious religion are ineligible. Very civilised. We do have something to learn from the Kiwis in addition to fiscal responsibility.
Arky,
There’s no need to make this more complicated than it is. The Constitution reads:
Any person who –
(i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power,
or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a
foreign power…shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the
House of Representatives.
Scott Ludlam is an Australian citizen. Granted.
Scott Ludlam is also a citizen of a foreign power – yes, New Zealand is a foreign power, and has been regarded as such by our High Court since 1901.
Therefore, he is ineligible to sit.
And if you hold dual citizenship, you too would be ineligible to sit. Sorry.
This is not a case of people twisting the meaning of the Constitution, or interpreting it in some newfangled Lefty way – like in the US, where the Supreme Court suddenly “discovered” that their Constitution, written in 1788, had included a right to gay marriage all along.
It’s there in black and white. Scott Ludlam is ineligible to sit.
Alex.
Quote the part of the Australian constitution that you are referring to in full please.
Arky,
As I understand it, NZ nearly signed up to be a state of the Australian Commonwealth and W.A. nearly didn’t, but that’s not in dispute. The Queen being common to all the States and NZ doesn’t mean NZ is not a foreign power.
Of could you link to the full document and say which section it is?
Arky… I agree with your point, but I don’t care.
If Ludlam was a conservative, they’d be out for his blood.
Richo:
Agree with Alex. An exemption for Ludlam ‘because it’s only New Zealand’ is a pretty weak argument. New Zealand deserves recognition as a fully sovereign nation independent of our own. By all means, make the argument that it’s ridiculous that an Australian citizen with another nationality is ineligible to be a federal MP. Perhaps the constitution needs amending. But special pleading for New Zealand seems odd.
New Zealand may be our neighbour geographically and culturally but that doesn’t mean their interests and Australia’s will always coinhere. Therefore New Zealand citizens cannot sit in our parliament.
Ludlam’s case may seem to be splitting hairs, but the Constitutional principle must be maintained – you cannot hold formal allegiance to a foreign power and sit in the parliament of Australia.
Informal allegiance one might get away with; I’m looking at you, Sam Dastyari.
1975 – Lionel Murphy again! Why the change?
So which allegiance would you consider more dangerous in an Australian representative or senator:
To Islam.
Or to NZ?
Which one is more “foriegn”?
Be careful what you define as foreign.
Because it defines who you are and what you will become.
I will leave it there.
Before 1901 is foreign.
Of could you link to the full document and say which section it is?
Sure thing. It’s Section 44.
http://www.austlii.edu.au/au/legis/cth/consol_act/coaca430/s44.html
Apologies for talking outta my arse!
So which allegiance would you consider more dangerous in an Australian representative or senator:
To Islam.
Or to NZ?
Which one is more “foriegn”?
Arky, Jesus.
It’s not about what you or I regard as “dangerous.”
It’s not about whether an knife-wielding Islamist is more or less of a threat than a Kiwi.
It’s about what’s written in the Constitution. That’s all.
The Constitution says this. Therefore –
Be careful what you define as foreign.
Because it defines who you are and what you will become.
Again: it’s not about how you or I define “foreign” – it’s what the Constitution says.
I’m having a hard time understanding why you’re casting personal aspersions at people for merely pointing out what’s written in the bloody document. I didn’t write the damn thing myself. If you disagree with aspects of it, I don’t see why that’s my problem.
Define foreign.
Their richo also believes that people owing their first loyalty to commintern, or international socialism or transnational greenism can have a place in Australian parliment.
Let us look at bishop, her first loyalty is the the Great Cartels that do transnational decision-making, look at the damage the country suffers as she pours tribute money and volunteers War Reparations to the Cartels.
Need to strap politicians into truth seats and inject them with truth serum to find out if they support Australia, or support corrupt foreign Cartels.
Up until the 80s we were all British subjects.
I am pretty sure no court in the 40’s. 50’s, 60’s, 70’s would have ruled NZ or Britain as “foreign”.
There are no cases, but there must have been many kiwis or Poms on Parliament.
No one took them to court to challenge their eligibility.
So in 1970 I wasn’t foreign, but now I am?
Bullshit.
I never considered any of the Aussies living in Enzed as foreign.
You are all talking complete shit.
of, from, in, or characteristic of a country or language other than one’s own.
Non-Australian.
What about all the legislation he blocked along the way. Max punitive damages your Honour!
Up until the 80s we were all British subjects.
1949, actually.
Define foreign.
In terms of eligibility to sit in Parliament – which is all this discussion is about – the Constitution’s definition seems perfectly adequate to me.
All I’ve done, Arky, is present to you the written evidence – what the document actually says. I offered no interpretation or opinion of my own. If you wish it said or meant something else, that’s your prerogative.
If you want to blame me for what’s in a document written over a century ago, you can fuck right off.
Not 1949.
1984, actually.
You are all talking complete shit.
Because we wrote the Constitution, had it enacted, then sat on the High Court and took part in the judgements that determined what constiutes “foreign”, according to that document?
Wow. What can’t Catallaxians do?
According to Venona, Enzed Clayton was a KGB agent.