So how much more could Scott Ludlam be up for?

Posted on 3:46 pm, July 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

On Sky News George Brandis draws our attention to another quirk of the constitution:

 Until the Parliament otherwise provides, any person declared by this Constitution to be incapable of sitting as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives shall, for every day on which he so sits, be liable to pay the sum of one hundred pounds to any person who sues for it in any court of competent jurisdiction.

So that appears to be over and above any amount of salary etc. that he would be liable to repay to the Commonwealth.

I suspect this amount would be payable to those people who could reasonably argue that they were displaced by the person sitting in the parliament while being disqualified to do so – although the constitution does clearly state “any person”.

Anyway – long story short: Using the RBA calculator £100 in 1901 would be $14,757.13 today. So that works out to 9 years*365 days*14,757.13 = $48,477,172.05 as a rough guess as to how much Scott Ludlam is up for in compensation. Now we could argue that the Senate doesn’t sit every day so that figure could be a lot lower. Others might argue that £100 remains £100.

But the point is clear – the Constitution created a punitive regime for any person who sat while being disqualified. This is not a debt to the Commonwealth that can be waived by the Special Minister of State (Scott Ryan in this instance) but rather a civil action that can be brought by “any person” (but I suspect the court would interpret that as being someone who might otherwise have been elected).

Update: Gavin Putland, in comments, points to the Common Informers Act of 1975 as effectively repealing section 46.  Looking at that Act it seems that section 46 was established as an incentive mechanism to check up on the status of sitting politicians. Now that the £100 incentive fee has been removed we can have foreigners sitting in our Parliament for 9 years before anyone bothers to check up on them.

61 Responses to So how much more could Scott Ludlam be up for?

  1. pbw
    #2442525, posted on July 16, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    I’d expect that 100 quid will be $2oo. Are there any other amounts mentioned in the Constitution? If so, how are they interpreted?

    A more interesting question arises. Is there a limit on the number of possible lawsuits? Get in quickly.

  3. Some History
    #2442528, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    the Constitution created a punitive regime for any person to sat while being disqualified.

    Creative English? 🙂

    [Fixed. Thanks. Sinc]

  4. Gavin R Putland
    #2442529, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Parliament “otherwise provides” in the Common Informers (Parliamentary Disqualifications) Act 1975. The penalty is $200 per day after the suit is served, plus a TOTAL of $200 for sitting on or before that day. Section 4 says: “On and after the date of commencement of this Act, a person is not liable to pay any sum under section 46 of the Constitution and no suit shall be instituted, continued, heard or determined in pursuance of that section.”

    Full text: http://www.austlii.edu.au/au/legis/cth/consol_act/cida1975507/ .

  5. Steve trickler.
    #2442530, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Scott needs to hold a press conference.

    Admit CAGW is a fraud. Renewable energy ( Solar -Wind ) are a farce and fraud, and MEAN it. Deep down he knows this. Everyone knows this.

    If he does that, maybe sympathetic souls will contribute to a fund, to pay back the Commonwealth all his wages and costs.

    Announce the presser Scott. Time and date.

  6. Gavin R Putland
    #2442532, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    P.S.: And there’s no double jeopardy.

  7. a happy little debunker
    #2442533, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Ludlum likely never bothered to ever enrol to vote or he voted illegally in every election since 1988.

    No Mercy!

  8. Sinclair Davidson
    #2442536, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Gavin – that’s a pity.

    I can’t work out what the purpose of section 3 is, when section 4 doesn’t allow anyone to bring an action.

  9. Roger
    #2442538, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I suspect this amount would be payable to those people who could reasonably argue that they were displaced by the person sitting in the parliament while being disqualified to do so

    Given the senate quota system I doubt Ludlam has displaced anyone except the next Greens candidate on the WA ticket each time he has been up for election/reelection.

    But it would be fun to see a Green sue a Green just for filthy lucre.

  10. incoherent rambler
    #2442541, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    I’m prepared to settle out of court for $500,000.00

  11. dauf
    #2442542, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    He should be treated like he’d treat anyone else…’in a mean spirited way’. Make him pay and set an example

  12. Roger
    #2442545, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    “On and after the date of commencement of this Act, a person is not liable to pay any sum under section 46 of the Constitution and no suit shall be instituted, continued, heard or determined in pursuance of that section.”

    What a pity.

    At least someone could have taken him for his flash shoes.

    Next question: What happens to his super? I expect he’ll collect it.

  13. Brett
    #2442546, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    I think this is what you mean:

    1 Short title
    This Act may be cited as the Common Informers (Parliamentary Disqualifications) Act 1975.

    2 Commencement
    This Act shall come into operation on the day on which it receives the Royal Assent.

    3 Penalty for sitting when disqualified
    (1) Any person who, whether before or after the commencement of this Act, has sat as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives while he or she was a person declared by the Constitution to be incapable of so sitting shall be liable to pay to any person who sues for it in the High Court a sum equal to the total of:
    (a)
    $200 in respect of his or her having so sat on or before the day on which the originating process in the suit is served on him or her; and
    (b)
    $200 for every day, subsequent to that day, on which he or she is proved in the suit to have so sat.
    (2) A suit under this section shall not relate to any sitting of a person as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives at a time earlier than 12 months before the day on which the suit is instituted.
    (3) The High Court shall refuse to make an order in a suit under this Act that would, in the opinion of the Court, cause the person against whom it was made to be penalized more than once in respect of any period or day of sitting as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives.
    4 Suits not to be brought under section 46 of the Constitution
    On and after the date of commencement of this Act, a person is not liable to pay any sum under section 46 of the Constitution and no suit shall be instituted, continued, heard or determined in pursuance of that section.

    5 Jurisdiction
    Original jurisdiction is conferred on the High Court in suits under this Act and no other court has jurisdiction in such a suit.

  14. duncanm
    #2442552, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    So Gavin, Sinc and legal eagles.

    I think you are wrong.

    The 1975 informers act removes the ability to prosecute under Sec 46 (point 4), but replaces it with point 3.

    3 Penalty for sitting when disqualified
    (1) Any person who, whether before or after the commencement of this Act, has sat as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives while he or she was a person declared by the Constitution to be incapable of so sitting shall be liable to pay to any person who sues for it in the High Court a sum equal to the total of:
    (a)
    $200 in respect of his or her having so sat on or before the day on which the originating process in the suit is served on him or her; and
    (b)
    $200 for every day, subsequent to that day, on which he or she is proved in the suit to have so sat.

  15. duncanm
    #2442554, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    If its still $200 in today’s dollars: 9 x 365 x 200 ~ $675k

    Not enough.

  16. H B Bear
    #2442559, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Anyone who thinks Dudlam is going to pay more than dollar zero is going to be disappointed. Pollies always look after their own lest it happens to them down the track.

    See also: over-claiming expenses and declaration of members interests.

  17. JohnA
    #2442566, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Sinclair Davidson #2442536, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Gavin – that’s a pity.

    I can’t work out what the purpose of section 3 is, when section 4 doesn’t allow anyone to bring an action.

    Possible interpretation: claims can no longer be lodged under the Constitutional provision itself. All further claims can be brought in any court of competent jurisdiction.

    Could be easier and cheaper (hah!) than waltzing into the High Court with an expensive team of silks.

  18. Baldrick
    #2442571, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2442541, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:12 pm
    I’m prepared to settle out of court for $500,000.00

    I’m with you inco. Any amount thereabouts would suffice, just so long as he is declared an undischarged bankrupt and unable to stand for re-election for the Greenfilth.

  19. Gazman
    #2442572, posted on July 16, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    How can a provision of the Constitution be set aside at all? I thought a referendum was required to change the Constitution. So the Parliament can nullify any provision of the Constitution?

  20. Sinclair Davidson
    #2442577, posted on July 16, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Gazman

    The provision itself states: “Until the Parliament otherwise provides …”

  21. Brett
    #2442586, posted on July 16, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Possible interpretation: claims can no longer be lodged under the Constitutional provision itself. All further claims can be brought in any court of competent jurisdiction.

    Could be easier and cheaper (hah!) than waltzing into the High Court with an expensive team of silks.

    Sec. 5 gives the original jurisdiction to the High Court, and expressly excludes any other court from jurisdiction.

  22. Texas Jack
    #2442588, posted on July 16, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Imagine Scott Ryan politely querying all this with Turnbull. There’s more chance of Bob Menzies rising from the grave than Ludlum being forced to pay a cent….

  23. Gavin R Putland
    #2442595, posted on July 16, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Yes, s.4 of the Act means that claims are to be made under the Act and not under s.46 of the Constitution. Sorry if that wasn’t clear.

  24. Oh come on
    #2442599, posted on July 16, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    You’d think the Attorney General would know about this act and therefore not start blabbing about S.46.

  25. duncanm
    #2442600, posted on July 16, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Gavin – agreed. I re-read your post and realised I had initially misinterpreted your comment. Apologies.

  26. Arky
    #2442603, posted on July 16, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Scott Ludlum is not a forigner.
    This is getting completely, hysterically absurd.
    I get that you don’t like Greens. Who does?

    he must be of the full age of twenty-one years, and must be an elector entitled to vote at the election of members of the House of Representatives, or a person qualified to become such elector, and must have been for three years at the least a resident within the limits of the Commonwealth as existing at the time when he is chosen;
    he must be a subject of the Queen, either natural-born or for at least five years naturalized under a law of the United Kingdom, or of a Colony which has become or becomes a State, or of the Commonwealth, or of a State.

  27. RobK
    #2442605, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Duncanm,
    If its still $200 in today’s dollars: 9 x 365 x 200 ~ $675k
    Not enough.
    Unfortunately,”(2) A suit under this section shall not relate to any sitting of a person as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives at a time earlier than 12 months before the day on which the suit is instituted.”….=$73k only
    How many days in twelve months does a senator sit?

  28. Arky
    #2442607, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Scott Ludlam is a citizen of Australia, and was born in the nearest and closest neighbour we have, with both common origins and near identical laws.
    It is nearly an accident of history that he is in the circumstances he is in.
    Any other commenters here, or perhaps the original author who may wish to disclose, like I am, a “foreign” citizenship?

  29. Oh come on
    #2442609, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    And I agree with HB – we won’t see a red cent out of Ludlam. Pollies reflexively look after their own. He’ll be cut slack as long as it’s politically expedient to do so, which it will be if no one in parliament makes a fuss about it.

    You know, it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if Ludlam’s ineligibility was known by both major parties. I’m not sure either party would want to be seen running a Senator out of Canberra on such a pretext – could be spun as ‘mean and tricky’. It would also mean they have leverage over him if he ever became too gadflyish.

  30. Oh come on
    #2442613, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Arks, what are the eligibility requirements for a seat in the Beehive?

  31. Arky
    #2442615, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Arks, what are the eligibility requirements for a seat in the Beehive?

    ..
    Good question.
    I’ll be back…

  32. Arky
    #2442617, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I think you just have to show up with a tray of lamb chops and a six pack of beer:
    ..

    New Zealand’s constitution is not found in one document. Instead, it has a number of sources, including crucial pieces of legislation, several legal documents, common law derived from court decisions as well as established constitutional practices known as conventions. Increasingly, New Zealand’s constitution reflects the Treaty of Waitangi as a founding document of government in New Zealand.

  33. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2442618, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    GRAHAM RICHARDSON
    Why Scott Ludlam should not have resigned over dual citizenship

    The Australian
    5:50PM July 16, 2017
    11
    Graham Richardson
    Political columnist
    Sydney
    @SkyNewsRicho

    So often in politics, in business and in life in general we weigh up cases where it is difficult to pick the right option. The resignation from the Senate of Scott Ludlam, who had served a decade as a Senator from Western Australia is one of those cases.

    Until a Melbourne barrister, who really should get a life, actually sought access to the roll listing its citizens from the New Zealand government, Ludlam was an accepted member of the Senate. Suddenly it is revealed that he was still a New Zealand citizen as well as an Australian citizen and he is out the door in the blink of an eye.

    Ludlam left New Zealand when he was three and the only crime he committed was to forget to reject the citizenship of the country of his birth. Given that over the past 12 months we have lost two Senators for breaches over eligibility to sit in the Australian Parliament you would be entitled to think that ex-senator Ludlam might have checked to see what John Cameron, that Melbourne barrister referred to above, had discovered. Derryn Hinch was smart enough to reject his New Zealand citizenship well before the last election so you could say that Ludlam has only himself to blame.

    Of course you could also argue that this is one hell of a penalty to pay for not checking on your relationship with a nation you left at three and never known.

    Remember too, technically it would appear that Ludlam could be forced to repay the salary he earned during all those years in the Senate. I suppose you could even start poring over all the times he voted on a bill or a Senate procedural motion where one vote could make a real difference to the outcome. It is to be hoped that we are not so mean spirited that we would ever go down these paths.

    Obviously, there is an argument that the Constitution is merely trying to ensure that the only allegiance our parliamentarians have is to Australia, but again New Zealand isn’t Libya, Syria, Somalia, Russia or China.

    I realise there is rivalry between the two countries. New Zealand gave birth to the brilliant T-shirt adage — “I support anyone playing Australia”. We Aussies often sling off at the way Kiwis pronounce their vowels and make jokes about what they do with their sheep, but it is all hopefully in jest. There is a real affinity between these two friendly rivals and it is perfectly encapsulated in our joint ANZAC tradition.

    Here you don’t have to be born in Australia to become our Prime Minister. In the United States, Arnold Schwarzenegger could be elected as Governor of California but could not stand for President. I don’t believe in these purist traditions and I believe if you were born next door in New Zealand and you left when you were three, there should be room for you in our Parliament.

    Ludlam has lived here the best part of half a century without causing a fuss. He is not one of the truly mod Greens so instead of kicking him out let’s hold a referendum and choose another to boot out. I know who I would pick!

    From the Oz. Rules, and the Constitution are for other people are they, Richo?

  34. Arky
    #2442620, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Candidate eligibility

    To be a candidate you must:

    be enrolled as a voter
    be a New Zealand citizen, and
    not be disqualified from enrolling.
    The main grounds of disqualification for enrolment that could affect eligibility to be a candidate are:

    being a New Zealand citizen outside New Zealand who has not been in New Zealand within the last three years
    being in prison serving a prison sentence.
    There are exceptions to these rules, for example, in relation to public servants or members of the Defence Force who are on duty outside New Zealand, as well as members of their families.

    There are other grounds of disqualification that affect a very small number of people. [For more details see section 80 of the Electoral Act]

    Bankruptcy is not a ground for disqualification.

    If you were born overseas, you will be asked to provide evidence with your nomination that you are a New Zealand citizen (such as a certificate of citizenship or a copy of your New Zealand passport).

    ..

    Section 80:

    80 Disqualifications for registration
    (1)
    The following persons are disqualified for registration as electors:
    (a)
    a New Zealand citizen who (subject to subsection (3)) is outside New Zealand and has not been in New Zealand within the last 3 years:
    (b)
    a permanent resident of New Zealand (not being a New Zealand citizen) who (subject to subsection (3)) is outside New Zealand and has not been in New Zealand within the last 12 months:
    (c)
    a person who is detained in a hospital under the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act 1992 or in a secure facility under the Intellectual Disability (Compulsory Care and Rehabilitation) Act 2003, and to whom one of the following applies:
    (i)
    the person has been found by a court or a Judge to be unfit to stand trial within the meaning of the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003, or has been acquitted on account of his or her insanity, and (in either case) is detained under an order or direction under section 24 or section 31 or section 33 of that Act or under the corresponding provisions of the Criminal Justice Act 1985 and has been so detained for a period exceeding 3 years:
    (ii)
    the person has been found by a court, on conviction of any offence, to be mentally impaired, and is detained under an order made under section 34 of the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003 or section 118 of the Criminal Justice Act 1985, and has been so detained for a period exceeding 3 years:
    (iii)
    the person is subject to, and has for a period exceeding 3 years been subject to, a compulsory treatment order made following an application under section 45(2) of the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act 1992 or a compulsory care order made following an application under section 29(1) of the Intellectual Disability (Compulsory Care and Rehabilitation) Act 2003:
    (iv)
    the person is detained under section 46 of the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act 1992, and is a person to whom paragraph (d) would otherwise apply:
    (d)
    a person who is detained in a prison pursuant to a sentence of imprisonment imposed after the commencement of the Electoral (Disqualification of Sentenced Prisoners) Amendment Act 2010:
    (e)
    a person whose name is on the Corrupt Practices List made out for any district.
    (2)
    The Registrar of the court in which a compulsory treatment order or any order under section 24 or 34 of the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003 is made or in which any person is convicted of a corrupt practice must, not later than the fifth day of the month following the date of the order or conviction, forward to the Electoral Commission a certificate showing—
    (a)
    the name, date of birth, place of abode, and description of the patient or offender; and
    (b)
    the particulars of the order or conviction.
    (3)
    Nothing in subsection (1)﻿(a) or (b) applies to—
    (a)
    a person, being—
    (i)
    a public servant or a member of the Defence Force; or
    (ii)
    a head of mission or head of post within the meaning of the Foreign Affairs Act 1988, who is outside New Zealand in the course of that person’s duties; or
    (iii)
    an officer or employee of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise established by the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Act 2003; or
    (b)
    a person who—
    (i)
    is accompanying a person described in subparagraph (i) or subparagraph (ii) or subparagraph (iii) of paragraph (a) who is outside New Zealand in the course of that person’s duties; and
    (ii)
    is the spouse, civil union partner, de facto partner, or child of the person referred to in subparagraph (i), or the child of the spouse, civil union partner, or de facto partner of that person.
    Compare: 1956 No 107 s 42; 1980 No 29 s 13(1); 1985 No 120 s 150(1); 1988 No 34 s 12(4); 1988 No 159 s 14(1); 1988 No 160 s 12(2)
    Section 80(1)﻿(c): substituted, on 1 September 2004, by section 51 of the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003 (2003 No 115).
    Section 80(1)﻿(d): substituted, on 16 December 2010, by section 4 of the Electoral (Disqualification of Sentenced Prisoners) Amendment Act 2010 (2010 No 128).
    Section 80(2): replaced, on 21 March 2017, by section 21 of the Electoral Amendment Act 2017 (2017 No 9).
    Section 80(3)﻿(a)﻿(iii): amended, on 1 July 2003, by section 84 of the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Act 2003 (2003 No 27).
    Section 80(3)﻿(b)﻿(ii): substituted, on 26 April 2005, by section 7 of the Relationships (Statutory References) Act 2005 (2005 No 3).

  35. Oh come on
    #2442621, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    you just have to show up with a tray of lamb chops and a six pack of beer

    So vegetarians and members of a certain abstemious religion are ineligible. Very civilised. We do have something to learn from the Kiwis in addition to fiscal responsibility.

  36. alexnoaholdmate
    #2442625, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Arky,

    There’s no need to make this more complicated than it is. The Constitution reads:

    Any person who –

    (i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power,
    or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a
    foreign power    …shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the
    House of Representatives.

    Scott Ludlam is an Australian citizen. Granted.

    Scott Ludlam is also a citizen of a foreign power – yes, New Zealand is a foreign power, and has been regarded as such by our High Court since 1901.

    Therefore, he is ineligible to sit.

    And if you hold dual citizenship, you too would be ineligible to sit. Sorry.

    This is not a case of people twisting the meaning of the Constitution, or interpreting it in some newfangled Lefty way – like in the US, where the Supreme Court suddenly “discovered” that their Constitution, written in 1788, had included a right to gay marriage all along.

    It’s there in black and white. Scott Ludlam is ineligible to sit.

  37. Arky
    #2442628, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    The Statute of Westminster Adoption Act came into force in New Zealand in 1947. The effect of the Statute of Westminster was to place within the control of the legislatures of the Dominions all the consequences in municipal law of the status of ‘British subject.’ Despite this, the expression ‘British subject’ remained unchanged, having like meaning to that of a ‘Commonwealth citizen’ as stated in the British Nationality Act 1948.[4] The British Nationality and New Zealand Citizenship Act was passed the same year. The Act provided for the separate status of New Zealand citizen and national and defined the status of New Zealand protected persons – as members of a class connected with any New Zealand trust territory specified by Order. Furthermore, the Act maintained that electoral law would still give ‘British subjects’ the ability to vote in New Zealand parliamentary and local government elections after twelve months’ residence.

    Likewise, the provisions as to loss of citizenship in the 1948 Act followed those of the law of the United Kingdom. The voluntary acquisition of another nationality or citizenship had no automatic effect on New Zealand citizenship. Where, however, what was acquired was a foreign nationality, its acquisition was a ground for the discretionary deprivation of New Zealand citizenship. In this situation the law corresponded more closely to that of Australia and Canada, where the acquisition of the citizenship of a foreign country could be a ground for the loss of local citizenship.[5] But it was not until the passing of the New Zealand Citizenship Act in 1977 that New Zealand legislation fully provided for New Zealand citizenship as separate from that of the ‘British subject,’ as had been defined by the British Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948.

  38. Arky
    #2442629, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Alex.
    Quote the part of the Australian constitution that you are referring to in full please.

  39. RobK
    #2442631, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Arky,
    As I understand it, NZ nearly signed up to be a state of the Australian Commonwealth and W.A. nearly didn’t, but that’s not in dispute. The Queen being common to all the States and NZ doesn’t mean NZ is not a foreign power.

  40. Arky
    #2442632, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Of could you link to the full document and say which section it is?

  41. duncanm
    #2442633, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Arky… I agree with your point, but I don’t care.

    If Ludlam was a conservative, they’d be out for his blood.

  43. Oh come on
    #2442635, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Agree with Alex. An exemption for Ludlam ‘because it’s only New Zealand’ is a pretty weak argument. New Zealand deserves recognition as a fully sovereign nation independent of our own. By all means, make the argument that it’s ridiculous that an Australian citizen with another nationality is ineligible to be a federal MP. Perhaps the constitution needs amending. But special pleading for New Zealand seems odd.

  44. Roger
    #2442636, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    New Zealand may be our neighbour geographically and culturally but that doesn’t mean their interests and Australia’s will always coinhere. Therefore New Zealand citizens cannot sit in our parliament.

    Ludlam’s case may seem to be splitting hairs, but the Constitutional principle must be maintained – you cannot hold formal allegiance to a foreign power and sit in the parliament of Australia.

    Informal allegiance one might get away with; I’m looking at you, Sam Dastyari.

  45. stackja
    #2442637, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    1975 – Lionel Murphy again! Why the change?

  46. Arky
    #2442644, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    So which allegiance would you consider more dangerous in an Australian representative or senator:
    To Islam.
    Or to NZ?
    Which one is more “foriegn”?
    Be careful what you define as foreign.
    Because it defines who you are and what you will become.
    I will leave it there.

  47. stackja
    #2442645, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Arky
    #2442644, posted on July 16, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Before 1901 is foreign.

  48. alexnoaholdmate
    #2442647, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Of could you link to the full document and say which section it is?

    Sure thing. It’s Section 44.

    http://www.austlii.edu.au/au/legis/cth/consol_act/coaca430/s44.html

  49. a happy little debunker
    #2442649, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Apologies for talking outta my arse!

  50. alexnoaholdmate
    #2442650, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    So which allegiance would you consider more dangerous in an Australian representative or senator:
    To Islam.
    Or to NZ?
    Which one is more “foriegn”?

    Arky, Jesus.

    It’s not about what you or I regard as “dangerous.”

    It’s not about whether an knife-wielding Islamist is more or less of a threat than a Kiwi.

    It’s about what’s written in the Constitution. That’s all.

    The Constitution says this. Therefore –

    Be careful what you define as foreign.
    Because it defines who you are and what you will become.

    Again: it’s not about how you or I define “foreign” – it’s what the Constitution says.

    I’m having a hard time understanding why you’re casting personal aspersions at people for merely pointing out what’s written in the bloody document. I didn’t write the damn thing myself. If you disagree with aspects of it, I don’t see why that’s my problem.

  52. john constantine
    #2442652, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Their richo also believes that people owing their first loyalty to commintern, or international socialism or transnational greenism can have a place in Australian parliment.

    Let us look at bishop, her first loyalty is the the Great Cartels that do transnational decision-making, look at the damage the country suffers as she pours tribute money and volunteers War Reparations to the Cartels.

    Need to strap politicians into truth seats and inject them with truth serum to find out if they support Australia, or support corrupt foreign Cartels.

  53. Arky
    #2442654, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Up until the 80s we were all British subjects.
    I am pretty sure no court in the 40’s. 50’s, 60’s, 70’s would have ruled NZ or Britain as “foreign”.
    There are no cases, but there must have been many kiwis or Poms on Parliament.
    No one took them to court to challenge their eligibility.
    So in 1970 I wasn’t foreign, but now I am?
    Bullshit.
    I never considered any of the Aussies living in Enzed as foreign.
    You are all talking complete shit.

  54. stackja
    #2442657, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Arky
    #2442651, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:07 pm
    Define foreign.

    of, from, in, or characteristic of a country or language other than one’s own.
    Non-Australian.

  55. Winter has come
    #2442659, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    What about all the legislation he blocked along the way. Max punitive damages your Honour!

  56. Roger
    #2442661, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Up until the 80s we were all British subjects.

    1949, actually.

  57. Marcus Classis
    #2442664, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Just make teh greenscumbag an offer he understands.

    He pays back every cent, or goes for a helicopter ride.

  58. alexnoaholdmate
    #2442666, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Define foreign.

    In terms of eligibility to sit in Parliament – which is all this discussion is about – the Constitution’s definition seems perfectly adequate to me.

    All I’ve done, Arky, is present to you the written evidence – what the document actually says. I offered no interpretation or opinion of my own. If you wish it said or meant something else, that’s your prerogative.

    If you want to blame me for what’s in a document written over a century ago, you can fuck right off.

  59. Arky
    #2442670, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Not 1949.
    1984, actually.

    Australia retained the status of British subject until the Australian Citizenship Amendment Act 1984 removed Part II of the Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948 effective on 1 May 1987. Between 1 January 1983 and 1 May 1987 a British citizen and an Australian citizen were both British subjects under Australian law, but not under United Kingdom law.[5] The term encompassed all citizens of countries listed in

  60. alexnoaholdmate
    #2442671, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    You are all talking complete shit.

    Because we wrote the Constitution, had it enacted, then sat on the High Court and took part in the judgements that determined what constiutes “foreign”, according to that document?

    Wow. What can’t Catallaxians do?

  61. stackja
    #2442673, posted on July 16, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    According to Venona, Enzed Clayton was a KGB agent.

