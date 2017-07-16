The culture war: how we got to where we are

  • Courtesy of Gramski, Lukacs and the Frankfurt School.

    h/t Frank Brus

    4 Responses to The culture war: how we got to where we are

    1. struth
      #2442338, posted on July 16, 2017 at 11:08 am

      It all starts in our schools.
      The dark depressed minds of Academics who aren’t getting a root.

      It’s a hard slog that video, but very good.
      The subject matter is so sick and depressive, it’s hard to make it easy.
      A simpler version to just introduce who and what the Frankfurt school was, would be great.

      A bit like exposing Soros.
      The masses won’t sit through all that.
      They should.

    2. A Lurker
      #2442342, posted on July 16, 2017 at 11:11 am

      Can someone please invent a time machine and take all these monsters permanently out of history.

    3. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
      #2442350, posted on July 16, 2017 at 11:18 am

      The west is in terminal decline, literally. We will be in another dark age by end of century.

    4. pbw
      #2442417, posted on July 16, 2017 at 1:09 pm

      It’s a very good analysis of the School and it’s influence. Why, though, did it prosper when the failure of socialism to inspire the “masses” was the barren ground from which critical theory tried to flower?

      From today’s Mass readings: “And as he sowed, some seeds fell along the path, and the birds came and devoured them. Other seeds fell on rocky ground, where they did not have much soil, and immediately they sprang up, since they had no depth of soil, but when the sun rose, they were scorched. And since they had no root, they withered away. Other seeds fell among thorns, and the thorns grew u and choked them. Other seeds fell on good soil and produced grain, some a hundredfold, some sixty, some thirty.”

      What was the good soil?

      As this video says, there were movements of “sexual liberation” in the 20s, 30s and 40s, but they sputtered out. I would add that the 50s were no different. It was the sixties that provided the “good soil,” through a pharmacological revolution that disconnected the boomers and all subsequent generations from reality. The fact that the degenerate fantasy culture constructed on that pharmacology is utterly dependent on Big Pharma is an irony that would be delicious, were the ruins not so heart-breaking.

