Monday Forum: July 17, 2017

    SRR:

    Where are the Fathers, Brothers, Uncles, Grandfathers and Men in these countries?

    CL has often asked this question to.

    Sad thing is that many end up arrested and even gaoled when they dare to try to protect and defend their own or even simply dare to call on police to do their job, but those injustices rarely get MSM News coverage; just the terrorising, crippling, word of mouth news of what happens to men who still expect Justice to Be Done.

    So of course enough of that gives rise to street protests, and then those people who do rise up in numbers hard to totally ignore, get insulted by respected intellectuals with a public voice, who, ‘don’t like street protests’, because, ‘you can’t control the odd ratbags that get in amongst them and draw negative attention‘, From Those Very Respected Intellectuals With A Public Voice!

    What seems to be starting to happen now is the logical continuation of this.

    Herr Fritz’s daughter or wife gets pack-raped by mohammedan savages. Herr Fritz knows that there is absolutely nothing the system will do to help find, let alone punish, the savages. Indeed, if he tries to force the system to do this, he will be victimised by the authorites himself.

    So Herr Fritz realises that the social contract is kaput and he looks to an affinity group. Might be mates, might be family, but it is very small and utterly trustworthy. Just like a revolutionary cell, in fact. The question now is – is Herr Fritz now hunting the odd savage in revenge?

    It’s very hard to get stats on vanishing savages in Germany, simply because nobody knows how many there are and nobody knows who they are. But it seems that some savages at least are indeed vanishing or turning up dead.

    This is, of course, a very bad thing, a precursor to communal violence balkans-style. Which is why we’re trying to track its development.

    What a few of us are looking for is the first signs of active 4GW in Germany and we might be seeing the first few hints of it now. It is starting to happen in Sweden (even with the ‘hand grenades are legally a firework’ loophole finally closed) and is not officially discouraged in Hungary and Austria.

    Monday Forum: July 17, 2017
    Posted on 12:45 pm, July 17, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

    44 minutes late!

    You could have ended up with this as the first woman Dr Who.
    She ticks more virtue signalling boxes:
    Woman (sort of)
    Old
    Fat
    Ugly
    And of the religion that dare not speak its name.

    My ambition is for us to enormously increase that capacity to send a lot more weapons overseas to appropriate countries,” Mr Pyne told ABC radio on Monday.

    http://imgur.com/Khml0hQ

  16. C.L.
    #2443168, posted on July 17, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Via Ace:

    Being Told Tesla Exists Because of Tax Breaks and Subsidies Drives Elon Musk Crazy

    The Wall Street Journal reported this week that it drives Mr. Musk “crazy” when critics argue that his company is the creation of government subsidies and handouts. Perhaps he reacts so strongly because he knows they may have a point.

    14th Battalion A.I.F

    Lalor, Vivian William (1895–1960)
    Lalor enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force in Melbourne in February 1916 and embarked for service on the Western Front on 4 May. In January 1917 he was taken on strength of ‘Jacka’s Mob’, the 14th Battalion. He won his first Military Medal in the battle of Polygon Wood, Belgium, on 26 September when he engaged enemy machine-guns with his Lewis-gun, thereby allowing his company to consolidate its defence after taking an objective.

    His second Military Medal was awarded for a similar action near Morcourt, east of Corbie, France, on 8 August 1918 when he covered the advance of his platoon and ‘neutralized enemy fire on three separate occasions’. At the end of the great advance that day he inflicted heavy casualties on the retiring enemy. He received his last major decoration in the fighting for the Hindenburg outpost line, being awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for ‘conspicuous gallantry’ near Ascension Wood on 18 September. Although his company was suffering heavy casualties and three men of his section were wounded, he rushed ahead and brought his Lewis-gun into action, covering the company’s advance. Pushing ahead, he then silenced two enemy machine-guns and late in the advance displayed great tactical skill in the use of his gun. He worked forward several times into shell-holes to engage enemy machine-guns and was largely responsible for his company reaching its objective with relatively few casualties. Lalor suffered a gunshot wound in the intestine that day.

    Vivian Lalor was a typical digger who did not stand much on ceremony. He did not receive the ‘promised’ pension despite many appeals; he stayed away from Anzac Day parades and like so many diggers seldom, if ever, spoke about his war experiences. His medals are held by the Australian War Memorial, Canberra.

    Look away for a second and miss out on the team (unless maybe scrape into the 18, or at least the 22?)

  19. John Comnenus
    #2443172, posted on July 17, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    From the old thread.

    I would recommend that the horrortahs, I mean Waratahs, could try and buy

    The GoT 1st XV although I don’t think they could afford this team.

    Catallaxy has released a 20-page consultation paper

    Minister for Mental Illness, Dr Stimpson J. Cat, outlined the problems with the existing systems for treating mental illness.
    “History has shown that whenever you have a large amount of sane people in charge of any given system, there will inevitably be mistakes, errors, and f$ckups typically on a scale as large as the system in question.
    Putting the mentally ill is charge of the system largely eliminates any and all errors that can be made by the sane, and forces the mentally ill to be responsible for their own behaviour and treatment.
    In all honesty it is crazy that no one has tried such a simple and elegant solution before. “

    Shameless repost from the Open Thread:

    Catallaxy has released a 20-page consultation paper on its Politicians Accountability Regime, referred to throughout by its acronym PAR, giving the parliament exactly three weeks to respond.

    Catallaxy’s stated objective for PAR is to “make it easier to hang politicians for their behaviour in not carrying out their responsibilities”, according to the consultation paper.

    Announcing the details of the regime, Catallaxy’s Minister for Executions, Rabz said “recurring scandals” have demonstrated that politicians are not even operating at the low standards the community expects of them.

    “It is important that there are gallows in place to deter poor behaviour and ensure that politicians are held to account where they fail to meet the standards expected of them,” Rabz said.

    Dr BG – I have been reading of your travels and travails, sounds like you are really enjoying yourself.

    A couple of tips – throw that Irish Cream in the bin and buy a bottle of the local Arrack. That is a distilled coconut spirit which is quite good, costs around $5 AUS for 750 ml. You can buy it at any of the roadside “wine shops”, those wire-mesh enclosed roadside structures surrounded by tuk-tuk drivers.

    Cuban cigars won’t be cheap. If you’re prepared to lower your standards the local cigarettes are quite good, I bought Gold Leaf brand over there, costs around $2 AUS for a packet of 20.

    Regarding your meat purchases, you are in a majority Buddhist country so the majority there are vegetarians. You should be able to find what you need in your nearest Cargills supermarket.

    Minister for Executions

    A 24/7 job for at least several weeks.

    Better resurrect the big red “Guilty” stamp for the execution orders.

    local Arrack

    You haven’t lived until you’ve had an Arrack Attack.

    Paris Train Station Overwhelmed With Migrants
    Lauren Southern
    Jul 16, 2017

    Minister for Executions

    A 24/7 job for at least several weeks.

    Rabz

    Update your thinking from the old rope pull-and-drop guillotine.

    Conveyor belts and electric motors will slash the blade turn around time ( LOL ).

    Regarding your meat purchases, you are in a majority Buddhist country so the majority there are vegetarians. You should be able to find what you need in your nearest Cargills supermarket.

    Think big, Doc. An elephant would last you three months. And you could while your time away on the beach carving the tusks into something nice to sell to those dumbarse tourists.

    You haven’t lived until you’ve had an Arrack Attack.

    The Indonesian Arrack is a horrible drink, I think it’s a mix of kerosene and paint stripper.

    Catallaxy PAR labelled as “Soft”.

    In a call to arms, leader of the “incohorent” faction at Catallaxy, Mr. Rambler has labelled the Rabz doctrine as “Soft”, “Wishy washy” and “lame”.

    “Summary executions and the public disgrace of hanging, drawing and quartering is the only way to get the message through to our politicians. The embarrassment of having their entrails displayed in public will give politicians from all parties an incentive to act in the electorate’s interests rather than their own.”, Mr. Rambler said when giving an in-depth interview with Dr. Stimpy.

    An unnamed political party source labelled Rambler’s outburst as “sour grapes”. “Rambler is just envious because he did not get a slice of windmill scam and make the millions we have” said the unnamed source.

    Ref. Jupes –

    Catallaxy has released a 20-page consultation paper on its Politicians Accountability Regime, referred to throughout by its acronym PAR, giving the parliament exactly three weeks to respond.

    Catallaxy’s stated objective for PAR is to “make it easier to hang politicians for their behaviour in not carrying out their responsibilities”, according to the consultation paper.

    Announcing the details of the regime, Catallaxy’s Minister for Executions, Rabz said “recurring scandals” have demonstrated that politicians are not even operating at the low standards the community expects of them.

    “It is important that there are gallows in place to deter poor behaviour and ensure that politicians are held to account where they fail to meet the standards expected of them,” Rabz said.

    …buy a bottle of the local Arrack. That is a distilled coconut spirit which is quite good

    This must be different to this type of Arack

    Aniseed flavour and 53% alcohol

    From the GoT XV comments.

    Michael Cole • 4 hours ago

    The problem with Varys at THP is that the 2nd row can’t get a good bind on him because there’s nothing to grab on to.

    🙂

    That leaked report from Dr. Stimpy’s office is “fake news”.

    I seem to recall the Sri Lankans we’re using a coconut oil blend to fuel their diesel vehicles.

    Coconuts are a very versatile plant.

    This must be different to this type of Arack

    Yes, that’s the Arabian Arak, which is different to the Indonesian Arak, which is different to the Sri Lankan Arrack. Different spelling, different ingredients.

    Varys for hooker. Littlefinger can coach and we can get the Clegane boys as props.

    Three weeks?!!

    What’s wrong with three days?

    Gallows deployment won’t take long.
    Surely no longer than the bollards of peace (TM) deployment.
    Trained crews are standing by.

    Update your thinking from the old rope pull-and-drop guillotine.

    Put them in a room “TRUMP” painted on the walls and a free-trade strychnine laced decaf soy latte labelled ‘RESIST’ – and let exaggerated theatrics of SJW (and their inability to distinguish between ‘symbolism’ and ‘real world consequences’) to take their own majestic courses.

    Within 15 minutes you would have a stiff little carcass on the floor of the room wearing an expression of absolute astonishment from the fact poison kills even when meant symbolically.

    From the NSW Transport Ministry

    Apparently, someone leaked budget blowout documents. Look at what happened!

    ——————————————-

    Message from the Secretary
    13 July 2017
    Dear Colleagues,

    You may be aware that a confidential financial document from the Transport Cluster was leaked and became public last week. In response, a detailed investigation is underway and we are in contact with both the Independent Commission Against Corruption and NSW Police.

    The leak is a breach of the trust we place in one another and, above all, it is against our Code of Conduct. The individual who passed on the information now faces serious potential legal consequences and an end to their career at Transport.

    At a personal level, I find it difficult to understand what motivates an individual to pass confidential material to any external party. But no leak will distract us from our commitment to delivering once in a generation improvements to transport infrastructure and services for the people of NSW.

    There is nothing to be gained and no honour in betraying the trust of the organisation and your colleagues.

    As Secretary, I cannot sit by and watch any individual trash our shared values and Code of Conduct in an attempt to damage the reputation of our organisation, its people and its projects. Poor behaviour will never be tolerated.

    As a result of this episode, some of you may notice some changes to the way confidential information is managed. While this may mean some additional processes, it is necessary to protect the reputation of our cluster.

    Finally, I know there are many of you who would be disappointed by the events of the past week, I urge you not to be discouraged. I want thank all of you who daily go about your work conducting yourselves at the highest level of ethical behaviour, it is for your sake that I am taking action on this matter.

  41. Mother Lode
    Varys for hooker. Littlefinger can coach and we can get the Clegane boys as props.

    I seem to recall that hookers were very much Littlefinger’s business.

    #2443208, posted on July 17, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    You may be aware that a confidential financial document from the Transport Cluster was leaked …

    Explain to me again why all State Government correspondence* is not in the public domain.

    *In progress police investigations excepted

    There is nothing to be gained and no honour in betraying the trust of the organisation and your colleagues.

    Now I’m confused.

    I thought whistle-blowing was the most honourific thing anyone could do.

    I want to know why a good faith whistleblower is being “investigated by ICAC”…

    jupes at 1307

    What was the name of those man shaped cages from the days of olde in Ye Merrie Englande in which felons were dangled, alive and naked, at prominent crossroads?

    I recall reading that after a few days with only the rotting food thrown at them by passers by, and whatever rain or dew they could lick off the cages, all the time unable to sit comfortably on the rough iron bats of the cage (was it a gibbet?) passing coachmen would sometimes shoot them as an act of mercy.

    Perhaps a few of those in prominent places outside the various houses of parliament?

    This is, of course, a very bad thing, a precursor to communal violence balkans-style. Which is why we’re trying to track its development.

    You sure it’s a problem, Marcus? It’s the best news I’ve heard in a while.

    Support for Rabz coming from an unexpected group.

    “On the face of it here, he’s misled the Parliament in giving an assurance that this project is one time and on budget, when in fact it is neither on time, nor on budget,” Mr Foley said.

    “Of course, under our Westminster system, misleading the Parliament is a hanging offence for a minister.”

    Gallows deployment won’t take long.
    Surely no longer than the bollards of peace (TM) deployment.
    Trained crews are standing by.

    Tie them to one Bollard of Peace and drop another Bollard of Peace on them.

    Bollard of Peace Be Upon Them – you know it makes sense.

    Let’s face it. Euro whites and Muslims aren’t going to interbreed much. So there will eventually be “balkanisation” one way or the other. A better deal will be made for whites if there’s a realistic threat of violence on the table.

    zyconoclast
    #2443193, posted on July 17, 2017 at 1:23 pm
    …buy a bottle of the local Arrack. That is a distilled coconut spirit which is quite good

    This must be different to this type of Arack

    Aniseed flavour and 53% alcohol

    That Arak crap would make a vulture vomit. It’s awful rubbish. Only an arab could invent something that bad.

    Sri Lankan Arrack is unique in having only one ingredient, the fluid from a bruised coconut tree heart. it contains its own natural yeast and is fermented and then distilled.

    A good Arrack has a flavour like a cross between a fruity brandy and a light rum. it goes brilliantly with fresh fruit juice on a hot day.

    I can recommend IDL (Aybrook and mason) Old Reserve but it’s hard to get in Australia.

    Silverton Bottleshop in Noble Park has the best selection in Oz Link

    all the time unable to sit comfortably on the rough iron bats of the cage (was it a gibbet?) passing coachmen would sometimes shoot them as an act of mercy.

    Perhaps a few of those in prominent places outside the various houses of parliament?

    Well, prominent places, perhaps. But, for God’s sake, don’t let any coachmen get near them.

    We’re basically going to end up with more useless nations like Albania and Bosnia in Europe.

    all the time unable to sit comfortably on the rough iron bats of the cage (was it a gibbet?) passing coachmen would sometimes shoot them as an act of mercy.

    Gibbeted, in an iron cage, IIRC, or gibbeted in irons. A fitting end for those who would treat Parliament with contempt. Any passing coachmen, shooting any as an act of mercy, would replace the condemned in the selfsame cage. Uplifted by these kindly thoughts….

    Transport Cluster(F$ck)

    The Europeans had one simple basic role on earth – to be passable curators of Europe’s past glories. They had long surrendered any claim to being heirs to that rich history, although they did get to pretend they were still quickened heart of the human spirit. Harmless enough.

    But they couldn’t even do that.

    Let them rot.

    Or maybe a better comparison is more useless disputed areas like Kosovo in Europe.

    Explain to me again why all State Government correspondence* is not in the public domain.

    It is a joke, isn’t it? Tendering processes and so on, but no disclosure on tender selection and budget blowouts must not be leaked to the public, let alone Parliament?

    We are hens ruled by foxes.

    Marcus Classis
    #2443220, posted on July 17, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Thanks

    Marcus Classis
    #2443220, posted on July 17, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    I can recommend IDL (Aybrook and mason) Old Reserve but it’s hard to get in Australia.

    I haven’t tried those brands MC, I bought CDSL Double Distilled and Mendis Reserve when I was over there. That shop in Noble Park is expensive, it’s prices are around a 400% mark-up, all taxes I suppose.

    Australian woman shot dead by Minneapolis police after calling 9/11 to report a disturbance. Very sad.

    NATIONAL AFFAIRS
    Turnbull moves to set up super-ministry to oversee national security

    The Australian
    1:54PM July 17, 2017
    David Crowe
    Political correspondent
    Canberra
    @CroweDM

    Malcolm Turnbull is planning to move within days to name a new super-ministry to oversee national security in a controversial overhaul that will elevate Immigration Minister Peter Dutton to a powerful new post.

    The Prime Minister is expected to seek final cabinet approval for the move on Tuesday before announcing the changes, which will merge police, intelligence and border control agencies in a single portfolio for the first time.

    After months of speculation about plans to set up a Department of Homeland Security, the government will go ahead with a single department to oversee the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the Australian Border Force and the policy functions of the Department of Immigration and Border Protection.

    This will be the first time ASIO has operated outside the Attorney-General’s Department since the spy agency was established in 1949.

    More to come …

    Breaking news, in the Oz. Nobody believes Lord Waffles is finally starting to hear the concretes, do they?

    Turnbull doesn’t understand how our intelligence system is organised and another department with the current budget situation? Absurd!

    Do Americans feel any safer with the DHS and any of the absurdities created under its aegis, such as the TSA?

    Why doesn’t he start giving out APSies for the tidiest desk in Canberra?

    Defence exports industry under question
    Paul Osborne, AAP Senior Political Writer, Australian Associated Press
    an hour ago
    World Vision has questioned the Turnbull government’s push to turn Australia into a major weapons manufacturer and exporter.

    Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne is driving new initiatives to involve manufacturers and researchers in going beyond the domestic market to seize opportunities overseas.

    World Vision Australia chief advocate Tim Costello said it came at a time when the government was cutting humanitarian aid.

    “The government says this is an export and investment opportunity, but we would be exporting death and profiting from bloodshed,” Mr Costello said in a statement on Monday.

    “Is that what we want Australia to be known for?”

    He said the war in Syria, now in its seventh year, would not have lasted more than a year without armaments profiteering.

    Not surprised to hear about work to fix McCain’s brain fail. Anyone who saw his ‘grilling’ of James Coney could see something wasn’t quite right there.

    from the Oz

    He’s been dubbed the “man of steel” but unlike the superhero, his heroics are based on just sound business principles.

    Sanjeev Gupta, the Indian-born, British educated billionaire has built a growing reputation for turning around failing steel producers across the United Kingdom.

    He’s also managed to restructure and re-launch companies without the need for major job losses and brings a strong environmental approach to his operations, using recycled materials and renewable energy.

    Now Mr Gupta has turned his attention to Australia with a deal to buy struggling steel producer Arrium, including its Whyalla manufacturing plant in South Australia’s mid-north.

    He hopes not only to make Whyalla profitable and sustainable but wants to expand, using its capacity to feed his other global operations.

    That also includes investment to increase power output from a co-generation plant on the Whyalla site and to expand the port facility, potentially opening it up to third-party users.

    While Mr Gupta wasn’t initially favoured to help Arrium emerge from administration, in true superhero fashion he swept in at the last minute, securing the deal after issues emerged with a rival South Korean group.

    And just like Superman, those expected to benefit most from his actions, the workers and the wider Whyalla community, don’t really care who he is or where he came from.

    They’re just happy and relieved he’s there to save the day.

    wonder if he’s checked out the electricity situation

    Hunted Mind:

    You sure it’s a problem, Marcus? It’s the best news I’ve heard in a while.

    Yes, it’s a bad thing. No upside at all.

    What it shows is that the society is changing from high-trust to low-trust.

    So you move from a stable, peaceful society where you can trust the social contract, where cops keep crims in check, where corrupt pollies live in fear of being caught and where everything works, where you KNOW that your neighbour is a decent bloke, to a place where none of this happens.

    To use illustrative extreme cases just to make the point, would you rather live in a place like 1950s Australia, or today’s Zimbabwe?

    Now, the thing to recall is that this is IMPOSED. it’s not made by you or me, but by the ruling elite or powers-that-be. We can only oppose it as those clowns go off the rails and respond to it as things go bad.

    In Germany, Merkel and her idiotic policies (made by the power elite) are doing this as policy. They are very deliberately changing Germany from a high trust society to Zimbabwe. You, me or Herr Fritz might like or hate it, that’s not relevant. The only thing that is relevant is how we react to it as it unfolds around us.

    Your average lefty idiot will ignore it until the savages bust down his front door, rape his wife and daughter, steal his stuff, expropriate his house, and cut his balls off before hauling him and his wife and daughter off to the slave market to be sold.

    Your average lefty’s a Kumbayah idiot.

    Your and my responses might be a little more robust and pro-active and it’s on a spectrum, at the start we might oppose political parties who want to do this sort of thing, we might form our own affinity groups and accumulate stocks as things worsen. You might train, study 4GW etc etc as things go totally off the rails. it depends on your society.

    We are trying to look for the early signs of this pro-active response in Germany. We think it’s there, but it’s very hard to find proof of it for the obvious reason that the german state opposes it.

    Turnbull moves to set up super-ministry to oversee national security

    Good grief, more bloody public service albatross around the neck of the taxpayer. But then, we could use a few leftovers from the HRC………………… Nah, not going to happen.

