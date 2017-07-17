Liberty Quote
Estimates of future volume of production, future sales, future costs, or future profits or losses are not facts, but speculative anticipations. There are no facts about future profits.— Ludwig von Mises
Q&A Forum: July 17, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
May I have 34, please, Carpe?
Monday, 17 July 2017
Matt Canavan – Minister for Resources and Northern Australia
Terri Butler – Queensland Labor MP
Mehdi Hasan – Host with Al Jazeera English
John Stackhouse – Christian scholar and historian
Rachel Corbett – Writer, radio and television presenter
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
25 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Vic in Prossy 34
Mark A 25
Konbanwa Carpe San. 21 for me please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Vic in Prossy 34
Mark A 25
Baldrick 21
The patronising bint that talks like a kindergarten teacher speaking to a 3 year old, is on again tonight.
38, please Carpe. Terri Butler – didn’t she open her mouth about THAT computer lab, at QUT?
Konbanwa Barrudorriku
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Vic in Prossy 34
Mark A 25
Baldrick 21
ZK2A 38
27 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Vic in Prossy 34
Mark A 25
Baldrick 21
ZK2A 38
Cpt Seahawks 27
=-0.624*-4.8146+15-0.0043104
As usual, zero conservatives:
Throw me a bone here grumpy
52 please Carpe, many thanks to you.
21% Socialist Alliance, who’d a thunk it
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Vic in Prossy 34
Mark A 25
Baldrick 21
ZK2A 38
Cpt Seahawks 27
Grumpy
Custard 52
The last time Bulter was on Q&A:
A dim Bulb
Is Snowcone back on deck?
Grumpy’s slipping. Too easy. 18
Could I go for 15 please Carpe.
Yeah apparently Snowcone is back.
A nice round 30 please Jugulum.
Made a prat of myself last week.
Didn’t get the message.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Vic in Prossy 34
Mark A 25
Baldrick 21
ZK2A 38
Cpt Seahawks 27
Grumpy 18
Custard 52
Rob K 15
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Vic in Prossy 34
Mark A 25
Baldrick 21
ZK2A 38
Cpt Seahawks 27
Grumpy 18
Custard 52
Rob K 15
Turtle of WA 30
Thanks Baldrick.
I’ll go 23 thanks Carpe.
Unfortunately due to a quirk of fate and extreme luck, ABC 24 has fallen off my tv. I’ll have to put up with Dick Darcy and Dick Watson on 7mate.
Good luck to all.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Vic in Prossy 34
Mark A 25
Baldrick 21
ZK2A 38
Cpt Seahawks 27
Grumpy 18
Custard 52
Rob K 15
Turtle of WA 30
Evil Elvis 23
Butler seems to one of the most regular panellists on Q&A
Baldrick beat me to it about one of her previous appearances where she slandered the QUT students.
Chicken
or Sane
Both work for me
Just can’t be fucked scanning at the moment to get abc23 back Carpe.
I’d go lazy.
After a day of dealing with an employee on workers comp I’d say I’ve had enough socialism and progressive shit for one day…