Q&A Forum: July 17, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 17, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

33 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 17, 2017

  1. Vic in Prossy
    #2443475, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    May I have 34, please, Carpe?

  2. Baldrick
    #2443477, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Monday, 17 July 2017
    Matt Canavan – Minister for Resources and Northern Australia
    Terri Butler – Queensland Labor MP
    Mehdi Hasan – Host with Al Jazeera English
    John Stackhouse – Christian scholar and historian
    Rachel Corbett – Writer, radio and television presenter

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443478, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    The bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443481, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Vic in Prossy 34
    Mark A 25

  6. Baldrick
    #2443482, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San. 21 for me please

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443483, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Vic in Prossy 34
    Mark A 25
    Baldrick 21

  8. Baldrick
    #2443485, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Terri Butler – Queensland Labor MP

    The patronising bint that talks like a kindergarten teacher speaking to a 3 year old, is on again tonight.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2443486, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    38, please Carpe. Terri Butler – didn’t she open her mouth about THAT computer lab, at QUT?

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443487, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Baldrick
    #2443482, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Konbanwa Barrudorriku

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443488, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Vic in Prossy 34
    Mark A 25
    Baldrick 21
    ZK2A 38

  12. Cpt Seahawks
    #2443489, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    27 please Carpe.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443491, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Vic in Prossy 34
    Mark A 25
    Baldrick 21
    ZK2A 38
    Cpt Seahawks 27

  14. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2443492, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    =-0.624*-4.8146+15-0.0043104

  15. Baldrick
    #2443494, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    As usual, zero conservatives:

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 35%, ALP 34%, GREENS 10%.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443495, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Throw me a bone here grumpy

  17. custard
    #2443497, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    52 please Carpe, many thanks to you.

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443498, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    OALITION 35%, ALP 34%, GREENS 10%.

    21% Socialist Alliance, who’d a thunk it

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443499, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Vic in Prossy 34
    Mark A 25
    Baldrick 21
    ZK2A 38
    Cpt Seahawks 27
    Grumpy
    Custard 52

  20. Baldrick
    #2443501, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    The last time Bulter was on Q&A:

    Federal Labor MP Terri Butler settles racial case against QUT student with ‘modest payment’
    Ms Butler issued public apology, saying there was no suggestion Mr Thwaites was a bigot or racist
    Exact payout figure unknown
    Queensland University of Technology (QUT) law student Calum Thwaites was taking action against Ms Butler after she suggested on national television he had used the word “nig gers” in a 2013 Facebook post about an Indigenous-only computer lab.
    Calum Thwaites was seeking $150,000 in damages

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443504, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Federal Labor MP Terri Butler

    A dim Bulb

  22. EvilElvis
    #2443505, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Is Snowcone back on deck?

  23. Frank Carter
    #2443507, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Grumpy’s slipping. Too easy. 18

  24. RobK
    #2443509, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Could I go for 15 please Carpe.

  25. Baldrick
    #2443511, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Yeah apparently Snowcone is back.

  26. Turtle of WA
    #2443512, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    A nice round 30 please Jugulum.

    Made a prat of myself last week.

    Didn’t get the message.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443514, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Vic in Prossy 34
    Mark A 25
    Baldrick 21
    ZK2A 38
    Cpt Seahawks 27
    Grumpy 18
    Custard 52
    Rob K 15

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443515, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Vic in Prossy 34
    Mark A 25
    Baldrick 21
    ZK2A 38
    Cpt Seahawks 27
    Grumpy 18
    Custard 52
    Rob K 15
    Turtle of WA 30

  29. EvilElvis
    #2443517, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Thanks Baldrick.

    I’ll go 23 thanks Carpe.

    Unfortunately due to a quirk of fate and extreme luck, ABC 24 has fallen off my tv. I’ll have to put up with Dick Darcy and Dick Watson on 7mate.

    Good luck to all.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443518, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Vic in Prossy 34
    Mark A 25
    Baldrick 21
    ZK2A 38
    Cpt Seahawks 27
    Grumpy 18
    Custard 52
    Rob K 15
    Turtle of WA 30
    Evil Elvis 23

  31. BrettW
    #2443519, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Butler seems to one of the most regular panellists on Q&A

    Baldrick beat me to it about one of her previous appearances where she slandered the QUT students.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2443520, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Good luck to all.

    Chicken

    or Sane

    Both work for me

  33. EvilElvis
    #2443523, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Just can’t be fucked scanning at the moment to get abc23 back Carpe.

    I’d go lazy.

    After a day of dealing with an employee on workers comp I’d say I’ve had enough socialism and progressive shit for one day…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *