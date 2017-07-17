The Soviet culture war

My Russian friend Pavel left the country in 1985 and became a wildlife collector and photographer based in Australia. He is a student of the history of the Soviet regime and its activities worldwide. He advised that from day one after the revolution in 1917 the second priority of the regime was to subvert the Western education system. The first was maintaining the rule of terror in Russia and later their Eastern European satellites.
Hence the significance of this video sourced by comrade P.
Someone has since put together an nearly 3 hour compilation of his –
Yuri Bezmenov Full Interview & Lecture – HQ
Mar 20, 2017
Yuri Bezmenov’s full lecture given in LA in 1983. I have cleaned up the audio and filtered the video. But you can’t polish a turd.
Introduction: 0:00
Slide-Show Presentation: 32:33
Subversion Lecture: 1:33:08
Audience Q&A: 2:36:09
Yuri Bezmenov worked as a “journalist” for Novosti Press Agency, which was a disinformation and propaganda agency controlled by the Soviet non-military intelligence agency (commonly known as the KGB). The Soviets called their disinformation work through Novosti “active measures,” though Schuman uses the phrase “ideological subversion” to describe the activity of Novosti. Actually, “ideological subversion” was more of a term used by Soviet and Soviet-bloc propaganda to characterize the supposed actions of the West to undermine socialist and Communist ideology within the Soviet Union.
In the fifties and sixties, the Soviets and their allies began to use more creative means to mislead and misinform the West and the Third World, creating a cumulative effect that would in the long term be favorable to the Soviet Union. Novosti Press Agency was an overt and legitimate organization that published articles and books mainly for the West. It was ostensibly independent of the government, but we now know that this is a ridiculous claim. Most people assumed (and observed) that Novosti’s work was somewhat propagandist, but until Bezmenov many did not realize the extent to which Novosti worked closely with the KGB to produce disinformation and mislead foreign governments and organizations, to the extent that Novosti’s goals were quite simply the KGB’s goals.
Looking back, many people might think that no one really took Novosti seriously. This is not the case. Western journalists and newspapers treated Novosti as a legitimate source of news and opinion. Papers like The New York Times used Novosti press releases just as they would the press releases of the AP, Reuters, AFP, or Groupe Presse. Novosti publications like the magazine Soviet Life and various books and travelogues were widely available in the United States and throughout the world and treated for the most part as honest, legitimate publications. Many of these publications can be found simply by searching Amazon for “Novosti Press Agency.”
OK, right from the start he starts talking about American media “pulling the bananas from their ears” and paying attention to what’s going on.
Dude… who should be paying attention?!? The American media were 100% onboard with Soviet propaganda. They knew what they were doing. They actively supported the Cuban revolution, and just outright covered up the crimes of Castro… and they still are covering it up today! But this is no surprise, and quite a large number of Americans already know that. People simply adjust their perception, account for the massive left-wing bias and go on as usual.
Now this defector guy was talking somewhere around 1988 saying you have “literally several years” and talking about economic destabilisation, but wait… which nation turned into a total economic flop? Oh yeah, it was the Soviets. They were the ones who couldn’t keep their shit together and that was without any infiltration from outside, that was their own system which was garbage and fell apart under natural internal forces. Doom predictions are a dime a dozen. Heck I read Zerohedge, I can sketch a quick outline of any doom that takes your fancy, and quite a number that don’t… but I’m also well aware that most of it is complete crap. I’m guessing the average KGB agent back in 1988 was happy to tell their boss how effective they were and keep banking the cheques… most government employees say exactly the same thing, but the prediction didn’t come to a whole lot more than Al Gore’s predictions.
It’s quite possible the US system will also fall apart, but not thanks to Soviet infiltrators. Americans are mostly victims of their own success, and nothing else. Personally I expect that the Americans will re-invent themselves, which is something they are extremely adept at. I can’t really explain what it’s going to look like when it happens though.
Then right at the end, the KGB defector starts railing about the evils of profit! Ummm, who got brainwashed? Who has that mush in his head?
If the second aim was to subvert the western education, it is ironic that it took until after the collapse of the Soviet Union for that aim to be achieved.
education system
Good work
“It’s easy to become a Kremlin’s Agent: you just have to start speaking the truth”.
The notorious Russian propagandist and culture warrior ‘The Saker’ promoting their new ‘Anthology of Russian Humor from Maidan to Trump’
‘This book ships from Australia’
Putin has his propagandists ensconced here.
https://www.amazon.fr/ANTHOLOGY-RUSSIAN-HUMOR-MAIDAN-LAUGHTER/dp/1521268673
Yeah fuckin hilarious Vlad
https://twitter.com/scottshumor?lang=en
It’s ironic how things have turned around. I looked up ‘hostile foreign power’ but it does not exist. On wiki anyway. I thought there must be a definition somewhere… but no. ‘Foreign power’ is a thing, defined in the US constitution, and it makes sense that hostility is an ephemeral concept. So I looked for a State Department website that could tell me who is hostile right now and who isn’t… kinda like our travel advisory website, but the real thing for legal purposes. All I could glean is that the US has ‘normal’ diplomatic relations with most countries, including Russia. The few not on the list coincided significantly with the travel ban countries.
All the google hits on ‘hostile foreign power’ were from mainstream media in the last six months. There were also a few way older entries about Bismarck and Kaiser Wilhelm.
If the second aim was to subvert the western education, it is ironic that it took until after the collapse of the Soviet Union for that aim to be achieved.
Check out the role of the teachers unions long before the collapse of the Soviet Union. To be concrete, see their work in the anti-nuclear power movement in the 1970s. In fact look at the whole worldwide apparatus of the anti-nuclear power movement which was the point of entry to the environmental movement as it took control from the old conservationists and became a new religion.
Have a look at the way Alan Ashbolt advanced the radicalization of the ABC .
Apart from education, which party holds the balance of power in the Senate?
Contemplate the wharfies and the CFMEU. So our infrastructure costs are inflated by 40% . Not to mention the power industry. And the Fair Work Commission.
The tenured radicals on campus were appointed during the 1970s. Was that before the Soviet Union collapsed?
Um Rafe, the soviet teachers union of 1985 was about three leagues to the right of today’s in objective terms. If you had introduced a motion about transsexual bathrooms in 1985, there would have been a lot of snorting about ‘butchers’ hoofs’ and then off the pub.
Big Jim
#2443474, posted on July 17, 2017 at 9:04 pm
Um Rafe, the soviet teachers union of 1985 was about three leagues to the right of today’s in objective terms. If you had introduced a motion about transsexual bathrooms in 1985, there would have been a lot of snorting about ‘butchers’ hoofs’ and then off the pub.
—————–
This rubbish is a side issue, always was and will be, good distraction from the main issue though.
The main issue being that we no longer need the Commies to trash our civilisation. Worrying about the Kremlin IS the distraction.
I’ve noticed the articles on what a tops place Venezuela is have dried up. And the commie porn trips to Cuba don’t seem to have taken off either on account of the place being an archaic festering shithole. But still the ideology ‘that’s never been tried properly’ persists.