Another foreigner resigns from the Parliament

Posted on 1:25 pm, July 18, 2017

The Australian understands Senator Waters has told her staff that she has discovered she remains a dual citizen of Canada and Australia.

The move comes after former WA senator Scott Ludlam was forced to resign on Friday after realising he was still a New Zealand citizen.

Senator Waters, a Senator for Queensland, was born in Winnipeg, Canada, in 1977, and grew up in Brisbane.

170 Responses to Another foreigner resigns from the Parliament

  2. Sparkx
    #2444053, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Thank goodness – Good riddance to the air-headed bindt.

  3. v_maet
    #2444055, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Unfortunately QLD will get another green moron as her replacement.

  5. John64
    #2444060, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    My goodness, Comrade Rhiannon really has gone for the nuclear option, hasn’t she?

  6. Mother Lode
    #2444065, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Another Green.

    It is heartening to see that Australia is less prolific in producing these retarded Greens nutters than it previously seemed.

    We now need Bob Brown to admit that he was indeed an alien when he spoke of Earthians.

    Lee Rhiannon Brown may well have been born here though, even after she turned her back on her nation and swooned at the prospect of a worker’s utopia while studying in Mother Russia.

    And SHY? She will finally be able to demonstrate that she was entitled to go visit the whales on taxpayers money when she explains it was a family reunion.

  7. Slim Cognito
    #2444071, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    For a group so focussed on entitlements, you would think they would bother to check their entitlement to be elected.

    Another swampy down, soon to be replaced by another airhead.

  8. Arnost
    #2444074, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    I’d bet that someone was trawling through the nationalities hoping to uncover that new the FFF senator Lucy G was in breach and so allow Dangerous Dan to chose a more pliable (union leaning) replacement…!

    And you know – they are all globalists in the Greens. The fact that they could see themselves as citizens of multiple countries must be so appealing. They knew they were in breach. They fully well knew! And they also knew that no reporter even if they found out would dob them in. Opps! All of a sudden they are collateral damage and roadkill. Who else? I’d still bet that slippery Sam Dastardly is in the same boat…

  9. Habib
    #2444075, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    More excellent news, although it’ll be replaced by another addlepated sociopath. Go after that stupid cow for the beer vouchers as well. Why are so many foreigners trying to cornhole us?

  10. Roger
    #2444077, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Another swampy down, soon to be replaced by another airhead.

    Andrew Bartlett next on the ticket.

  11. Mother Lode
    #2444081, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    The ruin they have wrought on Australia already will not be undone by their resignations, unfortunately.

    Perhaps we can use treat them in such a manner as to convince the other self-serving piles of dung that it is not worth it.

    Pain will be a large part, but it is easy to imagine being brave when confronted by it. Surely, in his new role, Dutton can see to the designation of a Room 101.

  12. The BigBlueCat
    #2444090, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Quelle surprise!! One wonders how many senate votes have got up courtesy of senators Ludlum and Waters. There could potentially be much LNP-originated legislation that could have got up.

    It also raises the question: are there any others? Did Senator Hinch actually renounce his NZ citizenship? And what about the lower house? I bet there are many MP’s reviewing their heritage at the moment…

  13. True Aussie
    #2444091, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    No person born overseas should ever be able to run for political office. That will orevent any more of these problems in the future. Simple.

  14. A H
    #2444094, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Is Penny Wong going down as well??

  15. a reader
    #2444100, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    I’d bet that someone was trawling through the nationalities hoping to uncover that new the FFF senator Lucy G was in breach and so allow Dangerous Dan to chose a more pliable (union leaning) replacement…!

    One major problem with that…It would have been up to Jay Weatherdill nor Dangerous Dan because it’s SA not VIC. But at the time FFP still existed so they would have been able to nominate anybody they liked, particularly as they hold the balance of power in the SA Upper HOuse

  16. Louis
    #2444101, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    I wonder if that means taxpayers can get back the $400k ($200k?) she blew on renovating her office?

    I’m pretty sure in the last year I saw an article describing Sam Dastidly as being a dual citizen.

  17. john constantine
    #2444103, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    The green civil War of the Watermelons makes the Wars of the Roses look civilised.

  18. EB
    #2444104, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Funny how this all happened after Lee Rhiannon was suspended.

    Soviet training coming to the fore.

  19. feelthebern
    #2444105, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    From the open thread.

    If Turdbull grants Ludlum & Waters an exemption & they get the pollies super, I will personally lay a cable at Mal’s Point Piper gates.

  20. cuckoo
    #2444107, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Does this mean that the next time she decides to breastfeed in public no-one will be pointing cameras at her?

  21. john constantine
    #2444108, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Their media still not seeing any disunity within their beloved greens.

  22. Haidee
    #2444109, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Any politician “discovering” that he/she has dual citizenship is a fake, and let’s see the back of them.

  23. Rob MW
    #2444123, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Turns out the Greens are full of all sorts of colors. Waters was a solicitor/prosecutor for Qld’s Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) who’s main claim to fame has been bankrupting, under environmental social justice, may good landowners and commercial businesses in Qld.

    She took on a private client (Booth fruit bat women v Yardley) who ran a fruit-bat wellness clinic to have prosecuted a Lychee farmer who built a non-lethal electric grid to protect his trees from the bats and she successfully had the courts order the removal of the grids which completely destroyed not only the farmer and his wife but all the Lychee trees. Her advice to the farmer at the time was for the farmer to put nets over the trees at a cost of over $1,000,000.00 per net which would had have to been replaced every season due to the fruit bats getting caught in the netting, destroying it and then promptly dying in the net.

    Waters turns out to be an international moron with no clue as to the consequences of her actions, they can’t be bargained with, educated, or consoled, and like most duel international fly-ins they are educated as simple minded social engineering experts ordained in the church of Gaia. Import – export, time to export these community organizers back to where they originated.

  24. Eddystone
    #2444124, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    One has to ask what role Tony Abbott played in all of this.

  25. Slim Cognito
    #2444131, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Some idiot on her Facebook page described the outcome as “racist”. Of course no explanation was given as one is not required with these people. Didn’t take long for that to come up.

  26. anker
    #2444133, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Hopefully this will be the last we see of that carousel-riding attention whore.

  27. Tim Quilty
    #2444135, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    I’m sure Lee Rhiannon held secret soviet citizenship.
    Has someone put together a list of foreign born MPs yet? Love to see Doug Cameron get the boot.

  28. Peter
    #2444138, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    So, if not eligible to sit in the Parliament in the first place then any votes taken by them in that Parliament must surely be recinded ? How could it be otherwise ?

  29. Beliaik
    #2444140, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Why doesn’t he AEC check eligibility at time of nomination?

    Centrelink has been doing it for generations…

  30. Beliaik
    #2444143, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Why doesn’t he AEC check eligibility at time of nomination?

    Why doesn’t the (their?) AEC check eligibility at time of nomination?

  31. feelthebern
    #2444149, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Larissa Waters will now get a job at:

    1) the ABC;
    2) ANU;
    3) the UN;
    4) all of the above.

  32. feelthebern
    #2444150, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Beliaik, you self declare to the AEC.

  33. Ivan Denisovich
    #2444156, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Funny how this all happened after Lee Rhiannon was suspended.

    Soviet training coming to the fore.

    If one can get away with it, shooting comrade rivals is generally preferable but one way or the other they must be purged from the party. Moscow lessons well-learned.

  34. Bill
    #2444162, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    It just can’t be a coincidence that two Unpersons are eliminated soon after they suspended the Stalinist

  35. Louis
    #2444168, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Why has it been left to the public to expose this and the ones still to come?

  36. notafan
    #2444169, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    One has to ask what role Tony Abbott played in all of this

    Delightfully true

    I could have more fun on twitter but shall restrain myself.

    better to bathe in luscious lefty tears, been raining heavily the last few days.

  37. feelthebern
    #2444170, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Louis, the media & public service on embarrasses the Libs/Nats/Corey Bernardi’s of this world.

  38. feelthebern
    #2444172, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    only embarrass..

  39. Lorraine
    #2444173, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Just a thought – why don’t we make it easy for everyone and make it mandatory that a person wishing to be an Australian politician that person must have been born in Australia – surely a person will know straight up if they were born here.

  40. Des Deskperson
    #2444174, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    “If Turdbull grants Ludlum & Waters an exemption & they get the pollies super, I will personally lay a cable at Mal’s Point Piper gates.”

    A conviction for electoral fraud would normally result in loss of super owing to ‘corrupt conduct’

    According to the AEC website, the act of electoral fraud, i.e., ‘dishonestly obtaining a benefit, or causing a loss, by deception or other means’:

    “…requires intent and must be due to more than carelessness, accident or error.”

    ‘Intent’ might be difficult to deny in the case of Ludlum, since the matter had been previously brought to his attention and he reportedly dismissed it.

    Waters, however, may still be able to claim accident or error.

    Depends, as I have said before, on the will of the Government to push the matter.

  41. feelthebern
    #2444182, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Has a go fund me page started for Ms Waters yet?

  42. feelthebern
    #2444184, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Is it true that Ludlum & Waters will have to do a Game of Thrones style walk of shame to keep their super entitlements ?

  43. notafan
    #2444185, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    I agree Des that it looks worse for Ludlam that Waters.

  45. notafan
    #2444190, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Is it true that Ludlum & Waters will have to do a Game of Thrones style walk of shame to keep their super entitlements ?

    Haven’t Australians suffered enough?

  46. .
    #2444192, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Time for Rhiannon to see if any Wildfire still exists under the Soviet-Australia Friendship Society.

  47. duncanm
    #2444195, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Why doesn’t the (their?) AEC check eligibility at time of nomination?

    they’ve stated quite clearly that they don’t think its their job.

  48. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2444198, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Has Rhiannon cancelled her Russian passport?

  49. duncanm
    #2444207, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    As much as I like seeing another Green Senator lose her sinecure, her case might deserve a little more sympathy.

    Left at 11months old, and the law changed 1 week after she was born.

    nah – still no sympathy.

  50. JC
    #2444220, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Burn

    You left out

    5. Turnbull’s office.

  51. JC
    #2444222, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Waters was an okay looker for a Green pol.

    Crazy as a cut snake though

  52. Atoms for Peace
    #2444225, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Watching the Greens plummeting from the heights is more exciting than duck hunting..

  53. John constantine
    #2444227, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    If someone inside the greens is using kgb files to purge rivals, is this Russian interference in the Australian electoral system?.

  54. John Comnenus
    #2444228, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Seems like Larissa Waters didn’t mind bringing down the wrath of the law on her political enemies. MT should bring the full force of the law to bear on these electoral fraudsters. No mercy.

    Because that’s what would appeal to me MT will probably do the exact opposite.

  55. Just Interested
    #2444234, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    I don’t know what the world did to get Andrew Bartlett back in the Senate – an animal libber turned Chippocrat turned Greenie who last time around in the Senates spent 30 minutes on EVERY piece of legislation and said precisely nothing.

    I feel sorrier for her than other s.44 cases, but probably should have gone to a better source than Mum and Dad for citizenship advice.

  57. Pyrmonter
    #2444251, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    “Foreigner”. No suggestion she wasn’t also Australian. This anachronistic dealing with citizens of our Queen’s other realms is ridiculous.

  58. Sinclair Davidson
    #2444256, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Pyrmonter – indeed. The silliness of the 1999 Sue v Hill case becomes more apparent. But still I’m enjoying watching.

  59. Tim Neilson
    #2444258, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Rob MW
    #2444123, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Somehow, “fruit bat women” seems so appropriate.

  60. feelthebern
    #2444276, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    When you play the game of green thrones, you either win or you retire on taxpayer funded largess & benefits.

  61. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2444277, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    No doubt the gangreen comrades are lining up to get on the gravy train . Just shows how slack Ma Brown s mob are . First question forcandidates ,”where were you born ? Produce your birth certificate please ,you were born overseas can I see your naturalisation documents ? “.
    Simple isnt it ?
    Lovedcomment on Bolt , that SHY should resign as she hasnt renounced citizebship of whatever planet she comes from .

  62. Jim Rose
    #2444278, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Do you know anyone who is not aware that their citizenship is connected with their country of birth? How can anyone with any sort of passing interest in politics not be aware of the dual citizenship issue

  63. Up The Workers!
    #2444279, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I hope that Customs and Immigration have put a Border Watch on the passports of these dodgy debtors.

    They each owe the beleaguered Australian taxpayers a vast sum of utterly unearned cash which they were NEVER entitled to.

    They need to pay it all back before they do a midnight flit – or can we put some sort of lien over the assets of the Party they (mis)represented?

    Who is going guarantor for their vast debts?

    Also, how do they propose to return to “Earth-Mother Gaia”, the cost of all those planet-destroying Jumbo Jet exhaust gasses they carelessly emitted whilst flying back and forth across the globe at taxpayers’ expense to the opening of every champagne, caviar and lobster Eco-Gob-Stuffing Fest held in the Bahamas, Paris, Dopenhagen, the Costa del Crime, Monte Carlo, and wherever else the apocalyptic catastrophist carpet-baggers congregate?

  64. .
    #2444280, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    JC
    #2444222, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:05 pm
    Waters was an okay looker for a Green pol.

    Crazy as a cut snake though

    I’d rate her a 7/10 on the hot-crazy scale.

  65. feelthebern
    #2444281, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Jim, it’s hard to concentrate when you have your snout buried deep in the tax payer trough.

  66. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2444283, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Uh oh… Whish-Wilson was born in Singapore.

    Please check.

    Peter Whish-Wilson‏Verified account @SenatorSurfer 1h1 hour ago

    No I’m not automatically a dual citizen because I was borne in Singapore (unlike Canada). Must have 1 Singaporean parent as well ½

  67. .
    #2444284, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Pyrmonter
    #2444251, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:20 pm
    “Foreigner”. No suggestion she wasn’t also Australian. This anachronistic dealing with citizens of our Queen’s other realms is ridiculous.
    Sinclair Davidson
    #2444256, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:22 pm
    Pyrmonter – indeed. The silliness of the 1999 Sue v Hill case becomes more apparent. But still I’m enjoying watching.

    Huh? It wasn’t an issue until the Australia Acts, wasn’t it?

  68. .
    #2444286, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    I agree. These rules are silly, but they have been used with no remorse before.

  69. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2444287, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Now we need to expel every politician who has called themselves ” a global citizen” at any stage.

  70. cynical1
    #2444289, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Two short planks everywhere are in revolt after being accused of being “As thick as Larrisa Waters”.

  71. John64
    #2444292, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Comrade Rhiannon said she felt “bullied and harassed” after being excluded from The Greens party room.

    The riposte has been nothing short of spectacular.

    At this rate, she’ll have the party room all to herself by mid-September.

  72. cynical1
    #2444294, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    And a Mr “Bagful of Hammers” is now seeking legal advice after being told he was “As dumb as a Larrisa Waters”.

  73. .
    #2444295, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Let me be clear.

    The rules regarding Sue v Hill are silly. Not all rules regarding foreigners are flawed.

  74. Lysander
    #2444296, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    It’s all too spontaneous to not be ordered by someone. I’m not SRR and I’m not into reptillian monarchs living under the Earth’s crust, I’m not a 9/11 truther but I do just wonder if dirty Rhianon had some dirt on these dirtbags?

  75. Gavin R Putland
    #2444299, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    As much as I like seeing another Green Senator lose her sinecure, her case might deserve a little more sympathy.

    Left at 11months old, and the law changed 1 week after she was born.

    nah – still no sympathy.

    And both her parents were Australians who just happened to be in Canada when she was born.
    This is an #FFS moment. It will motive the Left to look for retaliatory scalps, and they’ll probably find a few.

  76. notafan
    #2444302, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    I dunno Lysander

    Creeps associated with the greens have been circulating false documents on social media purporting to prove that Tony Abbott was still a UK citizen for a long time.

    I think it has come back to bite them, though the barrister that blew the whistle did allegedly get access to non public record documents.

    I prefer the domino effect theory.

  77. Gavin R Putland
    #2444307, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Eek! — another whole-word typo;
    motive –> motivate.

  78. Sinclair Davidson
    #2444310, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Gavin – I’m actually familiar with the Canadian situation because my nephew was born in Canada while his parents were stationed there (as Commonwealth employees). I asked what the situation was and they told me that the nephew was not automatically an Australian until he had been registered as being Australian.

    Waters should have checked up.

    Generally I agree, however, that the Hill case is overkill – but I’m enjoying watching the elite getting taken down by an interpretation they would have fully supported.

  79. .
    #2444312, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    And both her parents were Australians who just happened to be in Canada when she was born.
    This is an #FFS moment. It will motive the Left to look for retaliatory scalps, and they’ll probably find a few.

    That actually is pretty rough. She should have known better.

  80. BrettW
    #2444320, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Has Rhiannon put her name forward for deputy yet ?

  81. John64
    #2444321, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    I think it has come back to bite them, though the barrister that blew the whistle did allegedly get access to non public record documents.

    Derryn Hinch was on 3AW this morning with Neil Mitchell and bizarrely claimed that Ludlum was found out by accident.

    According to Hinch, the barrister was actually after him and stumbled upon the fact that Ludlum is still a Kiwi.

  82. lotocoti
    #2444323, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    I do just wonder if dirty Rhianon had some dirt on these dirtbags?

    Does the Pope ❤ Che?

  83. feelthebern
    #2444324, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    That Johan chap who used to post here – the greens voter who boasted of upper body strength who JC sent packing – should put his name forward for one of the seats.

  84. David
    #2444327, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Even for a private citizen, wouldn’t the fact of birth in Canada suggest you check out the ramifications? But for a Senator, where the rules are established, well known and communicated to all nominating, there is simply no excuse. It’s a kind of contempt for the Constitution. Waters, like Ludlam, needs to serve the penalty, partly as an example to others and to let the citizens see that rules are there for a reason. Greens in particular need to learn about consequences.

  85. lotocoti
    #2444328, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Has Rhiannon put her name forward for deputy yet ?

    Not until the last counter-revolutionary deviationist Trotskyite hyena has been purged.

  86. Up The Workers!
    #2444331, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Last week, the red bit of the watermelon repudiated the green bits (or was it vice-versa?).

    This week the decay continues. Great to see.

    Kermit the Frog was evidently correct.

    “Its not easy being Green!”

    As the Brown Movement slowly disappears around the “S-Bend” of history, I wonder whether their current fearless Leader, “Richard the III”, will be next?

  87. Robert Mc
    #2444333, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    As mentioned on the other thread:

    Larissa Waters @larissawaters
    I was born in Canada, no one tells me to go back to where I came from. Funny that.
    2.59pm Jul 10, 2017

    But scroll down and this following tweet was portentious:

    G.o.D.
    @GrumpyOleDave
    Replying to @larissawaters
    Careful Larissa this is twitter, you’re asking for trouble. 🙂

  88. billie
    #2444344, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    A H
    #2444094, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Is Penny Wong going down as well??

    Oh my!

  89. Confused Old Misfit
    #2444346, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    If she says “I’m sorry, eh?” , then you’ll know!

  90. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2444358, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Andrew Bartlett next on the ticket.

    Gawdalmighty. I thought I had heard the last of that purple shirted dunderhead.

    I hope he has sworn off the turps or they might have to rig an MMA cage fight ring in the Senate.

  91. Tintarella di Luna
    #2444362, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Andrew Bartlett set to return to the Senate — a recycled Democrat is worse than dog’s vomit – I notices good ol’ Arthur Chesterfield-Evans is running with the Green pack these days.

  92. dauf
    #2444363, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Waters is very much like that other foreigner Ludlum who as it turns out has never really been a senator (a really nasty streak hidden, sometimes not well behind a caring appearance).

    It’d be great is all decisions they got over the line were rescinded

  93. .
    #2444364, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Can’t wait for Hinch and Bartlett to duke it out at the Christmas party.

  94. duncanm
    #2444366, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    This anachronistic dealing with citizens of our Queen’s other realms is ridiculous.

    ridiculous, but amusing.

  95. Tintarella di Luna
    #2444369, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Even for a private citizen, wouldn’t the fact of birth in Canada suggest you check out the ramifications? But for a Senator, where the rules are established, well known and communicated to all nominating, there is simply no excuse. It’s a kind of contempt for the Constitution. Waters, like Ludlam, needs to serve the penalty, partly as an example to others and to let the citizens see that rules are there for a reason. Greens in particular need to learn about consequences.

    D’ya think candidates nominating for the Senate would take little more care with complying with section 44 of the Australian Constitution if they had to swear an oath that the information they are providing is true and correct? Why isn’t that a requirement AT THE VERY LEAST.

    When lodging lists of members of a political party the public officer has to swear a stat dec about the memberships being put forward and sign every damned membership form too as an annexure. But not for truth-telling by candidates, I guess that gives them all an out.

  96. duncanm
    #2444376, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    According to Hinch, the barrister was actually after him and stumbled upon the fact that Ludlum is still a Kiwi.

    Fact check – true(ish).

    “I checked about three weeks ago with the NZ Department of Internal Affairs and applied to search the register in relation to Mr Ludlam and Senator Hinch.
    “I expected the human headline may not have done it and Mr Ludlam would have done it, but it was the other way around.
    “I received the certificate for Mr Ludlam which showed he was still a citizen but for Mr Hinch the certificate shows that he renounced his citizenship before the last election.

  97. Baldrick
    #2444382, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Can we please have an IQ test before anyone heads on into parliament.

  98. Jim Rose
    #2444384, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Just noticed someone mentioned that she was a lawyer. A lawyer knows to check everything and that laws and statutes change

  99. feelthebern
    #2444392, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    A lawyer knows to check everything and that laws and statutes change

    No Jim, a lawyer knows to bill everything…

  100. candy
    #2444393, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    D. Hinch was going after Tony Abbott for ages about holding dual citizenship, probably on behalf
    of Julie Bishop/Pyne/ Turnbull. It’s all extremely creepy.

    He inadvertently stumbled across the 2 nastiest Greens, I think. I’m sure he was in cahoots with someone of a legal bent to attempt it.

    Tony Abbott renounced in 1993 and tweeted his document the other day. What a let down for the Turnbull Party. LOL. They were hoping.

  101. PeterF
    #2444395, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    At least by putting an ageing old man in to replace her they are standing by the Greens federally being the whitest party in parliament.

  102. candy
    #2444396, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Waters was an okay looker for a Green pol.

    Indeed, a very nicely groomed, well looking woman.

    Except for the fanatic maddish eyes. A giveaway.

  103. feelthebern
    #2444400, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Breaking news.
    Sarah Sea-Patrol didn’t renounce her citizenship of Tatooine.
    Her father is on holding a press conference shortly.

    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/5/53/Jabba_the_Hutt_in_Return_of_the_Jedi_%281983%29.png

  104. Robber Baron
    #2444402, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    We need something almost identical to this to be sworn by every citizen of Australia, otherwise….F### OFF back to where you came from.

    I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.

  105. alexnoaholdmate
    #2444403, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Waters a few months ago, being all social justice-ey:

    “I was born in Canada, no one tells me to go back where I came from. Funny that…”

    Yes, well.

  106. Shy Ted
    #2444404, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Last time I looked Penny Wong was still a citizen of Lesbia. Does that count?

  107. PB
    #2444406, posted on July 18, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    OK dual citizenship, then how about those with “right of return”? Does that also not imply a divided loyalty?

  108. notafan
    #2444412, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    OK dual citizenship, then how about those with “right of return”? Does that also not imply a divided loyalty?

    What does the constitution say ?

  109. struth
    #2444422, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    If I look at the constitution, I see that it is fine as long as you are a citizen of a commonwealth country.

    What you can’t be, is female.

  110. Squirrel
    #2444423, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    With apologies to Lady Bracknell – “to lose one Senator, Dr Di Natale, may be regarded as a misfortune, to lose two…….. is bloody hilarious”

  111. struth
    #2444429, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    On looking at the constitution, and seeing what hasn’t been changed by referendum (the only way it can change) Arky might be right.
    Commonwealth countries are not seen as “foreign” according to our constitution.
    In fact you only have to be a citizen of any one of them for a few years to be eligible.
    Please keep it quiet if He is right.

  112. test pattern
    #2444433, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    ‘but I’m enjoying watching the elite getting taken down by an interpretation they would have fully supported.’

    Quick Draw McShadenfreude.

    ‘the elite’

    Love ur Neo-Marxist analysis of Australian society

  113. Chris
    #2444439, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    OK dual citizenship, then how about those with “right of return”? Does that also not imply a divided loyalty?

    You have to draw the line somewhere.
    I propose that anyone too fond of salad be declared a citizen of New Zealand for s51 purposes.
    I like a bit of salad myself, but if it sees a few more Parliamentary soap dodgers bouncing down the front steps of PH, it would be

    “bloody hilarious”

  114. alexnoaholdmate
    #2444442, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    What you can’t be, is female.

    Or from Western Australia.

    It very clearly labels the colonies coming together to form the Commonwealth – NSW, Victoria, QLD, etc – all of them except WA.

    So piss off, sandgropers. And take South Australia with you.

    (No, I’m kidding, Western Australia. You can stay. We love you.

    Dead serious about South Australia, though…)

  115. struth
    #2444445, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    You are so incoherent with hate Testes, no one knows who you are addressing, or what you’re saying.
    It’s probably because we couldn’t give a fuck.
    No , it’s definitely because we couldn’t give a fuck.

  116. DM OF WA
    #2444447, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2444256, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:22 pm
    Pyrmonter – indeed. The silliness of the 1999 Sue v Hill case becomes more apparent. But still I’m enjoying watching.

    Ditto. These events are the predictable result of legal inventions by our activist judiciary with anti-British or pro-republican sympathies that defied common sense: no way the authors of our constitution would have intended this nonsense to be allowed. On the other hand: poetic (green) justice!

  117. .
    #2444448, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    struth are still pushing the silly idea that the Australia Acts are invalid?

  118. H B Bear
    #2444451, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    This makes it even more important to bankrupt Dudlam. Once one of them is financially obliterated you can guarantee it will never happen again. #skininthegame

  119. Robert Mc
    #2444452, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    The High Court has more work to do. Maybe they will offer a two-for-one deal.

  121. stackja
    #2444458, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Australians voting for Australians.

  122. JC
    #2444467, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    It’s a good feeling watching some of these lunatics getting their comeuppance, but you then realize they’re both going to be replaced with new loons. Zero sum game.

  123. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2444468, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    I would love it if WA was expelled from this foul Commonwealth.

  124. JC
    #2444471, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Does anyone understand how the information got out about these blockheads? Like why now? I reckon the Rhiannon/Stalinist faction did them in. Just a hunch.

  125. JC
    #2444473, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Bartlett used to run a blog. Dunno what happened to it. He always pretended how was a “centrist”. Now he shows up as a Green. I had the fucker pegged from the beginning.

  126. Robber Baron
    #2444474, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    If Australia isn’t the laughing stock of the world yet, when will it ever be?

    The birther movement is here to stay!

  127. test pattern
    #2444478, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    ‘I would love it if WA was expelled from this foul Commonwealth’

    The French were the first to annex WA in 1772

    ‘At Baie de Prise de Possession (“Bay of Taking Possession”; later Turtle Bay), Dirk Hartog Island on 30 March 1772, Officer Jean Mengaud de la Hage became the first European to formally claim possession of Western Australia, on behalf of King Louis XV whilst St Aloüarn himself remained aboard the ship. It means that the honour of the claim on behalf of the king goes to Mengaud, rather than St Aloüarn. Members of Mengaud’s ceremonial team raised the white ensign on the island and buried a bottle containing a document stating what had occurred, alongside two silver écu coins’

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_Aleno_de_St_Alo%C3%BCarn

  128. stackja
    #2444480, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2444468, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:50 pm
    I would love it if WA was expelled from this foul Commonwealth    .

    Queensland and Western Australia, concerned federation would give New South Wales and Victoria an advantage over the less-powerful states, did not hold referendums.

    Three weeks after the Australian Constitution became law in Britain, a referendum was finally held in Western Australia at which an overwhelming majority of voters agreed to federate. In fact, the ‘yes’ vote outweighed the ‘no’ vote by a two-to-one margin.

    Once it realised the other colonies would go ahead without it, the Western Australian colonial parliament reversed its opposition to federation. Public opinion in Western Australia had also shifted. By 1900 there was widespread support for federation, particularly among the large number of new settlers from the east who had moved to the colony as a result of the gold rush.

  129. stackja
    #2444488, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Robber Baron
    #2444474, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:56 pm
    If Australia isn’t the laughing stock of the world yet, when will it ever be?

    The birther movement is here to stay!

    Having laws on who is an Australian is not a laughing matter.
    Dual allegiance is not a laughing matter. Which country do people support. We question at our peril.

  130. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2444489, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Public opinion in Western Australia had also shifted. By 1900 there was widespread support for federation, particularly among the large number of new settlers from the east who had moved to the colony as a result of the gold rush.

    The decision had been taken, by the Colonial Office in London that if Western Australians did not join Federation, the Goldfields would be split off, and declared a separate colony, while the rest Of Western Australia could sink or swim.

  131. JC
    #2444495, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Victoria and NSW should separate and become a nation. I reckon that for the most part the rest of the country shouldn’t belong to the same currency zone. The Australian dollar is totally inappropriate of the rest of the technologically backward states.

  132. Robber Baron
    #2444497, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    stackja
    #2444488, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:05 pm
    Robber Baron
    #2444474, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:56 pm
    If Australia isn’t the laughing stock of the world yet, when will it ever be?

    The birther movement is here to stay!

    Having laws on who is an Australian is not a laughing matter.
    Dual allegiance is not a laughing matter. Which country do people support. We question at our peril.

    Australia’s elected representatives support the UN, UN initiatives, international laws, foreign welfare-seekers and so on. You are right, it’s not a laughing matter, but the elites are laughing at the stupid taxpayer.

    I struggle to think of a PM of Australia that put Australia first.

  133. a reader
    #2444501, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Surely this nonsense starts from the Australia Act. By establishing the Queen separately and concurrently as the Queen of Australia the unintended (or maybe it was intended) consequence is our closest allies/blood brothers have become “foreign powers.” That in itself is insane as there is no country governed more similarly to ours in this world than Canada and for almost all international intents and purposes Australia and New Zealand work almost like conjoined twins.

  134. Tintarella di Luna
    #2444505, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    With apologies to Lady Bracknell – “to lose one Senator, Dr Di Natale, may be regarded as a misfortune, to lose two…….. is bloody hilarious”

    Exactly my thoughts Squirrel

  135. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2444510, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Stackja and after 32 years of putting up with strange foreign shits from the east, WA voted to secede:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Western_Australian_secession_referendum,_1933

    It is to our eternal shame we have not declared war.

  136. test pattern
    #2444512, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    ‘the Goldfields would be split off, and declared a separate colony,’

    It was a joke. Everyone knew that was bullshit and couldn’t be done. They had no water. Their water was controlled by Perth via the Mundaring Weir and pipeline. It was just Kalgoorlie Boulder doing what came naturally, launching a float on the London market to see if any investors wanted to lose some money.

  137. overburdened
    #2444514, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Other than getting the udders out as high level narcissism and gesture politics and advocating that all Anglo working and tax paying people should live in caves banging rocks to find heat, whilst simultaneously screeching for more of said workers taxes to go to air wasters and international chancers, It is difficult to identify anything much this creature managed to do during her stint.

  138. Neil
    #2444515, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Commonwealth countries are not seen as “foreign” according to our constitution.

    And to become a Canadian citizen you still have to pledge allegiance to the Queen something we got rid of. It is hard to see how somebody born to Australian parents in Canada and then returned when very young could be regarded as a foreigner. I wonder if the Constitution would regard the Queen as a foreigner?

  139. test pattern
    #2444517, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    ‘It is to our eternal shame we have not declared war’

    But you did. On the indigenous peoples. The perps of the Forrest River and other Kimberley massacres in the period leading up to the referendum were Boer War and WW1 vets, Lighthorsemen, Anzacs. Returned men from WW1 led the seccession vote. So much for the Anzac myth of nation building. Had WA seceded there would’ve been even more massacres.

    Patrick Bernard O’Leary and the Forrest River massacres, Western Australia: examining ‘Wodgil’ and the significance of 8 June 1926

    http://press-files.anu.edu.au/downloads/press/p171001/pdf/article06.pdf

  140. cynical1
    #2444518, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    A good week for Au taxpayers.

    Ludlum “millions” gone up his nose.

    The bint from Brisbane, salary and a $500,000 office fitout.

    Yes, the kid’s not the only one on the tit in the Greens.

  141. Haidee
    #2444519, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    I wouldn’t call it hilarious. But it’s deeply satisfying that Ms Waters is no longer grinning and proud; as she was when owning a first – her performance with infant in the Senate. Queensland Greens mightn’t be the worst Greens, but they’re close.

    Canada may well be governed similarly to Australia, but the country is not like ours.

  142. Tel
    #2444533, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Victoria and NSW should separate and become a nation.

    Victoria is overrun with unions, I’d prefer to try my chances with Queenslanders… even if they do tend to be bunpkins.

  143. Turtle of WA
    #2444551, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Now that I know Larissa Waters is a Canadian, I can’t believe I didn’t pick it before. She looks so very Canadian. The features are unmistakeable. She has those vacant, dreamy sparkly eyes. That warm but slightly insane smile – which I discover today she wears even when she’s crying. That idealistic, hyper-compassionate nature – the personality that is destroying the world today, that seeks out everywhere imaginary crap to throw the feminine guilt complex at. Dumb as paint, too.

    Oh, and the top hemisphere of her head is completely separate from the lower hemisphere.

  144. old bloke
    #2444554, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    How did Larissa Waters travel overseas, was she using a Canadian or an Australian passport?

    If she was using an Australian passport, how was it issued to her?

  145. Peter
    #2444556, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Say, you don’t suppose we could have Parliament pass a law making all Greens honorary Canadian citizens do you?

  146. Splatacrobat
    #2444561, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    SHY was born in the British Antarctic territory and unfortunately beached off port Lincoln during migration season.
    That’s why she has such an affinity with the water. Whale watching with her daughter was actually a family reunion.

  147. Habib
    #2444562, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    I’m sure the slot’s still there in the Kremlin wall for Doris Bagshott, surely she could take early retirement.

  148. Boambee John
    #2444564, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Was SHY born inside or outside the 12nm limit during the annual migration?

  149. Habib
    #2444569, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Splato (ironic innit), I think Two Fathers was created several kilometres above the ionosphere of Magrathea.

    Fucked if I know how she made it here.

  150. Leo G
    #2444570, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Surely this nonsense starts from the Australia Act. By establishing the Queen separately and concurrently as the Queen of Australia the unintended (or maybe it was intended) consequence is our closest allies/blood brothers have become “foreign powers”.

    The change in the interpretation of “foreign power” occurred in the decade from the late 1920s when Australia’s international status changed. The Australia Act commenced in 1986.

  151. John64
    #2444571, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Was SHY born inside or outside the 12nm limit during the annual migration?

    Sarah Sea Dugong is from Orbost, known as “Moe on the Snowy”.

    No one from Orbost should be allowed to hold elected office.

  152. Crossie
    #2444573, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Who else? I’d still bet that slippery Sam Dastardly is in the same boat…

    That would be sweet, sweet, sweet.

  153. Sinclair Davidson
    #2444574, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    If she was using an Australian passport, how was it issued to her?

    This is a question well worth following up. She would have to have been naturalised at some point and so her Canadian citizenship shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

  154. Crossie
    #2444576, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Just a thought – why don’t we make it easy for everyone and make it mandatory that a person wishing to be an Australian politician that person must have been born in Australia – surely a person will know straight up if they were born here.

    I would go for that.

  155. Habib
    #2444578, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Testicle goes full Breaker Morant retard.

  156. JC
    #2444579, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    This is a question well worth following up. She would have to have been naturalised at some point and so her Canadian citizenship shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

    I thought she said she was naturalized when she was a young kid.

  157. Habib
    #2444582, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    So holding dual nationality isn’t a conflict of interest, when in a position to pass legislation? Well slap my wrist and call me chauncy. The bastards who are sole nationality don’t give a fuck about national interest, so I suppose we might as well have a few NORKs and CHICOMs in the legislature for balance. And why not some Hadjis as well.

  158. Carpe Jugulum
    #2444584, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    No one from Orbost should be allowed to hold elected office.

    Factcheck: Correct

    Been fishing at Marlo about 10 years ago, painful 1st hand experience of the pub at the top end of town. The look of absolute horror on Lady Jugulums face was worth it.

  159. Arky
    #2444590, posted on July 18, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Just a thought – why don’t we make it easy for everyone and make it mandatory that a person wishing to be an Australian politician that person must have been born in Australia – surely a person will know straight up if they were born here.

    ..
    Are you really this retarded or are you just pretending to be for kicks?
    So Mr and Mrs Jihad drop their sprog while on vacation in Australia and you want to make little Dirka Dirka PM while excluding anyone born of Australian parents overseas.
    Are you brain damaged or high?
    Did the umbilical cord get wrapped around your neck and cut off oxygen during labour or are you just genetically a complete drooling cretin?

  160. Habib
    #2444593, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    If beardy only ditched his Kiwi cit before he ran, why the fuck wasn’t he deported following his stint in the jug? Save us all a lot of angst and embarassment.

  161. Tel
    #2444597, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    So Mr and Mrs Jihad drop their sprog while on vacation in Australia and you want to make little Dirka Dirka PM while excluding anyone born of Australian parents overseas.

    The suggestion was that being born here should be a necessary condition, but not sufficient.

    Someone still has to vote for you, and also you need to be an Australian citizen.

  162. amortiser
    #2444598, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Dauf said:

    It would be great if all decisions they got over the line were rescinded

    Why wouldn’t this be the case? These clowns were ineligible to vote in the senate so all their votes on resolutions and legislation since they sat in the Senate are invalid.

    They have voted on legislation that has adversely affected many citizens and if those votes were passed by two or less they have been illegally passed and therefore void.

    There must have been dozens of such decisions made. It won’t be long before such adversely affected citizens begin taking action in the courts for redress.

    These pieces of legislation have no constitutional validity. Consequently they have no legal standing.

    Nobody has yet raised this matter apart from Dauf above.

    I fear that the government will debauch the primacy of the Constitution and enact retrospective legislation to validate these illegal decisions. This would be a complete travesty. The Constitution will have been reduced to the status of an annoying inconvenience.

    These two clowns and any others found to have contravened the Constitution should be made an example of. They should be charged with criminal negligence or outright fraud and their ill gotten gains recovered. This would entrench the importance of the Constitution which is the legal basis on which all the laws of this land are based.

    L

  163. Arky
    #2444600, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Someone still has to vote for you, and also you need to be an Australian citizen.

    ..
    Derrrrr.
    What the fuck has location of birth have to do with nationality.
    At all?

  164. Sinclair Davidson
    #2444603, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    I thought she said she was naturalized when she was a young kid.

    She did – yet she knows that at some point she had to be naturalised, so she knows that at some point she was a Canadian citizen. Why not ask the question “Gee what happened to that, eh?”.

  165. Infidel Tiger
    #2444608, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Water was last seen at Tim Horton’s gorging on donuts, listening to Neil Young records.

  166. old bloke
    #2444611, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Am I right to assume that our esteemed Steven Kates was also born in Canada? If so, will he “go the full Arky” when we dare to call Larissa Waters a foreigner?

  167. candy
    #2444618, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Why not ask the question “Gee what happened to that, eh?”.

    Perhaps when they sign the document saying that don’t have dual citizenship so they can enter the Australian Parliament , as intelligent well educated careerists, think to themselves,
    “mum and dad said I was born in NZ (or Canada). Perhaps I should check that.”

  168. Pete of Perth
    #2444628, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    The scote being interviewed by the panel anout tits-out. Why the scrote and not a constitution egghead?

  169. Pete of Perth
    #2444632, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    ..scrote.. is he paid by 10 as well? Are public servants allowed to derive an income from their commercial competitors?

  170. Entropy
    #2444638, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    amortiser
    #2444598, posted on July 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Dauf said:

    It would be great if all decisions they got over the line were rescinded

    Why wouldn’t this be the case? These clowns were ineligible to vote in the senate so all their votes on resolutions and legislation since they sat in the Senate are invalid.

    Maybe that the bills got royal assent would tend to make rescinding them difficult?

