Another foreigner resigns from the Parliament

The Australian understands Senator Waters has told her staff that she has discovered she remains a dual citizen of Canada and Australia.
The move comes after former WA senator Scott Ludlam was forced to resign on Friday after realising he was still a New Zealand citizen.
Senator Waters, a Senator for Queensland, was born in Winnipeg, Canada, in 1977, and grew up in Brisbane.
First?
Thank goodness – Good riddance to the air-headed bindt.
Unfortunately QLD will get another green moron as her replacement.
Expensive mistakes.
My goodness, Comrade Rhiannon really has gone for the nuclear option, hasn’t she?
Another Green.
It is heartening to see that Australia is less prolific in producing these retarded Greens nutters than it previously seemed.
We now need Bob Brown to admit that he was indeed an alien when he spoke of Earthians.
Lee Rhiannon Brown may well have been born here though, even after she turned her back on her nation and swooned at the prospect of a worker’s utopia while studying in Mother Russia.
And SHY? She will finally be able to demonstrate that she was entitled to go visit the whales on taxpayers money when she explains it was a family reunion.
For a group so focussed on entitlements, you would think they would bother to check their entitlement to be elected.
Another swampy down, soon to be replaced by another airhead.
I’d bet that someone was trawling through the nationalities hoping to uncover that new the FFF senator Lucy G was in breach and so allow Dangerous Dan to chose a more pliable (union leaning) replacement…!
And you know – they are all globalists in the Greens. The fact that they could see themselves as citizens of multiple countries must be so appealing. They knew they were in breach. They fully well knew! And they also knew that no reporter even if they found out would dob them in. Opps! All of a sudden they are collateral damage and roadkill. Who else? I’d still bet that slippery Sam Dastardly is in the same boat…
More excellent news, although it’ll be replaced by another addlepated sociopath. Go after that stupid cow for the beer vouchers as well. Why are so many foreigners trying to cornhole us?
Another swampy down, soon to be replaced by another airhead.
Andrew Bartlett next on the ticket.
The ruin they have wrought on Australia already will not be undone by their resignations, unfortunately.
Perhaps we can use treat them in such a manner as to convince the other self-serving piles of dung that it is not worth it.
Pain will be a large part, but it is easy to imagine being brave when confronted by it. Surely, in his new role, Dutton can see to the designation of a Room 101.
Quelle surprise!! One wonders how many senate votes have got up courtesy of senators Ludlum and Waters. There could potentially be much LNP-originated legislation that could have got up.
It also raises the question: are there any others? Did Senator Hinch actually renounce his NZ citizenship? And what about the lower house? I bet there are many MP’s reviewing their heritage at the moment…
No person born overseas should ever be able to run for political office. That will orevent any more of these problems in the future. Simple.
Is Penny Wong going down as well??
One major problem with that…It would have been up to Jay Weatherdill nor Dangerous Dan because it’s SA not VIC. But at the time FFP still existed so they would have been able to nominate anybody they liked, particularly as they hold the balance of power in the SA Upper HOuse
I wonder if that means taxpayers can get back the $400k ($200k?) she blew on renovating her office?
I’m pretty sure in the last year I saw an article describing Sam Dastidly as being a dual citizen.
The green civil War of the Watermelons makes the Wars of the Roses look civilised.
Funny how this all happened after Lee Rhiannon was suspended.
Soviet training coming to the fore.
From the open thread.
If Turdbull grants Ludlum & Waters an exemption & they get the pollies super, I will personally lay a cable at Mal’s Point Piper gates.
Does this mean that the next time she decides to breastfeed in public no-one will be pointing cameras at her?
Their media still not seeing any disunity within their beloved greens.
Any politician “discovering” that he/she has dual citizenship is a fake, and let’s see the back of them.
Turns out the Greens are full of all sorts of colors. Waters was a solicitor/prosecutor for Qld’s Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) who’s main claim to fame has been bankrupting, under environmental social justice, may good landowners and commercial businesses in Qld.
She took on a private client (Booth fruit bat women v Yardley) who ran a fruit-bat wellness clinic to have prosecuted a Lychee farmer who built a non-lethal electric grid to protect his trees from the bats and she successfully had the courts order the removal of the grids which completely destroyed not only the farmer and his wife but all the Lychee trees. Her advice to the farmer at the time was for the farmer to put nets over the trees at a cost of over $1,000,000.00 per net which would had have to been replaced every season due to the fruit bats getting caught in the netting, destroying it and then promptly dying in the net.
Waters turns out to be an international moron with no clue as to the consequences of her actions, they can’t be bargained with, educated, or consoled, and like most duel international fly-ins they are educated as simple minded social engineering experts ordained in the church of Gaia. Import – export, time to export these community organizers back to where they originated.
One has to ask what role Tony Abbott played in all of this.
Some idiot on her Facebook page described the outcome as “racist”. Of course no explanation was given as one is not required with these people. Didn’t take long for that to come up.
Hopefully this will be the last we see of that carousel-riding attention whore.
I’m sure Lee Rhiannon held secret soviet citizenship.
Has someone put together a list of foreign born MPs yet? Love to see Doug Cameron get the boot.
So, if not eligible to sit in the Parliament in the first place then any votes taken by them in that Parliament must surely be recinded ? How could it be otherwise ?
Why doesn’t he AEC check eligibility at time of nomination?
Centrelink has been doing it for generations…
Why doesn’t the (their?) AEC check eligibility at time of nomination?
Larissa Waters will now get a job at:
1) the ABC;
2) ANU;
3) the UN;
4) all of the above.
Beliaik, you self declare to the AEC.
Funny how this all happened after Lee Rhiannon was suspended.
Soviet training coming to the fore.
If one can get away with it, shooting comrade rivals is generally preferable but one way or the other they must be purged from the party. Moscow lessons well-learned.
It just can’t be a coincidence that two Unpersons are eliminated soon after they suspended the Stalinist
Why has it been left to the public to expose this and the ones still to come?
Delightfully true
I could have more fun on twitter but shall restrain myself.
better to bathe in luscious lefty tears, been raining heavily the last few days.
Louis, the media & public service on embarrasses the Libs/Nats/Corey Bernardi’s of this world.
only embarrass..
Just a thought – why don’t we make it easy for everyone and make it mandatory that a person wishing to be an Australian politician that person must have been born in Australia – surely a person will know straight up if they were born here.
“If Turdbull grants Ludlum & Waters an exemption & they get the pollies super, I will personally lay a cable at Mal’s Point Piper gates.”
A conviction for electoral fraud would normally result in loss of super owing to ‘corrupt conduct’
According to the AEC website, the act of electoral fraud, i.e., ‘dishonestly obtaining a benefit, or causing a loss, by deception or other means’:
“…requires intent and must be due to more than carelessness, accident or error.”
‘Intent’ might be difficult to deny in the case of Ludlum, since the matter had been previously brought to his attention and he reportedly dismissed it.
Waters, however, may still be able to claim accident or error.
Depends, as I have said before, on the will of the Government to push the matter.
Has a go fund me page started for Ms Waters yet?
Is it true that Ludlum & Waters will have to do a Game of Thrones style walk of shame to keep their super entitlements ?
I agree Des that it looks worse for Ludlam that Waters.
From Michael Smith News.
http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2017/07/ludlam-a-private-citizen-did-what-the-parliament-media-and-political-parties-failed-to-do-for-ten-ye.html
Haven’t Australians suffered enough?
Time for Rhiannon to see if any Wildfire still exists under the Soviet-Australia Friendship Society.
they’ve stated quite clearly that they don’t think its their job.
Has Rhiannon cancelled her Russian passport?
As much as I like seeing another Green Senator lose her sinecure, her case might deserve a little more sympathy.
Left at 11months old, and the law changed 1 week after she was born.
nah – still no sympathy.
Burn
You left out
5. Turnbull’s office.
Waters was an okay looker for a Green pol.
Crazy as a cut snake though
Watching the Greens plummeting from the heights is more exciting than duck hunting..
If someone inside the greens is using kgb files to purge rivals, is this Russian interference in the Australian electoral system?.
Seems like Larissa Waters didn’t mind bringing down the wrath of the law on her political enemies. MT should bring the full force of the law to bear on these electoral fraudsters. No mercy.
Because that’s what would appeal to me MT will probably do the exact opposite.
I don’t know what the world did to get Andrew Bartlett back in the Senate – an animal libber turned Chippocrat turned Greenie who last time around in the Senates spent 30 minutes on EVERY piece of legislation and said precisely nothing.
I feel sorrier for her than other s.44 cases, but probably should have gone to a better source than Mum and Dad for citizenship advice.
Bwahahaha!
https://twitter.com/lukewalladge/status/887162083128729600
“Foreigner”. No suggestion she wasn’t also Australian. This anachronistic dealing with citizens of our Queen’s other realms is ridiculous.
Pyrmonter – indeed. The silliness of the 1999 Sue v Hill case becomes more apparent. But still I’m enjoying watching.
Rob MW
#2444123, posted on July 18, 2017 at 2:07 pm
Somehow, “fruit bat women” seems so appropriate.
When you play the game of green thrones, you either win or you retire on taxpayer funded largess & benefits.
No doubt the gangreen comrades are lining up to get on the gravy train . Just shows how slack Ma Brown s mob are . First question forcandidates ,”where were you born ? Produce your birth certificate please ,you were born overseas can I see your naturalisation documents ? “.
Simple isnt it ?
Lovedcomment on Bolt , that SHY should resign as she hasnt renounced citizebship of whatever planet she comes from .
Do you know anyone who is not aware that their citizenship is connected with their country of birth? How can anyone with any sort of passing interest in politics not be aware of the dual citizenship issue
I hope that Customs and Immigration have put a Border Watch on the passports of these dodgy debtors.
They each owe the beleaguered Australian taxpayers a vast sum of utterly unearned cash which they were NEVER entitled to.
They need to pay it all back before they do a midnight flit – or can we put some sort of lien over the assets of the Party they (mis)represented?
Who is going guarantor for their vast debts?
Also, how do they propose to return to “Earth-Mother Gaia”, the cost of all those planet-destroying Jumbo Jet exhaust gasses they carelessly emitted whilst flying back and forth across the globe at taxpayers’ expense to the opening of every champagne, caviar and lobster Eco-Gob-Stuffing Fest held in the Bahamas, Paris, Dopenhagen, the Costa del Crime, Monte Carlo, and wherever else the apocalyptic catastrophist carpet-baggers congregate?
I’d rate her a 7/10 on the hot-crazy scale.
Jim, it’s hard to concentrate when you have your snout buried deep in the tax payer trough.
Uh oh… Whish-Wilson was born in Singapore.
Please check.
Peter Whish-WilsonVerified account @SenatorSurfer 1h1 hour ago
No I’m not automatically a dual citizen because I was borne in Singapore (unlike Canada). Must have 1 Singaporean parent as well ½
Huh? It wasn’t an issue until the Australia Acts, wasn’t it?
I agree. These rules are silly, but they have been used with no remorse before.
Now we need to expel every politician who has called themselves ” a global citizen” at any stage.
Two short planks everywhere are in revolt after being accused of being “As thick as Larrisa Waters”.
Comrade Rhiannon said she felt “bullied and harassed” after being excluded from The Greens party room.
The riposte has been nothing short of spectacular.
At this rate, she’ll have the party room all to herself by mid-September.
And a Mr “Bagful of Hammers” is now seeking legal advice after being told he was “As dumb as a Larrisa Waters”.
Let me be clear.
The rules regarding Sue v Hill are silly. Not all rules regarding foreigners are flawed.
It’s all too spontaneous to not be ordered by someone. I’m not SRR and I’m not into reptillian monarchs living under the Earth’s crust, I’m not a 9/11 truther but I do just wonder if dirty Rhianon had some dirt on these dirtbags?
And both her parents were Australians who just happened to be in Canada when she was born.
This is an #FFS moment. It will motive the Left to look for retaliatory scalps, and they’ll probably find a few.
I dunno Lysander
Creeps associated with the greens have been circulating false documents on social media purporting to prove that Tony Abbott was still a UK citizen for a long time.
I think it has come back to bite them, though the barrister that blew the whistle did allegedly get access to non public record documents.
I prefer the domino effect theory.
Eek! — another whole-word typo;
motive –> motivate.
Gavin – I’m actually familiar with the Canadian situation because my nephew was born in Canada while his parents were stationed there (as Commonwealth employees). I asked what the situation was and they told me that the nephew was not automatically an Australian until he had been registered as being Australian.
Waters should have checked up.
Generally I agree, however, that the Hill case is overkill – but I’m enjoying watching the elite getting taken down by an interpretation they would have fully supported.
That actually is pretty rough. She should have known better.
Has Rhiannon put her name forward for deputy yet ?
Derryn Hinch was on 3AW this morning with Neil Mitchell and bizarrely claimed that Ludlum was found out by accident.
According to Hinch, the barrister was actually after him and stumbled upon the fact that Ludlum is still a Kiwi.
Does the Pope ❤ Che?
That Johan chap who used to post here – the greens voter who boasted of upper body strength who JC sent packing – should put his name forward for one of the seats.
Even for a private citizen, wouldn’t the fact of birth in Canada suggest you check out the ramifications? But for a Senator, where the rules are established, well known and communicated to all nominating, there is simply no excuse. It’s a kind of contempt for the Constitution. Waters, like Ludlam, needs to serve the penalty, partly as an example to others and to let the citizens see that rules are there for a reason. Greens in particular need to learn about consequences.
Not until the last counter-revolutionary deviationist Trotskyite hyena has been purged.
Last week, the red bit of the watermelon repudiated the green bits (or was it vice-versa?).
This week the decay continues. Great to see.
Kermit the Frog was evidently correct.
“Its not easy being Green!”
As the Brown Movement slowly disappears around the “S-Bend” of history, I wonder whether their current fearless Leader, “Richard the III”, will be next?
As mentioned on the other thread:
But scroll down and this following tweet was portentious:
A H
#2444094, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:56 pm
Is Penny Wong going down as well??
Oh my!
If she says “I’m sorry, eh?” , then you’ll know!
Gawdalmighty. I thought I had heard the last of that purple shirted dunderhead.
I hope he has sworn off the turps or they might have to rig an MMA cage fight ring in the Senate.
Andrew Bartlett set to return to the Senate — a recycled Democrat is worse than dog’s vomit – I notices good ol’ Arthur Chesterfield-Evans is running with the Green pack these days.
Waters is very much like that other foreigner Ludlum who as it turns out has never really been a senator (a really nasty streak hidden, sometimes not well behind a caring appearance).
It’d be great is all decisions they got over the line were rescinded
Can’t wait for Hinch and Bartlett to duke it out at the Christmas party.
ridiculous, but amusing.
D’ya think candidates nominating for the Senate would take little more care with complying with section 44 of the Australian Constitution if they had to swear an oath that the information they are providing is true and correct? Why isn’t that a requirement AT THE VERY LEAST.
When lodging lists of members of a political party the public officer has to swear a stat dec about the memberships being put forward and sign every damned membership form too as an annexure. But not for truth-telling by candidates, I guess that gives them all an out.
Fact check – true(ish).
Can we please have an IQ test before anyone heads on into parliament.
Just noticed someone mentioned that she was a lawyer. A lawyer knows to check everything and that laws and statutes change
A lawyer knows to check everything and that laws and statutes change
No Jim, a lawyer knows to bill everything…
D. Hinch was going after Tony Abbott for ages about holding dual citizenship, probably on behalf
of Julie Bishop/Pyne/ Turnbull. It’s all extremely creepy.
He inadvertently stumbled across the 2 nastiest Greens, I think. I’m sure he was in cahoots with someone of a legal bent to attempt it.
Tony Abbott renounced in 1993 and tweeted his document the other day. What a let down for the Turnbull Party. LOL. They were hoping.
At least by putting an ageing old man in to replace her they are standing by the Greens federally being the whitest party in parliament.
Waters was an okay looker for a Green pol.
Indeed, a very nicely groomed, well looking woman.
Except for the fanatic maddish eyes. A giveaway.
Breaking news.
Sarah Sea-Patrol didn’t renounce her citizenship of Tatooine.
Her father is on holding a press conference shortly.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/5/53/Jabba_the_Hutt_in_Return_of_the_Jedi_%281983%29.png
We need something almost identical to this to be sworn by every citizen of Australia, otherwise….F### OFF back to where you came from.
I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.
Waters a few months ago, being all social justice-ey:
“I was born in Canada, no one tells me to go back where I came from. Funny that…”
Yes, well.
Last time I looked Penny Wong was still a citizen of Lesbia. Does that count?
OK dual citizenship, then how about those with “right of return”? Does that also not imply a divided loyalty?
What does the constitution say ?
If I look at the constitution, I see that it is fine as long as you are a citizen of a commonwealth country.
What you can’t be, is female.
With apologies to Lady Bracknell – “to lose one Senator, Dr Di Natale, may be regarded as a misfortune, to lose two…….. is bloody hilarious”
On looking at the constitution, and seeing what hasn’t been changed by referendum (the only way it can change) Arky might be right.
Commonwealth countries are not seen as “foreign” according to our constitution.
In fact you only have to be a citizen of any one of them for a few years to be eligible.
Please keep it quiet if He is right.
‘but I’m enjoying watching the elite getting taken down by an interpretation they would have fully supported.’
Quick Draw McShadenfreude.
‘the elite’
Love ur Neo-Marxist analysis of Australian society
You have to draw the line somewhere.
I propose that anyone too fond of salad be declared a citizen of New Zealand for s51 purposes.
I like a bit of salad myself, but if it sees a few more Parliamentary soap dodgers bouncing down the front steps of PH, it would be
What you can’t be, is female.
Or from Western Australia.
It very clearly labels the colonies coming together to form the Commonwealth – NSW, Victoria, QLD, etc – all of them except WA.
So piss off, sandgropers. And take South Australia with you.
(No, I’m kidding, Western Australia. You can stay. We love you.
Dead serious about South Australia, though…)
You are so incoherent with hate Testes, no one knows who you are addressing, or what you’re saying.
It’s probably because we couldn’t give a fuck.
No , it’s definitely because we couldn’t give a fuck.
Sinclair Davidson
#2444256, posted on July 18, 2017 at 3:22 pm
Pyrmonter – indeed. The silliness of the 1999 Sue v Hill case becomes more apparent. But still I’m enjoying watching.
Ditto. These events are the predictable result of legal inventions by our activist judiciary with anti-British or pro-republican sympathies that defied common sense: no way the authors of our constitution would have intended this nonsense to be allowed. On the other hand: poetic (green) justice!
struth are still pushing the silly idea that the Australia Acts are invalid?
This makes it even more important to bankrupt Dudlam. Once one of them is financially obliterated you can guarantee it will never happen again. #skininthegame
The High Court has more work to do. Maybe they will offer a two-for-one deal.
Good.
Australians voting for Australians.
It’s a good feeling watching some of these lunatics getting their comeuppance, but you then realize they’re both going to be replaced with new loons. Zero sum game.
I would love it if WA was expelled from this foul Commonwealth.
Does anyone understand how the information got out about these blockheads? Like why now? I reckon the Rhiannon/Stalinist faction did them in. Just a hunch.
Bartlett used to run a blog. Dunno what happened to it. He always pretended how was a “centrist”. Now he shows up as a Green. I had the fucker pegged from the beginning.
If Australia isn’t the laughing stock of the world yet, when will it ever be?
The birther movement is here to stay!
‘I would love it if WA was expelled from this foul Commonwealth’
The French were the first to annex WA in 1772
‘At Baie de Prise de Possession (“Bay of Taking Possession”; later Turtle Bay), Dirk Hartog Island on 30 March 1772, Officer Jean Mengaud de la Hage became the first European to formally claim possession of Western Australia, on behalf of King Louis XV whilst St Aloüarn himself remained aboard the ship. It means that the honour of the claim on behalf of the king goes to Mengaud, rather than St Aloüarn. Members of Mengaud’s ceremonial team raised the white ensign on the island and buried a bottle containing a document stating what had occurred, alongside two silver écu coins’
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_Aleno_de_St_Alo%C3%BCarn
Having laws on who is an Australian is not a laughing matter.
Dual allegiance is not a laughing matter. Which country do people support. We question at our peril.
The decision had been taken, by the Colonial Office in London that if Western Australians did not join Federation, the Goldfields would be split off, and declared a separate colony, while the rest Of Western Australia could sink or swim.
Victoria and NSW should separate and become a nation. I reckon that for the most part the rest of the country shouldn’t belong to the same currency zone. The Australian dollar is totally inappropriate of the rest of the technologically backward states.
stackja
#2444488, posted on July 18, 2017 at 6:05 pm
Robber Baron
#2444474, posted on July 18, 2017 at 5:56 pm
If Australia isn’t the laughing stock of the world yet, when will it ever be?
The birther movement is here to stay!
Having laws on who is an Australian is not a laughing matter.
Dual allegiance is not a laughing matter. Which country do people support. We question at our peril.
Australia’s elected representatives support the UN, UN initiatives, international laws, foreign welfare-seekers and so on. You are right, it’s not a laughing matter, but the elites are laughing at the stupid taxpayer.
I struggle to think of a PM of Australia that put Australia first.
Surely this nonsense starts from the Australia Act. By establishing the Queen separately and concurrently as the Queen of Australia the unintended (or maybe it was intended) consequence is our closest allies/blood brothers have become “foreign powers.” That in itself is insane as there is no country governed more similarly to ours in this world than Canada and for almost all international intents and purposes Australia and New Zealand work almost like conjoined twins.
Exactly my thoughts Squirrel
Stackja and after 32 years of putting up with strange foreign shits from the east, WA voted to secede:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Western_Australian_secession_referendum,_1933
It is to our eternal shame we have not declared war.
‘the Goldfields would be split off, and declared a separate colony,’
It was a joke. Everyone knew that was bullshit and couldn’t be done. They had no water. Their water was controlled by Perth via the Mundaring Weir and pipeline. It was just Kalgoorlie Boulder doing what came naturally, launching a float on the London market to see if any investors wanted to lose some money.
Other than getting the udders out as high level narcissism and gesture politics and advocating that all Anglo working and tax paying people should live in caves banging rocks to find heat, whilst simultaneously screeching for more of said workers taxes to go to air wasters and international chancers, It is difficult to identify anything much this creature managed to do during her stint.
Commonwealth countries are not seen as “foreign” according to our constitution.
And to become a Canadian citizen you still have to pledge allegiance to the Queen something we got rid of. It is hard to see how somebody born to Australian parents in Canada and then returned when very young could be regarded as a foreigner. I wonder if the Constitution would regard the Queen as a foreigner?
‘It is to our eternal shame we have not declared war’
But you did. On the indigenous peoples. The perps of the Forrest River and other Kimberley massacres in the period leading up to the referendum were Boer War and WW1 vets, Lighthorsemen, Anzacs. Returned men from WW1 led the seccession vote. So much for the Anzac myth of nation building. Had WA seceded there would’ve been even more massacres.
Patrick Bernard O’Leary and the Forrest River massacres, Western Australia: examining ‘Wodgil’ and the significance of 8 June 1926
http://press-files.anu.edu.au/downloads/press/p171001/pdf/article06.pdf
A good week for Au taxpayers.
Ludlum “millions” gone up his nose.
The bint from Brisbane, salary and a $500,000 office fitout.
Yes, the kid’s not the only one on the tit in the Greens.
I wouldn’t call it hilarious. But it’s deeply satisfying that Ms Waters is no longer grinning and proud; as she was when owning a first – her performance with infant in the Senate. Queensland Greens mightn’t be the worst Greens, but they’re close.
Canada may well be governed similarly to Australia, but the country is not like ours.
Victoria is overrun with unions, I’d prefer to try my chances with Queenslanders… even if they do tend to be bunpkins.
Now that I know Larissa Waters is a Canadian, I can’t believe I didn’t pick it before. She looks so very Canadian. The features are unmistakeable. She has those vacant, dreamy sparkly eyes. That warm but slightly insane smile – which I discover today she wears even when she’s crying. That idealistic, hyper-compassionate nature – the personality that is destroying the world today, that seeks out everywhere imaginary crap to throw the feminine guilt complex at. Dumb as paint, too.
Oh, and the top hemisphere of her head is completely separate from the lower hemisphere.
How did Larissa Waters travel overseas, was she using a Canadian or an Australian passport?
If she was using an Australian passport, how was it issued to her?
Say, you don’t suppose we could have Parliament pass a law making all Greens honorary Canadian citizens do you?
SHY was born in the British Antarctic territory and unfortunately beached off port Lincoln during migration season.
That’s why she has such an affinity with the water. Whale watching with her daughter was actually a family reunion.
I’m sure the slot’s still there in the Kremlin wall for Doris Bagshott, surely she could take early retirement.
Was SHY born inside or outside the 12nm limit during the annual migration?
Splato (ironic innit), I think Two Fathers was created several kilometres above the ionosphere of Magrathea.
Fucked if I know how she made it here.
The change in the interpretation of “foreign power” occurred in the decade from the late 1920s when Australia’s international status changed. The Australia Act commenced in 1986.
Sarah Sea Dugong is from Orbost, known as “Moe on the Snowy”.
No one from Orbost should be allowed to hold elected office.
That would be sweet, sweet, sweet.
This is a question well worth following up. She would have to have been naturalised at some point and so her Canadian citizenship shouldn’t have come as a surprise.
I would go for that.
Testicle goes full Breaker Morant retard.
I thought she said she was naturalized when she was a young kid.
So holding dual nationality isn’t a conflict of interest, when in a position to pass legislation? Well slap my wrist and call me chauncy. The bastards who are sole nationality don’t give a fuck about national interest, so I suppose we might as well have a few NORKs and CHICOMs in the legislature for balance. And why not some Hadjis as well.
Factcheck: Correct
Been fishing at Marlo about 10 years ago, painful 1st hand experience of the pub at the top end of town. The look of absolute horror on Lady Jugulums face was worth it.
..
Are you really this retarded or are you just pretending to be for kicks?
So Mr and Mrs Jihad drop their sprog while on vacation in Australia and you want to make little Dirka Dirka PM while excluding anyone born of Australian parents overseas.
Are you brain damaged or high?
Did the umbilical cord get wrapped around your neck and cut off oxygen during labour or are you just genetically a complete drooling cretin?
If beardy only ditched his Kiwi cit before he ran, why the fuck wasn’t he deported following his stint in the jug? Save us all a lot of angst and embarassment.
The suggestion was that being born here should be a necessary condition, but not sufficient.
Someone still has to vote for you, and also you need to be an Australian citizen.
Dauf said:
It would be great if all decisions they got over the line were rescinded
Why wouldn’t this be the case? These clowns were ineligible to vote in the senate so all their votes on resolutions and legislation since they sat in the Senate are invalid.
They have voted on legislation that has adversely affected many citizens and if those votes were passed by two or less they have been illegally passed and therefore void.
There must have been dozens of such decisions made. It won’t be long before such adversely affected citizens begin taking action in the courts for redress.
These pieces of legislation have no constitutional validity. Consequently they have no legal standing.
Nobody has yet raised this matter apart from Dauf above.
I fear that the government will debauch the primacy of the Constitution and enact retrospective legislation to validate these illegal decisions. This would be a complete travesty. The Constitution will have been reduced to the status of an annoying inconvenience.
These two clowns and any others found to have contravened the Constitution should be made an example of. They should be charged with criminal negligence or outright fraud and their ill gotten gains recovered. This would entrench the importance of the Constitution which is the legal basis on which all the laws of this land are based.
L
..
Derrrrr.
What the fuck has location of birth have to do with nationality.
At all?
She did – yet she knows that at some point she had to be naturalised, so she knows that at some point she was a Canadian citizen. Why not ask the question “Gee what happened to that, eh?”.
Water was last seen at Tim Horton’s gorging on donuts, listening to Neil Young records.
Am I right to assume that our esteemed Steven Kates was also born in Canada? If so, will he “go the full Arky” when we dare to call Larissa Waters a foreigner?
Why not ask the question “Gee what happened to that, eh?”.
Perhaps when they sign the document saying that don’t have dual citizenship so they can enter the Australian Parliament , as intelligent well educated careerists, think to themselves,
“mum and dad said I was born in NZ (or Canada). Perhaps I should check that.”
The scote being interviewed by the panel anout tits-out. Why the scrote and not a constitution egghead?
..scrote.. is he paid by 10 as well? Are public servants allowed to derive an income from their commercial competitors?
Maybe that the bills got royal assent would tend to make rescinding them difficult?