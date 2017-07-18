Peter O’Brien: Recognition ain’t recognition

It started out as a limited initiative to ‘recognise’ indigenous Australians as the first occupiers of this land in the Constitution. At least that’s what Tony Abbott, an enthusiastic supporter even before he became Prime Minister, thought. And initially, it was thought that a majority of Australians could support such an initiative.
But since that time it has morphed into something much more sinister as revealed by the final report of the Referendum Council.
At about 5pm on Monday night The Australian ran a story that told us:
‘…. a constitutionally enshrined indigenous advisory body to the parliament is the only way ahead on constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.’
At 5.14pm I submitted a letter to the Editor suggesting that rather than ‘enshrined’ a better word would be ‘entrenched’. That letter was not published but I note that by 8.42pm the story had been reworked by Dan McCullogh and now contained the following sentence:
The council’s proposal would establish a constitutionally-entrenched indigenous advisory body to the federal parliament.
You’re welcome, Dan.
And that is a key point. ‘Recognition’ now means more than Tony Abbott ever imagined. The terms ‘recognition’ and ‘reconciliation’ used to be heard often in concert – two sides of the same coin. Now seldom hear ‘reconciliation’ referred to by indigenous activists. Why? Because it’s not what they want.
As mentioned above, the main recommendation of the Referendum Council is for an advisory body entrenched in the Constitution. According to Mark Leibler, co-chair of the Council:
“….. there is no suggestion that the body would have power of veto over proposed legislation.”
So, if it is purely an advisory body, with no effective power, why does it need to be entrenched in the Constitution? Leibler tells us the intent of such an advisory body is to:
“….give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples a voice to the federal parliament, and the right to be consulted on policies that affect them.”
Since all government policy specifically relating to indigenes is intended to eliminate discrimination and disadvantage so that they may take their place, as equal in material and aspirational aspects, as they already are in citizenship, then, presumably, one of the aims of the advisory body should be to work towards its own demise. If it is embedded in the Constitution, that will never happen. It will linger on, a cancerous sinecure rather like the HRC, manufacturing reasons to justify its own existence.
Liebler gives the game away before the starting gun has even gone off:
“The option of inserting a new provision into the Constitution prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race was determined by delegates to be a “shield”, vulnerable to interpretation by the High Court, whereas a voice to parliament was viewed as a “sword”.”
Since when has a Constitution been envisaged as a mechanism to provide to some of its citizens a “sword” to use against others of its citizens. Yet Leibler disparages the idea of a ‘shield’ in the Constitution since it is vulnerable to interpretation by the High Court. By using the term ‘vulnerable’ he tacitly acknowledges that activist judges can distort the original good intent of legislation.
If that is true for the ‘shield’ of a Constitutional anti-discrimination provision, why would it not be equally true of the ‘sword’ of an advisory body. Here is one example of logic that might be employed thus:
“If the intent of the framers of this provision was that the Indigenous Council should have no powers other than advisory, why was it put into the Constitution rather than just left to legislation?”
If this sounds simplistic, it is, but it wouldn’t take a legal mind much more sophisticated than mine to turn it into the kind specious nonsense with which we are constantly bombarded by members of the Legal Left.
There is no doubt that the ultimate aim of the activists is sovereignty, because they have repeatedly told us so. This advisory body, this sword’, is the mechanism by which they hope to progress their aim. Some, on the Left, will argue that the activists only represent a hard core and that, if the indigenous population get their way on this, the majority will be happy, that will be an end to the matter and the remaining activists will become irrelevant. Yeah, sure! Pretty much the same way that jihadis have become irrelevant.
Here’s the final insult to the intelligence of anyone with half a brain:
As fellow council member Amanda Vanstone explains in her qualifying statement, there’s significant work to be done to flesh out the details of how a constitutionally enshrined representative body would operate. Some of this detail will need to be resolved before a question is put to the Australian people at a referendum. Much of it could be finalised following a successful referendum.
But the detail we already have should be enough for people to embrace the idea as simple, moderate and unifying.
Just trust us. What could go wrong?
Inch by inch…the left destroy.
Abbott was an imbecile to push this garbage.
More pointless destructive virtue signalling at everybody else’s expense.
Mark Leibler.
Hmmm – has anyone ever noticed that it’s strange there are so many J e w s in the Reconciliation Movement and Aboriginal Grievance Industry?
Why might this be the case?
Easy fix for this, most people won’t vote for it as Australians are loathed to change the Constitution with only 18% of referendums actually passed or 8 out of 44.
A pipe dream at taxpayers expense. It’s never gonna happen but the public will pay for all the reports and inquiries associated with this daft idea.
This is no more than a group of “activists” hoping to create another ATSIC, so that a few of them can be paid a lot – a lot! – of money to do nothing logical or constructive. All they will do is “advise” the Government to give them more money, so that can give more advice to give them more money ad infinitum.
These few will benefit. The rest? Not at all!
Frank Elly interviewed Linda Burney on RN Breakfast this morning.
Burney was downcast and sullen. She realises that The Industry has pushed this way too far and that the chances of it getting up in a referendum are zero.
In the meantime tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayers money will be wasted in working committees, inquiries and consultation.
Martin Trumball, of course, could have killed this nonsense stone dead on day one by stating outright that the Liberal Party will never support racist provisions being inserted into the Constitution.
“The option of inserting a new provision into the Constitution prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race was determined by delegates to be a “shield”, vulnerable to interpretation by the High Court, whereas a voice to parliament was viewed as a “sword”.”
Spear, surely; it was the British who had the swords.
But seriously, aboriginals already have a voice in parliament – their local member and senators.
And in just what sense would this advisory body be representative of indigenous peoples if they don’t vote for who sits on it?
Can anyone imagine a Minister with the conjones to refuse ignore amend or challenge such “advice”? The shrieks of “racist” would be deafening. So the body simply becomes a defacto aboriginal sovereignty with its own parliament. The ultimate goal of Recognition.
simple but we haven’t worked out the details
moderate but we have to entrench it in the constitution
and unifying. by giving one group of Australians more say and privileges that the rest.
Yep – that will work real well.
I too heard Linda Burney but replayed on the-station-formerly-known-as-ABCNewsRadio.
They have just lost any chance they had. Why would anybody in their right mind vote to establish an organisation that dictates to the government over the wishes of the population. Why should a couple of hundred thousand dictate to 25 million?
Surely ATSIC and every other Aboriginal responsible body show where this body would go?
‘Just leave the amount blank mate. I will fill it in later.’
I don’t think so Amanda!
Anything put in the Constitution will be used by the courts to grant special rights and privileges.
Some, on the Left, will argue that the activists only represent a hard core and that, if the indigenous population get their way on this, the majority will be happy, that will be an end to the matter and the remaining activists will become irrelevant.
But we know that’s true.
After all, that’s what we were told was going to happen after KRudd apologised, and…
Oh, never mind.
‘Why might this be the case?’
Because both want to ensure that what was done to them in the past cannot be done again. To ensure this both use national and international legal architecture. The perps and their progeny are still around, as demonstrated by countless Catallaxy threads where cancer clusters of them pine for the days they could admit to membership of LOR in public.
‘Now seldom hear ‘reconciliation’ referred to by indigenous activists. Why? Because it’s not what they want.’
Wrong. Priorities have just been made clearer. Reconciliation can only come after Truth, Justice [restorative] and Reparations.
Looks like it is a proposal modelled on Iranian democracy where a council of Mullahs decides who can run and what can be legislated.
Once you entrench the right to be consulted and the right of this body to advise you effectively give a veto power over government business. The advisory body could properly argue that every piece of legislation affects indigenous people. Therefore the advisory body will need to be consulted and advice received on every piece of legislation. This will require a huge indigenous public service.
The body could frustrate any piece of legislation by either not having the resources to properly scrutinise and therefore advise, or perpetually consulting by adding more questions about greater levels of detail so no government could be sure that any legislation will pass within a term.
Then you would have to assign voting rights for this body effectively instituting actual race based rights to a franchise. This is apartheid pure and simple.
Apartheid was simply a set of laws that gave a small minority extra legal rights and entitlements than those provided to the vast majority. This is apartheid.
Mark Leibler is your typical sanctimonious and hypocritical left-wing Jew, who loves to pontificate, preach and virtue signal. He represents everything that is wrong with Jewish communal leadership and I speak as a member of the Jewish community. He does NOT represent the majority of views in the community. My opinion is that he (and others) love to suck at the tits of the grievance industry. Having said that, have you seen the others members of this Referendum Council? Amanda Vanstone….a mediocre politician if ever there was one and the coup de grace…..”Professor Kristina Keneally”….now that is some joke!
A plainly worthless statement of the bleeding obvious with no relevance to anyone living today.
What an idiot. He of all people should know the left NEVER stop after a minor victory.
Talk about living in a bubble. The majority of Australians voted against something similar in the 1999 referendum.
‘Once you entrench the right to be consulted and the right of this body to advise you effectively give a veto power over government business.’
You do not.
But it’s worth arguing. Pearson’s model is based on dubious assumptions he’s never been called to explain. He likes to say that his model is compatible with those in other English speaking nations, citing Canada and NZ. He never mentions Fiji and the problems they’ve had with the Council of Chiefs.
I see great potential for Pearson’s advisory body, over time, to be so thoroughly compromised and corrupted by the Federal Govt that it fails to represent all Firsts and becomes a mere cipher.
Pearson always refers to West Papua. At first, he claimed that East Timor would be the last new country to gain independence. Ever. Great judgement there Noel. Not. Papua would just have to accept autonomy. I wonder if he bothered telling the Papuans that. He was wrong, so now he claims Palestine will be the last to gain independence. Ever. He’ll be wrong about that too. And West Papua? Why does he always use them as a model for Autonomy? They have an advisory body too, the Majelis Rakyat Papua. The MRP is composed of indigenous Papuan, Women and religious reps. It was designed by Jakarta to buy off the independence movement. It has failed to do so.
So, is Pearson’s model actually based on the MRP?
https://id.wikipedia.org/wiki/Majelis_Rakyat_Papua
What was done to them in the past? Name these perps and progeny.
That Tony Abbott pushed this guff was the main reason there was no real emotional support for him amongst centre right non-parliamentary types interested in Parliamentary politics when Trunbrull finally went for the big prize.
As for Trunbrull, the more he prevaricates as to whether to support this proposal, the stronger the case to go full Delcon and vote ALP to ensure that any constitutional change along these lines can be vociferously and effectively opposed.
#2444020
“Hmmm – has anyone ever noticed that it’s strange there are so many J e w s in the Reconciliation Movement and Aboriginal Grievance Industry?”
Yes-the reasons are that Jews are a group that have not fully integrated into Australian life compared to other cultures and maintain a degree of separateness and inclusiveness.That,and previous persecution elsewhere means that most of them find a natural home in the ALP which promotes the interests of groups rather than the public interest at large.
However the wisdom of that choice is now exposed with the change Bob Carr is seeking in relation to recognition of Palestine.
It follows that they are receptive to separate recognition because of their own separateness.The fact that that may end in tears does not seem to have occurred to them
Reparations – that would be money, yeah?
They also have a broadcasting behemoth that follows and amplifies their every tragedy – even the real ones.
They also have countless government departments and even private businesses that go out of their way to hand across to Indigines job preferment, and that bow their heads in humbly implore Aborigines to perform their ‘magical’ ceremonies that did not even exist a couple of decades ago, and high profile individuals that daily admonish non-Aborigines for not self-flagellating enough.
Is it possible – just possible – that the problem with Aboriginal society might be…Aboriginal society?
Dimitrij
#2444020, posted on July 18, 2017 at 1:09 pm
Is this a Bird Strike??
Vote NO to this communist destruction ,I always have said ,Liberate indigenius people of all colours and races from communist opression ,give them exactly the same rights obligations and benefits other citizens recieve , assimilation not separation . Defeat the global communists ,destroy gangreen fascism
I hope not Fat Tony. I would like one thread not ruined by an anti shemitic loon though.
Just one.
The Aboriginal population is growing very quickly, with many dubious “self identifying” claims. I think every Australian should self identify as Aboriginal, then we are back to square one. And think of all benefits we could claim.
The Aboriginal Industry are making it hard to keep kicking this can down the road.
Even Waffles should understand one of the golden rules of Australian politics – there are no votes in blackfella issues. Which is exactly why we have arrived at this point.
Why should a couple of hundred thousand dictate to 25 million?
No, nowhere near a couple of hundred thousand. Probably not even a couple of hundred. Just the usual activist suspects.
I cannot understand why any parliamentarian would think it a good thing to have an Aboriginal “advisory” body dictating to the parliament. Any pronouncements from them would not be seen as “advice”, they would be seen as directives. And when a directive was not complied with, it would be seen as racist rejection of the wishes of the indigenous population. And that would recur, issue after issue for the rest of history.
As if Australian politics has not been a catastrophic, self-destructive race to the cliff’s edge already. We have recent parliaments to thank for a massive, unsustainable deficit, insane commitment to the AGW hoax, the shovelling of Australian taxpayers’ money at the UN, huge rises in the cost of living because of moronic energy policies, and all the rest of the leftist garbage. Thanks, Malcolm. You did it, you wear it.
The establishment of an indigenous chamber of parliament would be permanent turbulence to rival the red storm on Jupiter.
Reconciliation comes after “sorry”. And if the word was taken from the Church, then
“sorry” …”won’t happen again” should be sufficient.
Abbott was prepared to “sweat blood”.
Even the great doyen of lefty revisionist history Manning Clarke in his turgid and opaque “History of Australia; Volume 1” cites archeological evidence which suggests the the antecedents of the people who currently describe themselves as “indigenous” moved across the land bridge and rendered the original inhabitants of this land into extinction. If “First Peoples” are to be recognised in the Constitution, it should be this extinct group, the arguments of the illegitimacy of colonial conquest should hold firm for all invaders, and the so-called “Aboriginals” should be recognised as the heartless land stealers and vectors of extinction that they were.
“Just trust us. What could go wrong?” – nothing much beyond the usual going around in expensive, taxpayer-funded circles until the advisory body starts flirting with the idea of seeking assistance from foreign powers to deal with the “ongoing oppression from the British invasion” (or words to that effect).
The ultimate aim of the Uluru conference is indeed sovereignty, as you suggest Peter O’Brien and this is what happens when you have left leaning activists like Mansell, Pat Anderson and Noel Pearson involved. A statement from the ‘heart’? my backside. Even Pearson recognises that there is ‘no enthusiasm for constitutional recognition’. He has obviously never seen the film ‘Cool Hand Luke’ staring Paul Newman, and that classic quote: “What we have here is a failure to communicate”.
These activists presented themselves with a conundrum of more than major proportions: if they asked for simple ‘tokenistic’ recognition that is all they’d get. This is what Abbot had in mind. But if they opted for an advisory body to the parliament ‘entrenched’ into the constitution, it would amount to overreach and the chance of it ever getting over the line is zilch. Yet this is what they’ve gone for.
It would be worth reflecting on just why they’ve gone for the ‘overreach’ option rather than the ‘sure thing’ choice’. Well, it’s not as lunatic as you might think: it gives them a focal point for the future, and the hope is that after umpteen ‘Welcome to country’ ceremonies, and innumerable opening of parliament smoke ceremonies, we’ll consider their ‘special rights’ to be part of the furniture. My feeling is that all this second hand furniture will be put out on the nature strip for a twice yearly ‘council clean-up’.
That is what overreach ultimately achieves.
I said Noel Pearson (above), I ought to have said Pat Dodson.
‘Staring’ . . . ‘Starring’.
Call me a cynic, but is it possible that this has been set up to fail from day dot? After all, if the ‘problem’ is resolved, then what happens to the ‘problem solvers?’ They no longer have a role to play, and thus no public grants, university or corporate ‘advisory’ positions etc. No TV-time as an ‘activist.’
Why would you intentionally do yourself out of such a lucrative career where you are paid regardless of your productivity? However, if you keep the ‘problem’ going (and blame others for your failure to solve it, which you claimed to be able to do in the first place), or replace it with another ‘problem,’ you have easy money.
I know, that sounds like a conspiracy theory, and one would doubt that such fine co-ordination between various strata of society could be channelled productively, but in theory it makes sense, right?
Roger at 1331
1. Draw up an indigenous electoral roll. All adult persons have a one time opportunity to move from the general electoral roll to the indigenous roll.
2. The indigenous roll elects two senators on the same basis as the territories, three year terms. A number of “indigenous” seats, matching the number on the electoral roll, elects members of the HoR. Only persons on the indigenous roll may run for these senate/reps seats.
3. A re-distribution of non-indigenous seats takes place to match seats to numbers of electors on a “one person one vote” basis so that indigenous and non-indigeous seats have essentially the same numbers of electors.
4. You now have direct representation in the national parliament. Enough!
That truth is waaaayyyy to inconvenient.
But really, half of my ancestors were from Eastern Europe and the same land went backwards and forwards more times than anyone can keep count. I’ve had nothing to do with any of that, and yet strangely enough I’ve also earned the victim’s right to hate everyone. The other half of my ancestors are Irish and they hate each other. There’s no viable theory of land ownership that does not involve either conquest or settlement (and not a huge difference between those).
Just to make it crystal clear, enrolment on either the indigenous or the non-indigenous roll, no double voting.
You are absolutely right, Peter. The intention is clearly to create a constitutionally secure, enduring indigenous political entity. But I can’t see that the general public will wear it – given the appalling history of bodies like ATSIC.
Aboriginal communities are still intrinsically tribal, structured strongly along networks of family and clan mutual obligations. Such an organisation cannot by its nature fit comfortably and rationally into a contemporary democratic structure.
An advisory body entrenched in the constitution, until the aboriginal advisory body recommends that the constitution is no longer needed, they can advise and formulate all laws.
vicki at 1934
The way to kill this referendum is to wander around the country during the campaign, asking “Do you really want the equivalent of ATSIC put into the Constitution?”
It will be buried before the votes are counted.
I’m guessing that they will eventually demand a parliamentary vote rather than a referendum. Just like the homosexual lobby they will eventually realise that there is no way that this will get past mainstream Australia!
Why should a couple of
hundred thousanddozen dictate to 25 million?
I fixes it!
If anyone thinks Edwin aborigine has any say in the advisory body, they’ve got rocks in their head.
Garry at 2016
See my post at 1907. That could get through a Parliamentary vote, but it would not give the supervisory power the activists crave.
A revived ATSIC would be dead before it was drafted.