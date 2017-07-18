Peter O’Brien: Recognition ain’t recognition

It started out as a limited initiative to ‘recognise’ indigenous Australians as the first occupiers of this land in the Constitution. At least that’s what Tony Abbott, an enthusiastic supporter even before he became Prime Minister, thought. And initially, it was thought that a majority of Australians could support such an initiative.

But since that time it has morphed into something much more sinister as revealed by the final report of the Referendum Council.

At about 5pm on Monday night The Australian ran a story that told us:

‘…. a constitutionally enshrined indigenous advisory body to the parliament is the only way ahead on constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.’

At 5.14pm I submitted a letter to the Editor suggesting that rather than ‘enshrined’ a better word would be ‘entrenched’. That letter was not published but I note that by 8.42pm the story had been reworked by Dan McCullogh and now contained the following sentence:

The council’s proposal would establish a constitutionally-entrenched indigenous advisory body to the federal parliament.

You’re welcome, Dan.

And that is a key point. ‘Recognition’ now means more than Tony Abbott ever imagined. The terms ‘recognition’ and ‘reconciliation’ used to be heard often in concert – two sides of the same coin. Now seldom hear ‘reconciliation’ referred to by indigenous activists. Why? Because it’s not what they want.

As mentioned above, the main recommendation of the Referendum Council is for an advisory body entrenched in the Constitution. According to Mark Leibler, co-chair of the Council:

“….. there is no suggestion that the body would have power of veto over proposed legislation.”

So, if it is purely an advisory body, with no effective power, why does it need to be entrenched in the Constitution? Leibler tells us the intent of such an advisory body is to:

“….give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples a voice to the federal parliament, and the right to be consulted on policies that affect them.”

Since all government policy specifically relating to indigenes is intended to eliminate discrimination and disadvantage so that they may take their place, as equal in material and aspirational aspects, as they already are in citizenship, then, presumably, one of the aims of the advisory body should be to work towards its own demise. If it is embedded in the Constitution, that will never happen. It will linger on, a cancerous sinecure rather like the HRC, manufacturing reasons to justify its own existence.

Liebler gives the game away before the starting gun has even gone off:

“The option of inserting a new provision into the Constitution prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race was determined by delegates to be a “shield”, vulnerable to interpretation by the High Court, whereas a voice to parliament was viewed as a “sword”.”

Since when has a Constitution been envisaged as a mechanism to provide to some of its citizens a “sword” to use against others of its citizens. Yet Leibler disparages the idea of a ‘shield’ in the Constitution since it is vulnerable to interpretation by the High Court. By using the term ‘vulnerable’ he tacitly acknowledges that activist judges can distort the original good intent of legislation.

If that is true for the ‘shield’ of a Constitutional anti-discrimination provision, why would it not be equally true of the ‘sword’ of an advisory body. Here is one example of logic that might be employed thus:

“If the intent of the framers of this provision was that the Indigenous Council should have no powers other than advisory, why was it put into the Constitution rather than just left to legislation?”

If this sounds simplistic, it is, but it wouldn’t take a legal mind much more sophisticated than mine to turn it into the kind specious nonsense with which we are constantly bombarded by members of the Legal Left.

There is no doubt that the ultimate aim of the activists is sovereignty, because they have repeatedly told us so. This advisory body, this sword’, is the mechanism by which they hope to progress their aim. Some, on the Left, will argue that the activists only represent a hard core and that, if the indigenous population get their way on this, the majority will be happy, that will be an end to the matter and the remaining activists will become irrelevant. Yeah, sure! Pretty much the same way that jihadis have become irrelevant.

Here’s the final insult to the intelligence of anyone with half a brain:

As fellow council member Amanda Vanstone explains in her qualifying statement, there’s significant work to be done to flesh out the details of how a constitutionally enshrined representative body would operate. Some of this detail will need to be resolved before a question is put to the Australian people at a referendum. Much of it could be finalised following a successful referendum. But the detail we already have should be enough for people to embrace the idea as simple, moderate and unifying.

Just trust us. What could go wrong?