Warty: It is just a matter of Moral Relativism

The British philosopher Roger Scruton is wonderful to read or listen to when he speaks about ‘Moral Relativism’, a difficult, rather fluid concept to explain at the best of times, not least of which being that some will even deny the terms exists.
Whilst relying heavily on Scruton, let me attempt to throw a little light on the subject.
In a sentence the term suggests that one idea is as good as, or has the same value as another. Arriving at a position encompassed by this notion of ‘moral relativism’ (from the pre Enlightenment world where there were such things as ‘absolutes’) is contingent upon our belief that we are living in an entirely materialistic universe, devoid of spirit, devoid of an ultimate cause other than a cosmic ‘big bang’.
Those who believe there is such a thing as ‘Absolute Truth’, truth with a capital ‘T’, will tell you that this is something that can only be discovered, not handed to you on a platter; that it is innate in all things, quite simply because it relates to a profound cause, ultimately one cause, not multiple.
Unfortunately there is a need to issue a ‘trigger warning’ here, because this take us into the realm of religion, another concept that needs explanation, and this too is rather difficult in a world considered to be fluid and existentially relative. A world that expects almost instantaneous gratification and explanations based on materialism (the assumption being that nothing else exists other than that which is staring you in the face).
Now, Roger Scruton would argue that the ‘search for truth’ is fundamental to mankind: it is inbuilt, can never be destroyed, only covered over by sheer ignorance. I would add that ‘belief’ is fundamental too, and yet there is a hierarchy of beliefs that can dominate the lives of individuals, from a belief in an Absolute Being, for instance, whence everything stems, to a limited world where the individual lives from day to day, and where the most profound question might be whether or not to have a pizza for dinner or to have scrambled eggs on toast. The former invites discovery after a lifetime of study, reflection and devotion to the point it becomes an unshakeable part of the individual. The latter being dependent on impulse with no more thought than that required to switch on a light. The individual falling into the latter category has little chance of comprehending the former. This presents a problem when close on 48% of our population deny the existence of a hereafter (yet another related topic).
Plato attempts to describe this conundrum, i.e. that of the materialist being unable to understand where the philosopher is coming from, in his parable of the cave, where a community lives in the depth of a cave, facing the cave wall, on which a series of silhouette figures, walk, play, dance and die, not unlike the Balinese shadow puppet shows, called Wayang.
One day, for some reason, one of the cave dwellers turns around and sees the lantern that projects the light behind the shadow figures, and then the puppeteer himself, but is not satisfied with this.
Eventually he makes his way to the mouth of the cave and into the light itself, until eventually he has the strength to look directly at the sun, the source of everything around him. Such is his joy, he decides to return to the cave so that he can tell everyone of his discovery, but to no avail: the cave dwellers cannot, will not believe that anything other than their world of shadows exists, and memory is they beat him to death.
I’m beginning to diverge from the original topic of discussion, that of ‘Moral Relativism’, but rather than allow your collective eyes to glaze over, let me bring you right back on track with a YouTube clip showing one particular form of Moral Relativism, favoured by a certain Roz Ward: that of gender fluidity.
Value relativism is logically self defeating.
Consider:
Enlightened progressive intellectual: “All cultures and values have equal validity”;
Jihadist: “No they don’t – Islam is the only true value system and your value system is false”;
EPI: “No, you’re wrong”;
J: “How can you say I’m wrong if all cultures and values have equal validity – you’re trying to assert that your morally relativistic values are superior to mine!”;
EPI: “Ummm, errr,…”.
Except of course that the jihadist would just kill the infidel rather than waste time arguing.
From link in my comment above:
Economic redistribution has been a core political dispute around the world for centuries. And while intuitively fairness seems a natural explanation for why people support redistribution, researchers at UC Santa Barbara find that fairness doesn’t really explain who supports redistribution or why.
fairness doesn’t really explain who supports redistribution or why
In the race of life, always put your money on “Self Interest” because you know it will be trying.
(Not sure whether that was Jack Lang or “Stabber Jack” Beasley, but it was one of the maaaates who certainly knew a thing or two about the subject.)
In many ways I think some groups are past moral relativism having drifted like boiling frogs into the amoral. How else can the inconsistent tolerance of behaviour and attitudes in one segment of humanity versus the intolerance of the same in another segment be explained. As Andrew Bolt says frequently, it is not the principle but the side that now matters. A converted leftie whose name I’ve forgotten described the anti war protests under GW Bush and the lack of same under Obama as that they hated Bush but didn’t hate Obama.
Moral relativism is for those people who believe all races or religions are equal.
FMD Warty, you post all that then expect us to watch a clip of Ros Ward?
Give yourself an uppercut.
Jupes, it is not a clip of Ros Ward, far far worse in fact. The whole point of including the clip was to ensure heterosexuality makes an emphatic, endurable come back (unintended pun at the end of the sentence).
I love your response Biota, and entirely true. The inclusion of the video clip is intended to show the degree of degeneracy flowing on from moral relativism, and it’s so extreme there has to be a significant backlash, showing that good can come out of its opposite.