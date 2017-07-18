Warty: It is just a matter of Moral Relativism

The British philosopher Roger Scruton is wonderful to read or listen to when he speaks about ‘Moral Relativism’, a difficult, rather fluid concept to explain at the best of times, not least of which being that some will even deny the terms exists.

Whilst relying heavily on Scruton, let me attempt to throw a little light on the subject.

In a sentence the term suggests that one idea is as good as, or has the same value as another. Arriving at a position encompassed by this notion of ‘moral relativism’ (from the pre Enlightenment world where there were such things as ‘absolutes’) is contingent upon our belief that we are living in an entirely materialistic universe, devoid of spirit, devoid of an ultimate cause other than a cosmic ‘big bang’.

Those who believe there is such a thing as ‘Absolute Truth’, truth with a capital ‘T’, will tell you that this is something that can only be discovered, not handed to you on a platter; that it is innate in all things, quite simply because it relates to a profound cause, ultimately one cause, not multiple.

Unfortunately there is a need to issue a ‘trigger warning’ here, because this take us into the realm of religion, another concept that needs explanation, and this too is rather difficult in a world considered to be fluid and existentially relative. A world that expects almost instantaneous gratification and explanations based on materialism (the assumption being that nothing else exists other than that which is staring you in the face).

Now, Roger Scruton would argue that the ‘search for truth’ is fundamental to mankind: it is inbuilt, can never be destroyed, only covered over by sheer ignorance. I would add that ‘belief’ is fundamental too, and yet there is a hierarchy of beliefs that can dominate the lives of individuals, from a belief in an Absolute Being, for instance, whence everything stems, to a limited world where the individual lives from day to day, and where the most profound question might be whether or not to have a pizza for dinner or to have scrambled eggs on toast. The former invites discovery after a lifetime of study, reflection and devotion to the point it becomes an unshakeable part of the individual. The latter being dependent on impulse with no more thought than that required to switch on a light. The individual falling into the latter category has little chance of comprehending the former. This presents a problem when close on 48% of our population deny the existence of a hereafter (yet another related topic).

Plato attempts to describe this conundrum, i.e. that of the materialist being unable to understand where the philosopher is coming from, in his parable of the cave, where a community lives in the depth of a cave, facing the cave wall, on which a series of silhouette figures, walk, play, dance and die, not unlike the Balinese shadow puppet shows, called Wayang.

One day, for some reason, one of the cave dwellers turns around and sees the lantern that projects the light behind the shadow figures, and then the puppeteer himself, but is not satisfied with this.

Eventually he makes his way to the mouth of the cave and into the light itself, until eventually he has the strength to look directly at the sun, the source of everything around him. Such is his joy, he decides to return to the cave so that he can tell everyone of his discovery, but to no avail: the cave dwellers cannot, will not believe that anything other than their world of shadows exists, and memory is they beat him to death.

I’m beginning to diverge from the original topic of discussion, that of ‘Moral Relativism’, but rather than allow your collective eyes to glaze over, let me bring you right back on track with a YouTube clip showing one particular form of Moral Relativism, favoured by a certain Roz Ward: that of gender fluidity.