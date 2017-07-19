Liberty Quote
What a free society offers to the individual is much more than what he would be able to do if only he were free.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Wednesday Forum: July 19, 2017
The only kinds of jobs that humans will have an advantage over robots will be the high-EQ ones based on personality, empathy, and collaboration. Mostly in the fields of education and health. Which require very high English language skills. So most immigrants won’t cut it. Some do, but most can’t. We have no choice but to call time on immigration until we figure out what’s going on.
Exactly what job were they imported to do again?.
Threatening us, killing us, spending our taxes.
This is a truly strange decision. Why didn’t she alter the Will given the so-called new situation? Here we have another instance in which a judge just makes stuff up. Lawless.
This whole concept of law and order, as in real law and order, not I have a badge and a gun law and order is a bit beyond goat fuckers isn’t it….
They were imported as part of an epic revenge fantasy that a large number of mentally defective Leftists hold against their high school bully/racist grandparents/normal people in society.
One in every 25,000 of Sydney residents support GetUp’s call to evacuate offshore detention camps.
The only kinds of jobs that humans will have an advantage over robots will be the high-EQ ones based on personality, empathy, and collaboration. Mostly in the fields of education and health. Which require very high English language skills. So most immigrants won’t cut it. Some do, but most can’t. We have no choice but to call time on immigration until we figure out what’s going on.
I’m not sure about the whole AI thing, the little muppets can’t make a word processor that crashes less than its cousin from the 1990’s, programming is getting worse, not better.
Reminding the taxpayers just how lucky we are that they chose to come to this country, full of godless infidels, and have us support them for the rest of their lives?
sponsor a reffo
It’s not for everyone.
They can be quite demanding, especially their children, I mean my children.
Top Ender Mansion Score:
Cane toads – minus 134 over about a year; perhaps one every three nights.
And you can’t turn them into anything useful.
Japan’s unemployment rate is 3%. Crime is almost non-existent. One of the cleanest, most advanced societies on earth. The cost of housing absolutely plummeting. Great country. Proving that the only way to really engage with the global economy on a stable footing is by shutting the doors to immigration.
http://www.defensivecarry.com/forum/concealed-carry-issues-discussions/199394-drawing-concealment-while-seated-vehicle-3-print.html#/topics/199394?page=1
Interesting discussion thread on holsters and drawing while seated in a car. Mostly it seems to not work that well unless you have a specific rig, or have it out already.
I’m so, so sorry we have to live in a world where kids can’t go to school in Australia without being shamed and threatened,” she said.
Yeah!
Like most of the J wis h schools in this country….
Without Immigration, Tokyo More Than Doubles Housing Space Per Person
An explosion in wealth and prosperity that we too shall enjoy once we #shutdowntheimmigrationscam
Apparently the McDonalds robot story is a hoax…although Snopes is not that reliable.
In NSW the guns, magazines and bullets have to be in separate locked containers. It takes me about 5 minutes to unlock, load and be ready to fire. Great eh?
Japan’s unemployment rate is 3%. Crime is almost non-existent. One of the cleanest, most advanced societies on earth. The cost of housing absolutely plummeting. Great country. Proving that the only way to really engage with the global economy on a stable footing is by shutting the doors to immigration.
Japan is awesome, missus has been sending me job adds for jobs NOT in Australia after I sent her my group certificate. ‘”The tax and take home are almost the same?!!”
Japan’s unemployment rate is 3%. Crime is almost non-existent. One of the cleanest, most advanced societies on earth. The cost of housing absolutely plummeting.
Relative of mine lives in Tokyo – arrived there from the UK in 75 and married a local lass.
They bought a house years ago, and it seems that the value has remained pretty static. He did explain why and it seemed to make sense at the time, although we were into the second bottle of Scotch at that stage.
Irrespective of race, color, creed or religion, I’m seeing a police officer with two years service, who couldn’t tell the difference between gunshots, and fireworks, and who thought an appropriate response to a loud noise was leaning across with his pistol, firing in front of his partner, and shooting dead, an unarmed woman in her pajamas.
I don’t give a rat’s ring piece about race or religion, if that’s your idea of weapons handling or an appropriate response, after the training you’ve had, then you shouldn’t be trusted with a fvcking cap pistol. Your service record should be endorsed “Not fit to carry weapons” and you spend your days writing parking tickets.
And you can’t turn them into anything useful
unlike cats
Kids shamed and threatened at school?.
Like if their family don’t do earth hour, or if their father is the Abbott beast, or if Adam goodes singles them out as the face of racism, or if the human rights commission decides to destroy their lives to cow all racists?.
Most jobs in education and health are government jobs. Doesn’t give me much hope for a wealth creating economy.
there’s still fruitpicking which seems in the main currently being done by backpackers – are they part of the 427 brigade?
In NSW the guns, magazines and bullets have to be in separate locked containers. It takes me about 5 minutes to unlock, load and be ready to fire. Great eh?
Forgot to add context: retarded moozley policeman shoots Australian woman through police car door several times without warning. Conclusion from above thread is that retarded got fucker most likely had it drawn and ready to go.
goat…
Nope. Specific AI are already starting to exceed human capabilities in various tasks. General AI is a little while off yet but the field is moving very fast. There is no human activity that AI will not be able to exceed, it’s just a matter of time.
“Human” skills like aesthetics can already be mimicked by AI. You can already download aps for your phone that can transfer a famous painters “style” to one of your own photos. These baby AIs effectively have an innate understanding of style and can apply it to any image.
One of google’s AI has now smashed the top players in the world in the game of Go, which requires abstract reasoning around the concepts of and trade offs between territory and influence. Something which people thought would not happen for decades due to the enormous complexity of the game and application of such high level abstract reasoning.
Researchers are experimenting with baby AIs that learn by themselves to communicate with each other and invent basic languages.
There is no skillset that AIs will not be able to reproduce in time, that includes empathy or personality. The reason is simply that all these skill are the output of neural networks and are therefore simulatable in silicon.
An explosion in wealth and prosperity that we too shall enjoy once we #shutdowntheimmigrationscam
Shutting it down isn’t enough. The gross mistakes need to be reversed.
The whole excuse for the massive ethnic branch stacking of the electorate of Indi was fruit picking.
The mass welfare plantations were filled with voteherds and their ABC got their rural Stalinist elected.
The fruit harvest is still totally reliant on European backpackers.
I’ve been reading up on cognitivism a lot lately, as it’s rapidly becoming the most important school within educational theory (constructivism is collapsing everywhere in failure, it won’t even be a thing before long). It comes down to all learning being simply a change in long-term memory.
In that light, the only thing keeping humans ahead of machines is our richer sensory capabilities, which allow us to perceive our environment in ways machines can’t, and to rehearse these perceptions into our long-term memory.
But once AI catch up in that sensory regard, and given their memory and processing advantage, we might as well throw the towel in. There’s no use for humans at all. Certainly no need for immigration.
the Small Business Ombudsman is not getting much sympathy from comments at the Oz in response to her call for subsidies to help small businesses with power costs – my comment
Their left hated Sophie Mirabella so much they transformed an entire Australian town into Mogadishu on the Murray to make an example of her.
Nothing to do with meeting demands for labour, simply branch stacking a seat for third world warlords.
An explosion in wealth and prosperity that we too shall enjoy once we #shutdowntheimmigrationscam
Shutting it down isn’t enough. The gross mistakes need to be reversed.
Human calicivirus?
From the archives.
I remember the post-2002 propaganda era well. Lots of #fakenews was being run about how farmers just LURVED their Afghan/Iraqi fruitpickers and how John Howard was nasty for not letting more into the country. I sensed that these were nothing more than photo-ops and the vast majority of country shoppers were not actually bothered with concepts like “paid work”, which are utterly beneath them.
But the rural town resettlement initiatives still went ahead on the back of this #fakenews about “hardworking” nation-shoppers, which we now know was entirely devised to flip LNP marginal seats.
Just saw our American friend (wifey’s) help ring the opening bell at the NYSE.
One of the cleanest, most advanced societies on earth.
Sure they are.
It’s why they are going extinct.
And what do you know? The flipping of Indi was based on a council-funded five-year plan. How very interesting!
Migrant Settlement in Wodonga – Settlement Strategic Plan 2008 – 2008-2013
Bruce of Newcastle had a link this morning to the local parrot cage liner.
I have just posted a comment electronically lamenting the journalistic skills of the author and Professor FlimFlam.
Will post the results tomorra when the locals get up.
Prolly will get blocked on twitter as well.
Thanks Bruce
From the ABC
Regional Victoria feels like Africa thanks to public garden helping refugees settle in Australia
Without immigration every Australian could live in a lovely home on a quarter acre block and we could forever put this apartment building fiasco to bed. No one actually wants to live in an apartment. They are horrid.
They bought a house years ago, and it seems that the value has remained pretty static. He did explain why and it seemed to make sense at the time, although we were into the second bottle of Scotch at that stage.
They have fairly liberal development regulations, apparently. 2014 article:
As a result of lax development rules, Tokyo — whose greater metropolitan area has surpassed 35 million inhabitants, putting to shame piddling two-bit towns like Mexico City, Delhi and Jakarta — is still growing at a rapid clip, despite the fact that Japan as a whole hit its population peak in 2008. (Rural areas and second-tier cities, and even some neighborhoods in first-tier ones, are emptying out as young people flee to large cities for better economic opportunities.)
The number of apartments and houses in the metropolitan-prefecture of Tokyo — whose population is a bit more than 13 million, compared to New York City’s 8.3 million — rose, on average, by 1.95 percent a year between 1998 and 2008, or more than twice as fast as its three world city competitors. (London’s housing stock grew by 0.82 percent annually around the same period, while the number of homes in New York’s five boroughs, as well as Paris and its inner suburbs, inched up just half a percentage point.)
What is Japan’s reward for allowing its largest cities’ housing supplies to keep up with demand? As your economics 101 professor could probably guess, relatively cheap housing.
https://nextcity.org/daily/entry/japan-shows-the-way-to-affordable-megacities
Automation has the effect of creating more jobs, not less. It’s always been the case and will continue to be the case. Count how many people were employed making horse carriages and then count how many people were/are on the assembly line helping build cars.
I would argue that better and faster computing has had the effect of increasing employment…. as we’ve witnessed through our working lives. Obviously they are different jobs to the ones destroyed by automation, but there are more of them. Capital compliments labor – it doesn’t detract from labor.
All we need to be concerned with is to ensure the capital/labor ratio is increasing at a steady pace, which means we should have policies supporting high levels of savings instead of ever increasing welfare distribution. Government spending is what destroys jobs – not higher levels of capital spending.
Next time I move will be to an apartment. I love apartment living/house at the beach combo.
Anecdotes
A barista’s job would easily be automated out of existence right now if consumers went for it. There’s no reason in the world a commercial version of a Nespresso machine couldn’t be built and adopted in coffee shops. The only thing stopping this is consumer resistance in that people want their coffees made by a person – not a DIY machine.
Without immigration every Australian could live in a lovely home on a quarter acre block and we could forever put this apartment building fiasco to bed. No one actually wants to live in an apartment. They are horrid.
Really?
Check out this ABC like for like comparison.
City vs sprawl: A tale of two Melbournes
Wow, the vampire squid is no more.
This is like the beginning of the third year where the vampire squid gets rolled by MS.
A barista’s job would easily be automated out of existence right now if consumers went for it. There’s no reason in the world a commercial version of a Nespresso machine couldn’t be built and adopted in coffee shops. The only thing stopping this is consumer resistance in that people want their coffees made by a person – not a DIY machine.
Top restaurants turn to pod coffee
That’s because you are old. Apartments are vertical cemeteries.
Restaurants aren’t cafes, which is where the bulk of coffees are sold. It’s a fourth level item on their product line.
Scroll
Bit of spacechooking.
Came across a bunch of pictures of the Romanov family during WWI and after.
Not interesting enough pictures to post even a link, but I have one question, if any of the Cats has a plausible answer.
Why did both England under George the V and France refuse them asylum?
I know it was political but what possible harm could it have do to either country?
AI and robots won’t be that great until we move to higher density energy sources or perhaps breakthrough energy sources and propulsion (let alone programming). At best it is just cheap, low IQ labour with nowhere to go. Here’s the thing. Humans can increase their IQ with comparatively far less effort.
There is no way that AI can programme itself over the next 100 years say to replace an entrepreneur like a landscape gardening owner or a trucking company owner. Let alone something perhaps simpler and formulaic as a pie/drinks cart, a fish & chips shop or a newsstand. As for actual (Misean) entrepreneurship, undertaking new ideas and bringing them to market? Show me something.
The idea that something like FaceBook, Araldite or Coca Cola is going to be made by AI is possible in theory but a long way off.
The real test for AI is for it to create something original – like research, art, a concept or an invention. The closest thing AI can do is apply for a patent on a theoretical drug that has not been tested. It may not be possible or economically feasible for that chemical to be produced (due to energy inputs). That is really just automation and computer aided analysis & design, going off current eCommerce and bioinformatics knowledge and technology.
We are a long, long way away from that. Poor old Tay got fucked over by a few internet larrikins.
The other thing is that humans can adapt and use tools or use their bodies or tools inventively and learn.
When you build a machine and programme it, you have to consider all possible tasks, or it is effectively broken down when it meets an obstacle it was not designed to deal with. At best it can move on – unless it can learn and adapt the mechanics and output it can deliver. Humans can also create/jury rig/engineer new tools, however cumbersome and crude, or elegant or complex.
Another thing AI has thousands of years to catch up on. We’re not going to get AI creating dynamite (accident), theorising about the structure of benzene (happened to the chemist in a dream), synthesising aspirin or paclitaxel (derived from willow & yew trees coming out of herbalism) nor can it so far progress abstract thinking like the Alcubierre manipulations of Einstein’s field equations (born of a dream for effective FTL travel).
Metal sintering might be more disruptive than AI – at least for a few decades.
In some respects richer but there have long been machines(and animals) with perceptual capacities that go well beyond ours. “Long term memory”? Sounds easy but we don’t really understand how the brain manages all that information. Consciousness manages very little, most of it is underground. Nonetheless there are some impressive capabilities emerging. Speech to text used to be a joke and very expensive software, now it is embedded in Windows operating system and works very well. Anyway, the brain is a poorly constructed piece of kit so it isn’t necessary to understand how brains work in order to generate intelligent behavior in a machine.
This is more than automation, it is machine thinking on a whole new level. I don’t it is valid to compare to past periods of automation because that very mechanical. Modern machines are thinking in a limited way. Not that much different from us, most of our daily life is managed by habit. We’re in new territory here, I might even live long enough to see machines with general learning capacity. Finally, recently there have been some mathematical proofs generated by computers that are so massive humans cannot check these. What happens when the machines realise we can’t check their proofs and they decide to have some fun with us?
Okay, then explain why on a square foot cost apartments sell for more than brownstones in places like NYC?
I know what you mean about living on very high floors, as you’d lose touch with the world and wouldn’t be fun.
You live in a country town, which is why you would never consider living in an apartment.
I lived in an apartment when I was young and preferred it to a house. Okay, I couldn’t afford a house in Manhattan, but if I had the money I would’ve splurged on an equivalent apartment.
Stop thinking your backward rural standards apply to the rest of us.
I had a friend who argued the other day that AI for the military and law enforcement would create better quality soldiers and police officers. What really shocked me was he assumed it would be humane and honourable…and stay that way. Permanently. I should have called him General Brewster.
This isn’t far off using AI to determine guilt or liability. This stuff is very dangerous, but thankfully, a long way off.
The other thing about AI vs humans is to assume human IQ will remain at the current level without any intervention from genetic engineering. How about the possibility of human IQ reaching 5000 with genetic changes at the cell level? It may be some ways off but it’s not impossible to contemplate. But more importantly I don’t believe huge strides will be made in AI without commensurate changes to human capabilities.
It was seen as giving the representatives of a repressive and backward regime, political asylum, and none of the Royal Families of Europe wanted to get involved.
He said the project had been an eye opener, and he saw a bright future in community ventures that focused on food production and knowledge-sharing.
Community Venture = Taxpayer Funded
Fucking awesome, an African petting zoo in Mildura, why are these arseholes here? because their fucking African farming and society is so awesome that every 10 years they’re either starving to death or hacking each other to death with machetes.
You should check out transhumanism JC. Weird stuff, but making “progress”, I guess.
http://newatlas.com/transhumanism-mainstream-era-popular/47941/
The other thing about AI vs humans is to assume human IQ will remain at the current level without any intervention from genetic engineering. How about the possibility of human IQ reaching 5000 with genetic changes at the cell level? It may be some ways off but it’s not impossible to contemplate. But more importantly I don’t believe huge strides will be made in AI without commensurate changes to human capabilities.
Human intelligence has to date been limited by the “width of women’s hips” ie. cranial capacity has been limited by whether or not you and your mum could survive your birth.
The field of neuroscience is much like climate science, prone to exaggeration.
.
#2445710, posted on July 20, 2017 at 12:13 am
The idea that something like FaceBook, Araldite or Coca Cola is going to be made by AI is possible in theory but a long way off.
Proof of the pudding, poor old Bender (Futurama) couldn’t even work out how to righten himself when fallen on his back, until shown to him by a turtle.
As to programming languages? All they do now is to make it easier for nincompoops to code.
I’m not in IT, never was, but it was part of our uni course to learn machine, assembly, C, and the then fledgling VB. I still contribute to our development team with my machine and assembly skills.
VB6 is still working splendidly on Win10 despite all the dire warnings you get when you try to install it.
C is superior to all the following variants when it comes down to hard basic work.
I’m not being nostalgic early 50s yet.
Others may disagree but I’m not interested in arguing on this one.
Perhaps it is, but it doesn’t appear to be the case for this area.
The assumption in that statement suggests we’re all the same in terms of intelligence level. 65 IQ is not the same as 200 and this variance comes from female hips. 🙂
rickw
#2445718, posted on July 20, 2017 at 12:30 am
Human intelligence has to date been limited by the “width of women’s hips” ie. cranial capacity has been limited by whether or not you and your mum could survive your birth.
Read about that rickw, and not in a scifi mag either, apparently, some boffins are working on delivering and rearing the fetus in an artificial womb as soon as it’s viable.
A.I.’S.
You guys are hilarious.
Get a computer to tell you a joke.
Better yet, get a computer to create one.
Then try telling a computer a joke.
Wait for it to laugh.
Good luck.
Ever had roasted chic peas, slightly salted. They’re a great snack.
You said what I was thinking, but very succinctly, Stimp.
Let me repeat it again. Increasing amounts of technology has created multiples more jobs than it destroys.
We are biologically constrained, there are definite limits there. The brain so poorly structured that I find it very difficult to overcome those intrinsic limitations like axonal speed of transmission, and too much activity literally burns brain cells away.
They keep promising the next big breakthrough without admitting that we know so little. For a century the prevailing assumption has been it is all about neurons but we are now finding that astrocytes, microglia, and even oligodendrocytes are playing a role in cognition, though at this point I don’t if that is a supporting role or direct involvement. We have barely begun to explore the functions of gap junctions but just last week I read how GABA cells in a region of the striatum very much rely on gap junction as a signal transducer(and gap junctions are much faster than synapses). Inhibition has long been ignored but in relation to psychopathologies loss of inhibition is surprisingly common. I don’t think the breakthroughs in AI will come that much from neuroscience, the discipline itself has developed a rich repertoire of strategies which I think will eventually surpass our intrinsic limitations.
That is indisputable, JC.
Look I want a sexrobot that can cook, have intelligent conversation and make me laugh too, but it’s just not going to happen yet.
And when it does Japan will charge you gaijin a f$cking fortune for them.
If they let us buy them at all.
JC
#2445726, posted on July 20, 2017 at 12:40 am
Ever had roasted chic peas, slightly salted. They’re a great snack.
Look up chick peas and its side effects. They are many.
It was always a poor man’s food and for good reason, it keeps you poor.
People of means and brain never touch the stuff.
Perhaps, which is why implants offer great promise.
Those who take risk have always owned the world and will continue to do so. I imagine a not too far off time when you can obtain a brain implant that would help overcome some of these limitations. The problem for most people will be accepting the risk of brain surgery which is certainly very elevated risk. Death, being left a veg or an Einstein IQ…..! Interesting decision.
Let me repeat it again. Increasing amounts of technology has created multiples more jobs than it destroys.
Of course.
Majans Bhuja Snacks JC.
They are fantastic.
Also Australian even though they sound ethnic.
You reckon?
and
JC
#2445726, posted on July 20, 2017 at 12:40 am
Ever had roasted chic peas, slightly salted. They’re a great snack.
PS Can cause shaking hands, symptom of early onset of Parkinson’s and a multitude of others if you are susceptible.
On the other hand if that’s all you have, by all means go ahead, beats starving any day.
I find Krugman to be a disgusting, hen packed beta, but I also believe he’s an incredibly good economist.
He wrote research on clusters of excellence and what occurs. The stand out were all the ancillary jobs these clusters create. I forget the name of the paper though.
It’s well worth reading but I forget the name of the paper.
folate, and certain dietary minerals such as iron and phosphorus. Thiamin, vitamin B6, magnesium, and zinc contents are moderate, providing 10–16% of the DV.
So does a pill from the supermarket without all the nasty side effects.
But be my guest, consume it at your leisure.
Are cashews better then, Mark A?
I was peckish and bought a snack of roasted chic peas at the airport in Sardinia. I wanna go back in September… just for that snack 🙂
Just catching up with the Christine Nixon farce. I went to the source and listened to her interview with Neil Mitchell. You have just got to listen to this interview, Gillard gets quite a few mentions as the victim of Abbott’s misogyny. It’s an interview that must never be erased.
Neil lobbed some easy questions, and asked a few mildly awkward questions about her conduct when she was Police Commissioner. Her reaction was aggressive and dismissive. She still thinks she did no wrong.
Then Neil probed a little more and used facts. She reacted very badly by denying Neil’s facts.
Nixon is an incompetent hate-filled self-promoter. She has no place talking about leadership or even being in any role with influence. She thinks she is a leader with talent to burn, telling Neil that not only could she run 3AW better than the incumbents, but that after she introduces quotas, there would be more women presenters than men and each staff member would have an easier job, because as CEO she would make everyone’s jobs easier.
Kennett was right, she should never be heard from again.
JC
#2445741, posted on July 20, 2017 at 1:02 am
Are cashews better then, Mark A?
No idea, don’t like them, too oily, prefer pistachios but you have to stop after a dozen or so bc you lose the unique of taste them after.
Olives, are good with drinks, I like them.
unique taste of them
The field of neuroscience is much like climate science, prone to exaggeration.
Perhaps it is, but it doesn’t appear to be the case for this area.
Who needs genetic engineering?
Belgian Blue Cattle
Not in our lifetimes. For now there are more mundane strategies like MAO inhibitors, certain herbs can give a boost. Brain training is a joke, doesn’t work. I think the immediate future lies in maximising nutrition and cerebral health through very careful lifestyle habits. I’m currently on a strategy that arose fromresearch and there is definitely a boost but sadly I have nothing on mind. The kicker though is that many strategies involve boosting mitochondrial function but that may come at the cost of longevity and increased dementia risk.
I wasn’t suggesting in our lifetime.
JC
#2445741, posted on July 20, 2017 at 1:02 am
I was peckish and bought a snack of roasted chic peas at the airport in Sardinia. I wanna go back in September… just for that snack 🙂
Don’t think a packet of chickpeas is going to do you in.
Sardinia might but.
Christine Nixon is Dr. Christine Nixon. Never knew she earned her PhD…as it turns out, she’s collected quite a few honorary ones…see here.
With a decent computer program you could reduce the number of senators from f*king 12 per State to 1 per State.
You could reduce the number of Bureaucrats by 75%.
And JC, I think the coffee machine manufacturers have so automated the process that a modern day ‘barista’ is reduced to putting emojes on top of your coffee.
A good barista these days is hard to find and IF you find one do not tell anyone. lol.
Australians of the Year in Conversation:
Channel: ABC
Host: Kumi Taguchi
Gillian Triggs
NSW AOTY- Deng Adut
QLD local hero- Yasmin Khan
Vic Young AOFTY- Jason Ball
NT AOTY – Andrea Mason
Christine Nixon is Dr. Christine Nixon. Never knew she earned her PhD…as it turns out, she’s collected quite a few honorary ones…see here.
By the look of her picture she seems to collect hamburgers at the same rate of honorary doctorates
And with all due respect to Arky and others I don’t see any need for an ‘education’ system at all.
The dumb ‘clucks’ don’t get any smarter and the smart ones will always learn. No matter what happens to them.
If ‘we’ want to bring in sows from Africa then fair enough. But why bring in failed males from these countries who only want to reproduce their own failed countries/tribal area’s f*king crap.
Here is a transcript of a section of Mark Mattson’s talk which hints at these questions:
This bloke is worth listening too. He has been in the game for a very long time. I practice intermittent fasting and brain can manage very well on ketones. Even consuming ketones can provide some if not many of the benefits derived from fasting. Ketones are intrinsically anti-inflammatory. That 3 meals a day is just marketing bullshit. Big Food is Big Shit. Ignore it. And the older you get the less carbs and sugar. Learn to stay hungry so that you optimise your hormone balance.
Christine Nixon and some others should be the warning sign that we need to shut down all State police forces.
We would be far better served by ‘locals’ banding together in a common protective aim and everyone carry a gun.
OneWorldGovernment
#2445754, posted on July 20, 2017 at 1:29 am
And with all due respect to Arky and others I don’t see any need for an ‘education’ system at all.
The dumb ‘clucks’ don’t get any smarter and the smart ones will always learn. No matter what happens to them.
Yes and no.
You are right, the smart ones or more precisely those with smart parents will always learn, and that would be the natural and beneficial thing for society.
In the olden days the children would be occupied by helping the parents in their work or work themselves in factories later.
This is no longer needed so schools were introduced to keep them ff the streets and out of mischief as much and as long as possible.
The fact is we do not need this many people, but the time to decide what to do with them is not yet here.
scroll
My pet hate of European cuisine is the ubiquitous chicken that I hate and all kinds of milk products, bar high quality smoked cheese.
I’m currently in Poland and every flaming meal is either some sort of pasta with some sort of cheese, most likely cottage cheese, or bl…y chicken.
Mark
If you gaze up from your paste, how many non-European people do you see in Poland?
Should read plate
Without checking, chicken is about the cheapest source of meat protein in Australia.
How does it stack up in Poland. ?
132andBush
#2445761, posted on July 20, 2017 at 1:52 am
Without checking, chicken is about the cheapest source of meat protein in Australia.
How does it stack up in Poland. ?
I’m working here for a few more days and check out the supermarket prices.
The booze is cheap and excellent.
Mark A
Surely you have some variant of Borscht to eat?
Mark A
Send us over a container load of projectile emitting hand held fire suppressors.
Zyconoclast
#2445759, posted on July 20, 2017 at 1:51 am
Mark
If you gaze up from your paste, how many non-European people do you see in Poland?
I’m in a western polish mining town, there used to be Germans here before WWII, not a single one I could see that admit to being one, not that I asked.
I know what you are alluding to and no, there are none to speak of, and I suspect there never will be.
Same in Hungary, although there are some in Budapest hanging around the central railway station and major city squares flogging stuff, but I think they are remnants of the times when Syria was a major arms buyer of Hungarian armament, or itinerant carpet beggars of any nationality.
Yes. Beware the Polish wodka.
Mark A
#2445765, posted on July 20, 2017 at 2:04 am
Zyconoclast
#2445759, posted on July 20, 2017 at 1:51 am
Mark
If you gaze up from your paste, how many non-European people do you see in Poland?
PS.
On the other hand here in Vienna where our office is you couldn’t walk a yard without seeing one.
The locals slowly ever so slowly waking up to it.
But you have to take into account that there are comparatively few ethnic German-Austrians in Vienna. It’s a city of immigrants. The surnames tell the story.
You have to go to the west and south to find the real ones.
Re. my earlier question about the Romanovs.
Found a few sites re. the Romanovs and British refusal of asylum, seems the Brits were hoping to rally the white Russians to the Romanov flag which worked, unfortunately, Lenin was playing the same game and acted a week before the white forces liberated Ekaterinburg.
Politics is a dirty business.
Can’t link to the site it contains THE word.
Thanks for nothing Birdy .
Everyone is more sensible than me.
Lonely here.
Never mind.
Mark, the British were also playing a different game in China around that time.
Mark A
yea but no.
A mate of mine rang me up one night to ask my opinion about his then 13 yo son. The son was failing in everything at ‘school’.
We are talking Agricultural setting here.
And the ‘boy’ was one of the finest young people you could ever want to meet.
My Dad could count sheep out of a yard in groups of 5+ and this ‘boy’ could do it naturally at about 4. He could work out how many bags to the acre easily. And drive and operate complicated machinery.
And that is what I told my mate. Words to the effect thereof.
Last time I checked that ‘boy’ is one of the finest wood artists in the world. Doesn’t have recognition because no-one taught him marketing.
England adopted a statute about Child Labour, and for good measure.
BUT, there had always been a system involving apprenticeship. And it cost money as in you paid to learn.
If I wanted my son/daughter to learn the ins and outs of the hard product Western distribution system I would probably pay some bloke like our very own cat called ‘struth’ to teach them.
If I wanted my daughter/son to learn how money flows then I would pay someone like our very own ‘JC’ to teach them.
And Mark A, if I wanted to be a mining engineer I would come to you.
Sir Arvi Parvo was a tough but fair bloke and a great person to learn from.
I have taught people.
Have you?
I’d get out the old passports and letters I’ve got from the period, but to little point. Pretty well established what the feeling was at the time.
FACEBOOK BLOCKS MORE THAN TWO DOZEN POPULAR CATHOLIC PAGES WITHOUT EXPLANATION
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/07/19/facebook-blocks-more-than-two-dozen-popular-catholic-pages-without-explanation/
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 9m9 minutes ago
Poland has just purged its entire judiciary branch, removing all pro-EU communist judges.
The EU is upset, threatens to trigger Article 7.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/887721746371149824
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 3h3 hours ago
Baby Charlie Gard has been granted Permanent Resident status in the US – now it’s up to UK courts to let him come.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/887676957038702592
srr
what a f*k you to the entire British National Health scam.
It would be great to ‘PURGE’ most of our criminal loving judges and magistrates.
Are there any Armenians on the Cat? Just curious.