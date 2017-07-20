Where Does Our Foreign Affairs Money Go?

Hot on the heels of my earlier post on the UN’s nuclear weapons ‘ban’, a lot of people have asked me how much money Australia hands over to organisations like the UN.
It’s a question I’m regularly asked and very understandable: because once you see just how much time is wasted at the UN, it’s only natural to wonder how much of your taxes go into it and other similar organisations.
Those who have read TMR’s 2017-18 federal budget analysis will know that:
- $5.7 billion is scheduled to be spent on foreign affairs for the 2017-18 financial year.
- $6.7 billion was spent on foreign affairs in 2016-17 – which was about $600 million over budget and about $1.2 billion more than was spent in 2015-16:
Speaking of the foreign aid budget, Bishop was ‘only’ supposed to spend $6.09 billion in 2016-17 (see table 4) – an increase of 11.3% on the previous year’s spend of $5.47 billion. Instead, she ended up spending $6.69 billion – an increase of 22.3% on the previous year’s spend (see page 6-51). Why has nobody asked about this? Where did the money go? What benefit did we get?
- Most of the foreign affairs budget is spent on ‘foreign aid’ – about $3.4 billion is scheduled to be spent in 2017-18, with about $4.3 billion having been spent in 2016-17.
So, once you take out foreign aid, where does the rest go?
Well, if you go here and scroll down to table 4.1, you’ll see a further breakdown this year’s foreign aid budget, which includes:
- $466 million paid to ‘international organisations’; and
- $1.09 billion for ‘diplomacy’ which includes ‘international climate change engagement’.
If anyone has a further breakdown of these figures from an equally reliable source, then please let me know and I’ll put it up for everyone to see.
Why is there any requirement for foreign aid?
A countries situation is the sum of its culture.
Do something to improve a shithole and the factors that cause the shitholiness soon converge to destroy the improvement.
There is no bigger waste of taxes than aid.
(Sitting in 3rd world to 1st world Singapore that received how much aid?)
It should be zero – Peter Bauer conclusively showed that foreign aid simply does not work and generally hurts those it is intended to help – whilst enriching dictators and rich white westerners (aid officials etc).
Foreign aid doesn’t help poor people; it helps foreign elites and US corporations who obtain the contracts doled out by those foreign elites. Everyone in Washington knows this, but the same lofty rhetoric is used over and over to sell foreign aid programs. Corporate welfare is bad enough, but corporate welfare in the guise of helping poor foreigners is indecent.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2005/11/ron-paul/the-evil-of-foreign-aid/
Foreign aid, Ron Paul likes to point out, consists of stealing money from poor people in the United States and lavishing it on politically-connected wealthy elites abroad. It is one of the Empire’s most important instruments of international social engineering.
“So what you’re telling me is that we have the choice of either bribing them, or bombing them,”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2012/09/william-norman-grigg/foreign-aid-is-a-tool-of-us-imperialism/
Marcus
The table you are looking at covers expenses under the foreign affairs and economic aid sub‑function – it includes relevant bits of other departments (eg AFP’s overseas operations).
Notwithstanding dot, max and rickw’s sage views on how much aid we provide, try looking at DFAT’s website – portfolio budget papers here and aid papers here – see pp7-8 of this (pdf).
Hope this helps