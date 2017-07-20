Where Does Our Foreign Affairs Money Go?

Posted on 11:05 pm, July 20, 2017 by marcus

Hot on the heels of my earlier post on the UN’s nuclear weapons ‘ban’, a lot of people have asked me how much money Australia hands over to organisations like the UN.

It’s a question I’m regularly asked and very understandable: because once you see just how much time is wasted at the UN, it’s only natural to wonder how much of your taxes go into it and other similar organisations.

Those who have read TMR’s 2017-18 federal budget analysis will know that:

  • $5.7 billion is scheduled to be spent on foreign affairs for the 2017-18 financial year.
  • $6.7 billion was spent on foreign affairs in 2016-17 – which was about $600 million over budget and about $1.2 billion more than was spent in 2015-16:

Speaking of the foreign aid budget, Bishop was ‘only’ supposed to spend $6.09 billion in 2016-17 (see table 4) – an increase of 11.3% on the previous year’s spend of $5.47 billion. Instead, she ended up spending $6.69 billion – an increase of 22.3% on the previous year’s spend (see page 6-51). Why has nobody asked about this? Where did the money go? What benefit did we get?

  • Most of the foreign affairs budget is spent on ‘foreign aid’ – about $3.4 billion is scheduled to be spent in 2017-18, with about $4.3 billion having been spent in 2016-17.

So, once you take out foreign aid, where does the rest go?

Well, if you go here and scroll down to table 4.1, you’ll see a further breakdown this year’s foreign aid budget, which includes:

  • $466 million paid to ‘international organisations’; and
  • $1.09 billion for ‘diplomacy’ which includes ‘international climate change engagement’.

Untitled

If anyone has a further breakdown of these figures from an equally reliable source, then please let me know and I’ll put it up for everyone to see.

  1. rickw
    #2446667, posted on July 20, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Why is there any requirement for foreign aid?

    A countries situation is the sum of its culture.

    Do something to improve a shithole and the factors that cause the shitholiness soon converge to destroy the improvement.

    There is no bigger waste of taxes than aid.

    (Sitting in 3rd world to 1st world Singapore that received how much aid?)

  2. .
    #2446673, posted on July 20, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    It should be zero – Peter Bauer conclusively showed that foreign aid simply does not work and generally hurts those it is intended to help – whilst enriching dictators and rich white westerners (aid officials etc).

  3. max
    #2446674, posted on July 20, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Foreign aid doesn’t help poor people; it helps foreign elites and US corporations who obtain the contracts doled out by those foreign elites. Everyone in Washington knows this, but the same lofty rhetoric is used over and over to sell foreign aid programs. Corporate welfare is bad enough, but corporate welfare in the guise of helping poor foreigners is indecent.

    https://www.lewrockwell.com/2005/11/ron-paul/the-evil-of-foreign-aid/

    Foreign aid, Ron Paul likes to point out, consists of stealing money from poor people in the United States and lavishing it on politically-connected wealthy elites abroad. It is one of the Empire’s most important instruments of international social engineering.

    “So what you’re telling me is that we have the choice of either bribing them, or bombing them,”

    https://www.lewrockwell.com/2012/09/william-norman-grigg/foreign-aid-is-a-tool-of-us-imperialism/

  4. .
    #2446677, posted on July 20, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    In that line, a great article from Mises.org

    https://mises.org/library/foreign-aid-disaster-making

    The late Peter Bauer (Lord Bauer) devoted his entire career to studying the law of unintended consequences as it applied to foreign aid, and many of his conclusions are summarized in his 1991 book, The Development Frontier.

    First of all, notes Bauer, foreign aid is not “aid” but a transfer or subsidy. And it is typically not a transfer to the poor and needy but to governments. Thus, the predominant effect of “foreign aid” has always been to enlarge the size and scope of the state, which always ends up impairing prosperity and diminishing the liberty of the people. Worse yet, it leads to the centralization of governmental power, since the transfers are always to the recipient country’s central government.

    Like every other government handout program, foreign aid programs rely on a series of myths concocted by a statist intellectual class. The most prominent among these myths is that economic development in “undeveloped” countries depends on foreign aid. Not true. As Bauer wrote: “Economic achievement depends on personal, cultural, social, and political factors . . . and the policies of . . . rulers. . . . It diminishes the people of the Third World to suggest that . . . unlike the people of the West they cannot achieve it without subsidies” (p. 42).

    This “vicious circle of poverty” theory was championed for decades by Paul Samuelson, who argued that poor countries needed capital subsidies to develop, for they had no resources to spare with which to invest in capital. But, as Bauer correctly points out, “This hypothesis is refuted by every individual family, group, community, or country that has emerged from poverty without subsidies . . . . Indeed, if the hypotheses were valid, the world would still be in the Old Stone Age” (p. 43).

  5. procrustes
    #2446679, posted on July 20, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Marcus

    The table you are looking at covers expenses under the foreign affairs and economic aid sub‑function – it includes relevant bits of other departments (eg AFP’s overseas operations).

    Notwithstanding dot, max and rickw’s sage views on how much aid we provide, try looking at DFAT’s website – portfolio budget papers here and aid papers here – see pp7-8 of this (pdf).

    Hope this helps

