Everybody Relax: the UN Has Banned Nuclear Weapons

If you want to know how pathetic the UN truly is, look no further than its recent treaty ‘banning’ nuclear weapons.

In reporting this gross waste of time, the Pravda arm of Sky News (a.k.a. skynews.com.au) proudly proclaims that 122, yes, count them, one hundred and twenty two (!), countries have signed up to the treaty… to loud applause and cheers! Sounds like something important was achieved doesn’t it?

Nuclear weapons treaty backed by 122 nations

More than 120 countries have approved the first-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons at a UN meeting boycotted by all nuclear-armed nations.

To loud applause and cheers, Elayne Whyte Gomez, president of the UN conference that has been negotiating the legally binding treaty, announced the results of the ‘historic’ vote – 122 nations in favour, the Netherlands opposed, and Singapore abstaining.

‘The world has been waiting for this legal norm for 70 years,’ since the use of the first atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 at the end of World War II, she said.

The treaty is ‘the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty to be concluded in more than 20 years,’ Whyte Gomez said.

Only four sentences into this garbage and there’s so much to unpack. Let’s get busy.

The first thing that you probably noticed is that the nuclear armed nations saw no need to attend this farce. Indeed:

None of the nine countries known or believed to possess nuclear weapons – the United States, Russia, Britain, China, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel – is supporting the treaty.

In other words: if there’s only you and me around and I have a gun and you don’t, what do you think my reaction would be if:

you proposed a ‘law’ banning the use of guns;

‘passed’ it; and

proclaimed it as a new ‘legal norm’?

What would your reaction be?

The next question to ask is who’s doing the cheering and applauding? (At 0:10).

Self-cheering, of course, is straight out of the communist handbook. That is, grossly project or flat-out lie about the significance of what you’re doing – and repeat ad-nauseam until it becomes the truth.

If you think you’ve seen this kind of tactic countless times before, you’d be right:

In the case of the UN treaty, think about it like this: if 122 people got together and took a collective crap on a public lawn and then cheered for themselves, what would you make of the cheering – other than a reason to send them all to the loony bin?

You could be forgiven for thinking that this analogy is a bit over the top. But I would disagree with you for the simple reason that releasing one’s bowels is a far healthier and more productive enterprise than whatever it is these 122 UN members think they have achieved with this vote. Regardless, both scenarios have one very important thing in common: self-cheering the outcome adds no further substance.

By now, you must be wondering which specific countries have signed the treaty and which ones told the UN to take a running jump into some radioactive waste (unlike Sky News and the Guardian). This is where things get interesting.

Perhaps most interestingly, even though North Korea and Iran’s nuclear co-operation is one of the world’s worst kept secrets, Iran voted in favour of the treaty while North Korea didn’t. In fact, North Korea didn’t even bother to show up and say no.

That said, to be fair to both Iran and North Korea:

all up, they’ve probably shown the level of respect that this treaty deserves; and

we have to respect the fact that Iran is required to maintain the beautiful lie face of the Obama deal. You know, the one in which Obama paid Iran to stop keep developing its nuclear capabilities:

US President Barack Obama has now effectively guaranteed that Iran will eventually acquire ­nuclear weapons, in what will be a black day for the hopes of peace and stability for anyone in the world. The Iranian government has out-negotiated Obama completely…

Obama took a strong hand and played it very badly. The Iranians … have emerged with all the main elements of their nuclear program intact. In time, they will acquire nuclear weapons. Obama will go down in history as the president who made this possible…

Even the broad terms of the Lausanne framework as announced contain all manner of key concessions the Americans not so long ago said they would never make. Among these, Iran gets to keep nuclear facilities, such as its underground Fordow plant, which it developed illegally, in secret, in defiance of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Similarly, it gets to keep its heavy water reactor at Arak, although it will convert it to a facility that for the moment cannot produce plutonium. It gets to keep 6000 centr­i­fuges to enrich uranium of which 5000 will remain operational. There is no purpose in having these centrifuges other than to eventually produce material for nuclear weapons. It will also be ­allowed to undertake intensive ­research on building more ­advanced centrifuges that can enrich more uranium more quickly. It will not have to export its enriched uranium but merely convert it into a more benign form in a process that can be reversed. And almost all the notional restrictions on Iran run out in 10 years….

Now Obama has done everything he can to remove all the pressure on Iran. Once the deal is under way, the UN will remove all the nuclear-based sanctions on Iran. The UN Security Council will rescind all its relevant resolutions. Obama says these sanctions will “snap back” automatically if Iran ever breaches the deal. That is a joke. Effective sanctions are extraordinarily difficult to assemble and impose. And Obama has put this all in the hands of the UN, the very byword of procrastination and inaction… The strategic triumph for Iran is enormous. It has to modify no part of its international outlook or behaviour, from sponsoring terrorism to declaring the annihilation of Israel non-negotiable. It gets, for the first time ever, and this is crucial, international legitimacy for its nuclear program, which covers every part of the cycle. It gets sanctions lifted, which should help its economy dramatically. And from very early on, it will start cheating on the deal.

That aside, I guess we can all sleep that little bit safer at night knowing that the likes of Burundi, Djibouti, Kiribati, Holy See, Trinidad and Tobago and Vanuatu have promised not to launch any nukes our way.

It would all be so very laughable if this organisation wasn’t pillaging so much of our hard earned money.

PS: H/T to the Netherlands for being the only country to show up and give this thing the true middle finger it deserves… right to its face.