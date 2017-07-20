Trump and our cultural wars

Travelling among the educated elites on this excursion into North America has been a depressing experience. I know that policy has been my line of work for the past thirty-plus years, but even so, you would think that for most people there would be a natural wish to see the world managed in a way so that the outcomes they preferred would be the kinds of things they would like political leaders to do. Instead, I find almost everywhere a bizarre sentimentality in which some infantile wish for a nicer world is what shapes the policies they support. The herd-like disdain for Donald Trump in a world where niceness is brushed aside by savagery at every turn is astounding. Donald Trump is all that stands between the continuation of our culture and its utter devastation at the hands of anti-Western invaders. Almost no one I have met up with gets it. Evan Sayet gets it.
Sayet has written an article on Donald Trump with the title, He Fights, and the war he is fighting is a Culture War that will require every ounce of our will and ingenuity to win. Here’s Sayet’s point in which he speaks for me although for few others among the educated classes:
Ulysses Grant was a drunk whose behavior in peacetime might well have seen him drummed out of the Army for conduct unbecoming. Had Abraham Lincoln applied the peacetime rules of propriety and booted Grant, the Democrats might well still be holding their slaves today. Lincoln rightly recognized that, “I cannot spare this man. He fights.”
General George Patton was a vulgar-talking, son-of-a-bitch. In peacetime, this might have seen him stripped of rank. But, had Franklin Roosevelt applied the normal rules of decorum, then Hitler and the Socialists would barely be five decades into their thousand-year Reich. . . .
It’s wonderful to see that not only is Trump fighting, he’s defeating the Left using their own tactics.
Here’s his conclusion:
So, to my friends on the Left – and the #NeverTrumpers as well — do I wish we lived in a time when our president could be “collegial” and “dignified” and “proper”? Of course I do. These aren’t those times. This is war. And it’s a war that the Left has been fighting without opposition for the past 50 years.
So, say anything you want about this president – I get it, he can be vulgar, he can be crude, he can be undignified at times. I don’t care. I can’t spare this man. He fights.
There is no doubt in my mind that Trump wants to achieve the same ends I want to see achieved. He is also the only political leader the West has produced that truly sees the problem and will fight this out using every tactic he can find. He also has such personal disdain for his ideological enemies that their criticisms have no effect on what he does. He has defined out Cultural War aims and is working out the necessary tactics to achieve these ends. He may lose, but you know what, he might actually win.
And after you have read Sayet in full, you might like to follow up with this: NEVERTRUMP NOSTALGIA FOR A HILLARY THAT NEVER WAS. There is idiocy everywhere.
Yes, nothing new of course, just the Howard/Bush/Abbott Derangement Syndrome on steroids.
In war you need warriors. Warriors by nature are not conducive to diplomacy. But when diplomacy is redundant, why would you use them?
We use Trump the same way as Haig used patriotic, principled strong young men.
In fact ,we willingly reward any who properly represents our interests.
It’s quaintly known as “democracy”. That’s what it’s for.
It’s very disappointing.
But we can’t be too disheartened.
Donald Trump, a great President.
Someone wrote an essay about Brexit and Trump and a US colleague sent it this afternoont.
The themes of the Brexit and Trump campaigns were rife with closed-society, tribal, appeals. Their ineffective opposition sought to campaign for a Popperian open society, one of diversity, science and individual rights, based on “rational economic policy.” These latter appeals entirely failed to move half the population. Why would so many twenty-first century Britons and Americans reject this vision of the open society, which we thought was our common heritage?
A short rejoinder. Briefly, on the alternative to Trump in the US, to describe the Obama/Clinton Democrats campaigning for “a Popperian open society, one of diversity, science and individual rights, based on rational economic policy” beggars description. Identity politics (parading as diversity) has trumped civility, commonsense and diversity of opinions [see the US universities and the mainstream media]. Science has been trashed by climate alarmists. And rational “economic policy” is expressed in the form of unprecedented levels of debt and regulation. Yes I know Bush was bad but what about correcting his errors instead of doing even worse.
This is the piece, I don’t have time to read it properly. The first para was just about enough.
http://www.thecritique.com/articles/open-society-and-its-friends/
He Fights
Yea.
Trump won because of the old addage,
“If you tell someone to they’re something for long enough, you’ll create that something.”
The American Left has been telling White Middle America that they’re nothing but racist misogynists for over three decades, and this was the perfect time and the perfect candidate for those people to raise the middle finger in response.
I feel I should say more
We should be thankful for Donald Trump’s unforgettable victory, cheered by his presence, encouraged by his fearlessness.
Some of us have to close our ears to scornful remarks made to us by relations and acquaintances; derision and finger-pointing.
I don’t care
I love him
I admire him
“a Popperian open society”
No.
A George Soros Open Society.
the perfect candidate for those people to raise the middle finger in response.
Is that a suggestion that Trump is a racist and a misogynist?
Don’t be too concerned, Steve, “educated” is in the eye of the beholder.
You are hanging around the gutless.
They have been indoctrinated in an institution.
“Educated” is not what the vast majority call it.
We are out here, those that face the real world and have well rounded life experience .
I have studied and qualified in many things.
I have travelled Australia for work and pleasure and much of the world.
I have raised kids and have a grandchild.
I have my own business and every cent I ever had I earned.
I then get told by some young punk in university when they have no answer to my comebacks to not be scared of the educated!!!!
Educated is a title too many institutionalised, indoctrinated dumb bastards think they own.
Nah. He’s a showman and a charlatan, held in check by a few hardy types holding the whole thing together. How’s that Repeal and Replace going? Filling the vacancies in the Administration? Getting tax reform? The only candidates traditional Cats (not the more recent Katterlaxians) should have been minded to support were Johnson/Weld.
I hope Trump wins and wins again in 2020.
But the West has earned the great chastisement coming its way.
I wouldn’t say that, Rafe, but, the Left were so quick to smear him as such, and they did so with such conviction that it gave him a gravity, that gravity pulled in anyone and everyone looking to raise a middle finger to the American Left.
Starting to agree with Pyrmonter. Trump did some good stuff but he’s on “vacation” now.
I reckon that assessment nails the issue and the man that Trump is. He may be rough around the edges, but he knows his enemy and how to fight them. And he is winning. If only we could find a fighter here to take on the establishment at their own games. Abbott could have been, but alas, he wilted under fire. Who will be our champion for western civilisation, Aussie-style?
Gazman,
Excellent comment.
If only.
Trump’s brilliant Warsaw speech was only two weeks ago.
Throwing down the gauntlet to preserve Western civilisation is hardly going on vacation.
Gazman
too right. The ‘educated’ (and many of the rest of us) are too gutless to stand up in company and state our ideas. Much easier to go along with the bleating masses with their irrational thoughts and shallow analysis of the news spoon-fed to them.
I believe that Trump, like some notable others before him is only an aberration. One day he will be gone and the leftist project will continue with all its power to roll over the nations it controls. I suspect that in the long run, either a lot of people are going to be killed in civil strife, or we are going to lose this culture war.
Great speech. Where are the tax and spending cuts, destroying the deep state and winding back crap like the BLM going after ranchers for actually managing the land?
Trump has now started to train his sights on the gutless fuckwits in the GOP Senate. It’s time to expose them and get them primaried.
Boambee John #2446578, posted on July 20, 2017 at 10:08 pm
You are expressing my thoughts also at this time.
I do not agree though with Mark Latham on many of his stances.
P
It is not necessary to agree with him on everything, it is enough to recognise that he is broadly with us, and is strongly against our enemies.
The best way to thwart the Left here in Australia is to not only be a populist but also a constitutionalist. Say to people, I will give you lower taxes, I will take it to a referendum, and when enshrined constitutionally no-one can raise them on you. Trump could do the same, call a convention.
What I particularly like about Trump is his attacks on media bias. Various media outlets called out for being “the enemy of the American people”. By publicly naming his media enemies, Trump weakens their credibility by placing doubt in the minds of readers/viewers about their impartiality. All this stands in stark contrast to the lily-livered approach of the Appeasement Party here in Australia.
I’m interested to learn what misgivings you have re Mark Latham, P, but I wouldn’t press you to say.
Abbott could have been a pre Trump Trump. Instead he caved in to appease the media, trying to make friends and listening to the idiotic self serving advice of the public service.
The promise of Abbott’s winning campaign was the best PM we never had. Abbott must look at Trump and rue his lack of spine.
I am loathe to bring in prophecy as it’s interpretation is subject to so much bullshit driven by anything other than commonsense. However Steve I do suggest a read of the book of Revelation. See if you can place Islam in the symbology. See if you see a developing history occurring in the now around the later chapters essentially when the focus is on armageddon. Leave all thoughts of anything other than global interpretations of the symbols behind. And do not attempt to see Armageddon as a literal geographical place rather as a last ideological/theological defence against the forces of a linked Islam/leftism.
It is worth contemplating if the current all world situation fits very well with the (perhaps) actual information that can be seen in this writing. (I have always stipulated that it is foolish to attempt to place any dating on the events that one may interpret from here. Again, never the less, both spouse and I have some nervous feelings about the next 20 years.).
The showman part, yes. However, why do you consider him to be a charlatan and not the rest of the politicians in DC? (or anywhere else for that matter!).
And who, pray, are these paragons of virtue , these “few hardy types”? And how are they doing what you ascribe to them?
The congressional republicans and their party leadership are a clutch of pusillanimous, supercilious, twits! Their collective inability to support the man who got at least a quarter of them their seats is disgusting.
Yes, there are still many things to be done.
Surely though you can agree that Trump has achieved a lot already. High on that list would be a quickly improving economy, with national debt decreasing and manufacturing industry increasing.
This is an immensely powerful tool, one that has never been utilised in this country. Wielded properly, by people with the welfare of the nation at heart, rather than the politicians’ own self-interest, it could be the weapon that wins the ultimate battle.
MV, it is the only way to stop the Left in their tracks.
I think Anne Coulter said that if you asked her what America needed, her description would have been nothing like DT, turns out DT was in fact exactly what America needed.
I love DT, in a mine field he has hardly put a foot wrong and has landed blow after blow.
Each time I hear criticism of DT I turn around and Lo and Behold it is being made by a fuckwit.