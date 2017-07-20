Trump and our cultural wars

Travelling among the educated elites on this excursion into North America has been a depressing experience. I know that policy has been my line of work for the past thirty-plus years, but even so, you would think that for most people there would be a natural wish to see the world managed in a way so that the outcomes they preferred would be the kinds of things they would like political leaders to do. Instead, I find almost everywhere a bizarre sentimentality in which some infantile wish for a nicer world is what shapes the policies they support. The herd-like disdain for Donald Trump in a world where niceness is brushed aside by savagery at every turn is astounding. Donald Trump is all that stands between the continuation of our culture and its utter devastation at the hands of anti-Western invaders. Almost no one I have met up with gets it. Evan Sayet gets it.

Sayet has written an article on Donald Trump with the title, He Fights, and the war he is fighting is a Culture War that will require every ounce of our will and ingenuity to win. Here’s Sayet’s point in which he speaks for me although for few others among the educated classes:

Ulysses Grant was a drunk whose behavior in peacetime might well have seen him drummed out of the Army for conduct unbecoming. Had Abraham Lincoln applied the peacetime rules of propriety and booted Grant, the Democrats might well still be holding their slaves today. Lincoln rightly recognized that, “I cannot spare this man. He fights.” General George Patton was a vulgar-talking, son-of-a-bitch. In peacetime, this might have seen him stripped of rank. But, had Franklin Roosevelt applied the normal rules of decorum, then Hitler and the Socialists would barely be five decades into their thousand-year Reich. . . . It’s wonderful to see that not only is Trump fighting, he’s defeating the Left using their own tactics.

Here’s his conclusion:

So, to my friends on the Left – and the #NeverTrumpers as well — do I wish we lived in a time when our president could be “collegial” and “dignified” and “proper”? Of course I do. These aren’t those times. This is war. And it’s a war that the Left has been fighting without opposition for the past 50 years. So, say anything you want about this president – I get it, he can be vulgar, he can be crude, he can be undignified at times. I don’t care. I can’t spare this man. He fights.

There is no doubt in my mind that Trump wants to achieve the same ends I want to see achieved. He is also the only political leader the West has produced that truly sees the problem and will fight this out using every tactic he can find. He also has such personal disdain for his ideological enemies that their criticisms have no effect on what he does. He has defined out Cultural War aims and is working out the necessary tactics to achieve these ends. He may lose, but you know what, he might actually win.

And after you have read Sayet in full, you might like to follow up with this: NEVERTRUMP NOSTALGIA FOR A HILLARY THAT NEVER WAS. There is idiocy everywhere.