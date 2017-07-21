Human Rights Commission Movie Review

It seems that the influence of the Australian Human Rights Commission knows no boundary or border.

In its recent review of the movie Dunkirk, Brian Truitt of USA Today noted that:

there are only a couple of women and no lead actors of color.

There you go. A movie of a historical event needs to have Soutphommasane-ian gender, race and colour balance. Forget about what actually happened. Diversity needs to be demonstrated today.

Just look at the promotional material. Where are the women and people of colour?

One might wonder if the Australian Human Rights Commission was around during World War 2, they would demand that the Allied High Command include German and Japanese representation among its soldiers and commanders; so as to reflect general global population proportions.

Moron!

