Nanny State – What Would Darwin Have Said?
That coat hanger one has to be a joke by the manufacturer, right?
A new car had a sticker saying “May cause death or injury”.
This is not the nanny state, it’s just business insurance. The reason for such signs is not that people are dumb, or not just dumb .. people are devious. Walk too close to the edge of a cliff and fall over? Sue the local council for damages because there wasn’t a sign to warn you that the cliff was dangerous. It happens often enough and can cost a lot, so the lawyers advise ‘put up signs everywhere’. Still, it keeps the economy going – sign-writers and lawyers benefit.
(The first example may be a bit different – to discourage malicious behaviour. After all if you were a plumber, how would you like to have to clean up after someone thought it would be great joke to pI55 in the job you’re doing?)
In all these cases you know someone has actually done the thing causing the warning to be put on in the first place.
ie: someone pissed on that missing urinal, someone didn’t know peanuts come in shells, someone got burnt, someone thought coat hangers are a confection, and someone thought the flour de lis atop the fence posts were some type of communal bank of sex toys
Fleur you stupid spell mess.
No. You are totally wrong.
Who writes tort law and occupational health and safety laws?
We’re not living in a market anarchist paradise.
The private sector did not force “test and tag” or “whitecards” onto people.
That can only be done by the state.
My favourite: “Opening door”.
What do you call a door that doesn’t open – a wall!
(and yes, I understand that this only appears on the side the door opens into)
This is true.
A few years ago I bought a 4×4 in the US. The owners’ handbook was filled with terrifying admonitions. Filling the gas tank requires a HAZOP to avoid a fatal blast/fire; inhaling the fumes can cause a range of specific illnesses (as well as being fatal) – likewise, drinking petrol is a big no-no. Changing a wheel? A range of potential lethal opportunities; over-inflating a tyre – a terrible risk of alarm, death and injury from the explosive effect of a burst – and so on, and on.
My particular favourite was the strict instruction to NEVER, ever, engage 4×4 when driving in the vicinity of people, animals, other vehicles, or property of any sort – due to the risk of flying stones.
The dealer told me that Ford’s lawyers update the manual several times a year to pick up on each latest money-grabbing law suit by the terminally stupid.
No. Helen is totally correct, and so is Arky.
In Darwinian terms, it’s more like battle for survival of the fittest between lawyers. Ambulance chaser legal firms tout for damages clients (there’s a current ad on TV doing exactly that), other lawyers make money advising on how to defend against this, eg by putting up signs.
And lawyers have a huge hand in legislation. In my business, the laws have got more and more legalistic over the last 40 years. After a new revision of a state act, I commented to a public servant involved in the review: why on earth add that clause, it makes absolutely no difference, but just makes more work for me and also for you? The answer: the lawyers said we had to.
(How many of the bloggers on Catallaxy are lawyers?)
Helen refuses to blame the state (“the government”).
How many ALP MPs and Senators are lawyers?
No, she is totally wrong.
The government; Parliament, delegated legislators and judiciary create tort law and OH&S law.
No one else.
Lionel Murphy created liability laws.
No he didn’t, don’t be silly. He might have made them worse.
The increase in these kinds of (to us) ridiculous signs/laws/etc stem from the fact that there are now untold numbers of people who are naturally incapable of thinking about these things for themselves.
You can make your own guesses why.
And the fact that politicians of all stripes have used this to increase state power should come as no surprise.
So LDP who invented liability in Australia. Britain had a snail in a jar.
That is where our common law (and equity) ultimately came from – until 1986.
No. She is correct.
Take Morellis cleaning as an example. Like most businesses they will have Public Liability Insurance to protect their business against the liability of their service causing damage to some third party.
They in turn have a duty to their insurer to take reasonable steps to avoid the damage – in these cases by pointing out the bleeding obvious. Seems amusing, but if they fail in that duty, or a convincing claim can be made that they have failed (insurers are scum, like litigation lawyers), their insurance will likely not respond.
Morellis’ rather odd warning that their customers should not try to eat coat-hangers is either an abundance of caution based on some off-the-wall lunatic incident, or a piss-take of the practice. In any event, it is there to protect their insurance cover.
Who writes liability laws?
For the holder of business risk insurance, the policy wording of the insurance policy is all the ‘law’ you are really interested in. ‘Liability laws’ do not oblige you to put stupid signs on your products.
Helen is right. Liability laws aren’t the “nanny state”, they’re just a defined division of responsibility for the consequences of events. We may think the current ones are anti-business, a reward for irresponsibility, unjust and a creator of moral hazard, but that doesn’t make them “nanny state” per se.
Big mistake. They assume those dumbasses are literate. Your lawyers will soon demand you do it with pictures.
You’re not obligated to do that either – the result is the same – you are liable.
You are not liable for any obvious risk which you do not warn for, but you are still liable for any inherent risk you do not warn for – see CLA NSW 2002 s5F and s5I.
Sign outside a polling vote:
Do not vote for labor or the greenfilth, you illiterate, innumerate, ahistorical imbeciles.
Helen is wrong. Liability and OH&S laws are created by the government and have gotten incrementally worse over the last two-three decades, despite “tort law reform”.
A polling booth, FFS.
I spend a fair bit of time in Asia. Such signs are essential, yet ignored. But people in Asia exercise vastly more caution that Australians in a whole lot of other matters.
It’s just good business practice to inform your customers of the dangers of your products and services. You will be sued at some point. Being sued is just part of being in business. I ran a number of businesses and I did beyond what was required by my insurers, yet I still got sued by reckless customers (lawyers usually suggest that they can get some cash by suing), then you pass on your claim to your insurer (who slugs you with an excess payment and then passes on this claim to its lawyers who then go through your business to ensure compliance to various Australian laws and regulations causing you to spend even more money on getting your business compliant). Then you never hear about the complaint again; you just know that there was a cash settlement that was probably less than the excess you paid but a whopping large legal bill that the insurance company pays (hence your high premium).
I would wager good money that Morellis were sued by someone shoving a coat-hanger down their throat.
In the end it costs you plenty; even though you didn’t do anything wrong.
Let’s get rid of the signs then see who wins the Darwin award. http://darwinawards.com/darwin/darwin2017.html
Watched English comedian on youtube his comment “you know those yellow wet floor signs , I pretend to trip over them calling out ,”who put that bloody thing there,I will sue ” . He says imagine the consternation that causes .
Liability and OH&S laws are created by the government and have gotten incrementally worse over the last two-three decades, despite “tort law reform”.
Yes, they’re created by government and I’ve no doubt that they’ve got worse, but that doesn’t make them the “nanny state”, unless “nanny state” is a totally meaningless piece of invective, like a middle class pinko calling someone “racist”.
Instructions on frozen microwave steam veggie package.
“Microwave on high for 2 minutes 30 seconds.
Open package to serve.
Caution: Contents will be hot.”
Yep.
Well, define “nanny state” because having adults being licensed to know what a “trip hazard” is, seems suspiciously paternalistic and overbearing to me.
Isn’t it people insuring their business against claims THAT COULD ONLY BE MADE due to nanny state laws past by government?
Nothing to do with IQ but sometimes people act without thinking even those with very high IQ. And so as Helen said, businesses put warning in case they get sued for damages.
McDonalds’ cups have the: caution: Hot. Or like the frozen turkey with warning: remove plastic covering before putting in the oven.
You were trolled by an obvious far leftist.
Which I’ve only had to say about ten friggin’ times today.
People really are that stupid.
Ask any publican.
Example:
A jukebox is on the blink.
An “Out of Order” sign is affixed to that jukebox – covering the coin slot & button panel.
Average member of the public approaches the jukebox.
…. reads the clearly marked “Out of Order” sign…
…. removes the “Out of Order” sign and drops it on the floor.
… whilst standing on the “Out of Order” sign inserts coins in jukebox.
…. is puzzled when jukebox fails to emit music.
…. Loudly complains to the management that the jukebox “stole my money” and becomes quite angry, as if management has pulled some sort of swifty on them.
Voller quits Alice Springs election race
http://www.news.com.au/national/breaking-news/voller-quits-alice-springs-election-race/news-story/5e7c97f4862db73dfdfd85ae2de1d4b5
This is rather sad given that the future of Alice Springs is with Mr. Voller et al
It’s enough to make one turn to Uncle Bacchus but then there is the proposed floor price on alcohol in Alice Springs
Suicide is painless
The band plays on – and on
adults being licensed to know what a “trip hazard” is,
Not sure what you mean by this.
We have had liability laws of sorts for centuries. In fact even the absence of an overt law making someone liable in law in fact has the effect of a liability law – it just places the burden for the consequences on the other party. Thus in effect the overt law places a degree of economic compulsion on one party whereas the absence of an overt law places a converse economic compulsion on the other party. You may not like the balance that now exists. I don’t either. But I don’t see placing the burden one way rather than another as being inherently “nanny state”, no matter how much it might be criticised on other grounds.
Thank you all. I’ve never had so many people debating whether I am ‘right’ or ‘wrong’.
Of course politicians make the laws, but they don’t do this on their own. For any legislation, there’s a whole back story of green papers, white papers, reviews (especially if it’s a modification to an existing law), bureaucrats and especially lawyers. I’ve been involved in a number of such reviews – not as a lawyer! The pollies will be also running drafts past their lawyers, and will be concerned about protecting their own backs. In general this (the review by lawyers), is a good thing, to minimise unintended consequences, though the risk is having laws that are excessively legalistic; on the other hand big problems can arise when politicians push through legislation very quickly for party-political reasons. Dutton’s new homeland security law may be a case in point, because it seems clear that security people behind the scenes have concerns about it.
With respect to OHS laws, yes they can seem excessive, but the purpose is good – to minimise deaths and workplace accidents. And the reality is that some people are dumb or at the least careless; so I’d rather put up with a bit of excess than get killed because of someone else’s dumb behaviour. OHS is not a ‘nanny state’ issue, about protecting dumb people from themselves, but about protecting the rest of us from them.
The signs of course are not per se about OHS or the nanny state, but a realistic defence against vexatious law-suits.
White cards.
Because the balance is wrong and inherently nanny statist.