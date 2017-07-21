Stephen Clively: Lowering the voting age to 16 could criminalize minors

As the federal Greens self-destruct over whether Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters are Australians or citizens of Gaia, Lee Rhiannon’s red antics, and Sarah Hanson-Young’s taxpayer funded whale watching, it seems timely to look at a Green idea at a more local level- that of keeping a hold on power by lowering the voting age to 16.
The ACT Green’s agreement to keep the Barr government in power in Canberra includes establishing a Select Committee to review the 2016 ACT election and make recommendations on lowering the voting age, as well as other things like donation rules and participation.
While the ACT Greens say that “children and young people are entitled to express their opinions and to have them taken into account by decision-makers”, the green tinge of the youth vote makes one suspect that their motives may be less lofty. An IPSOS survey from April 2016 indicates that about a third of 18-24 year olds support the Greens nationally (32 per cent support – compared to 17 per cent from 25-39 olds).
The ACT Liberal Democrats, in their submission (pdf) to the ACT’s Inquiry into the 2016 election, have pointed out that reducing the voting age is unwelcome and unwise and runs the risk of criminalizing minors.
Around 10 jurisdictions across the world allow 16 and 17 year olds to vote – with the democratic paragon Cuba being among the first to do so. The push has usually come from leftish governments (such as in Scotland, Ecuador and Argentina) and nearly always it has been brought in on the back of a vote by the legislature rather than by asking the electorate what they really want.
In fact, where the electorate has been asked for their view, it seems that more voters would prefer to give foreigners voting rights than extend the franchise to their own children.
As recently as the US election in November 2016, San Franciscans voted to allow non-citizen residents the right to vote for members of the city’s Board of Education (54 per cent Yes) but voted against allowing 16 year old citizens the right to vote in local elections (52 per cent No). The year before that, the 81 per cent of voters in Luxembourg who chose to reject lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 was a larger number than the 78 per cent who rejected letting foreigners register to vote if they had lived in the Grand Duchy for at least 10 years.
People who argue for lowering the voting age often say that this will improve political literacy but the evidence on this is mixed at best. While one study concluded that the quality of choices made by Austrian voters under 18 is similar to that of older voters, the overwhelming evidence does not support lowering the voting age. Studies using Australian and UK (pdf) data found no evidence that lowering the voting age would increase political participation or that young people are more politically mature today than they were in the past and that 16- and 17-year olds in the UK have lower interest and engagement in politics, political knowledge, and consistency and stability in political attitudes than do older voters.
An intriguing experiment was conducted in Norway when some municipalities allowed voting by 16 and 17 year olds. This study found that 18-year-olds are more interested in politics than younger high school students, and also have greater sense of political efficacy than 16- and 17-year-olds. The study also found no evidence that a lowering of the voting age affects the political maturity of 16- and 17-year-olds. In fact, interest in voting seems to tail off. In the Isle of Man (pdf), turn out by 16 and 17 year olds has tanked from 55 per cent in 2006 when they were first allowed to vote to 46 per cent at last year’s House of Keys election.
But far more concerning than the debate over improving political literacy is whether we end up criminalising minors for failing to turn up at an election where voting is compulsory. This risk was highlighted a decade ago by the ACT Electoral Commission in its submission (pdf) to an earlier committee inquiry, where it noted that the Self-Government Act requires the ACT Legislative Assembly to maintain compulsory enrolment for all eligible voters, including 16 and 17 year olds unless the Commonwealth parliament amended the Self-Government Act. In Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador – the three countries in the world that both allow 16 and 17 year olds to vote and have compulsory voting – they exempt people under 18 from compulsory voting.
The ACT Greens and ACT Labor both support lowering the voting age and retaining compulsory voting. However, penalising the young for failing to vote would hardly strengthen their support for the political system. Better still – as the Liberal Democrats suggest in their submission, why not first ask the ACT electorate what it thinks?
Note: The author provided advice to the ACT Liberal Democrats on their submission to the ACT inquiry, which can be found here.
I can’t believe the Greens are pushing this.
Great. 16-year-old school dropout single mothers voting themselves into jackpots and jackpots of welfare.
We are living in the age of entitlement.
Enjoy the decline.
I have no problem with lowering the voting age to 16 provided the new recipients of the franchise are net income tax payers. Anyone who is supporting themselves and the nation via taxes deserves a vote.
In fact, the same rule should apply to all voters regardless of age:
No representation without taxation!
Only citizens who make a net contribution to the nation’s finances should have a vote on who sits on the Treasury benches.
(Exceptions could be made for those who’ve made a net contribution over the course of their lives but find themselves living from the public purse due to an impecunious retirement or a physical incapacity to work.)
The shorter, less politically controversial route to more or less the same destination would be to make voting non-compulsory.
Sure roger; but:
Not compulsory to vote or enrol
Compulsory civics test each time
Optional preferential voting for the lower houses
+1
I remember helping the Libs on election day in 2010 (I have since resigned from the party) and, as one does when handing out how to vote cards, you talk to both Greens and ALP helpers. I clearly remember the Greens’ campaigner telling me that the voting age should be lowered to 10. He was quite serious.
Thanks roger.
I can’t see how a free, democratic country can, or is obligated to:
Insist that you vote, even if you don’t approve of any of the candidates
Insist that you enrol, given the above
Give you a ballot paper if you don’t know who the sitting member is, who the PM or Premier is (and what party they are from) and if it is a Federal or State election or not, and don’t know what the Senate and House or Assembly/Council are.
Five simple questions. Not unfair, except for people who really should not vote.
Nahhhhh. Typical GreenLeft brainspasm.
Again, where will this stop. Oh yes, how about letting all teenagers vote cos descisions effect them.
Not young enough you say? Well I am sure anyone 10 and above would have enough sense to vote correctly.
While we are at this we could lower the age of consent and the drinking age.
FFS when will the Greens be banned from politics? Please?
Just as I’m entitled to ignore and/or ridicule them incessantly.
Their brains (such as they are) are not fully formed. They shouldn’t be able to vote until they’re 25 at least, quite frankly.
I could accept 16 year old voters but only if the history of their locality and their country and the history and traditions of the government, culture and society with which they now live has been on their school curriculum as a compulsory stream from year one until leaving.
The problem with that approach is that it would take another generation to produce teachers able to provide balanced instruction as the current crop is largely unaware of anything other than climate change.
It is not actually a criminal offense not to vote, it is only a legal requirement. A person without a suitable reason, can elect to pay a $20 fine instead of voting and that is sufficient to extinguish all liabilities with regard to the legal requirement.
That being said, despite the legal obligation to vote, this cannot be enforced by the Australian Electoral Office given the nature of the secret ballot. All the Australian Electoral Office can do is ensure that an individual turns up on polling day. What they do after they have their name crossed off the electoral roll is their own business.
Failing to vote does not make one a criminal and never has.
No, that is rubbish. If I have a reason not to turn up, I don’t pay a fine, you imbecile.
I’m not sure that a 16 year old child’s vote would be any worse than their parent’s or grand-parent’s vote. Having handed out how-to-vote cards at election booths, I’ve seen people coming in to vote who loudly proclaim that they have always voted Labor just as their dear old Dad has always voted Labor (or Liberal too I suspect, though they seemed to be more reasonable, or at least, less boisterous, people).
It would be acceptable for 16 year olds to have the vote provided that voting was made non-compulsory for all ages, and that optional preferential voting for both houses was introduced.
If you leave Australia for a number of years and don’t tell the electoral people you may get on a list of defaulters and have to explain yourself when you return. I left the country for eight years and when I returned discovered that I was an electoral delinquent to the tune of $425! Explaining that I was not in the country was sufficient to get the fine waived.
We are free not as free to move about as we sometimes think we are.
16 year olds aren’t expressing THEIR political opinions.
They will vote the way the education system brainwashes them to, as they do now.
Raising the voting age or requiring one year full time employment in the private sector (Not subsidised etc) for 18 year olds now.
Greens just want their freshly minted youthful zombies out voting for them.
How many LIVs and otherwise 16 year olds would vote with abolishing compulsory voting?
Very few, I suspect.
Is why coupling 16yr old voting with optional voting would be a bit of a win i think.