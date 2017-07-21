Stephen Clively: Lowering the voting age to 16 could criminalize minors

As the federal Greens self-destruct over whether Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters are Australians or citizens of Gaia, Lee Rhiannon’s red antics, and Sarah Hanson-Young’s taxpayer funded whale watching, it seems timely to look at a Green idea at a more local level- that of keeping a hold on power by lowering the voting age to 16.

The ACT Green’s agreement to keep the Barr government in power in Canberra includes establishing a Select Committee to review the 2016 ACT election and make recommendations on lowering the voting age, as well as other things like donation rules and participation.

While the ACT Greens say that “children and young people are entitled to express their opinions and to have them taken into account by decision-makers”, the green tinge of the youth vote makes one suspect that their motives may be less lofty. An IPSOS survey from April 2016 indicates that about a third of 18-24 year olds support the Greens nationally (32 per cent support – compared to 17 per cent from 25-39 olds).

The ACT Liberal Democrats, in their submission (pdf) to the ACT’s Inquiry into the 2016 election, have pointed out that reducing the voting age is unwelcome and unwise and runs the risk of criminalizing minors.

Around 10 jurisdictions across the world allow 16 and 17 year olds to vote – with the democratic paragon Cuba being among the first to do so. The push has usually come from leftish governments (such as in Scotland, Ecuador and Argentina) and nearly always it has been brought in on the back of a vote by the legislature rather than by asking the electorate what they really want.

In fact, where the electorate has been asked for their view, it seems that more voters would prefer to give foreigners voting rights than extend the franchise to their own children.

As recently as the US election in November 2016, San Franciscans voted to allow non-citizen residents the right to vote for members of the city’s Board of Education (54 per cent Yes) but voted against allowing 16 year old citizens the right to vote in local elections (52 per cent No). The year before that, the 81 per cent of voters in Luxembourg who chose to reject lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 was a larger number than the 78 per cent who rejected letting foreigners register to vote if they had lived in the Grand Duchy for at least 10 years.

People who argue for lowering the voting age often say that this will improve political literacy but the evidence on this is mixed at best. While one study concluded that the quality of choices made by Austrian voters under 18 is similar to that of older voters, the overwhelming evidence does not support lowering the voting age. Studies using Australian and UK (pdf) data found no evidence that lowering the voting age would increase political participation or that young people are more politically mature today than they were in the past and that 16- and 17-year olds in the UK have lower interest and engagement in politics, political knowledge, and consistency and stability in political attitudes than do older voters.

An intriguing experiment was conducted in Norway when some municipalities allowed voting by 16 and 17 year olds. This study found that 18-year-olds are more interested in politics than younger high school students, and also have greater sense of political efficacy than 16- and 17-year-olds. The study also found no evidence that a lowering of the voting age affects the political maturity of 16- and 17-year-olds. In fact, interest in voting seems to tail off. In the Isle of Man (pdf), turn out by 16 and 17 year olds has tanked from 55 per cent in 2006 when they were first allowed to vote to 46 per cent at last year’s House of Keys election.

But far more concerning than the debate over improving political literacy is whether we end up criminalising minors for failing to turn up at an election where voting is compulsory. This risk was highlighted a decade ago by the ACT Electoral Commission in its submission (pdf) to an earlier committee inquiry, where it noted that the Self-Government Act requires the ACT Legislative Assembly to maintain compulsory enrolment for all eligible voters, including 16 and 17 year olds unless the Commonwealth parliament amended the Self-Government Act. In Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador – the three countries in the world that both allow 16 and 17 year olds to vote and have compulsory voting – they exempt people under 18 from compulsory voting.

The ACT Greens and ACT Labor both support lowering the voting age and retaining compulsory voting. However, penalising the young for failing to vote would hardly strengthen their support for the political system. Better still – as the Liberal Democrats suggest in their submission, why not first ask the ACT electorate what it thinks?

Note: The author provided advice to the ACT Liberal Democrats on their submission to the ACT inquiry, which can be found here.