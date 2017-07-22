Open Forum: July 22, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, July 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

42 Responses to Open Forum: July 22, 2017

  2. Rabz
    #2447643, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Ooooooooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, its so good, its so good, its so good, its so good, its so good …

  4. Motelier
    #2447647, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:08 am

    may the forth be with u

  6. Motelier
    #2447649, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Has anyone heard from the Wong Chap?

  7. sdfc
    #2447650, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Yeah what difference does it make.

  9. Baldrick
    #2447657, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:14 am

    8th Battalion A.I.F

    Joynt, William Donovan (1889–1986)
    Joynt enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force on 21 May 1915 and arrived in France in May 1916 and joined the 8th Battalion in July.
    On 30 September he was shot in the shoulder during a raid on the German trenches at The Bluff in the Ypres sector, Belgium. He was evacuated to England, rejoining his battalion in January 1917. He served with his unit on the Western Front until August 1918, fighting in the second battle of Bullecourt and at Menin Road and Broodseinde.
    On 23 August 1918, when an attack near Herleville was pinned down, with heavy losses, by intense fire from Plateau Wood, Joynt rallied the attackers and led an advance which cleared the wood’s approaches, then in a bayonet charge captured it and over eighty prisoners. For his `most conspicuous bravery’ he won the Victoria Cross. He was seriously wounded in the buttock on 26 August and evacuated to England.
    The last surviving of Australia’s World War I VC winners, he died on 5 May 1986 at Windsor and was buried with full military honours.

  10. overburdened
    #2447659, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:14 am

    I really have strong opinions about all this bad stuff. Oh so you want more? well.. you know… pretty comfortable enough to whinge a bit… yair well…

  11. .
    #2447661, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:18 am

    I really have strong opinions about all this bad stuff. Oh so you want more? well.. you know… pretty comfortable enough to whinge a bit… yair well…

    I just wonder what Tony Abbott has got to do with all of this.

  12. Zyconoclast
    #2447663, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Fashionably late.

  14. Rabz
    #2447668, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Remember that imbecile? He went from being hardcore right to a leftwing troll over a single weekend. The speed of that transition meant he didn’t have enough time to get a sex change.

    He once suggested (in all seriousness) the Japs should combine whale watching tourism with harpooning them at the same time.

    Cloive Hamiltoni suggested the same thing be visited upon those poor li’l ol’ koalas on Kangaroo Court Island.

    Inner city hippies could go and observe those magnificent in plague proportion creatures before grabbing a high powered shotgun and blowing the latter’s minuscule brains out.

    Tourism? Sadism? Animal abuse?

    You be the judge, peoples!

  15. OneWorldGovernment
    #2447669, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:26 am

    from the OT

    sdfc
    #2447658, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Keynes along with most economists knew the business cycle is essentially an investment cycle.

    sdfc

    what do you call or how do you describe an investment cycle?

  16. sdfc
    #2447671, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:32 am

    A business cycle presenting 23 years without a recession?

    And chopping off the bottom of the business cycle isn’t destabilising? Household debt is 190% if disposable income. we wouldn’t want any accidents.

    what do you call or how do you describe an investment cycle?

    Investment in fixed assets.

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2447676, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Thank you, Baldrick. As a teenage infantry private, in the old Citizens Military Forces, I got chucked out of the Martin O’ Maraer, V.C. canteen, at the 16th Royal Western Australian Regiment depot, more then once.
    “Oh, and by the way, you mob from Anti – Tank, you are as expendable as your weapons. Don’t give yourself any ideas.”

  19. sdfc
    #2447678, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:40 am

    JC
    Central bank funded tax cuts would be a more efficient monetary stimulus, than just bond purchases.

  20. JC
    #2447680, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:44 am

    JC
    Central bank funded tax cuts would be a more efficient monetary stimulus, than just bond purchases.

    Oh yea and how do you go about targeting an inflation rate with tax cuts?

    Tax cuts are a supply side reform relating to fiscal policy and ideological standing. It has nothing to do with monetary policy in a direct sense.

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2447682, posted on July 22, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Aussie was on drugs cop says

    The Australian
    12:00AM July 22, 2017
    Save

    Cameron Stewart
    Washington Correspondent
    United States
    @camstewarttheoz

    The lawyer for killer policeman Mohamed Noor is trying to shift the blame to his victim, Australian Justine Ruszczyk, by asking whether she had drugs in her system­ when she died.

    In a provocative move, Mr Noor’s lawyer, Tom Plunkett, will ask for a review of Ms Ruszczyk’s autopsy report in the hope that it uncovers something that might help his client.

    He told CBS that he wants to know if the 40-year-old Sydney woman was on sleeping pills when she approached the police car last Saturday night, moments before Mr Noor fatally shot her.

    He said it would be “nice to know if there was any Ambien in her system”. Ambien is a sedative used to help people with sleeping disorders but doctors warn that it can impair thinking or actions if misused.

    The move came as the police chief of Minneapolis slammed the deadly actions of Mr Noor and vowed to deliver justice to the family of Ms Ruszczyk.

    read more
    Australian woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, killed by MPLS police officer, Minneapolis. Picture: SuppliedMaking sense of senseless death

    In her first comments on the tragedy, chief Janee Harteau also said the police should have ­­activ­ated their body cameras and urged Mr Noor to explain his ­actions on the night.

    Former Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann also weighed into the issue yesterday, claiming that Mr Noor only got his job as a policeman because he was a Somali. Ms Bachmann, a former US represent­ative from Minnesota, called Mr Noor “an “affirmative-action hire by the hijab-wearing Mayor of Minneapolis (Betsy Hodges)”.

    Ms Harteau’s comments are the strongest yet from a Minneapolis official about the killing of Ms Ruszczyk, who was shot by Mr Noor as she approached his police car, having called 911 for help about a suspected sexual assault.

    “Justine did not have to die … this should not have happened,” Ms Harteau said.

    “On our squad cars you will find the words: ‘To protect with courage and serve with compassion’. This did not happen.

    “I believe the actions in question go against who we are as a department­, how we train, and the expectations were have for our officers.

    “I want to assure Justine’s family, our community, and those in Australia, that I will do everything in my power to ensure due process is followed and justice is served. Police are trained to protect­ and serve … that did not happen.”

    She has also said the body cameras of policemen Mr Noor and his partner Matthew Harrity should have been turned on during the encounter, in accordance with police regulations.

    Ms Harteau said she wants Mr Noor to give evidence as to why he shot Ms Ruszczyk: “There are questions that need to be answered­ and only he can answer them.”

    He has refused to be interviewed, as is his right under law.

    She said Ms Ruszczyk’s fiance, Don Damond, had told her he was concerned that others would be scared to call the police. “Although disheartening, I understand the fear,” Ms Harteau said.

    About 400 protesters and mourners gathered near the couple­’s home last night. Mr Damond­ came out into the front yard, clasped his hands together in silent thanks to the crowd and then burst into tears.

    The mother of Philando Castile, an African-American shot dead by police in Minneapolis last year, hugged Mr Damond­.

    Meanwhile, Robert Bennett, the high-profile lawyer hired by the Damond family, said he would be pursuing a civil-rights lawsuit against the city alleging unnecessary use of deadly force against Ms Ruszczyk.

    “The family is interested in justice in (the) largest sense — an unbiased, transparent investigation, necessary changes in police training, officer selection criteria and practice, proper and non-discretionary policies on usage of forensic tools, including squad and body cameras, swift and sure discipline, and full and complete recompense,” Mr Bennett said.

  22. srr
    #2447685, posted on July 22, 2017 at 1:35 am

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2447444, posted on July 21, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Best watched sober and with a clear, courageous mind –

    I give you shit, srr, but I do read your shit.

    South Africa is the test case for humanity.

    I figured it was an important, timely balance to the, ‘meh, what can ya do’, news stories training us to accept lawlessness from black people.

    For those who missed it –

    Is South Africa Headed For Civil War?
    Steve Hofmeyr and Stefan Molyneux
    Jul 18, 2017
    The mere mention of South Africa in a discussion provokes deep images of institutional racism, discrimination and horrific violence. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Steve Hofmeyr for a look at the controversial history of South Africa, the untold story of Apartheid, rising criminality, an astronomical murder rate, the epidemic slaughter of white farmers, Afrikaner boer land confiscation and the growing possibility of civil war.

    Steve Hofmeyr is a South African musician, songwriter, actor and television host – with over two million CD sold and multiple South African music awards.

  23. OneWorldGovernment
    #2447686, posted on July 22, 2017 at 2:03 am

    sdfc

    Surely what Australia really needs is more taxes.

    I can’t see why excise on petrol is not the same system as excise on tobacco.

    If we are going to stop the planet from warming everyone to death by 2100 then surely we need to stop the use of petrol powered cars.

    You know it makes sense.

  24. Whalehunt Fun
    #2447687, posted on July 22, 2017 at 2:04 am

    So we see thst just as in the USA, in Sth Africa, black people treat black people worse than white people treat black people.

  25. Whalehunt Fun
    #2447688, posted on July 22, 2017 at 2:07 am

    Excise on petrol is about 50c while profit is 1 to 5 cents. Tax on baccy is high but is it ten times 10 to 50 times the profit??

  26. srr
    #2447689, posted on July 22, 2017 at 2:09 am

    From my reading of it, the bloke was hoping to chase said stupid, skinny, kid into the bush, where he’d fall off the bike. He admits he was driving too close, and had nowhere to go, when the bike veered in front of him. He’s had his house burnt down,and his family moved interstate as a result.

    And that is NOT news worthy, just like black ‘justice‘ against whites in South Africa … and yet, the greatest, continuous (to this day), slave traders, Muslims, are still on top of of the victim totem pole … hmmm, “victim”=most destructive, violent threats to humane, civil society, like the greatest mass murdering (of the most vulnerable), group in history, women.

  28. srr
    #2447691, posted on July 22, 2017 at 2:28 am

    THEY ARE EXPLOITING YOU
    Jul 21, 2017
    Do you believe that Social Security or other entitlements will be there when you retire? If you think you can count on the government – think again! Stefan Molyneux explains the failure of social security and the strange incentives politicians face when it comes to addressing this massive problem.

  29. srr
    #2447692, posted on July 22, 2017 at 2:38 am

    Paper: Future of Globalization ‘Shaken’ by Trump Victory, Nationalist ‘Political Earthquakes’

    President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory and other nationalist “political earthquakes” have put globalization advocates on the defensive while even convincing some economists who once believed in globalization like a religion to change their minds, Nikil Saval writes after having attended this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos.

    At Davos, according to Saval, “by all reports the mood was one of anxiety, defensiveness and self-reproach”: “The future of economic globalisation, for which the Davos men and women see themselves as caretakers, had been shaken by a series of political earthquakes.”

    He writes that “in a panel titled ‘Governing Globalisation,’” the economist Dambisa Moyo, “otherwise a well-known supporter of free trade, forthrightly asked the audience to accept that ‘there have been significant losses’” from globalization.

    Saval notes that the Brexit result and Trump’s election meant that “the barbarians weren’t at the gates to the ski-lifts yet – but they weren’t very far” since “the backlash to globalisation has helped fuel the extraordinary political shifts of the past 18 months.”

    “Americanism, not globalism, shall be our creed,” Trump said on the campaign trail, as Saval points out. In the UK, he notes that “the vote for Brexit was strongest in the regions of the UK devastated by the flight of manufacturing.” British prime minister Theresa May, he notes, said at Davos that “talk of greater globalisation … means their jobs being outsourced and wages undercut.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/21/future-of-globalization-shaken-by-trump-nationlist-earthquake/

  31. srr
    #2447694, posted on July 22, 2017 at 2:46 am

    3 KILLED, 200+ WOUNDED AS MUSLIM RIOTERS RAGE OVER TEMPLE MOUNT

    JERUSALEM — Three Palestinians were reported killed and over 200 were wounded in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank as Palestinian leaders urged a day of protest purportedly against Israel’s decision to put metal detectors at entrances to the Temple Mount.

    http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2017/07/21/three-killed-200-wounded-muslim-rioters-rage-temple-mount/
    ___

    WATCH: SAUDI PRINCE ARRESTED AFTER VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS HIM BEATING CIVILIANS

    http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2017/07/21/watch-arabian-fights-saudi-prince-arrested-viral-video-shows-beating-civilians/

  32. OneWorldGovernment
    #2447696, posted on July 22, 2017 at 3:17 am

    Who cares about the profit margin when you are going after taxes.

    1 litre of petrol/diesel = approximately 1 kilogram

    Excise on 1 kg of petrol/diesel = $ 0.401/kg
    Excise on 1 kg of tobacco = $771.60/kg

    https://www.ato.gov.au/Business/Excise-and-excise-equivalent-goods/Fuel-excise/Excise-rates-for-fuel/

    https://www.ato.gov.au/Business/Excise-and-excise-equivalent-goods/Tobacco-excise/Excise-rates-for-tobacco/

    All Mal has to do is push the excise rate on fuel up and the economy will be really humming.

  33. dover_beach
    #2447697, posted on July 22, 2017 at 3:40 am

    lets step back. you hold up a finger at arm’s length and look at it. You see a finger.

    You assume that finger is an external reality. It looks real. But as you move it closer to your face it splits into two.

    Did the eternal “real” finger split? logic and history tells us it can’t. A finger is a singular whole and can’t suddenly clone itself. so what gives?

    This where people start avoiding the obvious conclusion based on their beliefs. And their beliefs contain a category error based upon the value they place on themselves and the strength of the brains simulation.

    Due to the angles of the eyes the brain was unable to fuse two sets of data from the eyes into a singular whole. That is an objective description not a subjective description.

    However while you are engaging in the experiment you are not looking at the situation from an objective position. You experienced it subjectively. From the subjective position you saw 2 fingers, your mind made a processing error in its simulation of reality.

    Not at all. I’m not avoiding anything here. The finger held before my eyes is real, it is solid, I can poke my eye with it. It appears to split as well as well as lose detail because (i) we have binocular vision, and (ii) our eyes find it difficult to focus on objects at very close range. So, although we subjectively experience two ill-defined fingers, the problem is not so much the inability of our visual cortex to correct for (i) and (ii), but with (i) and (ii). We don’t say, for instance, that the problem with people with poor eyesight is that they have this or that ‘mental processing error’, but that they have a problem with their eyes, which can be corrected with glasses, or some other means. This is your first error.

    So I asked a simple question. “where is your mind?”.

    You didn’t answer that question, instead people almost invariantly switch to an objective frame and explain why the fingers splits by reference to their knowledge of anatomy and science. This is a logical answer not a subjective answer. They avoid the question, because to answer the question “where is your mind” requires confronting a category error and challenges beliefs about the very nature of reality.

    The split finger shows very clearly where your mind is. It is directly in front of you. It is the split finger. It isn’t behind your eyes, or somewhere in your head. You don’t experience the split finger in your eye or between your ears, you experience it directly in front of you and your senses clearly show you that is the only place mind can be.

    Again, not at all. It is not very clear at all that the ‘mind is directly in front of you’, and this is obvious because in this experiment the split finger is not the only thing you are observing. Given your argument, the mind would have to be the entirety of what you are presently experiencing, not merely the split finger, but also whatever else you can presently see, hear, smell, etc. But even this is false. This is to mistake the thing experienced, for the thing doing the experiencing; they cannot be the same thing. If I can close my eyes and re-present my finger before my eyes then the mind is more than simply what it experiences through the senses. This is your second error.

    The next defence to facing the truth is that if the split finger is mind not matter, then I should be able to control reality simply by thinking about it. The error here is that mind is a simulation of reality it is not reality, hence you can’t levitate that ak47 just by thinking about it. That would be an illusion and the brain has evolved to be wired to keep its simulation in line with reality and minimize the likelihood of blatant potentially life threatening illusions.

    No, no, no. The spit finger is a visual error, it is not the mind, although the mind views the error. Further, if the mind produced only a “simulation of reality” had could you correct it? How could you reliably distinguish reality from the simulation? You would never have access to reality. And none of this bullshit about the “brain evolving…to the keep the simulation in line with reality”. If that is the case, why would we not simply accept that what we experience is prima facie real? That they are actual experiences of the world. We are not simply making them up or running them as we would in a simulation, properly speaking. This is your third error.

    So try it again don’ t just think about the experiment, go through it subjectively and at the same time actually try to answer the question, where is your mind?

    Once you are clear on the answer we can move on to the implications.

    There is no reason why I should only go through it subjectively and not think of it objectively as well. In both cases, this is something I can do with my mind, both experience my finger as it moves closer to my eyes and appear as if two ill-defined fingers are now before, as well as interrogate what has occurred objectively by applying the laws of thought, and so on. You see, we could not ‘step back’ if the mind was the image. So, to return to the question, where is your mind? . The mind is to the brain, what life is to the body. Locating the former presents the same sort of difficulty as locating the latter.

  34. Mitch M.
    #2447699, posted on July 22, 2017 at 3:53 am

    Yes to everything DB. Put simply: confusing mind with perception. The fact we know it is an illusion points to mind not being out there. I would locate the mind at the body(including brain because is body)-environment interface, not withstanding the possibility that it may well reside elsewhere, questions to explored in other realms.

  35. Tom
    #2447700, posted on July 22, 2017 at 4:11 am

    Blow-by-blow account of events in the White House this morning. Note: even though he and Reince Priebus are the only two DC swampers in the White House, Sean Spicer didn’t spit the dummy:

    “I want you all [WH comms staff] to be the first to hear that I told the president that I’m going to step down, but that I’m going to be very involved in the transition to make sure that Anthony [Scaramucci] can be very successful.”

    Note #2: Spicer will appear on Hannity’s show at midday today AEST [Foxtel channel 604].

  41. OneWorldGovernment
    #2447706, posted on July 22, 2017 at 5:28 am

    Sometimes I think the powers that be are fucking with us just to see how much nonsense we’ll believe. 

    http://takimag.com/article/stealing_gender_from_a_baby_jim_goad/print#ixzz4nUnhKHeZ

  42. Oh come on
    #2447708, posted on July 22, 2017 at 5:34 am

    I have no problem with fractional reserve banking AS LONG as depositors are made aware of the fact that there is a chance – a ridiculously tiny chance – that they could not have instant access to their deposits or may even lose their deposits under certain rare conditions. However, this is not communicated to depositors in any meaningful fashion – quite the reverse. I used to be a casual teller at a big 4 bank just over 10 years ago. I remember the fine print on the passbook we used to give out would read (and I’m paraphrasing) ‘your money is available to withdraw in full whenever you want it.’

    That is a stone cold lie.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *