Liberty Quote
The most dreadful butchers were the most sincere. They believed in the perfect society reached through the guillotine and the firing squad. Nobody questioned their right to murder since they were murdering for an altruistic purpose.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Open Forum: July 22, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
What Difference Does It Make?
Ooooooooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, its so good, its so good, its so good, its so good, its so good …
3rd getting there
may the forth be with u
Sleepers awake
Has anyone heard from the Wong Chap?
Yeah what difference does it make.
How did that happen?
8th Battalion A.I.F
I really have strong opinions about all this bad stuff. Oh so you want more? well.. you know… pretty comfortable enough to whinge a bit… yair well…
I just wonder what Tony Abbott has got to do with all of this.
Fashionably late.
Not top ten.
Cloive Hamiltoni suggested the same thing be visited upon those poor li’l ol’ koalas on Kangaroo Court Island.
Inner city hippies could go and observe those magnificent in plague proportion creatures before grabbing a high powered shotgun and blowing the latter’s minuscule brains out.
Tourism? Sadism? Animal abuse?
You be the judge, peoples!
from the OT
sdfc
what do you call or how do you describe an investment cycle?
A business cycle presenting 23 years without a recession?
And chopping off the bottom of the business cycle isn’t destabilising? Household debt is 190% if disposable income. we wouldn’t want any accidents.
what do you call or how do you describe an investment cycle?
Investment in fixed assets.
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-40679075
Thank you, Baldrick. As a teenage infantry private, in the old Citizens Military Forces, I got chucked out of the Martin O’ Maraer, V.C. canteen, at the 16th Royal Western Australian Regiment depot, more then once.
“Oh, and by the way, you mob from Anti – Tank, you are as expendable as your weapons. Don’t give yourself any ideas.”
JC
Central bank funded tax cuts would be a more efficient monetary stimulus, than just bond purchases.
Oh yea and how do you go about targeting an inflation rate with tax cuts?
Tax cuts are a supply side reform relating to fiscal policy and ideological standing. It has nothing to do with monetary policy in a direct sense.
I figured it was an important, timely balance to the, ‘meh, what can ya do’, news stories training us to accept lawlessness from black people.
For those who missed it –
Is South Africa Headed For Civil War?
Steve Hofmeyr and Stefan Molyneux
Jul 18, 2017
The mere mention of South Africa in a discussion provokes deep images of institutional racism, discrimination and horrific violence. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Steve Hofmeyr for a look at the controversial history of South Africa, the untold story of Apartheid, rising criminality, an astronomical murder rate, the epidemic slaughter of white farmers, Afrikaner boer land confiscation and the growing possibility of civil war.
Steve Hofmeyr is a South African musician, songwriter, actor and television host – with over two million CD sold and multiple South African music awards.
sdfc
Surely what Australia really needs is more taxes.
I can’t see why excise on petrol is not the same system as excise on tobacco.
If we are going to stop the planet from warming everyone to death by 2100 then surely we need to stop the use of petrol powered cars.
You know it makes sense.
So we see thst just as in the USA, in Sth Africa, black people treat black people worse than white people treat black people.
Excise on petrol is about 50c while profit is 1 to 5 cents. Tax on baccy is high but is it ten times 10 to 50 times the profit??
And that is NOT news worthy, just like black ‘justice‘ against whites in South Africa … and yet, the greatest, continuous (to this day), slave traders, Muslims, are still on top of of the victim totem pole … hmmm, “victim”=most destructive, violent threats to humane, civil society, like the greatest mass murdering (of the most vulnerable), group in history, women.
Sean Spicer quits as White House press secretary
THEY ARE EXPLOITING YOU
Jul 21, 2017
Do you believe that Social Security or other entitlements will be there when you retire? If you think you can count on the government – think again! Stefan Molyneux explains the failure of social security and the strange incentives politicians face when it comes to addressing this massive problem.
Paper: Future of Globalization ‘Shaken’ by Trump Victory, Nationalist ‘Political Earthquakes’
President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory and other nationalist “political earthquakes” have put globalization advocates on the defensive while even convincing some economists who once believed in globalization like a religion to change their minds, Nikil Saval writes after having attended this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos.
At Davos, according to Saval, “by all reports the mood was one of anxiety, defensiveness and self-reproach”: “The future of economic globalisation, for which the Davos men and women see themselves as caretakers, had been shaken by a series of political earthquakes.”
He writes that “in a panel titled ‘Governing Globalisation,’” the economist Dambisa Moyo, “otherwise a well-known supporter of free trade, forthrightly asked the audience to accept that ‘there have been significant losses’” from globalization.
Saval notes that the Brexit result and Trump’s election meant that “the barbarians weren’t at the gates to the ski-lifts yet – but they weren’t very far” since “the backlash to globalisation has helped fuel the extraordinary political shifts of the past 18 months.”
“Americanism, not globalism, shall be our creed,” Trump said on the campaign trail, as Saval points out. In the UK, he notes that “the vote for Brexit was strongest in the regions of the UK devastated by the flight of manufacturing.” British prime minister Theresa May, he notes, said at Davos that “talk of greater globalisation … means their jobs being outsourced and wages undercut.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/21/future-of-globalization-shaken-by-trump-nationlist-earthquake/
This is how it feels
3 KILLED, 200+ WOUNDED AS MUSLIM RIOTERS RAGE OVER TEMPLE MOUNT
JERUSALEM — Three Palestinians were reported killed and over 200 were wounded in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank as Palestinian leaders urged a day of protest purportedly against Israel’s decision to put metal detectors at entrances to the Temple Mount.
…
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2017/07/21/three-killed-200-wounded-muslim-rioters-rage-temple-mount/
___
WATCH: SAUDI PRINCE ARRESTED AFTER VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS HIM BEATING CIVILIANS
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2017/07/21/watch-arabian-fights-saudi-prince-arrested-viral-video-shows-beating-civilians/
Who cares about the profit margin when you are going after taxes.
1 litre of petrol/diesel = approximately 1 kilogram
Excise on 1 kg of petrol/diesel = $ 0.401/kg
Excise on 1 kg of tobacco = $771.60/kg
https://www.ato.gov.au/Business/Excise-and-excise-equivalent-goods/Fuel-excise/Excise-rates-for-fuel/
https://www.ato.gov.au/Business/Excise-and-excise-equivalent-goods/Tobacco-excise/Excise-rates-for-tobacco/
All Mal has to do is push the excise rate on fuel up and the economy will be really humming.
Not at all. I’m not avoiding anything here. The finger held before my eyes is real, it is solid, I can poke my eye with it. It appears to split as well as well as lose detail because (i) we have binocular vision, and (ii) our eyes find it difficult to focus on objects at very close range. So, although we subjectively experience two ill-defined fingers, the problem is not so much the inability of our visual cortex to correct for (i) and (ii), but with (i) and (ii). We don’t say, for instance, that the problem with people with poor eyesight is that they have this or that ‘mental processing error’, but that they have a problem with their eyes, which can be corrected with glasses, or some other means. This is your first error.
Again, not at all. It is not very clear at all that the ‘mind is directly in front of you’, and this is obvious because in this experiment the split finger is not the only thing you are observing. Given your argument, the mind would have to be the entirety of what you are presently experiencing, not merely the split finger, but also whatever else you can presently see, hear, smell, etc. But even this is false. This is to mistake the thing experienced, for the thing doing the experiencing; they cannot be the same thing. If I can close my eyes and re-present my finger before my eyes then the mind is more than simply what it experiences through the senses. This is your second error.
No, no, no. The spit finger is a visual error, it is not the mind, although the mind views the error. Further, if the mind produced only a “simulation of reality” had could you correct it? How could you reliably distinguish reality from the simulation? You would never have access to reality. And none of this bullshit about the “brain evolving…to the keep the simulation in line with reality”. If that is the case, why would we not simply accept that what we experience is prima facie real? That they are actual experiences of the world. We are not simply making them up or running them as we would in a simulation, properly speaking. This is your third error.
There is no reason why I should only go through it subjectively and not think of it objectively as well. In both cases, this is something I can do with my mind, both experience my finger as it moves closer to my eyes and appear as if two ill-defined fingers are now before, as well as interrogate what has occurred objectively by applying the laws of thought, and so on. You see, we could not ‘step back’ if the mind was the image. So, to return to the question, where is your mind? . The mind is to the brain, what life is to the body. Locating the former presents the same sort of difficulty as locating the latter.
Yes to everything DB. Put simply: confusing mind with perception. The fact we know it is an illusion points to mind not being out there. I would locate the mind at the body(including brain because is body)-environment interface, not withstanding the possibility that it may well reside elsewhere, questions to explored in other realms.
Blow-by-blow account of events in the White House this morning. Note: even though he and Reince Priebus are the only two DC swampers in the White House, Sean Spicer didn’t spit the dummy:
Note #2: Spicer will appear on Hannity’s show at midday today AEST [Foxtel channel 604].
Mark Knight at his very best.
Sean Delonas.
Michael Ramirez.
A.F. Branco #1.
A.F. Branco #2.
http://takimag.com/article/stealing_gender_from_a_baby_jim_goad/print#ixzz4nUnhKHeZ
I have no problem with fractional reserve banking AS LONG as depositors are made aware of the fact that there is a chance – a ridiculously tiny chance – that they could not have instant access to their deposits or may even lose their deposits under certain rare conditions. However, this is not communicated to depositors in any meaningful fashion – quite the reverse. I used to be a casual teller at a big 4 bank just over 10 years ago. I remember the fine print on the passbook we used to give out would read (and I’m paraphrasing) ‘your money is available to withdraw in full whenever you want it.’
That is a stone cold lie.