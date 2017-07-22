Trump the Great Debate live blog

At Freedomfest in LV again and today we have a debate on Donald Trump, pro and con, with DJT now PDT. The contestants are:

Juan Pablo Andrade

Deneen Borelli

Nick Gillespie

Wayne Alan Root

Roberto Salinas

Jeffery Tucker

When Trump was here in 2015 he drew a standing ovation. In 2016, the room was with Trump by around 90%. Huge room and a full house. So we shall see.

WAR: My grandfather was a Russian. Diff between Hillary and Trump immense so big reason. Welfare dependent are not welcome. Are being cut down at the needs. Supreme Court for the next 40 years. Cutting regulations. Socialism kills economies. Voter ID. Ilegal voting is massive. Must lower taxes and kill Obamacare. RINO Repubs standing in the way. Debt is being cut. I love that he is driving Liberals insane.