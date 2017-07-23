Peter O’Brien: PvO on the Dutton elevation

At the risk of being seen as obsessive, I have made it one of my missions to call out the vacuity of Peter Van Onselen as often as I can. That’s not limited by opportunity – Van Onselen parades his credentials as often as twice a week in The Australian – but by the disapproval of my wife who would prefer to see me expending what little time I have left on this earth planting trees and shrubs in our garden and doing other worthy tasks.
But seeing it’s the weekend and I did some gardening, I feel I have enough brownie points to pen a small article. (BTW, if there are any young newlywed men among our readers, let me give you a small piece of advice I gave my son-in-law at his wedding. Brownie points have a very short shelf life. They cannot be saved and accumulated. Spend them as soon as you earn them.)
That by the way. Yesterday, in the wake of widespread – almost universal – criticism of Turnbull’s captain’s call to create a super home affairs portfolio, PvO treated us to another of his in depth political analyses.
In at least three of his last four articles, Van Onselen has expounded on the nature of true ‘conservatism’ and how current Liberal MPs who call themselves conservatives (by which we mean those philosophically opposed to Turnbull and now hankering for his release from the onerous duties he so selflessly took up when he knifed Tony Abbott) are actually just ‘reactionaries’. PvO is obviously in love with this meme – it’s his version of ‘delcons’, invented by Miranda Devine and assiduously promoted by his soul and stable-mate Niki Savva.
He tells us:
Attempts to discredit the decision to create a new super portfolio for home affairs are more about smearing Malcolm Turnbull than a critique of the idea.
The usual suspects in the commentariat have taken aim at the Prime Minister. Personal attacks dressed up as policy criticisms don’t hide the reality that those hurling the barbs have an obvious agenda.
He doesn’t actually name the ‘usual suspects’, but presumably they include Greg Sheridan whose own contribution on the subject covers both the policy and political aspects. Sheridan could not be described as a particular opponent of Turnbull. He is, generally, one of the more balanced commentators.
Typically, Van Onselen disdains any examination of the policy implications and concentrates, as usual, only on the politics, as you will discover if you can bring yourself to read the article. You may choose to spare yourself that irritation – that’s what I’m here for.
Which brings me back to his suggestion that self-styled Liberal conservatives are just ‘reactionaries’. One would have thought, if the terms ‘liberal’, progressive’ or ‘conservative’ were to have any worthwhile meaning at all, they would be couched in terms of policy and outcomes rather than tactics. Yet the only evidence that PvO provides against what he terms ‘reactionaries’ is about political tactics.
Thus:
Interestingly, this time when conservative commentators condemn Turnbull’s implementation of the portfolio, they are also criticising Immigration Minister Peter Dutton. He is the beneficiary of the shake-up, and his elevation should be seen as a positive by the party’s conservative right. But they are too often blinded by their collective hatred of Turnbull.
Dutton is their unofficial factional leader, but he (alongside Mathias Cormann) is a member of the praetorian guard watching Turnbull’s back.
This is an awkward fact for such conservatives. Better described as reactionary, they forget the most important conservative edict Edmund Burke wrote about: the need to avoid repeating history’s mistakes. By tearing down Turnbull they risk repeating the recent history of instability leading to electoral catastrophe.
I rather think that Burke’s advice, regurgitated by PvO on more than one occasion, might have been directed more towards policy rather than tactics, which might be seen as universal.
A tactic that these ‘reactionaries’ might be prepared to entertain is to sacrifice short term electoral gain in the interest of long term conservative policy and rebuilding the party. As I pointed out in an earlier article Malcom Fraser, a conservative if ever there was one, was prepared to accept widespread odium and risk possible political oblivion, in blocking supply to the Whitlam government.
To be clear, I am not suggesting that all sitting conservative MPs, or, indeed conservative commentators, are driven by totally pure motivation.
Political tactics are not representative of any particular philosophy but a bad idea is a bad idea whether it comes from friend or foe.
Finally let me advance my own theory as to why Turnbull has created his super ministry. Conventional wisdom (if you can call anything emanating from the mouth of Bill Shorten wisdom) is that Turnbull was seeking to protect his own job by buying Dutton’s loyalty. Is Turnbull that naïve? I don’t think so. He must know his days are numbered and that, at present, Tony Abbott is the only real alternative. For those of you who believe he is now toxic within the Coalition party room I say only – Kevin Rudd redux. No, I don’t think Turnbull is protecting his job but his legacy – a legacy that does not include Tony Abbott as his successor.
MT wanted PM on his CV.
MT is salting the earth. Preparing his place in history as one of our most ineffective and vacuous prime ministers ever.
PvO loves and admires M. Turnbull in the same way N. Savva, L. Sales, M. Devine all do – they think he is the bees knees. Well, that’s people, that’s life.
The new HOme Affairs might get the Newspoll up. Quite possibly.
But when it was first broached during TA’s time it seemed a bridge too far, too “American”, too complex, what’s wrong with the existing system that has suited Australia.
I wonder if it would become inefficient over time, as huge corporations do, and therefore actually risk national security?
But prob. good for Newspoll – the driving force behind this government’s policies.
Plibersek or Tony Burke will soon be in charge of that super ministry so I hope Dutton doesn’t waste too much time measuring the drapes.
Real reactionaries are those who having no policies of their own are nay sayers always on the defensive, something that describes Australian politics rather well as no one has any policies. The ALP react negatively to everything the government proposes while offering nothing and the government simply reacts in turn without putting forward any principle behind their proposals – really a bunch of dogs chasing their own tails. I am not at all sure that PvO really understands the meaning of reactionary, conservative, or liberal let alone many if not most in the deep and profound world of media commentary.
Oh, for a new Mencken to stir the pot!
Gawd. Imagine the silly games they might play with free speech.
Tony Burke is a rare politician in Australia, he enraged his audience enough to see reports his department prepared to be burnt in public protest. Plus he has horrible diction and I suspect a very low IQ.
PVO and Turnbull could be brothers. Their egos and self importance know no bounds. Can’t stand either of them.
Turnbull is predictable. He is willing to politicise institutions for personal interest. We know this from his previous very public politicisation of Lewis/ASIO.
The idea grew from Pezzullo and the so-called ‘Dark Knights’ within the then DIMA and DIAC. In Canberra the status quo allows for both the Left and Right to operate fiefdoms. DFAT and ASIS are soft Left and opposed OSB. The Dark Knights wanted to split ASIS from DFAT and bring it under a rightwing umbrella. They failed. The so-called Super Ministry isn’t.
Has Guest Author come up with the explanation regarding why PvO’s articles in the OZ always end with “Peter van Onselen is a professor of politics at the University of Western Australia”?
An excuse for his vacuity?
Thanks. Do feel free to track and criticise PVO and Sava. Somebody has to do it.
Thank you Guest Author, I think I have a condition called VanOnsilitis – treatment is to avoid reading or listening to Professors of politics at the University of Western Australia.
Turnbull’s legacy. He is a giant at Curtain House.
Thanks P O’B!
Your observation on brownie points is far more useful than anything Van Wrongselen ever wrote.
By tearing down Turnbull they risk repeating the recent history of instability leading to electoral catastrophe.
Talk about missing the point. I WANT the Termite to suffer electoral catastrophe. We’re going to get a Peanut Head government so we might as well destroy the Termite’s nest while we’re at it.
von Wrongsolen’s raison detre is to make Paul “is wrong (again)” Kelly look like Nostradamus.
I never read their columns (life being too short) but do lay into them in the comments section, whenever allowed the opportunity.
There’s no reason otherwise for having an Oz subscription.
And that legacy does not include Peter Dutton either, he has been seduced into accepting a job that is so huge that odds of failure are quite good. If that happens Mal can say the failure is not his or his government’s but of Dutton.
Mal could then say that he was too trusting and been let down. Two opponents down in one go.
I bet PvO didn’t pay as much for HIS professorship in W.A., as Juliar paid for HERS in the Jurassic Weatherdills’ S.A.
I wonder whether he bought his cheap from Gumtree or perhaps from a St Vinnies’ Op Shop Second-Hand bargain-table sale.
These Labor pollies and their grovelling propaganda toadies sure love their post-nominals.
“These Labor pollies and their grovelling propaganda toadies sure love their post-nominals.”
Roll on the on-line university, with lectures by the best in the world available in each subject (also available on CD and DVD). Fees to be paid for sitting for exams, current facilities to be used on a cost recovery basis for tutorials, laboratory and practical work. Academics whose work has not been selected for on-line lectures can eke out an existence giving tutorials and practical sessions for fees (the inadequate will soon be sorted out by lackmof customers).
lack of customers
Let me see.
Conservative Dutton is given a super ministry to appease the conservatives in Malcontent’s team.
Conservative Dutton then gives SSM a huge boost by immediately suggesting a postal plebiscite in the current term of parliament.
Some form of payback to Mal?
This is an awkward fact for such conservatives.
Of course PvO never contemplated that Judas was an awkward fact for Jesus as well. 30 pieces of silver might not be enough today, but handed a super ministry might just do the trick. If logic were currency PvO would be bankrupt.
Some form of payback to Mal?
Career choices, I think.
Together they get Newspoll up and keep their jobs. Fairly straightforward business really. The superministry appeals a lot to the Right and the SSM postal vote thing appeals to mostly the Left.
Good tactics, appealing to everyone, get the polls up, keep in power. Just remember it’s not about policies, but politics.