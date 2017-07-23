Peter O’Brien: PvO on the Dutton elevation

At the risk of being seen as obsessive, I have made it one of my missions to call out the vacuity of Peter Van Onselen as often as I can. That’s not limited by opportunity – Van Onselen parades his credentials as often as twice a week in The Australian – but by the disapproval of my wife who would prefer to see me expending what little time I have left on this earth planting trees and shrubs in our garden and doing other worthy tasks.

But seeing it’s the weekend and I did some gardening, I feel I have enough brownie points to pen a small article. (BTW, if there are any young newlywed men among our readers, let me give you a small piece of advice I gave my son-in-law at his wedding. Brownie points have a very short shelf life. They cannot be saved and accumulated. Spend them as soon as you earn them.)

That by the way. Yesterday, in the wake of widespread – almost universal – criticism of Turnbull’s captain’s call to create a super home affairs portfolio, PvO treated us to another of his in depth political analyses.

In at least three of his last four articles, Van Onselen has expounded on the nature of true ‘conservatism’ and how current Liberal MPs who call themselves conservatives (by which we mean those philosophically opposed to Turnbull and now hankering for his release from the onerous duties he so selflessly took up when he knifed Tony Abbott) are actually just ‘reactionaries’. PvO is obviously in love with this meme – it’s his version of ‘delcons’, invented by Miranda Devine and assiduously promoted by his soul and stable-mate Niki Savva.

He tells us:

Attempts to discredit the decision to create a new super portfolio for home affairs are more about smearing Malcolm Turnbull than a critique of the idea. The usual suspects in the commentariat have taken aim at the Prime Minister. Personal attacks dressed up as policy criticisms don’t hide the reality that those hurling the barbs have an obvious agenda.

He doesn’t actually name the ‘usual suspects’, but presumably they include Greg Sheridan whose own contribution on the subject covers both the policy and political aspects. Sheridan could not be described as a particular opponent of Turnbull. He is, generally, one of the more balanced commentators.

Typically, Van Onselen disdains any examination of the policy implications and concentrates, as usual, only on the politics, as you will discover if you can bring yourself to read the article. You may choose to spare yourself that irritation – that’s what I’m here for.

Which brings me back to his suggestion that self-styled Liberal conservatives are just ‘reactionaries’. One would have thought, if the terms ‘liberal’, progressive’ or ‘conservative’ were to have any worthwhile meaning at all, they would be couched in terms of policy and outcomes rather than tactics. Yet the only evidence that PvO provides against what he terms ‘reactionaries’ is about political tactics.

Thus:

Interestingly, this time when conservative commentators condemn Turnbull’s implementation of the portfolio, they are also criticising Immigration Minister Peter Dutton. He is the beneficiary of the shake-up, and his elevation should be seen as a positive by the party’s conservative right. But they are too often blinded by their collective hatred of Turnbull. Dutton is their unofficial factional leader, but he (alongside Mathias Cormann) is a member of the praetorian guard watching Turnbull’s back. This is an awkward fact for such conservatives. Better described as reactionary, they forget the most important conservative edict Edmund Burke wrote about: the need to avoid repeating history’s mistakes. By tearing down Turnbull they risk repeating the recent history of instability leading to electoral catastrophe.

I rather think that Burke’s advice, regurgitated by PvO on more than one occasion, might have been directed more towards policy rather than tactics, which might be seen as universal.

A tactic that these ‘reactionaries’ might be prepared to entertain is to sacrifice short term electoral gain in the interest of long term conservative policy and rebuilding the party. As I pointed out in an earlier article Malcom Fraser, a conservative if ever there was one, was prepared to accept widespread odium and risk possible political oblivion, in blocking supply to the Whitlam government.

To be clear, I am not suggesting that all sitting conservative MPs, or, indeed conservative commentators, are driven by totally pure motivation.

Political tactics are not representative of any particular philosophy but a bad idea is a bad idea whether it comes from friend or foe.

Finally let me advance my own theory as to why Turnbull has created his super ministry. Conventional wisdom (if you can call anything emanating from the mouth of Bill Shorten wisdom) is that Turnbull was seeking to protect his own job by buying Dutton’s loyalty. Is Turnbull that naïve? I don’t think so. He must know his days are numbered and that, at present, Tony Abbott is the only real alternative. For those of you who believe he is now toxic within the Coalition party room I say only – Kevin Rudd redux. No, I don’t think Turnbull is protecting his job but his legacy – a legacy that does not include Tony Abbott as his successor.