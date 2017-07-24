Liberty Quote
Big business always serves directly or indirectly the masses.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Robert Mc on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Adam on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Rohan on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Habib on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- test pattern on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- GerardO on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Awake on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Salvatore at the Pub on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Nick on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- test pattern on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- @SeditionaryI on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- custard on Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
- Peter O’Brien: Fake news at The Australian
- Guest post. Peter Campion on climate reporting and policy
- Peter O’Brien: PvO on the Dutton elevation
- Trump the Great Debate live blog
- Australian liberalism is conservative in sense Disraeli would appreciate
- Open Forum: July 22, 2017
- Regulations create super profits in electricity supply – will Governments move to seize these?
- Stephen Clively: Lowering the voting age to 16 could criminalize minors
- Nanny State – What Would Darwin Have Said?
- Warty: How do you solve a problem like Mari . . . Moral Relativism
- Human Rights Commission Movie Review
- Where Does Our Foreign Affairs Money Go?
- Trump and our cultural wars
- Uniting the non-left
- Everybody Relax: the UN Has Banned Nuclear Weapons
- Wednesday Forum: July 19, 2017
- New Threadsters
- Another foreigner resigns from the Parliament
- Peter O’Brien: Recognition ain’t recognition
- Warty: It is just a matter of Moral Relativism
- Q&A Forum: July 17, 2017
- The Soviet culture war
- CIS Policy on line
- Monday Forum: July 17, 2017
- So how much more could Scott Ludlam be up for?
- The culture war: how we got to where we are
- Guest Post: Muddy Original and Definitive
- Even in DC there are Trump supporters
- Peter O’Brien: PvO on Same Sex Marriage
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
341 Responses to Monday Forum: July 24, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Richard – That sounds fairly typical, especially if they have a big battery in the facility.
I did a guest post some time ago on the effective cost of electricity from such a rig and it is usuallly about 50c/kWh when the capital is amortized.
As soon as you add a battery to a solar rig the cost skyrockets – especially since there’s no consensus how big it needs to be.
BoN:
Naah. Got a dog.
Tried it on the neighbour’s microchipped cat instead.
Last seen at the end of the road at 2% of light speed and with its arse on fire.
That was not a meteorite strike on the moon a couple of weeks back, donchaknow. They need to call the crater ‘Mr Twiddles’.
Remember, this person is talking to himself:
@ Lizzie
I am a great fan of Downton Abbey, and I adore cats.
What a thoughtful birthday memento from your best friend, starring your beloved Attapuss.
A lovely keepsake. I hope you had a very special birthday, Lizzie.
LOL! Robert Mc is a Grigory M fanboi. Who would have guessed?
Derek Freeman was a shonk and a fabricator (like you?), and has been exposed as such.
Pottish, blackish eh, Grog? Just as Mark of M predicted.
Idiots keep dismissing Freud typically without ever having read or understood a word he wrote. Meanwhile, he remains hot, unlike the non-entities who diss him.
And yes, capitalism or whatever you want to call the current economic reality has rendered millions of people surplus to requirement. Of course this should be a good thing. Who wants to be a wage slave or small business owner working seven days a week when as Kafka wrote:
You don’t need to leave your room. Remain sitting at
your table and listen. Do not even listen, simply
wait. Do not even wait, be quite still and solitary.
The world will freely offer itself to you to be
unmasked. It has no choice, it will roll in ecstasy at
your feet.
oooh, HD, sounds very painful! BTW I’ve been thinking that big pipe you saw may have been the town water for Brewarrina, so far as I know it gets its town water from the Barwon, at one stage there was a weir but think that was disposed of. Can’t explain the multitude of burr along the river bank – not usually typical of outback rivers
How do you tell on this blog when someone’s sincere, or having a dig at someone else? lovely lovely comment from Beachside.
custard is right. Bernardi did speak very well in Brisbane. Some say he’s a dud.
We shall see.
Robert – Yep I read Grigory’s comment addressed to me, but only several hours after the fact so I didn’t reply. I think it was about the Kate Bush dance thing which I mentioned here. Can’t find his comment easily, you guys are on your own for that.
Lizzie, did you get this book for your birthday? 😃
Ah here you go. Enjoy.
“Who will be the next heir to Downton? A chimney sweep from Solihull?”
Looks like the whole sock drawer is out and about.
The ABC, a our very own one billion dollars per year media vacuum squid, is concerned that irrigation in the Murray-Darling basin is costing taxpayers.
And just another thing about Craig Kelly, he and his wife Vicki have a son who is very very disabled, so Craig has a real understanding of what life is like for the unprotected class.
There were many phonecalls this morning to 2GB about the filthy disease-carrying flying rats that are a protected species by the Commonwealth. The flying foxes which are destroying parklands and reducing the value of homes near the parks in which they’ve bred like rats. They are the equivalent of the bubonic-plague carriers worse the stench of their roosts is beyond endurance.
‘Lost all faith in anthropologists of any stripe,’
Shouldn’t. Piers A’s brother is the best the Kimberleys ever had. OTOH Sutton has always been a political activist who once gave evidence in the Finniss Land Claim that incomers from the Daly could have land rights on the Finniss because they could know and take over the custody of sites previously cared for by another group. He is the sort of anthropologist who gives the profession a bad name.
Further to the discussion of MOABs and Grand Slams on the old thread, that Wiki item mentioned that the US trialled a Grand Slam/B-29 combination after the War.
Institutional memory seems not to have worked, or something likea Grand Slam could have been used against Viet Cong tunnel complexes in Vietnam? Or perhaps they were, but I don’t recall hearing about it.
Richard,
The energy attracts certificates worth around $85/MWh in addition to any savings in power self-consumed or sold, so the return is about double what you recon, still lousy on the figures you gave but you’d need to see the fine print. Thank goodness they didn’t also get upfront hand out. I dont know if municipalities have tax liabilities, I assume not. I expect they pay more than 9c/kWh so some savings maybe through self-consumption. Even so it’s likely a waste if they didn’t first check where they could save power. I think they may have been had.
And on the drive to and from fair Newcastle I have enjoyed a range of classical pianoforte, including delightful renditions of Liebestraume,
Lebensraum?? Holy shit!
Grigory is a White Cossack Nazi!
Cary at 1747
“Increasingly there will be people who are simply surplus to requirements.”
So you are on board with the stop all unskilled immigration now move, are you.
Welcome!
‘Margaret Mead’
Was, as I stated a fraud. Freudian crap wrecked a generation of anthropologists. Mead knew about propaganda – her husband was one of the greatest propagandists of all time whose methods helped to win WW2 and have been adapted for use in cyber wars [see Russia]
New series of Ballers starts tonight. It’s veers towards being un-PC for an American show.
On the bucket Liszt?
Strange how someone ‘new’ to the Cat, not in any way related to a previous poster named Robbie Mac, knew the exact time, another poster they ‘don’t know’, Grigory, posted, once, days ago.
“Young British soldiers had been thrown into a ferocious bloodbath, the sectarian complexity of which was beyond the comprehension of most. Every day they met people who wanted them dead. Kids threw stones at them and adults threw insults. Walls were covered with “Brits Out” and “Victory to the I.R.A.” Republican ares were thick with hatred. To comfort a soldier dying in the street was a rarity. Celebrating his death was not. Seeing colleagues murdered and maimed was routine. The British Army took a hammering, and it is a tribute to their restraint and professionalism that there was only one “Bloody Sunday.” William Matchett, P136.
OMG. Tell me it isn’t true
Kathy Lette splits with her husband of 27 years: Outspoken novelist confirms separation ‘on the warmest of terms’
Or is that just a hypothetical headline?
.
Your charming self again, Grigs. I have no desire to reveal to you the extent of my involvement with this discipline, but it is certainly sufficient unto the day thereof.
Yes, the Freeman critique of Mead, both personally and academically, was bitter. No-one in or outside the field of anthropology denies that. Derek Freeman was an unpleasant person, by all accounts of him that I have received from those who knew him (getting on a bit now, they are, and he may well have turned up toes). Nevertheless he made a good case for the ineptitude of Mead’s work, and more particularly, for her proselytizing approach to ‘getting its message out’ to young American women whom she thought should be free from the sexual constraints of modernity. Obviously, another anthropologist has moved in to make a name for himself by taking the middle way and rescuing the Mead damsel from distress. Actually, studying each other is just about all anthropologists have left. Fortunately there is fertile soil to plow there, as anthropologists are noted for their nastiness to each other; comes from miserable days doing fieldwork in horrible places with people who don’t like them.
Anthropology today is a non-discipline. The rot started with Mead and the feminists and moved on then to the neo and not so neo Marxists; the discipline is now fully captive to ‘othering’, post-modernism, and an apologist stance that defines itself out of its own existence. It has disappeared up the orifice of its own cultural relativism and fear of cultural appropriation, constipated and entirely unable to proceed.
Haven’t spoken to any anthropologists for a while though. Their parties used to be good when I was at university. Personalities galore. Before the rot really ruined the disciplinary roots (as it were).
Robertson ditched Nigella for … Kathy Lette?
Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
William Matchett self-published, I think
Strange how someone ‘new’ to the Cat, not in any way related to a previous poster named Robbie Mac, knew the exact time, another poster they ‘don’t know’, Grigory, posted, once, days ago.
Yes! Strange indeed.
9 News Adelaide pulling the 1 in 3 women will suffer domestic violence meme again. Where’s the actual proof for that and what are they classifying as “domestic violence” to get such a huge figure?
shit – I love that film too.
Am I like the Blade Runner and other classic AI – an self-ignorant sock puppet?
yell at the missus? “Domestic violence!”
I have clicked 3 pages on dailymail site
brain bleach required…NOW
From the review in Quadrant, yes, self published. Highly recommended.
The pics of half way decent female celebs in bikinis is a strong attraction though.
Newcastle – much beauty abounds.
I spent my school holidays during the 40’s and early 5os in Newcastle and surrounds.
I stayed with my mum’s auntie, who didn’t have any children, in Islington. My grandmother lived at Merewether West. I visited all my many relatives in Mayfield, New Lambton, The Junction and other places. Swam with cousins at the Bar Beach, and always insisted going to Warners bay for canoeing in what I was told were old aeroplane fuel tanks from WWII.
Newcastle has good memories for me.
The above should not in any way indicate than I am anyone’s sock puppet.
Richard at 1832
Coffs Harbour City Council spent around $810,000 on a solar installation on a roof top of a Council building. They state proudly that it will reduce Council’s electricity costs by $30,000 a year.
Not sure how long solar panels last, but I suspect that the capital will never be recovered.
Richard,
I’ve just read the ABC article on the sunshine coast PV Installation. I expect they have a Nett Metering agreement with the distributor (Qld State?). If that’s the case they get their certificates at around $85/MWh and then also get to use the grid as a “battery”, meaning they are paid the same for what they sell as what they use. If everyone did that the distributor would soon go broke. I understand that is what they do is SA.
It’s the only way they can arrive at the $22million nett return over 30 years. A lot of blue sky being sold.
That does not compute!
The former grommet must have spent a lot of time behind the sand dunes?
Of course not, who would think such a thing ?
Almost 90 years to recoup the costs – if the $30k/year is actually verifiable? No wonder private enterprise never touched it.
I can see Newcastle from the local caff, and I can turn a heel.
Highly suspect.
Oops. around 27 years not 90 years. Oh yes, that’s better. /sarc
Did Aldi have a special on ersatz socks this week?
One of the problems trying to calculate future returns on PVs is that the certificates are at the discretion of the politics of the day (in the future)…who knows what it will be.
Mead a fraud?
Goodness, Test Pattern and I agree, both vs. Grigs.
I really should be more careful about the company I keep.
Time for a bath and then Hairy and I will watch Tony Robinson (Baldrick) walking through Britain’s ancient trackways. I find him a leftie prat, as does Hairy, but we both like ancient trackways. Jamie Oliver is cooking meatballs in sauce for us tonight. Children have already eaten, the evening is now ours.
I have exerted myself and made a salad to accompany said Oliver feast.
Italian wine, I think. That should do it.
How do I tell Hairy that I have written around a thousand words on the Cat and none elsewhere??
Thank you, no-one need answer that. The solution is obvious. Back to the fifth century, pronto.
(I am getting very bored with it now)
Briefly had a pelican sock puppet today. I offered to hand feed it and it took me literally.
I discovered the inside of their beak is very raspy, which for fishing makes a lot of sense.
LOl It’s a negative return…. the fucking morons. Assume straight depreciation over 20 years at $40,500. The idiots are notionally down $9,500 a year!
opportunity cost – they’re losing $11k/year assuming 5% rate of return.
No, just ersatz Jatz, ersatz cheese and ersatz beer, aka Fosters Light Ice.
Someone should send the morons a link to this song.
I melt with you.
Is that not still true? It was when my Dad died. Long after death duties. THere is a little asset in my Mum’s estate, a tiny insurance policy that people had then, a savings vehicle for death duties.
But that stopped in the late 1970s I think. Who was that cranky Senator or MLC, independent for a single issue of abolishing death duties? Ahead of his time, wasn’t he.
Don’t forget the donuts.
Per person economic value has dropped in Australia in the last five years, i reckon i heard that on Bolta just now.
The inside economy, the cargo cult cartel cronies of the Australian Kleptocracy have seen growth in their position, many of the proles have been squeezed to get the good juice for the crony insiders.
Millions of people mass imported to do jobs that will be automated in tens of months time.
The average Australian is getting dropped back, while the elites cream off the benefits of the mass migration Ponzi Balkanization scheme.
“their 24-year-old daughter Georgie, a Labour Party activist”
Not a surprise.
Robertson ditched Nigella
Christmas lunch must have been a tense affair, imagine Roberston and Nigel Lawson across the table after a few drinks?
Correct. Kudos. But then, I have said so a couple of times.
It’s hard not to notice that colourful flag of Grigory’s while catching up on the day’s comments. I thought it was between 2 and 3 pm last Thursday. The link from Bruce says 3.37 pm. Not exactly exact.
Why do you say ‘new’?
This is an hilarious interview in the whole “pot calls the kettle black” vaudeville style.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p058w7fj
Sorry to crash in SRR style… at least it’s a civilized hour and you probably need something lighthearted.
It wouldn’t have been a contest. Lawson is a serious thinker and high level intellectual. He would have wiped the floor with the herman right lawyer.
I saw what you did there Baldrick.
A Reader, it’s a fiction, these statistics flow on from a debunked Canadian study. If you go on to the ABS website and look up reported crime you’ll find that assaults against women are lower than the margin or error, that is with all offender groups included.
I woman is murdered by a partner/former partner/other known person every 6 days on average, where-as a man is murdered in the same circumstance as above mentioned every 10 days. However, if women had the same success rate per attempt as men a significantly greater number of men would be killed over-all, given that on average better than a man a week has been stabbed by a partner/former partner/other known person so far this year.
Chris:
Not in NSW. Dad died a little while back. A bank cheque on the estate can be issued to cover funerary costs.
‘I really should be more careful about the company I keep.’
I wrote that earlier on the other thread while criticising Freud for wrecking generations of anthropologists, and wrecking ur broadly uneducated explanation for subincision. u r a serial fabricator on subjects u know nothing about.
Ironically, Aldi currently have Courvoisier VS cognac for $52
u r a serial fabricator on subjects u know nothing about.
You’re so fkn stupid you can’t even spell “you”. Moron.
4 Corners will be a must see tonight. Mrs Snowcone is very distressed about government money being wasted.
Joh Bjelke-Petersen.
There’s a commotion at the brandandiday.
Joh Bjelke-Petersen. (pbuh)
“100% death duties, only a fuckwit lefty could come up with something so mind-bogglingly imbecilic.”
A lot of Liars and Slime voters are quite wealthy. This is unlikely to get far.
Has Maocolm agreed to this yet? Has he called the leader of the party to offer biparisan support?
Yep. I am in the company of a bitter old online loony who knows nothing about everything.
HAIRY!!!!!! SAVE ME.
He should have heard that, my knight in shining Armani.
Although he does get very focused when he’s cooking.
Still in his good suit too, I see, as he comments en passant that I am out of the bath.
I don’t blog in the bath. That would be rude, wouldn’t it? 🙂
Coffs Harbour City Council spent around $810,000 on a solar installation on a roof top of a Council building. They state proudly that it will reduce Council’s electricity costs by $30,000 a year.
Almost 90 years to recoup the costs – if the $30k/year is actually verifiable? No wonder private enterprise never touched it.
That’s on the basis of 90 years of fault free operation, most likely in that period it will have burned the building down thrice and been replaced twice.
The last pieces of equipment to operate 90 years without major fault were Victorian sewage pumping engines.
Natural Instinct at 1930
Geoffrey Robertson gave up Nigella for Kathy Lette?
Convincing proof that GR is an idiot with poor eyesight!
the feel-good hit of 2017
http://uproxx.com/music/alex-jones-bon-iver-song/
Not a bad school cafe menu at Ngalangangpum
https://www.facebook.com/594589210677867/photos/a.596882083781913.1073741831.594589210677867/1049556515181132/?type=3
https://www.facebook.com/Ngalangangpum-1487395491513539/
Aunty brekkie News this morning – some Beebs male personalities earning 5x more than their female counterparts?
But it’s Left-wing and Govt owned – can’t blame Capitalism on that one, gals.
Nigella Lawson dodged a bullet, I’d have thought she had more taste. That mouthy scrubber and that fatuous, smug git deserved each other- in a fair and decent world, they’d be shackled together and have to endure each other’s gibberish with anything sharp just out of reach.
Re the rabid airborne rats, absolute plague along Enoggera Ck where Ballymore’s located. Ten years ago, a small, noisy but not that obnoxious colony. Now both sides of the creek, from the highway to Ashgrove, less than 5kms from the CBD. Can’t leave a car outside without it being coated in viral, malodourous araldite that’ll take off paint. We’ve got Cocos palms as well, and the swine screech in there all night, and now all year. I’d fill a garbag with propane, stick it in the fronds, and hook up a spark plug if not for inevitable persecution and prosecution. Batophiles should be locked in an enclosure full of the filthy, stinking vermin, after being coated in chutney.
Aaaaaargh. Exactly the same level of obsession.
Yet not new?
Stop taking the piss, Grigs.
You’re back and we have to live with it till Sinc gets his axe out again.
Gab at 1942
That is without taking account of the opportunity cost of the installation.
The zealous tards obviously haven’t heard of the ‘bath tub curve’.
smellstra truly have excelled themselves this time – they’ve cut my foxtel, so no GoT.
Note to self: Find another internet provider toot sweet.
It’s hard not to notice that colourful flag of Grigory’s while catching up on the day’s comments.
Lizzie, I had copied this piece of full blown nutcase, decided not to post it, then you did!
Swilled straight from the can.
Yep. The boss fell hook line and sinker for this on a 30kw PV array. 3 years in and I guesstimate now it’s going to be well north of 15 years. The government pitched in $80k as well so the real figure is 30+ years.
During winter I’ve seen the inverter display average 100w each phase, or 1% of nameplate capacity, for hours on end.
Habib at 2021
I’m guessing here, but are you less than enthusiastic about those cute little creatures?
Tell us what you really think.
100% death duties, only a fuckwit lefty could come up with something so mind-bogglingly imbecilic. Work all your life, accumulate assets, have no say in their distribution when you croak. The few who will still work all their lives will burn every asset before snuffing it- it’ll be great for tourism. But not here. I’m surprised it’s not bipartisan policy.
Time for that old Milton video.
Corrected by Gab to 27 years. Depreciate on that life-span. Major refurb/maintenance at 10-15 years, then depreciate on new estimated life-span.
FFS. $810,000 in a 3% bearing term deposit would earn them $24,000p.a in year one.