Monday Forum: July 24, 2017

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2449579, posted on July 24, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Richard – That sounds fairly typical, especially if they have a big battery in the facility.

    I did a guest post some time ago on the effective cost of electricity from such a rig and it is usuallly about 50c/kWh when the capital is amortized.

    As soon as you add a battery to a solar rig the cost skyrockets – especially since there’s no consensus how big it needs to be.

  2. Marcus Classis
    #2449580, posted on July 24, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    BoN:

    Not me. Don’t try it out on your microchipped cat though.

    Naah. Got a dog.

    Tried it on the neighbour’s microchipped cat instead.

    Last seen at the end of the road at 2% of light speed and with its arse on fire.

    That was not a meteorite strike on the moon a couple of weeks back, donchaknow. They need to call the crater ‘Mr Twiddles’.

  3. Baldrick
    #2449581, posted on July 24, 2017 at 6:47 pm

  4. Beachside
    #2449582, posted on July 24, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    @ Lizzie

    I received a great birthday card from my best friend: a photoshop version of the Downton TV family, lined up as they usually are in a V shape with a background of Downton Abbey looming over them all. Except my card was headlined Downton Tabby and had a variety of well placed little Attapusses with hats on lined up for the V in front of the usual background.

    I will never throw it out

    I am a great fan of Downton Abbey, and I adore cats.

    What a thoughtful birthday memento from your best friend, starring your beloved Attapuss.
    A lovely keepsake. I hope you had a very special birthday, Lizzie.

  5. Snoopy
    #2449583, posted on July 24, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Early afternoon, between 2 and 3 pm. Go for it. Bruce might give you a link if you’re really desperate to see what was said.

    LOL! Robert Mc is a Grigory M fanboi. Who would have guessed?

  6. MsDolittle
    #2449584, posted on July 24, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Derek Freeman was a shonk and a fabricator (like you?), and has been exposed as such.

    Pottish, blackish eh, Grog? Just as Mark of M predicted.

  7. Cary
    #2449586, posted on July 24, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Idiots keep dismissing Freud typically without ever having read or understood a word he wrote. Meanwhile, he remains hot, unlike the non-entities who diss him.

    And yes, capitalism or whatever you want to call the current economic reality has rendered millions of people surplus to requirement. Of course this should be a good thing. Who wants to be a wage slave or small business owner working seven days a week when as Kafka wrote:

    You don’t need to leave your room. Remain sitting at
    your table and listen. Do not even listen, simply
    wait. Do not even wait, be quite still and solitary.
    The world will freely offer itself to you to be
    unmasked. It has no choice, it will roll in ecstasy at
    your feet.

  8. val majkus
    #2449587, posted on July 24, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    We were in a Canadian canoe sitting on webbing stretched between wooden cross struts. Arms and shoulders were OK but the limiting factor was the buttocks. After an hour or so we had to take a break because of the bum pain.

    oooh, HD, sounds very painful! BTW I’ve been thinking that big pipe you saw may have been the town water for Brewarrina, so far as I know it gets its town water from the Barwon, at one stage there was a weir but think that was disposed of. Can’t explain the multitude of burr along the river bank – not usually typical of outback rivers

  9. Haidee
    #2449588, posted on July 24, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    How do you tell on this blog when someone’s sincere, or having a dig at someone else? lovely lovely comment from Beachside.

    custard is right. Bernardi did speak very well in Brisbane. Some say he’s a dud.
    We shall see.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2449589, posted on July 24, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Bruce might give you a link if you’re really desperate to see what was said.

    Robert – Yep I read Grigory’s comment addressed to me, but only several hours after the fact so I didn’t reply. I think it was about the Kate Bush dance thing which I mentioned here. Can’t find his comment easily, you guys are on your own for that.

  11. calli
    #2449590, posted on July 24, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Lizzie, did you get this book for your birthday? 😃

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2449591, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Ah here you go. Enjoy.

    Grigory M
    #2446181, posted on July 20, 2017 at 3:37 pm

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2449593, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Lizzie, did you get this book for your birthday?

    “Who will be the next heir to Downton? A chimney sweep from Solihull?”

  14. egg_
    #2449594, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Looks like the whole sock drawer is out and about.

  15. Snoopy
    #2449595, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    The ABC, a our very own one billion dollars per year media vacuum squid, is concerned that irrigation in the Murray-Darling basin is costing taxpayers.

  16. Tintarella di Luna
    #2449596, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Myrddin Seren
    #2449514, posted on July 24, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    And just another thing about Craig Kelly, he and his wife Vicki have a son who is very very disabled, so Craig has a real understanding of what life is like for the unprotected class.

    There were many phonecalls this morning to 2GB about the filthy disease-carrying flying rats that are a protected species by the Commonwealth. The flying foxes which are destroying parklands and reducing the value of homes near the parks in which they’ve bred like rats. They are the equivalent of the bubonic-plague carriers worse the stench of their roosts is beyond endurance.

  17. test pattern
    #2449597, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    ‘Lost all faith in anthropologists of any stripe,’

    Shouldn’t. Piers A’s brother is the best the Kimberleys ever had. OTOH Sutton has always been a political activist who once gave evidence in the Finniss Land Claim that incomers from the Daly could have land rights on the Finniss because they could know and take over the custody of sites previously cared for by another group. He is the sort of anthropologist who gives the profession a bad name.

  18. Boambee John
    #2449598, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Further to the discussion of MOABs and Grand Slams on the old thread, that Wiki item mentioned that the US trialled a Grand Slam/B-29 combination after the War.

    Institutional memory seems not to have worked, or something likea Grand Slam could have been used against Viet Cong tunnel complexes in Vietnam? Or perhaps they were, but I don’t recall hearing about it.

  19. RobK
    #2449599, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Richard,
    The energy attracts certificates worth around $85/MWh in addition to any savings in power self-consumed or sold, so the return is about double what you recon, still lousy on the figures you gave but you’d need to see the fine print. Thank goodness they didn’t also get upfront hand out. I dont know if municipalities have tax liabilities, I assume not. I expect they pay more than 9c/kWh so some savings maybe through self-consumption. Even so it’s likely a waste if they didn’t first check where they could save power. I think they may have been had.

  20. Tailgunner
    #2449600, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    And on the drive to and from fair Newcastle I have enjoyed a range of classical pianoforte, including delightful renditions of Liebestraume,

    Lebensraum?? Holy shit!
    Grigory is a White Cossack Nazi!

  21. Boambee John
    #2449601, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Cary at 1747

    “Increasingly there will be people who are simply surplus to requirements.”

    So you are on board with the stop all unskilled immigration now move, are you.

    Welcome!

  22. test pattern
    #2449602, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    ‘Margaret Mead’

    Was, as I stated a fraud. Freudian crap wrecked a generation of anthropologists. Mead knew about propaganda – her husband was one of the greatest propagandists of all time whose methods helped to win WW2 and have been adapted for use in cyber wars [see Russia]

  23. JC
    #2449603, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    New series of Ballers starts tonight. It’s veers towards being un-PC for an American show.

  24. egg_
    #2449604, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    I have enjoyed a range of classical pianoforte, including delightful renditions of Liebestraum(e)

    On the bucket Liszt?

  25. Nick
    #2449605, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Strange how someone ‘new’ to the Cat, not in any way related to a previous poster named Robbie Mac, knew the exact time, another poster they ‘don’t know’, Grigory, posted, once, days ago.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2449606, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    “Young British soldiers had been thrown into a ferocious bloodbath, the sectarian complexity of which was beyond the comprehension of most. Every day they met people who wanted them dead. Kids threw stones at them and adults threw insults. Walls were covered with “Brits Out” and “Victory to the I.R.A.” Republican ares were thick with hatred. To comfort a soldier dying in the street was a rarity. Celebrating his death was not. Seeing colleagues murdered and maimed was routine. The British Army took a hammering, and it is a tribute to their restraint and professionalism that there was only one “Bloody Sunday.” William Matchett, P136.

  27. Natural Instinct
    #2449607, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    OMG. Tell me it isn’t true
    Kathy Lette splits with her husband of 27 years: Outspoken novelist confirms separation ‘on the warmest of terms’
    Or is that just a hypothetical headline?
    .

    ‘Geoff and I have separated on the warmest of terms and remain close and committed to the family we have created together,’ confirms the Australian-British author, referring to Jules, 26, and their 24-year-old daughter Georgie, a Labour Party activist.

    The couple met in 1988 on an Australian TV show when Lette was still married to media executive Kim Williams, a detail that failed to inhibit her fascination with Robertson, to whom she reputedly didn’t stop talking until 4am the following morning.

    Robertson, whose then girlfriend was Nigella Lawson, was similarly entranced; a fortnight later, Lette was in Singapore by his side.

    They married in 1990, thereafter becoming one of the power couples of New Labour, counting Tony and Cherie Blair and Gordon and Sarah Brown among their friends.

  28. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2449608, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Your “knowledge” of anthropology and anthropologists leaves much to be desired. Derek Freeman was a shonk and a fabricator (like you?), and has been exposed as such. Try reading:
    The Trashing of Margaret Mead: Anatomy of an Anthropological Controversy (Studies in American Thought and Culture)

    Your charming self again, Grigs. I have no desire to reveal to you the extent of my involvement with this discipline, but it is certainly sufficient unto the day thereof.

    Yes, the Freeman critique of Mead, both personally and academically, was bitter. No-one in or outside the field of anthropology denies that. Derek Freeman was an unpleasant person, by all accounts of him that I have received from those who knew him (getting on a bit now, they are, and he may well have turned up toes). Nevertheless he made a good case for the ineptitude of Mead’s work, and more particularly, for her proselytizing approach to ‘getting its message out’ to young American women whom she thought should be free from the sexual constraints of modernity. Obviously, another anthropologist has moved in to make a name for himself by taking the middle way and rescuing the Mead damsel from distress. Actually, studying each other is just about all anthropologists have left. Fortunately there is fertile soil to plow there, as anthropologists are noted for their nastiness to each other; comes from miserable days doing fieldwork in horrible places with people who don’t like them.

    Anthropology today is a non-discipline. The rot started with Mead and the feminists and moved on then to the neo and not so neo Marxists; the discipline is now fully captive to ‘othering’, post-modernism, and an apologist stance that defines itself out of its own existence. It has disappeared up the orifice of its own cultural relativism and fear of cultural appropriation, constipated and entirely unable to proceed.

    Haven’t spoken to any anthropologists for a while though. Their parties used to be good when I was at university. Personalities galore. Before the rot really ruined the disciplinary roots (as it were).

  29. Gab
    #2449609, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Robertson ditched Nigella for … Kathy Lette?

    Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

  30. Haidee
    #2449610, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    William Matchett self-published, I think

  31. MsDolittle
    #2449611, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Strange how someone ‘new’ to the Cat, not in any way related to a previous poster named Robbie Mac, knew the exact time, another poster they ‘don’t know’, Grigory, posted, once, days ago.

    Yes! Strange indeed.

  32. a reader
    #2449612, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    9 News Adelaide pulling the 1 in 3 women will suffer domestic violence meme again. Where’s the actual proof for that and what are they classifying as “domestic violence” to get such a huge figure?

  33. duncanm
    #2449613, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    shit – I love that film too.

    Am I like the Blade Runner and other classic AI – an self-ignorant sock puppet?

  34. duncanm
    #2449614, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    9 News Adelaide pulling the 1 in 3 women will suffer domestic violence meme again

    yell at the missus? “Domestic violence!”

  35. Natural Instinct
    #2449615, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    I have clicked 3 pages on dailymail site
    brain bleach required…NOW

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2449616, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    William Matchett self-published, I think

    From the review in Quadrant, yes, self published. Highly recommended.

  37. JC
    #2449617, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    I have clicked 3 pages on dailymail site

    The pics of half way decent female celebs in bikinis is a strong attraction though.

  38. P
    #2449618, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    And on the drive to and from fair Newcastle I have enjoyed a range of classical pianoforte, including delightful renditions of Liebestraume,

    Newcastle – much beauty abounds.
    I spent my school holidays during the 40’s and early 5os in Newcastle and surrounds.
    I stayed with my mum’s auntie, who didn’t have any children, in Islington. My grandmother lived at Merewether West. I visited all my many relatives in Mayfield, New Lambton, The Junction and other places. Swam with cousins at the Bar Beach, and always insisted going to Warners bay for canoeing in what I was told were old aeroplane fuel tanks from WWII.
    Newcastle has good memories for me.

    The above should not in any way indicate than I am anyone’s sock puppet.

  39. Boambee John
    #2449619, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Richard at 1832

    Coffs Harbour City Council spent around $810,000 on a solar installation on a roof top of a Council building. They state proudly that it will reduce Council’s electricity costs by $30,000 a year.

    Not sure how long solar panels last, but I suspect that the capital will never be recovered.

  40. RobK
    #2449620, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Richard,
    I’ve just read the ABC article on the sunshine coast PV Installation. I expect they have a Nett Metering agreement with the distributor (Qld State?). If that’s the case they get their certificates at around $85/MWh and then also get to use the grid as a “battery”, meaning they are paid the same for what they sell as what they use. If everyone did that the distributor would soon go broke. I understand that is what they do is SA.
    It’s the only way they can arrive at the $22million nett return over 30 years. A lot of blue sky being sold.

  41. egg_
    #2449621, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Robertson ditched Nigella for … Kathy Lette?

    That does not compute!
    The former grommet must have spent a lot of time behind the sand dunes?

  42. Nick
    #2449622, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    The above should not in any way indicate than I am anyone’s sock puppet.

    Of course not, who would think such a thing ?

  43. Gab
    #2449623, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Coffs Harbour City Council spent around $810,000 on a solar installation on a roof top of a Council building. They state proudly that it will reduce Council’s electricity costs by $30,000 a year.

    Almost 90 years to recoup the costs – if the $30k/year is actually verifiable? No wonder private enterprise never touched it.

  44. calli
    #2449624, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I can see Newcastle from the local caff, and I can turn a heel.

    Highly suspect.

  45. Gab
    #2449625, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Oops. around 27 years not 90 years. Oh yes, that’s better. /sarc

  46. egg_
    #2449626, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Did Aldi have a special on ersatz socks this week?

  47. RobK
    #2449627, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    One of the problems trying to calculate future returns on PVs is that the certificates are at the discretion of the politics of the day (in the future)…who knows what it will be.

  48. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2449628, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Mead a fraud?
    Goodness, Test Pattern and I agree, both vs. Grigs.

    I really should be more careful about the company I keep.
    Time for a bath and then Hairy and I will watch Tony Robinson (Baldrick) walking through Britain’s ancient trackways. I find him a leftie prat, as does Hairy, but we both like ancient trackways. Jamie Oliver is cooking meatballs in sauce for us tonight. Children have already eaten, the evening is now ours.

    I have exerted myself and made a salad to accompany said Oliver feast.
    Italian wine, I think. That should do it.

    How do I tell Hairy that I have written around a thousand words on the Cat and none elsewhere??
    Thank you, no-one need answer that. The solution is obvious. Back to the fifth century, pronto.
    (I am getting very bored with it now)

  49. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2449629, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Briefly had a pelican sock puppet today. I offered to hand feed it and it took me literally.
    I discovered the inside of their beak is very raspy, which for fishing makes a lot of sense.

  50. JC
    #2449630, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Gab
    #2449623, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Coffs Harbour City Council spent around $810,000 on a solar installation on a roof top of a Council building. They state proudly that it will reduce Council’s electricity costs by $30,000 a year.

    Almost 90 years to recoup the costs – if the $30k/year is actually verifiable? No wonder private enterprise never touched it.

    LOl It’s a negative return…. the fucking morons. Assume straight depreciation over 20 years at $40,500. The idiots are notionally down $9,500 a year!

  51. duncanm
    #2449631, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Coffs Harbour City Council spent around $810,000 on a solar installation on a roof top of a Council building. They state proudly that it will reduce Council’s electricity costs by $30,000 a year.

    Almost 90 years to recoup the costs – if the $30k/year is actually verifiable? No wonder private enterprise never touched it.

    opportunity cost – they’re losing $11k/year assuming 5% rate of return.

  52. Baldrick
    #2449632, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Did Aldi have a special on ersatz socks this week?

    No, just ersatz Jatz, ersatz cheese and ersatz beer, aka Fosters Light Ice.

  53. JC
    #2449633, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Coffs Harbour City Council spent around $810,000 on a solar installation on a roof top of a Council building. They state proudly that it will reduce Council’s electricity costs by $30,000 a year.

    Someone should send the morons a link to this song.
    I melt with you.

  54. Chris
    #2449634, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    I remember cases where the estate, including bank accounts, was frozen for probate and the grieving widow had to get a bank loan to pay for her husband’s funeral…

    Is that not still true? It was when my Dad died. Long after death duties. THere is a little asset in my Mum’s estate, a tiny insurance policy that people had then, a savings vehicle for death duties.

    But that stopped in the late 1970s I think. Who was that cranky Senator or MLC, independent for a single issue of abolishing death duties? Ahead of his time, wasn’t he.

  55. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2449635, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    No, just ersatz Jatz, ersatz cheese and ersatz beer, aka Fosters Light Ice.

    Don’t forget the donuts.

  56. john constantine
    #2449636, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Per person economic value has dropped in Australia in the last five years, i reckon i heard that on Bolta just now.

    The inside economy, the cargo cult cartel cronies of the Australian Kleptocracy have seen growth in their position, many of the proles have been squeezed to get the good juice for the crony insiders.

    Millions of people mass imported to do jobs that will be automated in tens of months time.

    The average Australian is getting dropped back, while the elites cream off the benefits of the mass migration Ponzi Balkanization scheme.

  57. .
    #2449637, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    “their 24-year-old daughter Georgie, a Labour Party activist”

    Not a surprise.

  58. MsDolittle
    #2449638, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Robertson ditched Nigella

    Christmas lunch must have been a tense affair, imagine Roberston and Nigel Lawson across the table after a few drinks?

  59. Robert Mc
    #2449639, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    not in any way related to a previous poster named Robbie Mac

    Correct. Kudos. But then, I have said so a couple of times.

    It’s hard not to notice that colourful flag of Grigory’s while catching up on the day’s comments. I thought it was between 2 and 3 pm last Thursday. The link from Bruce says 3.37 pm. Not exactly exact.

    Why do you say ‘new’?

  60. Tel
    #2449640, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    This is an hilarious interview in the whole “pot calls the kettle black” vaudeville style.

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p058w7fj

    Sorry to crash in SRR style… at least it’s a civilized hour and you probably need something lighthearted.

  61. JC
    #2449641, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Christmas lunch must have been a tense affair, imagine Roberston and Nigel Lawson across the table after a few drinks?

    It wouldn’t have been a contest. Lawson is a serious thinker and high level intellectual. He would have wiped the floor with the herman right lawyer.

  62. custard
    #2449642, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    I saw what you did there Baldrick.

  63. @SeditionaryI
    #2449643, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    A Reader, it’s a fiction, these statistics flow on from a debunked Canadian study. If you go on to the ABS website and look up reported crime you’ll find that assaults against women are lower than the margin or error, that is with all offender groups included.

    I woman is murdered by a partner/former partner/other known person every 6 days on average, where-as a man is murdered in the same circumstance as above mentioned every 10 days. However, if women had the same success rate per attempt as men a significantly greater number of men would be killed over-all, given that on average better than a man a week has been stabbed by a partner/former partner/other known person so far this year.

  64. Marcus Classis
    #2449644, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Chris:

    Is that not still true? It was when my Dad died. Long after death duties. THere is a little asset in my Mum’s estate, a tiny insurance policy that people had then, a savings vehicle for death duties.

    Not in NSW. Dad died a little while back. A bank cheque on the estate can be issued to cover funerary costs.

  65. test pattern
    #2449645, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    ‘I really should be more careful about the company I keep.’

    I wrote that earlier on the other thread while criticising Freud for wrecking generations of anthropologists, and wrecking ur broadly uneducated explanation for subincision. u r a serial fabricator on subjects u know nothing about.

  66. Nick
    #2449646, posted on July 24, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    No, just ersatz Jatz, ersatz cheese and ersatz beer, aka Fosters Light Ice.

    Ironically, Aldi currently have Courvoisier VS cognac for $52

  67. Makka
    #2449647, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    u r a serial fabricator on subjects u know nothing about.

    You’re so fkn stupid you can’t even spell “you”. Moron.

  68. Snoopy
    #2449648, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    4 Corners will be a must see tonight. Mrs Snowcone is very distressed about government money being wasted.

  69. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2449649, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Who was that cranky Senator or MLC, independent for a single issue of abolishing death duties? Ahead of his time, wasn’t he.

    Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

  70. Awake
    #2449650, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    There’s a commotion at the brandandiday.

  71. Makka
    #2449651, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Joh Bjelke-Petersen. (pbuh)

  72. Boambee John
    #2449652, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    “100% death duties, only a fuckwit lefty could come up with something so mind-bogglingly imbecilic.”

    A lot of Liars and Slime voters are quite wealthy. This is unlikely to get far.

  73. Gab
    #2449653, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    “100% death duties, only a fuckwit lefty could come up with something so mind-bogglingly imbecilic.”

    Has Maocolm agreed to this yet? Has he called the leader of the party to offer biparisan support?

  74. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2449654, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    u r a serial fabricator on subjects u know nothing about.

    Yep. I am in the company of a bitter old online loony who knows nothing about everything.

    HAIRY!!!!!! SAVE ME.

    He should have heard that, my knight in shining Armani.
    Although he does get very focused when he’s cooking.
    Still in his good suit too, I see, as he comments en passant that I am out of the bath.
    I don’t blog in the bath. That would be rude, wouldn’t it? 🙂

  75. rickw
    #2449655, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Coffs Harbour City Council spent around $810,000 on a solar installation on a roof top of a Council building. They state proudly that it will reduce Council’s electricity costs by $30,000 a year.

    Almost 90 years to recoup the costs – if the $30k/year is actually verifiable? No wonder private enterprise never touched it.

    That’s on the basis of 90 years of fault free operation, most likely in that period it will have burned the building down thrice and been replaced twice.

    The last pieces of equipment to operate 90 years without major fault were Victorian sewage pumping engines.

  76. Boambee John
    #2449656, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Natural Instinct at 1930

    Geoffrey Robertson gave up Nigella for Kathy Lette?

    Convincing proof that GR is an idiot with poor eyesight!

  79. egg_
    #2449659, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Aunty brekkie News this morning – some Beebs male personalities earning 5x more than their female counterparts?
    But it’s Left-wing and Govt owned – can’t blame Capitalism on that one, gals.

  80. Habib
    #2449660, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Nigella Lawson dodged a bullet, I’d have thought she had more taste. That mouthy scrubber and that fatuous, smug git deserved each other- in a fair and decent world, they’d be shackled together and have to endure each other’s gibberish with anything sharp just out of reach.

    Re the rabid airborne rats, absolute plague along Enoggera Ck where Ballymore’s located. Ten years ago, a small, noisy but not that obnoxious colony. Now both sides of the creek, from the highway to Ashgrove, less than 5kms from the CBD. Can’t leave a car outside without it being coated in viral, malodourous araldite that’ll take off paint. We’ve got Cocos palms as well, and the swine screech in there all night, and now all year. I’d fill a garbag with propane, stick it in the fronds, and hook up a spark plug if not for inevitable persecution and prosecution. Batophiles should be locked in an enclosure full of the filthy, stinking vermin, after being coated in chutney.

  81. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2449661, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    It’s hard not to notice that colourful flag of Grigory’s while catching up on the day’s comments. I thought it was between 2 and 3 pm last Thursday. The link from Bruce says 3.37 pm. Not exactly exact.

    Aaaaaargh. Exactly the same level of obsession.
    Yet not new?
    Stop taking the piss, Grigs.
    You’re back and we have to live with it till Sinc gets his axe out again.

  82. Boambee John
    #2449662, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Gab at 1942

    That is without taking account of the opportunity cost of the installation.

  83. egg_
    #2449663, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    That’s on the basis of 90 years of fault free operation, most likely in that period it will have burned the building down thrice and been replaced twice.

    The zealous tards obviously haven’t heard of the ‘bath tub curve’.

  84. Rabz
    #2449664, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    smellstra truly have excelled themselves this time – they’ve cut my foxtel, so no GoT.

    Note to self: Find another internet provider toot sweet.

  85. rickw
    #2449665, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    It’s hard not to notice that colourful flag of Grigory’s while catching up on the day’s comments.

    Lizzie, I had copied this piece of full blown nutcase, decided not to post it, then you did!

  86. Rabz
    #2449666, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    ersatz beer, aka Fosters Light Ice

    Swilled straight from the can.

  87. Rohan
    #2449667, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Coffs Harbour City Council spent around $810,000 on a solar installation on a roof top of a Council building. They state proudly that it will reduce Council’s electricity costs by $30,000 a year.

    Not sure how long solar panels last, but I suspect that the capital will never be recovered.

    Yep. The boss fell hook line and sinker for this on a 30kw PV array. 3 years in and I guesstimate now it’s going to be well north of 15 years. The government pitched in $80k as well so the real figure is 30+ years.

    During winter I’ve seen the inverter display average 100w each phase, or 1% of nameplate capacity, for hours on end.

  88. Boambee John
    #2449669, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Habib at 2021

    I’m guessing here, but are you less than enthusiastic about those cute little creatures?

    Tell us what you really think.

  89. Adam
    #2449670, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    100% death duties, only a fuckwit lefty could come up with something so mind-bogglingly imbecilic. Work all your life, accumulate assets, have no say in their distribution when you croak. The few who will still work all their lives will burn every asset before snuffing it- it’ll be great for tourism. But not here. I’m surprised it’s not bipartisan policy.

    Time for that old Milton video.

  90. Robert Mc
    #2449671, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    That’s on the basis of 90 years of fault free operation

    Corrected by Gab to 27 years. Depreciate on that life-span. Major refurb/maintenance at 10-15 years, then depreciate on new estimated life-span.

  91. Infidel Tiger
    #2449672, posted on July 24, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Coffs Harbour City Council spent around $810,000 on a solar installation on a roof top of a Council building. They state proudly that it will reduce Council’s electricity costs by $30,000 a year.

    FFS. $810,000 in a 3% bearing term deposit would earn them $24,000p.a in year one.

