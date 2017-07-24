Peter O’Brien: Fake news at The Australian

Sorry but here I am again and, again, my target is The Australian. I have been an avid reader of The Australian almost since its introduction. It remains the only national newspaper worth reading. But I have been increasingly disenchanted at its current editorial ethos.

Up until now my ire has been directed at opinion pieces, which often seem to be entirely devoid of editorial intervention. Opinion pieces are necessarily subjective but that does not excuse oversight of blatantly incorrect information or specious argument. Still, I accept that, when it comes to opinion, beauty or otherwise is often in the eye of the beholder.

However, no such concessions should be made in respect of news items which supposedly report fact.

Tonight, a news item, penned by Rachel Baxendale, appeared in the Oz under the headline ‘Bill Shorten vows Labor will not resettle refugees from Manus Island, Nauru in Australia.

This story is based on an interview Shorten gave to the ABC’s Insiders today.

Rachel commences her story thus:

Bill Shorten says he respects the “legitimate concerns” of Kevin Rudd and others that the Coalition government has been derelict in its duty to resettle asylum seekers on Manus Island and Nauru, but reiterated that Labor would not resettle refugees in Australia.

I saw that interview and agree with Rachel that these words, detailed in her story, accurately and totally reflect what Shorten said:

“Let’s be really straight,” Mr Shorten told Insiders on ABC TV. “The government want to say that Labor wants to see the people smugglers back. We absolutely don’t. “I think it’s shameful that (Immigration Minister Peter) Dutton and the rest of the crew are trying to encourage the people smugglers by saying that Labor wants to see them back in business. “We don’t. But what I do respect is the legitimate concerns, not just of former prime minister Rudd, but a lot of people, is that this government has been so derelict that there’s still a lot of people in these facilities in what is now seemingly indefinite detention.” Mr Shorten said he wanted the Turnbull government’s deal with the United States to resettle refugees from Manus and Nauru to succeed. “And I would like to see them do more to tie up arrangements with other nations,” he said. “There’s got to be a way that we defeat the people smugglers, avoid the terrible deaths at sea without keeping people in indefinite detention.” Asked to respond to reports that members on the Left of the Labor Party wanted to soften the position that asylum seekers would “never, ever” be resettled in Australia, Mr Shorten said he knew his party as well as anyone else. “I respect the concern that people have about indefinite detention, but I also know that people never, ever want to see people drown at sea in the manner which happened courtesy of the criminal syndicates and people smugglers,” he said.

I invite readers to examine those words and decide if, by any stretch of the imagination, they constitute a re-iteration, much less a vow, that Labor will not resettle refugees from Manus Island, Nauru in Australia.

In fact, they are deliberately, and typically, evasive, designed to encourage readers as gullible as Baxendale herself, to infer that Shorten, the ultimate weathervane of Australian politics, is not for turning on this one issue at least.

The take home message from Shorten’s words is the exact opposite to the headline of this story.

We are used to fake news from Fairfax, and treat it with the contempt it deserves, but God forbid it should creep into The Australian. When it does, it must be called out.