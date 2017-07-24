Peter O’Brien: Fake news at The Australian

Sorry but here I am again and, again, my target is The Australian. I have been an avid reader of The Australian almost since its introduction. It remains the only national newspaper worth reading. But I have been increasingly disenchanted at its current editorial ethos.
Up until now my ire has been directed at opinion pieces, which often seem to be entirely devoid of editorial intervention. Opinion pieces are necessarily subjective but that does not excuse oversight of blatantly incorrect information or specious argument. Still, I accept that, when it comes to opinion, beauty or otherwise is often in the eye of the beholder.
However, no such concessions should be made in respect of news items which supposedly report fact.
Tonight, a news item, penned by Rachel Baxendale, appeared in the Oz under the headline ‘Bill Shorten vows Labor will not resettle refugees from Manus Island, Nauru in Australia.
This story is based on an interview Shorten gave to the ABC’s Insiders today.
Rachel commences her story thus:
Bill Shorten says he respects the “legitimate concerns” of Kevin Rudd and others that the Coalition government has been derelict in its duty to resettle asylum seekers on Manus Island and Nauru, but reiterated that Labor would not resettle refugees in Australia.
I saw that interview and agree with Rachel that these words, detailed in her story, accurately and totally reflect what Shorten said:
“Let’s be really straight,” Mr Shorten told Insiders on ABC TV.
“The government want to say that Labor wants to see the people smugglers back. We absolutely don’t.
“I think it’s shameful that (Immigration Minister Peter) Dutton and the rest of the crew are trying to encourage the people smugglers by saying that Labor wants to see them back in business.
“We don’t. But what I do respect is the legitimate concerns, not just of former prime minister Rudd, but a lot of people, is that this government has been so derelict that there’s still a lot of people in these facilities in what is now seemingly indefinite detention.”
Mr Shorten said he wanted the Turnbull government’s deal with the United States to resettle refugees from Manus and Nauru to succeed.
“And I would like to see them do more to tie up arrangements with other nations,” he said.
“There’s got to be a way that we defeat the people smugglers, avoid the terrible deaths at sea without keeping people in indefinite detention.”
Asked to respond to reports that members on the Left of the Labor Party wanted to soften the position that asylum seekers would “never, ever” be resettled in Australia, Mr Shorten said he knew his party as well as anyone else.
“I respect the concern that people have about indefinite detention, but I also know that people never, ever want to see people drown at sea in the manner which happened courtesy of the criminal syndicates and people smugglers,” he said.
I invite readers to examine those words and decide if, by any stretch of the imagination, they constitute a re-iteration, much less a vow, that Labor will not resettle refugees from Manus Island, Nauru in Australia.
In fact, they are deliberately, and typically, evasive, designed to encourage readers as gullible as Baxendale herself, to infer that Shorten, the ultimate weathervane of Australian politics, is not for turning on this one issue at least.
The take home message from Shorten’s words is the exact opposite to the headline of this story.
We are used to fake news from Fairfax, and treat it with the contempt it deserves, but God forbid it should creep into The Australian. When it does, it must be called out.
You are only supposed to skim the headlines and leading para or two and not bother with the whole story.
“without keeping people in indefinite detention.”
None of the asylum seekers currently residing in Nauru and Papua New Guinea is being detained. They are free to go to any country that will take them.
Correct. Baxendale is clearly running the Labor line. Shorten reiterated nothing. In fact he made it quite clear that he would not and could not guarantee what Baxendale suggested.
There were 63 readers’ responses to that particular article, but I didn’t notice any Peter O’Brien, or even a Peter, so it seems you chose not to ‘call it out’, you know, the fake news. Debra L did, a couple of times, and she’s usually pretty good value when it calls to calling out fake news. I didn’t, because I tend to avoid reading articles about Shorten pronouncements. I know at the outset it will be a load of bullshit.
Perhaps you repeatedly dropped the ‘F bomb’ and weren’t published. Perhaps with a name like Peter O’Brien the moderator immediately picked you for a dead white male, and decided not to publish your response.
But you’re at home here, along with a truck load of other dead white males, like me.
At least Tits had the decency to properly identify the ALP as a criminal syndicate. You don’t see that often.
Any vow or promises coming from the lips of Sleazebag Bill is not worth the oxygen used to iterate them. He has the temerity to say that “but I also know that people never, ever want to see people drown at sea in the manner which happened courtesy of the criminal syndicates and people smugglers”. And here is me thinking that country shopper deaths at sea were primarily caused by Labor Party policy (open borders, pull factors, sugar on the table, recruitment of vote herds etc).
But Rafe is correct, its the headlines that count not the guts of the story. I am another who no longer buys The Australian as they have moved left of centre over the past 12 months.
As one of the few successes of the Abbott Govt. I would predict this will be an albatross around Shorten’s neck as soon as one boat arrives.
The electorate has become complacent due to the success of stopping the flood of illegal migrants. It will only take one boat to burst open the Liars Party stance.
I have only ever bought The Australian for the Tenders and Positions Vacant sections.
While I am no great fan of much of the work of the Father of Middle Class Welfare, it was precisely because of the general competence of the Howard-Costello government that voters were comfortable handing over to the largely unknown (outside of Queensland) KRudd.
The R-G-R years, coupled with arguably the single greatest policy failure in weakening border protection laws as a sop to the ALP Left, proved that good government is difficult. A decade later we are no closer to returning to it.
There will be no more boats.
Just the most massive airlift of the world’s mobilising peoples ever attempted.
The shorten foundation will wear out the air force on their voteherds shuttle run.
At the risk of seeming callous, I am not as mortified by the deaths at sea as Shroten pretends to be.
It is not like the smugglers are mugging people in the streets and they are waking up on the rickety boats only when they are under way.
These people, the passengers, know what they are doing. They seem to know pretty much what is reported in our press, protestations of safety by the smugglers notwithstanding. They decide to take this macabre gamble knowing it is risky and seemingly fully prepared to dupe the system when they land.
So while not wishing anyone dead, people who go hawking about for ways to hurt themselves do not excite the same spontaneous compassion in my heart as a true hapless victim.
The smugglers are bad, but their cargo is not blameless.
I feel the same way too, but plenty of people now making demands of no immigration at all here were bleeding hearts in the same way as you criticise.
Don’t allow the argument to contract around and become mostly about deaths at sea. This is playing into the hands of those who would gladly find an alternative way – perhaps a chartered liner – to bring people safely when Labor and Greens next lapse into open borer mode.
It’s not just about deaths at sea or the unscrupulous people smugglers.\
It’s about our ability to maintain orderly selection of migrants, not have all-comers foist on us by chance or their own design.
Until August 1914 a sensible, law-abiding Englishman could pass through life and hardly notice the existence of the state beyond the post office and the policeman. . . . He could travel abroad or leave his country forever without a passport or any sort of official permission. He could exchange his money without restriction or limit. He could buy goods from any country in the world on the same terms as he bought goods at home. For that matter a foreigner could spend his life in the country without permit and without informing the police. . . .
Shorten implies that he wants to expand programs which swap our onshore asylum seekers with those from other countries, thereby compromising the integrity of our offshore program.
Howard really screwed the pooch with his magic show.
Until he changed the law, he could have sent the Tampa back to Holland or Indonesia.
How many people actually read The Australian, given that they hide now behind a paywall? I haven’t been in a news agency for at least five or more years, or bought newspaper for over 30 years.
Who cares what’s written in The Australian, the majority of Australians wouldn’t know what they publish. They are a complete non-entity, unless quoted by someone that subscribes.
The Australian has gone Left, like Turnbull it pretends its some sort of centrist.
Don’t mention the boats, its the trick up the sleeve that will probably limit the Shorten government to one term. After Shorten wins the next election. there will be a flood of boat people. This will give the centre right one chance to unite and focus.
Do mention the boats. It’s all the Liberals have got.