Q&A Forum: July 24, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 24, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
168 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 24, 2017

  1. Baldrick
    #2449712, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Schoolies night:

    Monday, 24 July 2017
    Josh Frydenberg – Minister for Labor Energy Policy
    Catherine King – Shadow Health Minister, and a big shadow it is
    Pinidu Chandrasekera – Hopeful Conservative
    Aretha Brown – A she that’s really a he that’s aboriginal
    Jock Maddern – Agrarian Socialist
    Jacinta Speer – Aspiring Emily Lister – once worked as an intern for Bill Shorten

  2. stackja
    #2449713, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: Josh Frydenberg, Minister for the Environment and Energy; Catherine King, Shadow Health Minister; Pinidu Chandrasekera, Parade College, Bundoora; Aretha Brown, Williamstown High School; Jock Maddern, Kaniva College; and Jacinta Speer, The MacRobertson Girls’ High School.

    Please 5.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2449714, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    15 please Carpe.

  4. Turtle of WA
    #2449717, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Aretha Brown – A she that’s really a he that’s aboriginal

    Get yourself an arts grant, a job at the ABC, an international book festival talking circuit and a bonus honorary Ph.D..

  5. Turtle of WA
    #2449722, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Perhaps we could have a count of how many times the word ‘literally’ is used incorrectly.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449723, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Konbanwa Troops

  7. Baldrick
    #2449726, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Perhaps we could have a count of how many times the word ‘literally’ is used incorrectly.

    … and ‘sustainable’ Turtle.

  8. Baldrick
    #2449728, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San. 8 for me please.

  9. Cpt Seahawks
    #2449731, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    57 interruptions please Carpe.

  10. RobK
    #2449732, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    I’ll go 24 please Carpe.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449733, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:13 pm

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449734, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Baldrick
    #2449728, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Konbanwa Barrudorriku

  13. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2449735, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    =-0.624*-3.72456+27-2.32412544

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449737, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:15 pm

  15. duncanm
    #2449738, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Aretha Brown

    If she was disabled, she’d win the Sir Les Patterson funding jackpot

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449739, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe

    You are being an arsehat again

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449741, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:16 pm

  18. Baldrick
    #2449743, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    This is going to be depressing for the future of Oz …

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    On #QandA tonight – 365 students from 50 High Schools, question 2 senior politicians & 4 exceptional students

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449745, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    On #QandA tonight – 365 students from 50 High Schools, question 2 senior politicians & 4 exceptional students

    Sweet cheeses on a bicycle this is gonna be weird.

  20. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2449747, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Ah!

    Ars shat
    Thou shat
    He shat
    We shat
    You shat
    They shat

  21. Vic in Prossy
    #2449749, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    May I have 38 please, Carpe?

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449753, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:24 pm

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449754, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:25 pm

  25. custard
    #2449755, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Thanks again Carpe, may I have 52.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449757, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2449747, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Ah!

    Take your Lithium and have a lay down

    Before you self harm.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449759, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

  28. Turtle of WA
    #2449763, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    31 please Jugulum.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449765, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:35 pm

  30. Frank Carter
    #2449767, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    It’s easy to work out Grumpy’s riddle. Just copy the numbers into your clipboad (ctrl-C), open Excel and paste (ctrl-V) into a cell. This week the answer is 27

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449769, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    It’s that time again, so lets dress like cheerleaders, wave our pom poms and sing to Taylor Swift and;

    lllleeeeetttssss get rrreeaadddyyyy to rrruuummmbbbllleeee.

  32. Frank Carter
    #2449770, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    My number is 66.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449771, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Frank Carter
    #2449767, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Many thanks Frank

    But i can’t be arsed

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449773, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:38 pm

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449774, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    White girl is part of the youth indigenous parliament.

  36. Uh oh
    #2449775, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Was that a row of Muzzies I spied in the audience?

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449778, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    1st question from a yoof socialist who like Sanders and Corbyn

    FMD

    We.are.doomed.

  40. Baldrick
    #2449779, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    It’s not a girl Carpe

  41. Turtle of WA
    #2449780, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Black panthers! Yay for terrorism.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449781, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2449774, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    White girl is part of the youth indigenous parliament.

    Oh Wait?

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449782, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:42 pm

  44. Turtle of WA
    #2449783, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Tharts arctually a California spoilt princess accent.

  45. Tintarella di Luna
    #2449786, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Even a bearded lady, what a freak show. So the hopeful conservative hasn’t got a hope and Frightenberg is proof enough. Brave ones I will leave you to it but will include you in my nightly orison. Buona notte coraggiosi.

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449788, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    The cow cockie in the red jumper will get eviscerated by this crowd,

    I should run a book on who he punches in the face

  47. RobK
    #2449789, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Snowcone can’t leave Corbyn & Sanders alone.

  49. Turtle of WA
    #2449791, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Labor defn of “politically engaged”: young, ignorant and easily led with free stuff.

  50. Spider
    #2449793, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Bloody hell. This is going to be a chore.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449794, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Wow, Michael Jackson is on the panel.

    Tito, stop teasing.

  52. Cpt Seahawks
    #2449795, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    That girl boy thing is the saddest thing since Michael Jackson.

  53. Cpt Seahawks
    #2449797, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Trumped again. By Carpe

  54. Uh oh
    #2449798, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Embarrassing. These little kiddies trying to sound all grown up.

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449799, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Tonights panel is L to R a swampy, a wannabe, a trannie a douchenozzle, an ethnic, a harpy and a bushie.

    what could possibly go wrong.

  56. egg_
    #2449805, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    That girl boy thing is the saddest thing since Michael Jackson.

    Yikes – Queer & @rseholes isn’t complete without a Qwerty minor?

  57. Baldrick
    #2449807, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    It’s sad. These kids think the government owes them something.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449809, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Next question – millennials be the first generation not to out earn their parents.

    My youngest will out earn me over his working life, his 2 older siblings don’t have the work ethic that he has.

  59. egg_
    #2449811, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    4 exceptional students

    As vetted by Mr Slave?

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449817, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Young lass doesn’t think their voices are being heard

    Fine sweet pea, start paying fucking taxes and then come back and see me.

  61. egg_
    #2449818, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    La Toya Jackson seems to have the Queer eye for Frydenberg.

  62. Baldrick
    #2449819, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Quelle surprise. Swampy girl who loves socialists Corbyn and Sanders, hates democracy.

  63. zyconoclast
    #2449820, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Baldrick
    #2449712, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:01 pm
    Schoolies night:
    Monday, 24 July 2017
    Josh Frydenberg – Minister for Labor Energy Policy
    Catherine King – Shadow Health Minister, and a big shadow it is
    Pinidu Chandrasekera – Hopeful Conservative
    Aretha Brown – A she that’s really a he that’s aboriginal
    Jock Maddern – Agrarian Socialist
    Jacinta Speer – Aspiring Emily Lister – once worked as an intern for Bill Shorten

    Just logged in.
    Read this.
    Had a chuckle.
    No more to read or suffer.
    Thanks Baldrick.
    Logging out.

  64. Spider
    #2449821, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    That’s it for me. I might go and rearrange my sock drawer.

  65. egg_
    #2449822, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Hopeful Conservative making sense – quick, shut him up!

  66. Turtle of WA
    #2449823, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    This crowd could be Turdbull’s focus group – “Why can’t the Libs be as wasteful as Labor?”

    Because somebody has to say no.

  67. Cpt Seahawks
    #2449824, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Aretha? Are you there, Aretha?

  68. egg_
    #2449826, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    once worked as an intern for Bill Shorten

    If that doesn’t ring alarm bells…

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449827, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    I am liking that young dude in the red jumper

  70. min
    #2449828, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Pinadu sounds like the only one that has an understanding of reality nah now the country fellow is giving them another dose of it

  71. Turtle of WA
    #2449830, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Urethra, the reason why you’re lost for words is that you don’t know anything. Umming and arring and pulling pensive poses won’t help make up for that.

  72. Baldrick
    #2449832, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    La Toya gets confused. Ends up using the ‘passionate’ word, that covers everything.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449836, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Mildura potential dole bludger bemoans why mildura is a shithole.

    It’s fucking Mildura, there is no work you idiot

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449837, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Trannie like the city.

    All the drag queens do sweetie

  75. egg_
    #2449838, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    La Toya gets confused. Ends up using the ‘passionate’ word, that covers everything.

    Passionate about ‘Climate Justice’!?

  76. RobK
    #2449840, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    It’s a coincidence, no doubt, but the males are making sense; the others are not.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449841, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Trannie should open wide and change feet

  78. egg_
    #2449844, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Trannie like the city.

    No Priscilla for them!

  79. Baldrick
    #2449845, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    La Toya talks a lot. Buggered if I can understand a word of it.

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449846, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Trannie keeps staring and pouting at Frydenberg

    Very disturbing

  81. egg_
    #2449847, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Trannie should open wide…

    Pass the mind bleach…

  82. Baldrick
    #2449848, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    More kids saying, “The gubbermint owes me money.”

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449849, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Swampie attempts a gotcha regarding internships

    Most punchable face of the evening.

  84. goldenboy
    #2449851, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    So if we have an episode with students, why not have one with people who actually work and ccontribute to society, who actually have some life experience.

  85. Turtle of WA
    #2449852, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    To be born an aboriginal tranny is to win first prize in the lottery of life.

  87. goldenboy
    #2449855, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Of course the kids advocates socialistic policies, what could possibly go wrong?

  88. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449856, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    o be born an aboriginal tranny is to win first prize in the lottery of life.

    If only it had a limp.

  89. RobK
    #2449857, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Young Trotskyist in audience.

  90. egg_
    #2449858, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Trannie keeps staring and pouting at Frydenberg

    Frydenberg avoiding its gaze.

  91. Dave in Marybrook
    #2449859, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    … because interns are free company for big-noting blowhards, Josh. No business can intermittently entertain hangers-on.

  93. Cpt Seahawks
    #2449861, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Red jumper is based.

  94. egg_
    #2449862, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    If only it had a limp.

    It’s probably got wood.

  95. Turtle of WA
    #2449863, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    The young lefty is against centralisation. Ha ha.

  96. Dave in Marybrook
    #2449864, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    This bloke on stage left is fantastic. Pithy and to-the-point. Tony cuts him off, closes the subject.

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449865, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    It’s probably got wood.

    Oh dear God

    My eyes, they burn.

  98. Dave in Marybrook
    #2449866, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    A limp? Or a lisp?

  99. Baldrick
    #2449867, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    How can you be against centralisation and love Corbyn and Sanders?

  100. Cpt Seahawks
    #2449868, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    “Gubbermint”. Nice one Baldrick.

  101. Dave in Marybrook
    #2449869, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Yep, badge boy thinks a behemoth uberministry is “streamlining…”
    Oh, the delusions of the young.

  102. Cpt Seahawks
    #2449870, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Not Muslim..yet Aretha.

  103. Baldrick
    #2449871, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    La Toya struggling again

  104. Baldrick
    #2449873, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Frydemburgers once more proving what an absolute cockhead he really is.

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449875, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    I note the absence of bhuddists, hindus, shintoists and amish

    But fucking muzzies, no probs, play the victim card you effete snob.

  106. Turtle of WA
    #2449876, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    How can you be against centralisation and love Corbyn and Sanders?

    How can you be a young ignorant utopian and be logically consistent?

  107. Dave in Marybrook
    #2449878, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    How about, why the hell should a pre-pubescent girl not feel safe to let her hair out? Your religion teaches you to fear, you poor kid.

  108. Cpt Seahawks
    #2449879, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Aretha’s eyes light up at a realisation of whole new word of identity fashionable victim card.

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449880, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Trannie is struggling to be relevant

  110. Baldrick
    #2449881, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Islamic schoolgirl feels unsafe, yet it’s the Je wish schools that have guards out the front.
    Go figure

  111. egg_
    #2449882, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Muzzo doesn’t feel safe on the street with ASIO about FFS?

  112. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449886, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Trannie will be back in 2 weeks as a black/white trannie disabled muslim goat botherer with a limp drinking Yak milk with a hunchback on DSP.

  113. Turtle of WA
    #2449887, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    If Urethra becomes a Muslim she’ll get a Nobel peace prize. Or her own ABC show.

  114. Baldrick
    #2449889, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    La Toya back on track, talking about indigi suicide shock horror.

  115. Motelier
    #2449890, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Sorry for you lot.

    I am sitting here shaking my head tonight.

    If this lot are representative, we are in deep dodo and all teachers should hang their heads in shame.

  116. egg_
    #2449891, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Trannie will be back in 2 weeks as a black/white trannie disabled muslim goat botherer with a limp drinking Yak milk with a hunchback on DSP.

    With Mad Katter as its Uncle.

  117. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449893, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    With Mad Katter as its Uncle

    More like baby daddy.

  118. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449894, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    WTF is the go with Trannies eyebrows

    Morticia Addams would be horrified

  119. Turtle of WA
    #2449895, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Uretha: sort of, kind of, blah blah blah.

  120. Cpt Seahawks
    #2449896, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Help, I’m getting dumber every time urether speaks.

  121. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449897, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2449886, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Commas, never forget to use commas

  122. Turtle of WA
    #2449900, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Young rural males are too normal for a post modern world and take it out on themselves. There’s your answer.

  123. egg_
    #2449901, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Trannie keeps staring and pouting at Frydenberg

    Frydenberg avoiding its gaze.

    Double plus.

  124. Dave in Marybrook
    #2449902, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    How on earth did Aretha get elected playtime PM?
    This whole debacle is a serious warning to not lower the voting age….

  125. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449905, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Climate Change, end of the GBR and Adani in one question.

    Give me a fucking break.

  126. Turtle of WA
    #2449907, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Great Barrier Reef [insert bullshit here] climate change.

  127. Baldrick
    #2449908, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    I wanna hear red jumper boy on Adani

  128. Cpt Seahawks
    #2449910, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    The Sea Hag mutters about the reef.

  129. Turtle of WA
    #2449911, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Urethra: there are victims everywhere.

  130. Habib
    #2449912, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Warmy mozzie. Pre-selection guaranteed, unless Uncle Achmed croaks her for smooching an infidel behind the bikeshed. Just sat through just 3 minutes of this, and if its in anyway representative we’re more doomed than any male gamete fired into Jacky Jacko.

  131. Baldrick
    #2449913, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    There’s no trade-off Snowcone. 150 traditional owners vote for Adani. Only 1 voted against.

  132. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449914, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Trannie went for the climate refugee claim

    Shyte on a shingle that is one confused individual.

  133. egg_
    #2449915, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    La Toya: “Climate refugees…” FFS.

  134. Baldrick
    #2449918, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Frydemburgers says The Little Reef That Could is threatened by climate change – what a cockhead.

  136. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449920, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Snowcone goes for the gotcha – does burning coal make global warming worse.

    Josh – here is a tip, tell snowcone to eat shit.

  137. Snoopy
    #2449921, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Snowcone: Some traditional owners are in favour of the mine, some oppose.

    The vote was 294 to 1 in favour, cockhead.

  138. Turtle of WA
    #2449922, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Angry young future women’s studies degree holder.

  139. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449923, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    On cue the Waffen SSM is unleashed.

  140. egg_
    #2449924, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Frydemburgers says The Little Reef That Could is threatened by climate change – what a cockhead.

    He may as well let the trannie go down on him.

  141. Baldrick
    #2449925, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Nope, red jumper boy just shot himself in the foot.

  142. Baldrick
    #2449927, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    He may as well let the trannie go down on him.

    Climate porn. What’s not to like?

  143. Turtle of WA
    #2449928, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    The girl on the end can parrot her English teacher verbatim.

  144. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449930, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Trannie is a clueless confused dickwad

  145. Turtle of WA
    #2449931, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Urethra’s gonna sing a love song.

  146. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449932, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    If this is the future of Australia then you are completely fucked

  147. Motelier
    #2449933, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Fark!

    The whole panel and audience wants to enforce gay love.

  148. Cpt Seahawks
    #2449934, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    What a loser. Urether is gay now.

  149. .
    #2449935, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Catherine King

    Oh dear. AI has become self-aware, and it is simultaneously horrifyingly feminist and power seeking, along with retarded.

    Pass.

    I don’t want to denigrate children, but I read Ms Speer’s bio and was reminded of this…

  150. Turtle of WA
    #2449936, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    If this is the future of Australia then you are completely fucked

    Fortunately it’s just the ABC.

    These kids were picked by lefty teachers.

    Lots of kids are sick of the crap their teachers shove down their throat.

  151. Motelier
    #2449937, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    FFS.

    This is not about love deary. It is about marriage.

  152. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449938, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Swampy doesn’t like a plebiscite because that is denying people to love or some such shyte.

    FMD this is uberdumb

  153. Turtle of WA
    #2449939, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Daddy, I wanna a marry a girl or I’m gonna cry.

  154. Snoopy
    #2449940, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Fark!

    The whole panel and audience wants to enforce gay love.

    We’re gonna need lots more lube.

  155. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449941, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    As much as i miss Australia

    I am glad i will never live there again if that is the future.

    God have mercy on you, because your future is grim.

  156. Baldrick
    #2449942, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Next time they’ll have a primary school special.

  157. Turtle of WA
    #2449943, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Fark!
    The whole panel and audience wants to enforce gay love.
    We’re gonna need lots more lube.

    And fossil fuel based plastic products.

  158. Turtle of WA
    #2449944, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Next time they’ll have a primary school special.

    Q&A: Kindy Edition.

  159. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449946, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Ok Troops

    Interruptions came in at 14

    Sorry ZK2A, so close but no cigar

    or arseless chaps, so yet again we jackpot to the chaps, gimp mask and now the sequinned Jock.

  161. Motelier
    #2449948, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Just go the whole hog.

    Q&A: Kinky Edition.

    Just one letter and you know how right I am.

  162. Carpe Jugulum
    #2449952, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    I’m done troops

    Oyasumi Nasai

  164. min
    #2449957, posted on July 24, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Would someone ask them a question about the history of Climate change and why it happened when there were no coal fired power stations or coal mining, people just chopped down trees or used peat for heating no electricity then. Trouble is no one has studied history, even baby boomers , so no idea what was happening when skating on the Thames was the go and previously when Greenlanders were growing barley and raising cattle and getting married in the cathedral. No CO2 problem then

  165. P
    #2449967, posted on July 24, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Trouble is no one has studied history, even baby boomers , so no idea what was happening when skating on the Thames was the go and previously when Greenlanders were growing barley and raising cattle and getting married in the cathedral. No CO2 problem then

    When my three commenced in year 11 and had to choose the subjects they were to study I said to them all, choose whatever you will as long as you study Ancient and Modern History then all is good by me.
    The three studied 3 unit Ancient and 2 unit modern History.

  166. a reader
    #2449969, posted on July 24, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Good heavens…what a cluster. If it’s any reassurance I was talking to a 17 year old Year 12 student yesterday. Her head was screwed on properly. Unfortunately our discussion consisted of her lamenting at how stupid and ridiculous her schoolmates were and a passionate discussion where she expressed her hatred of feminism. She did tell me that she likes messing with the feminist students when they push surveys as part of their research assignments.

  167. JC
    #2449970, posted on July 24, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Someone sent em an email to watch the show because an Indian kid’s performance was one of the best ever seen. I did and can say he was magnificent. He actually introduced the concept of trade offs – something alien to that abysmal show.

  168. Alain
    #2449982, posted on July 25, 2017 at 1:55 am

    Just remember that time-honoured ditty taught to young schoolboys in Melbourne to help instill a moral compass and sense of hygiene in them:

    If you can’t get a girlfriend, get a dog
    If you can’t find a dog
    Get a MacRob

