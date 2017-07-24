Liberty Quote
-
Q&A Forum: July 24, 2017
Schoolies night:
Please 5.
15 please Carpe.
Get yourself an arts grant, a job at the ABC, an international book festival talking circuit and a bonus honorary Ph.D..
Perhaps we could have a count of how many times the word ‘literally’ is used incorrectly.
Konbanwa Troops
Interruption Lotto is open for bids
Carpe 54
Stackja 5
ZK2A 15
… and ‘sustainable’ Turtle.
Konbanwa Carpe San. 8 for me please.
57 interruptions please Carpe.
I’ll go 24 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 5
ZK2A 15
Baldrick 8
Konbanwa Barrudorriku
=-0.624*-3.72456+27-2.32412544
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 5
ZK2A 15
Baldrick 8
Cpt Seahawks 57
Rob K 24
Aretha Brown
If she was disabled, she’d win the Sir Les Patterson funding jackpot
You are being an arsehat again
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 5
ZK2A 15
Baldrick 8
Cpt Seahawks 57
Rob K 24
Grumpy – Fuknose
This is going to be depressing for the future of Oz …
Sweet cheeses on a bicycle this is gonna be weird.
Ah!
Ars shat
Thou shat
He shat
We shat
You shat
They shat
May I have 38 please, Carpe?
25 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 5
ZK2A 15
Baldrick 8
Cpt Seahawks 57
Rob K 24
Grumpy – Fuknose
Vic in Prossy 38
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 5
ZK2A 15
Baldrick 8
Cpt Seahawks 57
Rob K 24
Grumpy – Fuknose
Vic in Prossy 38
Mark A 25
Thanks again Carpe, may I have 52.
Take your Lithium and have a lay down
Before you self harm.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 5
ZK2A 15
Baldrick 8
Cpt Seahawks 57
Rob K 24
Grumpy – Fuknose
Vic in Prossy 38
Mark A 25
Custard 52
31 please Jugulum.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 5
ZK2A 15
Baldrick 8
Cpt Seahawks 57
Rob K 24
Grumpy – Fuknose
Vic in Prossy 38
Mark A 25
Custard 52
Turtle of WA 31
It’s easy to work out Grumpy’s riddle. Just copy the numbers into your clipboad (ctrl-C), open Excel and paste (ctrl-V) into a cell. This week the answer is 27
It’s that time again, so lets dress like cheerleaders, wave our pom poms and sing to Taylor Swift and;
lllleeeeetttssss get rrreeaadddyyyy to rrruuummmbbbllleeee.
My number is 66.
Many thanks Frank
But i can’t be arsed
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 5
ZK2A 15
Baldrick 8
Cpt Seahawks 57
Rob K 24
Grumpy – Fuknose
Vic in Prossy 38
Mark A 25
Custard 52
Turtle of WA 31
Frank Carter 66
White girl is part of the youth indigenous parliament.
Was that a row of Muzzies I spied in the audience?
WTF.
67
1st question from a yoof socialist who like Sanders and Corbyn
FMD
We.are.doomed.
It’s not a girl Carpe
Black panthers! Yay for terrorism.
Oh Wait?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 5
ZK2A 15
Baldrick 8
Cpt Seahawks 57
Rob K 24
Grumpy – Fuknose
Vic in Prossy 38
Mark A 25
Custard 52
Turtle of WA 31
Frank Carter 66
P 67
Tharts arctually a California spoilt princess accent.
Even a bearded lady, what a freak show. So the hopeful conservative hasn’t got a hope and Frightenberg is proof enough. Brave ones I will leave you to it but will include you in my nightly orison. Buona notte coraggiosi.
The cow cockie in the red jumper will get eviscerated by this crowd,
I should run a book on who he punches in the face
Snowcone can’t leave Corbyn & Sanders alone.
27 please.
Labor defn of “politically engaged”: young, ignorant and easily led with free stuff.
Bloody hell. This is going to be a chore.
Wow, Michael Jackson is on the panel.
Tito, stop teasing.
That girl boy thing is the saddest thing since Michael Jackson.
Trumped again. By Carpe
Embarrassing. These little kiddies trying to sound all grown up.
Tonights panel is L to R a swampy, a wannabe, a trannie a douchenozzle, an ethnic, a harpy and a bushie.
what could possibly go wrong.
Yikes – Queer & @rseholes isn’t complete without a Qwerty minor?
It’s sad. These kids think the government owes them something.
Next question – millennials be the first generation not to out earn their parents.
My youngest will out earn me over his working life, his 2 older siblings don’t have the work ethic that he has.
As vetted by Mr Slave?
Young lass doesn’t think their voices are being heard
Fine sweet pea, start paying fucking taxes and then come back and see me.
La Toya Jackson seems to have the Queer eye for Frydenberg.
Quelle surprise. Swampy girl who loves socialists Corbyn and Sanders, hates democracy.
Baldrick
#2449712, posted on July 24, 2017 at 9:01 pm
Schoolies night:
Monday, 24 July 2017
Josh Frydenberg – Minister for Labor Energy Policy
Catherine King – Shadow Health Minister, and a big shadow it is
Pinidu Chandrasekera – Hopeful Conservative
Aretha Brown – A she that’s really a he that’s aboriginal
Jock Maddern – Agrarian Socialist
Jacinta Speer – Aspiring Emily Lister – once worked as an intern for Bill Shorten
Just logged in.
Read this.
Had a chuckle.
No more to read or suffer.
Thanks Baldrick.
Logging out.
That’s it for me. I might go and rearrange my sock drawer.
Hopeful Conservative making sense – quick, shut him up!
This crowd could be Turdbull’s focus group – “Why can’t the Libs be as wasteful as Labor?”
Because somebody has to say no.
Aretha? Are you there, Aretha?
If that doesn’t ring alarm bells…
I am liking that young dude in the red jumper
Pinadu sounds like the only one that has an understanding of reality nah now the country fellow is giving them another dose of it
Urethra, the reason why you’re lost for words is that you don’t know anything. Umming and arring and pulling pensive poses won’t help make up for that.
La Toya gets confused. Ends up using the ‘passionate’ word, that covers everything.
Mildura potential dole bludger bemoans why mildura is a shithole.
It’s fucking Mildura, there is no work you idiot
Trannie like the city.
All the drag queens do sweetie
Passionate about ‘Climate Justice’!?
It’s a coincidence, no doubt, but the males are making sense; the others are not.
Trannie should open wide and change feet
No Priscilla for them!
La Toya talks a lot. Buggered if I can understand a word of it.
Trannie keeps staring and pouting at Frydenberg
Very disturbing
Pass the mind bleach…
More kids saying, “The gubbermint owes me money.”
Swampie attempts a gotcha regarding internships
Most punchable face of the evening.
So if we have an episode with students, why not have one with people who actually work and ccontribute to society, who actually have some life experience.
To be born an aboriginal tranny is to win first prize in the lottery of life.
No Trump666 yet?
Of course the kids advocates socialistic policies, what could possibly go wrong?
If only it had a limp.
Young Trotskyist in audience.
Frydenberg avoiding its gaze.
… because interns are free company for big-noting blowhards, Josh. No business can intermittently entertain hangers-on.
Go red jumper.
Red jumper is based.
It’s probably got wood.
The young lefty is against centralisation. Ha ha.
This bloke on stage left is fantastic. Pithy and to-the-point. Tony cuts him off, closes the subject.
Oh dear God
My eyes, they burn.
A limp? Or a lisp?
How can you be against centralisation and love Corbyn and Sanders?
“Gubbermint”. Nice one Baldrick.
Yep, badge boy thinks a behemoth uberministry is “streamlining…”
Oh, the delusions of the young.
Not Muslim..yet Aretha.
La Toya struggling again
Frydemburgers once more proving what an absolute cockhead he really is.
I note the absence of bhuddists, hindus, shintoists and amish
But fucking muzzies, no probs, play the victim card you effete snob.
How can you be a young ignorant utopian and be logically consistent?
How about, why the hell should a pre-pubescent girl not feel safe to let her hair out? Your religion teaches you to fear, you poor kid.
Aretha’s eyes light up at a realisation of whole new word of identity fashionable victim card.
Trannie is struggling to be relevant
Islamic schoolgirl feels unsafe, yet it’s the Je wish schools that have guards out the front.
Go figure
Muzzo doesn’t feel safe on the street with ASIO about FFS?
Trannie will be back in 2 weeks as a black/white trannie disabled muslim goat botherer with a limp drinking Yak milk with a hunchback on DSP.
If Urethra becomes a Muslim she’ll get a Nobel peace prize. Or her own ABC show.
La Toya back on track, talking about indigi suicide shock horror.
Sorry for you lot.
I am sitting here shaking my head tonight.
If this lot are representative, we are in deep dodo and all teachers should hang their heads in shame.
With Mad Katter as its Uncle.
More like baby daddy.
WTF is the go with Trannies eyebrows
Morticia Addams would be horrified
Uretha: sort of, kind of, blah blah blah.
Help, I’m getting dumber every time urether speaks.
Commas, never forget to use commas
Young rural males are too normal for a post modern world and take it out on themselves. There’s your answer.
Double plus.
How on earth did Aretha get elected playtime PM?
This whole debacle is a serious warning to not lower the voting age….
Climate Change, end of the GBR and Adani in one question.
Give me a fucking break.
Great Barrier Reef [insert bullshit here] climate change.
I wanna hear red jumper boy on Adani
The Sea Hag mutters about the reef.
Urethra: there are victims everywhere.
Warmy mozzie. Pre-selection guaranteed, unless Uncle Achmed croaks her for smooching an infidel behind the bikeshed. Just sat through just 3 minutes of this, and if its in anyway representative we’re more doomed than any male gamete fired into Jacky Jacko.
There’s no trade-off Snowcone. 150 traditional owners vote for Adani. Only 1 voted against.
Trannie went for the climate refugee claim
Shyte on a shingle that is one confused individual.
La Toya: “Climate refugees…” FFS.
Frydemburgers says The Little Reef That Could is threatened by climate change – what a cockhead.
Frydengirl.
Snowcone goes for the gotcha – does burning coal make global warming worse.
Josh – here is a tip, tell snowcone to eat shit.
Snowcone: Some traditional owners are in favour of the mine, some oppose.
The vote was 294 to 1 in favour, cockhead.
Angry young future women’s studies degree holder.
On cue the Waffen SSM is unleashed.
He may as well let the trannie go down on him.
Nope, red jumper boy just shot himself in the foot.
Climate porn. What’s not to like?
The girl on the end can parrot her English teacher verbatim.
Trannie is a clueless confused dickwad
Urethra’s gonna sing a love song.
If this is the future of Australia then you are completely fucked
Fark!
The whole panel and audience wants to enforce gay love.
What a loser. Urether is gay now.
Oh dear. AI has become self-aware, and it is simultaneously horrifyingly feminist and power seeking, along with retarded.
Pass.
I don’t want to denigrate children, but I read Ms Speer’s bio and was reminded of this…
Fortunately it’s just the ABC.
These kids were picked by lefty teachers.
Lots of kids are sick of the crap their teachers shove down their throat.
FFS.
This is not about love deary. It is about marriage.
Swampy doesn’t like a plebiscite because that is denying people to love or some such shyte.
FMD this is uberdumb
Daddy, I wanna a marry a girl or I’m gonna cry.
We’re gonna need lots more lube.
As much as i miss Australia
I am glad i will never live there again if that is the future.
God have mercy on you, because your future is grim.
Next time they’ll have a primary school special.
And fossil fuel based plastic products.
Q&A: Kindy Edition.
Ok Troops
Interruptions came in at 14
Sorry ZK2A, so close but no cigar
or arseless chaps, so yet again we jackpot to the chaps, gimp mask and now the sequinned Jock.
Thanks Carpe San
Just go the whole hog.
Just one letter and you know how right I am.
I’m done troops
Oyasumi Nasai
+ 100
Would someone ask them a question about the history of Climate change and why it happened when there were no coal fired power stations or coal mining, people just chopped down trees or used peat for heating no electricity then. Trouble is no one has studied history, even baby boomers , so no idea what was happening when skating on the Thames was the go and previously when Greenlanders were growing barley and raising cattle and getting married in the cathedral. No CO2 problem then
When my three commenced in year 11 and had to choose the subjects they were to study I said to them all, choose whatever you will as long as you study Ancient and Modern History then all is good by me.
The three studied 3 unit Ancient and 2 unit modern History.
Good heavens…what a cluster. If it’s any reassurance I was talking to a 17 year old Year 12 student yesterday. Her head was screwed on properly. Unfortunately our discussion consisted of her lamenting at how stupid and ridiculous her schoolmates were and a passionate discussion where she expressed her hatred of feminism. She did tell me that she likes messing with the feminist students when they push surveys as part of their research assignments.
Someone sent em an email to watch the show because an Indian kid’s performance was one of the best ever seen. I did and can say he was magnificent. He actually introduced the concept of trade offs – something alien to that abysmal show.
Just remember that time-honoured ditty taught to young schoolboys in Melbourne to help instill a moral compass and sense of hygiene in them:
If you can’t get a girlfriend, get a dog
If you can’t find a dog
Get a MacRob