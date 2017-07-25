Damn foreigners

Now the s44 scandal becomes even more interesting.
Todate we’ve seen rather open and shut cases of s44 violations; foreign born politicians who remain dual citizens cannot sit in the Australian parliament. This doesn’t strike me as being particularly unreasonable, although it also doesn’t strike me as being particularly useful either. Mind you, I have enjoyed every second of the kerfuffle.
Now let’s consider the case of Matt Canavan. An Australian born politician of Australian born parents who is entitled to Italian citizenship through, at least, his maternal grandmother (the media reports here are mixed – the ABC reports that both maternal grandparents are/were Italian). Is he disqualified?
Now that question (not specifically Canavan – but the general principle) has been the focus of a debate on Facebook with some well-known libertarians arguing “Yes” and me arguing “No”. Quite rightly Matt Canavan isn’t resigning from the Senate (just yet) and the government will ask the High Court to adjudicate.
It seems to me that a strict interpretation of s44 would have him (and more than half the Australian population) ineligible to run for parliament, while a sensible position based on him being born here and having made no effort to claim any foreign nationality meaning that he (and about half the population) are eligible to run for parliament.
There has also been a lot of talk about the need for a referendum on this issue – the easiest thing to do would be to align voting rights with running rights. If you are eligible to vote, you are eligible to run. I suspect, however, that a simple solution like that would not be proposed nor accepted.
Update: Facts reported here.
In 2006, my mother lodged documents with the Italian consulate in Brisbane to become an Italian citizen. In doing so, it would appear that she made an application for me to become an Italian citizen as well. I was 25 years old at the time.
While I knew that my mother had become an Italian citizen I had no knowledge that I myself had become an Italian citizen. Until last week I had no suspicion that I could be an Italian citizen. I was not born in Italy and have never been to Italy.
Following the reporting of Senator Ludlum and Senator Waters, my mother raised with me the possibility that I was an Italian citizen last week.
The Italian authorities have confirmed that the application for Italian citizenship was not signed by me. To my knowledge I have not received any correspondence from Italian authorities about my citizenship status, and they have not been able to provide any such records.
In the short time available I have not been able to obtain definitive legal advice as to whether my registration as an Italian citizen, without my knowledge or consent, was valid under Italian law. I am seeking to obtain that advice presently.
This afternoon, both my husband and I are beginning to wonder what nationality, or several, we may belong to !
There was a link on the open thread that suggested his mother’s obtaining of Italian citizenship in 2006 might actually not have caused him to become an Italian citizen.
Yes – the ABC reported that his mum applied for Italian citizenship in 2007 – when he was an adult. Now she may have listed him as child (of hers) but he was an adult by then. So not quite what that means.
A strange thing by his mum not to tell him, since he was 25. It does seem something a family might chat and joke about.
Perhaps she thought it was quite meaningless, though, and just ticked a box saying “yes”, although wouldn’t it require a birth certificate?
As I mentioned when Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlum were found to be dual citizens – it doesn’t matter where they were born that made them crap Senators. Same with Barack Hussein Obama. Although the “birthers” who claimed he was Kenyan-born wanted him kicked out because of his country of birth, it was not his country of birth that made him such a limp-waisted and ineffectual President. (Hey Obama, tell us how you closed down Gitmo like you promised).
Another thought, can I apply for Singaporean citizenship on behalf of Whish-Wilson to make him ineligible?
If he was born here and never personally applied to become an Italian citizen then I fail to see how or why he could be construed as one.
Sounds like absolutely bloody ridiculous straw clutching.
Wendy Pong and that unintelligible Scottish imbecile on the other hand …
Can we go the whole hog – ” totus porcus”, and apply for Russian citizenship on behalf of Lee Riannon?
s44 of the Constitution is very clear and it is there for a reason. If a MHR or Senator is a dual citizen then they have rights and obligations to two countries. In any conflict situation between two sets of rights and obligations faced by the MHR or Senator, the framers of the Constitution did not want an MHR or a Senator to choose against Australia. The solution? s44.
If current and prospective MRH’s and Senators cannot be bothered to read s 44 then “problem belong them”. No sympathy from me.
Sinc is drawing a vey long bow to infer that more the half the Australian population otherwise eligible to run for Parliament are dual citizens (“it seems to me that a strict interpretation of s44 would have him (and more than half the Australian population) ineligible to run for parliament,…)
Still keeping Abbott out of office, so he’s doing a fine job.
Zulu – I saw we nominate her for Uzbekistan – as they are keeping to the Soviet tradition of a totalitarian regime dressed up as a constitutional democracy.
Fortunately I don’t want to screw up my life by running for Parliament. After reviewing my birth certificates last weekend I have no idea if I’m a dual citizen or not. I am definitely an Australian citizen as I have a piece of paper that says so.
Siltstone – the mischief, to my mind, isn’t that someone who is a dual citizen might sit in the parliament, but that, for example, a Soviet agent of influence might sit in the parliament and the constitution is silent on that problem.
Soviet agent of influence might sit in the parliament and the constitution is silent on that problem.
Its a timing thing. The Soviets didn’t come into existence for about 16 years after.
But you already knew that.
Seems Canavan has resigned from the Cabinet, but NOT from the Senate, and the Government will be testing the whole matter in the High Court.
Bluddee-ah hellah! I’ve had first hand experience with Italian bureaucracy and they are indeed dodgy as all hell, but this is just ridiculous.
– He didn’t personally apply for Italian citizenship
– He (allegedly) didn’t know that an application had been lodged “on his behalf”
– He was never formally advised by the Italian authorities that he had been made a citizen
Crazy stuff.
What is the point of resigning from cabinet?
The constitution does not mention that.
Did he take one for the team, hopes he gets the thumbs up and lobs back in?
Siltstone – the mischief, to my mind, isn’t that someone who is a dual citizen might sit in the parliament, but that, for example, a Soviet agent of influence might sit in the parliament and the constitution is silent on that problem.
Sections 44 (i)
. Any person who –
(i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power:
Legal eagles out there: tell us what “acknowlegment” might mean in this context.
There are many woggy countries that give you automatic citizenship regardless of where you are born. You inherit it from your parents. They just have to notify the local embassy with your birth certificate to prove you exist. They don’t need your signature or permission.
True blue 3rd generation Aussie here.
Perhaps I should put my hand up to run for Parliament given that so many others are ineligible?
But no one has dual citizenship just for the heck of it.
And if any of these innocents, these bewildered babes-in-the-woods, has said why he/she has the extra citizenship, then I haven’t heard it.
We should check all foreign born retired politicians who are receiving parliamentary pensions for life.
Gee that would be something
Check all retired foreign-borns who receive parliamentary pensions for life.
Well in Matt Canavan’s case it’s pretty cut and dried…. He signed nothing after he was 18, so his mother does not speak for him…. If she had signed for him when he was a child, then he would be a dual citizen.
…. But of course I would want all signatures on all her applications and paperwork she did to be scrutinized…. It’s not enough to just take his word for it.
We should check all foreign born retired politicians who are receiving parliamentary pensions for life.
Yes, but recovery of $$ could be hard. In the meantime there is a proactive stance that could be taken. All candidates for each and every election must sign an enforceable undertaking that they have read and understood s44 of the Constitution and declare that they are eligible candidates and, if ever shown not to be, they will repay all monies ever paid to them as candidates or elected persons. Next election that Wong chap, and everyone else, would have to decide whether to sign or not before the election. If a court later fund they were ineligible but declines to demand a refund, the enforceabe undertaking would mean they could be chased for $$ anyway
What is the point of dual citizenship anyway? You can only be loyal to one. It is like having two footy teams! Unheard of!!!
to be honest s44 is clear and it is incumbent on all candidates to ensure they comply. this is the reason for a stat dec. however in fairness to canavan it is unusual for mummy to apply for a visa or passport or citizenship on ones behalf when you are 25!
I simply do not believe that a mother would not tell her adult son that she had managed to get him a foreign citizenship.
btw i am a dual uk oz citizen. But I am not running for parliament. When I came to oz in 1963 the UK was of course the mother country. None of this meant anything. I doubt the high court would have differentiated even at that time. But the reason I retained it was ease of passage through Europe. When France and Australia were having an argument about blowing up a certain atoll, my brother and his wife were on hols in the UK and had booked to go to Paris. The French customs were going to turf them as Aussies but they whisked out their British passports and were not refused entry. It also means you can work in the UK like the Pakistanis, Indians etc but not Anglo/Scots/WElsh descended Australians.
I’m struggling to believe that he could be awarded Italian citizenship with no input on his part?
From the open thread.
Two points.
First, my recollection is that both of di Natale’s parents are Italian. Where does this leave him?
Second, should dual citizenship also make the holder ineligible to vote? My inclination would be to tighten the voting rules, not loosen Section 44.
I didn’t know that Matt Canavan had actually said: his mother had not told him.
Interesting.
He’s one of the very few politicians whose word would be good, I thought.
An end to dual citizenship, please
That’s a good inclination. “tighten the voting rules”
He has produced documents renouncing his Italian citizenship.
The kind of ADULT son whose mother has gone off and made him an Italian citizen without telling him, possibly costing him his job and making him a laughing stock.
I wouldn’t dream of it but if by chance I did such a stupid thing then I would fully expect my adult child to say more than just ‘it was my mum’, and I would totally deserve it.
Thanks Doomlord.
Any thoughts on tightening voter eligibility?
I think the High Court would sensibly rule Canavan in on the grounds that he did not apply for nor accept citizenship as an adult, and nobody else can swear allegiance to another country for him.
Just think of the possibilities: Ruritania grants citizenship to Turnbull/Shorten (take your pick) and they are suddenly ineligible for election. It would become farcical.
And Italian citizenship is an utter joke. The Sicilian Prince, born in Italy, cannot get Italian citizenship because he had to renounce it when he was naturalised as a 16 year old and he did as he was told by his parents.
His cousins…born in Australia…can get it because, even though their parents were naturalised Australians, the children had no say in said renouncing by mum and dad.
This furore has caused me to look at my own citizenship status and it seems I am unable to run for parliament because my British parents never bothered with the niceties of naturalisation. What a pity.
To be fair though, what was he supposed to say?
“I’m resigning from Cabinet because there’s a chance I may be a dual citizen and be ineligible to sit in Parliament. I will not be taking any questions.”
If he’s telling the truth, the facts are the facts, and if his mum took out foreign citizenship on his behalf without even informing him then she is to blame, no question.
Full disclosure: I am ineligible to stand for parliament in Australia.
The way this nonsense has gone down I’d probably find that Finland claims me as a citizen as my great, great, great grandfather came from there some times in the 1800s
One would expect that the High Court will demand and be provided with all of the relevant documentation. Simply accepting the word of Canavan and his mother is unlikely to be sufficient.
This will be Canavan’s problem.
The Italian bureaucracy is so hopeless that he won’t be easily able to get a confirmation that he hasn’t actually applied for citizenship.
Apparently they make the Indian Civil Service look like speed demons, and have the clerical accuracy of a banana republic.
There’s no one on Earth who can tell you what is valid under Italian law. That’s what makes it so unique and beautiful.
Schrödinger’s citizenship.
One would expect that the High Court will demand and be provided with all of the relevant documentation. Simply accepting the word of Canavan and his mother is unlikely to be sufficient.
Of course – I am assuming the facts stack up. But my point is that if citizenship can be bestowed without consent, any member of the Commonwealth Parliament can be rubbed out. Whether his mother told him is not at issue; whether he accepted an offer of citizenship is the crux. A parent cannot commit an adult.
The constitution is silent on that because the 1951 Australian Referendum which sought approval for the federal government to ban the Communist Party of Australia was not carried.
When Itook my grand daughter to Italy in 2007, we investigated applying for an Italian passport . Her mother is Australian born of Italian parents. The rigmarole to establish her eligibility was unbelievable. Apart from obtaining all the information from her other grandm other , it required having to stand in the queue at the embassy that closed at 12 pm . As in Italy, if you got to the top of queue at midday tough luck they knocked off and you had to try your luck the next day.
Not worth the hassle we decided as that only got her eligibility passed then we would have to apply for passport so more queue standing.
So I think that maybe Canavan has never had an Italian passport and maybe mum just did all the initial work for the benefits of holding an Italian passport when travelling there.
One could have done some of the initial preparation on Internet from memory. It will be interesting to see what occurred and she only registered him .
The mothers of Turnbull and Shorten are deceased, so an application to Ruritania would be out of the question. These two wouldn’t be ‘rubbed out’.
It’s unlikely that any mothers or fathers of parliamentarians will be arranging for citizenship of a foreign country, for a son or daughter, without consent.
Sinc, the constitution is not silent on the problem of a potential Soviet agent sitting in parliament, it’s called treason, the law is very clear on what treason is, and it is very clear it isn’t only the aging Greens senator who is guilty of that offence, a certain Labor senator of diminutive proprtions and of Iranian extract is also just as guilty. And so are all those who kmowingly took money from the government of a foreign power.
Just illustrates how minority judgement was right. The foreign law should not be governing.
Plenty:
– only property owners.
– only net taxpayers.
– individuals over the age of 25.
– no public servants.
– no university graduates.
Pick one or any combination. Given time I’m sure I could think of more.
@SeditionaryI – I don’t know that I’d call it treason, but taking money from a foreign government should disqualify people from the parliament. I’m surprised that in NSW it is illegal to take money from property developers, but foreign governments are okay.
The right to vote based on your income – no welfare recipients allowed to vote.
ZKTA – that’s covered by being a net taxpayer.
Anyone who receives welfare or a salary from the government and is a member of a trade union.
No university graduates woukd certainly reduce the Green-Left vote!
Rococo Liberal – surely you meant “or” not “and”.
Sinc, receiving monies from the government of a foeign power renders that person in the employ as an agent of that foreign power, and is treason. Of-course those involved will argue that a donation is not payment as no exchange did or was expected to take place, I’d like that tested in court.
However, there are two senators who we know took monies and did provide exchange, and in both instances a continuous relationship was formed. There is no arguing that what those two senators engaged in was treason, they both fell within the standard of being an agent in the employ of a foregn power, and in one instance, a hostile foreign power.
And there is no acceptable excuse as to why both of those people weren’t prosecuted.
a Soviet agent of influence might sit in the parliament and the constitution is silent on that problem
Eliminating dual citizens is a first step to weed out the obvious ones. For some reason the ALP and Greens are less obvious?!? How do you do a facepalm emoji? Julie? Julie?…
Any thoughts on tightening voter eligibility?
Aynsley Kellow #2450747, posted on July 25, 2017 at 8:35 pm
I wonder if the Hutt River Province could help us out in this dire situation? Prince Leonard may be sufficiently senile by now to entertain the thought of bestowing honorary citizenship on a bunch of our MPs and getting a useless bunch of loonies out of the way (now didn’t Mr Gilbert write an opera on just such a theme?)
Senator Canavan appears innocent.
It is a pity that he has resigned from Cabinet, as he appeared to be one of the most capable Ministers.