Damn foreigners

Now the s44 scandal becomes even more interesting.

Todate we’ve seen rather open and shut cases of s44 violations; foreign born politicians who remain dual citizens cannot sit in the Australian parliament. This doesn’t strike me as being particularly unreasonable, although it also doesn’t strike me as being particularly useful either. Mind you, I have enjoyed every second of the kerfuffle.

Now let’s consider the case of Matt Canavan. An Australian born politician of Australian born parents who is entitled to Italian citizenship through, at least, his maternal grandmother (the media reports here are mixed – the ABC reports that both maternal grandparents are/were Italian). Is he disqualified?

Now that question (not specifically Canavan – but the general principle) has been the focus of a debate on Facebook with some well-known libertarians arguing “Yes” and me arguing “No”. Quite rightly Matt Canavan isn’t resigning from the Senate (just yet) and the government will ask the High Court to adjudicate.

It seems to me that a strict interpretation of s44 would have him (and more than half the Australian population) ineligible to run for parliament, while a sensible position based on him being born here and having made no effort to claim any foreign nationality meaning that he (and about half the population) are eligible to run for parliament.

There has also been a lot of talk about the need for a referendum on this issue – the easiest thing to do would be to align voting rights with running rights. If you are eligible to vote, you are eligible to run. I suspect, however, that a simple solution like that would not be proposed nor accepted.

Update: Facts reported here.

In 2006, my mother lodged documents with the Italian consulate in Brisbane to become an Italian citizen. In doing so, it would appear that she made an application for me to become an Italian citizen as well. I was 25 years old at the time. While I knew that my mother had become an Italian citizen I had no knowledge that I myself had become an Italian citizen. Until last week I had no suspicion that I could be an Italian citizen. I was not born in Italy and have never been to Italy. Following the reporting of Senator Ludlum and Senator Waters, my mother raised with me the possibility that I was an Italian citizen last week. The Italian authorities have confirmed that the application for Italian citizenship was not signed by me. To my knowledge I have not received any correspondence from Italian authorities about my citizenship status, and they have not been able to provide any such records. In the short time available I have not been able to obtain definitive legal advice as to whether my registration as an Italian citizen, without my knowledge or consent, was valid under Italian law. I am seeking to obtain that advice presently.