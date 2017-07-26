Australia doesn’t have an inequality problem

I have an oped (ungated here) in the AFR today responding to an oped by Richard Denniss.
Sigh. Yet another round of debate on “inequality”. Yesterday Richard Denniss was warning us that even those “lefties” at the IMF thought inequality could be a drag on growth. Indeed – they do. In developing countries extreme levels of inequality often lead to political and social unrest. We in Australia don’t have too much to worry about on that front.
Arguments about inequality are always a two-pronged attack on the status quo. First that inequality is somehow bad, and second that a soak-the-productive will improve inequality by equally impoverishing everyone. I’m quite certain that North Korea has low levels of inequality.
All the usual arguments – more tax will make the world a better place.
One response to my argument that there is relationship between effort and reward was quite surprising. Here is what I said:
In a country like Australia there is a clear relationship between work and reward. Those individuals who study hard, work hard, save their money, avoid chemical dependency, don’t have more children than they can afford, tend to live happy and comfortable lives. Not always. To be sure there is bad luck and misfortune but then we have a generous and means-tested welfare system to provide a hand up. Welfare was never intended to subsidise the lifestyle choices of the idle.
Uncontroversial, I would have thought. But no:
This article is nonsensical: also the image tagline “work equates to reward” is awfully close to “arbeit macht frei” pic.twitter.com/sPVywcPddy
— Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) July 26, 2017
Whalehunt politely asked the retarded bint which part of “work will set you free” she does not understand. What odds the reply will be impolite.
Nought more queer than folk
Godwin’s law strikes early on this one
My father spent about 2.5 years in Dachau as a political prisoner with a death sentence. I can assure Mr Wolf the concept of “setting free” on the gates he refers to are entirely the opposite of his meaning. Idiot.
Au contraire. Australia does have an inequality problem.
Public servants are over-paid, under worked, protected to the eyeballs and are ruining the nation.
They also overwhelmingly vote left, and pal recruitment favours that.
The most appropriate answer to this inequality is to halve public servants salaries, so their pay and conditions match private sector equivalents.
The lefty elites have taken over, are paying themselves a motza and are sucking this country dry.
If I am wrong about my impression of the species please by all means prove me wrong. But that I even have this view suggests I’m on the money.
It would be great to get a comment from Richarddd Dennissss on what he thinks about the inequality/ equality schitck working its way through Venezuela at the moment. Unless I’m mistaken, Dennnisssss and a large number of his pals at the Unaustralia Institute were/are friends of the Bolivating* revolution.
*Bolivarian perhaps?
Asher Wolf used to be a big deal in the tech community. Obviously experiencing relevance deprivation syndrome.
Who TF is Asher Wolf and why does their view matter, or why should it even be showcased?
Great article Sinc, but could I suggest one minor edit?
In developing countries extreme levels of inequality often lead to political and social unrest. We in Australia don’t have too much to worry about on that front until the eco-loons and ruinable energy spivs make electricity unaffordable (or unavailable) for those outside the elite.
Who TF is Asher Wolf…
Here.
Those individuals who study hard, work hard, save their money, avoid chemical dependency, don’t have more children than they can afford, tend to live happy and comfortable lives.
The weasel phrase “tend to” lets you get away with anything.
Millions of decent, patriotic, hard working citizens in the Western world experiencing the devastation of their communities as a consequence of the libertarian-inspired globalisation policies people like you promote tell me a different story. We live in increasingly uncertain times where individuals can do everything right yet lose everything they have because their leaders are prepared to sacrifice them in pursuit of a deluded globalisation agenda.
The lucky segment of the population who live inside the protected bubble of taxpayer funded institutions seemingly lack both understanding of the situation and compassion for their fellow unprotected citizens.
Well written Sinc,
“The single largest item on the commonwealth budget is welfare. Some 35 per cent of the budget is allocated to social security and welfare. If we include education and health that figure rises to nearly 59 per cent of the budget. All that is financed by high taxes on the few.”
Sums it up well. Tax comments good too.
DM,
Yes, possibly Sinc should have gone in harder to evidence the left pulling the economy down.
The relationship between work and reward has become a menage a trois, with the third party uninvited, interested only in bumming the other two, and rifling through their wallets. And the pervert never pisses off either.
Return charity to the business of charity.
Indeed:
While her entire performance that afternoon is worth watching, Mrs. Thatcher’s comments are particularly timeless regarding the Left’s bloodhound-like obsession with income inequality.
When Simon Hughes (Liberal Democrat member of Parliament for Southwark and Bermondsey) asked about the gap between the wealthy and the needy, Prime Minister Thatcher replied unyieldingly: “What the honorable member is saying is that he would rather that the poor were poorer, provided that the rich were less rich,” she argued on November 22, 1990. She added: “So long as the gap is smaller, they would rather have the poor poorer. You do not create wealth and opportunity that way. You do not create a property-owning democracy that way.” Mrs. Thatcher’s words were accompanied by a simple hand gesture, showing that the Left prefer a narrower gap between rich and poor, even if both are at a lower level, than a wider gap, where both the rich and poor are better off — albeit more so for the former.
This perfectly encapsulates Obama and the American Left’s entire attack on their No. 1 enemy, “the 1 percent.” The late prime minister’s response to this collectivist drivel is both vintage Thatcher and, 23 years on, exactly the answer that such destructive nonsense still deserves.
Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/344974/thatcher-they-would-rather-have-poor-poorer-deroy-murdock
I’m quite certain that North Korea has extreme levels of inequality between the Inner Party and the proles.