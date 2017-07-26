Australia doesn’t have an inequality problem

I have an oped (ungated here) in the AFR today responding to an oped by Richard Denniss.

Sigh. Yet another round of debate on “inequality”. Yesterday Richard Denniss was warning us that even those “lefties” at the IMF thought inequality could be a drag on growth. Indeed – they do. In developing countries extreme levels of inequality often lead to political and social unrest. We in Australia don’t have too much to worry about on that front. Arguments about inequality are always a two-pronged attack on the status quo. First that inequality is somehow bad, and second that a soak-the-productive will improve inequality by equally impoverishing everyone. I’m quite certain that North Korea has low levels of inequality.

All the usual arguments – more tax will make the world a better place.

One response to my argument that there is relationship between effort and reward was quite surprising. Here is what I said:

In a country like Australia there is a clear relationship between work and reward. Those individuals who study hard, work hard, save their money, avoid chemical dependency, don’t have more children than they can afford, tend to live happy and comfortable lives. Not always. To be sure there is bad luck and misfortune but then we have a generous and means-tested welfare system to provide a hand up. Welfare was never intended to subsidise the lifestyle choices of the idle.

Uncontroversial, I would have thought. But no:

