In a civilized society it is indeed not so much the greater knowledge that the individual can acquire, as the greater benefit he receives from the knowledge posssessed by others, which is the cause of his ability to pursue an infinitely wider range of ends than merely the satisfaction of his most pressing physical needs. Indeed, a ‘civilized’ individual may be very ignorant, more ignorant than many a savage, and yet greatly benefit from the civilization in which he lives.— Friedrich von Hayek
Wednesday Forum: July 26, 2017
397 Responses to Wednesday Forum: July 26, 2017
Retrospective too it seems. Bizarre stuff.
I’m not really sure how you do someone in for grooming without proving tendency, catching them in a sting or related to other charges.
Is this James Buchanan or Maocolm in fancy dress?
Very convenience timing too
Wasn’t that the novel that got Tom Sharpe banned,or deported from South Africa?
What’s the fuss about NK nukes ? Didn’t the UN just ban those weapons ?
They are paid for by the patient, not the hospital and are hired by the patient through an Agency.
From the Oz. This one’s for Carpe and Top Ender. Do you think they’ll deduct the cost from his wages?
Two thousand years ago the same thing happened to another religious figure, facing a similar fate from a pack of witch-hunting heathens.
Ditto.
6 letters in the surname. I have had it “scotished” ie start with a Mc , “irished” extra u’s and l’s added (there are no ‘u’s and only 1 l – funny story a lady of that irish surname and SWMBO have the same first name worked at the same place and the number of wrongly connected phone calls was amazing !) I have letters substituted, and as I have a ‘female’ type first name I often get mail addressed to Mrs …. (bloody sexists !)
Heard their ALPBC this morning (whilst driving to appointment0 saying that for cultural reasons they couldn’t mention Yunupingu’s name or show his face or play his music! Another new rule I thought. Returning home around 12.30 pm the same station was playing one of his recordings. Wierd…
I have to admit laughing at that one.
You know, this grooming stuff, if you chat up a shiela and she agrees to meet you next Saturday night for a bit of horizontal folk dancing, and the age of consent is 18 and she turns 18 on Friday night, isn’t the chat up session technically grooming?
My cousin wants to know.
I understand the slogan, Roger – or rather, both the permutations.
I was just including what prompted me to think back onto Pirate Pete’s article.
OK…just offered if clarification was needed, ML.
It’s a point worth labouring! 🙂
Grooming offences
This is the thing with their ABC, their presenters & their producers… in my opinion they only run with stories, or certain aspects of stories, which suit their “narratives” – whether it’s climate change, refugees, aboriginal identity issues, same sex marriage, etc, etc. They also seem to be a bit selective in reporting instances of child sex abuse because, although they’ve been all over the Cardinal like a cheap suit, the recent guilty plea by ex-ABC staffer, Jon Stephens, doesn’t seem to have made the cut as “news” for them.
https://youtu.be/VZUhRTkp6vI
The Greenfilth:
Canavan’s possible resignation will of course have no effect on the governments one seat majority in the HoR. He sits in the Senate and if he falls, will be replaced by another National.
Grooming offences.
Ok ok. I will stop tending to my hair and stop shaving.
Someone could have told me a bit sooner about such laws.
I hope she is charged as well image if the chisel had punched through the windscreen & injured him.
Wasn’t that the novel that got Tom Sharpe banned,or deported from South Africa?
He was deported in 1961.
His novels came when he was back in England after deportation.
THAT is a pretty broad definition. Absent the sexual activity, it seems as if a conviction can be sought despite the absence of any later crime. How do you prove ill intentions ( I am of course assuming VicPol and The Hulls Team will deem Cdl. Pell’s interaction with parish kids as ‘facilitation’. )
Winston,
Grooming or not, you shouldn’t be chatting up your young cousin 🙂
What I feared, playing with children at the pool is ‘grooming and opportunity’ doesn’t matter if you could not find a more public place.
No need even to establish intent, by the looks.
T-Rex escapes, goes missing, Very Fake Media panics!
It is funny.
Bullshitting propagandists are consoling themselves with ‘reports’ that he’s also thinking of leaving the White House, but it doesn’t hide their genuine terror.
Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, takes a few days off and panic sets in with the traitors because no one told them that he’d gone, where he’d gone or how long he’d be gone.
How does such a big, noticeable, important person just slip away from all those leaking lying spies?!
A N D … who the hell is is talking to, about what …. !?!?
🙂
Wow. This is actually on the books. What a ridiculous country.
Catallaxy Aviators
2 off B-29’s airborne at Oshkosh.
Huh?
This charge against Cardinal Pell has implications for anyone in contact with young children in the past.
I can see rivers of compo money flowing for anyone with an old, rusty axe to grind.
grooming and opportunity
One could argue that school teachers promoting that “Safe schools” bollocks are guilty of such.
Ms Sams attacked first with projectiles in traffic, causing danger to Mr Slappy and other motorists.
This reversing stuff sounds like attempted murder.
The ‘JPJ’ rocks when it comes to Aliens.
Ms Sams has the high ground already – she’s gone bawling to the media.
This is pretty stupid with further evidence of later crimes or a conveniently written plan for abuse.
Say you had a man who was divorced and a woman who was a widow. They both have kids under 16. They could both be charged for going out on a date, or even asking each other. Charged with a “sex crime against children”.
Fucking stupid country.
Okay, Myrddin, you made me do it!
😃
Not only that dot, but adult relatives of the alleged victim are also victims so they would simultaneously be perpetrators and victims.
it is a brilliant piece of legislation
Thanks Dunderhead Dan you giant spazz.
It’s the vibe nota, that counts.
Generally, women don’t drive in SUV Utes that have nails and chisels just lying throughout the cabin. Generally, a woman driving her husbands’ car won’t throw his property out the window.
I suspect that the two Mz’s were on it for most of the day and were taking the family car home so hubby could finish up the session. I’m with Bill Burr on this one, it’s never right to punch a woman, just leg-sweep them. But Jesus fuck, when some uppity fat chick throws a chisel at your car, she better expect a little blow-back.
Holy crap that is incredibly dumb. Probably just a sop to compo hungry bogans absolving them of the responsibility not to date perverted, violent dead shits.
I really do want to get FU money and leave this stupid country.
Bill
I can absolutely assure you this runs right across the commercial media.
Channel Nein mostly runs inane parochial news, but there is a guaranteed nightly Trumpski-Wussian story delivered with a knowing smirk by Peter Overton – who I am sure writes a lot of his own intros.
Any political story on 2WS is guaranteed to offer a comment from the State Labor Opposition and nothing from the government.
And as someone said here last week, Ross Cameron and Richo (?) on Sky look like they are getting no support in the Studio to streamline and smooth their show. Do you wonder – the crew probably give winks-and-nods to their Inner City Greens comrades that they do not one more jot to get the show to air than is needed to earn their salary.
The Media is largely a tug of war between rusted on Labor tragics and Greens supporters – with the occasional Biff Latham allowed to appear for a bit to give the pretense of balance.
look, gotta agree with that. It’s a wonder her bruised and blackened face isn’t all over facebook but haven’t seen anything so far
In what universe do you just throw a bit of jetsam at another driver to ‘deter them’ instead of just touching the brake a little so the red lights on the back of your car light up?
…or you change lanes. Yep, just checked, the video shows a multi-lane road.
Looking at the footage, she’s standing there, arms folded, grinning from ear to ear …”Well, he wouldn’t hit a woman, would he?”
The legislation was drafted in response to so called online grooming but the amendment goes much further than any other Australian legislation both in not requiring any bad acts and including normal behaviour on its own, that by reasonable community standards is clearly innocent.
Misrepresenting yourself on social media as a child might establish intent but normal public behaviour?
It seems to me the legislation was drafted with its own malicious intent.
Looking at the footage on ACA, it doesn’t seem to have been much of a punch..
I saw the injuries on tv this morning. He pulled his punch.
Had he hit her with anything like the power you see from the rear view, he would have knocked her out.
I just find it hilarious that someone gets a smack in the mouth and their defence is ‘all I did was throw something at his car’
Cynical1 at 1535
Imagine the consternation if a group of parents laid complaints on that basis!
There were 118 indigenous men in the Light Horse in WW1. Indigenous man and ex ringer Ray Finn
is currently identifying indigenous riders for the reenactment of the charge in Beersheba, and will travel to Israel for the centenary of the capture of Beersheba, October 31 1917.
http://beersheba100.com.au/events/israel.html
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 6h6 hours ago
If we wanted a President who valued politeness over bold leadership, we’d have vote for Jeb.
..
.@Scaramucci is purging the scary moochers from the White House.
..
ADAM GINGRICH! YourVoice™ America (7/25) “Senate Advances The Ball!”
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1eaJbmokzpkGX
LDP unhappy with ACLU.
WTF are you banging on about stackja?
China just slapped an import ban on Australian beef imports.
The skeleton that leaks got a bit carried away lecturing Johnny China last week, and they are reminding lady skeleton that she is a tin pot foreign minister from a client nation.
(Bishop ready to denounce the Abbott beasts role in this and turnfailure ringing shorten to beg for policy ideas in response.)
Dinesh D’SouzaVerified account @DineshDSouza 3h3 hours ago
Dinesh D’Souza Retweeted deplorablem1ke
Calling the investigative team at @CNN –hello? Hello?
..
deplorablem1ke @deplorablem1ke
UPDATE: Wasserman Schultz’s IT Staffer Wired $300,000 to Pakistan Before Arrest at Dulles
..
V @LadydeManorBorn 35m35 minutes ago
Replying to @JustinBrowsin @GeraldoRivera
https://twitter.com/LadydeManorBorn/status/890083656529715200
..
KJUK @KJay78 28m28 minutes ago
Replying to @LadydeManorBorn @Cernovich and 2 others
“There will be consequences”…yeah we can see that debbie 😂😂
Mother Lode
Even better the Gruinaid actually has a running series called, without a trace of irony “THE RESISTANCE NOW” where they slot a lot of anti-Trump stuff.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/series/the-resistance-now
A lot of the articles are still in the bunker pushing around bits on the map while they wait for Steiners panzers to arrive and install Hillary.
What a ridiculous country.
Nothing is stopping you moving overseas and renouncing your Australian citizenship.
#Matt.Not a Martian.
I was not born on Mars nor have I ever, to my best of my knowledge, ever set foot on Mars or even in the Martian Embassy. I have written to the Martians and asked them to provide me with documentary confirmation but they haven’t replied and I don’t intend to resign just because a Martian may or may not have abducted my mother from the sofa while she was watching the X Files without first seeking permission from me.
I’m a proud Venusian – I’ve never been anything other than a proud Venusian, and I am, of course, extremely proud to receive my very large Venusian Parliamentary salary, and I cannot envisage a credible scenario that would force me to give it up and get a proper job.
Matt.Not a Martian.
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted
Patty Politics @youngblackcon 5m5 minutes ago
no mercy for people who try to be savage towards others for things they can’t control then cowardly play victim when someone snaps back.
That’s funny
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸Verified account @Cernovich 4m4 minutes ago
“Spending by federally registered political lobbyists has collapsed by 41 percent.”
____________
Gee, that’s a lot.
What do you reckon all those lobbyists’ ‘pressure appliers’ are gonna cut back on to pay for their increased private security 😉 😀
Actually, I suspect that test pattern is a proud Penisian, known by his nickname “prick”.
Funny, also
Latest on the Justine Damond homicide
They found nothing.
Experts baffled why investigators searched Justine Damond’s house for DNA, weapons and drugs after she was shot dead by a U.S. police officer
“The playing field is simply not level…that is going to be a major problem if we want to see Australian content on Australian free-to-air television,”
So people arent wanting to see the shite appearing on Aussie FTA television now, but it will be a problem if they dont watch the even worse shite we plan to hit them with in the future??
You approve of and want to live under these dumb laws? That is nothing to be proud of.
Muslim Miss World Australia hits back at critics
She ticks 2 virtue signalling boxes. Muslim and refugee.
‘Best time to go to Penisian is usually outside the rainy season’
http://www.visitborneo.com/kalimantan-tourism/17413225/Penisian
notafan
Even better the cop who fired the shot did so across his partner still seated alongside him.
So she approached the partners side of the vehicle, Shooty McShootyface has drawn his weapon and discharged it over the seated body of his partner.
Weird.
Low energy
Not good.
Zycon
She gets a pass.
118 indigenous men in the Light Horse.
Here is the list.
Then they are either being ingenuous or are not ‘experts’.
The broke D-Rat city of Minneapolis and their PD of budget diversity hires is facing a massive law suit for the homicide of Our Justine. And rightly so it would appear.
PD and the City are going to use every D-Rat trick in the book to pin the fault for this on Justine.
The DA probably has people stalking her every move online for the last 15 years to dig up dirt that she was a secret terrorist or crack whore.
🙂 –
TheLastRefuge Retweeted
Melania TrumpVerified account @FLOTUS 3h3 hours ago
Thank you #Ohio! Great mtg American heroes at AMVETS Post 44 event & thanks to all who came out to support @POTUS at rally! #MAGA 🇺🇸
https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/890047913161879553
..
#OneNationUnderGOD @peplamb 3h3 hours ago
2 Corinthians 1:3-4
#Blessed be the #God and #Father of our #LordJesusChrist, the #Father of #mercies and #God of all [1/3]
..
#comfort, who #comforts us in all our #tribulation, that we may be able to #comfort those who are in any #trouble, with [2/3]
..
the #comfort with which we ourselves are #comforted by #God. [3/3]
Good news. Is this just the trend from the election? What does it look like when you seasonally adjust for elections?
Argue? You mean state. Nothing could be clearer.
He didn’t.
The deferential treatment of women (now considered a crime when desired) was never accorded to those whose qualification consisted solely of tits.
There was an assumption that the woman would conduct herself in a manner that complemented the manner of men.
These pair are just a couple of feral animals having a cage fight.
calli
#2451485, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:58 pm
I saw the injuries on tv this morning. He pulled his punch.
Had he hit her with anything like the power you see from the rear view, he would have knocked her out.
Absolutely agree Calli; there was no sign of any external bruising which is a bit odd considering he supposedly delivered what channel 9 last night described as “a haymaker”.
By the way, I was at my local supermarket this afternoon and I’ve changed my mind; there definitely are times when its OK to hit a woman.
You’d never know there was an opposing argument to assisted suicide if you relied on the ABC.
You only ever hear from people in favour.
🙂 –
TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2 4h4 hours ago
Time for @jeffsessions to learn how to fight.
The Lion (Trump Edit)
Caught 2 pole smokers on the radio this afternoon wibbling on about the “inequalidee” and how it had never been so bad.
Then playing a clip from Obama (with the obligatory “makes me wish for when we had a president who used whole sentences” to the simpering admiration of his co-host) about how terrible it was that some kids wouldnt become successes in like because “need more money for dem programs’ or similar.
It was juvenile, shallow and consisted of them engaging in mutual mental masturbation on the air.
Then i found out who the host was and it all made sense, Squalid Ali, “the mindfield”.
Looking more and more like Muslim McShootyface was taking an opportunity to rid the world of a white Christian woman.
Who’s this dead pixellated singer I keep seeing on the teev?
What % of blackfella tribes subscribe to this nonsense?
http://michaelsmithnews.typepad.com/.a/6a0177444b0c2e970d01b7c90f07aa970b-pi
These days with fluid gender, who knows who is hitting whom.
PD and the City are going to use every D-Rat trick in the book to pin the fault for this on Justine.
The DA probably has people stalking her every move online for the last 15 years to dig up dirt that she was a secret terrorist or crack whore.
SOP for Monty’s mob.
Squalid Aly, “the minefield”.
Watch them thar drones!
So proud!
15 year old Granddaughter has just landed her first weekend job; the first deposit in her life-long experience account.
(Facebook off.)
Sydney Boy
I wouldnt even stick a racial angle on this so much as a pure incompetence one.
I suppose if he was passed when he should have been retrained or washed out because of a racial hiring practice youd be right though.
From the reporting..
Mohamed Noor, who was in the passenger seat of a squad car, shot across his partner in the driver’s seat and hit Damond. Noor is on paid leave.
His partner told authorities that he was startled by a loud noise shortly before Damond appeared at the police vehicle.
The search warrant did not say whether the slap was the loud noise Noor’s partner described, MPR reported.
State authorities are investigating potential criminal charges. Noor, who also faces an internal use of force investigation, was one of several Somali Americans hired by the department in recent years as part of the city’s public effort to diversify.
News of the warrant came hours after personnel records for Noor were publicly released on Monday. The records provided some detail about the training courses the officer took but no insight into his performance on the job.
Atoms for Peace
#2451533, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:58 pm
These days with fluid gender, who knows who is hitting whom.
Actually it wouldn’t be too big a stretch for him to claim he thought he was hitting a bloke.
Delta
Get her to watch some Aaron Clarey. Brutal but often correct advice.
I’m pretty sure that Shorten is rogering Mick Trumble.
We send one blond woman for every 500 head of cattle?
(Old stringy ones).
Numbers Bob is on that site, congratulating TLS on her appointment…
‘Convict ‘Flash’ Language … A York Police Occurrence Book for the period 1860-62 … contains several pages recounting ‘Flash’ or ‘Cant’ language – slang words and phrases that only criminals would understand… So if you want to know how to ‘crack a crib’, ‘pee a prad’ and put on some ‘crab shells..’
to steal a muff
to free the cat
everlasting staircase
longtailed finnips
family men
https://www.facebook.com/StateRecordsOfficeWA/photos/a.188137447867692.52738.169430863071684/1758029550878466/?type=3&theater
Well done to the young lady, Delta .
Looks a bit chafed around the chin.
“The honourable member for Wentworth will resume his position!”
Words like that from the speaker could result in great parliamentary embarrassment for Mal.
I wouldnt even stick a racial angle on this so much as a pure incompetence one.
+1
Apply Occam’s razor.
Poorly trained, jittery rookie police officer in a force with a history of questionable civilian shootings fears a set up; startled, he shoots first & applies CPR later. No need to inject religion without evidence.
The Lion (Trump Edit)
Nice!
Back to a favourite of mine, drilling into history and poking away at sacred cows.
Is anyone familiar with the theory that Ned Kelly was actually more politically motivated than we are generally told?
Came across an interesting theory he was agitating for political separatism, the best evidence seems to be the explanation for the Glenrowan siege seems a little bit irrational.
I mean, how many other bank/train robberies had rockets given off as signals?
“Republic of NE Victoria”? Seems different to “Princeland”.
Poorly trained, jittery rookie police officer in a force with a history of questionable civilian shootings fears a set up; startled, he shoots first & applies CPR later. No need to inject religion without evidence.
And why would they employ a poorly trained jittery cop in a force with a history of questionable shootings?
You’re confusing a symptom for the cause.
Went to see Dunkirk last night. Good movie.
That was then. as per the movie.
This is now.
Very interesting.
http://www.ironoutlaw.com/writings/the-north-eastern-victoria-republic-movement-myth-or-reality/
The piece was originally written by a Victorian Chief Justice.
I’m inclined to think the history we are taught at school is nearly entirely bollocks.
Warning Cats. Don’t click JC’s second link.
I’m sorry for the lady that was killed – but I’m finding the situation farcical.
Applying to join Western Australian Police quite a few years ago, I was rejected. “Ex – servicemen tend to be far too direct in their approach. We are able to recruit the cream of academia – we would not see a degree as being out of place. Recruits with the ability to take control of a situation, and negotiate a solution…….”
And why would they employ a poorly trained jittery cop in a force with a history of questionable shootings?
And why make him the senior officer in a squad car with a cadet?
I believe Chief Harteau has resigned in answer to those questions.
Is anyone familiar with the theory that Ned Kelly was actually more politically motivated than we are generally told?
Yes, it’s about elevating a mere criminal to the status of revolutionary. My great grandfather used to carry a Belgian pinfire revolver when he went on business to Wangaratta because that lunatic was roaming about.
I think there is a single piece of incoherent rambling written by Kelly upon which this idea seems to be based.
We are able to recruit the cream of academia..
A BA in social work, “criminology” or such is hardly the creme of academia.
Police forces…sorry, police services should reflect the society they police. That means a mix of people with different backgrounds and strengths to bring to the table, surely?
Modern policing is increasingly farcical.
You’re confusing a symptom for the cause.
Even the shittiest forces have been taking steps to rein in questionable shootings.
A protected horse thief who fell foul of bent coppers?
Um…rick, read the link I just put up.
I don’t think you can brush this stuff off as bullshit.
The cops were abysmal back then, not much above criminals themselves, really.
Are you talking about Peter Lalor?
More from Marty Armstrong on Hermitage Capital and interference in Russian politics by the US govt.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/browder-russia-trump-safra/
“Drop you weapon and lie face down on the ground or I will shoot you in the head!”
How’s that for negotiation? I presume it still works.
The Castile shooting was another police force iirc, US are not state wide for regular police, every county/city has its own.
Does seem that there was some ‘diversity hires’ after pressure from the Somalian community. You know how that goes, appears the cadet was also a diversity hire, not sure which group he was supposed to represent, one could guess. The police chief probably subscribed to the Yammie philosophical school, forget aptitude and skills, diversity of skin colour and sexual preference will prevent all future disasters.
Oops.
I still agree that that Mr Monoor was probably unsuited to be a police officer, rather than it being jihad related, probably for many reasons that might yet come out in the wash.
I shall say zis only once.
Muslim Miss World Australia hits back at critics.She ticks 2 virtue signalling boxes. Muslim and refugee.
They usually simper how much they love Peace and Animals. Not this little number I presume. Dogs for starters are haram, and Muslims have scant respect for the natural world at large.
The Day the Music Died
I like old style Israeli negotiation.
“Surrender now, release the hostages and we won’t kill you [pause] immediately.”
Calli:
This is going to blow up big time with the woman.
Unless some witnesses show up to back up her story of believable dangerous tailgating, and no alcohol involved on either side, then what do we have as evidence?
1. Woman states she threw sharp edged projectiles into traffic;
2. Video of male punching female in the face but not hard enough to knock her out;
3. Video of the driver reversing, and changing direction to keep aim at the male.
Bloody ‘ell.
I wouldn’t want to be filing charges if I was either of the two girlies.
Mind you, this is the sort of stuff I’ve seen off two dykes – go to a pub, get drunk on free drinks from blokes and start all sorts of trouble, them piss off when the place gets into an uproar.
Hilarious.
Steve Wot Owns The Pub Will Know of The Type.
Marr on Teh Dumb (groan)
‘elevating a mere criminal to the status of revolutionary.’
‘Even though MIDNITE was seventeen, he wasn’t very bright. So when his father died, his five animal friends decided to look after him. Khat, the Siamese, suggested he became a bushranger, and his horse, Red Ned, offered to help. But it wasn’t very easy, especially when Trooper O’Grady kept putting him in prison. So it was just as well that in the end he found GOLD! A brilliantly good-humoured and amusing history of the exploits of Captain Midnite and his five good animal friends.’
https://www.penguin.com.au/books/midnite-9780141307312
Randolph Stow’s ‘Midnite’ Illustrated by the great Ralph Steadman of Hunter Thompson fame
I’m a proud Venusian
So you also identify as a women.
Of course you do.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
Ms Sams attacked first with projectiles in traffic
She clearly thought she was hard as nails.
Mincing is as predictable as an organ grinders monkey (no pun intended).
TFM;
How the hell do you shoot across your partner when he’s got a dirty great steering wheel in front of him?
Julia is enamoured.
I don’t think you can brush this stuff off as bullshit.
I come from the area, there seems to be little sympathy for Kelly amongst either Protestants or Catholics, a line along which society was divided at the time.
You would think that if Kelly was on about something that had appeal to the people of the time, that this would have been captured and amplified through time in oral tradition, particularly if this ran contra to the official story, but you don’t seem to see much of that at all.
“the great Ralph Steadman”, that’s right
Midnite is a fine book. Read it several times when I was a kid.
Be at peace my aching heart.
Guardian posts huge loss
The owner of The Guardian has reported a massive annual loss amid fierce competition from online rivals.
How the hell do you shoot across your partner when he’s got a dirty great steering wheel in front of him?
There’s at least a 2″ gap!
Noor must have been very close to shooting his partner, particularly on a quick follow up shot.
That’s the best way to instill conservative values in a teenager, a part-time job.
The ABC continues to ignore the role Geoffrey Yunupingu’s Methodist Christian upbringing had in his life and music while emphasising the “otherness” of his indigenous culture.
By doing so they are not doing justice to his memory.
They really are beneath contempt.
Whack:
That’s the best way to instill conservative values in a teenager, a part-time job.
She’s employed as a junior in a wanky café in a wanky SA country town.
Vegan and tofu and fair trade coffee served by the girl who drools over medium rare steak and pizza.
But she topped her drama class last term, showing herself to be a very fine young actress. She’ll be fine.
I’ll bet good money that, if Noor is exonerated for whatever reason, his colleagues won’t be overly eager to share a squad car with him, on patrol.
The eid festival of slaughter is coming up next month.
Qatar looks like not being able to import enough live animals to brutally torture to death in the streets.
The stunning silence of their ABC and animal activists when eid comes around when added to the complete silence on the subject of Australian fundamentalist backyard halal, with the unstunned sawing and stabbing and bleeding and brutality lays out what a progressive will go along with to bring about the revolution
Looking more and more like Muslim McShootyface was taking an opportunity to rid the world of a white Christian woman.
Someone posted a picture of her house with this flag visible from the side.
If the picture picture was real, she was a 100% SJW.
While this in no way justifies or excuses her death but she and her type a part of the problem.
It’s like the Scandinavian woman who dropped rape charges against a fake refugee so he would not be deported.
Hooray! Virgin post!
Zulu,
This has been going on for a while. While a copper in Victoria (left as Nixonisation was reaching peak idiocy) and they were taking applications for the East Timor police contingent, I applied and set out my skill sets re surviving in the tropics, fieldcraft, endurance and so on.
I was told “we don’t want ex-infantry soldiers. You’re trained to destroy infrastructure, not protect it.”Knucl
When they searched the house of the Aussie chick that became shot in the diversity policing incident, the democrats were obviously just removing every link to the Clinton crime family.
Standard operating procedure for sudden death in democrat precincts, clean Hilary’s prints away.
Make sure you show her how much tax is taken out.
In what universe do you just throw a bit of jetsam at another driver to ‘deter them’ instead of just touching the brake a little so the red lights on the back of your car light up?
At a T intersection, the guy behind me gave an aggressive blast on his horn, so I flipped him the bird, as ya do. He continued to tailgate me so at the next set of lights I slowed down until amber and went through triumphantly, fist out the window, leaving him behind on the red. Next set of lights there he is behind me, out of the car stomping towards me. Shit. I have recurring nightmares about winding the window up faster, faster. He punched me in the face. My 4 year old in the back seat said “He’s a bad man mum.” I didn’t even have to report him.. other drivers saw it. I like to think of myself as a pioneer re: road rage.
and good luck to her!
Zyconoclast;
And it’s also like the Scandinavian man who dropped rape charges against a fake refugee so he would not be deported.
I won’t shed a tear when that land of sodomites/baby rooters and sexually confused deviants goes under the waves.
BTW, still in the same line of work elsewhere (22 years in now). Let’s just say I’m no stranger to having red dust on my boots.
Re Mr soon to be in prison Noor – if I was his offsider and he’d shot across me in a car, killing a pyjama wearing blonde carrying a phone, after CPR was finished he might be able to claim that the lady knocked him out and removed most of his teeth before the shooting. If you get what I mean.
Unforgivable stuff.
MsD if feelings of anger take you over when you’re driving or when you’re riding a horse, my advice is pull over and calm down. In a car you owe it to other road users and on a horse you owe it to your horse