Wednesday Forum: July 26, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, July 26, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

397 Responses to Wednesday Forum: July 26, 2017

1 2
  1. .
    #2451431, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Anthony
    #2451426, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm
    Historical grooming and opportunity?

    Retrospective too it seems. Bizarre stuff.

    I’m not really sure how you do someone in for grooming without proving tendency, catching them in a sting or related to other charges.

  2. Zyconoclast
    #2451432, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Is this James Buchanan or Maocolm in fancy dress?

  3. notafan
    #2451433, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    The Crimes Amendment (Grooming) Act 2014, which commenced in Victoria on 9 April 2014, introduced the offence of Grooming for sexual conduct with a child under the age of 16 years

    Very convenience timing too

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2451434, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    It is a very (dare I say excruciatingly) funny novel by Tom Sharpe.

    Wasn’t that the novel that got Tom Sharpe banned,or deported from South Africa?

  5. Atoms for Peace
    #2451435, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    What’s the fuss about NK nukes ? Didn’t the UN just ban those weapons ?

  6. Winston Smith
    #2451436, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    They are paid for by the patient, not the hospital and are hired by the patient through an Agency.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2451438, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    THE TIMES
    Sailor pushes wrong button, ruins $US100m missile test

    Michael Evans
    The Times
    2:28PM July 26, 2017

    A sailor on board a US Navy destroyer pressed the wrong button during an exercise last month, ruining a $US100 million missile test.

    It was the fourth test of a new super-interceptor, designed as part of a joint US and Japanese military program to combat an intermediate-range ballistic missile attack by North Korea. Three earlier tests had been successful.

    The crew of the USS John Paul Jones, a guided-missile destroyer, fired an SM-3 block IIA interceptor targeting an unarmed ballistic missile that had been launched from Hawaii. It was the first test of this interceptor from a warship equipped with the US Aegis combat system that is supposed to manage the whole “hit-to-kill” operation. The interceptor should have hit the target with the force of a ten-ton lorry travelling at 600mph, destroying it.

    When the interceptor exploded before reaching the incoming missile, the Pentagon feared that the flight test had failed because of some disastrous technical fault. After an inquiry, investigators realised that a US Navy operator monitoring the data had misidentified the target as a “friendly” missile and pressed the button for the interceptor to self-destruct.

    The estimated cost of the failed test is about $US100m. It involved about 340 members of the military aboard the destroyer and several hundred operating the dummy missile launch and radar-tracking system from Hawaii.

    From the Oz. This one’s for Carpe and Top Ender. Do you think they’ll deduct the cost from his wages?

  8. Baldrick
    #2451439, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Bill Thompson
    #2451399, posted on July 26, 2017 at 2:21 pm
    Pell Melee in Melbourne this morning!
    https://youtu.be/cpkwJOphk70

    Two thousand years ago the same thing happened to another religious figure, facing a similar fate from a pack of witch-hunting heathens.

  9. Diogenes
    #2451440, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    I’ve had people mispronounce my surname for as long as I can remember. Still happens once a week, at least.

    Ditto.
    6 letters in the surname. I have had it “scotished” ie start with a Mc , “irished” extra u’s and l’s added (there are no ‘u’s and only 1 l – funny story a lady of that irish surname and SWMBO have the same first name worked at the same place and the number of wrongly connected phone calls was amazing !) I have letters substituted, and as I have a ‘female’ type first name I often get mail addressed to Mrs …. (bloody sexists !)

  10. Sparkx
    #2451441, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    I understand that Abo’s don’t want to see the deceased but what about the other 90% of us? Are we now bound by their cultural sensitivities?

    Heard their ALPBC this morning (whilst driving to appointment0 saying that for cultural reasons they couldn’t mention Yunupingu’s name or show his face or play his music! Another new rule I thought. Returning home around 12.30 pm the same station was playing one of his recordings. Wierd…

  11. Slim Cognito
    #2451442, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    How did they take pictures in the stone age?

    With a selfie stick?

    I have to admit laughing at that one.

  12. Winston Smith
    #2451443, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    You know, this grooming stuff, if you chat up a shiela and she agrees to meet you next Saturday night for a bit of horizontal folk dancing, and the age of consent is 18 and she turns 18 on Friday night, isn’t the chat up session technically grooming?
    My cousin wants to know.

  13. Roger
    #2451444, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I understand the slogan, Roger – or rather, both the permutations.

    I was just including what prompted me to think back onto Pirate Pete’s article.

    OK…just offered if clarification was needed, ML.

    It’s a point worth labouring! 🙂

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2451445, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Bianca Lee Sams speaks out after being punched in face during road rage attack at Doyalson
    Chris Harris and Mark Morri, The Daily Telegraph
    24 minutes ago

    PEAK HOUR ROAD RAGE SICKENS MOTORISTS

    A MAN who allegedly punched a woman in the face during a road rage assault on the Central Coast has been charged.

    Dash cam footage of the incident, uploaded on Monday, shows a man approaching 21-year-old Bianca Lee Sams at Lake Munmorah and punching her in the head as she stood beside a car.

    Police charged a 41-year-old Windermere Park man with assault occasioning bodily harm.

    He was granted conditional bail to appear at Wyong Local Court on August 30.

    Ms Sams, of Newcastle, accused a man of tailgating the car in which she and her friend were travelling and labelled him a “low life scumbag”.

    Ms Sams said she had had thrown nails and a chisel at his ute to deter him, before she and her friend stopped at a set of traffic lights and the incident occurred.

    The alleged attack was captured on a truck driver’s dash cam video and shows the man walking up to Ms Sams and punching her as she stood outside a four-wheel drive at a set of lights in Doyalson on Monday.

    Dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, the man then turns his back on her and returns to his vehicle.

    The driver of the vehicle Ms Sams was in then begins reversing towards the attacker walking back to his ute.

    “He’s a bitch in my eyes, if he can hit a female. I feel sorry for his kids if he has any, I feel sorry for his wife if he has one,” Ms Sams told Channel 9.

  16. Bill Thompson
    #2451449, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    This is the thing with their ABC, their presenters & their producers… in my opinion they only run with stories, or certain aspects of stories, which suit their “narratives” – whether it’s climate change, refugees, aboriginal identity issues, same sex marriage, etc, etc. They also seem to be a bit selective in reporting instances of child sex abuse because, although they’ve been all over the Cardinal like a cheap suit, the recent guilty plea by ex-ABC staffer, Jon Stephens, doesn’t seem to have made the cut as “news” for them.

    https://youtu.be/VZUhRTkp6vI

  17. Baldrick
    #2451450, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    The Greenfilth:

    Christine Milne ✔ @ChristineMilne
    Pretty obvious that rush to the High Court is in hope of a ruling which will save the Govt majority of 1 in Reps. Time to focus on Reps.2/3
    12:46 PM · Jul 26, 2017

    Canavan’s possible resignation will of course have no effect on the governments one seat majority in the HoR. He sits in the Senate and if he falls, will be replaced by another National.

  18. incoherent rambler
    #2451451, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Grooming offences.

    Ok ok. I will stop tending to my hair and stop shaving.

    Someone could have told me a bit sooner about such laws.

  19. Diogenes
    #2451452, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Ms Sams said she had had thrown nails and a chisel at his ute to deter him, before she and her friend stopped at a set of traffic lights and the incident occurred.

    The driver of the vehicle Ms Sams was in then begins reversing towards the attacker walking back to his ute.

    I hope she is charged as well image if the chisel had punched through the windscreen & injured him.

  20. Zyconoclast
    #2451453, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Wasn’t that the novel that got Tom Sharpe banned,or deported from South Africa?

    He was deported in 1961.

    His novels came when he was back in England after deportation.

  21. Myrddin Seren
    #2451454, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Grooming does not necessarily involve any sexual activity or even discussion of sexual activity – for example, it may only involve establishing a relationship with the child, parent or carer for the purpose of facilitating sexual activity at a later time.

    THAT is a pretty broad definition. Absent the sexual activity, it seems as if a conviction can be sought despite the absence of any later crime. How do you prove ill intentions ( I am of course assuming VicPol and The Hulls Team will deem Cdl. Pell’s interaction with parish kids as ‘facilitation’. )

  22. Ez
    #2451456, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    You know, this grooming stuff, if you chat up a shiela and she agrees to meet you next Saturday night for a bit of horizontal folk dancing, and the age of consent is 18 and she turns 18 on Friday night, isn’t the chat up session technically grooming?
    My cousin wants to know.

    Winston,
    Grooming or not, you shouldn’t be chatting up your young cousin 🙂

  23. notafan
    #2451457, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    What I feared, playing with children at the pool is ‘grooming and opportunity’ doesn’t matter if you could not find a more public place.

    No need even to establish intent, by the looks.

  24. srr
    #2451458, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    T-Rex escapes, goes missing, Very Fake Media panics!

    It is funny.
    Bullshitting propagandists are consoling themselves with ‘reports’ that he’s also thinking of leaving the White House, but it doesn’t hide their genuine terror.

    Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, takes a few days off and panic sets in with the traitors because no one told them that he’d gone, where he’d gone or how long he’d be gone.

    How does such a big, noticeable, important person just slip away from all those leaking lying spies?!

    A N D … who the hell is is talking to, about what …. !?!?

    🙂

  25. .
    #2451459, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    it may only involve establishing a relationship with the child

    Wow. This is actually on the books. What a ridiculous country.

  26. Mike of Marion
    #2451460, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Catallaxy Aviators

    2 off B-29’s airborne at Oshkosh.

  27. .
    #2451461, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    The driver of the vehicle Ms Sams was in then begins reversing towards the attacker walking back to his ute.

    Huh?

  28. calli
    #2451462, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    This charge against Cardinal Pell has implications for anyone in contact with young children in the past.

    I can see rivers of compo money flowing for anyone with an old, rusty axe to grind.

  29. cynical1
    #2451463, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    grooming and opportunity

    One could argue that school teachers promoting that “Safe schools” bollocks are guilty of such.

  30. calli
    #2451464, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    The driver of the vehicle Ms Sams was in then begins reversing towards the attacker walking back to his ute.

    Ms Sams attacked first with projectiles in traffic, causing danger to Mr Slappy and other motorists.

    This reversing stuff sounds like attempted murder.

  31. Myrddin Seren
    #2451465, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    The crew of the USS John Paul Jones, a guided-missile destroyer, fired an SM-3 block IIA interceptor targeting an unarmed ballistic missile that had been launched from Hawaii.

    The ‘JPJ’ rocks when it comes to Aliens.

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2451467, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Ms Sams attacked first with projectiles in traffic, causing danger to Mr Slappy and other motorists.

    Ms Sams has the high ground already – she’s gone bawling to the media.

  33. .
    #2451468, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    It may only involve establishing a relationship with the child, parent or carer

    This is pretty stupid with further evidence of later crimes or a conveniently written plan for abuse.

    Say you had a man who was divorced and a woman who was a widow. They both have kids under 16. They could both be charged for going out on a date, or even asking each other. Charged with a “sex crime against children”.

    Fucking stupid country.

  35. notafan
    #2451470, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Say you had a man who was divorced and a woman who was a widow. They both have kids under 16. They could both be charged for going out on a date, or even asking each other. Charged with a “sex crime against children”.

    Not only that dot, but adult relatives of the alleged victim are also victims so they would simultaneously be perpetrators and victims.

    it is a brilliant piece of legislation

    Thanks Dunderhead Dan you giant spazz.

  36. Baldrick
    #2451471, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    No need even to establish intent, by the looks.

    It’s the vibe nota, that counts.

  37. Ragu
    #2451472, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Ms Sams said she had had thrown nails and a chisel at his ute to deter him, before she and her friend stopped at a set of traffic lights and the incident occurred.

    The driver of the vehicle Ms Sams was in then begins reversing towards the attacker walking back to his ute.

    Generally, women don’t drive in SUV Utes that have nails and chisels just lying throughout the cabin. Generally, a woman driving her husbands’ car won’t throw his property out the window.

    I suspect that the two Mz’s were on it for most of the day and were taking the family car home so hubby could finish up the session. I’m with Bill Burr on this one, it’s never right to punch a woman, just leg-sweep them. But Jesus fuck, when some uppity fat chick throws a chisel at your car, she better expect a little blow-back.

  38. .
    #2451473, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Not only that dot, but adult relatives of the alleged victim are also victims so they would simultaneously be perpetrators and victims.

    Holy crap that is incredibly dumb. Probably just a sop to compo hungry bogans absolving them of the responsibility not to date perverted, violent dead shits.

    I really do want to get FU money and leave this stupid country.

  39. Myrddin Seren
    #2451474, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Bill

    This is the thing with their ABC, their presenters & their producers… in my opinion they only run with stories, or certain aspects of stories, which suit their “narratives”

    I can absolutely assure you this runs right across the commercial media.

    Channel Nein mostly runs inane parochial news, but there is a guaranteed nightly Trumpski-Wussian story delivered with a knowing smirk by Peter Overton – who I am sure writes a lot of his own intros.

    Any political story on 2WS is guaranteed to offer a comment from the State Labor Opposition and nothing from the government.

    And as someone said here last week, Ross Cameron and Richo (?) on Sky look like they are getting no support in the Studio to streamline and smooth their show. Do you wonder – the crew probably give winks-and-nods to their Inner City Greens comrades that they do not one more jot to get the show to air than is needed to earn their salary.

    The Media is largely a tug of war between rusted on Labor tragics and Greens supporters – with the occasional Biff Latham allowed to appear for a bit to give the pretense of balance.

  40. val majkus
    #2451475, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    But Jesus fuck, when some uppity fat chick throws a chisel at your car, she better expect a little blow-back.

    look, gotta agree with that. It’s a wonder her bruised and blackened face isn’t all over facebook but haven’t seen anything so far

  41. Ragu
    #2451477, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    In what universe do you just throw a bit of jetsam at another driver to ‘deter them’ instead of just touching the brake a little so the red lights on the back of your car light up?

  42. .
    #2451479, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    …or you change lanes. Yep, just checked, the video shows a multi-lane road.

  43. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2451480, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    But Jesus fuck, when some uppity fat chick throws a chisel at your car, she better expect a little blow-back.

    Looking at the footage, she’s standing there, arms folded, grinning from ear to ear …”Well, he wouldn’t hit a woman, would he?”

  44. notafan
    #2451482, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Holy crap that is incredibly dumb. Probably just a sop to compo hungry bogans absolving them of the responsibility not to date perverted, violent dead shits.

    The legislation was drafted in response to so called online grooming but the amendment goes much further than any other Australian legislation both in not requiring any bad acts and including normal behaviour on its own, that by reasonable community standards is clearly innocent.

    Misrepresenting yourself on social media as a child might establish intent but normal public behaviour?

    It seems to me the legislation was drafted with its own malicious intent.

  46. calli
    #2451485, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    look, gotta agree with that. It’s a wonder her bruised and blackened face isn’t all over facebook but haven’t seen anything so far

    I saw the injuries on tv this morning. He pulled his punch.

    Had he hit her with anything like the power you see from the rear view, he would have knocked her out.

  47. Ragu
    #2451486, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    I just find it hilarious that someone gets a smack in the mouth and their defence is ‘all I did was throw something at his car’

  48. Boambee John
    #2451487, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Cynical1 at 1535

    Imagine the consternation if a group of parents laid complaints on that basis!

  49. test pattern
    #2451488, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    There were 118 indigenous men in the Light Horse in WW1. Indigenous man and ex ringer Ray Finn
    is currently identifying indigenous riders for the reenactment of the charge in Beersheba, and will travel to Israel for the centenary of the capture of Beersheba, October 31 1917.

    http://beersheba100.com.au/events/israel.html

  50. srr
    #2451489, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 6h6 hours ago

    If we wanted a President who valued politeness over bold leadership, we’d have vote for Jeb.
    ..
    .@Scaramucci is purging the scary moochers from the White House.
    ..
    ADAM GINGRICH! YourVoice™ America (7/25) “Senate Advances The Ball!”

    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1eaJbmokzpkGX

  51. stackja
    #2451490, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    LDP unhappy with ACLU.

  52. .
    #2451491, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    WTF are you banging on about stackja?

  53. stackja
    #2451492, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Unclear future for Aust TV shows: Inquiry
    Callum Godde, Australian Associated Press
    37 minutes ago
    The future of Australian-made television is being compromised by “unfair” video streaming, says the head of Victoria’s state-run film agency.

    It’s unclear what platform will screen local productions, if at all, into the future, Film Victoria President Ian Robertson told the federal Australian Film and Television Industry inquiry.

    “The playing field is simply not level…that is going to be a major problem if we want to see Australian content on Australian free-to-air television,” he told the inquiry in Melbourne on Wednesday.

  54. John constantine
    #2451494, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    China just slapped an import ban on Australian beef imports.

    The skeleton that leaks got a bit carried away lecturing Johnny China last week, and they are reminding lady skeleton that she is a tin pot foreign minister from a client nation.

    (Bishop ready to denounce the Abbott beasts role in this and turnfailure ringing shorten to beg for policy ideas in response.)

  55. srr
    #2451495, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Dinesh D’Souza‏Verified account @DineshDSouza 3h3 hours ago
    Dinesh D’Souza Retweeted deplorablem1ke

    Calling the investigative team at @CNN –hello? Hello?
    ..
    deplorablem1ke‏ @deplorablem1ke

    UPDATE: Wasserman Schultz’s IT Staffer Wired $300,000 to Pakistan Before Arrest at Dulles
    ..
    V‏ @LadydeManorBorn 35m35 minutes ago

    Replying to @JustinBrowsin @GeraldoRivera
    https://twitter.com/LadydeManorBorn/status/890083656529715200
    ..
    KJUK‏ @KJay78 28m28 minutes ago
    Replying to @LadydeManorBorn @Cernovich and 2 others

    “There will be consequences”…yeah we can see that debbie 😂😂

  56. thefrolickingmole
    #2451496, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Mother Lode

    Even better the Gruinaid actually has a running series called, without a trace of irony “THE RESISTANCE NOW” where they slot a lot of anti-Trump stuff.

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/series/the-resistance-now

    A lot of the articles are still in the bunker pushing around bits on the map while they wait for Steiners panzers to arrive and install Hillary.

  57. True Aussie
    #2451497, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    What a ridiculous country.

    Nothing is stopping you moving overseas and renouncing your Australian citizenship.

  58. test pattern
    #2451498, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    #Matt.Not a Martian.

    I was not born on Mars nor have I ever, to my best of my knowledge, ever set foot on Mars or even in the Martian Embassy. I have written to the Martians and asked them to provide me with documentary confirmation but they haven’t replied and I don’t intend to resign just because a Martian may or may not have abducted my mother from the sofa while she was watching the X Files without first seeking permission from me.

    I’m a proud Venusian – I’ve never been anything other than a proud Venusian, and I am, of course, extremely proud to receive my very large Venusian Parliamentary salary, and I cannot envisage a credible scenario that would force me to give it up and get a proper job.

    Matt.Not a Martian.

  59. srr
    #2451501, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted
    Patty Politics‏ @youngblackcon 5m5 minutes ago

    no mercy for people who try to be savage towards others for things they can’t control then cowardly play victim when someone snaps back.

  61. srr
    #2451505, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸‏Verified account @Cernovich 4m4 minutes ago

    “Spending by federally registered political lobbyists has collapsed by 41 percent.”
    ____________

    Gee, that’s a lot.
    What do you reckon all those lobbyists’ ‘pressure appliers’ are gonna cut back on to pay for their increased private security 😉 😀

  62. Boambee John
    #2451506, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Actually, I suspect that test pattern is a proud Penisian, known by his nickname “prick”.

  64. notafan
    #2451508, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Latest on the Justine Damond homicide

    They found nothing.

    Court documents also claimed the police car was ‘slapped’ by a woman moments before the fatal shooting.
    The documents did not specify whether Justine was the woman who reportedly slapped the car.


    Experts baffled why investigators searched Justine Damond’s house for DNA, weapons and drugs after she was shot dead by a U.S. police officer

  65. thefrolickingmole
    #2451509, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    “The playing field is simply not level…that is going to be a major problem if we want to see Australian content on Australian free-to-air television,”

    So people arent wanting to see the shite appearing on Aussie FTA television now, but it will be a problem if they dont watch the even worse shite we plan to hit them with in the future??

  66. .
    #2451510, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    True Aussie
    #2451497, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:18 pm
    What a ridiculous country.

    Nothing is stopping you moving overseas and renouncing your Australian citizenship.

    You approve of and want to live under these dumb laws? That is nothing to be proud of.

  67. zyconoclast
    #2451511, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Muslim Miss World Australia hits back at critics

    She ticks 2 virtue signalling boxes. Muslim and refugee.

  68. test pattern
    #2451512, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    ‘Best time to go to Penisian is usually outside the rainy season’

    http://www.visitborneo.com/kalimantan-tourism/17413225/Penisian

  69. thefrolickingmole
    #2451514, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    notafan

    Even better the cop who fired the shot did so across his partner still seated alongside him.
    So she approached the partners side of the vehicle, Shooty McShootyface has drawn his weapon and discharged it over the seated body of his partner.

    Weird.
    Low energy
    Not good.

  71. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2451516, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    118 indigenous men in the Light Horse.

    Here is the list.

  72. Myrddin Seren
    #2451517, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Experts baffled why investigators searched Justine Damond’s house for DNA, weapons and drugs after she was shot dead by a U.S. police officer

    Then they are either being ingenuous or are not ‘experts’.

    The broke D-Rat city of Minneapolis and their PD of budget diversity hires is facing a massive law suit for the homicide of Our Justine. And rightly so it would appear.

    PD and the City are going to use every D-Rat trick in the book to pin the fault for this on Justine.

    The DA probably has people stalking her every move online for the last 15 years to dig up dirt that she was a secret terrorist or crack whore.

  73. srr
    #2451518, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    🙂 –

    TheLastRefuge Retweeted
    Melania Trump‏Verified account @FLOTUS 3h3 hours ago

    Thank you #Ohio! Great mtg American heroes at AMVETS Post 44 event & thanks to all who came out to support @POTUS at rally! #MAGA 🇺🇸
    https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/890047913161879553
    ..
    #OneNationUnderGOD‏ @peplamb 3h3 hours ago

    2 Corinthians 1:3-4
    #Blessed be the #God and #Father of our #LordJesusChrist, the #Father of #mercies and #God of all [1/3]
    ..
    #comfort, who #comforts us in all our #tribulation, that we may be able to #comfort those who are in any #trouble, with [2/3]
    ..
    the #comfort with which we ourselves are #comforted by #God. [3/3]

  74. .
    #2451519, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    “Spending by federally registered political lobbyists has collapsed by 41 percent.”

    Good news. Is this just the trend from the election? What does it look like when you seasonally adjust for elections?

  75. Indolent
    #2451520, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    One could argue that school teachers promoting that “Safe schools” bollocks are guilty of such.

    Argue? You mean state. Nothing could be clearer.

  76. Mother Lode
    #2451521, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    ”Well, he wouldn’t hit a woman, would he?”

    He didn’t.

    The deferential treatment of women (now considered a crime when desired) was never accorded to those whose qualification consisted solely of tits.

    There was an assumption that the woman would conduct herself in a manner that complemented the manner of men.

    These pair are just a couple of feral animals having a cage fight.

  77. Uh oh
    #2451522, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    calli
    #2451485, posted on July 26, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    I saw the injuries on tv this morning. He pulled his punch.

    Had he hit her with anything like the power you see from the rear view, he would have knocked her out.

    Absolutely agree Calli; there was no sign of any external bruising which is a bit odd considering he supposedly delivered what channel 9 last night described as “a haymaker”.

    By the way, I was at my local supermarket this afternoon and I’ve changed my mind; there definitely are times when its OK to hit a woman.

  78. max
    #2451523, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    This is the thing with their ABC, their presenters & their producers… in my opinion they only run with stories, or certain aspects of stories, which suit their “narratives”

    You’d never know there was an opposing argument to assisted suicide if you relied on the ABC.

    You only ever hear from people in favour.

  79. srr
    #2451525, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    🙂 –

    TheLastRefuge‏ @TheLastRefuge2 4h4 hours ago

    Time for @jeffsessions to learn how to fight.

    The Lion (Trump Edit)

  80. thefrolickingmole
    #2451528, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Caught 2 pole smokers on the radio this afternoon wibbling on about the “inequalidee” and how it had never been so bad.
    Then playing a clip from Obama (with the obligatory “makes me wish for when we had a president who used whole sentences” to the simpering admiration of his co-host) about how terrible it was that some kids wouldnt become successes in like because “need more money for dem programs’ or similar.

    It was juvenile, shallow and consisted of them engaging in mutual mental masturbation on the air.

    Then i found out who the host was and it all made sense, Squalid Ali, “the mindfield”.

  81. Sydney Boy
    #2451529, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Even better the cop who fired the shot did so across his partner still seated alongside him.
    So she approached the partners side of the vehicle, Shooty McShootyface has drawn his weapon and discharged it over the seated body of his partner.

    Looking more and more like Muslim McShootyface was taking an opportunity to rid the world of a white Christian woman.

  82. egg_
    #2451530, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Who’s this dead pixellated singer I keep seeing on the teev?

    What % of blackfella tribes subscribe to this nonsense?

  84. Atoms for Peace
    #2451533, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    These days with fluid gender, who knows who is hitting whom.

  85. rickw
    #2451534, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    PD and the City are going to use every D-Rat trick in the book to pin the fault for this on Justine.

    The DA probably has people stalking her every move online for the last 15 years to dig up dirt that she was a secret terrorist or crack whore.

    SOP for Monty’s mob.

  86. egg_
    #2451535, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Squalid Aly, “the minefield”.

    Watch them thar drones!

  87. Delta A
    #2451536, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    So proud!

    15 year old Granddaughter has just landed her first weekend job; the first deposit in her life-long experience account.

    (Facebook off.)

  88. thefrolickingmole
    #2451537, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Sydney Boy

    I wouldnt even stick a racial angle on this so much as a pure incompetence one.
    I suppose if he was passed when he should have been retrained or washed out because of a racial hiring practice youd be right though.

    From the reporting..
    Mohamed Noor, who was in the passenger seat of a squad car, shot across his partner in the driver’s seat and hit Damond. Noor is on paid leave.

    His partner told authorities that he was startled by a loud noise shortly before Damond appeared at the police vehicle.

    The search warrant did not say whether the slap was the loud noise Noor’s partner described, MPR reported.

    State authorities are investigating potential criminal charges. Noor, who also faces an internal use of force investigation, was one of several Somali Americans hired by the department in recent years as part of the city’s public effort to diversify.

    News of the warrant came hours after personnel records for Noor were publicly released on Monday. The records provided some detail about the training courses the officer took but no insight into his performance on the job.

  89. Uh oh
    #2451538, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Atoms for Peace
    #2451533, posted on July 26, 2017 at 4:58 pm
    These days with fluid gender, who knows who is hitting whom.

    Actually it wouldn’t be too big a stretch for him to claim he thought he was hitting a bloke.

  90. .
    #2451539, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Delta

    Get her to watch some Aaron Clarey. Brutal but often correct advice.

  91. incoherent rambler
    #2451540, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    These days with fluid gender, who knows who is hitting whom.

    I’m pretty sure that Shorten is rogering Mick Trumble.

  92. egg_
    #2451542, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    (Bishop ready to denounce the Abbott beasts role in this and turnfailure ringing shorten to beg for policy ideas in response.)

    We send one blond woman for every 500 head of cattle?
    (Old stringy ones).

  93. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2451543, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    http://michaelsmithnews.typepad.com/.a/6a0177444b0c2e970d01b7c90f07aa970b-pi

    Numbers Bob is on that site, congratulating TLS on her appointment…

  94. test pattern
    #2451544, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    ‘Convict ‘Flash’ Language … A York Police Occurrence Book for the period 1860-62 … contains several pages recounting ‘Flash’ or ‘Cant’ language – slang words and phrases that only criminals would understand… So if you want to know how to ‘crack a crib’, ‘pee a prad’ and put on some ‘crab shells..’

    to steal a muff
    to free the cat
    everlasting staircase
    longtailed finnips
    family men

    https://www.facebook.com/StateRecordsOfficeWA/photos/a.188137447867692.52738.169430863071684/1758029550878466/?type=3&theater

  95. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2451545, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    15 year old Granddaughter has just landed her first weekend job; the first deposit in her life-long experience account.

    Well done to the young lady, Delta .

  96. egg_
    #2451546, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I’m pretty sure that Shorten is rogering Mick Trumble.

    Looks a bit chafed around the chin.

  97. incoherent rambler
    #2451547, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    “The honourable member for Wentworth will resume his position!”

    Words like that from the speaker could result in great parliamentary embarrassment for Mal.

  98. Roger
    #2451550, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    I wouldnt even stick a racial angle on this so much as a pure incompetence one.

    +1

    Apply Occam’s razor.

    Poorly trained, jittery rookie police officer in a force with a history of questionable civilian shootings fears a set up; startled, he shoots first & applies CPR later. No need to inject religion without evidence.

  99. rickw
    #2451551, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    The Lion (Trump Edit)

    Nice!

  100. .
    #2451552, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Back to a favourite of mine, drilling into history and poking away at sacred cows.

    Is anyone familiar with the theory that Ned Kelly was actually more politically motivated than we are generally told?

    Came across an interesting theory he was agitating for political separatism, the best evidence seems to be the explanation for the Glenrowan siege seems a little bit irrational.

    I mean, how many other bank/train robberies had rockets given off as signals?

    “Republic of NE Victoria”? Seems different to “Princeland”.

  101. rickw
    #2451556, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Poorly trained, jittery rookie police officer in a force with a history of questionable civilian shootings fears a set up; startled, he shoots first & applies CPR later. No need to inject religion without evidence.

    And why would they employ a poorly trained jittery cop in a force with a history of questionable shootings?

  102. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2451559, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    And why would they employ a poorly trained jittery cop in a force with a history of questionable shootings?

    You’re confusing a symptom for the cause.

  103. JC
    #2451560, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Went to see Dunkirk last night. Good movie.

    That was then. as per the movie.

    This is now.

  104. .
    #2451564, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Very interesting.

    http://www.ironoutlaw.com/writings/the-north-eastern-victoria-republic-movement-myth-or-reality/

    The piece was originally written by a Victorian Chief Justice.

    I’m inclined to think the history we are taught at school is nearly entirely bollocks.

  105. Armadillo
    #2451565, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Warning Cats. Don’t click JC’s second link.

  106. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2451566, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Poorly trained, jittery rookie police officer in a force with a history of questionable civilian shootings fears a set up; startled, he shoots first & applies CPR later.

    I’m sorry for the lady that was killed – but I’m finding the situation farcical.

    Applying to join Western Australian Police quite a few years ago, I was rejected. “Ex – servicemen tend to be far too direct in their approach. We are able to recruit the cream of academia – we would not see a degree as being out of place. Recruits with the ability to take control of a situation, and negotiate a solution…….”

  107. Roger
    #2451567, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    And why would they employ a poorly trained jittery cop in a force with a history of questionable shootings?

    And why make him the senior officer in a squad car with a cadet?

    I believe Chief Harteau has resigned in answer to those questions.

  108. rickw
    #2451568, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Is anyone familiar with the theory that Ned Kelly was actually more politically motivated than we are generally told?

    Yes, it’s about elevating a mere criminal to the status of revolutionary. My great grandfather used to carry a Belgian pinfire revolver when he went on business to Wangaratta because that lunatic was roaming about.

    I think there is a single piece of incoherent rambling written by Kelly upon which this idea seems to be based.

  109. Roger
    #2451570, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    We are able to recruit the cream of academia..

    A BA in social work, “criminology” or such is hardly the creme of academia.

    Police forces…sorry, police services should reflect the society they police. That means a mix of people with different backgrounds and strengths to bring to the table, surely?

    Modern policing is increasingly farcical.

  110. rickw
    #2451571, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    You’re confusing a symptom for the cause.

    Even the shittiest forces have been taking steps to rein in questionable shootings.

  111. egg_
    #2451572, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    it’s about elevating a mere criminal to the status of revolutionary.

    A protected horse thief who fell foul of bent coppers?

  112. .
    #2451573, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Um…rick, read the link I just put up.

    I don’t think you can brush this stuff off as bullshit.

    The cops were abysmal back then, not much above criminals themselves, really.

    Yes, it’s about elevating a mere criminal to the status of revolutionary.

    Are you talking about Peter Lalor?

  113. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2451574, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    More from Marty Armstrong on Hermitage Capital and interference in Russian politics by the US govt.

    https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/browder-russia-trump-safra/

  114. incoherent rambler
    #2451577, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    take control of a situation, and negotiate a solution…

    “Drop you weapon and lie face down on the ground or I will shoot you in the head!”

    How’s that for negotiation? I presume it still works.

  115. notafan
    #2451579, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    The Castile shooting was another police force iirc, US are not state wide for regular police, every county/city has its own.

    Does seem that there was some ‘diversity hires’ after pressure from the Somalian community. You know how that goes, appears the cadet was also a diversity hire, not sure which group he was supposed to represent, one could guess. The police chief probably subscribed to the Yammie philosophical school, forget aptitude and skills, diversity of skin colour and sexual preference will prevent all future disasters.

    Oops.

    I still agree that that Mr Monoor was probably unsuited to be a police officer, rather than it being jihad related, probably for many reasons that might yet come out in the wash.

  116. egg_
    #2451581, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    “Drop you weapon and lie face down on the ground or I will shoot you in the head!”

    I shall say zis only once.

  117. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2451582, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Muslim Miss World Australia hits back at critics.She ticks 2 virtue signalling boxes. Muslim and refugee.

    They usually simper how much they love Peace and Animals. Not this little number I presume. Dogs for starters are haram, and Muslims have scant respect for the natural world at large.

  118. max
    #2451584, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Which brings us back to the arts. Among the things that Islam finds offensive are paintings, statues, mosaics, music, and song. The destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas, and the razing of the Roman temples and arches in Palmyra are just the most recent in a long line of vandalism that stretches back to Muhammad. According to culture critic Hugh Fitzgerald, “the greatest destruction of art in the history of the world is that wrought by Muslims on the art (architecture, artifacts), sacred and profane, of non-Muslim civilizations.”

    Thanks to resurgence of militant Islam we seem to have entered a new era of iconoclasm. And it’s not just the arts that are being attacked, but also the people who patronize them. There have been a number of terror attacks against tourists at the ancient Egyptian Karnak Temple near Luxor. In 2015, gunmen killed 19 people at the Bardo Museum in Tunis. In 2002, 40 to 50 armed Chechen Islamists took 850 hostages during a musical theatre production at Moscow’s Dubrovka Theater. The three-day siege ended with the death of 130 hostages including 17 members of the cast and one-third of the orchestra. More recently, we’ve seen the jihad attack on the Bataclan theatre in Paris which resulted in the death of 130 people, many of whom were also mutilated, and the jihad attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England which left 22 dead.

    For all their antipathy to the arts, jihadists have an almost Hitchcockian sense of dramatic locations: the Temple of Karnak, the Bardo Museum, the Dubrovka Theatre, the Bataclan Theatre, the World Trade Center. They haven’t gotten around yet to Mt. Rushmore and the Albert Hall, but it’s quite likely that both are already on some jihadis to-do list. Fortunately, the authorities have discerned the pattern, and have begun to beef up security around museums and monuments. Nowadays, if you want to visit the Louvre or the Rijksmuseuem, you have to tiptoe around police and soldiers carrying automatic weapons. Many artists like to advertise their work as transgressive and even dangerous. That’s becoming literally true, though presumably not in the ways that the artists intended. When you go to a concert or a museum these days, there is indeed a heightened element of danger.

    It would be a mistake, however, to think that armed jihadists are the only danger to the arts and music. The other danger comes from Islamic culture itself and from the non-violent spread of that culture into Western societies. The trend has been referred to as “Islamization” and also as “stealth jihad.” For my own part, I prefer the term “cultural jihad” because at this point the advance is far from stealthy. The reason that citizens of the West don’t see the cultural takeover in progress is that they don’t want to see it. And they don’t want to see it because they don’t know what to do about it. Some of those who do see what’s happening think the trend toward Islamic dominance is unstoppable. Here’s economist Peter Smith in Quadrant:

    Tolerant societies in these politically correct times have no feasible way of countering intolerance when it is practiced and preached by a minority religion ready to claim victimhood at the drop of a hat. I entertained the thought that it could, but it can’t be done.

    Whether or not the trend is irreversible remains to be seen, but the trend has not been toward assimilation (as so many had hoped), but toward cultural conquest. And as Islamization continues, it will have a profound effect on the arts. Because where Islamic beliefs and laws advance, the arts retreat.

    It’s not just a matter of hostility to the arts, but indifference to them. Although some Muslim immigrants to Europe will acquire a taste for Chopin and Renoir, most will ignore the symphony halls and the art museums altogether. As the population continues to shift in the favor of Islam, those museums that manage to stay open will have to emphasize non-representational Islamic art and put the Renoirs in cold storage. As for the concert halls, many will die a slow death. Mark Steyn puts it this way:

    When the demography changes, there will be no concert halls. Artists who take a multicultural view should be aware of this. Count the number of covered women in London’s West End. In Birmingham, where I went to high school, you have a provincial symphony orchestra in a Muslim city—I’m not sure it will survive. All art, all popular culture is endangered by Islam, because there’s no room for it.

    Although Birmingham won’t be a Muslim majority city for another twenty years or so, Steyn is right about the general trend. And he’s right about the unawareness of “artists who take a multicultural view.” Those in the arts community who blindly celebrate diversity constitute, in effect, a fifth column that facilitates the invasion of Western society by an anti-arts culture.

    One has to wonder if they really love the arts or if they are more in love with the idea of being thought exceedingly tolerant and open-minded. People who love something are usually willing to fight to defend it. But there’s scant evidence that the arts community will fight to preserve the culture they have inherited.


    The Day the Music Died

  119. incoherent rambler
    #2451588, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    I like old style Israeli negotiation.

    “Surrender now, release the hostages and we won’t kill you [pause] immediately.”

  120. Winston Smith
    #2451589, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Calli:

    Ms Sams attacked first with projectiles in traffic, causing danger to Mr Slappy and other motorists.

    This reversing stuff sounds like attempted murder.

    This is going to blow up big time with the woman.
    Unless some witnesses show up to back up her story of believable dangerous tailgating, and no alcohol involved on either side, then what do we have as evidence?
    1. Woman states she threw sharp edged projectiles into traffic;
    2. Video of male punching female in the face but not hard enough to knock her out;
    3. Video of the driver reversing, and changing direction to keep aim at the male.
    Bloody ‘ell.
    I wouldn’t want to be filing charges if I was either of the two girlies.

    Mind you, this is the sort of stuff I’ve seen off two dykes – go to a pub, get drunk on free drinks from blokes and start all sorts of trouble, them piss off when the place gets into an uproar.
    Hilarious.
    Steve Wot Owns The Pub Will Know of The Type.

  121. egg_
    #2451590, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Marr on Teh Dumb (groan)

  122. test pattern
    #2451591, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    ‘elevating a mere criminal to the status of revolutionary.’

    ‘Even though MIDNITE was seventeen, he wasn’t very bright. So when his father died, his five animal friends decided to look after him. Khat, the Siamese, suggested he became a bushranger, and his horse, Red Ned, offered to help. But it wasn’t very easy, especially when Trooper O’Grady kept putting him in prison. So it was just as well that in the end he found GOLD! A brilliantly good-humoured and amusing history of the exploits of Captain Midnite and his five good animal friends.’

    https://www.penguin.com.au/books/midnite-9780141307312

    Randolph Stow’s ‘Midnite’ Illustrated by the great Ralph Steadman of Hunter Thompson fame

  123. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2451594, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    I’m a proud Venusian

    So you also identify as a women.
    Of course you do.
    Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

  124. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2451598, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Ms Sams attacked first with projectiles in traffic

    She clearly thought she was hard as nails.

  125. H B Bear
    #2451600, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Marr on Teh Dumb (groan)

    Mincing is as predictable as an organ grinders monkey (no pun intended).

  126. Winston Smith
    #2451601, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    TFM;

    From the reporting..
    Mohamed Noor, who was in the passenger seat of a squad car, shot across his partner in the driver’s seat and hit Damond. Noor is on paid leave.

    How the hell do you shoot across your partner when he’s got a dirty great steering wheel in front of him?

  127. Snoopy
    #2451602, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Marr on Teh Dumb (groan)

    Julia is enamoured.

  128. rickw
    #2451605, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:57 pm


    I don’t think you can brush this stuff off as bullshit.

    I come from the area, there seems to be little sympathy for Kelly amongst either Protestants or Catholics, a line along which society was divided at the time.

    You would think that if Kelly was on about something that had appeal to the people of the time, that this would have been captured and amplified through time in oral tradition, particularly if this ran contra to the official story, but you don’t seem to see much of that at all.

  129. Haidee
    #2451606, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    “the great Ralph Steadman”, that’s right

  130. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2451607, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Midnite is a fine book. Read it several times when I was a kid.

  131. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2451608, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Be at peace my aching heart.

    Guardian posts huge loss
    The owner of The Guardian has reported a massive annual loss amid fierce competition from online rivals.

  132. rickw
    #2451610, posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    How the hell do you shoot across your partner when he’s got a dirty great steering wheel in front of him?

    There’s at least a 2″ gap!

    Noor must have been very close to shooting his partner, particularly on a quick follow up shot.

  133. Baldrick
    #2451611, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    15 year old Granddaughter has just landed her first weekend job; the first deposit in her life-long experience account.

    That’s the best way to instill conservative values in a teenager, a part-time job.

  134. Roger
    #2451612, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    The ABC continues to ignore the role Geoffrey Yunupingu’s Methodist Christian upbringing had in his life and music while emphasising the “otherness” of his indigenous culture.

    By doing so they are not doing justice to his memory.

    They really are beneath contempt.

  135. Baldrick
    #2451613, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Whack:

    Calum Thwaites @CalumMThwaites
    Farewell @GillianTriggs I look forward to your book. Sign a copy for me?
    4:49pm · 26 Jul 2017

  136. Delta A
    #2451615, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:16 pm


    That’s the best way to instill conservative values in a teenager, a part-time job.

    She’s employed as a junior in a wanky café in a wanky SA country town.

    Vegan and tofu and fair trade coffee served by the girl who drools over medium rare steak and pizza.

    But she topped her drama class last term, showing herself to be a very fine young actress. She’ll be fine.

  137. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2451618, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Noor must have been very close to shooting his partner, particularly on a quick follow up shot.

    I’ll bet good money that, if Noor is exonerated for whatever reason, his colleagues won’t be overly eager to share a squad car with him, on patrol.

  138. John constantine
    #2451622, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    The eid festival of slaughter is coming up next month.

    Qatar looks like not being able to import enough live animals to brutally torture to death in the streets.

    The stunning silence of their ABC and animal activists when eid comes around when added to the complete silence on the subject of Australian fundamentalist backyard halal, with the unstunned sawing and stabbing and bleeding and brutality lays out what a progressive will go along with to bring about the revolution

  139. zyconoclast
    #2451623, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Looking more and more like Muslim McShootyface was taking an opportunity to rid the world of a white Christian woman.

    Someone posted a picture of her house with this flag visible from the side.
    If the picture picture was real, she was a 100% SJW.
    While this in no way justifies or excuses her death but she and her type a part of the problem.

    It’s like the Scandinavian woman who dropped rape charges against a fake refugee so he would not be deported.

  140. Knuckle Dragger
    #2451626, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Hooray! Virgin post!

    Zulu,

    This has been going on for a while. While a copper in Victoria (left as Nixonisation was reaching peak idiocy) and they were taking applications for the East Timor police contingent, I applied and set out my skill sets re surviving in the tropics, fieldcraft, endurance and so on.

    I was told “we don’t want ex-infantry soldiers. You’re trained to destroy infrastructure, not protect it.”Knucl

  141. John constantine
    #2451627, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    When they searched the house of the Aussie chick that became shot in the diversity policing incident, the democrats were obviously just removing every link to the Clinton crime family.

    Standard operating procedure for sudden death in democrat precincts, clean Hilary’s prints away.

  142. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2451629, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    15 year old Granddaughter has just landed her first weekend job; the first deposit in her life-long experience account.

    Make sure you show her how much tax is taken out.

  143. MsDolittle
    #2451630, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    In what universe do you just throw a bit of jetsam at another driver to ‘deter them’ instead of just touching the brake a little so the red lights on the back of your car light up?

    At a T intersection, the guy behind me gave an aggressive blast on his horn, so I flipped him the bird, as ya do. He continued to tailgate me so at the next set of lights I slowed down until amber and went through triumphantly, fist out the window, leaving him behind on the red. Next set of lights there he is behind me, out of the car stomping towards me. Shit. I have recurring nightmares about winding the window up faster, faster. He punched me in the face. My 4 year old in the back seat said “He’s a bad man mum.” I didn’t even have to report him.. other drivers saw it. I like to think of myself as a pioneer re: road rage.

  144. val majkus
    #2451631, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    15 year old Granddaughter has just landed her first weekend job; the first deposit in her life-long experience account

    and good luck to her!

  145. Winston Smith
    #2451632, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Zyconoclast;

    It’s like the Scandinavian woman who dropped rape charges against a fake refugee so he would not be deported.

    And it’s also like the Scandinavian man who dropped rape charges against a fake refugee so he would not be deported.
    I won’t shed a tear when that land of sodomites/baby rooters and sexually confused deviants goes under the waves.

  146. Knuckle Dragger
    #2451633, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    BTW, still in the same line of work elsewhere (22 years in now). Let’s just say I’m no stranger to having red dust on my boots.

    Re Mr soon to be in prison Noor – if I was his offsider and he’d shot across me in a car, killing a pyjama wearing blonde carrying a phone, after CPR was finished he might be able to claim that the lady knocked him out and removed most of his teeth before the shooting. If you get what I mean.

    Unforgivable stuff.

  147. val majkus
    #2451635, posted on July 26, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    I didn’t even have to report him.. other drivers saw it. I like to think of myself as a pioneer re: road rage.

    MsD if feelings of anger take you over when you’re driving or when you’re riding a horse, my advice is pull over and calm down. In a car you owe it to other road users and on a horse you owe it to your horse

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *