The hidden cost of unreliables

Under-estimating the cost of wind and solar? Who would have thought?
A big part of our problem is that we are dealing with variables that are “not independent.” If we add subsidized wind and solar, that act, by itself, changes the needed pricing for all of the other types of electricity. The price per kWh of supporting types of electricity needs to rise, because their EROIs fall as they are used in a less efficient manner. This same problem affects all of the other pricing approaches as well, including LCOE. Thus, our current pricing approaches make intermittent wind and solar look much more beneficial than they really are.
The biggest problem is that energy companies must take wind and solar electricity when it is available. That means the dispatchable generators, such as coal and gas, are legally prevented from selling their electricity when the wind is blowing.
So the wind and solar operators are parasitizing the coal and gas operators, using them to cover the times when they can’t generate, but denying them a market at the other times. And because they are forced to be available at any time of the day or week they have to pay their staff and other fixed costs even when not allowed to sell electricity.
If wind and solar generators were forced to compete on a level playing field they’d have to buy batteries and pumped storage systems to spread their product over 24 hours (or longer). That would triple their capital cost, and therefore roughly triple their breakeven electricity price.
From reading a graph at the link, I note, that Denmark has a retail price for electricity at about 32c, France at around 16c per kwh.
I would like to pay 16c per kwh.
Windmills versus nukes.
Spot on Bruce of Newcastle.
The Powering Queensland Plan and the Finkel Review promote renewables and says that prices will fall going forward due to increased supply.
They ignore that promoting renewables will result in the closure of fossil fuel plants which will drive up prices.
The linked article is a good one and most of the comments are good too. It has a US setting but I thought this comment stood out:
“GeoJuly 25, 2017 17:50
You miss the point entirely.
Much like BoN says.
Exel wants the government to tax other sources of energy. They want to do this because solar and wind are not completive without a subsidy – in this case raising the price of other energy sources to make solar and wind more competitive. the article explains that this does not work – it simply raises costs for everyone without substantially increasing solar and wind penetration. This is because of intermittency. Germany and Denmark are excellent examples of this, and world wide, the cost of energy is directly correlated to renewable penetration. The more renewable power you have, the more expensive the compensating factors to account for intermittency must be.
Iowa will never be 100% renewable if they have a need to buy electricity from somewhere else to compensate for the intermittency – they are simply reducing the amount of renewable energy that will be utilized elsewhere in the system.“
This is why we have engineers and economic analysts and so forth, so that after 25 or 30 years of intense research they can reach this astounding conclusion.
Additionally to Bruce’s point, the grid that services high penetration intermittents will need to be more robust to carry sporadic surges, even sith buffering of batteries and hydro (yet to be costed) because the power sources will play a merry tune of chaos as sunlight and wind vary by the minute. The new grid will need better instrumentation and controls(yet go be costed), more power conditioning equipment (yet to be costed), more regulatory impost and supervision (yet to be costed), and an intrusion into private consumers for voluntary computer controlled load shedding (smart grid). This is covered in the Finkel report but he doesn’t say it in so few words. As the grid becomes more complex reliability suffers. This promotes the installation of redundancy at a higher cost. This is a large scale experiment with little chance of economic success in my view.
Regarding regulation, security and supervision, Finkel has quite a number of suggestions regarding setting up boards, panels etc and how often they should meet to discus the changing dynamics of the grid. What isn’t immediately apparent is that these boards will be dealing with an almost never ending stream of “teething”problems as they try to bed down one of the largest pieces of machinery on the planet. Finkel could not supply a blueprint of the grid but more a suggestion of how one might develop given CO2 needed mitigation and nukes were taboo. We can look forward to a generation of tweaking in response to unmodelled “issues”. It wouldn’t surprise me if sporadic surges over geographic locations found low frequency harmonics that resonate with the grids natural frequency to create unforseen disaster.
And, conveniently, the “pushers” of this madness systematically disavow any knowledge of the “energy equations” associated with the extraction, processing, manufacture and transport of their technical abominations. Our rice-propelled cousins in China have been stitching up a LOT of the sources of the rare-earths and such that go into “good” PV panels. This has NOT apparently slowed their consumption of prime Australian coal. As Bob Dylan sang: “Something is happening here, but you don’t know what it is, do you, Mister Jones”.
“Renewables” work “best” when used to provide local power to far-flung, “off-grid” locations, when the cost of a lot of Km of HV transmission cables on ludicrously expensive steel pylons vastly exceeds the cost of a “local” panel farm or bird-mincer forest. These “eco-“friendly” systems, however, still require regular maintenance and close monitoring for optimum performance. For several reasons, they are an engineering abomination when connected to the putative grid.
Are we ever going to be free of this evil irrational idiocy?
Not to be outdone, the White Elephant State™ has its own:
Oceanlinx damaged wave generator off Carrickalinga
As well as fossils not being able to sell when wind is rarely producing fossils must buy the RECs issued by the renewables based on their production; so renewables get paid twice and the fossils rarely.
The only way I can see around the current debacle is that every electricity generator be required to provide a 24 hour supply. I don’t care if they have to build coal, gas, nuclear or cow dung fired plants or buy shit loads of batteries for when the sun ain’t shinin and the wind ain’t blowing. Every generator must be able to supply round the clock power or leave the market. Oh, and all subsidies for any type of power generation will cease. That would sort the sheep from the goats (or something).
Sparkx,
That scheme would solve many problems. I believe some parts of Canada have regs along that line (but they do have more hydro). It’s still expensive….or just settle for what we had, but upgraded.