15 more years, and something about car prices

So here is a story that will warm Steve’s heart.
In the dramatic crescendo of the 2016 elections that gave Trump to the United States and the world, very possibly for sixteen years (the President’s re-election committee is already hard at work, while his daughter Ivanka Trump is duly apprenticed in the White House that, according to my sources, she means to occupy as America’s first female President), none of the countless campaign reporters and commentators is on record as having noticed the car “affordability” statistics distributed in June 2016 via www.thecarconnection.com. Derived from very reliable Federal Reserve data, they depicted the awful predicament of almost half of all American households. Had journalists studied the numbers and pondered even briefly their implications, they could have determined a priori that only two candidates could win the Presidential election – Sanders and Trump – because none of the others even recognized that there was problem if median American households had been impoverished to the point that they could no longer afford a new car. This itself was remarkable because four wheels and an engine might as well be grafted to Homo americanus, who rarely lives within walking distance of his or her job, or even a proper food shop, who rarely has access to useful public transport, and for whom a recalcitrant ignition or anything else that prevents driving often means the loss of a day’s earnings, as well as possibly crippling repair costs. But even that greatly understates the role of automobiles in the lives of the many Americans who do not have private jets and do not live in New York City or San Francisco, for whom a car provides not only truly essential transport, but also the intensely reassuring sense of freedom depicted in countless writings and films, which reflect the hard realities of labour-mobility imperatives even more than the romance of the open road.
Will Ivanka be the first female US president? Maybe – far too early to speculate, but I found the story about car prices to be far more interesting.
The mass exclusion of Americans from new car ownership is the result of two converging phenomena, only one of which was recognized by Hillary Clinton, though scarcely emphasized in her identity-focused campaign: wage stagnation. Sanders and Trump did not hesitate to blame that relative impoverishment on the exposure of the least agile of Americans to international competition, with the resulting de-industrialization that translated millions of Americans from $20-to-40-an-hour factory jobs to miserably paid service jobs. Beholden to the sanctity of free trade, the Clinton crowd even more than the candidate herself blamed the lethargy of the TV-watching, beer-drinking, gun-owning, church-going, and cigarette-smoking “deplorables”, who unaccountably failed to avail themselves of the wonderful opportunity to leave boring assembly-line jobs or downright dangerous coal-face or oil drilling jobs to become fashion designers, foreign-exchange traders, software engineers, or even political campaign operatives.
It was the other phenomenon, the other blade of the scissors that cut off the possibility of new car ownership for more and more Americans that Trump squarely attacked as Sanders did not and could not: the regulatory regime that has been relentlessly forcing up new car prices from the 1977 average of $4,317, equivalent to $17,544 in 2016, to an actual average price today that exceeds $30,000. Those regulations prescribe that American cars must be very, very safe, and steadily more demanding safety requirements have been forcing up manufacturing costs: the latest addition is the provision of rear-view cameras in all cars that will be mandatory in 2018, the result of an Obama decree prompted by the campaign started by a wealthy driver who had suffered the tragedy of killing his own young daughter while reversing. Because of his suffering, and his energetic lobbying, and because of Barack Obama’s enthusiasm for promulgating more regulatory decrees, in 2018 the additional cost of those rear-view cameras – only a few hundred dollars – will deprive thousands more households of the chance to buy a new car.
I don’t know the politics of new car prices in Australia – but I suspect the politics of energy prices may play out similarly. Right now the Liberals don’t have the stomach for a knock-em out, drag-em out fight on electricity prices, but that is something they should think about, if they want to stay in the winners circle (so to speak).
Sure the Libs are for a fight on energy prices.
Knock ’em, Sock ’em Pyne is ready.
http://images.watoday.com.au/2013/05/28/4444951/art-353-pyne-300×0.jpg
Power prices and border security were always going to be king hits for the coalition if they want to use them.
If I remember correctly, John Howard put the kybosh on direct importation of 2nd hand cars as it would cause unemployment for used car salesmen. Tony Abbott was going to repeal that policy, but changed his mind?
Japan has car registration rules which produces a glut of late model used vehicles, cars and vans, at knock-down prices. A great opportunity for COL reduction.
The Libs are actively trying to put a tax on all new cars and have policies which directly increase the price of electricity.
They should die in a fire.
If we could allow parallel car imports that would give a boost to car affordability. So there is a clear means of lowering vehicle costs in Australia.
I predict nothing will be done about the energy issue. Energy prices will cause the CPI to increase and will be a factor in the RBA increasing rates. This will at last cause real estate to fall. At this point people may actually start asking questions. Until then the general person won’t bother to care about energy prices.
The screams about energy bills will start about, now.
Winter bills are a little delayed.
And yes the Libs dont have the brains or heart to fight an election on fixing the energy mess they have caused.
Makes me feel good too Sinc.
The news on mortgage stress even in the now is not good doubt about with an interest rate increase of .25% in the environment of must have rises in the price of electricity and gas and a cold winter and flat wages and increases in fresh food prices and increase in car prices Noticeable) and increase in the price of other services (rates, tradies, rego, insurance (house and car and medical). All costs (except and momentary drop in petrol) have risen.
The car dependency for work is probably worse here for work than in the U.S. Our cities are more spread out and transport services are primitive cf to say London or NY.
I don’t think the Oz is gonna make the end of the year out in good form.
The poverty bomb has gone off in Australia with a profitless boom.
Only those feeding off the trillion dollar debt funded population Ponzi scheme are in good times that will never end
To combat the “will never end”anger that I get about the greed of the Ponzi users I choose to strongly believe in Karma. I visualise that they are confident so much of their financial management capability that they invest bubbles exclusively, believing that they will know (before anyone else) when to pull out. Karma says that their greed will blind them in the end.
Andorra seems better and better.
Stop all unskilled immigration, including “refugees”, now.
That will ease pressure on house prices and infrastructure costs, and give a bit of breathing space.
It will also wedge the Liars, who will have to antagonise a lot of formerly “rusted ons” in the outer suburbs to appease the inner city feelz gooders and the ethnic lobby groups if they argue.
The Slime should already be wedged on this, but they abandoned the whole “zero population growth/ecologically sustainable population” theme 20 years ago, when the watermelons replaced the genuine, if deluded, environmentalists.
Tough luck for those riding on the “trillion dollar debt funded population Ponzi scheme”, but they are essentially all Liars or Slime supporters.
Nice try, but the current band of utterly useless dolts who warm seats in the name of that defunct operation once known as the Laboral Party couldn’t capitalise on Bill Shorten realising he’d actually been born and raised in North Korea.
So a rear view TV is a luxury? Just try it when squeezing between the modern behemoths in a parking lot . Fantastic. My Mazda with the camera fitted is light years ahead of that column gear shift Kingswood I sported in the 70s. Are you all so anti progress? Now if I had a Porsche and the road to myself …..
I’d suggest that if a reverse cam adds $300 to the cost of a new car and avoids just one $6000 crash in the life of every 20 cars (about 300 driving years) then it has no lifecycle cost at all. Then the deaths and injuries prevented are a free bonus.
New cars, like new dwellings, are subject to exorbitant taxes.
I have bought one new car in my life (never again) and compared to O/S prices of new equivalents the Oz version was significantly more expensive and that consequently the tax on the purchase price of the vehicle was around 30%, possibly more.
Remember, one of the first things rudd did when elected was to impose increased taxes on “luxury” cars.
The hazard of populism is that the left is much more willing to give away free money. Trump played the blame game but Sanders and Corbyn and Shorten will print money.
Obama’s fuel efficiency standards have had an even worse impact on the affordability of cars. Trump ordered a review into future standards with a view to rolling them back.
As others have already noted, similar things could be said about ‘Straya – cars and housing – and only one of the major parties is saying anything about housing which will resonate with the punters (which might have something to do with that persistent 53-47 opinion poll trend)
It’s worse even than what is made out in the article.
Subprime housing loans caused the GFC. Now the next problem is subprime car loans.
FT: US Banks Fear Subprime Bubble in $1.2 Trillion Auto Loans Market (30May)
Lenders are belatedly tightening loan requirements, but only after $200 billion has left the building.
Lenders hit the brakes on subprime auto loans (7 Jun)
So come the next recession, which a lot of people think is imminent, those subprime borrowers are going to be out of a job and their car is going to be repossessed. Then auto finance groups will go bottom up because the resale price for used cars will crater like a SUV dropped from 10km up.
But let’s do what the Left wants and ban cheap gasoline cars and make everyone have to buy useless overpriced electric ones.