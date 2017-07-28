The great Professor Gillian Triggs has finally completed her term as head of the Australian Human Rights Commission looking after our human rights. Despite her tremendous efforts, and outrageous personal attacks on Her Holiness, Triggs acknowledged that human rights had

regressed on almost every front

during her tenure. She also said that the Turnbull Government (and the former Abbott Government) was

ideologically opposed to human rights

Well that won’t stop the Government awarding her an AC (or perhaps the Government will restore knighthoods so a special AD can be awarded) to Her Holiness.

Just think how bad human rights in this country would be without Gillian Triggs. On behalf of catallaxyfiles, thank you Gillian Triggs. We welcome you as a blogger on this site since we are keen to understand and apply human rights.