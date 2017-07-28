The great Professor Gillian Triggs has finally completed her term as head of the Australian Human Rights Commission looking after our human rights. Despite her tremendous efforts, and outrageous personal attacks on Her Holiness, Triggs acknowledged that human rights had
regressed on almost every front
during her tenure. She also said that the Turnbull Government (and the former Abbott Government) was
ideologically opposed to human rights
Well that won’t stop the Government awarding her an AC (or perhaps the Government will restore knighthoods so a special AD can be awarded) to Her Holiness.
Just think how bad human rights in this country would be without Gillian Triggs. On behalf of catallaxyfiles, thank you Gillian Triggs. We welcome you as a blogger on this site since we are keen to understand and apply human rights.
Free speech has been worst hit by far.
Good riddance. What’s the bet she’ll find another way to milk the public purse and do more damage?
then out of her own mouth “she FAILED”
She will find yet another way to enrich herself on the public teat, what else are the little people she rules for other than to pay for her lifestyle?
Either a professorship in wankery or a senate seat for the greens.
The other thing about triggs and her kind is they are usually appointed to roles like the AHRC by dying ALP governments as a land mine for the Libs. Triggs understood her role perfectly. The Libs of course also appoint this type because they are stupid and have a congenital desire to be loved by the luvvies. For some reason unrequited love is their greatest desire. They never seem to realise that they need to destroy the institution itself to stop them being populated by class enemies.
Of course, Brandis is the enemy.
It really is inexplicable for me that a person manages to get through the legal profession and yet subscribes to the most illogical ideology.
What motivates a supposedly intelligent person to place a death wish on them and their descendants. This iswhat will be the outcome of the activities of GT and the like minded IYI.
That they cannot see the eventual total domination of most western countries will be by the greatest idiocracy ever (Islam) is to me the equivant of the act of shelling out the grey tissue of their brain. It does make sense that many of these idiots do not have children – no one to have to leave a future to.
This….
However the stupid part of the Liberals is because they are the political class, the elites.
They don’t deal with anyone except lefty luvvies.
They are too removed from their base and the real world.
And there really is no excuse for that.
Death to the BiLiberal party.
ASAP.
Yes she will no doubt, as are most pointless public servants, given a gong for simply doing her taxpayer funded job. The countless millions (?) who do their bit for society every day and go un-noticed and unrewarded are ignored by the political-legal elites while they slap each other on the back and give themselves “rewards”. I always thought being paid to do the best you can and do even better was the reward. However the bar is set so low in taxpayer funded jobs (I refuse to say “work”) anybody who does a good job or is needed by the elites to rub our noses in “it” will be in the honours list. Another corrupt elite taxpayer funded farce.
Thank you Gillian Triggs
Signed
ISIS
Socialist Alliance.
Aboriginal grievance Industry and all Cultural Marxist activists.
The U.N.
Timmy Sommesortaracist.
And nothing done about the plight of indigenous children, abused and forgotten, children suiciding, babies born disabled FAS. Drug addicted kids.
Shame on her. In our own backyard, and she seems to care more for her hairstyle and pearls.
The most eagerly anticipated departure from public life since the demise of Gillard.
Now, has Yammy booked her ticket yet?
Amongst those who yesterday tweeted their gushing thanks to the Triggster as she rode off into the sunset were Anne Summers, Peter Fitzsimons and Gosford’s own Father Tilty McJesus.
Tells you everything you need to know.
Tim Blair’s take on her victory lap is masterful.
I suppose Malky has her in line to for the first President of his republic , she can fill in untill he hands over to the u.n.communists* then he can be president for life as a puppet -for soros/goldman sachs ,seems clear to me l:;
Generally, the bigger the Leftard failure, the higher the sinecure they are awarded by the A.L.P.
Look at the Right Dishonourable Professor Doctor (with the receipts to prove it!) Juliar Gillard O.A.; D.C.M. (Order of the Arse; Don’t Come Monday) – the A.L.P. never found her the safest seat in the country or made her Prime Spin-ster until AFTER she had already been Blundstone-Booted out through the doors of the A.L.P.’s own law-firm by her own former Partners, for her crass dishonesty, untrustworthiness and deceit.
Who knows, the Trigg-Luddite could end up as a future A.L.P. Prime Minister if their accused child-molesting rapist or the convicted heroin-dealers’ spouse don’t quite meet the Party’s stringent and exacting standards of probity and decency.
This woman’s arrogance has always been breathtaking. Her inability to see herself for what she is marks her at the top of the tree for a special kind of stupidity.
That’s quite a plausible hypothesis. Gough was beatified.
I’m afraid Australia hasn’t heard the last of Triggs
When Triggs was first appointed I thought:
“Well, you’re going to leave after your term is up, so I’m not going to invest too much in you.”
I also thought:
“But in the end I simply made the judgement that I would rather put my time into other bureaucrats, because I also never believed she would stay in the position.”
That’s fair enough isn’t it?
Tim Blair:
‘Do you think so, DiNozzo ?!’ SLAP
So in Gosford the Anglicans think Triggs is more worthy of public praise than Jesus.
What is concerning is that she holds herself to be an expert on international law. It is possible she will be appointed a judge. We are always being told that judges are held tp be independant and non political but this is demonstratably false. Triggs herself has been shown to be partisan and biased. She was also fascistically driven to ensure free speech is killed off.
With her retirement from the HRC will Triggs now be devoting some time to her daughter?
only if she puts flowers on her grave Robbo
Perhaps it’s not all the Anglicans in Gosford who should wear the blame for that sign.
This is a woman who would never entertain the possibility of her being wrong; a zealot.
I commented seriously about her and S J. C did the poorman’s-satire routine; but she’s no joke.
Would she be appointed a judge? She’s too old; maybe mid-seventies.
Given her Martyrdom Complex, I somewhat suspect GT thinks GT is more worthy of public praise than JC is.
Triggs is 71.
By the time Peter Cosgrove’s term as Governor General expires in March 2019, she will be 73.
Prime Minister Plibersek will see this as no impediment to her appointment.