The Parliament is a cesspool of foreigners

Who needs pay-TV when we have “Canberra”.
For what it’s worth I think Malcolm Roberts is gone.
Senator Roberts’ fate hinges on whether he was ever a British citizen, which he is refusing to disclose, and whether he took all reasonable steps to renounce the citizenship before he was elected.
Senator Roberts, born in India in 1955 to a Welsh father and an Australian mother, told Sky News on Thursday night he wrote to the British High Commission on May 1 last year asking if he was a British citizen.
Five weeks later, he hadn’t received a response, so wrote again on June 6 – three days before nominations closed – saying that if he had British citizenship, he fully renounced it.
“I’ve taken all steps that I reasonably believe necessary,” Senator Roberts said.
After he was elected on July 2, Senator Roberts said he and his wife kept badgering the High Commission and it was not until December 5 he received a formal registration of his renunciation.
Yes – you read that right: He waited five weeks before badgering the British High Commission. Unless that UK renunciation is backdated to before June 6 I can’t see how he can remain in the Parliament. Like Ludlum and Waters a open and shut case.
Julia Banks and Matt Canavan are somewhat different – they are Australian born, but may still fall foul of s44 as it is currently understood.
Clearly there are absurdities to s44 as it is currently understood and the High Court should clear it up asap.
In the meantime some interesting reading on the situation from Helen Dale, James Allan, Arthur Chrenkoff, and John Quiggin.
Albanese, Pliberseik, Shorten, Wong…I’m sure there are more under suspicion.
Chuck them all out…all of them.
Sortition, baby!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sortition
Well, that would be blow for One Nation. Apart from Pauline Hanson, he’s got to be the best asset they’ve got.
Sortition, please
Wasn’t Julia Gillard born in Wales? Would be interesting to see whether she had renounced British citizenship.
I think the law on this is an ASS, as far as the “entitled to” citizenship.
EG
Some tin pot country decides they need more adults for an army. It passes a law which says if your parent or grandparent was born or a citizen of their country, then you are automatically enrolled and considered a citizen too. Further, if you set foot in the country you will be forced to do 5 years military service.
Your granddad was born there but came to Aust, where your father and you were born.
Due to this law, you cannot now sit to become an aussie MP.
Born here to aust birth citizens and never intend to visit let alone seek citizenship of tin pot country, but now you are excluded due to laws of a crazy country you have no control of.
Fair?
Regarding M Roberts, the date of renunciation should be from when you gave notice to the other country – again, what if they never bother to record it? You could forever be unable to renounce it.
this whole thing is becoming a circus
Depends what you mean exactly, Sinclair. It isn’t the High Court’s job to “clear up” things we have suddenly decided are “absurdities” – not if it means the justices invent an interpretation of section 44 that gets the Mandarin class out of its present pickle. The law is straightforward and beyond trite constructivist exegesis. If Canberra’s elites want this law to go away, they are required to ask the Australian people, pursuant to section 128.
Now we really do look like a third world country.
How many others who have retired with pensions could it also apply to ? We could save some serious money here.
It is almost like a new sport for journalists.
Clearly there are absurdities to s44 as it is currently understood and the High Court should clear it up asap.
No. If there are absurditie in s44 (which I doubt), then they should be “cleared up” by changing th Constitution via referendum, not by the High Court. No Government by judges. The meaning in s44 is quite clear, candidates just dont bother to read it.
Adam,
I think Gillard may have been the same as my dad – his father and mother got Australian citizenship in the 1950s and so all of their British (and Australian) born children did too, AFAIK it repudiated their British citizenship, even before 1986.
I personally do not think you should be able to be in Parliament unless both you parents and all of your Grand Parents were born in Australia.
I wish I could read what James Allan has to say about this.
Disqualification of a Coalition MP in the lower house, where the government holds a one-seat majority, could undermine its hold on power.
The Australian, Rosie Lewis, John Ferguson, 3:10PM July 28, 2017.
You can access this above article by typing in Rosie Lewis, John Ferguson in the Search box in Google News.
All four grandparents, let alone both parents? The US isn’t even this strict for who can run for President. This is comparable because any MP can be the PM – even Senators (ala Gorton, albeit briefly).
You are not entitled to Australian citizenship if your grandfather was born here. Tried that before I migrated here. My father was born in England, I was born in South Africa and I have SA/UK/NZ and Oz citizenship. Applied for UK when I turned 18 in SA as I could see it was going down the drain. Put all the citizenships in my Oz citizenship application and no problem. Fortunately I am not standing for public office.
Wake me up when they have all been removed, their assets seized, their children sold into slavery and they themselves shot as the spies they undoubtedly are. S 44 was drafted by our wise forefathers to enable us to root out treacherous foreign scum. They can come here if they wish, but buggered if they should be allowed to run the place. Hopefully the HCA will wield S 44 like an axe on these fifth columnists.
Haidee #2453215, posted on July 28, 2017 at 4:30 pm
Go to Google News Australia
https://news.google.com/news/?edchanged=1&ned=au&hl=en-AU
Type in the Search Box:
James Allan
Press enter
hth
So what happens?
We get rid of say 14 MHRs and 7 Senators, we have a House election now; do we still have a House election and Senate half election in 2019? The new Senators just get appointed by list or the State executives?
Malcolm can’t engineer a DD right now, IIRC.
For what it’s worth I don’t think he is. He renounced his British citizenship before nominations closed.
It’s hardly his fault if the High Commission sat on it until after the election and then only confirming it in December, 5 months later.
Thank you
CL – my view is that the High Court caused this problem with their rulings in the 1990s. The HC needs to uninvent their previous inventions. As to a referendum I’ll probably vote “No” to whatever they want or ask for.
It would be an absolute outrage if the Government and Opposition brought forward a referendum to change section 44. Labor has been arguing that a plebiscite is too expensive on same sex marriage but now wants to spend a fortune on a referendum to save MPs and Senators a little trouble.
These are the same motherfkrs who pass complex tax legislation and want us to be screwed if we don’t understand every little clause.
And yet it is too complex apparently to work out if you have foreign citizenship. BULLSHIT. If you’re mother has Italian blood – check. If you’re father is Greek – check. If you are 100% Indigenous don’t worry. If you are born in another country – check. Surely it is not unreasonable for the Australian people to expect their representatives to have Australian citizenship only?
It’s not very complicated really. Countries are either jus sanguinis (right of blood) or jus soli (born in the territory). If you’re born in the territory of the US you are a US citizen irrespective of the citizenship of your parents – it applies jus soli. If you have an Italian parent you are Italian – it applies jus sanguinis. Now of course there are some minor complications such as how many generations ago a citizenship was obtained and whether a parent renounced citizenship. But it is NOT ROCKET SCIENCE.
These are the people elected to represent us – can’t they do a simple check??
And if you have foreign citizenship – renounce it. The High Court has set out the procedure.
If there is a referendum I will be voting NO.
I agree, he’s been open and transparent about having done the paperwork, unlike some of the others on the ‘furriner’ list.
Is there a law in Australia that you cannot practice Keynesian Economics unless you are gay?
Asking for a friend.
Anyone?
The law is plain. The nomination form asks whether the nominee has dual citizenship. People should know what citizenship they have and they have ample opportunity to set it right before nominating. Many in the Parliament are immigrants and have had dual citizenship. Any who did not should simply go. Roberts clearly is one. Banks is probably ok since Greeks have to apply to take patrial rights and she says she did not. Cana van did apply (or at least his mum did) for Italian citizenship. So he seems to be shickered.
For all of those arguing for a treaty, you should be careful what you wish for…
There’s your problem.
Referendum?
I’ll vote NO
The current mob displease me, a pox on their houses
If god is just, Dougie “wot about the wuckers!” will be out as well
I see no reason to change the constitution just for the convenience of a few, tell me they’re dreaming
“Isn’t it bizarre to see the elected legislators in your country disqualified because they happen to hold a second passport?” – James Allan
He might as well have included a “just” –
“because they just happen to hold a second passport”
The first time I’ve been disappointed reading James Allan.
No, it isn’t “bizarre” at all
I think Gillard may have been the same as my dad – his father and mother got Australian citizenship in the 1950s and so all of their British (and Australian) born children did too, AFAIK it repudiated their British citizenship, even before 1986.
Dot,
My father was born in Scotland in 1942, my grandfather was in the air force based over there and married a local lass. I got my British passport some years ago and my brother got his recently. I had previously done some research on this issue because some people wanted me to go into politics and we discovered that I would have had to specifically renounce my potential British citizenship. This was before I applied for my British passport.
It also beggars the question that if I could do that small amount of research, why then have our betters in parliament not done the same? If you overlook such basic matters as this, why should you be entrusted with shaping and framing the future laws of this nation?
I don’t think you have to renounce something that doesn’t exist, only a right to exercise a claim to a right. I can get a UK passport, but it doesn’t give me British citizenship.
Did your father become naturalised? My father did by virtue of his parents doing so.
I think your situation is actually more complicated.
I voted yes to whatever regarding Aborigines, and no to the nexus. I regret voting yes as too much money has been wasted since. Why bother changing any more?
The Australian constitution is very flawed. Time to start over. Piecemeal changes will probably make it worse.
Great opportunity for the PM to show some leadership and sort this mess out – if he actually had any such skills. John Howard addressed the guns issue, Tony Abbott stopped the boats, Maggie Thatcher took on the Argentinians etc etc. That’s how real leaders act.
Don’t care about Australia, Don’t care about Australia’s Laws, sack the whole fucking lot, and while we’re at it, end the pension of any previous incumbents that also breached the provision.
Did your father become naturalised? My father did by virtue of his parents doing so.
His father was Australian, in the RAAF. I didn’t make that clear. I think he was naturalised but I cannot be sure. It is very damn confusing.
We need to set a due date. COB Thursday?
You can write it up Snoop.
Federation was a mistake. That is the main issue and what drives the ongoing bad jurisprudence. Most of the damage is done by abuse of the corporations and external affairs powers, not to mention the nationhood power.
Go from there and you’ll succeed. Godspeed.
I want Malcolm Roberts to stay (he is a climate change skeptic)
The rest can go
Easy solution to all this tell them you are part Indiginious . They wont question this unless they are racisit bigots and racisit.