Liberty Quote
Yes, sure, Labor has stimulated the Australian economy, in the same way that Ned Kelly used to stimulate the economy of Victoria.— Niall Ferguson
-
-
- New Threadsters
Open Forum: July 29, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
Yeah!
Top
missed it by that | | much
3
When Congress Slut-Shamed Ingrid Bergman
Oh yeah.
Top ten.
Early for once.
Top ten?
Fuuuucccckkkk
This is going to get very ugly.
LOL no, that is not new. Both of them are running now.
I wonder who’s going to die next. Comey?
Comey’s fallen afoul of da Clinton Crime Syndicate?
Just putting it out there …
He’s a goner. I’m betting he doesn’t wake up from a…heart attack.
So this is the same Devin Nunes who had to recuse himself from the Congressional investigations into Russia because it was discovered that the big presser in which he announced that Obama had been bugging the Trump campaign turned out to be based on information leaked to him by a Flynn-aligned apparatchik at the White House, which was either bogus or classified which has led to Nunes himself being under investigation now. Not so much Deep Throat, but he’s in Deep Doo-Doo.
Wow. The liberal The Hill is now reporting Obama’s spy crimes?
No kidding around, but there’s disturbing stuff coming out about the D’rat party.
Gough Whitlam selling the UN’s, “work smarter, not harder” CON, where they shut all the Tech schools, opened Universities to every work shy idiot and did everything else they could to keep kids from working at productive labour and feeling any sense of pride in being a productive, own way paying, valued and valuable member of society.
Fuck I Hate Commies!
Good morning , USSR. You now have the con until 8 am at which time you will have dinner and nap a little. Go ballistic, go for it, as though I have to tell you.
What, all that very old news that you and your mobsters kept telling everyone to ignore because you thought you could keep a forever lid on it, by simply branding everyone reporting it, “conspiracy nuts”?
Ha, just wait until the other old news ‘breaks’ through your other approved gatekeepers 😀
If I were a gatekeeper, you would have been gone long ago. You’re such a pussy feminist.
Like I said hours ago gunna getting wild. Stock Monster Its a twitter feed, scroll away and have a laugh at comment, Traitor McCain reverted to form and is copping it big time.
Sicilian mayor moves to block far-right plan to disrupt migrant rescues
Anti-racism groups across Sicily have also urged authorities to take action against the group, to prevent them interfering in the life-saving missions.
“Sicily is a place where every family has an emigration story,” Bianco said. “In recent years we have welcomed thousands of people fleeing from war and hunger, people who were saved from dying in the Mediterranean by European vessels, and those who have lost one or more family members crossing the sea. Talking about ‘defending Europe’ is not just demagogic, it’s unworthy.”
Just got my tickets to the Diggers and Dealers annual mining conference on 7-9 August in Kalgoorlie.
Accomodation is at a premium and as usual, the rorts are on full steam ahead.
$290 a night for a shitty 3 star motel, booked weeks ago.
I will be “networking” like mad, aka “getting on the turps” but will ensure I am safely behind locked doors once the sun goes down and the drums start beating.
Any insider tips will be posted here, no commission needed and the usual disclaimer about miners being bigger liars than fisherman. 🙂
The mayor of Sicily obviously prefers this:
Sicily after dark: Where the refugee crisis meets the Mafia
And this
EXCLUSIVE – ‘Welcome to the NEW Lesbos’: Now Sicily is flooded with 2,000 migrants EVERY DAY since the Balkans route shut
What’s the usual price?
About $90. Less if you book late.
Don’t ya’ all hate the way we have to keep jimmying open the gates with creative text, to bring the hottest topics in here …
It Gets Worse => Wasserman Schultz IT Staffer Imran Awan Subscribed To [email protected] YouTube Channels (VIDEO)
Joshua Caplan Jul 28th, 2017 8:36 am 91 Comments
With each passing day, we learn more and more about of the dark and murky past of Pakistan IT staffer Imran Awan. The former employee of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is not only being accused of stealing hardware from ranking Democrats and sending sensitive intel to foreign groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, but now it appears Imran Awan may have been interested in watching [email protected] YouTube videos.
…
Imran Awan, the long-time employee and friend of Debbie Wasserman Schultz – currently under investigation by the FBI and DC Capitol Police for a variety of alleged crimes unrelated to his Monday arrest (and whose lawyer oddly mentioned ‘p i z z a g a t e‘ in a post-arrest statement), subscribed to YouTube channel “Seven Super Girls” – which has over 12 billion views, and features children performing in sexualized ‘bits.’
…
Some of the sites Awan is subscribed to also fit the description of #Elsagate, which is a growing number of child-oriented fetish websites disguised as innocent children’s videos.
…
to a [email protected], the site is a smorgasbord of smut, carefully crafted to serve as eye candy for adults and teenagers to indulge in their child-sex fantasies.
…
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/gets-worse-wasserman-schultz-s[email protected]ideo/
__________________
Oh but don’t worry, all those child sex slave trading Muslims being spread around the Western world by the UN (and being protected by UN ‘human rights‘ peddlers like Gillian Triggs), they aren’t really happening, they’re are all just ‘crazy conspiracy theories‘ … Rotherham, and all the other ‘Rotherhams’, for decades, only ‘crazy conspiracy theories‘ … just keep trusting those who go into lie filled, abusive meltdowns at anyone who posts any news on those ‘crazy conspiracy theories‘, and you’ll be right … right in with Them … 👿
What’s the usual price?
Depends on how many hookers you murder.
Watch this from the 80’s. Apply to today.
Vienna.
Oops.
Austria today. On edge. Under siege.
In New York, Trump to use gang violence to press for deportations
[…] Trump will highlight his administration’s push to deport members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, better known as MS-13, the existence of which his White House blames on lax enforcement of illegal immigration from Central America.
“It’s going to be a very forceful message about just how menacing this threat is, and just how much pain is inflicted on American communities,” a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the trip.
Trump’s visit comes as his Attorney General Jeff Sessions traveled to El Salvador to highlight progress on the gang crack-down.
The gang took root in Los Angeles in the 1980s in neighborhoods populated with immigrants from El Salvador who had fled civil war. The Justice Department has said MS-13 now has more than 10,000 members across the United States.
On Long Island – not far from the New York City borough of Queens, where Trump grew up – MS-13 was behind the murders of two teenage girls in a suburban neighborhood last September, and four young men in a park in April.
There have been 17 murders on Long Island tied to the gang since January 2016, the Suffolk County Police Department has said.
Under Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has targeted the gang, deporting more than 2,700 criminal gang members in fiscal 2017, up from 2,057 in the whole of the previous fiscal year, the White House has said.
“We are throwing MS-13 the hell out of here so fast,” Trump said earlier this week at a rally in Ohio.
Trump made concerns about illegal immigration a centerpiece of his campaign. One of his first actions in office was to scrap Obama-era guidelines that prioritized convicted criminals for deportations.
His administration is now taking a harder line on Central American youth who have crossed the border illegally without guardians – a group that law enforcement has said has been targeted for recruitment by MS-13.
Immigration agents plan to target teenagers who are suspected gang members, even if they are not charged with any crime, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
But civil rights groups say police and immigration agents have unfairly targeted some teenagers.
“We received complaints in recent weeks from terrified parents on Long Island that teens have already been detained on the thinnest of rationales, such as wearing a basketball jersey,” said Sebastian Krueger from the New York Civil Liberties Union.
There have been at least two lawsuits filed by people claiming they were mistakenly included in gang databases and then targeted for deportation, said Paromita Shah, from the National Immigration Project at the National Lawyers Guild.
_______
Ahh! All just more ‘crazy conspiracy‘ stuff … no one is trading in power and profit by protecting all those ‘poor dreamer kids‘, and employing them as shock troops … 👿
TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb 5m5 minutes ago
Gauntlet Thrown: House Judiciary Demands Special Counsel To Investigate Comey, Lynch, And Clinton
Zero Hedge http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-28/gauntlet-thrown-house-judiciary-demands-special-counsel-investigate-comey-lynch-and- …
Zanetti.
The story so far: environazis in the People’s Republic of Victoriastan have held had a virtual veto over new freeway construction for nearly 50 years since leftard Lieboral Dick Hamer set about undoing the Bolte legacy. And successive Liars gummints since then have spent most of our money on buying office from a local moocher voteherd and a violent imported one now conducting car-jackings and home invasions with impunity thanks to the Liars maates who dominate the judiciary. Yesterday’s front page of the Currant Bun described the gridlock caused by 100,000 new car registrations a year being unleashed on the crumbling, neglected road system. Hence, today’s Knight, which makes Victoriastanis smile with a grimace.
Strangely enough the worst time to drive in Melbourne is around 11am on a Saturday. I lived near Williams road in South Yarra and it was pure gridlock from one end to the other for about three hours. Every single Saturday. You could set your watch by it. I’d walk down the street to do the shopping and drivers would gaze at me with sad looks in their eyes. Then I’d come back 20 minutes later and they’d have progressed far enough to get up next to the traffic lights. And god help you if you planned on turning right.
“Too soon to pinpoint a motive”
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-40757119
President Trump Speech About MS13 Gangs in Long Island New York – 2:00pm Livestream…
Posted on July 28, 2017 by sundance
President Trump is giving remarks today in Long Island New York discussing MS-13 Gangs with Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement:
WH Livestream link* – Alternate Livestream*
*Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/28/president-trump-speech-about-ms13-gangs-in-long-island-new-york-200pm-livestream/
CircaVerified account @Circa 1h1 hour ago
WATCH LIVE: President Trump talks about MS-13 gang crackdown from Long Island, NY
http://bit.ly/2v7iXrA
Trump asked Congress for 10,000 more ICE officers in his push to eradicate MS-13
Updated 19 Minutes Ago
During his speech to law enforcement officers on Long Island Friday, President Trump announced his request for Congress to fund 10,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and hundreds more federal judges and prosecutors to help in his administration’s promise to eliminate MS-13 Gang members.
“It is the policy of this administration to dismantle, decimate and eradicate MS-13,” Trump said.
And in the wake of Trump’s criticism towards U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump called U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly one of our “real stars,” as apprehensions at the border have decreased compared to the same time last year.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protest ion statistics, apprehensions at the border in June were down 53 percent compared to the number of apprehensions in June 2016.
The President also offered his support to law enforcement officers.
“You are saving American lives ever day, and we have your backs 100 percent,” he said.
But in his first public appearance since the Senate’s failure to repeal Obamacare, he did not miss the opportunity to comment on the healthcare bill.
“They should have approved healthcare last night, but you can’t have everything,” Trump said.
2 Hours Ago
President Donald Trump speaks to law enforcement officials Friday on Long Island about the administration’s commitment to crackdown on the gang MS-13.
His trip comes after the announcement of at least 16 suspected gang members arrested for multiple murders on Long Island. An indictment unsealed earlier this month found four more names were recently added for the murders of four young men on April 11.
Since January 2016, police said they have attributed 17 murders on Long Island to the gang, The New York Times reported.
MS-13 was started in the 1980s by Central American immigrants, primarily by El Salvadoreans, in Los Angeles. The gang has been in New York for over 20 years, and today has over 10,000 members around the country.
Last month, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations New York launched Operation Matador as an effort to combat MS-13 in New York City and Long Island. Since then, 39 people affiliated with MS-13 have been arrested.
And just this week, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions traveled to El Salvador to speak with the country’s Attorney General Douglas Melendez and other law enforcement officials to discuss efforts to take down the gang.
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders told reporters the administration is continuing their efforts to work with the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department and state and local law enforcement to aggressively fight MS-13. She also announced the Department of Justice has requested funding for 300 more federal prosecutors to focus on enforcement.
ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan also addressed the administration’s plan to eradicate the gang during the briefing, telling reporters since May they have netted more than 100 gang members, the majority from MS-13, in New York alone.
“President Trump made it a priority to get these criminals off our streets and, when possible, out of our country. And that’s exactly what the men and women of ICE are going to do every single day to help keep America safe,” Homan said.
Leading up to his speech at Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood Campus, Trump Tweeted, “Big progress being made in ridding our country of MS-13 gang members and gang members in general.”
…
https://www.circa.com/story/2017/07/28/politics/trump-visited-long-island-where-the-administration-has-focused-efforts-against-the-ms-13-gang-after-multiple-murders
Baby Charlie Gard Dead: ‘Our Beautiful Little Boy Has Gone’
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/07/28/baby-charlie-gard-dead-beautiful-little-boy-gone/
What are all the crybully liars gonna do when they no longer have home invading thugs to send around to shut up honest people and tell Judges how to judge?
President Trump Speech About MS13 Gangs in Long Island New York – 2:00pm Livestream…
Posted on July 28, 2017 by sundance
President Trump is giving remarks today in Long Island New York discussing MS-13 Gangs with Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement:
Continue reading →
Comments –
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/28/president-trump-speech-about-ms13-gangs-in-long-island-new-york-200pm-livestream/#comments
UPDATE: Video Added
Yet more global wealth and power, shifting … 😉 … 🙂 –
U.S. Coal Exports Soar – Over 60 Percent Increase in 2017….
Posted on July 28, 2017 by sundance
Interestingly at the same time as a massive natural gas investment by Petronas collapses in Canada due to energy policy and economic conditions surrounding weak LNG prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration highlights that U.S. coal exports are roaring back. Yes, elections have real economic consequences.
U.S. EIA data shows a gain of 60.3% so far this year in exports of both steam coal (used to generate electricity) and coking coal (metallurgical coal used for steel manufacturing) as a direct consequence of President Trump’s common sense energy policy.
..
Interestingly, the largest destinations for the growth in American coal export are the U.K. (+175%) and a doubling of tonnage to both France (+100%), and Asia (+100%). High transport costs to ship coal to the EU are being offset by U.S. coal manufacturing efficiencies and improvements in mining productivity.
Additionally, while the actual end user for coal shipments to the EU are difficult to track, it is reasonably anticipated that some European countries are preparing to offset their reliance on Russian energy with storage of steam coal for next winters high demand season.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/28/u-s-coal-exports-soar-over-60-percent-increase-in-2017/
Lapin stew anyone?
The owners of an enormous rabbit who met an untimely end while in transit from London to Kansas City have sued the airline.
Simon was a 3ft-long Flemish giant rabbit who lived in the garden of a breeder named Annette Edwards, in Worcestershire.
The son of Darius, a 4ft 3in-long rabbit judged by Guinness World Records to be the longest of his species, Simon was expected to outgrow his father. Three businessmen from the Midwest had bought him with this expectation and booked him on a United Airlines flight.
The rabbit was to make his American debut at the Iowa State fair before appearing in a series of fundraising and merchandising events.
Simon is thought to have survived the first leg of the journey from London but when taken off the plane at Chicago O’Hare International Airport to wait for a flight to Iowa, he was found dead in United Airline’s kennel.
Apologies for the length of the article, but it’s written well. Some of the more memorable phrases in bold.
Meet the pussy feminists of the 21st century, the whiny second-wave feminists — mostly over 50, more often in their 60s and 70s — who long ago forgot what feminism is about. Instead of championing female empowerment as they rose to the top of their professions, they will be remembered for blame-shifting and, worse, choosing to play the girlie victim whenever things went wrong.
As much as they cried foul when critiqued by others, history will record that pussy feminists were damned and humiliated by their own words.
First up is the pussy feminist whose stint as president of the Australian Human Rights Commission ended this week. Gillian Triggs signed up as a member of this cohort of disgruntled women by claiming she was attacked because she was a woman.
“I am coming to the view that they have been able to say things about me, and attack me, in a way that never would have happened to a man,” Triggs said in an address at the Melbourne Town Hall in May.
Alas, her actions, not her gender, explain why she has attracted so much criticism and her woe-is-me victimhood ploy cannot hide the many black marks against her career at the AHRC. If you mislead the Senate estimates committee about the circumstances of a delayed inquiry into kids in detention, expect to be critiqued about it by an intellectually curious media outlet. If you accuse a journalist of misquoting you when they didn’t, expect to hear about that, too. When you make wild assertions that MPs are too stupid to understand human rights, that won’t go unchallenged either. And your sex is simply irrelevant when questions are asked and judgments made about your poor performance.
Sadly, it has become the price of entry into pussy feminism to shift blame to others and then raise the gender card to try to deflect criticisms. Rather than taking responsibility for her own mistakes, Triggs has ended her career with a flourish of hyperbole so demented that she has become a caricature of absurdity.
In an exit interview with her favourite journalist, Fran Kelly, on ABC radio, more comedy than career wrap-up, Triggs said human rights in Australia had regressed on every front during her tenure, then added that as human rights boss she had no regrets. In fact, she thought she and her fellow commissioners had done a terrific job. Wait. What?
If you claim human rights have regressed on your watch, grace in leadership requires admitting that you could have done something, even one thing, better. The blanket “no regrets” assertion is not just deluded, it’s pathological.
Not even the tiniest concession that she could have better handled the timing of the inquiry into kids in detention, or been more honest about her reasons for the delay. No word that the AHRC could have done a better job of handling section 18C complaints against Queensland University of Technology students or the late Bill Leak. Instead of admitting any error or accepting any blame, Triggs blamed the government and this newspaper for controversies during her time as human rights boss.
The non sequiturs don’t stop there. Speaking with Kelly on Wednesday, Triggs said the Turnbull government was “ideologically opposed to human rights”, then added that she had “absolutely no interest in political partisanship”.
If none of this is making sense, it’s because it doesn’t. As boss of the AHRC, Triggs played politics under cover of her regular wide-eyed girlie denial that she wasn’t playing politics. She claimed to be an innocent international lawyer unpractised in politics. Yet her actions and words betrayed her constant political games.
Beyond the laughs she gave us this week, Triggs will be remembered as the pussy feminist whose career effectively encouraged women (some of whom hardly need encouragement) to make spurious claims of sexism and discrimination when a performance review doesn’t go well.
When Triggs played the faux victim in confected gender games and Penny Wong and Sarah Hanson-Young chipped in with politically motivated claims that the poor woman was bullied, they infantilised women. Their cry-baby antics have helped make female victimhood the new norm, and that risks reprising old stereotypes about women as the weaker, not to mention dumber, sex. Meanwhile, episodes of real gender bias risk being lost in this miasma of girls who cry wolf.
It was the same with another prominent pussy feminist. As new prime minister, Julia Gillard said she wasn’t interested in gender games. Then, when her leadership went off the rails with broken promises about no carbon taxes, poor policies and even worse political management, Gillard put on the victim cloak and made asinine claims of sexism and misogyny to hide her faults.
Her biggest supporters were fellow pussy feminists of a certain age, women such as Anne Summers, and younger women who have fallen lock, stock and barrel for the same faux victimhood. Years after she was replaced by Kevin Rudd, Gillard was still at it, claiming in the 2015 ABC documentary The Killing Season that Rudd bullied her while they were in opposition.
Christine Nixon is another old girl of pussy feminism whose chorus is “I am woman, hear me whine”. Earlier this month the former Victorian top cop ripped into the misogyny of former premier Jeff Kennett when spruiking her book on, wait for it, female leadership. Nixon claimed that soon after her appointment, Kennett told her: “I never would have hired you”, which she attributed to her gender.
How does she know that it was about gender? Perhaps it was purely about competence or lack thereof? After all, Kennett’s criticisms of her following the Black Saturday bushfires were entirely about judgment and competence: “The fact that she withdrew from the battle, that she went and had her hair done, spoke to a person re her memoirs and then went out for dinner with friends is unacceptable and she should have been dismissed on the spot by the government of the day.”
If pussy feminists such as Triggs (age 71), Gillard (55) and Nixon (64) could be relegated to a sociological zoo of old-style feminists, they could be happily disregarded as harmless and irrelevant. Sadly, they are deliberately fuelling a modern era of identity politics and competitive victimhood where different groups vie for the mantle of loudest victim.
Rather than encouraging young women to be empowered and resilient human beings strong enough to take responsibility for their own actions, these kinds of pussy feminists who are vociferous the world over are role models for a feeble disempowering feminism.
Just look at how pop star Taylor Swift, once an all-American sweetheart, became the princess of millennial victimhood in recent years. When her fans tweaked to how she was playing the victim to deflect criticism of her own sooky behaviour, she doubled down by claiming she was an unwitting victim of victimhood politics. “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of.”
The other flaw common to pussy feminists is that their politics trump principles.
In her final months as AHRC boss, Triggs complained about “clear evidence” of mounting sexist attacks on women in the media. “It’s very sad for Australian democracy and for enlightened liberal debate in this country,” she said in May. A human rights tsar should know that robust debate is the essence of a liberal democracy and challenging the views of someone who happens to be female is not sexism.
In any case, her claim of sexist attacks was more political than principled.
While she defended Muslim commentator Yassmin Abdel-Magied, claiming opponents were trying to constrain her right to free speech, Triggs didn’t show much concern for the way Margaret Court was pilloried in the media. But, then, Court is a white Christian woman who believes that marriage is the union between a man and a woman.
That’s the problem with pussy feminists: it’s a cosy little clique that prescribes free speech in differing doses depending on where you’re placed on the merit board of identity politics. If you’re female, Muslim and left-wing you will get access to full-strength free speech fed on a taxpayer-funded IV drip. Abdel-Magied was feted by the ABC for her gender, her religion and her left-wing views, yet those of us who focused solely on what she said — the substance of her ideas — were accused of sexism or Islamophobia or both if you’re a bloke. Go figure.
While pussy feminists attract the headlines and know how to use the media — Triggs this week and Nixon the week before — it pays to remember there is another cohort of women. They are feminists who seek no special favours and reject gender quotas. They don’t wear feminist labels on their sleeves or use confected feminist fury to prop up their careers. These women get on with their lives, raise children, love and adore men, work hard and never use words like sexism, discrimination or misogyny to avoid responsibility for their actions. Their principled, empowering feminism is based on individual choice rather than collective gender-based victimhood. And, happily, these quiet feminists outnumber the noisy pussy feminists.
[email protected]
The BBC overnight tried to say that they follow closely the things that happen in Venezuela. Well, they certainly do more of it than our pathetic media, who obsess about a very limited list of concerns.
Ok, the news was that the current Maduro government, while trying to alter the constitution to enable a more dictatorial regime, only has about 25% support. But they do have the military.
It was mentioned that by contrast, Chavez had widespread support from the voters.
Think about that last bit. We are not immune to the phenomenon that allows completely deranged leftists to get support from a large number of voters.
See, you can argue all you like, and win the arguments, but if people don’t hear the arguments and experience the results, you may as well be whistling in the wind.
So, along comes Trump, and the first thing he does is call out the crooked media for lying to everyone about everything, and suddenly it’s not just the ‘conspiracy nuts’ turning to new independant media, because now it’s filling up with those who were blackballed by UN propaganda peddling media, and smart people are suddenly falling over themselves to pay them to investigate and report the truth.
Suddenly, honesty has currency again. Real, bankable currency.
O.K., that’s well and good for the Ezra Levant’s and Tommy Robinson’s out there, telling us how bad the bad is, but they do more than that, they also tell us how to make things good again, and that’s where The Trumpening comes in again.
We know what needs to be done, it’s doing it that the bastard powers keep preventing, leaving people with the defeated’s believe that the days of being proud to work for living, keeping what you earn to use to improve your life and build up your community under the security of law and order applied justly, are dead and gone, UNTIL, people start experiencing the blessings of a God Blessing, Trumpified America; the blessings of rejecting the UN lies that the world has no choice but to bow to the Greens and Muslims religions and slave to pay them for nothing but to exist as their slaves … and the rest of the world sees it, and wants it to 🙂
Flash: Priebus Out
President Trump Names DHS Secretary John Kelly to White House Chief of Staff
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/28/president-trump-names-dhs-secretary-john-kelly-white-house-chief-staff/
Yep. The Priebus exit also covered by NYT.
Was it the case that Priebes and Spicer were the last two establishment figures in the Whitehouse? Not anymore.
I see that Cameron Stewart at the Oz is ever ready to cry about chaos at the White House and point to Republicans not happy about Trump for whatever today’s reason is. The real failure is the GOP disarray. They can’t even kybosh obamacare. Why McCain is still allowed to vote is questionable.
Just got my tickets to the Diggers and Dealers annual mining conference on 7-9 August in Kalgoorlie.
Enjoy yourself, Pedro, and don’t steal any motorbikes.
Shorten’s “tax the rich” approach – there needs to be a permanent link to Sinc’s chart of how much revenue comes from the top earners already.
Bill’s also flogging the republican dead nag, and stirring up the rights activists with that “move Australia Day” distraction.
We are not blessed with worthy politicians or media.
The Somali-super-cop’s latest excuse:
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/musli…police-car
Quote:
Muslim cop shot unarmed woman to death after woman “slapped” back of his police car
So supposedly another woman slapped that cops car in the back. So of course the super-cop starts shooting over the shoulder of his partner 3 times at the woman in front of him – not at the woman in the back who caused the noise.
So next time someone honks a horn, he is going to shoot the 3yo toddler playing in front of him
See there’s no point in making money if the UN’s legal parasites and thugs are just going to take/tax it from you.
First we have to clean them out.
But we’re the youngest, smallest kid on the block, what hope do we have of doing that?
Lots, because lucky for us our Very Big, Very Strong, Older Brother has woken from his drunken dalliance with the whore of babylon, and is itching to do a lot of righteous arse kicking 😉 😀 –
MAGAnomics – U.S. GDP Growth Doubles in Second Quarter 2017….
Posted on July 28, 2017 by sundance
The U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the value of all goods and services generated within the U.S. economy over a designated period of time. In the second quarter (April, May, June) the GDP grew at a rate of 2.6%. That’s more than double the first quarters 1.2% growth rate.
..
President Trump set a goal of 3% GDP growth for the first year of his administration. Reaching 2.6% in the second quarter is significant progress toward the attainment of a goal all economists said was unattainable. Those same nay-sayers are also focused on wage rate growth which they claim is not moving with the economy. They are disconnected.
Again, CTH draws attention to the new modern era in economics. Most analysts and punditry have no historic reference points for a new dimension in U.S. economics; where 30 years of fiscal policy to the benefit of Wall Street has how shifted to the benefit of Main Street. We are now in the space between these two economic engines. Traditional economic review no longer applies.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/28/maganomics-u-s-gdp-growth-doubles-in-second-quarter-2017/
Isn’t this (homo)sexual harressment http://www.heraldsun.com.au/sport/afl/more-news/afl-round-19-live-coverage-of-hawthorn-v-sydney-from-the-mcg/news-story/a9057b9ed2286715b09223946016f65a.
Where’s the White Ribbon mob?
🙂 –
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 28m28 minutes ago
Today, the Democrats and RINO’s got weaker, and Trump got stronger.
In other news, the Sun rose.
😆 😉
We have the best ‘politicians or media’ our education system can provide.
FLASHBACK:
Truth to Power: Meet Gen. John Kelly, Donald Trump’s Pick for DHS Secretary
by CHARLIE SPIERING 12 Dec 2016
Four-star Gen. John Kelly had a 45-year career in the Marines which included three tours in Iraq and leading the United States Southern Command before he retired in January 2016.
Kelly also served as the assistant commander of the 1st Marine Division under Gen. James Mattis during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Here are some quotes and facts about Donald Trump’s choice to head to lead the Department of Homeland Security.
Kelly on Speaking Truth to Power:
“The one thing I was always told is you absolutely have to tell truth to power … the decision makers have got to have ground truth,” he told the Military Times. “Otherwise, the decisions they make could be flawed — and that can be dangerous.”
On women serving in combat roles in the Marines:
“My greatest fear — and we see this happen a lot over the 45 years I’ve been in the Armed Forces is, right now they’re saying we are not going to change any standards,” he said during a press conference. “There will be great pressure, whether it’s 12 months from now, four years from now. … It will be the pressure for not probably the generals that are here now, but for the generals to come, and admirals, to lower standards because that’s the only way it’ll work in the way that I hear some people, particularly, the agenda-driven people here in Washington — or in the land, the way they want it to work.”
On ISIS:
“Bombing the living shit out of ISIS in Iraq and Afghanistan, Syria, that would maybe irritate them more than the fact we have Guantanamo open,” he said to Defense One about terrorist groups and activists who believed that keeping the prison open was a propaganda tool for terrorists and a threat to national security.
On the Obama “no boots on the ground” talking point:
“If there’s a country and it’s dangerous and we deploy a U.S. military man or woman, if there’s only one there, and they never leave the capital, that is ‘boots on the ground,’” Kelly said to Defense One. “We do a disservice to the sacrifice of these people, particularly if they are killed, when we say there’s no boots on the ground.”
Kelly lost his 29-year-old son, Marine 1st Lt. Robert Michael Kelly, killed while serving in Afghanistan. Four days later he gave a speech about those who serve our country.
“Like my own two sons who are Marines and have fought in Iraq, and until this week, Afghanistan, they are also the same kids that drove their cars too fast for your liking and played the god-awful music of their generation too loud,” he said. “But have no doubt they are the finest of their generation.”
Watch his amazing speech below:
Kelly on working in Washington D.C.
In 2016, the retiring Gen. Kelly expressed fears about being appointed to work in Washington D.C.
“My fear was of being offered a job that would be kind of a full-time position at a veterans organization or even in the government … I’d prefer to not be that, to come up the Beltway every day.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/12/12/truth-power-meet-gen-john-kelly-donald-trumps-pick-dhs-secretary/
That’s the last time I want to hear ANYONE start citing John Rawls about how we need government because nothing else can protect the weakest members of society.
Mind you, the actual theories of John Rawls were a lot closer to a Classical Liberal Democrat in the traditional sense, but both the theory and the “liberal” moniker have slowly been twisted towards central planning.
Fergus, it really is the gayest game out. The players are always patting each others butts and giving each other hugs. What’s a kiss with everything else that goes on?
Hatchet job on Trump on Seven. Must be a day ending in y.
The latest, “when Trump’s term ends”, assuming he won’t make a second term.
And the commenters last night must have crystal balls. Next month it’s “incompetent Trump”. Makes you pine for the naughty Wussians.
An article despising common folk. They shouldn’t be allowed to democracy because they vote in people the Elites hate.
http://www.abc.net.au/religion/articles/2017/07/27/4708861.htm
Stan “The Tan” Grant says it could be the end of the world soon:
The cause? Trump and Brexit.
My God Priebus is one creepy looking slime ball.
‘to participate in democracy’
And he’s a Washington first. The inaugural victim of “front stabbing”.
Janet’s on fire (thanks for publishing her whole article) Love this bit
Thanks Janet, only word I don’t like in that article is the word ’empower’ and its derivatives – very overused word IMHO,
there’s a stupid ad on tv at the moment which includes the words ‘women are empowering when they empower each other’ or something like that; don’t even remember what it’s advertising, but every time I hear it I grit my teeth
Sanitary pads, val. Apparently I can empower another woman if I let her know her fly’s undone.
Speaking of empowered wymynses, the driver of that silver ute who tried to run Mr Slappy over has also been charged.
Her family must be so proud.
One of the most pathetic ads on TV.
That footballer sounded as though he didn’t want to participate. His ‘that’s the way it goes’ type response would have WR say he was a disempowered victim of domestic violence. Any minute now …
Stan left out Global Warming.
The players are always patting each others butts and giving each other hugs.
A manly slap and squeeze of the arse cheek on the way past is perfectly fine, but those little arse golf clap taps are f$cking gay.
“You Need The Killers.”
The poor innocent TV almost suffered Death By iPad.
Tanitha Wawn, CEO of MBA Australia rabbiting on about the obvious regarding the high cost of tradies. Odious AOK even had to feed her the attrition line. Nothing about the biggest killer of new operators entering the market – Home Owners Warranty Insurance and the impost this places on builders, particularly younger ones without significant assets.
I suspect Wawn’s trade is Cert IV Management.
That’s the last time I want to hear ANYONE start citing John Rawls about how we need government because nothing else can protect the weakest members of society.
The only thing that protects the weakest members of society is a gun in their hand, the only thing.
Accidentally find yourself in a position where you might embarrass government and its tentacles and you are dead.