Warty – The NSW Launch of the Australian Conservative Party

You would not have seen it in the news, because The Australian Conservatives are not there to provide entertainment to Socialist Alternative crab-catchers, or GetUp anti industrialists, or all those gender-fluid something-or-others that vigorously protested outside the ACL meeting the other night. So the official launch of the NSW Australian Conservative Party was deliberately kept from them, with paid-up members notified of the venue just a few days before. It was in Arncliffe, on the other side of the world for me, but well worth the trek.

At a guess, I’d say there were four to five hundred enthusiastic supporters there, and the meeting was MC’ed by Kirralie Smith, who’d stood as senate candidate for the ALA, back in July last year. She didn’t make it of course, and was left in charge of a mortally wounded party, while the alleged leaders withdrew to lick their collective wounds. Recognising the wind direction, Kirralie abandoned the leaky ship and joined Cory’s conservatives a good six months after I did.

Cory was in good form, as he invariably is. My being a grass roots conservative, I admit to being a little biased, but one of the things Cory was at pains to point out was that the party was not about him, but more about its supporters. This wasn’t a slick, disingenuous line, but a line in the sand separating Pauline Hanson’s One Nation vis a vis The Australian Conservatives: the latter is not about personalities, and that’s a fundamental weakness of the former. One Nation might either sink or swim on the performance of its leader, the point emphasised when Cory quipped “contrary to what you may have heard, I am only human”. Cory’s fallibility can and will be offset of the strength of the party he leads.

The policies are common sense ones, reflecting the sort of beliefs the overwhelming majority of CAT readers echo every day in their responses to the various Catalaxy articles (minus the trolls). But as was said, the ACs are not even a minor party, they are a micro party, but should they capture even just 9% of the popular vote, it could put sufficient pressure on the major parties and the cross benchers to allow all those issues they previously dismissed to be actually heard, even acted upon. My feeling is this was an understatement to say the least.

The Australian Conservatives will put both the rainbow Greens and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation on the sidelines. You never know, it might even relegate the Libs to the proverbial.