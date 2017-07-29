Warty – The NSW Launch of the Australian Conservative Party

You would not have seen it in the news, because The Australian Conservatives are not there to provide entertainment to Socialist Alternative crab-catchers, or GetUp anti industrialists, or all those gender-fluid something-or-others that vigorously protested outside the ACL meeting the other night. So the official launch of the NSW Australian Conservative Party was deliberately kept from them, with paid-up members notified of the venue just a few days before. It was in Arncliffe, on the other side of the world for me, but well worth the trek.
At a guess, I’d say there were four to five hundred enthusiastic supporters there, and the meeting was MC’ed by Kirralie Smith, who’d stood as senate candidate for the ALA, back in July last year. She didn’t make it of course, and was left in charge of a mortally wounded party, while the alleged leaders withdrew to lick their collective wounds. Recognising the wind direction, Kirralie abandoned the leaky ship and joined Cory’s conservatives a good six months after I did.
Cory was in good form, as he invariably is. My being a grass roots conservative, I admit to being a little biased, but one of the things Cory was at pains to point out was that the party was not about him, but more about its supporters. This wasn’t a slick, disingenuous line, but a line in the sand separating Pauline Hanson’s One Nation vis a vis The Australian Conservatives: the latter is not about personalities, and that’s a fundamental weakness of the former. One Nation might either sink or swim on the performance of its leader, the point emphasised when Cory quipped “contrary to what you may have heard, I am only human”. Cory’s fallibility can and will be offset of the strength of the party he leads.
The policies are common sense ones, reflecting the sort of beliefs the overwhelming majority of CAT readers echo every day in their responses to the various Catalaxy articles (minus the trolls). But as was said, the ACs are not even a minor party, they are a micro party, but should they capture even just 9% of the popular vote, it could put sufficient pressure on the major parties and the cross benchers to allow all those issues they previously dismissed to be actually heard, even acted upon. My feeling is this was an understatement to say the least.
The Australian Conservatives will put both the rainbow Greens and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation on the sidelines. You never know, it might even relegate the Libs to the proverbial.
Yes, they WILL put Greens and One Nation on the sidelines.
Bernardi’s doing so well.
I’d consider campaigning for them in my electorate, if it means a chance at seeing the back of Dutton.
I wish them the best of luck. I want to see more before I commit and I don’t want to see Smith as a Senate candidate. Keep the ALA away from this otherwise it’s way too easy for the media to criticise it.
I just can’t see it succeeding with that name.
“Conservative” smacks too much of “I have a reflexive hatred of any change whatsoever, and I want to take us back to the 1800s”.
Yes, yes, I know that’s not the case – I’m just pointing out that a political party needs good PR, and it starts with the name.
No, I can’t think of a better one – I just know this one won’t work.
“One Nation” seems to work
and how awful is that name
If they get 9% of the vote, they will get at least one Senator from each state. 6.5% is now the rule of thumb in primary votes to get at least one quota, and that is just in a half election.
If they get six seats, they ought to hold whoever forms government to ransom.
Um, I am not sure how you put both the rainbow Greens and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation on the sidelines. A conservative/green/nationalist/socialist/capitalist party?
Good. Because political parties named after narcisists absolutely reek of the 3rd world.
I believe there was a Conservative Party which won the UK general election this year. Funnily enough they did not promise to take the UK back to the 1800’s, nor did too many people allege that was their aim.
As for Australia, the majority of punters could not state the difference between a conservative and a liberal, including most of the fifth estate. So it is unlikely that the name would pose a significant impediment.
Of most importance are the policies and people who will represent the party and much of this is still a work in progress. In this regard, I must share my concerns regarding Kirralie Smith and her history with the ALA which, rightly or wrongly, carries the perception of an ultra nationalist party and not remotely conservative by nature.
If the Australian Conservatives want to carve out a niche for themselves, it should not be to fill the void left by the ALA. If anything, that mantle will be picked up by One Nation. Instead, they should look to fill the void left by the Liberal Party vacating the center right of Australian politics in their relentless drift to the left under Turnbull. That means defending the very institutions which made this country great, families, free enterprise and older Australians.
If the Liberals continue to abandon their base, then that base can and will find a new home in the Australian Conservatives. Drifting too far from this base and into the ultra-nationalist camp will danger the whole conservative experiment in this country.
I believe there was a Conservative Party which won the UK general election this year…
Hmm, did they? Because my understanding is that they took a firm majority and were forced into minority government – that is, a majority of the people rejected them.
Of most importance are the policies and people who will represent the party and much of this is still a work in progress.
Yes, but you and I are in the choir. You don’t win any extra souls for Heaven by preaching to the choir.
I agree with everything else you say. Please don’t commit that common Catallaxy sin of assuming that because a person points out flaws in a plan they want that plan to fail, or that by pointing out evidence that contradicts a position a person is actively rooting for the other team.
I think that name is its great strength. Even without a big campaign budget, it should get the attention of just about every right-of-centre voter in the country, and with the new voting system in the Senate it’s hard to believe that they wouldn’t rank in the top six of such voters.
But they did have a majority to lose in the first place, and they still got more votes than Labour, so it was probably the campaign/leadership rather than the brand that hurt them.
Okay. Fair enough.
With every right-of centre voter in the country, you might make… a credible minor party in the lower house. But nothing special. The fact is, Australians aren’t going to abandon the two major parties just like that. Too much money, too much airtime on the TV, too much brand power.
Some will abandon them, yes. Some have. In fact, probably enough to dunk Malcolm’s team out of power at the next election. But enough to form a government of their own? No chance.
If you’re saying the party should concentrate on the Senate, then fine. Much wisdom in that.
But then they’ll become a new DLP or a new Democrat party – noisy, sure. Perhaps important when it comes to individual acts of legislation. But never a party that could run the country.
And that’s what we should want. Power. Dictating terms, with the public’s support, to the Left. But we won’t get it this way.
I rather agree with A Reader about Kirralie being a senate candidate. She is a bit too much of the froth and bubble for my liking. Enthusiastic, without a doubt, but substance . . . ?
She is a bit too much of the froth and bubble for my liking. Enthusiastic, without a doubt, but substance . . . ?
Dean SSM Smith
Sam Darstardly
Jaquie Jaquie Lambie
Derryn Red Red Wine Hinch
Penny Wonk
All the Greens
Need I go on?
You are not going to get any such thing in a single election cycle or even three. What the AC need to do is establish themselves as the third party in that time frame. The Liberals are dead to right-leaning voters. Further, the AC should be looking at attracting support from the Nationals. Australian politics is going to look at lot more like British politics from herein with the Liberals starting to look at lot more like the LibDems. What the AC need to do is to stop itself from looking anything like what the Conservative Party has become which is the wax seal for Leftist policy. They need to robust and intelligently defend positions that are principled and prudent and that will appeal to the common sense of reasonable people.
Not at all. What was the common wisdom of the country only fifty years ago is now considered ‘ultra-nationalist’. The institutions that you defend, nation, family, private property, the wisdom of generations past, are seen by Leftists as ultra-nationalist, patriarchal, exploitative, and regressive, respectively.
If you are going to defend something, you have to stop retreating, and there are plenty of hills at present worth dying on. And the AC needs to be prepared to do just that. Defend the family, and they will come. Defend cheap energy, and they will come.
I think perhaps we need to ask ourselves “Has Democracy Worked So Far?”
After all, Democracy has put us where we are now.
I am NOT saying that we should get rid of democracy, but there is certainly something very, very wrong with the way we are doing things to end up with this governing disaster we currently have.
We either talk about this or face the consequences of all those societies that refused to talk about them, or felt they didn’t need to.
I think it is fhe best name. It clearly says what the policies are. Those who do not like the name conservative are probably not conservatives and are not needed in the party.
Back (perhaps) after a long, disheartening break.
So much to catch up on.
The death of the Democrats was to think they could contest every seat and govern in their own right. True power is the balance thereof in the Senate.
As to the rest, I should be prepared to hold my nose and vote Liberal if it keeps the ALP, Greens and allied parties as a minority in the Lower House. They are by far the worse of the two evils.