A new health insurance system in the United States

Donald Trump may be finding it difficult to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare). But what is he trying to replace it with? It seems nothing that will contain costs and provide a reasonable level of health care to all Americans. Capitalist or socialist or communist one should not in a first world country accept a health care system which fails many people.

If Trump wants to look overseas for a new model, he could do worse than adopting the Australian system. While our Medicare and private health insurance system has a number of deficiencies and needs substantial reform, it is far and away better than the US system where an initial simple consultation to a doctor costs a minimum of USD 200.

According to OECD data, the cost of health care in the United States is $9451 per capita compared to $4420 in Australia. The World Bank has Australia’s health costs at 9.1 per cent of GDP while in the US it is 17.1 per cent of GDP. The European Union average is 10 per cent of GDP.

Think of the implications if the US could bring its health costs down to Australian levels. It would save USD 1.5 trillion each and every year. And by bringing in a Medicare-like system the US would give better access to health care by all Americans.

If Trump wants to go down as a hero in the United States he should work in that direction. No other President or Congress has been able to make such major health care reforms in the USA or to address the powerful lobby groups which work to maintain the status quo.