Pots and kettles

I often run into former South Africans and Zimbabweans who complain about the current government of those two countries. There is much to criticise – but this is too much:
Mr. Zuma was elected president in 2009, and soon he began to seize personal control of important state institutions by appointing loyalists to lead them. Those under his control include the National Prosecuting Authority, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as the “Hawks,” South Africa’s version of the FBI), the intelligence services, and possibly even the new Public Protector, or state ombudsman.
These institutions are now routinely abused to harass Mr. Zuma’s opponents and protect his corrupt friends and allies. Parliament has all too often been an uncritical rubber stamp for his policies. Legislators have failed to exercise proper oversight to prevent corrupt practices.
Now I have no doubt this criticism is correct. But the complainant is F.W. de Klerk. Now F.W. himself was not actually a war-criminal and I’m sure he never personally killed anybody. But … he was a senior minister in a government that did actually kill people, that did commit crimes against humanity. David Webster, for example, a social anthropologist at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg was assassinated in his front garden while de Klerk was leader of the National Party and de facto leader of South Africa (P.W. Botha at that stage had suffered a stroke and was on his way out). He and his co-conspirators managed to negotiate amnesty for themselves in the wash-up.
So F.W. carrying on about evil, bad, corrupt government is a bit too much for my liking. Subverting the institutions of civil society – now who did the ANC learn that from?
Sounds uncannily like the Obama administration vis-a-vis Donald Trump.
What Zumba is doing is one of the dangers of having politicians as president. Who is to say the same would happen under a ruddbull/shorten left elitist republic ? Better we stay the way we are ,even Charlie three wouldn’t be as bad ,if he gets the throne he will be pulled sharply into gear by those with more sense .Inean really ruddbull. Shorten ,with president triggs ,yuk …
Well, that’s alright then. Carry on…….
The world’s communist parties – their decades-long allies.
The ANC was always a communist authoritarian junta-in-waiting.
I suppose all of this is a bit shocking to naive people who believed Morgan Freeman’s and Matt Damon’s filmic representation of a new and morally praiseworthy South Africa. But the ANC is doing what everyone with half a brain always knew it would do – and which F.W.’s wretched old National Party also knew it would do. The National Party and the ANC share this in common: they were both correct about the other’s true motives and inherent criminality.
Naivety in the extreme is required to argue that corruption has to be learned. Mbeki and now Zuma have set South Africa on a Mugabesque trajectory to violence and economic ruin.
They both knew themselves and their opponents very well.
It’s not correct to describe the ANC as being communists – they are nationalists and came to power with the same objectives and policies as the National Party had originally come to power.
Well said, especially after the initial attempts to seize the high moral ground, the ANC Government soon revealed itself to be as corrupt as anyone else. Look up “The arms scandal.”
I remember Bob Santamaria saying (a thousand years ago) that the ANC were communist dupes who, if they ever took over, would turn South Africa into a totalitarian hellhole.
He was right, as usual.
Sinc, do you know the words to Dubul’ibhunu? Zuma does.
That’s a fair point. The only observation I’ll make is that the ANC is doing all of the above, as well as pursuing openly racist policies like BEE. De Klerk may be a hypocrite, but that doesn’t mean his criticisms aren’t valid. After all, the current government claims a great deal of legitimacy by asserting it governs for all South Africans. The people of the RSA – including the likes of de Klerk – were promised and deserve better than a government that can only claim it’s not as morally odious as the apartheid regime.
No – he wasn’t. The ANC turned South Africa from one sort of authoritarian hell-hole into another sort of authoritarian hell-hole.
Once the Economic Freedom Fighters led by Julius Malema gain power, RSA under the Nationals and the ANC will be remembered as South Africa’s glory years by both blacks and whites.
ANC learnt from Stalin.
One wrong is not justification for another wrong Sinc.
There are a lot of black South Africans that would disagree with that statement. The first type of “hell hole” was eminently more survivable for the average joe than the current hell hole.
I like Fatty Trump’s take on South Africa, from 2015:
.
Normally I would agree. FW de Klerk, however, doesn’t get to complain about bad government subverting the institution’s of civil society.
“There are a lot of black South Africans that would disagree with that statement. The first type of “hell hole” was eminently more survivable for the average joe than the current hell hole.”
True. I reckon there’s more than a handful of South Africans, black and white, who are now wishing apartheid had continued.
I don’t see that the professor justified Mr Zuma’s corrupt conduct. He was expressing disdain for FW de Klerk in criticising Zuma without referring to FW’s own earlier role in subverting responsible government in South Africa.
How the hell is Africa going to “get better”?
Sounds like business as usual for the tribal politics of Africa, regardless if it is the Black or White tribes.
So you’re saying that the South African blacks weren’t sophisticated enough to understand what amnesty meant? That de Klerk should have been banned from public discourse?
If they decided to allow de Klerk a continued role in public affairs, you ought to respect that choice. It’s their country.
I note that the Wiki article you link to says this:
I also note that he was co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela for ending apartheid.
It’s not exactly the ringing unendorsement that you set out for him.
How the hell is Africa going to “get better”?
All Africans will move to Europe.
Yep, Mugabe MkII. And he’s gaining ground.
Stated basically, we are all in agreement: the NP was bad and the ANC was/is bad.
Bad for human rights, bad for liberty. Bad.
The elephantine question in the room is this: de Klerk and his colleagues would argue – and de Klerk himself is doubtless actuated by the belief – that the NP had perforce to be bad to govern a black African nation precisely because the natives of that continent have a storied incapacity to manage modern affairs or institute a rule of law protective of freedom, accountability and prosperity.
Is he wrong?
If he is wrong, the only logical thing for whites to do in South Africa is to leave.
If he ISN’T wrong, the only logical thing for whites to do in South Africa is to leave.
South Africa is run by competing groups of authoritarian kleptomaniacs, who make unsustainable promises to the uneducated and blame every failure on white men, living and dead. White men are actively discriminated against in any public institution, but they are expected to pay the majority of taxes. Its a lot like Australia in that way.
Crazy and corrupt as South Africa is, their medium and long term economic prospects are better than Australia, with a little luck. Apartheid and the idiot Afrikaner Nationalists were a significant economic depressant , and since 1994 lifestyles and prospects have significantly improved for 80% of the population, Millions of the most entrepreneurial and motivated Africans migrate there and prosper, they know the Rand is real money and can be converted into around 8 US cents. Shares and Real Estate values have been buoyant and have made good returns and represent some market confidence somewhere, with sovereign risk or not. Their main asset is that they are utterly disdainful of progressivism and have not been infected by the Green virus.
But whites there are nervous, and any who can obtain Oz/Brit/Irish/US passports do so, just in case.
Africa will become the new Chinese continental scale factory farm.
Africans are still cheaper than robots, and no Chinese overseer will have his corpse dragged through the dust of an African village, not one that stays on the map anyway.
From whom did the ANC learn its totalitarian ways? The Soviets of course.
It’s anecdotal, I know, but I was told about how the senior management – white – of Excom – the South African Electricity Commission were eased out of their positions in the name of Black Empowerment. The incoming African management may have had impeccable ANC credentials, but they had very little idea of how to supply electricity. When the shut downs and “brownouts” began, the old management team were offered “consultancy” positions.
To a man, they refused.