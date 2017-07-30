The Beer Whisperer: The Evolution of Rule over Others

In the beginning, the strongest ruled, yet age makes all weak, and so with age the strongest lost rule, ending their days in banishment, incarceration, or violent death.
And so rose gods on earth.
Living, walking, breathing gods, which did not rule by strength alone, but by virtue of being gods themselves.
But inevitably, they died. And with it, the deception of immortality.
Following this came the rise of kings to further their legacies through hereditary title. In the absence of being actual gods, they merely had the divine right of kings. Mortal, yet special among mortals.
Its inevitable failure to convince the masses of hereditary specialness, birth-destined leadership was inevitably challenged. And so came the rise of elitists espousing virtue and invoking themselves as leaders on the strength of their words alone.
Leftism is the charade of elitists by “merit” rather than birth. And yet they have the same commonality with all previous self-chosen elites.
The desire to rule. To control. Power over others.
But never any mention of self-determination, the freedom for each person to rule over their own destinies. For that is truly standing up for people.
Espousing yourself as the person to lead others is the ultimate in self-interest. Only the absence of personal reward can truly be selfless, and yet there are no politicians that are not rewarded for their position and success in politics.
One of the great sales tricks is to convince someone else that what you want is actually what they want, and yet this is mandatory in politics in order to be successful. It is a con, and only the absence of reward can provide true leadership and the benefit of others.
Until a better system is devised along those principles, the only solution is to greatly restrict power and benefit for those espousing political outcomes. No reward – not financial, not power, not control.
We will have made it as a species when we no longer have elites, and no longer have the will of others imposed on ourselves.
Don’t you have in-laws, Beery?
So, should our legislators and ministers of state be paid the minimum wage, or not even that?
FWIW minimal government is the only hope.
Not looking good with bipartisan support for bigger gov in most countries.
With more and more people going onto welfare and relying on the gubbermint to find them a job or house-train their kids, there is no appetite for anything but bigger government and bigger interference in our lives.
As long as politicians keep throwing around bucket fulls of other people’s money, nothing will change.
Imagine if we had twatter 30-40 years ago…
#illplayrugbywithyou
Africa has suffered the most from Communism. Other people’s communism. If you want naked imperialism, look no further than Cubans in Angola.
Where from here though? How do Ethiopia, RSA, ZImbabwe and Angola, let alone Botswana and Namibia recover from communist influence or being within the sphere of influence?
Not to mention Islamist militias and “governments”, and endemic corruption…
I think emigration and eventual repatriation, Christian missionaries (I know some, they do good work, not just bible stuff) and Africa’s own entrepreneurs will play a big part. Africa actually already has a better, quicker electronic money transfer system than Hivisistan (that’s us, if you’re wondering).
Would have been great if the black masses voted for the DA, but they’ll probably be banned after the “Freedom Fighters” get control of the SA Parliament and the Presidency.
Enough voters need to demand a rethink.
Is the problem more that we Hivisistanis (love the word) permit others to impose their will upon us? Isn’t that the nature of the human condition to a degree, that we have sheep and shepherds? Perhaps we sheep need to mutate and throw off our woolly reputation more frequently. Wasn’t there an NZ film about that ten or so years back? It’s bloody embarrassing if the NZ sheep have more baaaa than us.
Sorry, that was meant to be ‘more baaaalls than us.’