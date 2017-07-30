The Beer Whisperer: The Evolution of Rule over Others

In the beginning, the strongest ruled, yet age makes all weak, and so with age the strongest lost rule, ending their days in banishment, incarceration, or violent death.

And so rose gods on earth.

Living, walking, breathing gods, which did not rule by strength alone, but by virtue of being gods themselves.

But inevitably, they died. And with it, the deception of immortality.

Following this came the rise of kings to further their legacies through hereditary title. In the absence of being actual gods, they merely had the divine right of kings. Mortal, yet special among mortals.

Its inevitable failure to convince the masses of hereditary specialness, birth-destined leadership was inevitably challenged. And so came the rise of elitists espousing virtue and invoking themselves as leaders on the strength of their words alone.

Leftism is the charade of elitists by “merit” rather than birth. And yet they have the same commonality with all previous self-chosen elites.

The desire to rule. To control. Power over others.

But never any mention of self-determination, the freedom for each person to rule over their own destinies. For that is truly standing up for people.

Espousing yourself as the person to lead others is the ultimate in self-interest. Only the absence of personal reward can truly be selfless, and yet there are no politicians that are not rewarded for their position and success in politics.

One of the great sales tricks is to convince someone else that what you want is actually what they want, and yet this is mandatory in politics in order to be successful. It is a con, and only the absence of reward can provide true leadership and the benefit of others.

Until a better system is devised along those principles, the only solution is to greatly restrict power and benefit for those espousing political outcomes. No reward – not financial, not power, not control.

We will have made it as a species when we no longer have elites, and no longer have the will of others imposed on ourselves.