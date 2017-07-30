The Trump administration is an international joke

Caligula, Nero, Maximinus Thrax, Commodus, Elagabalus, Charles VI of France, Justin II of Byzantium, Ludwig II of Bavaria, and Donald Trump of the USA. The truly insane rulers of history. The events of the last week, with Anthony Scaramucci and the palace intrigue in the White House represent the final proof of the incapacity of Trump (who has achieved nothing) to be president. Even his acolytes such as Steve Kates must be wondering what’s next from Donald J. Trump. Is there no depravity to which he won’t stoop? Is there no length to which he will not travel to drag the US presidency through the sewer? Donald Trump is not draining the swamp, he is the swamp. It’s past time to dump Trump. Look at the way he treats the capable Jeff Sessions. My advice to the Trump acolytes: jump ship before you drown. Before Trump is subject to damnatio memoriae. Trump’s hubris will be punished with the usual method of the Gods and his fall will be spectacular and quick pulling down all those who appear as his supporters. I for one will not shed a tear. The man is an abomination and deserves to be stripped of his office. He has betrayed the trust of the voters and has weakened the United States. It is one things having an insane person running Liechtenstein, quite another to have that insane person running the USA. With Trump in charge, the US is in an equivalent position to when Romulus Augustus was the last Emperor of Rome.
And before I get slammed by the Trump acolytes think about this: Trump is all talk and no action. He promises and doesn’t deliver. He rants and raves and demeans the presidency and will be the tool with which the left returns to control. So if you think Trump is the saviour of the right you are sadly mistaken. He is the catalyst of its demise. With Trump the left’s victory is assured. If not this year, very soon after. But then again perhaps Trump is smarter than I give him credit. Is his real intention to destroy the right and give victory to the socialists? Perhaps. Whatever – ever day that passes with Trump as President is an added bonus for the left.
Do not be deluded – reject Trump while there is still time to save conservatism and libertarianism. At least Pence might deliver dignified and professional conservative government in the United States.
Troll.
Crikey, for a minute there I thought I was on the ABC News website.
It’s the economy stupid.
Sounds like Lucy has been listening to the ABC and MSM again. He needs to get tuned in.
Looks like you have been ploughing in the heat of the day again Lucy. Lie down and take oxycontin.
Name me some sane Western leaders..
I must admit I enjoyed this post.
Still better than the Kenyan or the Hilldebeast.
When The Donald starts eating raw onions, in public, we’ll know the end is nigh.
Too much Halal endorsed Vegemite today Lucy?
Shagging a goat wearing a jesters hat is depravity.
You need to ease up on the hyperbole.
This “guest author article” by Lucius is absolutely terrible.
Just pure rhetoric with almost NO argument whatsoever.
The only point that is an argument of any kind is tacit support of Sessions, who has shown himself that he isn’t capable in the executive, perhaps he should have stayed in the legislature. He is also doubling down on the insane and counterproductive war on drugs – something most libertarians, conservatives and twee left wing wankers who hate Trump and can’t see any good in and know is futile and immoral. How do you think Senator K I D Rock is going to vote once he’s elected?
This is the biggest pile of shit you have ever written Lucky.
Some of your other stuff is excellent and provokes a dumb, braindead tribalist response, but this current effort smacks of you getting your jollies by infuriating anyone who has at least 2/3 of their mental capacity remaining after a lobotomy and doesn’t watch sad, predictable brain farts like John Oliver and Jim Jeffries.
You fucked up, lucky. I’m not one of the screeching “4D chess!” faithful austists who think Trump is actually a deity.
Gosh the fellating adulterers of past administrations now appear as sainted statesmen beside Lucy’s hallucinations.
This, the foam flecked analysis by a surely senile latinate pretender, pontificated in supercilious judgement of a man after a mere six months in the office, from an undoubted position of omnipotence and omniscience?
I see no problem with Donald Trump. I see many who exhibit rank intolerance. Lucy calls Trump: the swamp. Wrong! It is Lucy and those pretenders of his ilk who are the swamp. Those who deem themselves better than others, those that deem themselves, due to their “breeding” and “education”, leaders in thought and fashion. Those that cock their snouts in the air and expect by right of birth to be feted and followed.
Yeah right.
Lucy’s posts today demonstrate that he should really do some proper research before posting.
#FakeNews. Is LQC aka Ant?
My advice to the Trump acolytes: jump ship before you drown.
I would have started a new paragraph after that sentence. Blocks of words are too overwhelming.
If Lucy needs a real laugh he should take a close look at Canada and Justin(e) Trudeau.
Hmmm.
It’s clearly past time for a guest post from srr.
Not at all convinced by you apoplexic utterings Ludicrus Maximus.
There is a disorder called NPD where people imagine themselves as psychiatrists and have an unshakable belief in their sense of omnipotence. Maybe that should be impotence. You see being a mere mortal, who gets a bit confused at times, I have no such illusions.
Anyway good luck with the treatment.
We’re ALL wondering what’s next! It’s been the most fun, most entertaining six months of any presidency since I was born, and it just seems to get better every day! He mortifies all of the proper and superior people in Washington, and then, while they’re agreeing with each other and the media that he’s a barbarian who must be stopped, he accomplishes yet another step towards tearing entrenched liberal government from its pedestal.
Frankly, after having kept the despicable Hillary from the job and appointing Justice Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, he could have stopped right there and rested upon his laurels, and we’d still be delighted with him, but he kept on keeping on, and now we’re out of the Paris Accord, we’re beginning steps to building a wall between us and Mexico, the military will no longer be the place to go for free sex reassignment surgery, and the repressive and fanatical EPA is being reined in.
The stock market is up, energy prices are down, unemployment is dropping, jobs are rising, he’s deleting government regulations left and right, the US Manufacturing Index is at a 33-year high, illegal immigration is down sharply, and the liberal press is having hysterics.
I can’t wait to see what new outrages he thinks up for this coming week! It just keeps getting better.
Life is good! Long live Trump! If you think he’s failing, well, stop watching MSNBC or your Aussie equivalent. If you’re believing them, you’re a fool. If you know better but want their narrative to gain traction anyway, you’re just venal. If you’re a parody troll, well, it’s been getting boring. Get a new schtick.
Our American friends did not vote for the above. They voted for Trump. For better or worse. Get off your high horse and stop making a fool of yourself.
Someone has been reading the MSM again and is presenting more fake news. However:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/29/reince-trumps-amazing-work-office-includes-signing-bills-president-past-50-years/
“I could tick of for an entire 10, 20 minutes that facts of what’s he’s accomplished and the amazing amount of work he’s done,” Priebus said.
Whoa back Lucy. Your last couple of offerings were just about readable. This one takes you back to earlier posts which were pretty much shite. For goodness sake, give the man a chance. He has the weight of the world media, lying Democrats with their left over landmines and even members of his own party (McCain) to contend with and is picking his way through the issues with a degree of aplomb. He is not like previous Presidents and that’s the bloody point. Time you returned to the plough Luscious.
It’s David Morrison, that was so easy to pick.
Delusion: Cat readers rejecting Trump can thereby remove Trump from office.
Delusion:- Removing Trump from office can save conservatism and libertarianism.
Delusion: Removing Trump from office can thereby deliver dignified, professional and conservative government in the USA.
It looks like Trump and Scaramucci are a couple of bare knuckled streetfighters from NY and the political estabishment would love to take them on in a powder puff event at 20 paces.
That aint gonna happen , no matter how much bitchin’ snd moanin’ comes from the political establishment.
Anyway, I’m just an interested spectator.who smells blood in the air. Whatever anyone thinks, the age of bland has been suspended and I for one look forward enthusiastically to watching the twists and turns of this titantic event.
As everybody on this thread knows, the US President is elected for a fixed four year term and only in the most extraordinary of circumstances (eg death, impeachment) will fail to complete his term.
Either present convincing arguments for one of those possibilities, or f*ck off. Your screed is just a wish fantasy of no meaning whatsoever.
Someone please hide the key to the liquor cabinet.
LOL. If it’s Jim Molan he have a problem.
The whole point was to Make America Great Again, stuff the international looting cartels that have been sabotaging and cheating and leeching against America.
The international crony scumbags that have been progressing the Will of Stalin now find out that Trump doesn’t care if they hate him, as long as their hate makes America strong.
They then leak to an american and global media that has the sole phantasy of global Stalinist Purges and the State crushing all the people that the media class have on their crayon scrawled lists of the unsound.
Trump will be Up against the Wall, come the Revolution, Comrades.
Trump is a spiv.
I cannot agree with this polemic. The sources it is based on are laughable.
point blown out of the water by links above. if he’s doing nothing, why is the US left still splattering the internet with their exploded brains every day?
So Billy Clinton getting his cock sucked by a 22 year old intern in the oval office and Barack Hussein’s blatant criminal conduct and corruption is all peachy and does not demean the office, but mildly vulgar tweets do.
Riiiiiiiiight.
I do not believe anyone here thinks that. Who on Earth wants to save the old right, who have merged with the old left into a ruling elite?
We want them to be destroyed, not saved.
Good, that’s what is needed.
Utter bollocks, the old left is being destroyed (as the US Democratic party elite proves) and is being replaced by anarchists and the ultra-left, whose innate stupidity and reflexive violence is alienating everyone.
Nonsense. In their arrogance and inside their own tiny bubble, the ultra-left think it’s a victory for them, and they are demonstrably wrong.
The old system formed a poer-elite interested in their own power, this has failed and has brought forward one who will start the process of destroying it. This is providing fertile soil for a new right, which is growing with astounding speed. A much smaller extremely violent left is also growing, but much more slowly. They will overreach and be wiped out.
You really need to broaden your reading and data sources away from those which merely repeat the exhausted old lies of the the elite.
If you do not, you’ll soon start to compete with Monty for rakes.
So stop being silly.
+1
I would loathe to work for him; he’d be an impossible prick. But the fact he’s running the White House like a corporation (as in expecting real results this instant) is gold. Add his twittermastery and the meltdown that ensues is making for awesomeness on an unprecedented scale.
Correction LQC. The Trump administration is an international case study in awesomeness; it is the political left that is a joke.
You guys fear Trump because he’s tougher than anyone you have encountered before. And now he is surrounding himself with fighters for his cause. You will be defeated.
Why hasn’t he dumped Obamacare?
The Left media were never going to let Trump govern, hence the impeachment reasons from day 1: He lost the popular vote so he’s not legitimate, then Russia, he’s insane, he’s corrupt, his wife was a prostitute and Barron has autism. Anyone close to him is fair game for abuse, which must be so stressful for them all. The Scaramucci fellow is getting divorced and that is fair game to the media.
From day 1 the idea of the Left was to destabilise the Trump administration in the minds of people, and get that impeachment. Trump may surround himself with fighters but the immense pressure from the Left will almost kill them. So, you know, it’s working.
Republican supporter: https://www.kidrockforsenate.com
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/28/shock-poll-shows-kid-rock-with-a-huge-lead-in-the-michigan-gop-senate-primary/
It’s just beautiful watching the Left explode.
How about reading more than the usual Fake News and find out for yourself.
Full Retard.
From JC a couple of day’s ago:
LQC you are a fuckwit of the ocean-going class. No seriously, you are. Give yourself an uppercut.
Sounds like Gildas in Britain in the early days after the Fall of Rome. A true Jeremiad, and just as agro, wrong and spittle-flecked as that one, with even grander pretentions to Romanitas via the flourish of Latin rhetoric. Trump is not necessarily your choice of dinner companion, but he might be mine, because he’s not boring as batshit even though I might be inclined to tell him to get lost if he was rude to me. He is getting quite a few things done; check the EPA, wall and pipeline, Lucius, and lots more.
This author only gets a run when Essendon lose!!
And he would respect you for having done so if he did not double down on an attack!
LQC posting at 5:39pm: a clue to what time is G&T time in that household.
To be successful as a troll you need to display some modicum of wit and intelligence.
You show no evidence of either.
This article is irony right? The author is lampooning himself by providing an example of the use of baseless assertion as a substitute for argument. It is sort of funny.