The Trump administration is an international joke

Caligula, Nero, Maximinus Thrax, Commodus, Elagabalus, Charles VI of France, Justin II of Byzantium, Ludwig II of Bavaria, and Donald Trump of the USA. The truly insane rulers of history. The events of the last week, with Anthony Scaramucci and the palace intrigue in the White House represent the final proof of the incapacity of Trump (who has achieved nothing) to be president. Even his acolytes such as Steve Kates must be wondering what’s next from Donald J. Trump. Is there no depravity to which he won’t stoop? Is there no length to which he will not travel to drag the US presidency through the sewer? Donald Trump is not draining the swamp, he is the swamp. It’s past time to dump Trump. Look at the way he treats the capable Jeff Sessions. My advice to the Trump acolytes: jump ship before you drown. Before Trump is subject to damnatio memoriae. Trump’s hubris will be punished with the usual method of the Gods and his fall will be spectacular and quick pulling down all those who appear as his supporters. I for one will not shed a tear. The man is an abomination and deserves to be stripped of his office. He has betrayed the trust of the voters and has weakened the United States. It is one things having an insane person running Liechtenstein, quite another to have that insane person running the USA. With Trump in charge, the US is in an equivalent position to when Romulus Augustus was the last Emperor of Rome.

And before I get slammed by the Trump acolytes think about this: Trump is all talk and no action. He promises and doesn’t deliver. He rants and raves and demeans the presidency and will be the tool with which the left returns to control. So if you think Trump is the saviour of the right you are sadly mistaken. He is the catalyst of its demise. With Trump the left’s victory is assured. If not this year, very soon after. But then again perhaps Trump is smarter than I give him credit. Is his real intention to destroy the right and give victory to the socialists? Perhaps. Whatever – ever day that passes with Trump as President is an added bonus for the left.

Do not be deluded – reject Trump while there is still time to save conservatism and libertarianism. At least Pence might deliver dignified and professional conservative government in the United States.