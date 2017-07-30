Who is Imran Awan and why is there not wall-to-wall coverage of his arrest?

I mention this only because it is the kind of thing that you will be able to find only on blogs and will be largely unreported in the media: Imran Awan Scandal Shows Just How Much Dirt Dems Wanted to Hide By Focusing on Trump-Russia. The United States is being sold down the river by its political elites with PDT about the only obstacle in their way. From the story:

The Awan brothers worked for more than 30 House and Senate Democrats, as well as former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who only fired Imran Awan on Tuesday after his arrest. News of the investigation broke in February, but Schultz kept Awan on staff for five months before firing him. Schultz even threatened Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa about the investigation in May.

The family had repeated long-term financial struggles, despite extraordinarily high salaries for congressional IT aides. Jamal, who public records suggest is only 22 years old, was paid nearly $160,000 annually, three times the average House IT staff salary. Abid was paid $161,000 and Amran $165,000. Even so, the family has a history of massive debts and bankruptcy. . . .

Other House IT aides wondered whether the Awans were blackmailing the Democrats who waited so long to fire them. “I don’t know what they have, but they have something on someone. It’s been months at this point” with no arrests, Pat Sowers, a 12-year House IT aide told The Daily Caller.

“There’s no question about it: If I was accused of a tenth of what these guys are accused of, they’d take me out in handcuffs that same day, and I’d never work again,” said a manager at a tech-services company that works with Democratic House offices. He also reported offering his company’s services to Democrat offices for one-fourth the price of Awan and his brothers, but the Democrats declined.