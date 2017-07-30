Who is Imran Awan and why is there not wall-to-wall coverage of his arrest?

I mention this only because it is the kind of thing that you will be able to find only on blogs and will be largely unreported in the media: Imran Awan Scandal Shows Just How Much Dirt Dems Wanted to Hide By Focusing on Trump-Russia. The United States is being sold down the river by its political elites with PDT about the only obstacle in their way. From the story:
The Awan brothers worked for more than 30 House and Senate Democrats, as well as former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who only fired Imran Awan on Tuesday after his arrest. News of the investigation broke in February, but Schultz kept Awan on staff for five months before firing him. Schultz even threatened Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa about the investigation in May.
The family had repeated long-term financial struggles, despite extraordinarily high salaries for congressional IT aides. Jamal, who public records suggest is only 22 years old, was paid nearly $160,000 annually, three times the average House IT staff salary. Abid was paid $161,000 and Amran $165,000. Even so, the family has a history of massive debts and bankruptcy. . . .
Other House IT aides wondered whether the Awans were blackmailing the Democrats who waited so long to fire them. “I don’t know what they have, but they have something on someone. It’s been months at this point” with no arrests, Pat Sowers, a 12-year House IT aide told The Daily Caller.
“There’s no question about it: If I was accused of a tenth of what these guys are accused of, they’d take me out in handcuffs that same day, and I’d never work again,” said a manager at a tech-services company that works with Democratic House offices. He also reported offering his company’s services to Democrat offices for one-fourth the price of Awan and his brothers, but the Democrats declined.
As for the media, this is one of the comments at Instapundit where I picked this story up:
I was a bit taken back when I saw the New York Times last night reported on the Awan brothers and DWS. You could not make up a headline like this for the article: “Trump Fuels Intrigue Surrounding a Former I.T. Worker’s Arrest”. Somehow President Trump gets worked into the headline. I did read the article – total whitewash – plus it’s several minutes of my life I will never get back.
Relax Steve. They’re not with ISIS.
Just some “low level corruption” according to Monty, no ISIS links at all.
But /pol/ has just discovered he was at the bar with Seth Rich immediately prior to Seth’s strange non-robbery.
The Plot Thickens!
It sure looks like these boys were blackmailing the Democrats and Debby Wassserman Schultz in particular.
The big question is what information did they have that allowed them to black and DWS? Given how they had the passwords for DWS computers I would imagine they have a huge amount of dirt on the Democrats.
And now they just want to go home to Pakistan. No wonder DWS is in a state of near nervous breakdown. It can only be a matter of time until Awan turns from the perp to a witness. That swap will only happen if Awan is a strong witness about huge crimes by very powerful people.
They may not be with ISIS but they are connected to a Hezbollah bag man who is an Iraqi politician.
I will be very surprised if they are not assets of ISI, Pakistans very effective and highly regarded intelligence service. Even if they didn’t start off as ISI assets, I bet they are now and even if they concurrently support multiple other actors like terrorist groups. Any government would want information the Awad boys had access to.
This scandal has got the lot and might be the Jesus nut that holds a whole bunch of other Democrat scandals together.
H B Bear
#2454485, posted on July 30, 2017 at 9:49 am
Relax Steve. They’re not with ISIS.
But it is being alleged that they are part of an elite Pakistani ISI group known as the 111th.
This is definitely an ugly time in US political history – but the links to Australia are out there.
If you aren’t already, I’d suggest that you get yourself to Crowd Source the Truth who are uncovering huge amounts of information, including depleted uranium weapons that are being shipped via Silkway Airlines under diplomatic cover into the middle east. (Diljana files)
They aren’t calling it the Big Ugly for nothing & the Awan’s & the Clinton Foundation are smack bang in the middle of it all.
What’s the book saying for AWAD?
5 shot to the head “suicide”,
“Natural causes” beheading,
“Slipped and fell” train crash?
Mike of M – they are indeed textbook examples of “mysterious fatal accidents”.
Imagine if they were Republicans.
MSM are not interested in any story but Trump’s ‘problems’.
After 24/7 breathless news coverage since Trump’s election, what’s missing from the news?
Russiagate. Gone.
The whole thing was BS.
Rabz
#2454542, posted on July 30, 2017 at 10:43 am
I should have been clearer in my comment!
Should have read “Cat Betting Book”. so we could all take a punt on how AWAD pegs out!
Nothing to worry about as far as they are concerned. Although the Awan brothers were supposedly low level employees, they are well lawyered up and have been assigned Clinton lawyers (wonder who is paying) and Debbie is quite laid back about it all because her brother, a Lawyer, has been appointed to oversee proceedings so justice is assured.
Thanks to the unfettered access these brothers had on the servers of at least 80 Democrats, can you just imagine the info that is available to them and the opportunities for blackmail. Because of this alone the Dems will close ranks and with the help of their allies, the media, it is hard to see how it will ever get any further.