Monday Forum: July 31, 2017

  3. Tim Neilson
    #2455439, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Good afternoon all.

  5. woolfe
    #2455445, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Trozzie (from old fred),
    I got in late as I sat out the front drinking beer as thought that’s what we were there for.

    I should have stayed there but as it turns out a room was hired next to the restaurant so i wandered in. Was very dry in the meeting and the average age was 107. Without young people we are fucked.

    Yea and there was no sign of Odin, but maybe he was there in disguise at the TAB, you know like on American Gods.

  6. srr
    #2455450, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Defend Europe Mission Failed?

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2455456, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Top ten?

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2455463, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Without young people we are fucked.

    I tried.
    He refused to go in.
    He knew you were all old white Soldiers of Odin refugee haters who would have told him to f$ck off back on a boat to wherever he came from.
    Also he is seven and couldn’t drink or smoke and there was no playground.
    Playgrounds are the single most important policy area he is interested in.
    I suspect he may be slightly racist.
    He likes Kiwis though which is weird.

  13. Leigh Lowe
    #2455464, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Carrying the drinks.

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2455466, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Saudi is saying that Israel should have full control of the Temple Mount…?

    They want someone to use all their lovely new weapons on.
    Be thankful it’s Qatar.

  16. zyconoclast
    #2455468, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Safe schools at work in Victoriastan.

    Regulator gives OK to Grade 4 teacher who was sacked after telling incest tales
    A grade 4 teacher who told students stories about incest, allegedly called one a “hottie” and touched another on her waist while dancing with her, has been allowed to continue working by the teaching regulator.

    Parents trigger fresh probe into teacher who told incest tales to grade 4 pupils
    “The VIT takes its role in protecting children seriously and understands that the community must be reassured that our processes and decisions reflect the importance of this role,” chairperson Lesley Lamb said.

  17. zyconoclast
    #2455470, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    But Tim Wilson is in a safe seat, so he will get paid regardless.
    However, Trevor Evans, Brisbane, will be swept away by the Shorten Iron Broom.

    Homosexuals make about 2% of the population, I suspect that the Libs have > 2% when counting those both in and out of the closet and the obsessive enablers like Warren Entsch.

    Looks like they have decided taking over the Liberal Party is easier and better than infiltrating the Catholic Church.

  18. notafan
    #2455472, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Not surprising really

    Both Baltimore and Detroit make it into the top 5 cities with the highest tax burdens, according to the Office of Revenue Analysis. As for New Orleans, Louisianans face the third highest combined state and local sales taxes, as well as excessive levels of deficit spending. These three cities are also plagued by excessive and even bizarre occupational licensing laws. Louisiana licenses florists, Detroit licenses hair-braiders, and Maryland counties license fortune tellers. If only Maryland’s licensed fortune tellers could have predicted that big government would cause businesses to flee these cities.

    As if these regulations and taxes weren’t enough, labor market restrictions have left job-seekers in Detroit and Maryland crippled. Both cities have unionization rates higher than the national average (10.7%), alongside minimum wages exceeding the federal $7.25 level.

    Read more at: http://www.intellectualtakeout.org/article/why-first-world-countries-have-third-world-cities © IntellectualTakeout.org


    Why First World Countries Have Third World Cities

  19. stackja
    #2455473, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    hree plead guilty over terror plot to attack AFP and NSW police headquarters, Garden Island
    Ian Paterson, The Daily Telegraph
    26 minutes ago
    TWO MEN and a teenager have pleaded guilty this morning to plotting a terror attack to destroy the AFP and NSW police headquarters

    Sulayman Khalid, 22, and Jibryl Almaouie, 23, pleaded guilty in the NSW Supreme Court at Parramatta to a charge of do act in preparation/planning for terrorist act.

    And for the first time The Telegraph can reveal three other men connected with the case earlier this year also pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of knowingly making a document likely to facilitate a terrorist act in connection with plot.

    Mohamed Almaouie, brother of Jibryl Almaouie, Farhad Said and Ibrahim Ghazzawy were all arrested and charged in relation to the foiled plot to attack police headquarters back in 2014.

    Khalid, Jibryl Almaouie and the teenager will face a sentencing hearing in October this year.

  21. test pattern
    #2455475, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    I watched the estimable Apples Jalandoni on SBS Filipino News do a climate story this morn. Why she isn’t a cult figure I don’t know. I wonder if she has a sister called Melons. So many Tropical Revolving Nipples flying under the radar.

    https://twitter.com/applesjalandoni?lang=en

  22. Des Deskperson
    #2455476, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    From the earlier thread:

    “Des

    Here is the link.

    They won’t say what, if anything, he did wrong, nor what the sanctions were.

    Nothing to see here, move along.”

    Depressing, Johanna.

    I would note, however:

    that we still don’t know the real facts of the case or the depth of Poulakis’ involvement:

    the independent investigator Barbara Deegan – before whom I have appeared – was one of the old-style IR Commissioners – independent, astute, unbiased and focussed on the evidence. I find it hard to believe that she would be swayed by sentiment, power-worship or Poulakis being ‘one of the club’ in her investigation:

    while we don’t know what the sanction was – although there should be no reason to conceal it – the fact that Poulakis was ‘transferred’ could mean that he has taken a drop in salary. SES levels these days are ‘bands’ rather than single pay points and Poulakis could have dropped down the band while still being at SES 1 level.

    On the whole, though, it does look bad and sends a bad message to the grunts.

  23. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2455477, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    He LIKES Kiwis? Why?

    Just stop.
    I don’t like thinking about it.
    Makes me feel like a failure and a bad father.

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2455478, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Sad to hear it.

    Tributes for football broadcasting great Les Murray who has died at the age of 71

    WITH the news that Les Murray has died at the age of 71, tributes from the football and wider sporting community are pouring in.

    Murray, known universally as Mr Football, died on Monday morning after a long illness.

    The best tribute from me is his very own song:

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2455482, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Makarrata the map to reconciliation: over to you, leaders

    Galarrwuy Yunupingu
    The Australian
    12:00AM July 31, 2017

    We have come to a time in our nation’s history when the Australian people have an opportunity to decide whether or not to deal with the relationship between my people and those that came after us and changed our way of life. Either a real process of settlement, or makarrata, will now start, or the nation will turn its back on these issues, leaving these challenges for the next generation.

    The starting point for this makarrata process was arrived at by the Aboriginal leadership at Uluru and is given voice in the Uluru Statement. The Uluru Statement has now set out the issues for assessment. As it should, the statement goes further than constitutional recognition and takes us into the heart of the relationship between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and the rest of the nation. This gives us a process where we can now get serious and look to a proper settlement. All of us, as Australians, are part of this process.

    The principles of makarrata have guided Yolngu people in North East Arnhem Land through difficult disputes for centuries and they are useful as a guide to the current challenge.

    First, the disputing parties must be brought together. Then, each party, led by their elders, must speak carefully and calmly about the dispute. They must put the facts on the table and air their grievances. If a person speaks wildly, or out of turn, he or she is sent away and shall not be included any further in the process. Those who come for vengeance, or for other purposes, will also be sent away, for they can only disrupt the process.

    The leaders must always seek a full understanding of the dispute: what lies behind it; who is responsible; what each party wants, and all things that are normal to peacemaking efforts. When that understanding is arrived at, then a settlement can be agreed upon. This settlement is also a symbolic reckoning — an action that says to the world that from now on and forever the dispute is settled; that the dispute no longer exists, it is finished. And from the honesty of the process and the submission of both parties to finding the truth, then the dispute is ended. In past times a leader came forward and accepted a punishment and this leader once punished was then immediately taken into the heart of the aggrieved clan. The leader’s wounds were healed by the men and women of the aggrieved clan, and the leader was given gifts and shown respect — and this former foe, who had caused pain and suffering to people, would live with those that had been harmed and the peace was made — not just for them but for future generations.

    In this way the parties were able to come together, to trade, to marry, to work together and make their lives together. The dispute was over and peace and harmony were achieved.

    The same thing is happening now. We know we are a part of this nation — we want to be a part of this nation — but we want to have our grievances settled in a calm and proper way. We want our wounds healed, our injuries tended to and to be given an equal shot at the prosperity of this nation. We want unity and togetherness — a shared future.

    This is the work of the Referendum Council and all the delegates who came together at Uluru.

    The words that have come out of Uluru are truthful as is required by makarrata and so the process has now started. The aggrieved party has just called the other to come forward and meet with it. And like in the old days when the elders would send a gift of cycad bread to the other group to request the meeting in a peaceful way, so too is the final Referendum Council report a sign of friendship.

    Now, in the spirit of makarrata Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have invited the Prime Minister to Gulkula to meet with us. The Prime Minister, should he come, will be treated with the greatest of respect, for he is Her Majesty’s elected representative, and the leader of the Australian people. He is the right person to come and the right person to treat with us. He and the Leader of the Opposition are the right people to work with us, along with, in time, the leaders of each of the states and territories.

    There is a difficult task here. It is the same issue that was faced by my father, by old man Birrikitji, his brother Buwatpuy, and the others when they stood on the sand at Birany Birany and sought to make the peace between disputing clans. They were all hard men, peacekeepers, and peacemakers. They agreed the words that made the peace. They agreed to the form of the settlement. What they agreed was then put forward and was accepted. Our task is much greater, and much more complicated, but, as I see it, the principles are the same.

    The words from Uluru are clear, but they are a position from one party, not the final settlement. What I see as required now is the true partnership of the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition to take the settlement process forward and to a conclusion. We have before us a simple proposal that can be understood by all Australians — with genuine leadership, we can make it a reality.

    From the Oz. Seriously?

  26. Tailgunner
    #2455483, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    m0nty
    #2453973, posted on July 29, 2017 at 1:15 pm
    Monty – your take on the PAK-ISI infiltration of the DNC please.

    Show me evidence that Islamic State are involved. Sounds like some low level fraud, nothing more.

    Some good stuff there, for any that missed it earlier in this thread…
    Epic faceplant, god bless the journalists.
    😀
    😀

  27. struth
    #2455489, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Galarrwuy Yunupingu
    The Australian
    12:00AM July 31, 2017

    He knows he’s lying with that load of complete crap.
    Pure fucking liar.

  29. jock
    #2455493, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Is it just me or has adam creighton started trolling for the alp? His latest article in the oz is way off mark.

  30. test pattern
    #2455494, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    One win one loss. My tenement manager informed me this morn that the ground I pegged on the Panton River still hasn’t been approved because the DMP and Dep Water still haven’t arrived at an adminstrative agreement. Great stuff from WA Gov. Not. They can’t blame Native Title for this one, they dropped objections ages ago. Pull ur finger out Johnson.

  31. notafan
    #2455497, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    ‘Peacemakers’

    Does anyone really believe that people who lived in tribes with completely different languages got on like a house on fire?

  32. test pattern
    #2455498, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    ‘people who lived in tribes with completely different languages’

    And I didn’t even have to seed the catallaxy cancer cluster, the sea monkeys are self generating now. U fucking idiot.

  33. Baldrick
    #2455500, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    35th Battalion A.I.F

    Dun, Percy Muir (1894–1971)
    Dun was commissioned second lieutenant and transferred to the 38th Battalion; he was serving with this unit when he won the Military Cross for gallantry in a raid on enemy trenches. The citation stated that he had ‘led his men with great dash and determination, killing the crew of a machine gun and capturing the gun’. On 2 April 1918 he was promoted lieutenant and transferred back to the 35th Battalion. He served at Villers-Bretonneux in April, at Morlancourt in May and in the battle of Amiens in August. Though wounded on 8 August he remained on duty. Three weeks later, during the Battalion’s attack on Curlu, he ‘led his men splendidly through dense fog and on two occasions headed a charge against machine guns, capturing the guns and some forty prisoners’. His ‘determined courage cheered his men and was largely instrumental in getting them forward’. Of this action a battalion sergeant stated: ‘Lieutenant Dun really deserved the V.C.; his men would follow him anywhere’. He was awarded a Bar to his Military Cross but he had been wounded, for the fourth time, at Curlu and saw no further active service.

  34. Mike of Marion
    #2455504, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    B/F from old fred

    “Doc” and “Fifi” background at OSHKOSH 2017.

    A few words from the ‘owner’ of Doc and the 16 years to rebuild her.

    And from “Rosie the Riveter” who helped build them originally.

    https://youtu.be/ncUdqT8AxY0

  35. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455505, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    From the OT

    val majkus
    #2455495, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    even American Thinker has noticed Aussie power prices (piece mainly relating to Qld)

    Having your power cut off is bad enough but I wonder what happens to food prices with the increased, and increasing, energy costs?

    The Australian Governments and bureaucrats are out of control.

  36. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455507, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    test pattern
    #2455498, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    ‘people who lived in tribes with completely different languages’

    And I didn’t even have to seed the catallaxy cancer cluster, the sea monkeys are self generating now. U fucking idiot.

    Go and take your lithium medication splatter pattern

  37. Senile Old Guy
    #2455508, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Almost all of that statement is rubbish.

    We want our wounds healed, our injuries tended to and to be given an equal shot at the prosperity of this nation.

    Twice as much money is spent on indigenous people, per person, as on the non-indigenous.

    We want unity and togetherness — a shared future.

    Like all citizens, you have this.

    The words that have come out of Uluru are truthful as is required by makarrata and so the process has now started. The aggrieved party has just called the other to come forward and meet with it.

    Non-indigenous citizens are not ‘a party’.

    The principles of makarrata have guided Yolngu people in North East Arnhem Land through difficult disputes for centuries and they are useful as a guide to the current challenge.

    Why should the principles of one tribal group, from one part of the NT, guide everyone else?

    The more certain individuals go on like this, the less likely it is that any referendum on these issues will pass. I think anything substantive is already doomed.

  38. notafan
    #2455510, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Oh pardon me mr expert on everything, if Aboriginals are the real people of peace you’d expect a little bit less tribalism, right?

    You telling everyone that they were all besties all the time?


    Aboriginal language map

  39. val majkus
    #2455511, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    thanks OWG would have continued talking to myself on the old thread if not for you

  40. srr
    #2455512, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    “A few days ago Facebook banned me because I condemned [email protected]

    COMING SOON: Facebook competitor won’t ban Trump/Brexit supporters

    Make Britain Great Again
    Published on Jul 27, 2017

    Coming soon! A new social network for Trump/Brexit fans.

    Last week, Facebook banned our Director, Luke Nash-Jones, when he said he hates child rapists. Zuckerberg, you shouldn’t attack your fellow software engineers, or we will make our own apps, without your lefty control.

    The Chartify app, featuring:

    – each person has a bio with cover photo, just like on Twitter, Facebook, etc.;

    – post photos and YouTube links to your wall;

    – option to add your friends;

    – messenger for chatting with Brexiteers;

    – right-wing news feeds;

    – a group for your local region, so you can plan activism together, i.e. South East England, or New York State – and when enough people have signed up, there will be constituency groups too;

    – group events tool for meetups and protests;

    – the most based right-wing moderators in the world;

  41. test pattern
    #2455513, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    ‘Go and take your lithium’

    i’d much rather export it and get my royalty stream but tnx for ur interest

  43. BrettW
    #2455515, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    SBS must be proud today. One of their previous guests who appeared on a show wearing ISIS flag pleaded guilty to planning attacks in Sydney (via Daily Mail).

  44. Chris
    #2455516, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Testicle. How nice of you to strike a posture. Reminds me of that droob on top of the sand dune at Swanbourne.

  45. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455517, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    val majkus
    #2455511, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    thanks OWG would have continued talking to myself on the old thread if not for you

    LOL

    Don’t worry we’ve all done it.

    And you’ve put up some good posts that need transferring here.

    Thank you.

  46. Atoms for Peace
    #2455518, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Talking with the person who dropped off a load of wood for us the other day.;they are flat out keeping up with demand. Bunnings had a huge display of wood fired heaters when we did a run there on the weekend.
    What can it all mean ?

  47. srr
    #2455519, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    BANNED from Facebook for condemning [email protected]

    Make Britain Great Again
    Published on Jul 18, 2017

    Luke Nash-Jones, Editor-in-Chief of MBGA News, and Director of the People’s Charter Foundation, BANNED from Facebook for condemning [email protected]

  48. notafan
    #2455521, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    My (Chinese) neighbour has fired up the old fireplace in their lounge, chimney belches smoke day and night , I don’t know what they are burning in there but the constant smoke pall is pretty darn annoying.

    A few more like them and we can have some real pollution in Dannograd.

  49. H B Bear
    #2455522, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    What can it all mean ?

    They will be banned shortly. A still night in Perth and a temperature inversion layer and the place resembles Dickensian London. Hardly surprising as there are now significant elements working against any form of progress as a society.

    Expect a ban and a dob-in line shortly.

  50. Atoms for Peace
    #2455523, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    All this talk of loud voices and vengeful people. I thought presettlement, it was all tickety boo.
    Same ol” same ol’, just different weapons.

  51. test pattern
    #2455524, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    ‘Why should the principles of one tribal group, from one part of the NT, guide everyone else?’

    They won’t. Pearson’s will. But he’s clever enough to stroke the required egos to get support for HIS agenda. Galarrwuy can barely write, a stenographer has written this for him. Heck what else are lawyers for.

    ‘I think anything substantive is already doomed’

    Of course. And that’s exactly why it will pass. When the general voter understands that it’s just an advisory body, nothing substantive, opposition will be confined to the bigot types.

  52. Chris
    #2455525, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    When the general voter understands that it’s just an advisory body, nothing substantive, opposition will be confined to the bigot types.

    That would be 1) the ones who know what’s going on, and 2) the ones with experience of Aboriginal neighbours.

  53. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2455526, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    i’d much rather export it and get my royalty stream but tnx for ur interest

    Of course you would.
    Just another white man stealing what is not his from the traditional owners to sell to other white men.
    I no longer take Lithium as part of my way of raising awareness and showing solidarity with the land.

  54. val majkus
    #2455527, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Is it just me or has adam creighton started trolling for the alp? His latest article in the oz is way off mark.

    Jock, agree it’s weird. And as to his point about liability it’s true a start up company will have little in the way of assets but a successful company will build up those assets over 5 years. And as for the Govt having a revenue problem, not true, the Govt has a spending problem

  55. srr
    #2455528, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    JohnWickofPolitics‏ @Gingrich_of_PA 2h2 hours ago
    JohnWickofPolitics Retweeted 🇺🇸A.D. WHITMAN 🇺🇸

    We all know something is not right with this whole #AwanBrothers story. We are working on it. MSM can ignore, we won’t.

    🇺🇸A.D. WHITMAN 🇺🇸‏ @AD_WHITMAN

    One of the #AwanBrothers behind @TGowdySC as the DNC server is being discussed.
    Watch his face.
    https://twitter.com/AD_WHITMAN/status/891439139765223424

  56. srr
    #2455532, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 11h11 hours ago

    A Modern Tower of Babel http://j.mp/2u9BAHz

    https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson/status/891733917992194048

  57. Habib
    #2455533, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Is Turnbull still PM? Got on the gas last night and have only recently surfaced. The hangover would be lightened if that fatuous, pompous, lank-witted jackanapes had been purged from public life. Oh and Tits having an embolism would be a wheeze as well.

    I’m counting on none of the above, and life being just the same drizzly shits. This place is pathetic, so much potential, so little acumen and endeavour.

  58. H B Bear
    #2455536, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Is Turnbull still PM?

    Waffles is just PM de jure. Peanut Head is de facto PM and setting policy.

  59. Habib
    #2455539, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Trevor Evans is a classic example of everything wrong with the Liberal party. His also pillow-biting opponent had more conservative cred than this twerp, being at least a Major in the sappers, as opposed to a mouthpiece for the vile rent-seeking retailers association.

    What was most insulting was the decision by both majors to run tailgunners, seeing as the pink mafia fiefdom of New Farm was in the electorate. The assumption being that chaps who are light on their feet would automatically vote for one of their ilk, rather than on policy. I know plenty of uphill gardners from the area, most are small business types, who would vote for a heartless homophobe conservative in a heartbeat if they got a tax break. The liberal party should be dragged off to a beat dunny, and buggered by several large, hairy perverts.

  60. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455540, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    This deserves bringing forward from the OT

    val majkus
    #2455481, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Tim’s getting a pasting at the Oz in the comments section, my comment

    valerie 1 HOUR AGO
    look Tim, you’re in the news for all the wrong reasons, SSM is not a priority, try doing something about the budget deficit, save us some money by getting rid of the useless govt entities (think the HRC) among many that could be named, do something about electricity prices (hint more coal mines); do something about grid stability (hint get rid of the subsidies on renewables and derivative regulations putting pressure on electricity grids); protect and serve and forget about your own priorities, make Australia productive again!

    Like this one

    Jason 54 MINUTES AGO
    We (allegedly) have terrorists trying to gas a civilian aircraft full of passagners and the top story is Liberal MPs crossing the floor to support gay marriage…

    and this one

    Greg 51 MINUTES AGO
    Tim Wilson and Co’s time would be better spent working out how to guarantee cheap power for Australian industries.

    They weren’t elected to Parliament to pursue their own personal agendas.

    But they will have a good taxpayers funded night out at the Gay & Lesbian mardi gras while the rest of the country burns.

    That folks is where this country is at sadly. Self interested politicians.

    and this one

    Jennifer 50 MINUTES AGO
    “Needs” and “wants” take on a whole new meaning. We need to have the deficit fixed; we need cheap electricity; we need water; we need protected borders and so on. But … a minority wants same sex marriage. And now a “want” is the top of the list of priorities.

    Jennifer T

  61. notafan
    #2455541, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Just fascinating that the four terrorists are two lots of father sons, all Lebanese.

    When will the apologists run out of excuses?

    No PTSD suffering refugees but long term residents and their no doubt Australian born offspring nourished on hatred of the west, we love Australia! and the honour of jihad.

    Joining the Raads, the Sharouffs, the Elomars, the Skafs and other assorted as Australians best known (muslim) Lebanese Australian success stories.

    What sad event triggered this lot, Cronulla, cat meat, a harsh glance at a harem member, dissing Punchbowl high?

  62. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455543, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    And this

    val majkus
    #2455495, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    even American Thinker has noticed Aussie power prices (piece mainly relating to Qld)

    Labor’s zealotry on renewable energy targets is sending the country broke. (snip)

    It comes as we also reveal that the Adani coal mine project will proceed with $400 million to be pumped into the project over the next few months, creating hundreds of jobs. This at a time when unemployment is at double-digit levels in north Queensland.

    With a Queensland state election looming – the likely date being late October or early November – cost-of-living pressures are emerging as a major poll issue. In fact, power prices could emerge as the biggest single issue. (snip) …
    Latest official figures from the Australian Energy Regulator show a 55 per cent leap in the number of households that had their power cut off in the three months to March. With more than 18,000 disconnections in the first nine months, the 2016-17 total is set to easily top last year’s 21,667. And in a further indication of consumers’ struggle, the number of Queensland customers entering formal payment plans with their providers has soared by a third to 42,361. Payment plans allow consumers to pay agreed amounts in instalments – according to their capacity and estimated usage over the coming year – to make it easier to budget.

    Welfare specialists say people are doing it incredibly tough around cost-of-living pressures. Mark Henley, CEO of Queensland Council of Social Service, says energy is “the one that is really hurting people’’. Of course, it’s the regions that once again are hit hardest. The air-conditioning costs in north Queensland are onerous because of the heat.

  63. val majkus
    #2455544, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    This deserves bringing forward from the OT

    thanks OWG, he’s still getting a pasting, Craig Kelly has joined in now

  64. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455545, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    And the best from Val M from the OT

    val majkus
    #2455506, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    love this comment on Brad Norington’s article on Shorten connecting to the heartland

    Greg 4 HOURS AGO
    If you want astronomic power bills and rolling blackouts, vote shorten. If you want gay marriage, vote shorten. If you want your children to be utterly confused about their gender and sexuality, vote shorten. If you want higher taxes, vote shorten. If you want a worse public health system, vote shorten. If you want a political alliance with terrorist organisations, vote shorten.

  65. val majkus
    #2455547, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    And the best from Val M from the OT

    still makes me laugh OWG, why don’t we have pollies who can put it in such simple terms?

  66. struth
    #2455549, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Spearing each other settled disputes.
    Try to find a “marriage”

    Women “shacked up” with those that names allowed.
    This is why one fella in a family group could have a number of lubras where his brother may have none.
    It stopped close inbreeding but caused an awful lot of women stealing and trading.

    I’m surprised he didn’t mention the fact that aboriginal people played guitar for thousands of years and wrote KUMBAYA while putting a man on the moon.

  67. Baldrick
    #2455550, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Just fascinating that the four terrorists are two lots of father sons, all Lebanese.

    … and then there was Peter Dutton* who was resoundingly castigated, just over 6 months ago, by the Left for saying that it was a mistake to resettle so many Lebanese-Muslims in Australia.
    (*who has since jumped onboard the Turnbull train to oblivion, so good riddance)

  68. stackja
    #2455552, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    ALP wants more security at airports to stop Australians travelling. But wants more troublemakers to travel to Australia.

  69. Ez
    #2455553, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Q: What you do when the constitution doesn’t work for you anymore?

    A: Win a sham election, of course.

  70. DrBeauGan
    #2455554, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Yesterday, carpe jugulum asked if there was any hunting here in Sri Lanka. I had to admit that I didn’t know. I guess I trashed my Bwana Beaugy image.

    At 01:10 this morning I found that there is some. I had gone to bed but hadn’t gone to sleep, and went for a pee. As I went into what might be called the laundry room, which contains a washing machine and dryer that Noah would have thought obsolete and which is anterior to the cell containing the shower and loo, I saw a snake

    Well, that was my first guess. It was over ten cm long, blunt and brown in a shiny way and extended out from under the dryer. Like a rather thin turd in glitter. I looked more closely and decided it wasn’t a snake, snakes don’t, to the best of my knowledge, have claws at the end.

    I retreated and grabbed a cannister of surface spray, which I had obtained earlier to defend myself against cockroaches. The evil landlady had stolen such a can earlier but I had retrieved it. This was it’s mate and virtually unused. With the calm insouciance of the great white Hunter, I aimed and fired. I was prepared to crush the thing with the metal of the can should it leap at me. I am very brave. It didn’t put my nerve to the test, although it writhed a good deal. After I had squirted it to death I finally had my pee.

    This morning the corpse is still there. A skilled taxidermist could probably mount it on my study wall, with a neat little plaque to say where it had been vanquished.

    Wasn’t there a James Bond book where he defeats a poisonous centipede? I daresay mine was a similar species. The prospect of discovering it in bed seems small, but it would be unpleasant to step on one in the dark.

    I must remain vigilant and beware of its mate.

  71. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455555, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    val majkus
    #2455547, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    And the best from Val M from the OT

    still makes me laugh OWG, why don’t we have pollies who can put it in such simple terms?

    All scared of being called out by MSM and have NO IDEA how to escalate.

  72. Oh come on
    #2455556, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    We want our wounds healed, our injuries tended to

    This is instructive. In practice, what it means is ‘we’ll write your cheques and you sign them’. They can want for others to heal their wounds and tend their injuries, but the fact is that only they can do this. Each individual needs to decide whether they are going to live their life enslaved by their sense of victimhood, or if they are going to transcend it, rise above it, forge a better life in spite of the shitty hand that they might have been dealt. This is a difficult and deeply personal decision that every member of the self-described “aggrieved party” will have to make, and there isn’t a damn thing that whitey can do to make that decision any easier.

  73. srr
    #2455557, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 16h16 hours ago

    “Insisting on the truth in times of chaos — JB Peterson” by David Fuller

    Insisting on the truth in times of chaos — Jordan Peterson

    “This man could single-handedly save Western Civilization, if people would listen.”

    https://medium.com/perspectiva-institute/the-man-for-the-times-of-chaos-jordan-peterson-2df43c24672f

  74. Top Ender
    #2455559, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    ABC News Breakfast interviewing a undersea wreck searcher. Talk turns to HMAS Sydney. Michael Rowlands states it’s an important wreck for Australians as 645 men and WOMEN went down with the ship.

    Well, one of the RAAFie blokes on board might have been a big girl’s blouse.

    But probably not.

  75. test pattern
    #2455560, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    ‘A still night in Perth and a temperature inversion layer and the place resembles Dickensian London’

    Even attracts Dickenses

    His son wrote to Forrest seeking a job with the WA Aborigines Dept.

    https://www.facebook.com/StateRecordsOfficeWA/posts/1676417072373048

    Whatever for I wonder? Did he hope to find a place where he could implement daddy’s racist vision?

    ‘Dickens was a racist as .. a genocidal racist as revealed by these comments he made in response to the Indian Rebellion of 1957, the so-called Indian Mutiny in a letter to Emile de la Rue on 23 October 1857:

    “I wish I were Commander in Chief over there [ India ]! I would address that Oriental character which must be powerfully spoken to, in something like the following placard, which should be vigorously translated into all native dialects, “I, The Inimitable, holding this office of mine, and firmly believing that I hold it by the permission of Heaven and not by the appointment of Satan, have the honor to inform you Hindoo gentry that it is my intention, with all possible avoidance of unnecessary cruelty and with all merciful swiftness of execution, to exterminate the Race from the face of the earth’

    http://www.countercurrents.org/polya220214.htm

  76. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455564, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    test pattern
    #2455560, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    ‘A still night in Perth and a temperature inversion layer and the place resembles Dickensian London’

    Even attracts Dickenses

    His son wrote to Forrest seeking a job with the WA Aborigines Dept.

    I look on with AWE at your splatter pattern.

    What about the Cebuano folk?

  77. Tom
    #2455565, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Galarrwuy Yunupingu

    A.K.A. Baron von Bauxite (on account of his being the chief royalties bagman for the RTZ alumina plant at Gove, which, like every other industry that makes stuff, was shut down in 2o14 because it’s no longer welcome in Australia).

  78. Gab
    #2455566, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    If you want astronomic power bills and rolling blackouts, vote shorten. If you want gay marriage, vote shorten. If you want your children to be utterly confused about their gender and sexuality, vote shorten. If you want higher taxes, vote shorten. If you want a worse public health system, vote shorten. If you want a political alliance with terrorist organisations, vote shorten.

    There’s only one thing wrong with that otherwise excellent missive. The author only mentions Labor, Everything in that comment applies equally to the Liberals and the Greens. To think otherwise shows you are just not paying attention.

  79. srr
    #2455568, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    😆

    TheLastRefuge liked
    FluffyDogAttack 🇺🇸‏ @FluffyDogAttack 42m42 minutes ago

    You could see there was bad ratings coming out of her eyes, bad ratings coming out of her wherever.
    https://twitter.com/FluffyDogAttack/status/891896032937656322

  80. stackja
    #2455572, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Gab – ALP/Greens will never change their policies. LNP might.

  81. Baldrick
    #2455573, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Our taxes – TheirABC and book promotion services:

    Sam Dastyari ✔ @samdastyari
    LIVE: with @rgloveroz on ABC Sydney Radio AM702 talking about #onehalalofastory

  82. srr
    #2455574, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Dinesh D’Souza‏Verified account @DineshDSouza 4h4 hours ago

    The Left’s fascist behavior, oddly enough, is carrying the banner of anti-fascism.
    This is the Left’s “big lie.”     http://bigliebook.com

    https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/891840848173846532

    Dinesh D’Souza absolutely torches Democrats over fascist behavior
    What is “the big lie” of the Democratic Party?     Available for pre-order now!

  83. Des Deskperson
    #2455575, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    ‘Dickens was a racist ….”

    Dickens’a reputatio as a champion of the poor and oppressed is greatly overrated.

  84. Baldrick
    #2455576, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    This is what Chrissy Phayne meant when he was caught out several weeks ago:

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has indicated he would be comfortable with backbench MPs crossing the floor to legalise same-sex marriage, saying the right to break with party policy is a “fundamental principle” of the Liberal Party.
    Mr Turnbull was speaking after two Liberal backbenchers, Trevor Evans and Tim Wilson, left open the possibility of crossing the floor to force a vote on same-sex marriage.
    Mr Turnbull did not repeat his usual statements that a plebiscite must be held before any vote in Parliament, although government sources say this remains his position.
    A Liberal MP who supports same-sex marriage said he was “sure” his colleagues would interpret Mr Turnbull’s comments as permission to cross the floor.

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

  85. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455577, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Hey ‘splatter pattern’,

    were you one of the white agitators that created the Wave Hill walk off?

    I met a ‘prick’ in a wealthy suburb of Perth, when I was living there, who claimed to be in solidarity. Put himself out as being part of the movement.

    I told him “I have nothing but contempt for you and get out of my way”.

    Good ol’ Bob Hawke’s son was a dingbat.

    Not funny how it has been a very downhill run since Wave Hill.

  86. Winston Smith
    #2455578, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Senile Old Guy,

    Why should the principles of one tribal group, from one part of the NT, guide everyone else?

    The more certain individuals go on like this, the less likely it is that any referendum on these issues will pass. I think anything substantive is already doomed.

    The more I see of this, the mor I see that it’s just another hand into our pockets.
    So in the spirit of all the Aboriginals who I was trying to help and all I got for my troubles was “You effing white c***, piss off”
    I offer the erect middle digit of my right hand and a cheerful “Up Yours, too, and your Treaty.”

  87. Chris
    #2455579, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Gab – ALP/Greens will never change their policies. LNP might.

    Only into ALP ones.
    Look how they took revenge for Labor’s Unsworth over the guns.

  88. stackja
    #2455580, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Baldrick – MT doesn’t have any real plans.

  89. val majkus
    #2455581, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    There’s only one thing wrong with that otherwise excellent missive. The author only mentions Labor, Everything in that comment applies equally to the Liberals and the Greens. To think otherwise shows you are just not paying attention.

    hey Gab, gotta be some pretence at opposition

  90. Chris
    #2455583, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Look how they took revenge for Labor’s Unsworth over the guns.

    For those with shortened memories, Unsworth in 1988 tried to smash shooters, and lost Government in NSW partly as a result of their votes.

  91. incoherent rambler
    #2455584, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Baldrick – MT doesn’t have any real plans.

    Yes he does. The plan revolves around a trick question to get the mirror to give the right fscken answer.

  92. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2455585, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I offer the erect middle digit of my right hand and a cheerful “Up Yours, too, and your Treaty.”

    I don’t consider myself bound by any Treaty.

  93. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455586, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I’d suggest that anyone that wanted to learn a thing or 2 about central Australian Aboriginal tribes and life should read the autobiography of RM Williams, Beneath whose hand / the autobiography of R.M. Williams. South Melbourne: Pan Macmillan Australia. ISBN 0-333-38087-8.

  94. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455587, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    splatter pattern

    what about the Cebuano?

  95. incoherent rambler
    #2455589, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    How’s that multiculti thing working out in Sydney?

  96. OneWorldGovernment
    #2455591, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    cya later

  97. srr
    #2455592, posted on July 31, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its Role in Enforcing Islamic Law

  98. pete m
    #2455593, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Is Sam Dastyari obtaining a benefit from the commonwealth with his free appearances on abc worth thousands of equivalent in advertising?

  99. srr
    #2455595, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    A shortr, simpler explanation, with more visual aids –

    OIC and Islam – Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

  100. Baldrick
    #2455596, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Baldrick – MT doesn’t have any real plans.

    Au Cointreau stackja. His aim is the force a parliamentary vote on homo-hoedowns, by any means available.

  101. Steve trickler.
    #2455597, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Just started watching the replay…



  103. Delta A
    #2455600, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Top 1,000!

    Darn! You just beat me.

  104. Dr Faustus
    #2455601, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    The more certain individuals go on like this, the less likely it is that any referendum on these issues will pass. I think anything substantive is already doomed.

    The political cynicism in all this is breathtaking. Given the growing disgust of the political class amongst the vote herd, there must now be zero prospect of a referendum ticking off on more government – particularly some nebulous ‘advisory’ body with a potential life of its own.

    Turnbull and Shorten and their advisors know this is never going to fly with the voters. It will be instructive to see whether bipartisanship survives the political advantage of giving further false hope.

    My personal bet is that Shorten will not hesitate.

  105. notafan
    #2455602, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Is Sam Dastyari obtaining a benefit from the commonwealth with his free appearances on abc worth thousands of equivalent in advertising?

    that would be same old same old

    25 August to 3 September

    Melbourne Writer’s Festival

    just as expected for $22 dollars you can have a session with Sam on Saturday and his hilarious play on words book. Still halal/hell is about right, so there is that.

    I cannot imagine a worse way to spend a week.

    ‘Rise of the Right Wing’ with Anna Broinski. Stan Grant and David Marr looks a hoot, couldn’t see a session on ‘Rise of the Left Wing but there is the sympathetic sounding ‘Understanding Extremism’ , ‘Rape Culture’ looks educational and entertaining and Robert Fisk will be there to tell you why ‘Foreign adventures no longer come free of charge-because we are no longer safe at home’ simultaneously disrespecting our armed forces, trivializing the reasons they were sent overseas and blaming us for muslim terrorism.

    All that and Yammie too.

  106. Just Interested
    #2455606, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    his is what Chrissy Phayne meant when he was caught out several weeks ago:

    As Baldrick said:

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has indicated he would be comfortable with backbench MPs crossing the floor to legalise same-sex marriage, saying the right to break with party policy is a “fundamental principle” of the Liberal Party.
    Mr Turnbull was speaking after two Liberal backbenchers, Trevor Evans and Tim Wilson, left open the possibility of crossing the floor to force a vote on same-sex marriage.
    Mr Turnbull did not repeat his usual statements that a plebiscite must be held before any vote in Parliament, although government sources say this remains his position.
    A Liberal MP who supports same-sex marriage said he was “sure” his colleagues would interpret Mr Turnbull’s comments as permission to cross the floor.

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

    Now, will any of the so-called conservatives have the guts to threaten to cross the floor and bring down the government if this stunt is pulled?

    Passage of the measure would really cap a ‘conservative’ government: NDIS and Gonski and Labor’s spending targets confirmed; an NBN that doesn’t work; no real effective IR reform; tax increases all round; and, oh yes, gay marriage.

    The rank and file centre right voter would have got more or less nothing out of an alleged centre right government. Stopping the boats would be precisely all.

  107. Steve trickler.
    #2455607, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    24 mins in and Shapiro uppercut! Bang!…Uygur is wobbling.

    lol.

  108. Chris
    #2455609, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Top 1,000!

    Congrats! Wish I could do that more often.

  109. BrettW
    #2455610, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Front page of The Oz had a story about gay Liberal MP wanting vote in parliament. By co-incidence a column inside by gay Liberal Senator Dean Smith arguing the same. Turnbull discusses Liberal tradition of crossing the floor.

    The fix is in.

    Just Interested above explains the situation perfectly.

  110. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2455611, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    just as expected for $22 dollars you can have a session with Sam on Saturday and his hilarious play on words book. Still halal/hell is about right, so there is that.

    For $11 I will go you halves Nota. And I will toss you for the Yammie half.

  111. Haidee
    #2455613, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Trevor Evans kept the seat for the Liberals after Gambaro quit, but only just. He does respond to the constituents; people give him that.
    He would’ve received a lot of supportive feedback to his recent emailed survey on same-sex marriage. Nevertheless, what a lot of people say to Trevor, and how they actually vote, would be quite different. He always claimed he supported a plebiscite.

  112. Delta A
    #2455614, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Can’t find the quote on this or the old thread, but can’t get it out of my mind. It went something like, “Sjw’s eggs and beta male’s sperm.”

    Seems I’ve missed an entire chapter of the story of evolution.

    What do they do: mix it all together in a petrie dish?

    And do they smoke a cigarette afterwards?

  113. Delta A
    #2455615, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Sex sure has changed since I was a girl.

  114. Chris
    #2455616, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    In the church (Anglican) we attended yesterday, they actually played the Media Watch segment about Julia Baird claiming that Christian men who occasionally attend church are the chief wife-bashers. Pointed out that the research found that MORE church-going meant lowest likelihood of domestic violence, and repeated Bolt’s point that Baird covered up evidence that Aboriginal women are 32 times as likely to be hospitalised for domestic violence.
    Lot of agonising over status of women in scripture and experience of horrors of growing up female in traditional Australian church family, public commitment to support women suffering DV, and a person in the pews who works with worst cases pointing out the real suffering that exists.

  115. Delta A
    #2455617, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Not that I knew anything about sex when I was a mere girl.

  116. Haidee
    #2455618, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Cigarettes after
    Cigarettes instead of –
    I love that vintage film where the actor (with the European accent) lights cigarettes for both of them.
    So romantic

  118. Dr Faustus
    #2455620, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Turnbull discusses Liberal tradition of crossing the floor.

    Turnbull will see this as an elegant cure for a political chancre: a way of taking an irritating point of difference away from the Opposition, sitting the Liberal conservatives on their arses, and creating a tongue bath opportunity for himself.

    All with a degree of plausible deniability: “Well, freedom of expression is the Liberal tradition…”

  119. Anthony
    #2455621, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    It’s starting to look like Turnbull is willing to give up the prime ministership to allow pooftas to marry.

  120. Winston Smith
    #2455622, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Test Paten;

    “I wish I were Commander in Chief over there [ India ]! I would address that Oriental character which must be powerfully spoken to, in something like the following placard, which should be vigorously translated into all native dialects, “I, The Inimitable, holding this office of mine, and firmly believing that I hold it by the permission of Heaven and not by the appointment of Satan, have the honor to inform you Hindoo gentry that it is my intention, with all possible avoidance of unnecessary cruelty and with all merciful swiftness of execution, to exterminate the Race from the face of the earth’

    I can see his point. He’d already envisaged Indian call centres.
    So, Harsh, but Fair.

  121. Chris
    #2455623, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    But I read a lot.

    You hottie you!
    I am reading ‘These Old Shades’ out loud to my wife. Sexy as all heck – in implication.

    Unfortunately for me, my voice is curing her insomnia.

  122. Sparkx
    #2455624, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Why is it OK for a Muzzie to whack one, or all, of his mussuses? Do mosques have DV support teams or fund women’s shelters? Come on frightbats, speak up, we can’t hear you……………….

  123. Baldrick
    #2455625, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Haidee
    #2455613, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Fuck off Septimus, you troll.

  124. Sparkx
    #2455626, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    It’s starting to look like Turnbull is willing to give up the prime ministership to allow pooftas to marry.

    I really wish they would stop babbling about it, push it through the parliament and shut the whole BORING subject down. Thoroughly sick up and fed with it.

  125. BrettW
    #2455627, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Has anybody ever worked out what it would cost to turn into a Republic ? Gotta change all Crowns into bananas and other such stuff.

    Has anybody seen the invoices from the hundreds of Aboriginal nations for what recognition / treaties etc. is going to cost us ?

    Oh sorry, silly me what is few more billions to the national debt that our kids are going to be so happy to pay off.

  126. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2455629, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    The principles of makarrata have guided Yolngu people in North East Arnhem Land through difficult disputes for centuries and they are useful as a guide to the current challenge.

    Here was me thinking “makarrata” was as traditional as “welcome to country.”

  127. calli
    #2455630, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Top billing on Seven: SSM.

    Forget terrorists and poison gas and meat grinders. Meh.

  128. Haidee
    #2455631, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    In response to that love call:
    To sweetheart Baldrick from septimus x
    . . . . loving you is easier
    than anything
    I’ll ever do
    again . . . .

    (Apologies to ‘Septimus’)

  129. Nick
    #2455632, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Strange how gay members of parliament calling for SSM are never derided for having self interest.

  130. Delta A
    #2455634, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Baldrick

    #2455625, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Not sure who the owner of this sockie is, but it certainly has a Zee rating.

    And how clever (not): playing the ‘Baldrick sweetheart’ angle. Same strategy IT used on Grigory with the “kiss my…” Nah. We don’t wanna go there again.

    Wouldn’t it be great to be visited by an intelligent, witty sockie who was – although thoroughly annoying – interesting to read and engage in battle.

    But no. We get Zee recycled. Ho hum.

    PS Balders: while I agree you’ve pinged the Zee annoyance, I’m still not convinced that P is part of the sock stable. Either way, keep up the good work.

  131. Anthony
    #2455636, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Are there more muslims in Australia than homosexuals?

  132. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2455637, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Top billing on Seven: SSM.

    I’ve given Seven News away, it’s unwatchable. They’ve gone off into lefty lala land.
    Nine local news had some fun for you Calli. Jamie Abbott says she’s standing for your council.
    As an independent.
    But she’s a proud committed Liberal says she!
    But we’re not endorsing any Liberal candidates for council this time…
    ROFL!

  133. Winston Smith
    #2455638, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Are there more muslims in Australia than homosexuals?

    Well, Anthony, the gays certainly aren’t going to out breed them.

  134. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2455639, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Has anybody seen the invoices from the hundreds of Aboriginal nations for what recognition / treaties etc. is going to cost us ?

    I’ll bet good money that any money paid under recognition/treaties is additional to the thirty billion or so already paid, in “sit – down money.”

  135. Chris
    #2455640, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    I really wish they would stop babbling about it, push it through the parliament and shut the whole BORING subject down. Thoroughly sick up and fed with it.

    That is a view I am in sympathy with, except the ABC and ALP and Greens would just move on to Refugee policy to club the EEEVIL Liberals over the head about.

  136. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2455641, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Another Monday passes with no sign of the Class A papers from Lionel Murphy’s colourful past.

    I am reasonably certain that we will never get to see them.

    The fix is in.

  137. rickw
    #2455642, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Yarragrad introduces nations first unused house tax.
    Only one percent of value so far, but they have to start somewhere.

    If The State can effectively dictate what you may or may not do down to such fine detail, do you really even own your property anymore?

  138. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2455643, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Another Monday passes with no sign of the Class A papers from Lionel Murphy’s colourful past.

    There is probably a number of minor shonks, who came within his orbit, who need to lawyer up. Legal aid may be delayed in awarding them priority, because they are so starved of taxpayers’ handouts.

  139. Steve trickler.
    #2455644, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    If Shapiro decides to run in politics. Lookout!

    But would he?

    Ben Shapiro SCHOOLS Congress on Campus Free Speech (FULL HIGHLIGHTS)



  140. Baldrick
    #2455645, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    PS Balders: while I agree you’ve pinged the Zee annoyance, I’m still not convinced that P is part of the sock stable. Either way, keep up the good work.

    Definitely part of the sock stable Delta, but that’s just my opinion. 🙃

  141. old bloke
    #2455646, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Turnbull discusses Liberal tradition of crossing the floor.

    Turnbull has form for crossing the floor. He lost the leadership of the Liberals previously because he crossed the floor to support Rudd’s carbon trading scheme.

  142. .
    #2455648, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Mitch M

    Wow. The ads aren’t garbage.

    This is significant:

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11399518

    The most striking increase was noted in TNF-alpha production (44.9 fold).

    Cancer treatment?

  143. Herodotus
    #2455649, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    People boarding flights from Adelaide are advised to be there two hours early and to be prepared to jump onto a pedal powered generator while their check-in process is underway, so the computers still work.

  144. Snoopy
    #2455650, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Yarragrad introduces nations first unused house tax.

    How far off is a spare bedroom tax?

  145. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2455651, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    There are at least two high profile people, both still in high places, one in academia and one in the legal profession, who should be shipping assets overseas, setting up trust funds and ensuring their passports are up to date against the day the Murphy J papers are released.

    A former journalist (a leftie, BIRM) should also be having a bit of trouble nodding off at night.

    I reckon the paper shredders are working overtime, but I will be very happy to be proven wrong.

  146. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2455654, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    I really wish they would stop babbling about it, push it through the parliament and shut the whole BORING subject down. Thoroughly sick up and fed with it.

    Look at the countries where it has been ‘pushed through parliament’. Has the ‘whole boring subject’ been shut down in those countries yet?

    It’s just another brick in the wall of making Christianity illegal. We don’t even have to guess – look at what’s happening overseas. Look at what’s happening here. Then take your side on this boring subject.

  147. calli
    #2455655, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    To B Shaw, to B Shaw.

    Chuckle.

  148. Baldrick
    #2455656, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Is Sam Dastyari obtaining a benefit from the commonwealth with his free appearances on abc worth thousands of equivalent in advertising?

    You should check out #TheirABC’s Australian Story Twitter feed. No fewer than 14 promos in the past 12 hours for their exposé on him tonight.
    You’d think he’d just released a new book over the weekend or something.

  149. cynical1
    #2455657, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Just great.

    I’m not flying anymore.

    Served by a married poof and seated next to a Muslim.

    When that mask drops down, you really think I’m breathing that in.

    Luckily, they won’t change our way of life.

  150. candy
    #2455659, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Strange how gay members of parliament calling for SSM are never derided for having self interest.

    How true. And that pleasant chap Tim Wilson seems to have only one interest in being in the LNP, and that is to get SSM through Parliament.

    On the whole, though, I guess gay people vote only for gay politicians, to represent their concerns, and gay politicians only want to represent gay constituents.

  151. Haidee
    #2455660, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Delta A, from where I sit here in SE Queensland, you’re looking a little silly.
    Cry’n’fuss’n’moan over “sockies”, if you must ………..
    but Baldrick is big enough to take care of himself.

    If you don’t like my fairly reasonable comment regarding Evans and same-sex marriage, and you think Baldrick is doing “good work” with his “f… offs”,
    then make a complaint to the boss

    It’s free speech . . . or not

  152. Herodotus
    #2455661, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Dickens’ reputatio as a champion of the poor and oppressed is greatly overrated.

    Dickens was a spinner of yarns, stories, epics. An expert verbal caricaturist. A professional writer. He was not a social justice warrior. No need to place that or other templates on him.
    But proto-socialist Tolstoy was an admirer.

  153. calli
    #2455662, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    I can’t believe my lying ears. Seven announces that British Intelligence tipped off our plod about the GassyMinceyMussies.

    Great. 😐

  154. Baldrick
    #2455663, posted on July 31, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Strange how gay members of parliament calling for SSM are never derided for having self interest.

    Stranger still is the once head of the IPA, Tim Wilson, now wants to subvert a democratic people’s plebiscite and run with the dogs on a purely parliamentary vote.

  155. Herodotus
    #2455665, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Speaking of templates: Haidee Ho!

  156. H B Bear
    #2455667, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Certainly looking that way Pedro. Unless the Liars reps inside the APS need another week at the shredders.

  157. calli
    #2455668, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    He was not a social justice warrior.

    Disapproval of the status quo inevitably creeps in though. Hard Times, Little Dorritt and Bleak House come to mind.

  158. Marcus Classis
    #2455669, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    test pattern
    #2455513, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:16 pm
    ‘Go and take your lithium’

    i’d much rather export it and get my royalty stream but tnx for ur interest

    Translated: “I am here as a professional parasite to make money off aborginal misery. So long as I am lining my pockets, why should a Scrote care about their despair, violence, death, child-rape and whatnot?

    Scrote is the most disgusting piece of human foulness posting here.

  159. H B Bear
    #2455670, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Britain probably has more active Islamic terrorists than most MENA countries now. And the ISIS crew haven’t even made their way home yet.

  160. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2455671, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Certainly looking that way Pedro. Unless the Liars reps inside the APS need another week at the shredders.

    And the Liberals won’t push the issue, for fear of something similar turning round to bite them on the ar$e in future.

  161. Chris
    #2455673, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Britain probably has more active Islamic terrorists than most MENA countries now. And the ISIS crew haven’t even made their way home yet.

    I cheered when the Brits killed a terrorist. An hour later it turned out to be an Argentinian backpacker.
    But social justice so shut up about muslim killers.

  162. Oh come on
    #2455676, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    In response to that love call:
    To sweetheart Baldrick from septimus x
    . . . . loving you is easier
    than anything
    I’ll ever do
    again . . . .

    (Apologies to ‘Septimus’)

    You’d think he’d try to sound a little less Grigoryesque. He can’t help giving himself away every time.

  163. Oh come on
    #2455678, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    i’d much rather export it and get my royalty stream but tnx for ur interest

    Ahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahaha

    No, the mining company exports it. You do nothing except mooch off of the cut the mining company pays your missus’s mob. What a grub you are.

  164. Steve trickler.
    #2455679, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Ballet.

    Simple steps. Start both videos at the same time.

    25% volume on the stunt video. 75% volume on Strauss. Taylor to suit.





    Excellent.

  165. Jessie
    #2455680, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    The principles of makarrata have guided Yolngu people in North East Arnhem Land through difficult disputes for centuries and they are useful as a guide to the current challenge.

    Here was me thinking “makarrata” was as traditional as “welcome to country.”

    I believe identifying-Australians may find also that the makarrata specific only to NE Arnhemland encompasses ‘customary lore’. Not sure what the central Indigenous-identifying, still with tooth evulsion and sub-incision practices have as a useful guide in disputes AND SO ON……………… Or other identifying-Indigenous.

    Once embedded in the Constitution and with a specialised ‘advisory’ group Australia will have a form of shar’ia lore.

  166. MsDolittle
    #2455681, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Baldrick, are you watching the ads on Bolt? WTF?

  167. Oh come on
    #2455682, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    An hour later it turned out to be an Argentinian backpacker.

    Unintentional? I think not. While the Argies might not have got over losing the Falklands, the Poms haven’t got over the 1986 World Cup. That hurt runs deep.

  168. a reader
    #2455683, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Some woman desperate to do a hatchet job on the Queen has taken to the Federal Court to demand access to the Queen of Australia’s private papers over the Dismissal. Represented by the son of Saint Gough. Surely that’s conflict of interest. And surely the Federal Court doesn’t have the right to make demands of the Monarch. If they do have that right, why?

  169. Zatara
    #2455684, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I really wish they would stop babbling about it, push it through the parliament and shut the whole BORING subject down. Thoroughly sick up and fed with it.

    “Do not allow a camel to put his nose under the edge of your tent, for soon you will have a camel in your tent.”

    Getting fed up with that sort of thing and giving in to it is exactly how we get ‘fundamentally transformed’, one pesky little issue at a time.

  170. min
    #2455685, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    I wonder if those who have been arrested for planning terrorism have any rellies working at the airport as baggage handlers . Would not be surprised.

  171. Snoopy
    #2455686, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    I wonder if those who have been arrested for planning terrorism, or their rellies, have ever appeared on Q & A. Would not be surprised.

  172. MsDolittle
    #2455687, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Trevor of Qld.. he posts here at the Cat right?

  173. calli
    #2455688, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Yes, min. Punishment By Queue for the proles while the possibles frolick airside.

  174. Rossini
    #2455689, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    MsDolittle
    #2455681, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    We always record Bolt so we can bypass the adds……same with Paul Murray

  175. JC
    #2455691, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Fake CNN now says the US is irrelevant to the rest of the world.

  176. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2455693, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    GG’s royal mail ‘not for public scrutiny’

    The Australian
    6:26PM July 31, 2017

    Sir John Kerr’s secret letters to the Queen about the constitutional crisis in 1975 should not be released because they are not “official records” and the governor-general acts “personally and independently” of government and without normal public scrutiny, the Federal Court has heard, in a case that carries wider implications for the status of other correspondence between the Queen and governors-general.

    This was the argument put by the legal team representing ­National Archives of Australia ­director-general David Fricker, in the case brought by historian Jenny Hocking to have Kerr’s royal correspondence concerning the Whitlam government’s dismissal made public.

    The National Archives maintains Kerr’s letters to the Queen, which he wanted to be made public eventually, are personal records rather than official records under the Archives Act.

    While the letters were under the “care and custody” of the official establishment of the governor-general, they are not owned by this authority and were actually in the private ownership of Kerr and his heirs, and are held in the National Archives in accordance with the instrument of deposit.

    In 1978, the letters were bundled up by the then official secretary to the governor-general, Sir David Smith, and archived. They are not due to be released until 2027, with the further stipulation that the private secretaries to the Queen and the governor-general each hold a veto power.

    It was argued that Sir David lodged these letters in his official capacity but, more importantly, as an “agent or intermediary” acting in a “personal capacity” on behalf of Kerr.

    Appearing before judge John Griffiths in the Federal Court yesterday was former prime minister Gough Whitlam’s son Tony, representing Ms Hocking, who has crowdsourced $36,311 to fund her unprecedented case.

    Mr Whitlam argued the letters were a “Commonwealth record” as they dealt with “official business” from an “official institution” and should be regarded as such under the legislation.

    Mr Whitlam mentioned a conversation — relayed in an extract of one of Kerr’s letters accidentally released by the National Archives — where his father told Kerr the crisis could be resolved by a rush to the phone by both men seeking to have the Queen sack the other.

    The respondent’s lawyer, Tom Howe, said the “ultimate issue” was one of “property and ownership” of the letters rather than who wrote them, where they were ­located and who deposited them into the archives. They should attract “immunity” from public ­interest because to make them public would be an unwarranted “intrusion” that would “compromise confidentiality” between the governor-general and the Queen.

    Justice Griffiths said care had to be taken not to “overstate” the governor-general’s independence given they must sometimes act on advice from government. In ­response, the Mr Howe conceded the role was a “beguiling” one.

    Justice Griffiths again made it clear he would pass up the opportunity of possibly having a “judicial peep” at the letters.

    The hearing was adjourned until September.

    From the Oz. Why do I have the nasty suspicion that they are looking for proof that “Gough was robbed” by some vast, right wing conspiracy?

  177. MsDolittle
    #2455694, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Rossini, I’m not a delayed gratification type. I want it now!

  178. Baldrick
    #2455695, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Baldrick, are you watching the ads on Bolt? WTF?

    No Ms.D, I was helping Mrs.B with the washing-up during the ad break and tuned out.

  179. Nick
    #2455696, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Sorry Ms. D, fast forward through them. What did you see?

  180. Jessie
    #2455697, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Second appeal rejected in battle over Arnhem Land bauxite royalties

    A long-running court battle involving two powerful Indigenous clans and the Northern Land Council is set to continue after the federal court again rejected an appeal by one group seeking a better split of mining royalties.

    The Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporation, of north-east Arnhem Land, has vowed to continue its fight after the setback. It first launched legal action against the Northern Land Council (NLC) in 2014 after a dispute between RAC and the rival Gumatj clan over royalties from the Gove bauxite mine and refinery failed to reach a resolution.
    In its role determining traditional ownership and royalty distribution, the NLC had determined a split of 74% to 26% in favour of the Gumatj, while the RAC claimed they were entitled to 50%.

    Seriously, this is evidence that the peace-making makarrata has not been put in place for the ongoing and very nasty dispute over who said/did what and how much I am owed. And probably ‘these are MY forebears and this is who I have born children with.’

    The dispute has been going on for years and years. And years. The opposing clan states in this article THEY were instrumental in the Gove Land Rights case. Little wonder people fucked off to ‘return’ to the bush.

  181. Nick
    #2455698, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    wonder if those who have been arrested for planning terrorism have any rellies working at the airport as baggage handlers . Would not be surprised.

    It chills me. Hundreds of yellow jacketed security guards at the MCG, almost all people of colour and probably a high proportion of Muslims.

    Seriously, which among them, security guard or a member of the faithful manning an airport scanning screen, would not say no to pressure from another to let a ‘brother’ through?

  182. srr
    #2455699, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    According to the True Pundit, it was John McCain who was the leaker of President Trump’s classified phone calls with world leaders shortly after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20th.

    Unnamed White House officials said on Friday that they believe the Justice Department could prosecute McCain despite his recent brain tumor diagnosis.

    According to the unnamed administration official:

    “Justice is supposed to be blind. “We know he was a major leak and he should be prosecuted if evidence is found which we clearly believe is there.”

    “No special consideration should be given to anyone who leaks classified information. There were far too many special exceptions like that during the Obama administration.”

    “… the Justice Department doesn’t make exceptions for not prosecuting mob or cartel members suffering from health issues, so why should a U.S. senator prove an exception.”

    h/t bill still

  183. Zatara
    #2455700, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    From JC’s link.

    “People around the world have decided that they can make do without America”

    Excellent. It’s about time they stood on their own without US foreign aid.

    The American taxpayers will cry all the way to the bank.

  184. rickw
    #2455701, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    I wonder if those who have been arrested for planning terrorism have any rellies working at the airport as baggage handlers . Would not be surprised.

    Or airport security, in an effort to be completely fucking stupid, my guess is that 20% of Airport security staff are muslims instead of the logical 0%.

  185. Roger
    #2455702, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    It seems we escaped a major domestic Islamic terrorist attack only by virtue of a British travel alert.

    Is this the best intelligence services can do?

    Why were 1st/2nd degree relatives of senior IS figures not more closely surveilled?

    Rather than touting the security services’ success, Maladroit should be ordering an inquiry.

  186. John Constantine
    #2455703, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    When will the looting class ruling the hellholes of the world decide they can live without sucking up to julie bishop for a lazy few billion a year?.

  187. Nick
    #2455704, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Or airport security, in an effort to be completely fucking stupid, my guess is that 20% of Airport security staff are muslims instead of the logical 0%.

    Given that 100% of planned terrorist incidents involve Muslims, it should be a no brainer.

  188. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2455705, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    “People around the world have decided that they can make do without America”

    Great.
    Shut the borders.
    See you in 15 years.
    We will talk to whoever hasn’t been eaten and has something useful to trade.
    Bye kids.

  189. srr
    #2455706, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Can’t Wait! 🙂

    Kingsman: The Golden Circle | Official Trailer 2 [HD] | 20th Century FOX

  190. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2455707, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    baggage handlers

    I think it’s racist to call Muslim wamen baggage.
    Anyone?

  191. MsDolittle
    #2455708, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Sorry Ms. D, fast forward through them. What did you see?

    The voiceover went something like “We can nurse you back to health but we can’t marry.” I too, was busy with the dinner stuff so thankfully had no visuals. Emotive crappola.

  192. Herodotus
    #2455709, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    The GG’s letters in return for the complete Murphy documents?

  193. BrettW
    #2455710, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Labor has been talking a lot recently about Palestine and Israel.

    Has anybody seen any Labor politicians talking about the need for Palestine to actually hold a free and fair election. The current Palestinian leader is now into his 12th year of a 4 year term.

    How about insisting on some genuine democracy before supporting the Palestinians.

  194. Snoopy
    #2455711, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Bill Shorten takes up the fight against inequaliddy.

    “Most Australians will never get the chance to travel on vacation to Easter Island, Argentina and Cuba in a private jet”, he thundered.

  195. Nick
    #2455712, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    The voiceover went something like “We can nurse you back to health but we can’t marry.” I too, was busy with the dinner stuff so thankfully had no visuals. Emotive crappola.

    There has been another one with a very unusual looking female lifesaver whining about the same.

  196. Top Ender
    #2455713, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Exactly!

    security analysts have pointed out that despite the increased measures introduced since Saturday, even at the major airports domestic passengers can still book a ticket online in any name, get a boarding pass automatically at a kiosk, drop check-in bags at an automatic bag drop, and get on a flight without having to once identify themselves to airline ground staff or security.

    And why does that confirmed identity not ring a bell with a list of “not-to-fly” people?

  197. John Constantine
    #2455714, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    The world can live without America, and they can prove it by bulldozing the united nations building into the river and building a massive Trump branded condo complex on the reclaimed site.

  198. Snoopy
    #2455716, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    The ABC exploits the death Les Murray as an opportunity to celebrate “people smugglers”.

  199. Zatara
    #2455717, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    “Most Australians will never get the chance to travel on vacation to Easter Island, Argentina and Cuba in a private jet”, he thundered.

    Only if they run for Parliament huh Bill?

  200. rickw
    #2455719, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Why were 1st/2nd degree relatives of senior IS figures not more closely surveilled?

    If they are not honest enough to admit that terrorism is related to Islam in 99.9% of cases, then considering that relatives might hold similar views is mission impossible.

  201. Roger
    #2455720, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    The ABC exploits the death Les Murray as an opportunity to celebrate “people smugglers”.

    Yes, I noticed; utterly despicable.

  202. cohenite
    #2455721, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    srr

    #2455706, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Can’t Wait! 🙂

    Kingsman: The Golden Circle | Official Trailer 2 [HD] | 20th Century FOX

    The first Kingman was a joy; they exploded obama and prince charles’ heads and it was the most anti-alarmist Hollywood movie:

    http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com.au/2015/03/kingsman-most-subversive-anti-agw-movie.html

  203. Snoopy
    #2455722, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Only if they run for Parliament huh Bill?

    Bill managed that junket before Parliament demanded his eminent presence.

  204. MsDolittle
    #2455723, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    There has been another one with a very unusual looking female lifesaver whining about the same.

    Sinc renting out his mankini again?

  205. Makka
    #2455724, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Turdball is desperately trying to manufacture legalised SSM without being blamed for abandoning Lib election policies.

    Go on Mal. Hit the big red button, the nuclear option. Nothing is more assured of finishing off this putrid Govt and the Libs. I double derr ya.

  206. Harlequin Decline
    #2455725, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Any gun owners out there should be aware of the proposed changes to Firearm Laws. Follow the link to see the proposed changes and the NSW Sporting Shooters response.

    Basically some [email protected] shiny arsed bludger with [email protected] all to do has decided too much preposterous bureaucracy is barely enough. As examples-

    -Discretionary refusal of license where you have been prosecuted(not convicted) for various offences. I suspect this is a drafting error.
    -Mandatory revocation of a firearms license due to a medical condition.
    -For shooting on a landowners property they propose the requirement for the license holder and landowner to complete an approved form with various personal details.
    -Monthly club reporting instead of yearly.

  207. Zatara
    #2455726, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Only if they run for Parliament huh Bill?

    Bill managed that junket before Parliament demanded his eminent presence.

    My mistake. I should have said “Union Leadership”.

  208. Haidee
    #2455727, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    I don’t know if it’s 20% muslims, airport security workers/baggage handlers in Sydney or Melbourne
    But not the case at Brisbane airport; still, two is more than enough
    It’s chilling alright.

  209. The Beer Whisperer
    #2455728, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Of course. And that’s exactly why it will pass. When the general voter understands that it’s just an advisory body, nothing substantive, opposition will be confined to the bigot types.

    Mmmmyes, an advisory body just just advises in line with the the gravy train that Testes benefits from. We buy your virtue signalling as the selflessness that it isn’t.

  210. MsDolittle
    #2455729, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    So not the poet, Les Murray. I can put the whiskey and tissues away.

  212. Nick
    #2455731, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Sinc renting out his mankini again?

    Uglier than that

  213. Tel
    #2455732, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    People boarding flights from Adelaide are advised to be there two hours early and to be prepared to jump onto a pedal powered generator while their check-in process is underway, so the computers still work.

    You think that’s bad?

    Last time they got us to help wind up that big rubber band that powers the aircraft. That’s serious hard work.

  214. MsDolittle
    #2455733, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Fuck off Septimus

    What’s the latest incarnation? So I can scroll.

  215. cynical1
    #2455734, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    “People around the world have decided that they can make do without America”

    Nato were unavailable for comment.

  217. P
    #2455738, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    I would like to say a thankyou to two contributors here if I may without adverse comment, please.

    Thank you Zyconoclast for your comment #2455215, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:24 am which included the link to this video Sweden’s Feminizing Boys.

    Thank you srr for your comment #2455023, posted on July 30, 2017 at 9:26 pm wherein you included The War on Children: The Comprehensive Sexuality Education Agenda

    Thank you also srr for the short 10min vid of the above vid #2455265, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:42 am.

    Thanks to both of you. I have appreciated very much.

  218. Jessie
    #2455739, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    And why is there so much violence, early mortality and business suits pressed? And airfares and motel stays. And children never attending school? All across these ‘nations’.
    Look forward to the calls by CIS on evaluation of the subject.

    ‘Frankenstein’s monster’ court case over Arnhem Land mining royalties should be thrown out, lawyers say

    The goal posts cannot be shifted after the siren and before the umpire has told us the score,” Mr Glacken said.
    The Gumatj Aboriginal Corporation’s lawyer, Miles Crawley, supported the Northern Land Council’s argument.
    “The claim the applicants are seeking to advance is akin to Frankenstein’s monster,” Mr Crawley said.
    “They’re attempting to create life by patching together the corpses of previous argument.
    “They should give that argument a proper burial.”

  219. rickw
    #2455741, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Basically some [email protected] shiny arsed bludger with [email protected] all to do has decided too much preposterous bureaucracy is barely enough.

    And we actually PAY for this shit to be afflicted upon us!

    They can all get fucked.

    My now 128 point submission to build a fucking garage has just about used up about every shred of patience for these bureaucratic arseholes.

  220. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2455742, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    The first Kingman was a joy; they exploded obama and prince charles’ heads and it was the most anti-alarmist Hollywood movie:

    Of course.
    It is based on a comic written by Millar.
    He has written Dredd.

    He has much more coming to cinemas soon.

  221. John constantine
    #2455743, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Corey bernadi stands side by side with Hanson young, Xenophon, penny Wong, weatherill, to call for saint Barnaby’s head and more water to be dumped unused into south Australia’s terminal sea outlet.

    The turnfailure responds to their ABC gotcha by calling an immediate enquiry.

    Who is running the country?.

  222. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2455744, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    I’ve just been looking at this. It is a biographical record of Elizabeth Durack, made by Film Australia, in which Elizbeth explains her feelings about the Kimberley, aboriginal traditions, and being Eddie Burrup. Sadly, the paintings used as backgrounders are mainly not her best, but those that indicate her move from illustration to a more developed art. If you are interested in her story, here you can hear Elizabeth tell some of it for herself.

  223. Makka
    #2455745, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Kingsman 2…. It’s going to be awesome.

  224. Jim Peters
    #2455746, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Can anyone tell me why the ABC is running a sob story/ defence of Sam Dastyari? And why isn’t he in jail? This is a disgrace.

  225. C.L.
    #2455747, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Good Lord.
    Bernardi believes in water for Gaia?
    Utterly dickless.

  226. John constantine
    #2455748, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    The wedge was water for south Australia.

    World’s highest power prices means nothing compared to the tribal outrage when Barnaby steals all the water.

    Electoral oblivion in south Australia to stand against deindustrialising water.

  227. rickw
    #2455749, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    I don’t know if it’s 20% muslims, airport security workers/baggage handlers in Sydney or Melbourne
    But not the case at Brisbane airport; still, two is more than enough
    It’s chilling alright.

    I was being conservative.

    Last time I flew out of Sydney the security line I was in had a crew that was 4/5 muslim.

    Within my line of sight there were maybe 50 passengers, of which 0% were muslim, and therefore there were exactly 0% terrorists in the que.

    I was struck by the absurdity of it all.

  228. rickw
    #2455750, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Good Lord.
    Bernardi believes in water for Gaia?
    Utterly dickless.

    FMD, yet another false dawn.

  229. wal1957
    #2455751, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Just grabbed the last 15 minutes of Australian Story on their ABC.
    FMD!!!
    An advertorial for Sam Dastardly!
    He still does not get it.
    No politician seems to get it.

  230. P
    #2455752, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    MsDolittle #2455729, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    So not the poet, Les Murray. I can put the whiskey and tissues away.

    No, not Les Murray from the days of Lorenzini’s so dear to me.

  231. cohenite
    #2455753, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Harlequin Decline

    #2455725, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Any gun owners out there should be aware of the proposed changes to Firearm Laws. Follow the link to see the proposed changes and the NSW Sporting Shooters response.

    Basically some [email protected] shiny arsed bludger with [email protected] all to do has decided too much preposterous bureaucracy is barely enough. As examples

    The rate of disarming runs inversely to the number of muslims and tolerance of them.

  232. Fergus
    #2455754, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Morally blind and arrogant.

  233. JC
    #2455755, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    This could get a little ugly.
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4743268/Trump-attack-weapons-site-North-Korea-year.html

    If the military is leaking this shit, the person responsible should get the death penalty.

  234. Harlequin Decline
    #2455756, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    And we actually PAY for this shit to be afflicted upon us!

    Exactly, how many homicides/terrorist acts have been caused by a farmer with a medical condition FFS?

    I’d say zero.

    So why the [email protected] are they proposing license revocation.

  235. Oh come on
    #2455757, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Haidee, Ms.D

    Balders is right. The stupid dipshit is hopeless at his sockpuppetry.

  236. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2455758, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    So not the poet, Les Murray. I can put the whiskey and tissues away.

    That’s what I thought too, Ms. D. A bit of a worry at first. Never heard of the other man. Sorry he’s not around any more of course, but to lose Les Murray – that would need whiskey.

  237. stackja
    #2455759, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2455693, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Why do I have the nasty suspicion that they are looking for proof that “Gough was robbed” by some vast, right wing conspiracy?

    Australian federal election, 1975
    LNP 91 ALP 36

  238. P
    #2455760, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Oh come on #2455757, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Haidee, Ms.D
    Balders is right. The stupid dipshit is hopeless at his sockpuppetry.

    And this includes me, P, does it, Oh come on?

