Monday Forum: July 31, 2017
Monday Forum: July 31, 2017
oneth ?
twoeth
Good afternoon all.
Top 5!!
Trozzie (from old fred),
I got in late as I sat out the front drinking beer as thought that’s what we were there for.
I should have stayed there but as it turns out a room was hired next to the restaurant so i wandered in. Was very dry in the meeting and the average age was 107. Without young people we are fucked.
Yea and there was no sign of Odin, but maybe he was there in disguise at the TAB, you know like on American Gods.
Defend Europe Mission Failed?
Here!
Marco!
Top ten?
10TH?
first 11?
Without young people we are fucked.
I tried.
He refused to go in.
He knew you were all old white Soldiers of Odin refugee haters who would have told him to f$ck off back on a boat to wherever he came from.
Also he is seven and couldn’t drink or smoke and there was no playground.
Playgrounds are the single most important policy area he is interested in.
I suspect he may be slightly racist.
He likes Kiwis though which is weird.
Carrying the drinks.
Lafnmetitsorf
Saudi is saying that Israel should have full control of the Temple Mount…?
They want someone to use all their lovely new weapons on.
Be thankful it’s Qatar.
Safe schools at work in Victoriastan.
Regulator gives OK to Grade 4 teacher who was sacked after telling incest tales
A grade 4 teacher who told students stories about incest, allegedly called one a “hottie” and touched another on her waist while dancing with her, has been allowed to continue working by the teaching regulator.
Parents trigger fresh probe into teacher who told incest tales to grade 4 pupils
“The VIT takes its role in protecting children seriously and understands that the community must be reassured that our processes and decisions reflect the importance of this role,” chairperson Lesley Lamb said.
But Tim Wilson is in a safe seat, so he will get paid regardless.
However, Trevor Evans, Brisbane, will be swept away by the Shorten Iron Broom.
Homosexuals make about 2% of the population, I suspect that the Libs have > 2% when counting those both in and out of the closet and the obsessive enablers like Warren Entsch.
Looks like they have decided taking over the Liberal Party is easier and better than infiltrating the Catholic Church.
Not surprising really
Read more at: http://www.intellectualtakeout.org/article/why-first-world-countries-have-third-world-cities © IntellectualTakeout.org
Why First World Countries Have Third World Cities
He LIKES Kiwis? Why?
I watched the estimable Apples Jalandoni on SBS Filipino News do a climate story this morn. Why she isn’t a cult figure I don’t know. I wonder if she has a sister called Melons. So many Tropical Revolving Nipples flying under the radar.
https://twitter.com/applesjalandoni?lang=en
From the earlier thread:
“Des
Here is the link.
They won’t say what, if anything, he did wrong, nor what the sanctions were.
Nothing to see here, move along.”
Depressing, Johanna.
I would note, however:
that we still don’t know the real facts of the case or the depth of Poulakis’ involvement:
the independent investigator Barbara Deegan – before whom I have appeared – was one of the old-style IR Commissioners – independent, astute, unbiased and focussed on the evidence. I find it hard to believe that she would be swayed by sentiment, power-worship or Poulakis being ‘one of the club’ in her investigation:
while we don’t know what the sanction was – although there should be no reason to conceal it – the fact that Poulakis was ‘transferred’ could mean that he has taken a drop in salary. SES levels these days are ‘bands’ rather than single pay points and Poulakis could have dropped down the band while still being at SES 1 level.
On the whole, though, it does look bad and sends a bad message to the grunts.
He LIKES Kiwis? Why?
Just stop.
I don’t like thinking about it.
Makes me feel like a failure and a bad father.
Sad to hear it.
Tributes for football broadcasting great Les Murray who has died at the age of 71
The best tribute from me is his very own song:
From the Oz. Seriously?
m0nty
#2453973, posted on July 29, 2017 at 1:15 pm
Monty – your take on the PAK-ISI infiltration of the DNC please.
Show me evidence that Islamic State are involved. Sounds like some low level fraud, nothing more.
Some good stuff there, for any that missed it earlier in this thread…
Epic faceplant, god bless the journalists.
😀
😀
He knows he’s lying with that load of complete crap.
Pure fucking liar.
Forked tongue
https://theconversation.com/why-offshore-processing-of-refugees-bound-for-europe-is-such-a-bad-idea-81695
Is it just me or has adam creighton started trolling for the alp? His latest article in the oz is way off mark.
One win one loss. My tenement manager informed me this morn that the ground I pegged on the Panton River still hasn’t been approved because the DMP and Dep Water still haven’t arrived at an adminstrative agreement. Great stuff from WA Gov. Not. They can’t blame Native Title for this one, they dropped objections ages ago. Pull ur finger out Johnson.
‘Peacemakers’
Does anyone really believe that people who lived in tribes with completely different languages got on like a house on fire?
‘people who lived in tribes with completely different languages’
And I didn’t even have to seed the catallaxy cancer cluster, the sea monkeys are self generating now. U fucking idiot.
35th Battalion A.I.F
B/F from old fred
“Doc” and “Fifi” background at OSHKOSH 2017.
A few words from the ‘owner’ of Doc and the 16 years to rebuild her.
And from “Rosie the Riveter” who helped build them originally.
https://youtu.be/ncUdqT8AxY0
From the OT
Having your power cut off is bad enough but I wonder what happens to food prices with the increased, and increasing, energy costs?
The Australian Governments and bureaucrats are out of control.
Go and take your lithium medication splatter pattern
Almost all of that statement is rubbish.
Twice as much money is spent on indigenous people, per person, as on the non-indigenous.
Like all citizens, you have this.
Non-indigenous citizens are not ‘a party’.
Why should the principles of one tribal group, from one part of the NT, guide everyone else?
The more certain individuals go on like this, the less likely it is that any referendum on these issues will pass. I think anything substantive is already doomed.
Oh pardon me mr expert on everything, if Aboriginals are the real people of peace you’d expect a little bit less tribalism, right?
You telling everyone that they were all besties all the time?
Aboriginal language map
thanks OWG would have continued talking to myself on the old thread if not for you
COMING SOON: Facebook competitor won’t ban Trump/Brexit supporters
Make Britain Great Again
Published on Jul 27, 2017
Coming soon! A new social network for Trump/Brexit fans.
Last week, Facebook banned our Director, Luke Nash-Jones, when he said he hates child rapists. Zuckerberg, you shouldn’t attack your fellow software engineers, or we will make our own apps, without your lefty control.
The Chartify app, featuring:
– each person has a bio with cover photo, just like on Twitter, Facebook, etc.;
– post photos and YouTube links to your wall;
– option to add your friends;
– messenger for chatting with Brexiteers;
– right-wing news feeds;
– a group for your local region, so you can plan activism together, i.e. South East England, or New York State – and when enough people have signed up, there will be constituency groups too;
– group events tool for meetups and protests;
– the most based right-wing moderators in the world;
‘Go and take your lithium’
i’d much rather export it and get my royalty stream but tnx for ur interest
The principles of makarrata put to music!
SBS must be proud today. One of their previous guests who appeared on a show wearing ISIS flag pleaded guilty to planning attacks in Sydney (via Daily Mail).
Testicle. How nice of you to strike a posture. Reminds me of that droob on top of the sand dune at Swanbourne.
LOL
Don’t worry we’ve all done it.
And you’ve put up some good posts that need transferring here.
Thank you.
Talking with the person who dropped off a load of wood for us the other day.;they are flat out keeping up with demand. Bunnings had a huge display of wood fired heaters when we did a run there on the weekend.
What can it all mean ?
BANNED from Facebook for condemning [email protected]
Make Britain Great Again
Published on Jul 18, 2017
Luke Nash-Jones, Editor-in-Chief of MBGA News, and Director of the People’s Charter Foundation, BANNED from Facebook for condemning [email protected]
My (Chinese) neighbour has fired up the old fireplace in their lounge, chimney belches smoke day and night , I don’t know what they are burning in there but the constant smoke pall is pretty darn annoying.
A few more like them and we can have some real pollution in Dannograd.
They will be banned shortly. A still night in Perth and a temperature inversion layer and the place resembles Dickensian London. Hardly surprising as there are now significant elements working against any form of progress as a society.
Expect a ban and a dob-in line shortly.
All this talk of loud voices and vengeful people. I thought presettlement, it was all tickety boo.
Same ol” same ol’, just different weapons.
‘Why should the principles of one tribal group, from one part of the NT, guide everyone else?’
They won’t. Pearson’s will. But he’s clever enough to stroke the required egos to get support for HIS agenda. Galarrwuy can barely write, a stenographer has written this for him. Heck what else are lawyers for.
‘I think anything substantive is already doomed’
Of course. And that’s exactly why it will pass. When the general voter understands that it’s just an advisory body, nothing substantive, opposition will be confined to the bigot types.
That would be 1) the ones who know what’s going on, and 2) the ones with experience of Aboriginal neighbours.
i’d much rather export it and get my royalty stream but tnx for ur interest
Of course you would.
Just another white man stealing what is not his from the traditional owners to sell to other white men.
I no longer take Lithium as part of my way of raising awareness and showing solidarity with the land.
Jock, agree it’s weird. And as to his point about liability it’s true a start up company will have little in the way of assets but a successful company will build up those assets over 5 years. And as for the Govt having a revenue problem, not true, the Govt has a spending problem
JohnWickofPolitics @Gingrich_of_PA 2h2 hours ago
JohnWickofPolitics Retweeted 🇺🇸A.D. WHITMAN 🇺🇸
We all know something is not right with this whole #AwanBrothers story. We are working on it. MSM can ignore, we won’t.
🇺🇸A.D. WHITMAN 🇺🇸 @AD_WHITMAN
One of the #AwanBrothers behind @TGowdySC as the DNC server is being discussed.
Watch his face.
https://twitter.com/AD_WHITMAN/status/891439139765223424
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 11h11 hours ago
A Modern Tower of Babel http://j.mp/2u9BAHz
https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson/status/891733917992194048
Is Turnbull still PM? Got on the gas last night and have only recently surfaced. The hangover would be lightened if that fatuous, pompous, lank-witted jackanapes had been purged from public life. Oh and Tits having an embolism would be a wheeze as well.
I’m counting on none of the above, and life being just the same drizzly shits. This place is pathetic, so much potential, so little acumen and endeavour.
Waffles is just PM de jure. Peanut Head is de facto PM and setting policy.
Trevor Evans is a classic example of everything wrong with the Liberal party. His also pillow-biting opponent had more conservative cred than this twerp, being at least a Major in the sappers, as opposed to a mouthpiece for the vile rent-seeking retailers association.
What was most insulting was the decision by both majors to run tailgunners, seeing as the pink mafia fiefdom of New Farm was in the electorate. The assumption being that chaps who are light on their feet would automatically vote for one of their ilk, rather than on policy. I know plenty of uphill gardners from the area, most are small business types, who would vote for a heartless homophobe conservative in a heartbeat if they got a tax break. The liberal party should be dragged off to a beat dunny, and buggered by several large, hairy perverts.
This deserves bringing forward from the OT
Just fascinating that the four terrorists are two lots of father sons, all Lebanese.
When will the apologists run out of excuses?
No PTSD suffering refugees but long term residents and their no doubt Australian born offspring nourished on hatred of the west, we love Australia! and the honour of jihad.
Joining the Raads, the Sharouffs, the Elomars, the Skafs and other assorted as Australians best known (muslim) Lebanese Australian success stories.
What sad event triggered this lot, Cronulla, cat meat, a harsh glance at a harem member, dissing Punchbowl high?
And this
val majkus
#2455495, posted on July 31, 2017 at 2:57 pm
even American Thinker has noticed Aussie power prices (piece mainly relating to Qld)
Labor’s zealotry on renewable energy targets is sending the country broke. (snip)
It comes as we also reveal that the Adani coal mine project will proceed with $400 million to be pumped into the project over the next few months, creating hundreds of jobs. This at a time when unemployment is at double-digit levels in north Queensland.
With a Queensland state election looming – the likely date being late October or early November – cost-of-living pressures are emerging as a major poll issue. In fact, power prices could emerge as the biggest single issue. (snip) …
Latest official figures from the Australian Energy Regulator show a 55 per cent leap in the number of households that had their power cut off in the three months to March. With more than 18,000 disconnections in the first nine months, the 2016-17 total is set to easily top last year’s 21,667. And in a further indication of consumers’ struggle, the number of Queensland customers entering formal payment plans with their providers has soared by a third to 42,361. Payment plans allow consumers to pay agreed amounts in instalments – according to their capacity and estimated usage over the coming year – to make it easier to budget.
Welfare specialists say people are doing it incredibly tough around cost-of-living pressures. Mark Henley, CEO of Queensland Council of Social Service, says energy is “the one that is really hurting people’’. Of course, it’s the regions that once again are hit hardest. The air-conditioning costs in north Queensland are onerous because of the heat.
thanks OWG, he’s still getting a pasting, Craig Kelly has joined in now
And the best from Val M from the OT
val majkus
#2455506, posted on July 31, 2017 at 3:07 pm
love this comment on Brad Norington’s article on Shorten connecting to the heartland
Greg 4 HOURS AGO
If you want astronomic power bills and rolling blackouts, vote shorten. If you want gay marriage, vote shorten. If you want your children to be utterly confused about their gender and sexuality, vote shorten. If you want higher taxes, vote shorten. If you want a worse public health system, vote shorten. If you want a political alliance with terrorist organisations, vote shorten.
still makes me laugh OWG, why don’t we have pollies who can put it in such simple terms?
Spearing each other settled disputes.
Try to find a “marriage”
Women “shacked up” with those that names allowed.
This is why one fella in a family group could have a number of lubras where his brother may have none.
It stopped close inbreeding but caused an awful lot of women stealing and trading.
I’m surprised he didn’t mention the fact that aboriginal people played guitar for thousands of years and wrote KUMBAYA while putting a man on the moon.
… and then there was Peter Dutton* who was resoundingly castigated, just over 6 months ago, by the Left for saying that it was a mistake to resettle so many Lebanese-Muslims in Australia.
(*who has since jumped onboard the Turnbull train to oblivion, so good riddance)
ALP wants more security at airports to stop Australians travelling. But wants more troublemakers to travel to Australia.
Q: What you do when the constitution doesn’t work for you anymore?
A: Win a sham election, of course.
Yesterday, carpe jugulum asked if there was any hunting here in Sri Lanka. I had to admit that I didn’t know. I guess I trashed my Bwana Beaugy image.
At 01:10 this morning I found that there is some. I had gone to bed but hadn’t gone to sleep, and went for a pee. As I went into what might be called the laundry room, which contains a washing machine and dryer that Noah would have thought obsolete and which is anterior to the cell containing the shower and loo, I saw a snake
Well, that was my first guess. It was over ten cm long, blunt and brown in a shiny way and extended out from under the dryer. Like a rather thin turd in glitter. I looked more closely and decided it wasn’t a snake, snakes don’t, to the best of my knowledge, have claws at the end.
I retreated and grabbed a cannister of surface spray, which I had obtained earlier to defend myself against cockroaches. The evil landlady had stolen such a can earlier but I had retrieved it. This was it’s mate and virtually unused. With the calm insouciance of the great white Hunter, I aimed and fired. I was prepared to crush the thing with the metal of the can should it leap at me. I am very brave. It didn’t put my nerve to the test, although it writhed a good deal. After I had squirted it to death I finally had my pee.
This morning the corpse is still there. A skilled taxidermist could probably mount it on my study wall, with a neat little plaque to say where it had been vanquished.
Wasn’t there a James Bond book where he defeats a poisonous centipede? I daresay mine was a similar species. The prospect of discovering it in bed seems small, but it would be unpleasant to step on one in the dark.
I must remain vigilant and beware of its mate.
All scared of being called out by MSM and have NO IDEA how to escalate.
This is instructive. In practice, what it means is ‘we’ll write your cheques and you sign them’. They can want for others to heal their wounds and tend their injuries, but the fact is that only they can do this. Each individual needs to decide whether they are going to live their life enslaved by their sense of victimhood, or if they are going to transcend it, rise above it, forge a better life in spite of the shitty hand that they might have been dealt. This is a difficult and deeply personal decision that every member of the self-described “aggrieved party” will have to make, and there isn’t a damn thing that whitey can do to make that decision any easier.
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 16h16 hours ago
“Insisting on the truth in times of chaos — JB Peterson” by David Fuller
Insisting on the truth in times of chaos — Jordan Peterson
https://medium.com/perspectiva-institute/the-man-for-the-times-of-chaos-jordan-peterson-2df43c24672f
ABC News Breakfast interviewing a undersea wreck searcher. Talk turns to HMAS Sydney. Michael Rowlands states it’s an important wreck for Australians as 645 men and WOMEN went down with the ship.
Well, one of the RAAFie blokes on board might have been a big girl’s blouse.
But probably not.
‘A still night in Perth and a temperature inversion layer and the place resembles Dickensian London’
Even attracts Dickenses
His son wrote to Forrest seeking a job with the WA Aborigines Dept.
https://www.facebook.com/StateRecordsOfficeWA/posts/1676417072373048
Whatever for I wonder? Did he hope to find a place where he could implement daddy’s racist vision?
‘Dickens was a racist as .. a genocidal racist as revealed by these comments he made in response to the Indian Rebellion of 1957, the so-called Indian Mutiny in a letter to Emile de la Rue on 23 October 1857:
“I wish I were Commander in Chief over there [ India ]! I would address that Oriental character which must be powerfully spoken to, in something like the following placard, which should be vigorously translated into all native dialects, “I, The Inimitable, holding this office of mine, and firmly believing that I hold it by the permission of Heaven and not by the appointment of Satan, have the honor to inform you Hindoo gentry that it is my intention, with all possible avoidance of unnecessary cruelty and with all merciful swiftness of execution, to exterminate the Race from the face of the earth’
http://www.countercurrents.org/polya220214.htm
I look on with AWE at your splatter pattern.
What about the Cebuano folk?
A.K.A. Baron von Bauxite (on account of his being the chief royalties bagman for the RTZ alumina plant at Gove, which, like every other industry that makes stuff, was shut down in 2o14 because it’s no longer welcome in Australia).
There’s only one thing wrong with that otherwise excellent missive. The author only mentions Labor, Everything in that comment applies equally to the Liberals and the Greens. To think otherwise shows you are just not paying attention.
😆
TheLastRefuge liked
FluffyDogAttack 🇺🇸 @FluffyDogAttack 42m42 minutes ago
You could see there was bad ratings coming out of her eyes, bad ratings coming out of her wherever.
https://twitter.com/FluffyDogAttack/status/891896032937656322
Gab – ALP/Greens will never change their policies. LNP might.
Our taxes – TheirABC and book promotion services:
Dinesh D’SouzaVerified account @DineshDSouza 4h4 hours ago
The Left’s fascist behavior, oddly enough, is carrying the banner of anti-fascism.
This is the Left’s “big lie.” http://bigliebook.com
https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/891840848173846532
Dinesh D’Souza absolutely torches Democrats over fascist behavior
What is “the big lie” of the Democratic Party? Available for pre-order now!
‘Dickens was a racist ….”
Dickens’a reputatio as a champion of the poor and oppressed is greatly overrated.
This is what Chrissy Phayne meant when he was caught out several weeks ago:
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
Hey ‘splatter pattern’,
were you one of the white agitators that created the Wave Hill walk off?
I met a ‘prick’ in a wealthy suburb of Perth, when I was living there, who claimed to be in solidarity. Put himself out as being part of the movement.
I told him “I have nothing but contempt for you and get out of my way”.
Good ol’ Bob Hawke’s son was a dingbat.
Not funny how it has been a very downhill run since Wave Hill.
Senile Old Guy,
The more I see of this, the mor I see that it’s just another hand into our pockets.
So in the spirit of all the Aboriginals who I was trying to help and all I got for my troubles was “You effing white c***, piss off”
I offer the erect middle digit of my right hand and a cheerful “Up Yours, too, and your Treaty.”
Only into ALP ones.
Look how they took revenge for Labor’s Unsworth over the guns.
Baldrick – MT doesn’t have any real plans.
hey Gab, gotta be some pretence at opposition
For those with shortened memories, Unsworth in 1988 tried to smash shooters, and lost Government in NSW partly as a result of their votes.
Yes he does. The plan revolves around a trick question to get the mirror to give the right fscken answer.
I don’t consider myself bound by any Treaty.
I’d suggest that anyone that wanted to learn a thing or 2 about central Australian Aboriginal tribes and life should read the autobiography of RM Williams, Beneath whose hand / the autobiography of R.M. Williams. South Melbourne: Pan Macmillan Australia. ISBN 0-333-38087-8.
splatter pattern
what about the Cebuano?
How’s that multiculti thing working out in Sydney?
cya later
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its Role in Enforcing Islamic Law
Is Sam Dastyari obtaining a benefit from the commonwealth with his free appearances on abc worth thousands of equivalent in advertising?
A shortr, simpler explanation, with more visual aids –
OIC and Islam – Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
Au Cointreau stackja. His aim is the force a parliamentary vote on homo-hoedowns, by any means available.
Just started watching the replay…
Top 1,000!
Darn! You just beat me.
The political cynicism in all this is breathtaking. Given the growing disgust of the political class amongst the vote herd, there must now be zero prospect of a referendum ticking off on more government – particularly some nebulous ‘advisory’ body with a potential life of its own.
Turnbull and Shorten and their advisors know this is never going to fly with the voters. It will be instructive to see whether bipartisanship survives the political advantage of giving further false hope.
My personal bet is that Shorten will not hesitate.
that would be same old same old
25 August to 3 September
Melbourne Writer’s Festival
just as expected for $22 dollars you can have a session with Sam on Saturday and his hilarious play on words book. Still halal/hell is about right, so there is that.
I cannot imagine a worse way to spend a week.
‘Rise of the Right Wing’ with Anna Broinski. Stan Grant and David Marr looks a hoot, couldn’t see a session on ‘Rise of the Left Wing but there is the sympathetic sounding ‘Understanding Extremism’ , ‘Rape Culture’ looks educational and entertaining and Robert Fisk will be there to tell you why ‘Foreign adventures no longer come free of charge-because we are no longer safe at home’ simultaneously disrespecting our armed forces, trivializing the reasons they were sent overseas and blaming us for muslim terrorism.
All that and Yammie too.
his is what Chrissy Phayne meant when he was caught out several weeks ago:
As Baldrick said:
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has indicated he would be comfortable with backbench MPs crossing the floor to legalise same-sex marriage, saying the right to break with party policy is a “fundamental principle” of the Liberal Party.
Mr Turnbull was speaking after two Liberal backbenchers, Trevor Evans and Tim Wilson, left open the possibility of crossing the floor to force a vote on same-sex marriage.
Mr Turnbull did not repeat his usual statements that a plebiscite must be held before any vote in Parliament, although government sources say this remains his position.
A Liberal MP who supports same-sex marriage said he was “sure” his colleagues would interpret Mr Turnbull’s comments as permission to cross the floor.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
Now, will any of the so-called conservatives have the guts to threaten to cross the floor and bring down the government if this stunt is pulled?
Passage of the measure would really cap a ‘conservative’ government: NDIS and Gonski and Labor’s spending targets confirmed; an NBN that doesn’t work; no real effective IR reform; tax increases all round; and, oh yes, gay marriage.
The rank and file centre right voter would have got more or less nothing out of an alleged centre right government. Stopping the boats would be precisely all.
24 mins in and Shapiro uppercut! Bang!…Uygur is wobbling.
lol.
Congrats! Wish I could do that more often.
Front page of The Oz had a story about gay Liberal MP wanting vote in parliament. By co-incidence a column inside by gay Liberal Senator Dean Smith arguing the same. Turnbull discusses Liberal tradition of crossing the floor.
The fix is in.
Just Interested above explains the situation perfectly.
just as expected for $22 dollars you can have a session with Sam on Saturday and his hilarious play on words book. Still halal/hell is about right, so there is that.
For $11 I will go you halves Nota. And I will toss you for the Yammie half.
Trevor Evans kept the seat for the Liberals after Gambaro quit, but only just. He does respond to the constituents; people give him that.
He would’ve received a lot of supportive feedback to his recent emailed survey on same-sex marriage. Nevertheless, what a lot of people say to Trevor, and how they actually vote, would be quite different. He always claimed he supported a plebiscite.
Can’t find the quote on this or the old thread, but can’t get it out of my mind. It went something like, “Sjw’s eggs and beta male’s sperm.”
Seems I’ve missed an entire chapter of the story of evolution.
What do they do: mix it all together in a petrie dish?
And do they smoke a cigarette afterwards?
Sex sure has changed since I was a girl.
In the church (Anglican) we attended yesterday, they actually played the Media Watch segment about Julia Baird claiming that Christian men who occasionally attend church are the chief wife-bashers. Pointed out that the research found that MORE church-going meant lowest likelihood of domestic violence, and repeated Bolt’s point that Baird covered up evidence that Aboriginal women are 32 times as likely to be hospitalised for domestic violence.
Lot of agonising over status of women in scripture and experience of horrors of growing up female in traditional Australian church family, public commitment to support women suffering DV, and a person in the pews who works with worst cases pointing out the real suffering that exists.
Not that I knew anything about sex when I was a mere girl.
Cigarettes after
Cigarettes instead of –
I love that vintage film where the actor (with the European accent) lights cigarettes for both of them.
So romantic
But I read a lot.
Turnbull will see this as an elegant cure for a political chancre: a way of taking an irritating point of difference away from the Opposition, sitting the Liberal conservatives on their arses, and creating a tongue bath opportunity for himself.
All with a degree of plausible deniability: “Well, freedom of expression is the Liberal tradition…”
It’s starting to look like Turnbull is willing to give up the prime ministership to allow pooftas to marry.
Test Paten;
I can see his point. He’d already envisaged Indian call centres.
So, Harsh, but Fair.
You hottie you!
I am reading ‘These Old Shades’ out loud to my wife. Sexy as all heck – in implication.
Unfortunately for me, my voice is curing her insomnia.
Why is it OK for a Muzzie to whack one, or all, of his mussuses? Do mosques have DV support teams or fund women’s shelters? Come on frightbats, speak up, we can’t hear you……………….
Fuck off Septimus, you troll.
I really wish they would stop babbling about it, push it through the parliament and shut the whole BORING subject down. Thoroughly sick up and fed with it.
Has anybody ever worked out what it would cost to turn into a Republic ? Gotta change all Crowns into bananas and other such stuff.
Has anybody seen the invoices from the hundreds of Aboriginal nations for what recognition / treaties etc. is going to cost us ?
Oh sorry, silly me what is few more billions to the national debt that our kids are going to be so happy to pay off.
Here was me thinking “makarrata” was as traditional as “welcome to country.”
Top billing on Seven: SSM.
Forget terrorists and poison gas and meat grinders. Meh.
In response to that love call:
To sweetheart Baldrick from septimus x
. . . . loving you is easier
than anything
I’ll ever do
again . . . .
(Apologies to ‘Septimus’)
Strange how gay members of parliament calling for SSM are never derided for having self interest.
Baldrick
#2455625, posted on July 31, 2017 at 5:58 pm
Not sure who the owner of this sockie is, but it certainly has a Zee rating.
And how clever (not): playing the ‘Baldrick sweetheart’ angle. Same strategy IT used on Grigory with the “kiss my…” Nah. We don’t wanna go there again.
Wouldn’t it be great to be visited by an intelligent, witty sockie who was – although thoroughly annoying – interesting to read and engage in battle.
But no. We get Zee recycled. Ho hum.
PS Balders: while I agree you’ve pinged the Zee annoyance, I’m still not convinced that P is part of the sock stable. Either way, keep up the good work.
Are there more muslims in Australia than homosexuals?
I’ve given Seven News away, it’s unwatchable. They’ve gone off into lefty lala land.
Nine local news had some fun for you Calli. Jamie Abbott says she’s standing for your council.
As an independent.
But she’s a proud committed Liberal says she!
But we’re not endorsing any Liberal candidates for council this time…
ROFL!
Well, Anthony, the gays certainly aren’t going to out breed them.
I’ll bet good money that any money paid under recognition/treaties is additional to the thirty billion or so already paid, in “sit – down money.”
That is a view I am in sympathy with, except the ABC and ALP and Greens would just move on to Refugee policy to club the EEEVIL Liberals over the head about.
Another Monday passes with no sign of the Class A papers from Lionel Murphy’s colourful past.
I am reasonably certain that we will never get to see them.
The fix is in.
Yarragrad introduces nations first unused house tax.
Only one percent of value so far, but they have to start somewhere.
If The State can effectively dictate what you may or may not do down to such fine detail, do you really even own your property anymore?
Another Monday passes with no sign of the Class A papers from Lionel Murphy’s colourful past.
There is probably a number of minor shonks, who came within his orbit, who need to lawyer up. Legal aid may be delayed in awarding them priority, because they are so starved of taxpayers’ handouts.
If Shapiro decides to run in politics. Lookout!
But would he?
Ben Shapiro SCHOOLS Congress on Campus Free Speech (FULL HIGHLIGHTS)
Definitely part of the sock stable Delta, but that’s just my opinion. 🙃
Turnbull discusses Liberal tradition of crossing the floor.
Turnbull has form for crossing the floor. He lost the leadership of the Liberals previously because he crossed the floor to support Rudd’s carbon trading scheme.
Mitch M
Wow. The ads aren’t garbage.
This is significant:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11399518
Cancer treatment?
People boarding flights from Adelaide are advised to be there two hours early and to be prepared to jump onto a pedal powered generator while their check-in process is underway, so the computers still work.
How far off is a spare bedroom tax?
There are at least two high profile people, both still in high places, one in academia and one in the legal profession, who should be shipping assets overseas, setting up trust funds and ensuring their passports are up to date against the day the Murphy J papers are released.
A former journalist (a leftie, BIRM) should also be having a bit of trouble nodding off at night.
I reckon the paper shredders are working overtime, but I will be very happy to be proven wrong.
Look at the countries where it has been ‘pushed through parliament’. Has the ‘whole boring subject’ been shut down in those countries yet?
It’s just another brick in the wall of making Christianity illegal. We don’t even have to guess – look at what’s happening overseas. Look at what’s happening here. Then take your side on this boring subject.
To B Shaw, to B Shaw.
Chuckle.
You should check out #TheirABC’s Australian Story Twitter feed. No fewer than 14 promos in the past 12 hours for their exposé on him tonight.
You’d think he’d just released a new book over the weekend or something.
Just great.
I’m not flying anymore.
Served by a married poof and seated next to a Muslim.
When that mask drops down, you really think I’m breathing that in.
Luckily, they won’t change our way of life.
Strange how gay members of parliament calling for SSM are never derided for having self interest.
How true. And that pleasant chap Tim Wilson seems to have only one interest in being in the LNP, and that is to get SSM through Parliament.
On the whole, though, I guess gay people vote only for gay politicians, to represent their concerns, and gay politicians only want to represent gay constituents.
Delta A, from where I sit here in SE Queensland, you’re looking a little silly.
Cry’n’fuss’n’moan over “sockies”, if you must ………..
but Baldrick is big enough to take care of himself.
If you don’t like my fairly reasonable comment regarding Evans and same-sex marriage, and you think Baldrick is doing “good work” with his “f… offs”,
then make a complaint to the boss
It’s free speech . . . or not
Dickens’ reputatio as a champion of the poor and oppressed is greatly overrated.
Dickens was a spinner of yarns, stories, epics. An expert verbal caricaturist. A professional writer. He was not a social justice warrior. No need to place that or other templates on him.
But proto-socialist Tolstoy was an admirer.
I can’t believe my lying ears. Seven announces that British Intelligence tipped off our plod about the GassyMinceyMussies.
Great. 😐
Stranger still is the once head of the IPA, Tim Wilson, now wants to subvert a democratic people’s plebiscite and run with the dogs on a purely parliamentary vote.
Speaking of templates: Haidee Ho!
Certainly looking that way Pedro. Unless the Liars reps inside the APS need another week at the shredders.
Disapproval of the status quo inevitably creeps in though. Hard Times, Little Dorritt and Bleak House come to mind.
Translated: “I am here as a professional parasite to make money off aborginal misery. So long as I am lining my pockets, why should a Scrote care about their despair, violence, death, child-rape and whatnot?”
Scrote is the most disgusting piece of human foulness posting here.
Britain probably has more active Islamic terrorists than most MENA countries now. And the ISIS crew haven’t even made their way home yet.
And the Liberals won’t push the issue, for fear of something similar turning round to bite them on the ar$e in future.
I cheered when the Brits killed a terrorist. An hour later it turned out to be an Argentinian backpacker.
But social justice so shut up about muslim killers.
You’d think he’d try to sound a little less Grigoryesque. He can’t help giving himself away every time.
Ahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahaha
No, the mining company exports it. You do nothing except mooch off of the cut the mining company pays your missus’s mob. What a grub you are.
Ballet.
Simple steps. Start both videos at the same time.
25% volume on the stunt video. 75% volume on Strauss. Taylor to suit.
Excellent.
I believe identifying-Australians may find also that the makarrata specific only to NE Arnhemland encompasses ‘customary lore’. Not sure what the central Indigenous-identifying, still with tooth evulsion and sub-incision practices have as a useful guide in disputes AND SO ON……………… Or other identifying-Indigenous.
Once embedded in the Constitution and with a specialised ‘advisory’ group Australia will have a form of shar’ia lore.
Baldrick, are you watching the ads on Bolt? WTF?
Unintentional? I think not. While the Argies might not have got over losing the Falklands, the Poms haven’t got over the 1986 World Cup. That hurt runs deep.
Some woman desperate to do a hatchet job on the Queen has taken to the Federal Court to demand access to the Queen of Australia’s private papers over the Dismissal. Represented by the son of Saint Gough. Surely that’s conflict of interest. And surely the Federal Court doesn’t have the right to make demands of the Monarch. If they do have that right, why?
“Do not allow a camel to put his nose under the edge of your tent, for soon you will have a camel in your tent.”
Getting fed up with that sort of thing and giving in to it is exactly how we get ‘fundamentally transformed’, one pesky little issue at a time.
I wonder if those who have been arrested for planning terrorism have any rellies working at the airport as baggage handlers . Would not be surprised.
Trevor of Qld.. he posts here at the Cat right?
Yes, min. Punishment By Queue for the proles while the possibles frolick airside.
MsDolittle
#2455681, posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:25 pm
We always record Bolt so we can bypass the adds……same with Paul Murray
Fake CNN now says the US is irrelevant to the rest of the world.
From the Oz. Why do I have the nasty suspicion that they are looking for proof that “Gough was robbed” by some vast, right wing conspiracy?
Rossini, I’m not a delayed gratification type. I want it now!
No Ms.D, I was helping Mrs.B with the washing-up during the ad break and tuned out.
Sorry Ms. D, fast forward through them. What did you see?
Second appeal rejected in battle over Arnhem Land bauxite royalties
Seriously, this is evidence that the peace-making makarrata has not been put in place for the ongoing and very nasty dispute over who said/did what and how much I am owed. And probably ‘these are MY forebears and this is who I have born children with.’
The dispute has been going on for years and years. And years. The opposing clan states in this article THEY were instrumental in the Gove Land Rights case. Little wonder people fucked off to ‘return’ to the bush.
It chills me. Hundreds of yellow jacketed security guards at the MCG, almost all people of colour and probably a high proportion of Muslims.
Seriously, which among them, security guard or a member of the faithful manning an airport scanning screen, would not say no to pressure from another to let a ‘brother’ through?
According to the True Pundit, it was John McCain who was the leaker of President Trump’s classified phone calls with world leaders shortly after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20th.
Unnamed White House officials said on Friday that they believe the Justice Department could prosecute McCain despite his recent brain tumor diagnosis.
According to the unnamed administration official:
h/t bill still
From JC’s link.
Excellent. It’s about time they stood on their own without US foreign aid.
The American taxpayers will cry all the way to the bank.
I wonder if those who have been arrested for planning terrorism have any rellies working at the airport as baggage handlers . Would not be surprised.
Or airport security, in an effort to be completely fucking stupid, my guess is that 20% of Airport security staff are muslims instead of the logical 0%.
It seems we escaped a major domestic Islamic terrorist attack only by virtue of a British travel alert.
Is this the best intelligence services can do?
Why were 1st/2nd degree relatives of senior IS figures not more closely surveilled?
Rather than touting the security services’ success, Maladroit should be ordering an inquiry.
When will the looting class ruling the hellholes of the world decide they can live without sucking up to julie bishop for a lazy few billion a year?.
Given that 100% of planned terrorist incidents involve Muslims, it should be a no brainer.
“People around the world have decided that they can make do without America”
Great.
Shut the borders.
See you in 15 years.
We will talk to whoever hasn’t been eaten and has something useful to trade.
Bye kids.
Can’t Wait! 🙂
Kingsman: The Golden Circle | Official Trailer 2 [HD] | 20th Century FOX
baggage handlers
I think it’s racist to call Muslim wamen baggage.
Anyone?
Sorry Ms. D, fast forward through them. What did you see?
The voiceover went something like “We can nurse you back to health but we can’t marry.” I too, was busy with the dinner stuff so thankfully had no visuals. Emotive crappola.
The GG’s letters in return for the complete Murphy documents?
Labor has been talking a lot recently about Palestine and Israel.
Has anybody seen any Labor politicians talking about the need for Palestine to actually hold a free and fair election. The current Palestinian leader is now into his 12th year of a 4 year term.
How about insisting on some genuine democracy before supporting the Palestinians.
Bill Shorten takes up the fight against inequaliddy.
“Most Australians will never get the chance to travel on vacation to Easter Island, Argentina and Cuba in a private jet”, he thundered.
There has been another one with a very unusual looking female lifesaver whining about the same.
Exactly!
security analysts have pointed out that despite the increased measures introduced since Saturday, even at the major airports domestic passengers can still book a ticket online in any name, get a boarding pass automatically at a kiosk, drop check-in bags at an automatic bag drop, and get on a flight without having to once identify themselves to airline ground staff or security.
And why does that confirmed identity not ring a bell with a list of “not-to-fly” people?
The world can live without America, and they can prove it by bulldozing the united nations building into the river and building a massive Trump branded condo complex on the reclaimed site.
The ABC exploits the death Les Murray as an opportunity to celebrate “people smugglers”.
Only if they run for Parliament huh Bill?
Why were 1st/2nd degree relatives of senior IS figures not more closely surveilled?
If they are not honest enough to admit that terrorism is related to Islam in 99.9% of cases, then considering that relatives might hold similar views is mission impossible.
The ABC exploits the death Les Murray as an opportunity to celebrate “people smugglers”.
Yes, I noticed; utterly despicable.
The first Kingman was a joy; they exploded obama and prince charles’ heads and it was the most anti-alarmist Hollywood movie:
http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com.au/2015/03/kingsman-most-subversive-anti-agw-movie.html
Bill managed that junket before Parliament demanded his eminent presence.
There has been another one with a very unusual looking female lifesaver whining about the same.
Sinc renting out his mankini again?
Turdball is desperately trying to manufacture legalised SSM without being blamed for abandoning Lib election policies.
Go on Mal. Hit the big red button, the nuclear option. Nothing is more assured of finishing off this putrid Govt and the Libs. I double derr ya.
Any gun owners out there should be aware of the proposed changes to Firearm Laws. Follow the link to see the proposed changes and the NSW Sporting Shooters response.
Basically some [email protected] shiny arsed bludger with [email protected] all to do has decided too much preposterous bureaucracy is barely enough. As examples-
-Discretionary refusal of license where you have been prosecuted(not convicted) for various offences. I suspect this is a drafting error.
-Mandatory revocation of a firearms license due to a medical condition.
-For shooting on a landowners property they propose the requirement for the license holder and landowner to complete an approved form with various personal details.
-Monthly club reporting instead of yearly.
My mistake. I should have said “Union Leadership”.
I don’t know if it’s 20% muslims, airport security workers/baggage handlers in Sydney or Melbourne
But not the case at Brisbane airport; still, two is more than enough
It’s chilling alright.
Mmmmyes, an advisory body just just advises in line with the the gravy train that Testes benefits from. We buy your virtue signalling as the selflessness that it isn’t.
So not the poet, Les Murray. I can put the whiskey and tissues away.
Fuck off Septimus
Uglier than that
You think that’s bad?
Last time they got us to help wind up that big rubber band that powers the aircraft. That’s serious hard work.
Fuck off Septimus
What’s the latest incarnation? So I can scroll.
“People around the world have decided that they can make do without America”
Nato were unavailable for comment.
Haidee, Ms.D
I would like to say a thankyou to two contributors here if I may without adverse comment, please.
Thank you Zyconoclast for your comment #2455215, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:24 am which included the link to this video Sweden’s Feminizing Boys.
Thank you srr for your comment #2455023, posted on July 30, 2017 at 9:26 pm wherein you included The War on Children: The Comprehensive Sexuality Education Agenda
Thank you also srr for the short 10min vid of the above vid #2455265, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:42 am.
Thanks to both of you. I have appreciated very much.
And why is there so much violence, early mortality and business suits pressed? And airfares and motel stays. And children never attending school? All across these ‘nations’.
Look forward to the calls by CIS on evaluation of the subject.
‘Frankenstein’s monster’ court case over Arnhem Land mining royalties should be thrown out, lawyers say
Basically some [email protected] shiny arsed bludger with [email protected] all to do has decided too much preposterous bureaucracy is barely enough.
And we actually PAY for this shit to be afflicted upon us!
They can all get fucked.
My now 128 point submission to build a fucking garage has just about used up about every shred of patience for these bureaucratic arseholes.
The first Kingman was a joy; they exploded obama and prince charles’ heads and it was the most anti-alarmist Hollywood movie:
Of course.
It is based on a comic written by Millar.
He has written Dredd.
He has much more coming to cinemas soon.
Corey bernadi stands side by side with Hanson young, Xenophon, penny Wong, weatherill, to call for saint Barnaby’s head and more water to be dumped unused into south Australia’s terminal sea outlet.
The turnfailure responds to their ABC gotcha by calling an immediate enquiry.
Who is running the country?.
I’ve just been looking at this. It is a biographical record of Elizabeth Durack, made by Film Australia, in which Elizbeth explains her feelings about the Kimberley, aboriginal traditions, and being Eddie Burrup. Sadly, the paintings used as backgrounders are mainly not her best, but those that indicate her move from illustration to a more developed art. If you are interested in her story, here you can hear Elizabeth tell some of it for herself.
Kingsman 2…. It’s going to be awesome.
Can anyone tell me why the ABC is running a sob story/ defence of Sam Dastyari? And why isn’t he in jail? This is a disgrace.
Good Lord.
Bernardi believes in water for Gaia?
Utterly dickless.
The wedge was water for south Australia.
World’s highest power prices means nothing compared to the tribal outrage when Barnaby steals all the water.
Electoral oblivion in south Australia to stand against deindustrialising water.
I don’t know if it’s 20% muslims, airport security workers/baggage handlers in Sydney or Melbourne
But not the case at Brisbane airport; still, two is more than enough
It’s chilling alright.
I was being conservative.
Last time I flew out of Sydney the security line I was in had a crew that was 4/5 muslim.
Within my line of sight there were maybe 50 passengers, of which 0% were muslim, and therefore there were exactly 0% terrorists in the que.
I was struck by the absurdity of it all.
Good Lord.
Bernardi believes in water for Gaia?
Utterly dickless.
FMD, yet another false dawn.
Just grabbed the last 15 minutes of Australian Story on their ABC.
FMD!!!
An advertorial for Sam Dastardly!
He still does not get it.
No politician seems to get it.
MsDolittle #2455729, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:11 pm
No, not Les Murray from the days of Lorenzini’s so dear to me.
The rate of disarming runs inversely to the number of muslims and tolerance of them.
Morally blind and arrogant.
This could get a little ugly.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4743268/Trump-attack-weapons-site-North-Korea-year.html
If the military is leaking this shit, the person responsible should get the death penalty.
Exactly, how many homicides/terrorist acts have been caused by a farmer with a medical condition FFS?
I’d say zero.
So why the [email protected] are they proposing license revocation.
Balders is right. The stupid dipshit is hopeless at his sockpuppetry.
That’s what I thought too, Ms. D. A bit of a worry at first. Never heard of the other man. Sorry he’s not around any more of course, but to lose Les Murray – that would need whiskey.
Australian federal election, 1975
LNP 91 ALP 36
Oh come on #2455757, posted on July 31, 2017 at 8:44 pm
And this includes me, P, does it, Oh come on?