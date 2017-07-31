Liberty Quote
Q&A Forum: July 31, 2017
45 please.
Monday, 31 July 2017
Steve Ciobo – Conservative On Television Only
Jim Chalmers – Shadow Minister for Equality and Fairness
Mei Fong – Failed Chinese cook reverted to journalism
Greg Sheridan – ‘Hillary Clinton has won,’ Greg Sheridan
Jessica Irvine – Dumb blonde economics writer
Konbanwa Troops
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
A parallel competition guessing how many times Trump is mentioned during Q&A would be fun but and would no doubt be an onerous burden on the person tasked with keeping count. They’d have to use their fingers and toes.
Konbanwa Carpe San. May I have the number 21 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
25 please Carpe.
She’s so stoopid in a sweet sort of way though. Clem Ford is nasty unlikable slob, but Jess is kinda like a dumb Labrador. I wouldn’t put her in the left basket… just the mindless stupid one.
May I have 28, please Carpe?
Konbanwa Barrudorriku Sama
=(-3.282*-8.238901+7-0.040073082)*(2/0.333)-0.204204204204-180
Too easy!
Go for it.
24 thanks Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Rob K 25
Vic in Prossy 28
Hours in a day.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Rob K 25
Vic in Prossy 28
Snoopy 24
Thanks Carpe and Baldrick,
52 if I may please Carpe.
You can copy and paste it into Google to give you the answer, but why bother … and no, I’m not going to give the answer.
Too late Grumpy – choose again
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Rob K 25
Vic in Prossy 28
Snoopy 24
Custard 52
Conservatives 0%:
Snoopy was 4 minutes after me. He’s cheating.
I wonder what the other 22% are?
Note wasn’t. He was =(-3.282*-8.238901+7-0.040073082)*(2/0.333)-0.204204204204-180-20 minutes after you.
My FTA TV is still buggered because of the iq3 Foxtel thing, so I can’t play tonight, but will watch the thread with interest.
Have fun.
37 please Carpe.
He was succinct, you were cryptic.
Choose again.
Leftover homeless kids from last week’s episode.
16. I might watch, if I dare. But watching England vs South Africa is more fun.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Rob K 25
Vic in Prossy 28
Snoopy 24
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 37
Sense of humour:
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Rob K 25
Vic in Prossy 28
Snoopy 24
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 37
Classical Hero 16
How can you decide whether a QandA-empanelled economist is competent?
Try the Jessica Irvine test: Does the economist understand that a median divides a population into two halves. For example, if the median equivalised household income was $844 a week, then there is an equal number of such households which have high incomes relative to that median as there are such households which have low incomes relative to that median.
What did Jessica argue in her article “The real story of inequality in Australia” in today’s Sydney Morning Herald?
Does Australia really have half-not halves?
I could add that even if the distribution has perfect symmetry about the median, the median will be lower than the average.
Perhaps the real story of inequality in Australia is one of inequality of professional competence exposed in the broadcast media.
Bedwetting climate shills
Snowcone wears magic underpants.
40, please, Carpe.
Missing census numbers?
I predict inequality will be tonight’s buzz word. Followed closely by fairness.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Rob K 25
Vic in Prossy 28
Snoopy 24
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 37
Classical Hero 16
ZK2A 40
Excuse me for a moment i have to soak my brain in paint stripper
Well spotted, Baldrick. Easier than Excel.
Amazing how grumpy and serious you lot are.
31 please Jugulum.
Choose another number
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Rob K 25
Vic in Prossy 28
Snoopy 24
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 37
Classical Hero 16
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 31
Au Cointreau GRH, you could paste it into Google yourself and just come here with the answer.
Simples.
SMH skewed?
24.3
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Rob K 25
Vic in Prossy 28
Snoopy 24
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 37
Classical Hero 16
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 31
Grumpy Howler Monkey 25 (rounding up)
Irvine’s a keynsian. Dumber than a bag of hammers, and continually reminds everyone of her qualification.
You only round up with .5 or more. Anyhow Rob K has 25.
Ok Troops it’s that time again, so adjust your kilt put on your woad, speak in a bad Scottish accent and;
llllleeetttssss gret rrreeeaadddyyyyy to rrrruuummmmbbbllleeeee.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Rob K 25
Vic in Prossy 28
Snoopy 24
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 37
Classical Hero 16
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 31
Grumpy Howler Monkey 26 (rounding up a lot)
Bwahahaaaa. Barrel = scraped.
I wouldn’t bother talking to this airhead if I was trapped in a lift with her.
1st question terrorists attacks
Oh we’ve only had a few scary terrorist attacks in Australia.
Stupid bint.
Sheridan needs to either grow a beard or shave and stop dyeing his hair.
It’s creepy.
Hahaha, yeah I just noticed. He’s only missing a bottle in a brown paper bag.
Snowcone must have decided to give the muzzies the night off from the Big Top till the latest terrorism near miss blows over. The Zaky Mallah Courtesy Shuttle can then resume its regular Lakemba Mosque to Ultimo service.
Ciobo looks like he is still getting breastfed
Balders did you see that tweet displayed that the Lindt cafe was not terrorism?
Greetings all.
34 if I may, please M. Jugulum.
Looking forward to self-beclownment from the redoubtable Ms Irvine.
Fellating Carpe San, not breastfeeding.
Am I still in moderation hell for changing to my real name?
If not, 19 please, Carpe.
Hey that’s racist. What do you think you are – a 13-year-old female Collingwood supporter? Adam will get ya.
Must have been Clover Moore’s significant other.
Jessica the vinyl wearing bint tries to form a sentence.
She doesn’t like border control staff.
Sheridan, like so many conservatives, goes to water. He gives ground, concedes too much, wants an invite back.
Why do you hate Howler Monkeys.
“the role of the labor party is to be as one”
We R Us
We R Soles
Miss Fong needs to ease up on the plastic surgery
1st mention of TrumpSatan666 regarding DHS
Failed Chinese cook dissing her new country. Good back to China and complain you stupid bint.
Upside down, upside down. Everything’s upside down these days.
– Blackboard
43 please
I’ll bet that bint in favour of higher taxes is against the GST on tampons.
Next question on family trusts – “just a way to minimise tax”.
No concepts of how trusts work.
Yeah lets tax them at 30%, there won’t be any capital flight offshore
Labor cockhead: You can trust us on Trusts, cause we won’t tax them all, yet.
Is that Kim Jong-un in drag?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Rob K 25
Vic in Prossy 28
Snoopy 24
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 37
Classical Hero 16
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 31
Grumpy Howler Monkey 26 (rounding up a lot)
A Reader 43
Labor flack gets uninterupted spray to promote further gouging of the productive and frugal. Apparently it took a year to come up with a plan to steal more money. Sharp as a bowling ball.
Bint, confirmed!
next question – tax equality, fairness for everyone.
FMD
Jessica, bless her, is a total air-head, better suited to the socialite pages.
Trusts are unless for tax anyway these days
If this dunny gets any fairer anyone with liquid assets and any self respect will sod off before it turns into Zimbabwe.
Useless.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Baldrick 21
Rob K 25
Vic in Prossy 28
Snoopy 24
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 37
Classical Hero 16
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 31
Grumpy Howler Monkey 26 (rounding up a lot)
A Reader 43
Peter Campion 19
Damienski 34
Lower taxes are tax ‘concessions’ according to Labor. All your income are belong to us.
FFS why are they talking about more taxes.
Wake me up when they get to the spending cuts.
If I suddenly have a pre existing condition!!!!!’
No you stupid failed Chinese cook. I don’t get health care for my taxes. I pay for private health insurance.
I turned on for 20 seconds and saw the blonde pulling the Blair Compassionate Head Tilt® so I gave up and went back to the 007 Bond film I was watching
I am so glad i don’t pay tax in Aust.
Su Dharmapala @SuDharmapala 11 minutes ago
Lindt cafe was not a terrorist attack – it was failure of policing in domestic of violence #Qanda
Now that, boys and girls, is industrial grade stupid.
Onto the dual citizenship question, the questioner is plainly ignorant of the constitution.
And in that 20 seconds I saw Chalmers blab on about da equalidy and how the tax system was unfair. It’s unfair to wealthy people that’s what it is.
Fine people like Dick DastArdly
In Japan you an only be a dual citizen until age 22, then you have to choose.
Can the president have dual citizenship?
Welcome back to the Bill Shorten Show….
If the ALP is going to have another referendum for a republic, why not a twofer with a gay marriage question?
And on to the Republic question
There are no more pressing matters like the economy, debt, employment et al.
Carpe, if you don’t mind me asking, what rate of tax do you pay? I’m a self funded retiree, paying tax at 30 cents in the dollar.
Labor’s Republic argument is have a vote first then trust us to implement our model.
What could possibly go wrong?
There’s a lot more to the “republic” question than an Australian as head of state.
Irvine name dropping, and confirming her blithering imbecility.
Back to the TrumpSatan666
Never saw that coming LOL
Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump
Trump666 unpredictable question. Quelle surprise.
Reading out a question from his Facebook feed.
Sad.
Chinese plastic surgery fan quotes Merkel
You can’t make this shit up.
If we become a republic we might get a president Trump. No such luck I’m afraid. If direct elected it’ll probably be Rebel Wilson, if appointed Trigger.
So all the other leaders in the world agreeing with each other are leading?
Trigger or Wally.
Or Yassminn Axle – Magpie.
Young Eddie Munster a smug little sod
Is it over yet?
Labor and Labor-Lite are such a hopelessly compromised unprincipled rabble that we should all wish of their demise as soon as possible.
Yawn. Trump unpredictable.
Mei Fong has the hots for fellow fatty Kim Jong-un.
Chinese bint thinks TrumpSatan666 is worse than Kim-fat-boy-slim
LOL 🙂
Wow Failed Chinese cook says Trump worse then Kim Jong un.
Trump is daring the swamp. “Killary” would have been a disaster.
Mei Fong is a Chicom.
Has anybody seen the Chinese bint and Mr. Chow Mein in the same room?
Note to Sheridan, TrumpSatan666 doesn’t need to take out all the NORK missles.
Just enough to get China to reign in Kim fat boy slim.
Must’ve missed it when Trump dropped a mortar round on a relative, and crisped up another with a flanethrower.
Cory Bernardi should get that girl’s contact details.
Well STFU, Jess.
Everything’s outside your area of expertise Jessica.
New Zealand is on the Silk Road? Must be a secret short cut.
Did the economic journalist just argue that politicians shouldn’t be permitted to make decisions about defence equipment acquisitions, because they may decide to spend the money?
Chinese bint doesn’t like a border wall
Unlike the one that was built in china
I wonder what Mei Fong’s parents were up to during the Malayan Emergency?
Hid behind a wall.
My God that was tedious
Next week will be all black victimhood
Interruptions came in at 18
Yet anothre Jackpot troops, Peter Campion was closest with 19. Well done but no cigar my friend.
Thank you all for playing.
Thank you, Carpe.
Thanks Carpe.
I’m done troops
Oyasumi Nasai
Thanks Carpe San 🙃
She shouldn’t. She has one of those fake degrees in Marxist economics from Sydney Uni. It’s nothing to brag about.
The sad thing is that she’s actually better educated than most of the economics correspondents in the Australian media.