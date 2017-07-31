Q&A Forum: July 31, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 31, 2017
146 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 31, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2455768, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Panellists: Steve Ciobo, Minister for Trade and Investment; Jim Chalmers, Shadow Minister for Finance; Mei Fong, Journalist and writer; Greg Sheridan, Foreign Affairs Editor, The Australian; and Jessica Irvine, Economics Journalist.

    45 please.

  2. Baldrick
    #2455770, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Monday, 31 July 2017
    Steve Ciobo – Conservative On Television Only
    Jim Chalmers – Shadow Minister for Equality and Fairness
    Mei Fong – Failed Chinese cook reverted to journalism
    Greg Sheridan – ‘Hillary Clinton has won,’ Greg Sheridan
    Jessica Irvine – Dumb blonde economics writer

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455773, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Konbanwa Troops

    The bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45

  4. Spider
    #2455774, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    A parallel competition guessing how many times Trump is mentioned during Q&A would be fun but and would no doubt be an onerous burden on the person tasked with keeping count. They’d have to use their fingers and toes.

  5. Baldrick
    #2455775, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San. May I have the number 21 please.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455776, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:08 pm

  8. JC
    #2455778, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Jessica Irvine – Dumb blonde economics writer

    She’s so stoopid in a sweet sort of way though. Clem Ford is nasty unlikable slob, but Jess is kinda like a dumb Labrador. I wouldn’t put her in the left basket… just the mindless stupid one.

  9. Vic in Prossy
    #2455779, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    May I have 28, please Carpe?

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455780, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Baldrick
    #2455775, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San. May I have the number 21 please.

    Konbanwa Barrudorriku Sama

  11. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2455781, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    =(-3.282*-8.238901+7-0.040073082)*(2/0.333)-0.204204204204-180

  12. stackja
    #2455784, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2455781, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Too easy!

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455786, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Too easy!

    Go for it.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455788, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:13 pm

  16. stackja
    #2455789, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2455781, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Hours in a day.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455790, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:14 pm

  18. custard
    #2455791, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Thanks Carpe and Baldrick,

    52 if I may please Carpe.

  19. Baldrick
    #2455792, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    =(-3.282*-8.238901+7-0.040073082)*(2/0.333)-0.204204204204-180

    You can copy and paste it into Google to give you the answer, but why bother … and no, I’m not going to give the answer.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455793, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    stackja
    #2455789, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2455781, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Hours in a day.

    Too late Grumpy – choose again

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455795, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:15 pm

  22. Baldrick
    #2455799, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Conservatives 0%:

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: TURNBULL COALITION TEAM 37%, ALP 30%, GREENS 11%.

  23. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2455800, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Snoopy was 4 minutes after me. He’s cheating.

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455802, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Baldrick
    #2455799, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    I wonder what the other 22% are?

  25. Baldrick
    #2455804, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Snoopy was 4 minutes after me. He’s cheating.

    Note wasn’t. He was =(-3.282*-8.238901+7-0.040073082)*(2/0.333)-0.204204204204-180-20 minutes after you.

  26. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2455805, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    My FTA TV is still buggered because of the iq3 Foxtel thing, so I can’t play tonight, but will watch the thread with interest.

    Have fun.

  27. Cpt Seahawks
    #2455806, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    37 please Carpe.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455807, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2455800, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Snoopy was 4 minutes after me. He’s cheating.

    He was succinct, you were cryptic.

    Choose again.

  29. Baldrick
    #2455809, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    I wonder what the other 22% are?

    Leftover homeless kids from last week’s episode.

  30. classical_hero
    #2455810, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    16. I might watch, if I dare. But watching England vs South Africa is more fun.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455811, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:22 pm

  32. stackja
    #2455812, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Sense of humour:

    ABC Q&A‏Verified account @QandA 13 seconds ago
    If you see a “fact” you’d like checked, refer it to the experts. Tweet using #FactCheck #QandA

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455813, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:23 pm

  34. Leo G
    #2455814, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    How can you decide whether a QandA-empanelled economist is competent?
    Try the Jessica Irvine test: Does the economist understand that a median divides a population into two halves. For example, if the median equivalised household income was $844 a week, then there is an equal number of such households which have high incomes relative to that median as there are such households which have low incomes relative to that median.
    What did Jessica argue in her article “The real story of inequality in Australia” in today’s Sydney Morning Herald?

    “The bureau conducts its survey every two years. The latest figures we have are for 2013-14. They show that the average equivalised household disposable income in 2013-14 was $998 a week.
    The median was somewhat lower – $844 – thanks to the asymmetric shape of the distribution, that is, the relatively small number of households who have relatively high incomes, and the relatively large number of households who have relatively low incomes.”

    Does Australia really have half-not halves?
    I could add that even if the distribution has perfect symmetry about the median, the median will be lower than the average.
    Perhaps the real story of inequality in Australia is one of inequality of professional competence exposed in the broadcast media.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455815, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Leftover homeless kids from last week’s episode.

    Bedwetting climate shills

  36. Snoopy
    #2455816, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    ABC Q&A‏Verified account @QandA 13 seconds ago
    If you see a “fact” you’d like checked, refer it to the experts. Tweet using #FactCheck #QandA

    Snowcone wears magic underpants.

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2455817, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    40, please, Carpe.

  38. stackja
    #2455818, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2455802, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:19 pm
    Baldrick
    #2455799, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    I wonder what the other 22% are?

    Missing census numbers?

  39. Baldrick
    #2455819, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I predict inequality will be tonight’s buzz word. Followed closely by fairness.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455820, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:26 pm

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455822, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Snoopy
    #2455816, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    ABC Q&A‏Verified account @QandA 13 seconds ago
    If you see a “fact” you’d like checked, refer it to the experts. Tweet using #FactCheck #QandA

    Snowcone wears magic underpants.

    Excuse me for a moment i have to soak my brain in paint stripper

  42. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2455823, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    You can copy and paste it into Google to give you the answer

    Well spotted, Baldrick. Easier than Excel.

    Amazing how grumpy and serious you lot are.

  43. Turtle of WA
    #2455825, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    31 please Jugulum.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455826, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Well spotted, Baldrick. Easier than Excel.

    Amazing how grumpy and serious you lot are.

    Choose another number

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455827, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:30 pm

  46. Baldrick
    #2455829, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Amazing how grumpy and serious you lot are.

    Au Cointreau GRH, you could paste it into Google yourself and just come here with the answer.
    Simples.

  47. stackja
    #2455830, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Leo G
    #2455814, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    SMH skewed?

  48. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2455831, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    24.3

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455832, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:34 pm

  50. Habib
    #2455833, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Irvine’s a keynsian. Dumber than a bag of hammers, and continually reminds everyone of her qualification.

  51. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2455835, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    You only round up with .5 or more. Anyhow Rob K has 25.

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455836, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Ok Troops it’s that time again, so adjust your kilt put on your woad, speak in a bad Scottish accent and;

    llllleeetttssss gret rrreeeaadddyyyyy to rrrruuummmmbbbllleeeee.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455838, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:36 pm

  54. H B Bear
    #2455839, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    … and Jessica Irvine, Economics Journalist.

    Bwahahaaaa. Barrel = scraped.

    I wouldn’t bother talking to this airhead if I was trapped in a lift with her.

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455840, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    1st question terrorists attacks

  56. Baldrick
    #2455843, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Oh we’ve only had a few scary terrorist attacks in Australia.
    Stupid bint.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455844, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Sheridan needs to either grow a beard or shave and stop dyeing his hair.

    It’s creepy.

  58. Baldrick
    #2455845, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    It’s creepy

    Hahaha, yeah I just noticed. He’s only missing a bottle in a brown paper bag.

  59. H B Bear
    #2455847, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Snowcone must have decided to give the muzzies the night off from the Big Top till the latest terrorism near miss blows over. The Zaky Mallah Courtesy Shuttle can then resume its regular Lakemba Mosque to Ultimo service.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455848, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Ciobo looks like he is still getting breastfed

  61. custard
    #2455850, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Balders did you see that tweet displayed that the Lindt cafe was not terrorism?

  62. Damienski
    #2455851, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Greetings all.

    34 if I may, please M. Jugulum.

    Looking forward to self-beclownment from the redoubtable Ms Irvine.

  63. Baldrick
    #2455852, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Fellating Carpe San, not breastfeeding.

  64. Peter Campion
    #2455853, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Am I still in moderation hell for changing to my real name?

    If not, 19 please, Carpe.

  65. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2455854, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Grumpy Howler Monkey

    Hey that’s racist. What do you think you are – a 13-year-old female Collingwood supporter? Adam will get ya.

  66. Baldrick
    #2455856, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Balders did you see that tweet displayed that the Lindt cafe was not terrorism?

    Must have been Clover Moore’s significant other.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455857, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Jessica the vinyl wearing bint tries to form a sentence.

    She doesn’t like border control staff.

  68. max
    #2455858, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Sheridan, like so many conservatives, goes to water. He gives ground, concedes too much, wants an invite back.

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455860, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Hey that’s racist. What do you think you are – a 13-year-old female Collingwood supporter? Adam will get ya

    Why do you hate Howler Monkeys.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455861, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    “the role of the labor party is to be as one”

    We R Us

    We R Soles

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455862, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Miss Fong needs to ease up on the plastic surgery

  72. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455863, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    1st mention of TrumpSatan666 regarding DHS

  73. Baldrick
    #2455864, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Failed Chinese cook dissing her new country. Good back to China and complain you stupid bint.

  74. Turtle of WA
    #2455865, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Upside down, upside down. Everything’s upside down these days.
    – Blackboard

  76. Snoopy
    #2455867, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    I’ll bet that bint in favour of higher taxes is against the GST on tampons.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455868, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Next question on family trusts – “just a way to minimise tax”.

    No concepts of how trusts work.

    Yeah lets tax them at 30%, there won’t be any capital flight offshore

  78. stackja
    #2455869, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Baldrick
    #2455856, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Su Dharmapala‏ @SuDharmapala 11 minutes ago
    Lindt cafe was not a terrorist attack – it was failure of policing in domestic of violence #Qanda

  79. Baldrick
    #2455870, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Labor cockhead: You can trust us on Trusts, cause we won’t tax them all, yet.

  80. stackja
    #2455871, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Su Dharmapala
    @SuDharmapala
    Writer. Feminist. Mum.
    Melbourne
    sudharmapala.com

  81. egg_
    #2455873, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Is that Kim Jong-un in drag?

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455874, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:52 pm

  83. Habib
    #2455875, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Labor flack gets uninterupted spray to promote further gouging of the productive and frugal. Apparently it took a year to come up with a plan to steal more money. Sharp as a bowling ball.

  84. Snoopy
    #2455877, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Su Dharmapala

    Bint, confirmed!

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455879, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    next question – tax equality, fairness for everyone.

    FMD

  86. Baldrick
    #2455880, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Jessica, bless her, is a total air-head, better suited to the socialite pages.

  87. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2455882, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Damienski
    #2455851, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Greetings all.

    34 if I may, please M. Jugulum.

    Looking forward to self-beclownment from the redoubtable Ms Irvine.

  88. Cpt Seahawks
    #2455883, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Trusts are unless for tax anyway these days

  89. Habib
    #2455884, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    If this dunny gets any fairer anyone with liquid assets and any self respect will sod off before it turns into Zimbabwe.

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455887, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:59 pm

  92. Snoopy
    #2455888, posted on July 31, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Lower taxes are tax ‘concessions’ according to Labor. All your income are belong to us.

  93. Baldrick
    #2455890, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    FFS why are they talking about more taxes.
    Wake me up when they get to the spending cuts.

  94. Spider
    #2455891, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    If I suddenly have a pre existing condition!!!!!’

  95. Baldrick
    #2455892, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    No you stupid failed Chinese cook. I don’t get health care for my taxes. I pay for private health insurance.

  96. a reader
    #2455894, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    I turned on for 20 seconds and saw the blonde pulling the Blair Compassionate Head Tilt® so I gave up and went back to the 007 Bond film I was watching

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455895, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I am so glad i don’t pay tax in Aust.

  98. Bushkid
    #2455896, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Su Dharmapala‏ @SuDharmapala 11 minutes ago
    Lindt cafe was not a terrorist attack – it was failure of policing in domestic of violence #Qanda

    Now that, boys and girls, is industrial grade stupid.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455900, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Onto the dual citizenship question, the questioner is plainly ignorant of the constitution.

  100. a reader
    #2455901, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    And in that 20 seconds I saw Chalmers blab on about da equalidy and how the tax system was unfair. It’s unfair to wealthy people that’s what it is.

  101. Spider
    #2455902, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Fine people like Dick DastArdly

  102. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455904, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    In Japan you an only be a dual citizen until age 22, then you have to choose.

  103. Spider
    #2455905, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Can the president have dual citizenship?

  104. Cpt Seahawks
    #2455906, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Welcome back to the Bill Shorten Show….

  105. Snoopy
    #2455907, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    If the ALP is going to have another referendum for a republic, why not a twofer with a gay marriage question?

  106. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455908, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    And on to the Republic question

    There are no more pressing matters like the economy, debt, employment et al.

  107. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2455909, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I am so glad i don’t pay tax in Aust.

    Carpe, if you don’t mind me asking, what rate of tax do you pay? I’m a self funded retiree, paying tax at 30 cents in the dollar.

  108. Baldrick
    #2455910, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Labor’s Republic argument is have a vote first then trust us to implement our model.
    What could possibly go wrong?

  109. Peter Campion
    #2455912, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    There’s a lot more to the “republic” question than an Australian as head of state.

  110. Habib
    #2455913, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Irvine name dropping, and confirming her blithering imbecility.

  111. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455916, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Back to the TrumpSatan666

    Never saw that coming LOL

  112. Spider
    #2455917, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump

  113. Baldrick
    #2455918, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Trump666 unpredictable question. Quelle surprise.

  114. Snoopy
    #2455919, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Reading out a question from his Facebook feed.

    Sad.

  115. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455920, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Chinese plastic surgery fan quotes Merkel

    You can’t make this shit up.

  116. Habib
    #2455921, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    If we become a republic we might get a president Trump. No such luck I’m afraid. If direct elected it’ll probably be Rebel Wilson, if appointed Trigger.

  117. Spider
    #2455922, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    So all the other leaders in the world agreeing with each other are leading?

  118. Turtle of WA
    #2455923, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Trigger or Wally.

  119. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2455924, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    If we become a republic we might get a president Trump. No such luck I’m afraid. If direct elected it’ll probably be Rebel Wilson, if appointed Trigger.

    Or Yassminn Axle – Magpie.

  120. Spider
    #2455925, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Young Eddie Munster a smug little sod

  122. custard
    #2455929, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Labor and Labor-Lite are such a hopelessly compromised unprincipled rabble that we should all wish of their demise as soon as possible.

  123. Spider
    #2455930, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Yawn. Trump unpredictable.

  124. Snoopy
    #2455931, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Mei Fong has the hots for fellow fatty Kim Jong-un.

  125. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455932, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Chinese bint thinks TrumpSatan666 is worse than Kim-fat-boy-slim

    LOL 🙂

  126. Baldrick
    #2455933, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Wow Failed Chinese cook says Trump worse then Kim Jong un.

  127. Cpt Seahawks
    #2455934, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Trump is daring the swamp. “Killary” would have been a disaster.

  129. Baldrick
    #2455937, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Has anybody seen the Chinese bint and Mr. Chow Mein in the same room?

  130. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455938, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Note to Sheridan, TrumpSatan666 doesn’t need to take out all the NORK missles.

    Just enough to get China to reign in Kim fat boy slim.

  131. Habib
    #2455940, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Must’ve missed it when Trump dropped a mortar round on a relative, and crisped up another with a flanethrower.

  132. Snoopy
    #2455942, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Cory Bernardi should get that girl’s contact details.

  134. Baldrick
    #2455944, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Everything’s outside your area of expertise Jessica.

  135. Snoopy
    #2455946, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    New Zealand is on the Silk Road? Must be a secret short cut.

  136. Leo G
    #2455947, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Did the economic journalist just argue that politicians shouldn’t be permitted to make decisions about defence equipment acquisitions, because they may decide to spend the money?

  137. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455948, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Chinese bint doesn’t like a border wall

    Unlike the one that was built in china

  138. Snoopy
    #2455949, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    I wonder what Mei Fong’s parents were up to during the Malayan Emergency?

  139. Baldrick
    #2455950, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    I wonder what Mei Fong’s parents were up to during the Malayan Emergency?

    Hid behind a wall.

  140. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455952, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    My God that was tedious

    Next week will be all black victimhood

  141. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455953, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Interruptions came in at 18

    Yet anothre Jackpot troops, Peter Campion was closest with 19. Well done but no cigar my friend.

    Thank you all for playing.

  144. Carpe Jugulum
    #2455957, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    I’m done troops

    Oyasumi Nasai

  145. Baldrick
    #2455958, posted on July 31, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Thanks Carpe San 🙃

  146. Art Vandelay
    #2455972, posted on July 31, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Irvine’s a keynsian. Dumber than a bag of hammers, and continually reminds everyone of her qualification.

    She shouldn’t. She has one of those fake degrees in Marxist economics from Sydney Uni. It’s nothing to brag about.

    The sad thing is that she’s actually better educated than most of the economics correspondents in the Australian media.

