Same sex marriage is a 10th order issue and it is amazing that self-interested parliamentarians are prioritising it above more pressing matters that affect the wealth of this country. But those Coalition MPs who are now pushing for a parliamentary vote are acting with bad faith and should hang their heads in shame.
The Coalition’s policy on same sex marriage is clear: that there be a national plebiscite. All of the dissembling about whether a plebiscite would traumatise people, or be costly, or be contrary to a Westminter system are wrong.
Plebiscites and referenda are time-honoured methods of resolving matters that voters hold dear. There are many issues which the electorate do not wish to have their representatives vote upon. And they should be subject to rigorous debate – to argue that someone’s feelings might be hurt is irrelevant. If you want to change the status quo, you must accept a thorough debate and should not be demanding the change to be rammed through without debate. As Ireland proved, the debate can be raucous but at the end of the day the result is accepted (in that case, same sex marriage was adopted).
As for these Coalition MPs – by voting in favour of a parliamentary resolution on same sex marriage they will be lying to their voters.
Game theory is quite clear on this. If your promise is that you will support a plebiscite there is no get out of jail when the plebiscite option is voted down in the Parliament. If these MPs indicated (directly or indirectly) that they would vote for SSM once the plebiscite option had been voted down, they would have emboldened those who opposed a plebiscite. The plebiscite option requires a credible pre-commitment that the only way SSM would be legislated is through a plebiscite. By emboldening those opposed to a plebiscite those MPs acted in bad faith.
90% of the proponents of SSM are only interested because it’s a wedge issue. They don’t want to discuss why Labor didn’t push it through when they had the power.
Dean Smith, Trent Zimmerman, Tim Wilson and some Qld newbie. No doubt in years to come they will bemoan the lack of trust between pollies and voters.
As well it pleases their boss M Turnbull as he beleives that Newspoll will bounce for him. I am sure its a done deal, or a tacit understanding this will happen.
Tim Wilson is making a big push for it naturally being gay himself. He is liked and respected so can carry this through.
Who has any faith in these MPs? I don’t.
No doubt in years to come they will bemoan the lack of trust between pollies and voters
When they’re voted out or lose pre-selection, I’m sure they will.
Thanks LQC.
The moral background to SSM requires that a legitimate result will only ocur with a decision made directly by the populus. as you indicate the people generally do see through what is being attempted here (over many other much more pressing issues).
The supporters know that a public vote will most likely not get up – that is why Shorten was instructed to block the process for a general plebisicite. Since the blocking, the attempts are always to conduct a parliamentary vote.
The actions of the renegade Libs will do the party harm at the next election for a broken moral promise by them will be treated harshly by a conservative support.
The great fallacy pushed is that marriage is between ONLY the two involved.
If that was the case we wouldn’t be talking about it.
Marriage is the union of man and woman with the blessing and consent of their families and the society and culture it occurs in.
That is done for many a practical reason.
Pushing this through parliament without the consent of the people means gays are getting married without the consent of their society and culture.
It is therefore not a marriage, it is , like our parliament, a farce.
But let’s face it, those undemocratic arseholes who somehow think they can represent everyone that bats for the same side, without being elected by same, aren’t about marriage equality.
They are about marriage (and family) destruction.
They aren’t gay activists.
They are Marxist activists destroying what may have been a positive out come for gays and the only route to take that can possibly do it.
Lying Lieborals lie.
SSM seems to be a distraction rather than anything of significance. Perhaps to divert our attention from the accelerating cost of energy? Or from the growing population of Levantine immigrants among us as the destocking of the ME continues to fulfil some or other prophecy. Who knows?
An eleventy gazillionth order non-issue. But yeah, let’s ignore the following:
– Spiralling debt and deficits
– Out of control spending on nothing of any significance (i.e. it’s all criminal waste)
– Jerb and economic activity killing red and green tape
– Out of control taxation
– Brazen attempts to appropriate peoples’ superannuation
– Out of control immigration of insoluble third world peons
– Decaying infrastructure, third world cities and ridiculously overpriced z-grade housing
– The most expensive electrickery in the developed world in a country awash with cheap energy sources
– An utterly offensive taxpayer bankrolled braindead lamestream meeja that actively pushes bullshit
– Parliaments stuffed to the gills with foreigners, whores and quislings
– Moozley terrorist incidents every other day
– Sexual deviancy and collectivist brainwashing foisted on kiddies by a completely disfunctional education system
– Three extreme left political parties and zero other choice (unless you like your socialism of an agrarian nature)
– The re-nationalisation of the telecommunications sector
– A budget killing massively rorted scam known as the NDIS
Yes, now I can see why homo hoedowns are so bloody important. F*ckwits.
They argue that a parliamentary vote will get it off the agenda, end the distraction.
That’s true. They’ll then be able to find other distractions.
They are emboldened because they are gay or like W Entsch i think have a close relative they want to please.
Whatever happened to serving the common good?
This is something I have noticed with our 3rd rate politicians – they personalise issues or a beholden to lobby groups rather than thinking through policy issues in light of the common good. SSM is the perfect example.
Struth says:
If you believe collective rights override individual rights then you are a Leftist by definition.
(Sinclair’s definition, just ask him.)
Rabz x 10
If we continue to elect unrepresentative morons we will continue to get moronic policies. Simple, vote for the parties the MSM hate!
What about the National’s agreement that a plebiscite is a prerequisite for their support in the coalition.