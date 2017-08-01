As a group of moderate MPs called for a conscience vote on gay marriage as early as next week, senior Liberals told the Herald Sun they will move a spill motion on Mr Turnbull’s leadership if his government breaks its election promise and allows MPs to cross the floor in a vote on the issue.
The Right faction is lining up a ticket to replace Mr Turnbull, should this occur. Faction leaders said the most likely new leadership team would have Peter Dutton as leader, with Greg Hunt as deputy, rolling Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.
That is what the Herald Sun is reporting this morning.
The betting market has Malcolm Turnbull at $1.80 to be PM at the next election and Peter Dutton at $3.50 and then a longish tail of others.
Please, God, may we soon see the end of the illegitimate root vegetable known as Prime Minister Turnip?
Fantastic.
Losing the leadership over a homosexual sham couldn’t happen to a nicer fella.
Welcome, Prime Minister Shorten.
Dutton/Hunt?
FFS. Is there no end to this long national nightmare?
Roll him and immediately call a bloody election. If we are going to have to live through three years of peanut head I would prefer to get cracking on it now to get it over with sooner.
The funniest thing is hardly anybody is homosexual.
Asthmatics are a far bigger demographic.
Moderates?
More like far-loony-Left-Marxists-who-are-in-the-wrong-party-and-who-should-have- joined-the-Greens.
I should of added the Libs need to be thrashed comprehensively. In my line of work we would call it a ‘teachable moment’.
The idiots got the narrative wrong. Channel 7 had them “crossing the floor” to vote with Labor in a fit of honesty, which has the effect of Labor owning SSM.
Better still, Turnbull is voting himself out of office. A good day.
This is the non-far-looney-left-Marxist-green wing faction of the party?
As I said on the open thread:
Now, will any of the so-called conservatives have the guts to threaten to cross the floor and bring down the government if this stunt (calling on a gay marriage Bill) is pulled?
Passage of the measure would really cap a ‘conservative’ government: NDIS and Gonski and Labor’s spending targets confirmed; an NBN that doesn’t work; no real effective IR reform; tax increases all round; and, oh yes, gay marriage.
There is now genuinely no product differentiation between the majors – if you want social democratic government just vote for the real deal.
And, after this ‘distraction’ is removed, what will be the next one. I know – the republic. After all, most of the inner urban Liberals support that, too. And the (current) leader of the Libs is………..um, I know, the bloke who ran the pro-republic campaign last time!!
We’re in the winner’s circle friends. In the winner’s circle.
The rank and file centre right voter would have got more or less nothing out of an alleged centre right government. Stopping the boats would be precisely all.
Go Maolcolm
With Bernardi and Hanson soaking up their base, you’d think they’d abandon any concessions to the left faction this time around. Surely they learn.
Mao,
we need you to keep destroying The Liberal Party of Australia as you do.
Moderate? No! Flamboyant? Yes!
The Liberal party is a mob of shivers looking for spines to run up.
All I can say is Bring It on.
Apparently not.
This is a gift to Bernardi and Hanson; even if this outbreak is quelled. How can any rational conservative voter ever again trust these fools?
Sometimes you just got to wish fake news comes true, please, please.
Prefer to see the voters ditch Turminal.
News Ltd now reporting Mathiss Cormann is out denying there will be a challenge if the SSM revolters cross the floor.
*Mathias
I want Mal to stay.
It is the surest path to destruction of the Liberal party.
If he goes they might survive. Worst possible outcome.
Maolcolm, you are definitely MAD.
But Tony Abbott.
They reckon your a pretty good boxer.
I’m a tad older than you but I’ll knock your block off any time.
Get up you weak mungrle.
I have disappointed that no more backbench libs have followed Bernardi. Maybe after this one or two will get show some integrity.
I have been ….
Philippa M – I am sure I had late August in the betting pool.
Can you post the August pool pls?
Dutton: (hmm, maybe, but isn’t that like replacing Thatcher with John Major?), Hunt: (urgh! the Al Gore of the Liberal Party). Trying to be hopeful re Dutton but really this duo is uninspiring and scarcely a duo to save a nation.
Julie Bishop.
You and I spoke when Turnbull was leading the Liberal Party to disaster in 2009.
Kindly piss off and resign
It is extraordinary to see a small group of people preparing to activate a plan of action which would almost certainly unseat their government. It is hard to imagine that the resultant disunity could be repaired even over a period of two years, despite the speed of change in our current era.
And for what? To force a cultural change which a significant proportion of the community opposes & which favours a quite small minority?
Social demographers are talking more and more of the strange death wish that seems to gripping western societies (viz Douglas Murray’s “The Strange Death of Europe”). It is truly horrible to see this playing out.
The Liberal gay push giving Shorten a cost-free goal?
A Dutton/Hunt dream-ticket?
I, for one, welcome our new CFMEU overlords.
They both get anxious if they have a good suck on a regular basis.
… don’t have a good suck …
This is pure elitism.
The government deciding on cultural issues that are central to our entire civilisation.
The government do not get to decide these issues.
We do.
Government is only there to record in a data base, for us, who is and is not married and to whom.
We get to decide what we call a marriage.
Out of births , deaths and marriages, the basic human story, it seems they control the lot now.
New world slavery.
To begin with, they are unteachable. If they could not learn from the Gillard/Rudd fiasco – they will NEVER learn.
But a Shorten government? For god’s sake, look what they did during their last stint. And now they think Corbyn is worth emulating!
The way I see it is that the bed-wetters know that they will lose the next election no matter what so, for them, it matters not one pinch of dessicated cat shit what happens about the electoral outcome. They know that they can win the SSM issue by bringing on a free parliamentary vote now and, win lose or draw in the next election, it will be on the statute books for all time.
When Dutton was Health Minister for about 15 months after the 2103 election, the cost of Medicare rose 9.5%, public hospital expenditure was up 14%, he introduced that highly popular Medicare co-payment and proposed to spirit away all savings into a medical research fund and he was voted the worst Health Minister in 35 years by doctors.
In the Immigration portfolio, he has managed to keep his head above water by doing very little at all but we should not forget his frequent slips such as the “mad fucking witch” text or his rising seas joke over an open microphone. How could anyone contemplate Dutton as PM?
This is pure elitism.
The government deciding on cultural issues that are central to our entire civilisation.
The government do not get to decide these issues. We do.
Perfect. Couldn’t agree more.
Oh and let us not forget that he successfully managed to turn a 6.9% margin into a 1.6% margin in the seat of Dickson at the last election.
They are all scared of a “plebiscite” as the ballot box is the only place left where we have total freedom!
Everyone keeps mentioning Ireland and the yes vote.
If that is such a great indicator then lets have the vote and see!!!!
When this passes, I’ll be glad to see Newspoll go from 53-47 to 53-47.
IIRC, a non – compulsory vote, and 60% of those eligible bothered to vote?
I’d love to see the government fall on this move. Its just so sneaky of these Liberal Party ‘moderates’. The PM, Whip & Cabinet members should all be arguing forcefully for the Liberal Party platform that the government was elected on. Its the mandate. Turnbull & many in the cabinet think they can run dead on this issue – have it decided in the parliament & they have clean hands. I’ll bet they will even have the hide to celebrate.
You just need a couple of principled Liberal party MP’s to move & second a private members motion on confidence in the PM. What a sight that would be.
I say all the above as someone who if asked would likely vote in favour of SSM.
When Dutton had a portfolio with responsibility for tax, he refused to read any document which contained a reference to any actual section of the tax laws. (I didn’t know the health stuff that Ray has posted, but it makes sense.)
Greggo has been pushing climate alarmism for just about his whole career.
And that’s the dream ticket to move the Liberals back towards sanity?
I’m with incoherent rambler on this. The Liberals continuing to exist is against the national interest.
Is that Mark Textor’s input?
What the hell is wrong with this country? Ok, maybe that is a rhetorical question.
Still, I continue to be astounded at our self-destructive nature. AS JI said up thread: Passage of
the measure would really cap a ‘conservative’ government: NDIS and Gonski and Labor’s spending targets confirmed; an NBN that doesn’t work; no real effective IR reform; tax increases all round; and, oh yes, gay marriage.
Homosexuals probably constitute no more than 2-2.5% of the population. Add to that their (sympathetic) friends and family, the total can’t be much over 5%. And yet, some politicians seem to believe that the broader community are prepared to do away with centuries of tradition to appease this noisy minority. And how will the broader society benefit? Have the implications of this change been fully considered and publically debated (not just in the gay rights echo chamber)?
Already, a homosexual couple have every legal “right” and obligation a non-homosexual couple have with regard to property, financial and ATO legislation, parentage and Family Law, non discrimination…….endless enabling legislation. But that is not enough.
Beware the slippery slope my friends. What may be considered unlikely or impossible today can easily become the legislated norm tomorrow.
Although it would give me fleeting satisfaction to see Turnbull and Bishop get it in the neck it really makes no difference who has the Titles. They’re all on the same side.
The Two Party System is theatre, an obvious scam.
As Putin said of the United States Election, ‘…the direction remains the same, regardless of the Party in power.’
Australia and Western Civilisation will continue on its path toward a Totalitarian One World Government, One World Religion and enslavement of all humanity.
Then, they die.
Dutton/Hunt?
Someone’s having a lend of the Herald Sun.
Do it!
Dutton/Hunt -> Dunt.
Cormann/Hunt ->
ABC:
LOL
Say what you like about Mugabe, but at least he has absolutely no time for gay marriage.
Utter rubbish. As noted yesterday, “resolving” here means approving. In the real world, the issue has been resolved numerous times, always rejecting SSM. And there is no “fairness” or “equality” involved here as “resolving this issue in the parliament” has already been (implicitly) rejected by voters when they voted in favour (barely) of the party promising a plebiscite.
Any Liberal members who cross the floor on this issue should be booted out of the party as they would be going against LNP policy and acting counter to election promises.
SSM is less of an issue to me than the issue of same sex parentage.
The latter, I find to be “not in the interests of the child”, therefore obnoxious.
I don’t think Jacob Zuma has much time for gay marriage, either.
But the Liberal party is a broad church, blah, blah, blah and unlike the Labor party doesn’t caucus blah blah blah.
Where are the Nationals? It is up to the Nationals to bring the whole thing to a halt and do it today! Rip up the Coalition NOW and let’s have the ultimate poll
I have the date 30 September in Phillipa’s Mal Lotto.
Looking better every time these fools open their gobs.
I will fall about laughing if this moribund government dies in a ditch over homo “marriage”.
Bring it on Termite. Tones ready , willing & able.
Because Trumble laid a 1.5 mill bet on himself.
The slippery slope principle basically dictates that where a previously held law or community standard is amended, future amendments are likely to occur that might impose an undesirable outcome that cannot be controlled.
It is obvious that our society must evolve to accommodate a changing world in which new social, legal and financial frameworks are necessary. For example, thank goodness we have moved on from burning people at the stake for witchcraft.
But equally, not all change is necessarily good. Various minority groups have become adept at utilising the media and social networking to portray themselves as oppressed/disenfranchised and that social equality can only be achieved when “A” is permitted within the legal/social/financial framework.
To extend the homosexual marriage argument, perhaps we should ask what is wrong with polygamy or other relationship arrangements? Maybe, as a community, we should go the whole hog and allow any union. Consider how enlightened we would become!
As the High Court noted in December 2013, the matter is simple: once you legislatively and socially insist that two homosexuals should be free to marry each other on the grounds that they are consenting adults, then you cannot logically oppose three (or more) consenting adults from legally marrying.
Personally, I suspect that by further undermining the traditional male/female relationship with a create-your-own mish mash of declarations and family units, will result in additional dislocation and disruption to society not to mention the lives of the children of those unions.
As a footnote I mention the comments of District Court Judge Garry Neilson who said (in 2014) that just as gay sex was socially unacceptable and criminal in the 1950s and 1960s but is now widely accepted, (my bold) “a jury might find nothing untoward in the advance of a brother towards his sister once she had sexually matured, had sexual relationships with other men and was now ‘available’, not having [a] sexual partner”.
“If this was the 50s and you had a jury of 12 men there, which is what you’d invariably have, they would say it’s unnatural for a man to be interested in another man or a man being interested in a boy. Those things have gone.”
Siblings? A man interested in a boy? Those comments by a District Court Judge demonstrate a slow but profound shift in previously upheld community standards. Slippery slope anyone?
Maybe we are just supposed to hope that that this social experiment doesn’t backfire.
Payoff – Out and Proud:
The crux is “resolving this issue in the parliament“. There is no mileage in relying on the expressed wishes of the Australian community in either referendum, or the next election. The stupid, bigoted punters are notoriously unable to make correct life decisions.
Turnbull’s leadership appears to have been thoroughly pork-sworded by the Winner’s Circle – the outstanding question for the Liberal party room is the extent to which it was consensual.
If you are a liberal party Rep, you have more chance of a refrigerator falling on your head than being re elected if this happens.
If Dutton gets the nod, there are still too many centre-marxists in the party. If the “centre-right” challenges Turncoat, they wont have the numbers, or will be mercilessly white anted by the centre-marxists to the point of being completely ineffective. In essence a defacto Abbot government MkII.
It the centre-right win, they need to purge like there’s no tomorrow. All of turncoat’s surviving 54 backers booted with extreme prejudice.
But it won’t happen. And I too welcome our soon to be CFMEU overlords.
I want Turnbull and the Libs to stay on its a Stockholm syndrome thing with me.
Moderate?
Well, moderate as far as pooves are concerned.
This seemingly interminable, embarrassing and in the end utterly irrelevant windbag goat rodeo collapsing over homo hoedowns is just too perfect.
They truly are beyond parody.
Why do I feel like it’s 2009 over again when we fought Turnbull on the ETS issue. I am truly fed up. Why is our side of politics so damn weak! “Broad church” is PC to not tell us that the Liberal Party is moderate, modern and progressive. If this SSM goes through, the Liberal Party, dare I say, and the National Party by their non-actions are sheilas dressed up as blokes. No balls, no guts and no passion.
Where’s Pyne? He must be over the moon. And Dutton/Hunt. Is this to appease both sides? Of course, Teflon-coated Bishop always manages to ‘stick’ around.
I thank our lucky stars that Trump showed up.
Or being stung to death by bees of peace.
I desperately want Turnbull to use the alarmist’s line on SSM.
“The debate is over.”
Dutton is my Lock of the Week.
Go Dutton, GO!
No, I think our Parliamentary system is adequate to resolve this issue.
The party that went to an election with a policy of introducing same sex marriage was defeated by voters. Twice.
Therefore, the matter is now ended. Right?
I give you Lactatia:
Names please – it is instructive:
Real name: Nemis Quinn Mélançon-Golden
Nemis ?
Oh dear.
Poor Jessica’s parents seemed to fail at TrendNaming. Dad’s parents were clearly a mile high when they named him ‘Coriander’.
Coming soon. Why shouldn’t young Lactatia be allowed to marry a collective of fourteen gimps ? ‘Love is love !’
Turnbull probably thinks he can outsmart the electorate by voting homosexual marriage in with the help of the ALP. He probably thinks once the bill is passed it will make the issue go away, equalising the ALP and Liberals on the issue and allowing focus to move to other areas (which ones??) where the Liberals are different.
This line of thinking is basically consistent with the poor political judgement we’ve seen from Malcolm. Basically he’s thinking if he blows everything up it will stop people worrying that things might blow up and then he can get back to business (what business????), and in the aftermath nobody will want hold him accountable for blowing everything up, or if they do they are easily marginalised and ignored.
Dutton left the room during the aboriginal apology so that’s something in his favour but Greg Hunt is an appalling climate change fancier. Peter Costello should come back. Morrison is obviously a failure who can’t bring in a surplus, though he did make the point that the big battery is like the big banana. Julie Bishop is a narcissistic something or other. I don’t really see anything there worth rescuing. But the Labor Party have no shame. No shame whatsoever, though I assume they are the bitter pill that needs to be swallowed. I agree with what someone else said. Have an election, let the ALP win so that we can get it over with ASAP.
Rohan
Nice thought – I don’t think there is any constitutional capacity within the Libs to expel ideological enemies for being ideological enemies.
Pyne’s Black Hand, the Photis-Campbell Lobbyists in NSW, Kroger in Victoriastan would surely have expelled Abbott, Jim Molan etc etc if they could have.
Absent a defined misdeed, it is a battle of the branches and the State executives. And the Black Hand are well dug in at the organisational level.
Agile.
Innovative.
World’s Greatest PM EVAR!!
If only there had of been people who could have forseen the fucking shambles that has happened ever since Malcontent Termite knifed Tony Abbott and became leader of the
Liberal PartyTurnbull Coalition Team…
Oh wait…..
Jesus the fucking moderator is a bit savage hope I haven’t hit a raw nerve Sinc. Looks like I need to go elsewhere for stimulating conversation. Liberal my arse.
Turnbull is a legend down at Curtain House. There’s a whole wall dedicated to him. Each policy from calling an election 3 months in advance, ensuring a leftist Senate, and now homo marriage; he’s ensuring a rock solid parliamentary majority for Labor. Whilst Turnbull is kicking sand in the eyes of Liberal voters, Tits Shorten is rolling out the totalitarian policies of taxes, carbon taxes, more muslim freeloaders and more union power and the polls still favour him. The only sensible politician we seem to have is a barely literate buffoon named Pauline. What a strange world we live in.
Will someone save us from ourselves?
If I give him $2 will he piss off?
The greatness which he potentially possessed has subtly metamophosed into definite grateness.
I agree, Dutton is a dud. You only need to look back on his interviews on the Bolt Report when he was Health Minister. Bolt gave him free kick after free kick to sell the government’s reforms to Medicare and Dutton was too clueless or hopeless to take advantage of them.
grateness
Another word to add to the dictionary?
The only thing that is cheering is the threat to the leadership and the punishment suggested for those prepared to cross the floor.
Greg Hunt would be a mistake. He’s another lefty wolf in sheep’s clothing. He wrote a thesis on trading carbon, and likes a mix of renewables in the energy mix. He’s all for the Paris agreement and will send us further down the RET path.