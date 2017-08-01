As a group of moderate MPs called for a conscience vote on gay marriage as early as next week, senior Liberals told the Herald Sun they will move a spill motion on Mr Turnbull’s leadership if his government breaks its election promise and allows MPs to cross the floor in a vote on the issue. The Right faction is lining up a ticket to replace Mr Turnbull, should this occur. Faction leaders said the most likely new leadership team would have Peter Dutton as leader, with Greg Hunt as deputy, rolling Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

That is what the Herald Sun is reporting this morning.

The betting market has Malcolm Turnbull at $1.80 to be PM at the next election and Peter Dutton at $3.50 and then a longish tail of others.