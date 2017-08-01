The distractors are complaining about the distractions they have caused

This story is almost beyond parody coming from the media, The Wall Street Journal in this case: Donald Trump: as Washington churns, world gets more dangerous. Listen to this loon:
When folks here in Washington end a summer filled with White House hijinks and an epic but inconclusive healthcare debate, they will look up and discover something unsettling: The world has become a more dangerous place while everybody has been distracted.
That’s most obviously true in North Korea, where its rogue weapons program has leapt so far forward that the nation now has a missile with the range to reach much of the US Pyongyang’s capabilities are advancing so quickly that the Defense Intelligence Agency has had to ratchet forward, to as early as next year, its estimate of when it will have an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.
And etc. So let’s go to the comments at The Oz, from the top rated on down a bit with nothing left out.
The world is a more dangerous place than it was eight years ago primarily because of Obama, not Trump. Obama was a weak and indecisive leader who allowed all of America’s enemies to grow stronger.
You forgot to mention SSM in Australia, Gerald
But hey, we are getting (unaffordable) light rail in Canberra, (unaffordable) green energy in SA, (unaffordable) public service growth and increased debt in Qld and federally 99.9% of the population wont get a say on SSM. But hey, lets blame it all in Trump. Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaait a minute!!! Better add Abbott in there too.
“The world has become a more dangerous place while everybody has been distracted.” Who is “everybody”? The media badly needs an education away from their “Latte buddies”.
I’m not really sure what this journalist is concerned about, doesn’t he realise same sex marriage will be passed “sooner then we think?” Our politicians understand the importance of freeing us from cultural restraints, so never mind about North Korea/china/Russia/Iran. None of them are progressive enough to have ssm.
The most urgent problem is to resolve disputes with Russia. With the US and Russia on the same side, all the other problems can be solved. With the US and Russia throwing mud at each other, all the other problems will just keep accumulating until something goes bang. Russia under the Putin government is far from perfect but anyone who expects perfect partners needs to stay away from international politics.
The main danger is not in Washington but in New York in the fantasy mind of Gerald Seib at the Wall Street Journal who wrote this tosh.
The interesting thing is how little Trump pays attention to these flea bites and tries to get on with the main game.
Trump knows how to feed the chooks.
MSM is still living in the past. DT is working in the present, for the future.
Because being humiliated by his majority in the Congress is part of a masterplan?
Having to sack staff after just 10 days is part of the masterplan too?
Sad to say but the vast majority of the public don’t pay much attention to the ‘big’ issues and do get most of their information from the six o’clock news which fills them full of SSM and how to further hate Trump. The left and the MSM know this and steer clear of any important issues unless of course it benefits them.
Some people do not attach much importance to humiliation when it is engendered by persons or circumstances over which they can have no certain control.
Some people know when they have made a mistake and to cut their losses at the earliest rather than the latest opportunity.
This is different than some people who hold out an ever decreasing hope that Malcolm Turnbull will be the leader Australia needs in this, the 21st century.
At this 11th hour 59th minute while we’re still alive,
An unbroken stream of treasonous Washington neocons from the seamless Bush-Clinton-Obama ad nauseam regime is recklessly pushing humanity off the doomsday cliff.
If we passively wait any longer, millions will soon be dying and our planet may lay in apocalyptic ruin.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2016/10/joachim-hagopian/us-lights-fuse/
Vladimir Putin is hated by the Western Leftist Establishment.
He is hated by these people for good reason. He is the most powerful nationalist on earth. He leads a country with nuclear weapons. He’s a nationalist who cannot safely be pushed around by neoconservatives and Progressives.
He also commands the second most powerful military forces on earth. The Russians are still armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons. They are the other superpower.
We have heard at a lot about America as the sole superpower, but this is not true. Any nation that has over 5,000 nuclear missiles is a superpower. That is Russia. When that nation has missiles that can deliver these weapons to their targets, it is a superpower. You don’t push it around.
Russian planes overturned the neoconservatives’ plans for the legitimate government of Syria. The neoconservatives will not forgive him for this, and the mainstream media, which is not neoconservative but rather Progressive NWO-oriented, also will not forgive him.
Putin is a nationalist. Nationalism is hated by the Progressives. They have been pushing the New World Order ever since Woodrow Wilson decided that the United States of America was going to join the League of Nations.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/16140.cfm
“Obama was a weak and indecisive leader who allowed all of America’s enemies to grow stronger.”
Everyone, including me. was enthusiastic about the concept of a black man as the “leader of the free world.”
The trouble is we (they) picked the wrong black man.
Good grief. Thats a sweeping generalisation if ever I saw one.
gorgiasl
#2456877, posted on August 1, 2017 at 10:07 pm
“Obama was a weak and indecisive leader who allowed all of America’s enemies to grow stronger.”
Everyone, including me. was enthusiastic about the concept of a black man as the “leader of the free world.”
FMD and I don’t use this often.
If this is your criteria for voting for the most powerful position on earth, then my advice is for you to give up your right to vote.
You and your like-minded are endangering the world.
And then the little insulated luvvies thought it would be a woman’s turn, then a black woman’s turn, and then a gay person’s turn, and then a trannies turn, and then………but never a Republican.
F…ing bigotted, racist, social engineering imbeciles are dangerous.