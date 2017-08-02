Peter O’Brien – The Entsch Putsch

The following is the text of a letter I sent to The Australian. I doubt they will publish it but I would like to put on record my prediction therein:
Will Niki Savva and Peter Van Onselen be vilifying Warren Entsch and co, as they have repeatedly done to Tony Abbott, for their very public departure from Party policy on SSM which must be seen as undermining Malcolm Turnbull and robbing him of clean air? I’m guessing not. Let me predict they will interpret the Entsch putsch as a gift to Turnbull by relieving him of the need to promote the plebiscite that he never really wanted in the first place. They may believe that Turnbull has already alienated everyone who opposes SSM so what have they got to lose? That may be true but you can bet the government will get no poll bounce from legislating SSM. And it will be just one more proof that the Left of the Liberal Party is happy to abandon its traditional support base and allow Labor and the Greens to set the agenda for this government. Cory Bernardi is looking better by the day.
SSM is now a totemic issue that goes to the heart of parliamentary democracy in this country. It has nothing whatsoever to do with ‘human rights’ and everything to do with the absolute disdain in which the Left holds traditional values, by which I don’t mean religious opposition to homosexuality but rather the notion that all voices should be heard, even if they don’t conform to the ‘progressive’ agenda.
Hear Hear
The libs just seem to be imploding and unless Abbott and his supporters can wrest control of the party I think they’re finished. Did the rot set in when Turnbull won Wentworth in 2004, or had the progressive infiltration begun well before then?
Should add that Tim Wilson to me is one of the big disappointments. Like so many before him looked to have a promising future,then became a politician, and took his mask off. And speaking of disappointments what about Barnaby?
Bruce, Abbott had his chance and turned into a jellyback, he’s finished and the Libs are too. The infiltration goes back to the early 70’s, it just takes a long time to get to a position of dominance.
Nice spray. Mark Textor must be telling them the Lieborals are down to the rusted-ons now and may as well do whatever the hell they like.
The Liberal Party’s left wing homosexual lobby is using very sloppy arguments in relation to this issue.
They don’t want a plebiscite because they suspect they’ll lose. So they want our “elected representatives” to make the decision for us.
But our elected representatives already made that decision in 2004 when they defined in law that “marriage” was between a man and a woman. That legislation also defined what “marriage” was not: between two men or two women.
If the parliament was wrong back then, why should we think it is so much wiser now? What has changed in essence since 2004? And why would we think that six parliamentarians with manifest conflicts of interest have got it right in 2017? Meanwhile, Turnbull sits in smug silence, pretending that his policy is to put the issue to a plebiscite while his henchmen prepare to undermine it.
Homosexual men and women already have access to legally recognised civil unions. Now they want to subvert the word “marriage”. Another nail in the Liberal Party’s coffin.
Given the vast bulk of people in this country unrepentantly oppose SSM, the gliberals are merely looking more ridiculous, untrustworthy and utterly irrelevant by the day – seemingly impossible achievements.
Every time you think they’ve reached rock bottom, they proceed to plumb even more subterranean depths with a renewed vigour.
Hopefully the Tuesday meeting of those preposterous lemmings will result in the entire abominable farce collapsing under the weight of its myriad absurdities.
Enough, FFS. Begone, get out of our lives and let the more committed collectivists complete the destruction of this once great country.
The once great Liberal Party appear to be willing to die in a ditch over homo “marriage”.
You could not make this stuff up.
Future historians will be incredulous.
I don’t care.
What I do care about is that our elected representatives seem only able to have a laser like focus on anything other than what really matters. Which is three things to make it easy for them to remember:
1. The economy.
2. The economy.
3. The economy.
I reckon it needs to be tattooed in reverse on their forehead the night they are first elected. That way we can be sure they get a regular reminder the fifty zillion times they look at themselves in the mirror each day.
I think of Cory Bernardi as political WD-40.
The push by Entsch and fellow conspirators to abandon a plebiscite is the worst putsch against democracy. I include the Labor Party with Entsch since they’ve opposed the plebiscite too.
Claims that it is too costly is an utter lie. All that is required is to hold the plebiscite at the same time as the next Federal election, and the cost will be minimal.
Very high numbers of voters support being given a say, despite considerable efforts from the Left to stack the polls with carefully worded questions. Like this Fairfax-Ipsos poll from last year:
Federal election 2016: Australian voters overwhelmingly back Malcolm Turnbull’s plebiscite policy
If the yes vote gets up the pollies have their justification for a parliamentary vote. If it doesn’t then the SSM advocates can look to adjust the model – eg removing the word marriage from the Marriage Act, or adding serious protections for Christian businesspeople for example.
But if the SSM mafia in the Liberal Party get their way and ram it down the throats of all Australians without a say and against their own promise…I think that would kill the Liberal Party in the same way the GST killed the Democrats.
My biggest disapointment was Morrison since he seemed to do so well re stopping the boats. Then he lost principles and defected. Tim Wilson is just an essay writer (ie. “sorry I’m no good at maths, that’s why I can’t count out change, but I’m really really good at writing essays” – job applicant). No respect.
Putsching sh1t up a hill – but that’s probably a hobby for Entsch?
I refuse to vote Liberal, have joined Cory Bernardi simply because he represents (un) common sense.
Every liberal member who took part in the overthrow of TA, and who support SSM should be targetted and (hopefully) removed from office at the next election and they should all be told why they won’t receive your votes.
One doesn’t have to be religious to object to homosexuality; one only needs to be able to think for one’s self.
Natural law teaches that it is deviant and futile behaviour.
What consenting adults do in the privacy of their homes may be up to them, but any society that makes a virtue of deviancy is not long for this world.
No one should be disappointed in Tim Wilson.
You elect homosexuals to parliament, you will get a strong promotion for SSM.
If it were only Entsch, no one would care.
If anyone says that Wilson, Zimmerman, Smith etc attempt for SSM is an unintended consequences cannot be believed. The pre-selectors knew exactly what they were doing.
There are two matters on which I am totally opposed: same sex marriage and constitutional recognition for Aborigines. If the Liberals give in and legislate for SSM I will never vote for them again, and I oppose Abbott becoming leader again because he is in favour of constitutional recognition (and also because I believe that he is unelectable). I suppose the problem is where to go, I would support the Australian Conservatives if they get organised in time for the next election.
Back up the clacker is my guess. Did I just say that out loud?
PM Live last night was truly appalling. Paul Murray is all paid up Gay Marriage. But then he had Troy Bramston, Dee Madigan andFiona Scott who talked up all the virtues and gave more bullshit “Facts” and “numbers” than you’ve ever heard. Scott (who I thought was a Liberal) was totally behind the Entsch putsch and reckoned the party had exhausted its obligation because the legislation was blocked in the senate. So I guess that means they must give up on everything the senate has blocked then? Budget repair, tax cuts etc.
“. . I suppose the problem is where to go . .”
It’s a shame people are reluctant to go to Bernardi’s party. Hanging back, afraid to commit.
I wrote to North Sydney Council after they passed a motion supporting SSM ‘because not to do so was bigoted’, and that they didn’t want children in North Sydney LGA growing up in an atmosphere of hate.
Seriously.
The response by the mayor was that I was a bigot for suggesting they should keep their noses out of it!
I’ve also sent Tim Wilson a polite email – to which I don’t expect a response.
The fucktards.
