Peter O’Brien – The Entsch Putsch

The following is the text of a letter I sent to The Australian. I doubt they will publish it but I would like to put on record my prediction therein:

Will Niki Savva and Peter Van Onselen be vilifying Warren Entsch and co, as they have repeatedly done to Tony Abbott, for their very public departure from Party policy on SSM which must be seen as undermining Malcolm Turnbull and robbing him of clean air? I’m guessing not. Let me predict they will interpret the Entsch putsch as a gift to Turnbull by relieving him of the need to promote the plebiscite that he never really wanted in the first place. They may believe that Turnbull has already alienated everyone who opposes SSM so what have they got to lose? That may be true but you can bet the government will get no poll bounce from legislating SSM. And it will be just one more proof that the Left of the Liberal Party is happy to abandon its traditional support base and allow Labor and the Greens to set the agenda for this government. Cory Bernardi is looking better by the day.

SSM is now a totemic issue that goes to the heart of parliamentary democracy in this country. It has nothing whatsoever to do with ‘human rights’ and everything to do with the absolute disdain in which the Left holds traditional values, by which I don’t mean religious opposition to homosexuality but rather the notion that all voices should be heard, even if they don’t conform to the ‘progressive’ agenda.