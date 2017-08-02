Safe Schools Unit Guide Goes ‘Missing’

I was watching Andrew Bolt’s show on Sky tonight and he had a concerned mother on to discuss the Safe Schools agenda. Some of you may know her from this video:
If you’ve been reading TMR’s posts on the extreme left’s education agenda, then none of what this lady has said will come as any surprise. That said, she deserves a medal for putting herself out there and helping to increase an apathetic public’s awareness of this disgusting agenda.
If you’ve got a spare 14 minutes to go through the whole video and the patience to let her get started, then by all means do so.
During her interview with Bolt, she mentioned that some of the Safe Schools materials had mysteriously gone missing. Lo and behold, as I went to my Safe Schools ‘All of Us’ unit guide post, my link to the the guide itself was indeed dead.
But, rest assured, it is dead no more.
As it turns out, the guide has simply been moved to another part of the Safe Schools website. If someone is able to get in touch with this lady (operating under a pseudonym) to let her know that these materials can be found, then that would be great.
For those that haven’t read the Safe Schools ‘All of Us’ unit guide, I highly recommend that you do so. Alternatively, if you’d like to read TMR’s cheat-sheet summary of it’s more, ahem, ‘interesting’ material, then head on over here, where I can assure you the link to the guide itself is now back up and running.
If you’d like to see all of TMR’s post on how this whole issue has unfolded – including on how kindergarten children are also involved and how genital mutilation is incredibly justified (yes, really) – then please go here where I’ve put together a special page summarising the most egregious parts of what I know.
Also, if you come across a critical dead link on my blog, please let me know right away. The extreme left might try to run with their sickening Marxist material, but it will be over my dead body before I let them hide.
In modern Australia kiddies will know how to engage in anal sex but will be clueless to reading and writing.
Is this why there have been quite a lot of reports of teachers grooming children and engaging in sexual activities. Safe sex program encourages pedophilia?
A common tactic of the left is to create some fake poll numbers or fake interpretations of poll numbers in support of their causes. They are then used as weapons by their cultural warriors in attempts to browbeat the gullible and smash their opponents. We’ve seen this in same-sex marriage support polling, campus rape polling and I reckon this (first bolded) assertion is also highly questionable:
While the Safe Schools Coalition argues that approximately 16% of students are LGBTQI it also must be accepted that while students, especially during puberty, might be uncertain about their sexuality and gender, by the time they enter the adult world they will be more comfortable with who and what they are. Based on what is described as the “largest, most comprehensive population-based survey of sexuality ever undertaken in Australia” two researchers at La Trobe University’s Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society conclude that approximately 98% of men and women identify as heterosexual.
In any event, we have 11 year old children being asked to role-play as homosexuals in the classroom but banned from sharing Christmas cards that refer to Jesus’s birth. That’s the way Australian schools roll, today.
Keeping quiet about this outside the classroom – yes, that is pa3do grooming.
This lady is a brave mum, and well aware of the issues.
Andrews should be out on his ear, asap, Victoria. Get moving on it.
Also, what is going on in NSW and TAS, where it is supposed to be ‘sanitized’?
I don’t think you can sanitize this stuff. The boundaries get increasingly flexible. Just don’t teach it.
I don’t object to health studies teaching the basic facts of human reproduction, which explains why we have sex and why most people live within natural families, although some may chose not to do so. Anything beyond that is a matter for parents to decide upon, not schools, and I pity their confused children if Safe Schools is any parent’s idea of how to go about it.
Kids in school are encouraged to talk about anal sex, penis tucking and identify as whatever gender they want.
Talk of God or Christmas is verboten.
What a country!
Let me different from you pack of Quadrant-reading stick-in-the-muds – I think experimenting with sexuality is great.
But we can do it on our own, thanks.
I’m really disturbed by the State stepping in and getting involved with real individuals’ sexuality. Publishing people’s photos when in five years they might change their orientation? Trying to guide the way all young people play with identity? Taking away teenagers’ sense of struggle and self-determination?
Who asked you?
That ‘guide’ continues to promote the claim that 10% of the pop. is SSA (p. 42). So the whole guide is a very likely entirely lies.